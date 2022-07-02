July 2022 Community Events Calendar

July 1 – Fri

Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs within the LA Sheriff’s Dept, 9a-1p via facebook live. The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. The Board of Supervisors established the Civilian Oversight Commission to boost transparency and increase trust between communities and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. As the Commission works to boost transparency & accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices & procedures.

The agenda will be posted online when available. https://www.facebook.com/events/362647139109547/ Anyone may provide written public comment to be included as part of the official record by completing the online form at https://bit.ly/3wBKkZ4

IN FOCUS Live Tour: Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1954 Exhibition at Hollyhock House, Facebook Live, 10a, Our docent Harry will be treating us to a deep dive on the 1954 exhibition of Frank Lloyd Wright’s work shown here in Barnsdall Park! Wright’s “60 Years Of Living Architecture” contained 151 examples of the architect’s work in drawings, photographs, and models. Wright not only returned to Hollyhock House for the first time in decades to attend the opening, but he designed the exhibition space himself. IN FOCUS Tours are free and happen on the 1st & 3rd Fridays of every month at 10 am Pacific Time. Presented on Facebook Live, these 20-minute focus tours are led by expert docents and staff. Get a closer look at Los Angeles’ first-and-only site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, ask questions, and learn about the home’s 100-year history. https://www.facebook.com/events/1025549994987750/

July 2 – Sat

July 3 – Sun

Queer Pride Liberation March and Rally: An All Peoples’ LGBTQIA+ Pride activity to protest the corporatization, commercialization, and commoditization of the Pride Month and to fight racism, imperialism, militarism, homophobia, transphobia, colonialism, xenophobia, police brutality, and criminalization of poverty has been postponed until October.

July 4 – Mon “Independence Day” federal holiday, banks, p.o. closed

25th Annual Farce of July by XRF (Xicano/a Records & Film) Live music, art, kids activities, vendors, food. Self Help Graphics, 1300 East 1st Street, East LA 90033. https://www.facebook.com/XRFofficial https://www.instagram.com/XicanoaRecordsAndFilm/

Grand Park’s 10th Anniversary, 4p. Los Angeles County’s highly popular Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, will celebrate its 10th anniversary as the park for everyone with a series of signature events that will take place from July-October 2022, culminating in a multidimensional weekend-long 10th anniversary celebration. Over the next five months, Grand Park will hold a number of free events, including Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party, Grand Park’s B-Boy Summit, Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions, Proud DTLA, Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos, and Grand Park’s NYELA, each of which will acknowledge the anniversary. The anniversary celebration will culminate on October 8 with a free evening concert open to the public and a family fun day the following day. Since 2012, Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, has been Los Angeles’ Park for Everyone. Part of TMC Arts, Grand Park embodies accessibility and inclusivity through arts, cultural and wellness experiences that honor, reflect and celebrate the various voices and communities of LA.

July 5 – Tue

Screening: Part of the series Summer Night Cinema “Nashville”, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum. The Hammer and the UCLA Film & Television Archive present Summer Night Cinema. Tuesdays this summer, make a night of it at the Hammer with after hours gallery access, drinks and bar bites at Lulu, and free film screenings. Galleries will be open until the films begin at 7:30. 10899 Wilshire, LA. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2022/summer-night-cinema-nashville

July 6 – Wed

MHCH Groundbreaking Celebration, 12:30-2:30p. California Pizza Kitchen, 99 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101. HOST:Anthony Manousos626-375-1423. Celebrate the groundbreaking for Heritage Square South–69 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness. Making Housing and Community Happen (MHCH) is also celebrating the launch of the San Gabriel Community Land Trust. FYI the actual groundbreaking will take place on the corner of Orange Grove Blvd and Fair Oaks around 11 am, but due to COVID, the Housing Department is limiting attendance at the indoor event. We’ll have pictures and video of this event to share with you

(SF) Labor Fest program on AFL-CIO and NED 5-8p, via zoom. Register and information here: https://laborfest.net/event/afl-cio-the-solidarity-center-the-ned-imperialism/ More info and background on the role of the US State Dept, the CIA, and the National Endowment for Democracy in shaping the international role of US organized labor here: https://aflcio-int.education/ The SF Labor Fest has events every day the entire month of July, many accessible on-line.

July 7 – Thu

Womxn of Color Empower Hour, Free · Online event, 5-6p. Intune Collective hosts a monthly gathering for Womxn of Color to amplify our collective voices and build community among us. Meet other womxn of color in this safe, courageous, and joyful space each month. Leave inspired, connected, and more confident to express your voice and gifts in the world. Come grow with us.This FREE Zoom event is held the 1st Thursday of EVERY month from 5-6:00 pm PST. Created for womxn of color by womxn of color and facilitated by Wendy Horng Brawer and Eman Salem from Intune Collective, this event includes a monthly theme, guided visualizations, opportunities for connection, and at times, a guest speaker. Show up and BE all of who you are with others; share your wisdom, experiences, and stories. https://intunecollective.com/diversity-and-inclusion…/ A private FB Group supports community between events.https://www.facebook.com/groups/womxnofcolorpowerhour Listen to the “Power of Women’s Leadership” below to meet our all women’s leadership team. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M62RuK1M7VI&t=1460s

Reach out at info@intunecollective.com to contribute ideas or topics you’d like to see. Intune Collective is an anti-racist company expressing our solidarity with our Black, Hispanic, AAPI, and Indigenous sisters in the world through action.

July 8 – Fri

July 9 – Sat

Green Party of California General Assembly, 9a, online. Join us as we discuss upcoming state party activities and current events with Special Guests Dr. Jill Stein and Ms. Margaret Kimberley. To register

https://www.cagreens.org/ga. Agenda: https://cagreens.nationbuilder.com/july_ga_agenda Continues Sunday July 10.

Nature and Me, an Introduction to Printmaking, 10a, at SPARC (Social and Public Art Resource Center), 685 Venice Boulevard, Venice 90291. First class, we will be printing from nature and a Kay Brown portrait on day two. This free workshop will take place on July 9 and 19 from 10 am to 1 pm.

July 10 – Sun

CicLAvia South LA 2022, 9a-4p, Western Ave. from Exposition to Florence, streets closed to traffic – cyclists, pedestrians welcome. https://www.ciclavia.org/south_la22

Nature and Me, an Introduction to Printmaking, see July 9 for details – this is the 2nd day or a two-day free class.

Pacifica National Board Elections Committee working group zoom call – 2-4p. Listener participation brainstorming session on cost-cutting and fund-raising efforts for the delegate election by listener and staff members of KPFK and the other Pacifica stations. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84721031469?pwd=3rYOq9MbmKMRb3Vk8nYYCD5TEqiWmM.1 Meeting ID: 847 2103 1469 Passcode: 718243 One tap mobile: +16699006833,,84721031469#,,,,*718243# US (San Jose)

Green Party of California General Assembly, see Sat July 9 for details.

SM Committee for Racial Justice presents: Supercharging Our Resilience, 6:30-8p – zoom meeting open to all. Registration is a 2 step process, so go to this link now to receive the link for 7/10: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYlf-ChrDsqGdbB9SKU7dddMqAIQy1juhwz In these challenging times of gun violence, supreme court rulings, and continuing covid cases, we’ve asked some experts to come talk with us about strategies & tools to help foster & strengthen resilience in ourselves and our communities. Panel members include Dr. Karen Gunn, who is a Psychologist and Principal of Gunn Consulting Group – DEI, organizational development, training, and facilitation. She is a retired psychology professor from Santa Monica College, former chair of Santa Monica Bay Area Human Relations Council, and a health & mental health consultant and advocate. Another panelist is T.J. Robinson, who is a proud alumna of CSU, Dominguez Hills with an M.A in Interdisciplinary Studies: Africana Psychology and Applied Women & Gender Studies. In 2015 Ms. Robinson’s article “The Healing Element of the Spirituals” was published in the Journal of Pan African Studies. She is also a co-author of Amazon Bestseller “The Beauty in My Mess Volume 1”. T.J. is an adjunct lecturer and a certified Life and Spiritual Coach. She is also the founder and executive director of Natural-WE Community, a non-profit which focuses on the healing, empowerment and celebration of Black/African people and culture. Watch for panel updates on our Committee For Racial Justice Facebook page and plan to join us for this important discussion around building resilience. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

July 11 – Mon

July 12 – Tue

What Is Our Responsibility For Our Government’s Wars? How Should Societies Remember Their Sins?: A Zócalo Event Series, Supported by The Mellon Foundation, 7:00p, in person and streaming online. ASU California Center, 1111 South Broadway, LA 90015. Registration required, free. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/responsibility-government-wars/ Moderated by William Sturkey, University of North Carolina Historian and Hattiesburg Author. It’s easy to pin responsibility for war on political leaders or soldiers who commit the worst atrocities, from rape and torture to bombings of civilians and ethnic cleansing. But experts note that, because of technology and other factors, modern conflicts in particular blur the lines among soldiers and civilians, winners and losers. And the injuries that accompany war—moral as well as mortal—reverberate for generations and create far-reaching ripple effects. What responsibility do citizens living in a democracy hold for a war enacted in their name? Does the burden change if they were born or immigrated after a war began? Or if they themselves served in the government, supported the government, or protested the government? Lieutenant General (ret.) Robert E. Schmidle, Jr., Air Force veteran and social worker Noël Lipana, and Farnaz Fassihi, journalist and UN Bureau Chief at the NY Times, visit Zócalo to discuss what it means to bear responsibility for war and its atrocities, and why that matters.

July 13 – Wed

WeHo Abortion rights action, 5p, Matthew Shepard Human Rights Triangle. Santa Monica Blvd & Crescent Heights, West Hollywood 90046. https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3772

July 14 – Thu Bastille Day anniversary of the French Revolution

July 15 – Fri

Northern Nights Music Festival 2022, July 15-18, online event. https://www.facebook.com/events/1611149682558320/ (315) 832-1502 americamusicconcerttour@gmail.com

http://AmericamusicconcertTour.com/

July 16 – Sat

World Stage Night Ft. Black Nile & Linafornia, free, Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave, LA, 6-10p, https://www.grandperformances.org/events

July 17 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10a-1:30p, via zoom, with 30 minutes minimum of public comment interspersed during meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81829014778?pwd=ZVpyVDZoTHhYTEROTTM3clRUZnV4dz09 Meeting ID: 818 2901 4778 Passcode: 408970 One tap mobile: +16699006833,,81829014778#,,,,*408970# US (San Jose)

July 18 – Mon

July 19 – Tue

July 20 – Wed

Talking Innovation and Safe Streets – Join us for a new CivSalon, when we’re bringing together urban planning experts and thought leaders to discuss equity in LA communities. Panelists: Nicholas Greif, Motional – a partner in the push for more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly streets in Los Angeles; Melisa Walk, Pacoima Beautiful – a community advocate piloting electric bike share opportunities; Michael Uribe, Blu LA powered by Blink Mobility – a leader in cleaner, greener transportation options. Innovation and Safe Streets: New Frontiers to Unlock Equitable Streets, sponsored by Motional, is free and open to the public; you just need to RSVP. The event begins at 6 PM with light drinks and food, music, and conversation, followed by a discussion starting at 7 PM. 504-512 S Alameda, LA 90013, RSVP required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civsalon-innovation-and-safe-streets-tickets-370651046257

July 21 – Thu

Sunset Concerts at the Skirball: Mamak Khadem, http://www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts/mamak-khadem. Doors at 6:30p. ADMISSION: FREE. Advance reservations required. PARKING: $20 upon arrival | $15 with advance purchase | $5 for Members with advance purchase. Street parking strictly prohibited. To receive the link to purchase discounted parking, you must make a reservation. MORE INFO: skirball.org/sunset-concerts. FULL LINEUP for the summer: Mamak Khadem | July 21, Rocky Dawuni | July 28; Nefesh Mountain | August 4; Booker T. Jones | August 11; ADG7 | August 18; Son Rompe Pera | August 25. Sunset Concerts are generously sponsored by the Bilger Family.

Change Links monthly planning meeting for upcoming issue, 7:30p. Call 323-636-7388 or email changelinks2@gmail.com well in advance if you are interested in writing for or otherwise getting involved in Change Links production and/or distribution. (Third Thursday every month).

July 22 – Fri

Who Are the Heroes? A History of the Disability Rights Movement (MCLE), 12n-1p, online. https://www.facebook.com/events/422977099728984/ A presentation about the key moments and personalities of the disability rights movement over the last 100 years. In celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act , this presentation explores the key moments and personalities of the disability rights movement over the past one hundred years. Participants will learn about our heroes who, through their courage and conviction, fought for equality and laid the foundation of the four “pillars” of the ADA, full participation, independent living, equality of opportunity, and economic self-sufficiency. Register for zoom info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/who-are-the-heroes-a-history-of-the-disability-rights-movement-mcle-tickets-372418392437

July 23 – Sat

Cat Cafe at AGWC Rockin’ Rescue, 1-4p, 19855 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills 91364. Join us for an afternoon with delicious vegan food and desserts as well as quality time with our feline friends at AGWC Rockin’ Rescue, an animal adoption agency. Please click this link to officially RSVP and for more information: https://calendly.com/agwcrockinrescue/catcafe Any questions? Give us a call at 818-348-6000. https://rockinrescue.org

Ali Sethi + Discostan (Presented By Pakistan Arts Council LA & Aga Khan Museum) free concert, Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave, LA. 6-10p. https://www.grandperformances.org/events

July 24 – Sun

Concert at the Agoura High School PAC – The Conejo Valley Community Concert and Jazz Band, 4p, Agoura High School. This Concert is hosted at Agoura High Schools Performing Arts Center. Visit http://www.AgouraHillsRec.org for more information and to view all our events coming up.

Bangladesh Unity Federation of Los Angeles Presents – Bangladeshi Night Ft. Mohammed Zaman, Upama Saha, Rehana Mollick, Asif Islam, Shahnag Bulbul, Ronny Chowdhury, Shahid Mithu, Roshny Alam, Uttoron Cultural Organization, Nisha, 4-7p, Levitt Pavillion, MacArthur Park in L.A., Park View between 6th & Wilshire. https://levittlosangeles.org/

July 25 – Mon

Talking It Out: Using Arts-Integration Techniques to Cultivate Community in the Classroom, 9a-3p, The museum will be closed to the public on this day. Hammer staff will assist in helping teachers access the museum. Teachers will learn strategies for fostering connection and productive dialogue in the classroom through facilitated conversations about works of art and creative art making and poetry writing workshops. Speakers include: Jolene Fernandez, independent teaching artist; Tara Burns, Specialist, Family & K-12 Audiences, Hammer Museum; Kevin Kane, Director, Visual and Performing Arts Education Program, UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture; Raul Herrera, Programs Manager, Get Lit – Words Ignite This free program will take place in person at the Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. RSVP on website: https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2022/talking-it-out-using-arts-integration-techniques-cultivate-community-classroom

July 26 – Tue

July 27 – Wed

July 28 – Thu

Sunset Concerts at Skirball: Rocky Duwani. http://www.skirball.org/programs/sunset-concerts/rocky-dawuni Musician and activist Rocky Dawuni—who calls both Los Angeles and Ghana home—has become a local favorite for his infectious, feel-good reggae tunes and globe-spanning “Afro roots” sound. Dawuni has shared stages with artists including Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, and John Legend, and received a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album. Through his music and advocacy, he fights for climate justice, champions social causes, and unites generations and cultures. See Thu July 21 for details.

July 29 – Fri

July 30 – Sat

July 31 – Sun

Wonder-Full In The Park: A Tribute To The Music Of Stevie Wonder Ft. Dj’s Spinna, Monalisa, Cognito, 4-10p, Levitt Pavillion, MacArthur Park, Park View between 6th & Wilshire. https://levittlosangeles.org/

Screening: Border Radio, 7p, Part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s American Neorealism, Part Two: 1984-2020 screening series. Register at cinema.ucla.edu to attend this in-theater screening. Allison Anders, Dean Lent, and Kurt Voss leapt on to the scene with this stunning early feature, made while they were still graduate students at UCLA. Ostensibly the tale of a punk musician (played by Chris D. of the Flesh Eaters) who hightails it to Ensenada after stealing unpaid money that was owed to him, it’s as much a loving portrait of the L.A. indie music scene at the time. Featuring stunning and gritty 16mm black-and-white cinematography by Lent, it oozes the essence of the 1980s with every sizzling grain. Excellent, often improvised performances by John Doe of X, Luanna Anders, Chris Shearer, and many others contribute to this glowing record of a dynamic moment in Los Angeles history. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2022/border-radio

UPCOMING EVENTS

African American Community Healing Day https://communityhealingnet.org/community-healing_days/

Inspired by Dr. Angelou, Founding Chair of CHN’s Board of Advisors, Community Healing Days was one of CHN’s first initiatives. Held on the third weekend of every October, this celebration is designed to put “time for healing” at the top of the global Black community’s agenda, celebrate our resilience, and increase our solidarity. In 2013, Dr. Angelou issued a call encouraging Black people and our allies to Wear Sky Blue during Community Healing Days as a sign of our collective determination to “turn the pain of the blues into the sky blue of unlimited possibilities.” We invite you to join us each year, on the third weekend of October, in answering Dr. Angelou’s call.

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions