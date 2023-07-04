July 2023 Community Calendar

See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events or writings to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/

All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via tele- conferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness. Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions:

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to ensure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together. The COVID emergency declarations have ended pretty universally, but the illness remains a threat to many, especially with other risk factors, immune challenges and co-morbidities.

Jul 1 – Sat

BOOK LAUNCH: China’s Revolution and the Quest for a Socialist Future w/ Ken Hammond & Sheila Xiao, 3p. Hybrid event. Long the most prosperous and sophisticated country in the world, China was subjected to the military, economic, and political domination of Western imperialism for over a hundred years. This volume traces the crisis of Old China and revolutionary struggle up to 1949, the development of New China with Mao Zedong, reform under Deng Xiaoping, and the beginning of a new era led by Xi Jinping. China has generated contradictions as well as dramatic growth in education, health care, and other social services. But the process of socialist construction remains an unfinished and ongoing venture, and the future of the revolution is very much a work in progress. Come with your questionsHall and observations—even better, bring a friend! This event will be in-person and streamed on YouTube. Buy the book online HERE (1804books.com/products/chinas-revolution-and-the-quest-for-a-socialist-future). (This will not be in time for the event but you can read it later too.) RSVP: peoplesforum.org/events/book-launch-chinas-revolution-and-the-quest-for-a-socialist-future-w-ken-hammond-sheila-xiao/

UNITE HERE strike begins, WGA strike continues, Teamsters strike at UPS a possibility as is a film/TV strike by SAG-AFTRA, join picket lines at hotels and studios all over L.A. and So Cal.

Jul 2 – Sun

We the People March, 10 a, Grand Park, DTLA, 200 N Grand Ave., L.A., 90012. 10 a gather, 10:30 begin the March towards City Hall. Join us in a powerful demonstration against the over 450 discriminatory bills targeting the rights of LGBTQIA individuals, people of color and women. Together we will raise our voices in solidarity and advocate for equality, justice and respect for all. Contact people patriciabermudez@ahf.org for more info and to RSVP.

July 3 – Mon

July 3-Aug 13, Leaving World War II Behind, online course. The six modules of the course seek to inform you, and enable you to inform others, of why World War II is not a good justification for military spending and war planning. By the end of the course will be able to Debunk myths about WWII being necessary, justifiable, and beneficial; Explain how and why WWII did not have to happen, and test your ideas against others; Identify what WWII has to do with military spending today; Develop an action plan for how to bring learning back to your context, in a way that influences your own practice and the thinking and practice of others; Engage with experts, peers, and other change-makers around the world who are united in a common quest to end war and dismantle the war machine. $25-100. Dr. Phill Gittins, Education Director, World BEYOND War, education@worldbeyondwar.org Register: worldbeyondwar.org/leaving-world-war-ii-behind-july-3-august-13-2023-online-course-registration/



Path to win Single Payer NOW! 5:30-7:30p. Online webinar. Green Party of CA. An esteemed panel of healthcare experts and advocates: Dr. Claire Cohen (National Single Payer) Problems with US Healthcare, Don Fitz (Missouri Green Party) Lessons from Cuba, Ryan Skolnick (California Nurses Association) CalCare, California’s State-Based Model, Dr. Margaret Flowers (Health Over Profit) National Improved Medicare For All, Dr. Jill Stein (Green Party’s 2012 and 2016 Presidential candidate) Moderator.

Registration is required for this free event at bit.ly/Path2SinglePayer . Lauren Filla, filla.lauren@gmail.com The profit-driven U.S. health care system has produced staggering healthcare inequities, patient suffering and death, declining health outcomes, and massive medical debt. A single-payer system would cover comprehensive health care for everyone from head to toe regardless of citizenship or employment. It will be free at the point of service and cost less than the current system.

Jul 4 – Tue Farce of July

An Asia-Pacific NATO: Fanning the Flames of War. 7p. Exposing the rising militarism in the Asia Pacific region and offering creative ideas on what can be done to move from confrontation to cooperative coexistence. As part of SHAPE’s mission to expose the perils of confrontation in the nuclear age and explore pathways to a safer, just and sustainable future, this webinar will explore the rising militarism in the Asia Pacific region, and the threat it poses to regional and global security. Importantly the webinar will go beyond analysis. It will offer creative ideas on what can be done to avert a major disaster and move the Asia-Pacific region from confrontation to cooperative coexistence. Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development·Columbia University; Dr Alison Broinowski, President, Australians for War Powers Reform; Professor Chung-in Moon, Distinguished University Professor, Yonsei University; Victor Gao, Vice President·Center for China and Globalization, Beijing. Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. SHAPE International webinar. (Interesting: SHAPE is a part of NATO.) us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__YAMSjKQTRWO4SOWYHNYiw#/registration

Jul 5 – Wed

Jul 6 – Thu

Deadline to be a candidate or nominator for delegates to KPFK, serve on the Local Station Board and help name directors to the Pacifica National Board if elected later this year. See https://election.pacifica.org/wordpress for more details.

Jul 7 – Fri

Jul 8 – Sat

Zumba por mi Salud – Zumba for my health free admission, sponsored by Association of Spanish-language Programmers at KPFK, 11a-6p, El Sereno Community Gardens

24 Hour Peace Wave, until Sun. July 9. International Peace Bureau and World BEYOND War. Watch the video and register at 24hourpeacewave.org See real world events that are part of the peace wave.



S.P.Y. Community Garden @ Beyond Baroque. 11 AM-1 PM. Pick up some fresh produce and tie-dye a T-shirt with natural dyes at the Safe Place for Youth Community Garden Farm Stand! Items for sale include mulberry and loquat jam, beets, chard, kale, lettuces, fresh herbs, dried floral bouquets, and more. Proceeds support S.P.Y’s services for unhoused youth in LA. Can’t make it to this one? The Farm Stand is held the second Saturday of every month. safeplaceforyouth.org/events

Jul 9 – Sun

Grassroots Committee Radio celebrates KPFK’s 64th anniversary and the birthdays of a number of Pacificans at Kronenthal Park in Culver City off McManus just north of National (driving entry from Washington Blvd). 1-6p, gratis but donations will be sought for KPFK. grassrootscommunityradio@gmail.com

July 10 – Mon

From Conflict To Community: Transforming Conflicts Without Authorities, Online book club, Four Mondays 4-530p, . A perfect book discussion group for the movement to build a culture of active nonviolence! You will find volumes to talk about in this 4-week book group on Gwen Olton’s compelling book. Facilitated by Pace e Bene staff member Rivera Sun, each week connects a set of chapters to our personal experiences and situations. On the last week, Author Gwen Olton joins us for a Q&A session. In divisive and contentious times like these, building our ability to handle conflict is essential. From family disputes to incidents in the streets, we need strengths and skills for sorting out the heated moments that are cropping up everywhere. From Conflict To Community is a book that helps us see our nonviolent capacity to deal with a wide range of challenges. It also directly invites us to do so without reliance on the police or other authorities. (An approach that aligns with many aspects of social justice work and our vision of a nonviolent culture.) Bring a friend. Get your book. And get ready for a powerful 4-week discussion group!

$65, scholarships available. You need to purchase the book separately. paceebene.org/events/2023/5/9/from-conflict-to-community-transforming-conflicts-without-authorities

Jul 11 – Tue

Jul 12 – Wed

Jul 13 – Thu

Hydrogen + Health: Webinar on Hydrogen Blending. 6p.Washington PSR hosts this webinar on the dangers of hydrogen blending in home appliances. RSVP. psr.org/event/hydrogen-health-webinar-on-hydrogen-blending/

“What Is a Good Job Now?” in Health Care, A Zócalo/The James Irvine Foundation Event Series; live in AZ or online, 6p PDT. Moderated by Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado, KVPR News Director. While agriculture consumes more land and gets more notice, health care employs more people and represents a bigger piece of Fresno’s economy. But just as access to health care is profoundly unequal, so are pay and working conditions in health jobs. And the pandemic and health facility closures, as with Madera Community Hospital, have added to the stresses and insecurities of working in health care. How can we improve the security, work, and health of all caregivers and other workers—clerks, janitors, subcontractors—who toil in health institutions? What ideas do workers themselves have for enhancing health care, both for patients and caregivers? And how can we elevate the importance of the fast-growing, lower-income jobs in this sector—like nursing assistants and home health care workers?

Public health professor Helda Pinzón-Perez, health care workforce researcher Janette Dill, and in-home supportive services provider Martha Valladarez visit Zócalo on site in Fresno to discuss how to build a healthier health care workforce. Live simultaneous ASL and Spanish translation of the discussion will be provided. REGISTER HERE: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/good-health-care-job/

Jul 14 – Fri Bastille Day

Poetry: Matt Sedillo and SF Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin in a benefit for KPFK, reception 6p, program 7:30p, Strategy & Soul Center, 3546 W Martin Luther King Blvd. (just e. Of Crenshaw) LA 90008 323-903-6238. Matt Sedillo, co-host of La Raza Radio (8a Wed) and Poets Cafe (2:30p Wed), and Tongo Eisen-Martin, two the premier political poets of their generation appear together in a benefit for Pacifica community radio station KPFK. Reception/meet & greet 6p, $100; program 7:30p, $25; tix via KPFK.

Jul 15 – Sat

Jul 16 – Sun

Happy 65th Birthday, GARY TYLER, 1-4p. In 1976, the Red Tide youth group and newspaper fought to free Gary Tyler, a Black teenager from Destrehan, Louisiana who—at age 16—had been framed, tried by an all-white jury, and sentenced to death after standing up to racist violence at his high school. (democracynow.org/2007/3/1/the_case_of_gary_tyler_despite). Donations will support Gary, an accomplished textile artist, who reaches retirement age with few social security benefits due to four decades of wrongful imprisonment at Louisiana’s infamous Angola Penitentiary. CA, for a reunion to celebrate Gary’s 65th birthday. Tickets are available for a tax-deductible donation of $65 or more. 939 San Vicente Blvd., Santa Monica. gofundme.com/f/h3rhr-happy-65th-birthday-gary-tyler

KPFK LSB meeting(s) via zoom, see kpftx.org and kpfknot4sale.com for details

July 17 – Mon

Jul 18 – Tue

Jul 19 – Wed

Jul 20 – Thu

Jul 21 – Fri

“Oppenheimer” film premier. Physicians for Social Responsibility, & allied anti-nuke organizations including Back from the Brink coalition and Ploughshares Fund will be working together to help you utilize this “teachable moment” for a new generation to grapple with the realities of nuclear weapons. With local partners, Ploughshares is organizing film screenings in seven U.S. cities. If you’d like access to more information and materials, please stay tuned to psr.org or get in touch with PSR Nuclear Weapons Abolition Program Director, Martin Fleck, mfleck@psr.org The content of the film has been kept under wraps. It is safe to assume that the original Trinity bomb test in New Mexico will be rendered in surround sound and technicolor, but what about the humanitarian impact of uranium mining, nuclear testing (including Trinity), and the bombs detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Will the film portray the present-day nuclear dangers that Oppenheimer warned of? Find out where Oppenheimer will play in your hometown here. oppenheimermovie.com/tickets/ psr.org/in-july-hollywood-takes-on-the-father-of-the-atomic-bomb/

Jul 22 – Sat

S.P.Y. Summer Party & Stone Soup Potluck. 4-8p. Art, food, music, poetry in the community garden at Beyond Baroque. safeplaceforyouth.org/events maryf@safeplaceforyouth.org

Jul 23 – Sun

July 24 – Mon

Jul 25 – Tue

Jul 26 – Wed Cuban Revolution anniversary

Jul 27 – Thu

Jul 28 – Fri

Jul 29 – Sat

Jul 30 – Sun

Jul 31 – Mon

Continuing, Upcoming & Ongoing Events:

Notice: AfGJ, funding agent for Change-Links, has been under economic attack by right-wing media which convinced the company that handles its credit card donations to block AfGJ and its projects. It is critical that Change-Links donations avoid the use of credit cards for this reason for now. Ditto for any other organizations under AfGJ’s financial umbrella. It is also helpful to send check donations directly to AfGJ to keep them solvent. Info: afgj.org/sos-afgj-has-been-attacked



July 9 – Sept 10: Arabic language on Zoom. Algarabía Language Co-op offers new Arabic courses at The People’s Forum to those who are interested in learning Arabic with a focus on topics of social justice, cinema, media, and culture. Through weekly social justice themes, and using a communicative and popular education approach, participants will improve their Arabic skills, and critically engage with various cultural productions in Arabic, including films, TV series, newsreels, short stories, and songs. These courses are designed for folks at different levels of fluency in their productive (speaking, writing) and receptive (listening and reading) skills. Special focus will be given to learning vocabulary and community organizing terminology relevant to contemporary social movements in the U.S. and the Arab world. Selected participants will be contacted by our instructors on a rolling basis and until a week before classes start. Late applications will be considered if spots are made available. If you have any questions, you can write to us at algarabialanguage@gmail.com. For more information about our language services, visit http://www.algarabialanguage.com and follow us on Instagram! peoplesforum.org/events/arabic-language-summer-2023-courses-and-clubs/





Aug 6 & 9: Hiroshima & Nagasaki bombing commemorations.



Four Fridays in Aug, 4p. War Made Invisible: Online book club with author Norman Solomon. More than twenty years ago, 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan set into motion a hugely consequential shift in America’s foreign policy: a perpetual state of war that is almost entirely invisible to the American public. War Made Invisible, by the journalist and political analyst Norman Solomon, exposes how this happened, and what its conse- quences are, from military and civilian casualties to drained resources at home. Limited to 18 participants. Norman will send each participant a signed hardcopy of the book. We’ll let you know which parts of the book will be discussed each week along with the Zoom details to access the discussions. Sign up NOW for this or future book club events at worldbeyondwar.org/bookclubs/



Sep 21 – Oct 2: Campaign Nonviolence Days. Intl. Day of Peace demonstrations or celebrations; non-violence teach-ins; divest/ reinvest for a non-violent world; violence interruption trainings, healing circles around gun violence, teach-ins on preventing relationship, domestic, and sexual violence; racial justice healing circles; acts of kindness and mutual aid and more. Create an event or join events sponsored by others. Please confirm that you plan to participate. paceebene.org/action-days/



Revolutionary Summer School @ TPF is a hybrid course for organizers, visionaries and all people advancing resistance to oppression. This year, we invite all who want to join us in a collective study of the histories, constructions, and current projects of Pan Africanism on the African continent and across the world. Through seminars, classes, collective discussion and collaborative work, participants will develop their methodology to analyze the past and present, build capacity for organizing struggle by studying examples of revolutionary processes around the world, and expand their vision of a transformed future. It’s a chance to meet new friends and comrades, study, discuss, debate, and then put theory into practice! This program is based on the methodology of popular and political education, and on the politics of working-class internationalism.

The school runs from July 5–August 12, with an orientation on June 29. Each week, most classes will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Fridays at 6:30 PM ET, with some exceptions. The Collective Work track will meet on Saturday afternoons for facilitated discussion and time to work with your group. For those in different time zones or with work and life schedules that complicate live participation, recordings will be made available to you. Revolutionary Summer School is a hybrid program, so you can participate from anywhere in the world! For participants who will be attending virtually, a zoom link will be sent prior to each session. Enrollment form must be completed by Tuesday, June 20 at midnight ET. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please email education@peoplesforum.org. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfsESYvJgbfpDKpPZoKEIa-JoxLOnk5ukELoUlLGL8pWLUceg/viewform

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled.

http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.

calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157# Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy.

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly. Sat Jul 1 & 22, Sun Jul 9 & 30, 10:30a-1p, Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213/738-1254 or crsp@igc.org; Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/category/events/.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p. Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p. Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p,

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p. Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions and to arrange to register.