Jun 1 – Wed

Pre-Juneteenth virtual national rally convened and sponsored by the HR-40 Strategy Group. “Why We Can’t Wait: HR-40 On the Move” – Declaring Juneteenth Reparations and Racial Justice Day. With Rep. Barbara Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Julianne Malveaux, Dr, Ron Daniels and others. When:12:00 PM Where: Watch livestream here on reparationscomm.org or on the following platforms: https://reparationscomm.org/naarc-news/events/060122- hr40-on-the-move/ YouTube: @IBW21st / Twitter: @reparationscomm.org / Facebook: @reparationscomm.org / IBW21 Twitter: @IBW21st / IBW21 Facebook: @IBW21st

Jun 2- Thu

Screening. “100 Years from Mississippi”. 5p; 6:15 (ish): Conversation with Tarabu Betserai Kirkland and Nobuko Miyamoto. Join the film’s writer and director Tarabu Betserai Kirkland and Great Leap founder, Nobuko Miyamoto for a Conversation and Q&A following a screening of this new documentary. Tarabu and Nobuko will share their memories of Mamie and what we can all learn from her life. The NNRC will share some actions we can take to support HR 40 and an Executive Order to establish a commission to study and make recommendations for African American reparations. For more information: https://100yearsfrommississippi.com/ It can be viewed on AppleTV, Prime Video, Google Play, VuDu, Vimeo, and OnDemand. Register for the program: tinyurl.com/NNRC100

Protecting the Amazon Rainforest: Averting the Ecological Tipping Point, 7:30p. UCLA Hammer Museum. Copresented with Artists for Amazonia. An evening dedicated to protecting the Amazon rainforest from reaching an ecological tipping point. Indigenous leaders and artists lead a conversation on the global significance of the Amazon biome by highlighting how California’s oil imports affect the future of the Amazon rainforest and calling for 80% of the Amazon to be permanently protected by 2025. They will also present the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative, which seeks to protect the most biodiverse ecosystems in the world. Guests include artist John Quigley and more to be announced. The Artists for Amazonia campaign harnesses the power of creative and entertainment influencers to catalyze global action in response to the threats to indigenous earth defenders in the Amazon rainforest. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2022/protecting-amazon-rainforest-averting-ecological-tipping-point

Jun 3 – Fri

In person Huntington Park Library 3-4 pm. Adult 101: Container Gardening for Nutrition. https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/6690124 calendar: https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/events?r=thismonth In-Person Program. Learn how you can obtain the essential nutrients your body needs to stay healthy by creating your own vegetable garden! For tweens and teens, ages 12 – 18. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees.

OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival on WeHo Pride weekend: June 3 – 5 LGBTQ+ Music Festival, profiling and celebrating Queer artistry as a kick-off concert to Pride Month. https://www.weho.org/community/weho-pride West Hollywood Park. Dyke March 5-7p, PRIDE on Robertson Stage; Women’s Freedom Festival, 7-10p.

Jun 4 – Sat

Anti-Imperialist Summit of the America (June 4-5-6 by Union del Barrio – Los Angeles)10a panel -9:30am Registration: Central Avenue Constituency Center (CD9 Center) at 4301 Central Avenue, 90001 https://www.facebook.com/events/518995533172059/

Venice Pride Festival, https://venicepride.org/festival/faqs/ $10-20 certain aspects age restricted, 21+

Jun 5 – Sun

WeHo Pride Parade, 12n- 3p. Crescent Heights Blvd – Robertson Blvd. along Santa Monica Blvd.

Venice Pride Parade 11a-1p, Venice boardwalk https://venicepride.org/event/venice-pride-parade/

Anti-Imperialist Summit of the America (June 4-5-6 by Union del Barrio – Los Angeles) Poster/Banner Making And Black Alliance For Peace Southcom Film And Panel, 12n-3pm Poster-making and Film/Panel 4pm, at the Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice at 5278 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Jun 6 – Mon

Protest rescheduled for Wednesday June 8, at 4 PM,

corner Olympic & Figueroa

Anti-Imperialist Summit of the America, protest rally, 3-6p at LA Convention Center outside the OAS “Summit of the Americas”. https://www.facebook.com/events/518995533172059/

Jun 7 – Tue Primary Election Day in CA

Jun 8 – Wed

“The People’s Summit”, Jun 8, 9, 10, LA Trade Tech College, 11am-4pm, for a summit of and by the working class, 3 days of art, music, political organizing, workshops and discussion to counter the anti-working class convention, “9th Summit of the Americas”, taking place simultaneously in Los Angeles for the first time in decades. Sponsored by LA Tenants Union, SEIU and many other progressive local organizations; contact & register online at: peoplessummit2022.org, this is a free, community event. Follow on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter at PeoplesSummit22 Panels: Democracy For Who?: The consequences of U.S. interventions in the Americas; Solidarity Beyond Borders: Building a People’s Internationalism; Let Cuba Live! Young Voices Against the Blockade; People Over Profit: Health as a Human Right Across the World; Plenary: The Struggle For Democracy; Concert: Dj Habibeats, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Quitapenas

Anti-Imperialist Summit of the America, protest rally, 4-6p, corner Olympic & Figueroa at LA Convention Center outside the OAS “Summit of the Americas” when Joe Biden is scheduled to appear. https://www.facebook.com/events/518995533172059/

Jun 9- Thu

Peoples’ Summit (see Jun 8 for details on location, registration). Panels: Ending Patriarchy: Gender Violence and the Struggle for Liberation; Surviving Together: Food Sovereignty, Climate Justice, and the Future of Our Planet; Workshop: Rapid Response: Fighting for the Right to Stay in our Homes and Defeating Landlord Violence. Panel: Envisioning Our Future: The Role of Cultural Resistance in Social Movements; Workshop: Movement for the Movement with Contra-Tiempo; Panels: Pan-Africanism in Today’s World; A Peoples Economy: Resisting Debt, Sanctions and Resource Theft. Plenary: The Struggle For Sovereignty. Concert: The Candy Rain, K Solar, Linqua Franqa

June 9-10, a free two-day online conference:The Watergate Break-in: 50 Years Later A two-day online conference reflecting on the fiftieth anniversary of the Watergate break-in, convened by Dr Shane O’Sullivan (Kingston School of Art) and Dr Melissa Graves (Dept of Intelligence and Security Studies, The Citadel). There has been a resurgence of interest in Watergate in recent years, with the revelations of the Mueller investigation and presidential impeachment hearings benchmarked against the historical nadir of political malfeasance, and each new scandal dubbed “worse than Watergate.” At the same time, new document releases have allowed scholars to probe the CIA’s internal history of Watergate and the backgrounds of the burglars and their associations with the Agency in unprecedented detail, and a new study of the FBI’s Watergate investigation has seen the Bureau’s lead investigators emerge from the shadow of Woodward and Bernstein’s reporting to reclaim key breakthroughs in the case for the Bureau’s investigation team. https://www.watergateat50.com/

NP/NCRR Reparations Committee Meeting, 7p, regular bi-monthly committee meeting. With the Week of Action programs concluded and the formation of the National Nikkei Reparations Coalition launched, the committee will focus more on our local outreach efforts, reviewing our past presentations and continuing to learn so we can all feel comfortable speaking about reparations, both JA reparations as well as Black reparations. We are expecting the CA Reparations Task Force to issue their report in June and plan to listen in together to a “listening session” in the Los Angeles area. If you would like more information or would like to join the committee, please email NikkeiProgressives@gmail.com.

LGBTQ+ in comics virtual program 5-6:30 p. https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/6706935 The lecture will discuss the history of LGBTQ+ characters and themes in comics going back to the Golden & Silver Age of American comics. The lecture will also discuss the roles these characters and stories arcs play in Japanese Manga, beginning with the seminal works of Hagio Moto to today’s immensely popular “B&L” genre. Additionally, the presentation will detail some of the most influential modern creators from the LGBTQ+ community and highlight popular new works such as “Son of Krypton.” Finally, the lecture will touch on the current pushback against the LGBTQ+ community and the future of gender expansive characters and creators in the comic book industry. For adults. Via zoom, registration required

Jun 10 – Fri

“People’s Summit” & Mobilization to “Summit of the Americas”. Peoples Summit is a summit of and by the working class, 3 days of art, music, political organizing, workshops and discussion to counter the anti-working class convention, “9th Summit of the Americas”. See registration and location date Jun 8. Panels: Workers Run The World: Transnational Organizing for Labor Justice; A Conversation With Venezuelan Feminists: Deepening a Revolution while under Sanctions. Workshop: No War, No Warming—Building a Feminist Economy; Panel: Whose Streets?: Fighting Against White Supremacy, State Violence, and Militarization; Plenary: OUR PEOPLE SPEAK!

Mobilization to the OAS “Summit of the Americas”, 4p, March to LA Convention Center.

Concert: Jillesque, Combo Chimbita

Jun 11 – Sat

Jun 12 – Sun

HOUSING WORKS: Annual Fundraiser online. Housing Works’ 19th Annual Fundraising Event will be held virtually on our YouTube channel. This year’s event, Harm Reduction: One Life at a Time, takes a deep dive into the practices of harm reduction, the Housing First model, racial equity, and current events. We are holding a round table discussion with Celina Alvarez, Executive Director at Housing Works, Robert Morrison, Director of Programs at Housing Works, Val Zavala, retired KCET TV anchor, Sam Tsemberis, the founder of the Housing First model, and Shawn Morrissey, Senior Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement at Union Station Homeless Services. The Event will be free to attend, and you can stream it on our YouTube page. To find out more about our sponsorship opportunities email awallace@housingworksca.org for more information.

Jun 13 – Mon

Juneteenth edition of “Trailblazers in Action: Holly Mitchell” 5:30-6:30p, Join Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Library Director Skye Patrick for a special Juneteenth edition of Trailblazers in Conversation. Enjoy an informative and engaging conversation about racial justice and LA County’s efforts to build back equitably after the pandemic. This event will be held virtually on Cisco Webex. For all ages. https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/ 6716121

Jun 14 – Tue

Jun 15 – Wed

Jun 16- Thu

Jun 17 – Fri

The Watergate Break-in: 50 Years Later – Today is the 50th anniversary of the first Watergate break-in, when James McCord planted bugs in two phones at DNC headquarters and Rolando Martinez snapped 38 photos of documents concerning DNC chairman Larry O’Brien. McCord didn’t know where O’Brien’s office was and tapped the wrong phone with a bug that didn’t work, so the burglars went in again on June 17, 1972, and got caught. You can view the full eight-session program and register on the conference website: https://www.watergateat50.com/

Jun 18 – Sat

Poor People’s Campaign March Hit the streets in DC with the National Coalition for the Homeless as hundreds of activists and Angelenos demanded stronger tenant protections and more affordable housing. Housing Is A Human Right will attend the national Poor People’s Campaign march in Washington D.C. Politicians must take action. But we urge them to utilize the 3 Ps: protect renters through tenant protections such as rent control; preserve existing affordable housing, don’t allow developers to demolish it; and produce new affordable housing. Read more about the 3 Ps. housinghumanright@gmail.com https://www.housinghumanright.org/3-ps-is-best-solution-for-housing-affordability-crisis/ Support Rent Control in Pasadena – https://pasadenatenantjustice.org/wp/home/

Juneteenth 2022: Celebration of Freedom with Storyteller Binnie Tate Wilkin, Virtual Program

11a-12n, https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/6710868 Juneteenth is a day of remembrance commemorating the announcement of the end of slavery in TX on June 19, 1865. Join us for Juneteenth history, stories, folktales, and personal reflections of freedom with storyteller and educator, Binnie Tate Wilkin

Jun 19 – Sun

Fathers’ Day

Juneteenth

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting 10a-1:30p, via zoom. Details on kpftx.org, click on monthly view then on calendar date.

Jun 20 – Mon

Jun 21 – Tue Summer Solstice

Jun 22 – Wed

Jun 23 – Thu

Jun 24 – Fri

Stonewall Anniversary concert from NY, 10a-12n PDT online. Kesha joins a series of superstars who have headlined Stonewall Day in years past, including Lambert, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Alicia Keys. The concert will stream on the Pride Live YouTube channel on Friday, June 24. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFj1Cj2CKQ5c6r2Nw4AbS7Q

Jun 25 – Sat

Protest Banner Workshops, 12:30–3:30p, Skirball Cultural Center. (Also July 24, August 18, September 3) Learn a skill to amplify your voice for good during an intergenerational protest banner–making workshop! Part of artist Aram Han Sifuentes’s ongoing project Protest Banner Lending Library, this afternoon program includes a curator spotlight talk, a slogan development activity, and instruction and materials to create a no-sew fabric banner appliquéd with your own meaningful message. This activity is recommended for participants ages 8 and up; all ages are welcome to attend. Program details: 12:30–1:00 pm—Gallery spotlight talk within the exhibition Talking Back to Power: Projects by Aram Han Sifuentes, led by curator Laura Mart. 1:00–3:00 pm—Slogan development and banner making on the outdoor Gottschalk Terrace. 3:00–3:30 pm—Open gallery exploration of Talking Back to Power, The Jewish Deli, and Visions and Values. Participants will have the option to keep their banner or donate it to the Protest Banner Lending Library within Talking Back to Power for others to check out and use during marches, classes, and performances. Register through the webpage for a guaranteed spot in the workshop! https://www.skirball.org/programs/classes/protest-banner-workshops

Jun 26 – Sun

Jun 27 – Mon

Jun 28 – Tue Anniversary of LGBTQ Stonewall Rebellion against police abuse

Jun 29 – Wed

Jun 30 – Thu

Upcoming Events

July 3 – Sun

Queer Pride Liberation March and Rally: An All Peoples’ LGBTQIA+ Pride. 10am-1pm

The LGBTQIA+ community of LA invites all to come together to protest the corporatization, commercialization, and commoditization of the Pride Month and to fight racism, imperialism, militarism, homophobia, transphobia, colonialism, xenophobia, police brutality, and criminalization of poverty. We will march from Grand Park outside of City Hall to Pershing Square in Central DTLA.

On-Going & Continuing Events

Through June 12: Alice Beasley Quilts Exhibition, 11a-4p, Wed-Sun, California Heritage Museum, 2612 Main St., Santa Monica 90405. 30-year retrospective of fabric art by Oakland quilter Alice Beasley, focusing on politics and how it affects the Black community.

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting.

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave,

LA 90032, 323-255-1279.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly "Online Sunday Dialogue" which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend.

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330