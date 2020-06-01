Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links Calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies and mail out more until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness..

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in this May print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. They have been keeping a lot of people from being heard, and seem to be messing up the topics that people want to be heard on. http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for official information http://www.stoplapdspying.org for movement talking points

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. Website now describes virtual galleries and at-home “concerts” so this has probably been canceled or made virtual. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil vs. DA Jackie Lacey with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies succeeded in denying DA Lacey immediate re-election and forced her into a November run-off. Has been converted to an Instagram Live action. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Ave.(just East of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. Ni meeting in June, next meeting July 2. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. 213-413-1077. Suspended for the duration.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community.

This farmers’ market has re-opened!

Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market is closed. SOLA Co-Op has been taking some orders for pick-up.

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

All Laughtears.com events are semi-postponed, new dates TBA. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la

Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com. See article by Gerry Fialka elsewhere in this issue.

UndocU 2.0 Conference postponed until the Fall of 2020. http://www.cla.csulb.edu/departments/gms/undocu-2-0/

MON – JUN 1

Peoples Strike first of every month: monthly physical and virtual protests, rent strikes and defense of working people, Black communities and other people of color, building a coalition on the basis of unity not uniformity, initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi. For more information, contact: mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com

Separately, Alliance of Independent Workers (organizing gig workers at Uber, Lyft and elsewhere) is calling for coordinated actions nationally on June 1 and monthly thereafter on the first, focusing on health and safety concerns of workers being forced back to work.

Possible socially responsible, physically distanced action demanding CalOSHA inspect and guarantee health and safety conditions for workers being forced back to work, that Newsom’s May revise austerity budget favoring prisons over schools, healthcare, social welfare and state workers be rejected, and that the state release elderly, infirm and vulnerable prisoners to supportive transitional housing, at the DTLA Ronald Reagan State Office Bldg, 3rd & Spring, at 12 noon. Check with 323-636-7388 or antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com to see if the event is on.

JJLA presents OUTLOUD! a showcase of LGBTQIA+ artists, and the Outloud: Raising Voices web series will help raise funds for PRIDE organizations across the country! Tune in to OUTLOUD’s Facebook page for a new episode each Tuesday and Wednesday through June! #WeAreOUTLOUD. http://www.facebook.com/OfficiallyOUTLOUD http://tinyurl.com/OUTLOUDEp-2

Telehealth: Adults Molested As Children – Psychoeducational Group Tuesdays from 6-8 p. The first two sessions of each group will be open to new members. From the third session on, the groups will be closed. For more info, contact Group Coordinator/Facilitator, Lizette Pavon, at lizette.pavon@strengthunited.org https://www.facebook.com/events/276945930362701/

Refugee & Migrant Advocacy Day, 10a-5p online. During this critical time, it’s important for lawmakers, advocates, and leaders to come together to take action for refugees and immigrants. Join us for Facebook Live-streams with State Legislators, Community Panel Discussions with experts and refugees, and Fundraisers. Register here: https://refugeeandmigrantadvocacyday.eventbrite.com

Children of Incarcerated Parents, Two-part interactive discussion exploring the impacts of Covid-19 and the trauma it inflicts on an often invisible population: children of incarcerated parents.

Panel 1: COVID-19 Pandemic, Mental Health Trauma and the Impact on Children/Youth of Incarcerated Parents with Dr. Jocelyn F. Garrick, Oakland Highland Hospital; Dr. Joyce Dorado, UCSF HEARTS Program

Panel 2: The Pandemic: Voices of Families and Youth from the Community with Sylvia Harvey, author, The Shadow System; Karen McDaniel, director, Place4Grace; Sam Lewis, director, Anti Recidivism Coalition. https://www.facebook.com/events/1516345858536721/

Justice Not Jails is not meeting this month, even virtually. Next meeting on July 2, 6:30-8p.

Wildlife and Ecology of California – Virtual Classes, 2:30-3:30p, Tickets: la.biocitizen.org

Boyle Heights and East LA– Stop 5G Global Day of Action Press Conference, Forum and Festival.

Yes To Our Children, Community and Planet – No To Verizon’s Radiating Cell Tower In The Middle Of Our Community Garden And By Our Pre-school! Please wear masks, practice social distancing and bring a chair for your comfort. You may want to bring a hat or umbrella in case of heat, and snacks. 12n, La Casa Del Mexicano, 2900 Calle Pedro Infante, LA 90033. Info: Brenda Martinez, Boyle Heights Residents and Farmers against 5G Radiation, 323-347-1142, b7trumar@gmail.com; David Sanchez, Brown Beret National Party and Movement, 323-691-0543, bbnp@gmx.com; Julie Levine, 5G Free California, 310-455-9389, 5GFreeCalifornia@gmail.com

One World: Ending Endless War & Creating a Just, Peaceful, and Healthy Planet, hosted by ICUJP, online, 1–4p. http://www.eventbrite.com

Keynote Speaker: Rev. James Lawson, Pastor Emeritus, Holman United Methodist Church

Featured Sessions: BREAKOUT SESSION #1:

Peace with Justice

Jodie Evans, Cofounder and Director, CODEPINK: Women For Peace

Shakeel Syed, Regional Director, American Muslims for Palestine

Environmental Justice

Hop Hopkins, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Sierra Club

Dr. John Cobb, Center For Process Studies; Process and Faith

Racial and Religious Justice

Hyepin Im, Founder and CEO, Faith And Community Empowerment formerly KCCD

Dr. Zaman Stanizai, Professor of Political Science, Cal State Dominguez Hills

Economic Justice

Ashley Gonzales, Faith Rooted Organizer, CLUE: Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice

Hannah Petersen, Community Organizer, Unitehere! Local 11

BREAKOUT SESSION #2:

Peace with Justice

Salam Al-Marayati, President, Muslim Public Affairs Council – MPAC

Dr. Douglas Becker, Assistant Professor of International Relations, University of Southern California

Environmental Justice

Lisa Smithline, Old Dog Documentaries

Racial and Religious Justice

Rabbi Mel Gottlieb, President, Academy for Jewish Religion | CA

Tahil Sharma, North American Coordinator, United Religions Initiative

Economic Justice

Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (invited), California State Senate, District 24

With the entire world engulfed in a pandemic, we’re seeing as never before how interdependent we all are – and how much we must all stand together NOW to fight militarism, racism, poverty, and injustice. Please join Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace (ICUJP) online for One World: Ending Endless War and Creating a Just, Peaceful, Healthy Planet!

Please RSVP on Eventbrite using the Tickets link. You’ll be asked to choose two breakout sessions from the above options. Once you’ve registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the online conference. ICUJP is presenting this conference free of charge so that all can attend. If you’d like to help offset our costs, we gratefully welcome your support at http://icujp.org/donations. For questions, please contact ICUJP at (213) 373-4006 or communications@icujp.org.

ANOTHER NOOSE: WHAT’S GOING ON IN OUR SCHOOLS?, 6:30 -8p zoom meeting, Committee For Racial Justice (CRJ). Recently, on the campus of Malibu High School, some white students made use of a noose in teasing and taunting a Black student, who then dropped out of school. Given the horrible role played by the lynching (commonly by means of a hangman’s noose) of Black people by white people in US history, people of good will are distressed and disturbed by such an incident. We at CRJ are very concerned for the well-being of the black student in the incident. We also believe that it’s important to investigate the overall racial climate on campus and indeed of all schools in SMMUSD.

There is the threat posed by a well-organized, manipulative and strategically skilled cadre of white supremacist ideologues who use the internet to recruit, especially a set of insecure teenage boys, to their hateful, racist and misogynistic view of the world. CRJ’s June 7 workshop will discuss the incident at Malibu High. In addition, guest speaker Dr. Shelly Tochluk will present a hard hitting, informative analysis of how white supremacists use the internet. Dr.Tochluk teaches at Mt. St. Mary’s University. She has for years been one of the leaders of AWARE-LA (Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere), and co-produces AWARE’s 4-day summer institute Unmasking Whiteness, which leads white people into a deeper understanding of their personal relationship to race, white privilege, and systemic racism. She is the author of two books: Witnessing Whiteness: The Need to Talk about Race and How to Do It and Living in the Tension: The Quest for a Spiritualized Racial Justice. If you are NOT on our list already, call Joanne at 310-42-5431

Prep/Deliver Donated Food to L.A Seniors in Need, Helping Hands Community, 9a,133 N Sunol Dr, LA 90063.Register here https://x.gldn.io/sFn9PHX5i6 Make a profile on http://HelpingHands.Community. Ensure you are complying with the Community Protocols for Helping Hands https://helpinghands.community/community. Gino Barragan LBarragan@widercircle.com (818) 261-8532

DIG Safe Space Series: Positive Impact, 9–11a, Online Event, Tickets http://www.thinkla.org You don’t have to be the leader of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to make a difference at your organization. Everyone can make a positive impact. In this two-hour workshop, you’ll learn the tools and essential building blocks to empower you, your teams and your leaders to move from awareness into action and from overwhelmed to clarity around diversity, equity, and inclusion. https://www.facebook.com/events/249823296358844/

LCLAA Los Angeles Monthly Meeting (Labor Council for Latin American Advancement), likely a virtual zoom call, For info (310) 522-2284 admin@lclaalosangeles.org LCLAA – Los Angeles Chapter

2130 James M. Wood Blvd.

La Escuelita de SILA / Saturday School of LATU, East Hollywood Local – Los Angeles Tenants Union/Sindicato de Iniquilinxs de Los Angeles, 10a–12:30p, Internet + Telephone Only! RSVP/Se ruega confirmación a outreach@latenantsunion.org L.A. Tenants Union (LATU)/Sindicato de Inquilinos de Los Ángeles (SILA), PO Box 27354, LA 90027, (213) 986-8266, info@latenantsunion.org, http://latenantsunion.org, http://www.facebook.com/latenantsunion

Carmen’s 9:30am Zoom Senior Zumba Class hosted by Amistad Senior Club – Dr Ajay G. Meka

9:30–10:15a, Amistad Senior Club – Dr Ajay G. Meka, 201 S Broadway, Santa Ana 92701. To participate in the free zoom class, contact us: 714-742-5330, http://www.amistadseniormedicalclinics.com

Juneteenth, commemoration of enslaved African people in Texas learning of the Emancipation Proclamation, celebrated by Black people nationally, and particularly in TX and among Black people who migrated elsewhere from Texas and Louisiana. Day-long coverage of protests, themed on “slavery and abolition, then and now”, including situations with COVID inside prisons, jails and detention centers, and the dangerous conditions and lack of proper personal protective equipment facing workers being forced back to work to keep the flow of profits going. Check out covidtaskforce.pacifica.org and the Pacifica Foundation TV channel on YouTube, as well as possible broadcast on KPFK and webcasts on http://www.kpfk.org and/or http://www.pacifica.org

Black “Do” Tank, 1–3p, The Umoja Center, 3347 W. 43rd Street, LA 90008. t is nice to have Black THINK tanks and we need those too. This is what we THINK is the first Black DO tank. Our first project is the proliferation of BlackEconomicsMatter.com 323-300-6078, info@crenshawsubway.org

Poor People’s Campaign A NATIONAL CALL FOR MORAL REVIVAL, Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March On Washington virtual rally: Register: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington will be the largest digital gathering of poor, dispossessed and impacted people, faith leaders, and people of conscience on June 20, 2020.

The increasing urgency of a broad movement led by the poor and most impacted is more apparent every day. Now is the time to organize towards collective action to enact a moral agenda for the nation. As our ranks grow in the coming months due to COVID-19 and the ongoing crisis of poverty, building a platform for the plight, fight, and insight of the poor is even more urgent. To begin, go to http://www.june2020.org to let us know you will join us on June 20, 2020

We are marshalling our collective voices to demonstrate the power of our communities. We demand that both major political parties address the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism by implementing our Moral Agenda. This 2 hour program will be broadcast on Saturday, June 20 at 10:00am EST and 6:00pm EST and again on Sunday, June 21st at 6:00pm EST. Visit June2020.org to tune in.

Fathers’ Day

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a, almost certainly virtual until further notice. Check http://www.kpfk.org for details of telephonic or Zoom meeting

How to Sprout/Grow Micro Broccoli w Benefits Sulforaphane, Creation Family Farms, 18801 Erwin St, LA 91335. (818) 823-6641, info@creationfamilyfarms.com, Come on by and learn how to grow for yourself. $20 donation sets you up with a kit and you leave with a basket of knowledge and goodies, all ORGANIC.

Chapter Chat virtual meet-up, United Nations Association-LA ,6-7p. Weekly virtual hangout where we can come together to connect, discuss ideas, and continue our commitment to the UNs sustainable development goals (SDGs). Every week we will host a uniquely designed “chat” around a specific topic or theme. This is a space meant to provide us all with relief and comfort, while still working toward a common cause. info@unalosangeles.org https://www.facebook.com/events/233531137841148/

Anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion against police brutality generally considered to have launched the modern militant US gay liberation movement and the LGBTQ struggle.

Christopher Street West, which held the first permitted gay liberation march on June 28, 1970 in Los Angeles to mark the 1 year anniversary of the events in NY, and runs the annual Pride Parade in WeHo, has decided the responsible decision is to not host any in-person celebrations for the remainder of the year.

“The safety of the community is our top priority, and CSW must act responsibly to protect our community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our community has always adapted, changed and become more resilient in the face of uncertain times. Although we cannot celebrate Pride with a Festival or Parade, CSW will make sure that the spirit of Pride is not forgotten. We are in this together, and we are here for you as we continue to navigate through this situation,” said Estevan Montemayor, President of the CSW Board of Directors.

“The LGBTQ+ community has overcome many obstacles over the years and has always emerged stronger and more unified. The 50th anniversary will be one to remember regardless of a physical experience this year, and our hope is to resume in-person events for our incredible milestone in 2021. Our community will once again look adversity directly in the face and rise up together in solidarity and celebration,” added Montemayor.

More here: https://lapride.org/la-pride-reimagines-50th-anniversary-celebrations-amid-covid-19/

