On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpftx.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243, action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl.,

LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities had been closed, but are re-opening, so check..

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra

Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

June 1-30: Period for filing as a candidate for listener or staff delegate to the KPFK Local Station Board. June 30 is the “date of record” to qualify as a member to run, sign nominating petitions, or vote in the Local Station Board elections. “Members” are listeners who have donated a minimum of $25 to the station between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, or done a minimum of 3 hours of supervised volunteer work for the station, including on LSB committees such as Outreach, or non-managerial staff at the station, including volunteer programmers, producers or other unpaid workers who have done at least 30 hours of supervised work at the station in the 90 days ending June 30, 2021. More information and (self) nominating petitions requiring 15 valid member signatures are available online at https://elections.pacifica.org and announcements will be made periodically over the airwaves at 90.7 FM and online at https://kpfk.org

June 1-30: Pride Makes a Differencce – 30 Days of Service and Volunteering around LA! Christopher Street West (LA (Gay) Pride) is partnering with Big Sunday. for the entire month of June to create Pride Makes a Difference, a 30-day calendar of events focused on volunteering, community service, and opportunities to donate time, goods and money to worthy causes that benefit the LGBTQ+ community, and LA nonprofits. Pride Makes a Difference will have its own website with calls-to-action in the areas of food insecurity, housing insecurity, mental health and wellness, and abuse. A list of selected local organizations will be available to choose from, as well as event details, fun group opportunities, and sign-up forms. CSW intends to make Pride Makes a Difference a permanent part of its Pride programming going forward. https://laprideorg.wpengine.com/pride-makes-a-difference/

JUN 1 – TUE

What Does the US Owe Veterans of its 21st Century Wars? 9a PDT, Zocalo Public Square via zoom. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-america-owe-veterans-21st-century-wars/ A Zócalo/Pacific Council/USVAA EventModerated by Emma Sky, Director of the Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Program, and a Senior Fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute. We may never know the full toll of the post-9/11 wars. The staggering cost of the two-decade-long conflict, and its future consequences, are only just beginning to be understood as the United States prepares to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Iraq before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. As the final chapter of America’s longest war nears, what are the biggest problems facing veterans returning home? What does it mean to be a military vet in the U.S. today? And what does the U.S. government owe local allies, such as the translators and interpreters who served alongside American forces? Steve Miska, a US Army veteran who retired as a Colonel, led the “Baghdad Underground Railroad” that helped dozens of interpreters escape sectarian violence in 2007. The author of a new book Baghdad Underground Railroad: Saving American Allies in Iraq, he is the executive director of First Amendment Voice, and conducts pro bono work to support nonprofits that help former interpreters. Miska visits Zócalo to discuss the cost of war.

KPFK Local Station Board listener and staff delegates nomination process opens, See https://elections.pacifica.org for a self-nomination packet requiring member signatures to run to represent other listeners or other paid or unpaid staff at listener sponsored Pacifica community radio (90.7 FM). You must be a member by Jun 30 to be eligible to run, sign petitions or vote.

JUN 2 – WED

Housing Insecurity and Efficacy of COVID Relief, Webinar Presented by ACLU SoCal’s Economic Justice Committee, 6p via zoom, According to the Eviction Defense Network, approximately 500,000 Los Angeles County Tenants are currently behind in their rent. Unless our representatives are convinced to change the current law before June 31, 2021, these tenants will be evicted. Learn how you can save your neighbors’ housing.Register: https://bit.ly/3ujmj5K Speakers: Francisco Dueñas, Executive Director for Housing Now!, Shanti Singh, Tenants Together Legislative Director, Gary Rhoades, Santa Monica Deputy City Attorney, Michelle White, Moderator, ACLU SoCal Pasadena/Foothills Chapter. Cosponsors: LA Progressive, ACLU SoCal Pasadena/Foothills Chapter, Occidental College Critical Theory & Social Justice Department

JUN 3 – THU

How do artists see the “Next L.A.”? 6p PDT, Zocalo Public Square via zoom. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/how-artists-see-next-la/ A Zócalo/LA Commons Event Moderated by Catherine Wagley, Arts and Culture Writer. As LA emerges from pandemic and tumult, Angelenos are looking for new and bigger visions of the city’s future. But where will we find ideas and practical methods for transforming institutions, reimagining public policy, or reinvesting in communities? The pandemic and racial reckoning of the past year have changed how artists work, and how they see L.A. What aspirations and dreams do artists—professional and youth, visual and performing—have for a more resilient and inclusive LA? How are they putting those dreams down on canvas, on walls and sidewalks, and on our screens? LA Commons CEO Karen Mack, artist and designer Rosten Woo, and John Malpede, artist and founding director of Los Angeles Poverty Department, visit Zócalo to discuss the change they want to see in Los Angeles, and how they might lead it.

JUN 4 – FRI

June 4 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of Wear Orange weekend. More info: http://wearorange.org/about/

JUN 5 – SAT

Pacifica Fightback Virtual National Town Hall: Deadly Consequences of Bylaws Revision, 2-5p, via zoom. An on-line teach in by programmers, producers and listeners at all five Pacifica stations – KPFK, KPFA, KPFT, WBAI and WPFW – of what it would mean for community radio, freedom of speech, democracy, diversity and financial transparency and independence if the Bylaws revision proposed by New Day Pacifica and supported by Pacifica Safety Net were to pass. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89037964625? pwd=VjdVUjN6SUsvWTlLS1RxOWgrdjlWZz09 Meeting ID: 890 3796 4625 Passcode: 076434 One tap mobile +16699006833,,89037964625#,,,,*076434# US (San Jose) +13462487799,,89037964625#,,,,*076434# US (Houston)

Beyond the Socialist Impasse: Remembering Leo Panitch, 9a-3p PDT, Online, $5-50 sliding scale. The Left Forum and the Socialist Register are commemorating the life and spirit of Leo Panitch. The Left Forum is sponsoring a series of online panels which underline three major foundations of Panitch’s corpus of research, teaching, and activism: (1) Re-imagining Socialist Parties and Practice; (2) Debating Socialist Strategies Post-Pandemic; and (3) The State and Global Capitalism. Everyone who knew Leo recognized that he was serious about constructing a non-utopian socialist society. Speakers include: Frances Fox Piven, Greg Albo, Steve Maher, Minqi Li, Michalis Spourdalikis, Meaghan Day, Hilary Wainwright, Arun Gupta, Peter Bratsis, Barbara Epstein, Bhaskar Sunkara, Trevor Ngwane, Sam Gindin, Zhun Xu, Jayati Ghosh, Nicole Aschoff, Clyde Barrow & Doug Henwood. This fundraiser is intended to launch an ongoing educational series inspired by Leo’s work. Please register at the link below. Zoom details will be sent out closer to the date of the event. If you are unable to make a donation please email leftforum@leftforum.org. REGISTER here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-socialist-impasse-remembering-leo-panitch-tickets-155329660195

Naksa Day (meaning “day of the setback”) is the annual day of commemoration for the Palestinian people of the displacement that accompanied Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War on 5 June 1967. As a result of the war, Israel took control of the Palestinian-populated West Bank and Gaza Strip, which were previously annexed by Jordan and controlled by Egypt, respectively. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naksa_Day

JUN 6 – SUN

Committee for Racial Justice presents: An Evening With LA Co. District Attorney George Gascon, 6:30-8p zoom meeting. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpf-quqTMpE9KT8tsAWYyy9ufr7uqUa5Do and then you will be sent the attendance link. Gascon, who in his first several months in office has stopped seeking the death penalty, has also ended the practice of prosecuting children as adults, and is convening the DA’s office’s first trauma informed Crime Victims Advisory Board. In a press release outlining his first 100 days in office, DA Gascon said, “I have instituted a series of reforms based on data and science that will enhance safety while reducing racial disparities and the misuse of incarceration. Our efforts to transform a dated approach that creates more crime, victims, and inequities are just beginning”.

The evening will include an interview format moderated by George Brown, a retired attorney recently named as a member of the newly constituted Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission in Santa Monica – the first community oversight for police in SM. Bring your questions and join in this important discussion about the efforts to transform a critical part of the criminal justice system. For more information call Joanne 310-422-5431

JUN 7- MON

Pacifica Bylaws Replacement referendum ballots go out. Voting on the New Day Pacifica proposal to create a new governance structure, a new third class of members (separating unpaid staff from paid staff) and reducing the Local Station Board to a strictly advisory and outreach role will open for 30 days to members of KPFK and other Pacifica stations (qualification date was April 7). More information at https://pacificafightback.org, https://pacifica-democracy-project.org and https://elections.pacifica.org or over the airwaves of KPFK, 90.7 FM, https://kpfk.org

JUN 8 – TUE

Post Woolsey Fire Plant Recovery Free · Online Event by California Native Plant Society – Los Angeles / Santa Monica Mountains Online: lasmmcnps.org, 7p. Post Woolsey Fire Plant Recovery presented by Mark Mendelsohn, Biologist, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation. Zoom log posted on our Chapter website a day before the event. https://www.facebook.com/events/278839273924472/

JUN 9 – WED

Surveying the Basics of White Supremacy Culture Six Weekly Practice Sessions, Wed 5-6 p Jun 2 – July 7, You are welcome to attend all sessions or drop in as your schedule allows. Join on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83126011666, Find “White Supremacy Characteristic Document” here

https://www.dismantlingracism.org/uploads/4/3/5/7/43579015/okun_-_white_sup_culture.pdf

Send an email to Pastor Cara Tanis with any questions. pastor@7400woodlawn.org

JUN 10 – THU

Can We Still Find Good in the World? 10a PDT, Zocalo Public Square via zoom, https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/can-we-still-find-the-good-in-the-world/ The World We Want: A Zócalo/University of Toronto Event Moderated by Erika Hayasaki, Journalist and Author, The Death Class. It feels like such a dark time. The planet is burning with hatred, disease, and environmental degradation. Between the confusing nature of our societies and our own biases, traumas, and privileges, it’s become increasingly difficult to be sure we will know the good when we see it. What does it mean, when the bad urgently demands our attention and action, to spend precious time looking for the good, in the world and in ourselves? What are the roots of the human attraction to goodness, and what roles does our pursuit of goodness fill in our lives and communities? University of Toronto behavioral ecologist Maydianne Andrade, The Ordinary Virtues author and Central European University president Michael Ignatieff, and Duke University distinguished professor of philosophy David B. Wong visit Zócalo to examine whether the human search for the good is itself still good. Zócalo and the University of Toronto present The World We Want, an event series exploring our current societal, political, and economic challenges and how we might emerge from the current moment. Zócalo and the University of Toronto thank the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles for supporting The World We Want.

JUN 11 – FRI

Anarchists and environmentalists have observed June 11 as a day of action to mobilize around political prisoners

LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium (ticketed event). The LA Dodgers have partnered with LA Pride (Christopher Street West Association) for the 4th time. To kickstart LA Pride’s first in-person event since 2019, an LGBTQ+ artist will sing the National Anthem. First Responders from the LA LGBTQ+ Community will get a special moment of recognition. After the game, vaccinated fans will be welcomed onto the field to watch the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season. Other surprises to be announced soon. A special event ticket package is available to fully-vaccinated fans that includes a game ticket for the 7:10 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers and an exclusive Dodger Pride-themed t-shirt. Tickets: http://www.dodgers.com/LAPride. Part of the month-long “Thrive with Pride” calendar.

JUN 12 – SAT

JUN 13 – SUN

JUN 14 – MON

Jun 14 Flag Day https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_Day_(United_States)

JUN 15 – TUE

State of CA, Los Angeles County to lift many COVID restrictions. Los Angeles County will align with the State’s June 15 plans that ease many capacity limits and distancing requirements and adopt CDC’s masking guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. People who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks in most situations. There are specific requirements for large capacity indoor events. The County will also follow the State on lifting current travel restrictions on June 15 to align with CDC travel recommendations.

JUN 16 – WED

Live conversation with activist and scholar Angela Davis, 5p, free. USC Visions and Voices. Davis has been deeply involved in our nation’s quest for social justice for decades. The Distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies at UC Santa Cruz has also taught at UC Berkeley, UCLA, the Claremont Colleges, Stanford, and other universities. She is the author of nine books, most recently, Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement, and has lectured around the world. In the early seventies, Davis spent eighteen months in jail and on trial after being placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List.” She has continued to examine the social problems associated with incarceration and the criminalization of communities most affected by poverty and racial discrimination. Davis will address numerous issues related to race, gender, and a 21st century abolitionist movement that envisions a world without prisons.Presented by USC Visions and Voices: The Arts and Humanities Initiative. Co-sponsored by the Center for Black Cultural and Student Affair, the Black Student Assembly, and Brothers Breaking Bread. https://www.facebook.com/events/517462922744702/ https://visionsandvoices.usc.edu

JUN 17 – THU

Author Reading with Phyllis Webstad – Orange Shirt Day Free · Online Event Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, 10a PDT. Pre-registered Students/Teachers from Across Canada are invited to join author/Founder Phyllis Webstad for Orange Shirt Day – a reading & residential school talk.

No pre-recorded segment. The program will only be available during the live airing. https://www.facebook.com/events/3509023565865949/

JUN 18 – FRI

JUN 19 – SAT “June’teenth” African American holiday commemorating Emancipation

Juneteenth 2021· Fairmount Park (Riverside, California) free. The B.L.A.C.K. Collective, 12n–5p, Free · Juneteenth represents the good and the bad and what makes the United States the country it is. It’s symbolic of a liberation but one that was delayed due to the consistent opposition and resistance to equality that is deeply rooted in white supremacy. The BLACK Collective invites you to join us in a day of recognition, restoration and celebration. This event will be open to all residents of Riverside. Juneteenth is one of the most important days in the black community. After the pandemic, the numerous deaths of Black men and women at the hands of those sworn to protect us, the blatant acts of white supremacists, this is an attempt to mend our community. Join us at Fairmount Park in this much-needed event. The marathon continues however on this day we stop and breathe. theblackcollective6@gmail.com Donations are appreciated and accepted thru cash app $BCollectiveIE

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Juneteenth 2021 – Sunland, 10a-2p, Sunland Park Recreation Center, 8651 Sunland Bl, Sunland. There will be booths for organizations, some presentations, and of course, music and food. Join us as we celebrate the lives of those who struggled and continue to struggle against the injustices of today. After 2 pm we intend to go to a Black-majority organization celebration elsewhere – once we have that information we will share it and repeat it at our event. https://twitter.com/AbraFoothills/status/1398004391408373760

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Juneteenth 156th Anniversary, Freedom March and Block Party, 4:30p, Charles White Park,

77 Mountain View St, Altadena, 91001. (between North Fair Oaks and North Lincoln, north of Woodbury)

ABRA was offered a table by the organizers at this event, which was incredibly generous and thoughtful of them. See you there, 4:30 onward! pic.twitter.com/GQF5OFhcd2 — abra_foothills (@AbraFoothills) June 11, 2021

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Juneteenth Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival, 5p, online.

A virtual show. The series showcasing new writing celebrates the African American holiday of Juneteenth.

Hot Off the Press is an ongoing series of new solo works. The next presentation of Hot Off the Press, produced by the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival, will be a virtual event on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PDT. This Hot Off the Press will celebrate Juneteenth, an African American holiday commemorating the events of June 19, 1865, when Texas was forced to free its slaves two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. 1865 was also the year that the 13th Amendment abolished slavery.

Juneteenth emphasizes freedom, education, achievement, reflection, assessment and self and cultural empowerment.

Hot Off the Press is hosted by Juliette Jeffers (Chicago Med, All Rise) and Jessica Lynn Johnson (Soaring Solo Salon, The Bold and the Beautiful). Writer-performers on the program include:

Synthia Hardy. In her piece Mother to Son, A mother gives her son “the talk” as she tries to protect him from the perils of police brutality.

Crystal McGinnis. Can You Hear Me Now? A piece written while recovering from COVID-19, as a reflection on a father’s life, death, and systemic racism in America.

Amanda Granderson. The Interior of the Vessel Is Not Okay. A woman who feels the effects of isolation with Covid vents what she is feeling, as she draws the parallel of being confined in a slave ship.

Sandra Booker. Spirituals. A vocalist takes us back to the institution of slavery, when spirituals strengthened faith and also carried messages in the fields of those who fiercely chose to become runaways to gain their freedom.

Lynda LaRose performs two poems. Red Is Beautiful. This poem recounts and celebrates one woman’s sense of her beauty as a child in contrast to other definitions of beauty. Soul Train Kids. This poem remembers the legacy of impresario Don Cornelius’ history-making television program Soul Train that ran for 35 years from 1971 – 2006, influencing music and the dance floor for both young and old alike.

Vocalist Mijan Owens will perform her rendition of the song Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing. Often referred to as the Black National Anthem, the song was written in 1900 by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson , with original music composed by his brother John Rosamond Johnson. Musical arrangement and accompaniment for Ms. Owens is by Paul Anthony Romero.

Also: Dance Shorts 2020, a collage performance by PUSH Dance Company, with choreography and original music by Raissa Simpson.

Hot Off the Press. A Juneteenth celebration. Presented by Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PDT. Suggested donation: $10.00. To register, go to http://lawtf.org or call (818) 760-0408. Registrants will be sent a Zoom link.

http://facebook.com/LosAngelesWomensTheatreFestival

https://www.performingartslive.com/Events/Hot-Off-the-Press-Los-Angeles-Womens-Theatre-Festival

JUN 20 – SUN

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a, via zoom. See kpftx.org for details. Half-hour of public comment during the course of the meeting. Followed by a closed executive session (for confidential personnel matters) to consider a pool of candidates to recommend to the interim Executive Director for the General Manager position.

United Nations’ World Refugee Day

More than 5.6 million Palestinians are registered by United Nations (UN) as refugees, after seven decades of the Palestinian catastrophe or Nakba that began when Israel expelled more than 700,000 Palestinians from their homes in historical Palestine, declaring it the state of Israel, in 1948.

The United Nations General Assembly resolution 55/76, stated that beginning 2001, June 20 would be celebrated as World Refugee Day.

The Palestinian refugee population is distributed in different Near East regions, including the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Many hundreds of thousands of refugees live in extremely difficult circumstances in those regions, particularly in Syria and Lebanon, with no prospect for a just solution to their plight.

Palestinian WAFA News Agency said that the figure does not include the tens of thousands of Palestinians who fled to nearby Arab countries, during the 1967 Israeli war on Arab and Palestinian territories.

The UN has proven unable to apply all of its resolutions pertaining to the Palestinian cause. Most important of those resolutions is United Nations General Assembly Resolution number 194, issued in December, 1948. The resolution stipulated that all Palestinians, who were displaced by the Israeli-Arab war of 1948, have the right to return back to their home towns and villages, in historic Palestine. The right to financial compensation for those forcibly displaced, was also specified.

https://imemc.org/article/on-world-refugee-day-nearly-six-million-palestinians-remain-refugees/

JUN 21 – MON Summer Solstice – first day of summer

JUN 22 – TUE

OC Together Dialogue Series on Race Relations – Event by OC Human Relations Online: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehoy2o1i6edd8cf4&oseq=&c=&ch=

5–7p, Free. Join honest, powerful & sometimes difficult conversations on Race Relations, Equity & Justice. Dialogues are open to anyone in OC seeking to understand race relations through active listening & learning. Explore, listen & learn from each other through respectful dialogue. This month’s topic: “White Supremacy” More info at http://bit.ly/OCHR_30

JUN 23 – WED

Qahwa Livestream CD Release Celebration Online Event by Royal Conservatory of Music, Ontario Canada, 4 –5:30p PDT Free, but If you have not already purchased a ticket – PLEASE DO!. This is one way you can support live performing arts venues and artists.. There is a huge range in prices and you can pick whatever works for you. Al Qahwa – Maryem Tollar, Ernie Tollar, Demetri Petsalakis and Naghmeh Farahmand – is excited to celebrate the release their 3rd recording, African Routes, with guests Fethi Nadjem, Waleed Abdulhamid, and Roula Said. They will be joined by the women of Turkwaz (Maryem Tollar, Jayne Brown, Sophia Grigoriadis, Brenna MacCrimmon), who will do a short set of music as well as join Al Qahwa and their guests for a few songs. Roula Said will be adding dance to the night. This event is possible thanks to support from the Canada Council for the Arts, Explore and Create grant.

For tickets go to: https://www.rcmusic.com/event-calendar/al-qahwa-and-friends Media inquiries: Contact Beverly Kreller, SPEAK Music bev@speak-music.com | 416-922-3620

JUN 24 – THU

JUN 25 – FRI

JUN 26 – SAT

Cinespia & LA Pride LGBTQ+ Movie Night (ticketed event) LA Pride has partnered with the most popular outdoor film organization in Southern California, Cinespia, for their LGBTQ+ Pride Movie Night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Film title, event details, and tickets will be announced in the coming weeks. https://lapride.org

JUN 27 – SUN

Backlash to Justice: Overcoming Obstacles to Ending Systemic Racism: A conversation with D.A. George Gascon and BLM-LA spokesperson Dr. Melina Abdullah, 2-4p via zoom, sponsored by Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace. This is a follow-up to a successful special Sunday forum earlier this year with Abdullah, Gascon and Kelly Savage-Rodriguez of the CA Coalition for Women Prisoners. This will be a chance to deepen the discussion with the DA and Black Lives Matter about transformative justice, police accountability and other pressing issues, as reactionary forces mobilize to recall the District Attorney. https://icujp.org, info@icujp.org The intent is to build an ongoing interfaith working group on ending systemic racism.

JUN 28 – MON Anniversary of Stonewall Rebellion for gay liberation

JUN 29 – TUE

Avenue 33 Farm: An Urban Farm in the Heart of Lincoln Heights, $10-30 Online Event by Landscape Designers of Greater Los Angeles – APLD, 4–5:30p via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avenue-33-farm-an-urban-farm-in-the-heart-of-lincoln-heights-tickets-156305434763 Join the founders of Avenue 33 Farm for an enlightening lecture about running their operation in the middle of Los Angeles. Avenue 33 Farm focuses on improving soil health through adding healthy soil biology and managing the farm to keep that soil biology happy. During our conversation we will cover the specific practices we use and how to ensure their success when growing edibles – including compost extracts and teas, no-till and minimal soil disturbance techniques, and interplanting. We will also dive into the eccentricities of operating a farm on a hillside and the ways we use plants to help us.

JUN 30 – WED

Deadline for membership in KPFK to qualify to run, vote or sign nominating petitions in the election for delegates to the Local Station Board. (See end of ongoing events section for details). The election will take place later in the year if the By-laws replacement measure on a separate ballot is defeated, allowing the current elected local oversight system to continue. As voting continues in that election through July 6, and the outcome is in doubt, the regularly scheduled election process, which commences in June, must begin. However if the Bylaws replacement is approved, a separate governance system will take effect, the Local Station Board will be reduced in size, lose its oversight powers and be selected in a different way to serve a strictly advisory role. See https://elections.pacifica.org for more details.