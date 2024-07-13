Change Links can’t publish without your support.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all Palestinian, Arab and international supporters of Palestine to escalate their organizing and struggle to stand with the heroic Palestinian resistance and confront colonial Zionist violence and imperialist complicity. This list is constantly updated – please share the link with your friends and comrades! These events are organized by many groups around the world — wherever possible, we link to the original organizers so that you can be in direct contact! Please note: this list is for action-oriented/ outdoor/protest actions specifically. However, direct actions like those by Palestine Action (palestineaction.org) are some of the most important events taking place — but they are typically not announced in advance! ANSWER Coalition is also maintaining a list of US based protests (answercoalition.org/join_a_protest_near_you_free_palestine). Check out our events listings for the webinars,discussions and meetings were involved in (samidoun.net/category/events)!

TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO THE PALESTINE RESISTANCE CALENDAR: Send info by email to samidoun@samidoun.net or tag us on social media! We know that these events are mainly international and that the Arab people are marching everywhere for Palestine — we will be honored to add Arab events. PLEASE NOTE: Times and details may change. Wherever we have it, we have linked to the original organizers’ accounts, posters and pages. Please follow these for the latest info – and don’t hesitate to send updates! samidoun.net/2024/03/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/

July 1 Mon

July 2 Tue

July 3 Wed

July 4 Thu

July 5 Fri

4p – 8p, Wake for James Lawson Jr. at the Angelus Funeral Home, 3875 Crenshaw Bl., LA, 90008

July 6 Sat

Building Power in Place: A Municipalist Organizing Toolkit. 9a. This toolkit outlines organizing strategies that support your individualized movement building efforts. Download the toolkit and accompanying workbook at: https://municipalism.org/project/building-power-in-place-a- municipalist-organizing- toolkit/ Register now at municipalism.org and empower your community with the tools for change. See you there!

11a. Memorial Service for the Reverend James Lawson Jr. At Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 West Adams Blvd., LA, 90018. Limited parking is available in the church lot, as well as street parking

July 7 Sun

First Unitarian Church of LA. Welcoming and Progressive Church in the Heart of LA. SUNDAY SERVICES start at 1p, in Person or via Zoom. Joshua Berg, “Curate with Curiosity” Do we exclusively control our own orientation toward the universe? As our values convey, we are not just interconnected but interdependent, and actions impact all. Since so much is beyond our individual control, the precious choices we make are carefully considered together. Therefore, I’d like to propose something to think about: Curate with Curiosity. 2936 W 8th St., LA, 90005-1524. https://www.uula.org/

July 8 Mon

5 – 7p. Metro Community Relations www.metro.net invites the public to upcoming community meetings, to deal with the 605 Hwy. Improvement and Expansion project. San Gabriel Valley Service Council. You can participate via Zoom Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87695451647

By phone: Dial 213 338 8477 or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free). Webinar ID: 876 9545 1647, Passcode: 734758. https://www.metro.net/calendar/san-gabriel-valley-service- council-15/

See line up of community meeting dates: July 11 two sessions, July 12, 16, 18, 24 and 31.

July 9 Tue

11a – 6:30p. Weekly – Tuesdays at The Getty Center Free Admission Tuesday. The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr, LA, 90049. See INFO below. Explore centuries of European art at the Getty Center. Find something for everyone: art, modern … Free event. https://www.gohilo.com/event/17053523427620/the-getty-center-free-admission-tuesday-los-angeles-ca/

July 10 Wed

11a – 12p. UCLA – Film Tour For Prospective Students, UCLA School of Theater Film & amp; Television. Free event. Location:103 East Melnitz Hall, LA 90095. The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (TFT) is the only school in the country where the study of theater, film, television and digital media is … https://www.gohilo.com/event/17200859485400/film-tour-for-prospective

-students-los-angeles-ca/

6p – 8p. Power Wednesday Open Mic Night Los Angeles. Welcome to POWER 97.5 LA Event [hidden]: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza inside Afro City MarketplaceDate: Every … Free event. Location: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, 3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, LA, 90008. https://www.gohilo.com/event/17200859475780/power-wednesday-open-mic-night-los-angeles-los-angeles-ca/

July 11 Thu

5:30p. Metro Community Relations I-605 Corridor Improvement Project Community Meeting #3: In Person. Metro invites the public to community meetings, to deal with the 605 Hwy. Improvement and Expansion project. https://www.metro.net/calendar/i-605-corridor-improvement-project-community-meeting-3/

July 12 Fri

7:30a – 9:30a ICUJP Friday Forum with Marcy Winograd on RISE! Stop Aerospace Expansion on California’s Central Coast. On Zoom. Register here: https://www.icujp.org/fridayforums From a proposed $200 million expansion of Vandenberg Space Force Base, home to nuclear missile testing and Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite launches, to the building of the Naval Innovation Center right next to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, there has been an extensive expansion of the Military Industrial Complex on the California Central Coast, impacting the environment, economic inequality, and security of the region and the West Coast as a whole. Join the conversation with our speaker, Marcy Winograd, co-chair of the Central Coast Antiwar Coalition, which has organized RISE!-Responsible Innovation Science & Energy–to stop plans for massive expansion of the military industrial complex on the Central Coast.

Marcy also volunteers as the Coordinator of CODEPINK CONGRESS and a co-producer of CODEPINK Radio and Co-Chair of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition.

12p. Metro Community Relations www.metro.net invites the public to upcoming community meetings, to deal with the 605 Hwy. Improvement and Expansion project. Community Advisory Council (CAC) Executive Committee: https://www.metro.net/calendar/category/committees-subcommittees/

EPFC SCREENING & STUDENT ART SHOW: DEAR SFV, 7:30 – 9 PM, with LA VACAcicleta, Plaza del Valle Community Room, behind the playground, 8610 Van Nuys Boulevard, Panorama City, 91402. This is a special film screening as we celebrate the graduating students from our Dear SFV Youth Class. We are excited to showcase their films they have been working hard on these last six weeks, alongside an art show reflecting their experiences in the San Fernando Valley.

July 13 Sat

CD11 Coalition for Human Rights press conference and protest, 2p, against Councilmember Traci Park’s cruel policies starting at the corner of Lincoln and Venice Blvds in Venice and followed with a march.

7 -9p. ECO-FRIENDLY FILM PROCESSING, Workshop with Long Beach Community Media Arts, Noon – 2 PM, PLACE LB,2172 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, CA 90806. Come learn how to develop a variety of (Black & White) film types using an eco-friendly developer made of instant coffee, vitamin c, washing soda and table salt. All supplies .provided, and no experience necessary. Reserve your spot today! https://linktr.ee/lbcma Suggested Donation $5-$20, but no one will be turned away:-)

9:30a – 10:30a. Saje X Box Union. Saje Natural Wellness, 1421 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice 90291. Come join us for a special collaboration event at Saje Natural Wellness! Get ready to sweat it out and destress with a high-energy Box Union class followed by …Free event. https://www.gohilo.com/event/17203453855848/saje-x-box-union-los-angeles-ca/

July 14 Sun

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1p, via zoom. The LSB delegates will be voting on a proposed Bylaws amendment changing the way vacancies are filled if a delegate seat is vacated in the middle of a term, plus reports from manager, directors and committees. A half-hour of public comment is required. Via zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86983420905 Meeting ID: 869 8342 0905 Info about all KPFK and Pacifica meetings here: https://kpftx.org/pacalendar/index.php

Donate and become a sustaining member here: https://www.kpfk.org/support-kpfk/sustainer1/

9a – pm. West LA Block Party. Come join us for a groovy time at the West LA Bloc Party! We’re throwing down at 1635 Purdue Ave, LA, 90025. Get ready for a day filled with music, food, and good vibes. …

Free event. https://www.gohilo.com/event/172043199990016/west-la-bloc-party-los-angeles-ca/

July 15 Mon

July 16 Tue

6:30p. How Does the Inland Empire Strike Back Against Hate, Zocalo Public Square, in person in Riverside and on line: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/ event/how-does-the-inland-empire-strike-back-against-hate/ We head to neighboring Riverside to understand the Inland Empire’s past and present efforts to strike back against hate, and ask whether or not the region can serve as a model for justice in the state and nation. Zócalo Public Square <events@zocalopublicsquare.org>

11:30a. FIRST Unitarian Church of Los Angeles. Welcoming and Progressive Church in the Heart of LA. The Book Club will be reading “Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber” by Andy Borowitz for our next selection. We will meet to discuss the book. Location to be determined. For more information please email Riva at chirppal@aol.com 2936 W 8th St., LA, 90005-1524. https://www.uula.org/

12p. Metro Community Relations www.metro.net invites the public to upcoming community meetings, to deal with the 605 Hwy. Improvement and Expansion project. I-605 Corridor Improvement Project Community Meeting #4: See July 11.

EPFC OPEN HOURS @ PLACE LB, 7-9 pm, 2172 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, CA 90806 Hey! We’re open! Come by and hang with the LBCMA/PLACE LB crew. Tour the space, read a zine, borrow a book, watch a movie, print a poster, make a collage, learn to use a camera, plan a revolution, make some friends or simply sit on a comfy couch while you check your email! We can’t wait to see you:-) $10 suggested donation is encouraged if scanning slides/film or using equipment, but no one will be turned away. Drop us an email at longbeachmediaarts@gmail.com to let us know you’re coming by! Also 7/23 & 7/30.

July 17 Wed

July 18 Thu

6p. I-605 Corridor Improvement Project Community Meeting #5: Metro Community Relations invites the public to upcoming community meetings, to deal with the 605 Hwy. Improvement and Expansion project. https://www.metro.net/calendar/i-605-corridor-improvement-project-community-meeting-5/

July 19 Fri

7:30a – 9:30a ICUJP (Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace) Friday Forums (currently meeting online) are the lifeline of ICUJP. We have guest speakers, share reflections, and plan campaigns and actions! All are invited to join us. Start your day with a jolt of social justice! Currently online only. Register here: https://www.icujp.org/fridayforums

July 20 Sat

11 a – 2 p. EPFC, FARM PRINTING! IN A FARM! Workshop with LA VACAcicleta, Cottonwood Urban Farm, 8380 Ventura Canyon Ave., Panorama City, CA 91402. Join us at your local Valley urban farm this July for a new series called Farm Printing in which we highlight one of the many green spaces in the SFV! This is a cyanotype workshop where we make art with sun and the plants around us.

3-7p, KPFK FAMILY DAY FUNDRAISER. Join us for a Fun Family Day in a beautiful community garden. Fundraiser Event for Pacifica Radio KPFK 90.7 FM, sponsored by APE-Association of Spanish Language Programmers. Event theme: Colombia ‘s Independence / Latin America Unity / Zumba / Yoga / Poetry Workshop / Karaoke / Resources / Artesanías / Food / Drinks / Raffle / Dance for our health. Location: El Sereno Community Garden, 5644 Huntington Dr. North, LA 90032.

July 21 Sun

July 22 Mon

July 23 Tue

7-9 pm. EPFC OPEN HOURS @ PLACE LB,2172 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, CA 90806 Come by and hang with the LBCMA/PLACE LB crew. Tour the space, read a zine, borrow a book, watch a movie, print a poster, make a collage, learn to use a camera, plan a revolution, make some friends or simply sit on a comfy couch… $10 suggested donation is encouraged if scanning slides/film or using equipment, but no one will be turned away. Drop us an email at longbeachmediaarts@gmail.com to let us know you’re coming by!See also 7/30.

July 25 Thu

July 26 Fri

7:30a – 9:30a. Weekly Friday Forums (currently meeting online) are the lifeline of ICUJP. We have guest speakers, share reflections, and plan campaigns and actions! All are invited to join us. Start your day with a jolt of social justice! Currently online only register here: https://www.icujp.org/fridayforums

July 27 Sat

An Evening of Highlife & Afrobeat Get those dancing shoes ready as one of the biggest African shows this summer hits the stage, (DJ music with Kevin Lincoln of KPFK’s Radio Afrodicia starts at 6pm). 7p, Grand Performances at California Plaza, 350 S Grand Ave, LA 90071. Free show, but come early to claim your space, purchase African food (or bring your own), and buy from African marketplace vendors (#TheOrishaTalks will be in the house)! Before there was “afrobeats”, there was “Afrobeat”! Before there was Afrobeat there was Highlife! Okwy Osadebe and special guests. The Neighborhood Orchestra. https://www.grandperformances.org/events/okwy-osadebe-1

6–10p. Wonder-Full: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder with DJ Spinna, DJ Monalisa, and MC Cognito presented by Footlong Development. 17th season of the Levitt LA FREE Summer Concert Series at the historic MacArthur Park on Saturdays thru August 31. Whether you’re a fan of rock en español, soul, cumbia, or “old school hip hop,” talented artists will take the stage each week to bring you unforgettable musical experiences. Levitt LA Summer Concert Series is open and free to everyone! While you do not need to purchase or reserve a ticket, we ask that you RSVP so we can plan better for your engagement. See you on the lawn! By Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles https://levittlosangeles.org/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wonder-full-with-dj-spinna-dj-monalisa-and-mc-cognito-tickets-910964177377

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

“Two Years After the FBI Attacks on the Uhuru Movement: All Out For the Trial!” Register at: https://Handsoffuhuru.org/victory

Send a 30-Second Video of Support to be played at the July 27th event❗ Upload video HERE by 7/22, or email to: info@handsoffuhuru.org

July 28 Sun

3-5p, Life Not Death: Celebrating Palestinian Culture in Time of War, All-Saints Episcopal Church, Sweetland Hall, 132 N Euclid Ave., Pasadena 91101. (626) 796-1172, info@allsaints-pas.org, Register at https://www.icujp.org/special_events. Featuring prose, poetry, music and dance from Palestinian artists. Join us in a compassionate community space for participants to channel their emotions about the devastation of Gaza into constructive action and advocacy. Along with experiencing great performances, you will be able to send messages to offices of elected officials, contribute to humanitarian organizations, and be involved in actions against businesses profiting from war. At Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace, we understand that grief, sorrow, and words are not enough to make change. We are called to work towards dialogue and solutions that affirm the primary calling of our organization – Religious Communities MUST Stop Blessing War and Violence.

July 29 Mon

Inspector, La Pobreska, and Chencha Berrinches co-presented by Radikal LA and Nothing Less Booking. Ska/Latin Rock/Hardcore. By Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles. https://levittlosangeles.org/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inspector-la-pobreska-and-chencha-berrinches-tickets-910961118227.

July 30 Tue

7-9 p. EPFC OPEN HOURS @ PLACE LB, 2172 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, CA 90806 Come by and hang with the LBCMA/PLACE LB crew. Tour the space, read a zine, borrow a book, watch a movie, print a poster, make a collage, learn to use a camera, plan a revolution, make some friends or simply sit on a comfy couch while you check your email! $10 suggested donation is encouraged if scanning slides/film or using equipment, but no one will be turned away. Drop us an email at longbeachmediaarts@gmail.com to let us know you’re coming by!

July 31 Wed

Metro Community Relations East SFV light rail community meeting, 6-7:30p. Please join us at our upcoming community meetings to receive the latest updates on the ESFV LRT Project. Come hear from our Project Team as they provide a project overview, updates on community outreach activities, discuss the latest on the Project’s Community Leadership Council (CLC), and provide information on business mitigation programs. Metro will host two meetings, one in-person in the Van Nuys community and the other virtual via Zoom. The in-person meeting will include an open house in which informational booths will be present, including information on the Project’s design, current construction and real estate activities, jobs and vendor opportunities, small business mitigation programs, Community Leadership Council (CLC), Metro Art, and more. In-person meeting and open house: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

6:00pm to 7:30pm Mid Valley Family YMCA, 6901 Lennox Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 https://www.metro.net/calendar/east-san-fernando-valley-light-rail-transit-project-community-meeting-2/

UPCOMING AND ONGOING EVENTS

Through Dec 8, 2024. MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street Everybody likes a good theme party, and this May, Main Street in Santa Monica is giving the people what they want. In an effort not only to entertain Westsiders but to support the area’s community programming, https://www.timeout.com/los- angeles/things-to-do/mainopoly-a-taste-of-main-street

Through Dec. 12, Los Angeles Poverty Department Presents “Welcome to the Covid Hotel” with a public reception. Exhibition by a leading Skid Row arts organization explores unexpected lessons about healthcare for the homeless community that emerged from LA County-run quarantine sites during the Covid crisis at Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. Welcome to the Covid Hotel reveals the exceptional innovations and successes of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals who ran LA County Health Department’s emergency Quarantine and Isolation (QI) sites for houseless Covid patients and people exposed to the virus in shelters.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES POVERTY DEPARTMENT: Los Angeles Poverty Department is a multi- disciplinary arts organization that produces and presents artworks and events that instantiate the existence of the Skid Row community—affirming its assets, advocating for its rights, and supporting its aspirations. ABOUT SKID ROW HISTORY MUSEUM & ARCHIVE: Since 2015, LAPD has operated the Skid Row History Museum & Archive in downtown Los Angeles. In addition to being the primary venue for the presentation of LAPD artworks, the Museum partners with Skid Row organizations and individuals to provide free space for their civic and cultural activities. Our community archive houses 20,000+ items documenting the 50+ year history of activism and agency in Skid Row. Located at 250 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, 90012, the Museum is open to the public Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 2-5 pm and by appointment, info@skidrowpovertydept.org. Visit https://www.lapovertydept.org/ for more information. All are welcome. Admission is free. Contact: Henriëtte Brouwers cell: 310-227.6071.

July 20 – Sat: 17th annual LIT show with Suzy Williams and Brad Kay @ Beyond Baroque, 7p. Songs by Tennessee Williams, Truman Capote, Raymond Chandler, Vladimir Nabokov and more.

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

First Monday, EastSide Cafe Women’s Circle, 7:30-9p. Love and Liberation: Reflections of a Genocide. A Space to process together. Collective Care for community members. We will hold space together and move our grief into action. What are some Acts of Liberatory Love , Revolutionary Love, Ways in which we can demand for a ceasefire. Praying for peace and liberation. Women’s Circle* is a practice of council. Council pulls from indigenous methods of communication and principles of focusing on understanding and staying present. The purpose of council is to practice empathetic listening skills and build supportive relationships with other women while addressing issues related to our community. A femme/ woman lead support group for the community. We are making an effort to include community members who may not feel comfortable participating in male lead circles. We hope that working on including our 2 spirit/siblings will only strengthen and enrich all of our experiences in circle. Items to bring, but not a must to join: Fresh flowers, Special items to add the altar, Mat or blanket to sit on. No RSVP but consider a donation of $5-10. 5469 Huntington Dr N, LA. instagram.com/eastsidecafela/ for ongoing EastSide Cafe events.

Third Monday, Activist San Diego’s CommUnity Summit, 6:45-9p. A time and space to build beloved community. Each month, we hear reports from ASD’s working groups, discuss community events and center each meeting on an important topic in the pursuit of social justice. Subscribe to ASD’s emails for an invitation, or send a request to us@activistsandiego.org

Mondays, James Joyce Reading Group. Laughtears Zoomin’ Salon1:30p, 40 minutes. Gerry Fialka, pfsuzy@aol.com, 310-306-7330, http://laughtears.com Also Tues, Wed, Marshall McLuhan, Carl Jung reading groups.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

1st Tuesday 2-4p. Page Museum At The La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Long Beach. Free Admission Tuesday at Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits gohilo.com/event/15395681168448/page-museum-at-the-la-brea-tar-pits-free-admission-tuesday-long-beach-ca/

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157#

Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, may not be at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protect killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy advocacyproject.org (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Arabic Language classes, online. Algarabía Language Co-op is offering new Arabic courses at The People’s Forum to those who are interested in learning Arabic with a focus on topics of social justice, cinema, media, and culture. True/High beginner & Palestine Film Club classes. This program prioritizes working class, queer, BIPOC, and heritage speakers of Arabic. Started Feb 18 & 21, duration 10 weeks. Register & details: peoplesforum.org/events/arabic-language-classes-winter-2024/ $300-400 sliding.



Vigil for Palestine, Fridays 5p, San Pedro CA. Join CODEPINK at the corner of 13th and Gaffey St., in front of Vons.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, at 7pm, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. Location:250 S. Broadway (DTLA) 90012. Tel: 213-413-1077.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Saturdays, Public Speaker meeting Series Hosted by the Chicago Chapter of the International Marxist-Humanist Organization invites join via Zoom. 10 am PT. Email for details: Sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of The International Marxist-Humanist Organization Email: arise@imhojournal.org

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering. awarela.org/saturday-dialogue

Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification. We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up Actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p. / Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p.

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p, / Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p.

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com For questions and to register.