COVID-19 Safety Precautions:

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to ensure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together. The COVID emergency declarations have ended pretty universally, but the illness remains a threat to many, especially with other risk factors, immune challenges and co-morbidities.

Jun 1 – Thu

KPFK Elections for listener and staff delegates to the Local Station Board (LSB) commence with the opening of the nomination period for candidates, through June 30. June 30 also the “date of record” to be a member eligible to run, vote or nominate candidates in the election. More details at https://kpfk.org (become a member by clicking on donate to donate at least $25) or https://elections.pacifica.org

Housing Priority Campaign Meeting, 6p. The first meeting of DSA-LA’s priority campaign on housing. We will discuss how the chapter can respond to a number of tenant struggles underway, such as the displacement of tenants at the Barrington Plaza apartments by corporate landlord Douglass Emmet, Inc.; tenant struggles in Chinatown, Koreatown, East Hollywood & Highland Park; and use of $150m in ULA funding the City Council recently appropriated for new LAHD programs, including acquisition and rehabilitation of existing residential buildings. We look forward to seeing you and discussing how our chapter can contribute to these fundamental tests of strength between tenants and landlords in what is appearing to be a momentous year for housing activism, setting the backdrop for the 2024 elections. DSA-LA. Register: dsa-la.org/event/housing-priority-campaign-meeting/

Jun 2 – Fri

WeHo Pride free music concert, Pride: Fri-Sun. Concert: 12n-10p, Sat & Sun. Come out to support the LGBTQIA+ community during this time of increasing oppression! West Hollywood Park. Idina Menzel, Jessie Ware, Shangela and Tinashe. The weekend’s musical lineup coincides with the free WeHo Pride Street Fair along Santa Monica Boulevard, between Hancock and La Per, on Saturday and Sunday (noon–10pm). http://www.weho.org/community/weho-pride

Conferencia de Liderazgo de Juventud CentroAmericana/Central American Youth Leadership Conference, 9a-2:30p, LA Trade Tech College, sponsored by Homies Unidos & LATTC. 213-383-7484, caylc@homiesunidos.org

Jun 3 – Sat

US Antiwar Activists Report Back From Trip to Russia 8a PST. Dan Kovalik and Rick Sterling, two antiwar and social justice activists, have just returned from a fact-finding trip to Russia, including Crimea. They wanted to speak to Russians and, as people from the U.S., let the Russians know that they opposed the sanctions on Russia and the Western imposed isolation of their country. As the proxy war in Ukraine is putting nuclear powers in conflict to an extent we have not seen in decades, such trips should be the norm for antiwar activists in the US and Russia. But few Russians can get into the US and Western countries make it very difficult for people to travel to Russia. United National Antiwar Coalition. Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tSok0bfeR7K8pXmrLCqW1g#/registration or via http://www.unacpeace.org



Zumba por mi Salud – Zumba for My Health, 12n-5p, El Sereno Community Garden, 5644 Huntington Dr. N., LA. 90032. Free, but donations will be requested for KPFK in the name of the Spanish-language programmers association; food, drink and merch available for purchase. Sponsored by A-P-E, Asociacion de Programadores en Español (Association of Spanish-language Programmers) of KPFK.

WeHo Pride music fest dubbed OUTLOUD that includes performances from Grace Jones, Carly Rae Jepsen, Orville Peck, Passion Pit, Santigold and Princess Nokia. Women’s Freedom Festival (noon–6pm) and Dyke March (6–6:30pm)

Labor Community Strategy Center New Co-Director Channing Martinez and new expanded leadership team installed, 12-3p, Strategy & Soul, 3546 w Martin Luther King Blvd. off Crenshaw, LA 90008

Jun 4 – Sun

WeHo Pride parade starts at Santa Monica Boulevard and North Crescent Heights Boulevard at 12 noon, and heads west on Santa Monica to North La Peer Drive (just past the park).

Ojai WILD 4p. 15th annual Ojai Wild on June 4, 2023 on the Pavilion Lawn of The Thacher School. Some event highlights include a sustainably sourced, farm-to-table dinner by Seasons Catering, crafted brews from Topa Topa Brewing, signature cocktails from Sespe Creek Distillery, hand selected wines by Kenneth Volk Vineyards and Sweetzer Cellars, featuring music by David Segall + Friends, and some amazing live and silent auction packages. Only a few tickets remain and this event will sell out. ojaiwild.org

Virtual screening of King: A Filmed Record presented by the California Poor People’s Campaign, 4p. The California Poor People’s Campaign will host an online showing of the remarkable historic documentary King: A Filmed Record, Part II. Activist and actor Danny Glover will make a special appearance. Event will help raise funds for a delegation to travel and take part in the PPC’s Moral Poverty Action Congress in Washington, D.C, helping to build a movement to address the crisis that 43% of the American people live in poverty, as well as racism, ecological devastation and more. Reserve free tickets at: http://bit.ly/CAPPC_MoralCongressFunds. For info: california@poorpeoplescampaign.org.

Jun 5 – Mon

Jun 6 – Tue

HAMMER FORUM series: L.A.’s Housing Crisis; Deconflating L.A.’s Homeless and Mental Health Crises, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Bl, LA. Free. Two separate and critical crises—mental health and homelessness—often reveal their urgency most when they intersect. How does L.A.’s housing shortage exacerbate challenges for those with severe mental illness? How does a lack of access to mental health treatment lead to increased homeless populations? Anna Scott, journalist and creator of the KCRW podcasts Samaritans and City of Tents, speaks with Jon Sherin, former director of the L.A. County Department of Mental Health, Pete White, executive director of the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LA CAN), and Dora Leong Gallo, president of A Community of Friends, about the obstacles faced by these communities and the policies that could help. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/deconflating-las-homeless-and-mental-health-crises

Jun 7 – Wed

Poets Cafe presents Poetry from Around the World with the Revolutionary Poets Brigade, 2p, on radio & online, KPFK 90.7 FM, kpfk.org. Poets Cafe presents Poetry from Around the World with the Revolutionary Poets Brigade with your host and foreign correspondent, Mark Lipman and his special guests Sandro Sardella, Beppe Costa, Alessanda Bava, Marco Cinque and Pippo Marzulli from the Revolutionary Poets Brigade direct from Italy.

Jun 8 – Thu

Film: This is the Life, 7:30p, Part of Summer Night Cinema: 50 Years of Hip Hop, celebrating the art form’s impact on music, film, and pop culture. Curated by critic Ernest Hardy. UCLA Hammer Museum. Ava DuVernay’s 2008 documentary chronicles L.A.’s groundbreaking alternative hip hop movement crystallized in Leimert Park’s legendary Good Life Café, which birthed a slew of underground rap legends in the 1990s, including Freestyle Fellowship, Jurassic 5, and Cut Chemist. Their collective rhymes, which existed in a parallel universe to gangsta rap, explored the complexities, humor, and everyday surrealism of life in L.A. and beyond. DuVernay’s own background as a rapper (as one half of the duo Figures of Speech) serves her well here; her chemistry with the film’s subjects (Myka 9, Chali 2na, Medusa, Abstract Rude, Busdriver, and more) crackles through the screen as they muse on art, life, and the unpredictability of both. She fills the film with priceless archival performance footage. (2008, dir: Ava DuVernay, color, 97 minutes). https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/life

Jun 9 – Fri

LA Pride in the Park Music Festival, LA State Historical Park, . Sponsored by Christopher Street West. lapride.org/la-pride-2023/ 1245 N Spring St, LA. Also Saturday. Price:Single day $78, weekend pass $129, VIP $614. https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/music/l-a-pride-in-the-park

KOREA IS ONE, June 9, 330-530p PT; June 10, 12n–2p PT, online. Join Nodutdol for a two-part class, where we will investigate Korea’s historical development from the end of the 19th century to the present in the context of the global imperialist system. Participants will learn about the conditions of Korea’s division, the construction of socialism and capitalism in the divided peninsula, and the pillars of the ongoing US war against the Korean people. People’s Forum. Register: peoplesforum.org/events/korea-is-one/

Jun 10 – Sat

LA Pride in the Park Music Festival, See Jun 9

La Banda Elástica presents Botas vs. Sombreros 7-10p, Levitt Pavilion LA (mMacArthur Park), free. Season opener. Nortec Bostich + Fussible, Nunca Jamas, La Banda Elástica DJ’s Nortec / Ranchero. https://levittlosangeles.org/

25th Annual Chicano Mexicano Prison Project Conference to discuss the perpetual cycle of modern day slavery, prisons and how we can break the cycle,, 10A-3P, Location: @chicanopark_museum 600 National Ave, San Diego. cmpp@uniondelbarrio.org

Jun 11 – Sun

LA (Gay) Pride March, Hollywood & Highland 53RD Annual LA Pride Parade steps off: 11a. Adjacent to the Parade route, we’ll have Pride Village, a free street fair featuring food, activities, live performances and more. Avoid traffic, street closures and overpriced parking – Go Metro! Connect to the L.A. Metro B (Red) Line and exit Hollywood/Highland or Hollywood/Vine Station. No matter where you are coming from, Metro has many Park & Ride lots servicing the county – parking is just $3.00 per day, payable onsite. If you can’t be with us in person, be sure to watch the parade live on ABC7. https://lapride.org/la-pride-2023/

Jun 12 – Mon

Jun 13 – Tue

OPARC hiring event! 9a-12n, RSVP to our hiring event and join a team of hardworking individuals committed to transforming the lives of individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities. We are hiring: Direct Support Professionals, Behavioral Support Professionals; Community Coaches; Case Managers. Montclair CA.

9029 Vernon Ave, Montclair. (909) 985-3116, https://oparc.org

Jun 14 – Wed

Jun 15 – Thu

Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of “Latino”, Héctor Tobar

In conversation with Carribean Fragoza, 7p, Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library, 5th & Flower.

“Stories about empire,” Tobar writes, “move us because they’re echoes of the memories that reside deep in our collective consciousness.” Latinos, after all, are people “living with the hurt caused by war and politics, conquest and surrender, revolution and dictatorship.” – The New York Times

“Latino” is the most broadly defined major race in the United States. In Pulitzer Prize-winner Héctor Tobar’s new book, Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of “Latino,” Tobar recounts his personal experiences as the son of Guatemalan immigrants and the stories told to him by his Latinx students to offer a thoughtful reproach to racist ideas about Latino people. Our Migrant Souls decodes the meaning of “Latino” as a racial and ethnic identity in the modern United States, and seeks to give voice to the angst and anger of young Latino people who have seen Latinidad transformed into hateful tropes about “illegals” and have faced insults, harassment, and division based on white insecurities and economic exploitation. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/our-migrant-souls-a-meditation-on-race-the-meanings-myths-of-latino-registration-640946326717

2023 ZÓCALO BOOK PRIZE: HOW DOES A COMMUNITY SAVE ITSELF?, 7p, ASU California Center

1111 S Broadway, LA 90015; with Michelle Wilde Anderson. The 13th Annual Zócalo Book Prize EventModerated by Alberto Retana, President and CEO, Community Coalition. High-poverty cities and counties in the US have suffered for decades, enduring skyrocketing inequality, the opioid epidemic, rising housing costs, and widespread disinvestment. Governments have offered a variety of failed solutions, from luring wealthy outsiders to slashing public services. But four communities are turning inward instead: Stockton, California; rural Josephine County, Oregon; Lawrence, Massachusetts; and Detroit, Michigan. In these diverse places—all of which went broke in the wake of the Great Recession—locals are building networks and trust in one another and their institutions, to promote health, wealth, and opportunity.

In Stockton, this meant designing organizations to help residents cope with trauma. In Josephine County, people convinced freedom-loving, government-averse voters to increase taxes. Lawrence is building a new model to secure living wages. Detroit is battling to stabilize low-income housing. What did these strategies look and feel like on the ground? How can other struggling places borrow from their playbooks? And what can the rest of the country do to support towns as they try to help themselves? Stanford Law School’s Michelle Wilde Anderson, winner of the 2023 Zócalo Book Prize for The Fight to Save the Town: Reimagining Discarded America, visits Zócalo to talk with Alberto Retana, president and CEO of South L.A.’s Community Coalition, about how a place with the odds against it can draw on historic strengths and resilient residents to thrive. The first 20 in-person attendees checking in June 15 will receive a free, signed copy of The Fight to Save the Town. The 2023 Zócalo Book and Poetry Prizes are generously sponsored by Tim Disney. Zócalo invites our in-person audience to continue the conversation with our speakers and each other at a post-event reception with complimentary drinks and small bites. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/how-community-save-itself/

Jun 16 – Fri

Trans Pride LA, Jun 16-17. Events: transpride.lalgbtcenter.org/schedule-2/

Transmedia 360 & Let’s Be Whole presents the Weusi* Multimedia Arts Exhibit, Healing the Legacy of Slavery Through the Arts, featuring real slave artifacts, speakers, Black art, poetry, cultural dance, music & drums and much more during Juneteenth Weekend, June 16th -18th, at Artshare LA, 801 East 4th Place in the Arts District in DTLA. Opening reception is Friday, June 16th starts at 6:30pm with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a ceremonial procession. Weusi Arts Exhibit hours are Friday & Saturday 7pm-10pm and Sunday 2-5pm. Her Royal Highness Queen Nina Womack is the curator. Check out LegacyOfSlavery.com for updates and on Event Brite. Also one of the opening night keynote speakers is Dr. Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles who can be heard here on KPFK, Mondays, 7am on Move The Crowd.

Jun 17 – Sat

Investigating Investigative Journalism through Film, 11a, Studio City Branch Library. Join ALOUD at the Studio City Branch Library for a full day of films and conversation on the topic of investigative journalism. For details and schedule please see: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/investigating-investigative-journalism-through-film-registration-641472620877

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) Film Festival – 3:30-10:30p, From $10, 1139 Hill S, LA 90015. NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts its June Monthly Film Festival wholly dedicated to its celebration of its annual InFocus: LGBTQ+ Cinema program. The day consists of three InFocus: LGBTQ+ shorts programs showcasing a diverse range of exciting work from emerging LGBTQ+ creators whose films have screened at a variety of festivals and will take you on a journey.

The day begins with InFocus: LGBTQ+ Cinema Shorts I, a collection of films about living life out loud. This block is full of stories of characters finding their truth and exploring. From open relationships to gender identity to the leather scene to careers to intense drag personas, these stories will delight, inspire and confront hate and misunderstanding in poignant, humorous and cathartic ways.

dublab Presents: Pan Afrikan People’s Arkestra, DJ Mark Maxwell, 7-10p. Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park, f ree. levittlosnageles.org

Jun 18 – Sun Father’s Day

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10a. Via zoom.

CicLAvia – South LA, 9a-4p, 6.2 Miles of Open Streets along Vermont Avenue between Exposition and Century Blvds, Featuring Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair; Free Community Event that uplifts the impact of Juneteenth and creates a space for redefining what freedom means today.

A highlight of CicLAvia – South LA features LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Resource Fair, a free community event that raises awareness of the historical impact of Juneteenth and creates a space for redefining what freedom means today. This joyous event includes live performances, food trucks, activities, and access to community and county services, and creates a necessary space for celebrating joy and redefining what freedom means today with empowering discussions, performances, and activities. Available resources include on-site record expungement, mental health services, support with tenant protections and more. All are welcome to attend but for those interested in accessing on-site services at the Resource Fair, registration is required: https://mitchell.lacounty.gov/juneteenth2023

Utopia Tribe Presents- Father’s Day Celebration Utopia DJ’s: KG Superstar + DJ Adé, Katalyst Collective, 5-8p, Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park. levittlosangeles.org

Jun 19 – Mon

Juneteenth. Leimert Park: We are a black arts and culture community driven festival celebrating the emancipation proclamation in the historic Leimert Park Village. http://www.leimertparkjuneteenth.com

Jun 20 – Tue

Jun 21 – Wed Summer Solstice – longest day of year

Jun 22 – Thu

Jun 23 – Fri

Jun 24 – Sat

Stage of the Arts Inc. Presents 40 Years of Radiotron celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop, 7-10p, Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park. King Tee, Kid Frost, Toddy Tee, Tha Union Station MC’s, Bgirl Deya Deyas, Beatboxing by Boxy Dee, DJ Rude One, Tha Air Force Crew, Homeland Crew, DJ Juan G, DJ Krye, DJ Gargamel, Big Silenca & Daniel French, Mix Master Dee + more

Jun 25 – Sun

Marx’s Concept of Revolutionary Organization and Its Relevance for Today, 5-7p. Speaker:

Lyndon Porter, Black student activist. writer for the International Marxist-Humanist imhojournal.org

Community Room (second floor – we regret no elevator or wheelchair accessibility — but see Zoom link for remote attendance) The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St (corner Fairfax Ave., next to the Grove, 1.5 hrs free parking with food or drink purchase in Farmer’s Market lot. (Several Metro buses stop nearby). LA 90036; Remotely on Zoom

https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=501f2d5ec7&e=3547a640bb

Karl Marx’s concept of revolutionary organization was grounded in (1) a very specific understanding of the characteristics of capitalism and (2) the envisioning of its alternative, wherein both capital and the state would be transcended. These formed the theoretical basis for his practical activities over four decades in revolutionary, anticapitalist, and democratic organizations. The founder of Marxist-Humanism in the U.S., Raya Dunayevskaya, developed a concept of the dialectics of organization and philosophy that attempted to transcend the perceived dichotomy between a “vanguard” party to lead and more decentralized forms of organization. This meeting will respond to the organizational issues raised by our new edition of Marx’s “Critique of the Gotha Program” and by a recent dialogue on organization by longtime Marxists Sam Friedman and Peter Hudis. Sponsored by Los Angeles Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. More information: arise@imhojournal.org

Jun 26 – Mon

Jun 27 – Tue

Jun 28 – Wed Anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion that launched Gay Liberation Front

ALOUD: The Rabbit Hutch, author Tess Gunty In conversation, 7p, Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library, 5th & Flower, DTLA. “Tess Gunty’s debut novel… is lush and melancholy, jumping between various points of view. It’s a meandering story that defies conventional structure and scope to offer a snapshot of one community’s grim reality.” – TIME. Join Tess Gunty to discuss her debut novel The Rabbit Hutch, the winner of this year’s National Book Award. In her darkly funny and remarkable novel we’re introduced to a string of overlapping characters and plots mostly centered around La Lapinière otherwise known as “The Rabbit Hutch,” a run-down apartment building in Vacca Vale, Indiana. The novel unconventionally jumps among perspectives, mediums and tenses revealing the building’s quirky residents. Gunty keeps the plot moving, creating a story that has you hooked from the first page until the surprising finale. The novel touches on so many important issues — loneliness, consumerism, community, and mental illness, all with a great subtlety and intelligence. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rabbit-hutch-registration-640958362717

Jun 29 – Thu

Jun 30 – Fri

“Date of record” deadline for membership in KPFK, a requirement to be able to vote on or run for listener or staff delegates for KPFK governance. The KPFK delegates in turn elect four directors on the Pacifica National Board. Election campaign will proceed thereafter. See elections.pacifica.org for more details, check the station’s website at https://kpfk.org (where you can also donate to become a member), or listen to the station at 90.7 FM.

Continuing, Upcoming & Ongoing Events:

Revolutionary Summer School @ TPF is a hybrid course for organizers, visionaries and all people advancing resistance to oppression. This year, we invite all who want to join us in a collective study of the histories, constructions, and current projects of Pan Africanism on the African continent and across the world. Through seminars, classes, collective discussion and collaborative work, participants will develop their methodology to analyze the past and present, build capacity for organizing struggle by studying examples of revolutionary processes around the world, and expand their vision of a transformed future. It’s a chance to meet new friends and comrades, study, discuss, debate, and then put theory into practice! This program is based on the methodology of popular and political education, and on the politics of working-class internationalism.

The school runs from July 5–August 12, with an orientation on June 29. Each week, most classes will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Fridays at 6:30 PM ET, with some exceptions. The Collective Work track will meet on Saturday afternoons for facilitated discussion and time to work with your group. For those in different time zones or with work and life schedules that complicate live participation, recordings will be made available to you. Revolutionary Summer School is a hybrid program, so you can participate from anywhere in the world! For participants who will be attending virtually, a zoom link will be sent prior to each session. Enrollment form must be completed by Tuesday, June 20 at midnight ET. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please email education@peoplesforum.org. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsESYvJgbfpDKpPZoKEIa-JoxLOnk5ukELoUlLGL8pWLUceg/viewform

thru Jun 20, Tue: Writing Nonviolence II: Personal Stories & Memoir. 6 week course via Zoom, 1.5 hours per session, Tuesdays. What are nonviolence stories? Resolving disputes among friends, finding a way to be truthful and kind, holding a sign at the weekly vigil, getting arrested for climate action, joining a boycott, growing local food… The list is endless. We will look at nonviolence toward yourself, toward other people, toward the Earth, and toward the whole world through social justice movements. You have stories to tell! You will: Learn practical writing skills, Receive encouraging and constructive feedback, Explore the many dimensions of nonviolence, Benefit from the invitation to write each week, Engage in lively, respectful conversations with others, Get to share your stories! $80; scholarships available. No one is ever turned away from our regular courses on nonviolence. Max 30 people, register early. Everyone is welcome in this course; no need to have taken the previous Writing Nonviolence Course! Campaign Nonviolence. Register: paceebene.org/events/2023/3/3/writing-nonviolence-ii-personal-stories-amp-memoir

July 1, Peace, Love, and Reparations Benefit Concert, 1230-9p, Leimert Park & online. Taking place on July 1, 2023, in the heart of Black Los Angeles, Leimert Park. This event will mark the completion of the California Reparation Task Force’s final report, as we continue to push for federal reparations. The Peace, Love, and Reparations Concert+Unity Rally will bring together policy creators, activists, and artists to inspire, educate, and empower for community reparations and healing. Join us in this celebration and our efforts to build a national united front to move this nation forward for reparations. We have an incredible lineup of speakers, including Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, California Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, Evanston’s Robin Rue Simmons and California Reparations Task Force Members, who will share their insights and experiences on reparations policy. And let’s not forget the musical performances from Eric Benet, Rotimi, The Game, Regina Belle, and the musical group Sounds Of Blackness!

$20. http://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-love-and-reparations-benefit-concert-tickets-635695260637



July 3-Aug 13, Leaving World War II Behind, online course. The six modules of the course seek to inform you, and enable you to inform others, of why World War II is not a good justification for military spending and war planning. By the end of the course will be able to Debunk myths about WWII being necessary, justifiable, and beneficial; Explain how and why WWII did not have to happen, and test your ideas against others; Identify what WWII has to do with military spending today; Develop an action plan for how to bring learning back to your context, in a way that influences your own practice and the thinking and practice of others; Engage with experts, peers, and other change-makers around the world who are united in a common quest to end war and dismantle the war machine. $25-100. Dr. Phill Gittins, Education Director, World BEYOND War, education@worldbeyondwar.org Register: worldbeyondwar.org/leaving-world-war-ii-behind-july-3-august-13-2023-online-course-registration/



July 8-9, 24 Hour Peace Wave 6a-6a. We are planning a second-annual 24-hour peacewave on July 8-9, 2023. Contact: david@worldbeyondwar.org Register to propose events or to watch: worldbeyondwar.org/wave/

Sun, July 16 United American Indian Involvement Inc., Presents Natives in the Now

Contemporary / Traditional Native music. (5-8pm) Levitt Pavilion, MacArthur Park levittlosangeles.org



3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled.

http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.

calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157# Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy.

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Twice monthly. Sat, June 3, 10:30a-1p, special mini tour & presentation, discussion & input on future regional planning. Also Sat Jun 24, 2023, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213/738-1254 or crsp@igc.org; Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/category/events/.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p. Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p. Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p,

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p. Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions and to arrange to register.