JULY 2021 COMMUNITY CALENDAR

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You'll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpftx.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243, action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl.,

LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities had been closed, but are re-opening, so check..

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra

Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

Through July 7 – Voting on Pacifica Bylaws replacement that would eliminate local oversight at KPFK and other Pacifica stations, segregate unpaid producers and programmers into a new third class of membership (thereby giving the paid staff a veto power over any subsequent substantive Bylaws amendments), and open the door to sale or swap if Pacifica’s FCC broadcast frequencies. You must have become a member by April 7, 2021 to vote. Only about 20% of listeners and 30% of staff have voted yet, so your voice and vote in opposition to these undemocratic changes, and in support of democracy and diversity at KPFK and Pacifica are crucially needed. More information at https://pacificafightback.org and https://elections.pacifica.org

Through July 14 – If you become a member of listener sponsored KPFK by June 30, you qualify to run, nominate others, or vote for delegates to the KPFK Local Station Board through July 14 (assuming the above-mentioned Bylaws change is defeated). Nine seats are open for listener members, and three for staff, in an election scheduled to begin in August. More information at https://pacificafightback.org and https://elections.pacifica.org

July 18 – 30, 9a-12n: Young Inventor’s STEAM Summer Camp. Two Bit Circus Foundation presents Young Inventor’s STEAM Summer Camp where kids can imagine one-of-a-kind toys, prototype wacky inventions, and create their own unique games. July 18 – 30, 9am-12pm. Kids 8-12 years. Visit https://twobitcircus.org.

July 1-31, Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A. Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, will magnify the culturally rich and diverse communities that comprise L.A. County with a month-long public art installation that applies an artistic lens to celebrate home and freedom, themes often associated with July 4th observances. From July 1–31, 2021, Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A. will feature photography and video exhibitions as well as a nighttime projection installation. Located throughout different areas of Grand Park between Grand Avenue and North Broadway, the on-site programming will illuminate Los Angeles through civic pride, identity and engagement while narrating cornerstone stories of the American experience. Find more info at july.grandparkla.org.

Through August 1: Made in L.A. 2020: a version, The 5th iteration of the acclaimed biennial bridges east and west with complementary presentations at the Hammer and The Huntington. Hammer visitors can pick up passes to make free, advance reservations for The Huntington through August 1. Reservations to The Huntington are available first come, first-served. Questions? Email info@hammer.ucla.edu or call 310-443-7020. Learn more about online and offsite projects by Larry Johnson and Kahlil Joseph, Ligia Lewis, and Justen LeRoy. Works by 30 Los Angeles–based artists are presented at both institutions—two versions that make up the whole. The exhibition features new installations, videos, films, sculptures, performances, and paintings, many commissioned specifically for the exhibition.

July 1 – THU

Public conversation: Compassion & Self-Deception, The Box Gallery – In The Box Parking Lot, 822 E. Third Street, LA, CA 90013, 6-8:30p. with Pastor Cue Jn-Marie, Aryeh Cohen, Matt Harper, Robby Herbst and moderated by Michael Alexander. A project of Los Angeles Poverty Department with support from CAL HUM. 213 413-1077, info@lapovertydept.org, https://lapovertydept.org

“Compassion & Self-Deception” takes on the mind-boggling contradictions of a city that votes to create housing for homeless people –and then doesn’t want any of it built anywhere near them: whether that be permanent housing, or temporary housing. LAPD invited visual artist Robby Herbst to help unravel the situation and he has produced a 12-page broadsheet exploring the socio-emotional impact of LA’s housing catastrophe: “Compassion and Self Deception: A Guide To Los Angeles’ Moral Crisis.” Whether you’re able to attend the event we’d love to mail you a copy. To order a free copy of the guide, send your postal address to Robby Herbst/Llano Del Rio at llanodelrio@gmail.com. In developing the guide, Herbst engaged three deeply spiritual, social activists: Pastor Stephe “Cue” Jn-Marie, founder of Skid Row’s Church Without Walls, Matt Harper of the LA Catholic Worker community, and activist, rabbi, and scholar Aryeh Cohen.

The July 1 conversation, moderated by UCR Professor of religious studies, Michael Scott Alexander, will be a chance to talk about the moral crises and contradiction-induced stasis — what perpetuates it and how to undo it.

Cue, Matt, Aryeh, Robby and Michael will dialogue in person around the questions:

“How Should an Angeleno React to the Suffering They Encounter on a Daily Basis?” and

“How can we understand LA? – a living contradiction; a place where some people put care for the civic body above all else, while others, in the words of Curtis Mayfield, “would hurt all mankind just to save his own.”

July 2 – FRI

July 3 – SAT

JULY 4 – SUN

The Farce of July – Survivor Day, 3:30-7:30p, Temple Street Pedestrian Bridge in DTLA, near the Triforium above Los Angeles Plaza (across from Federal Bldg). XRF Presents The 24th Annual Farce of July Taking Place on Tongva Territory. We have adopted an Australian Aboriginal tradition by including the phrase ‘Survivor Day’ meaning despite attempted obliteration by colonists, we still remain! Music, Vendors, Speakers, Hosted By: Jessa Calderon Opening Ceremony By: Tongva Relatives Tina & Jessa Calderon. Performances By:

-Jessa Calderon. -Sallee Free, -JD Wolfrobe, -Aztlan Underground aka Anahuak Underground, -HueHuetlatolli, -2020, -El Colectiva Sabinas, -Frosty, -Jag Arreola, -GataTECH, -Matt Sedillo, -Spirit Lake Singers, -Danza Macehualitzli Noyollotl. Speakers: TBA. For Vendor Info: -fonscreative@yahoo.com

Honoring Covid Safety Measures. IN THE SPIRIT OF RESISTANCE NO DRUGS, WEAPONS, ALCOHOL AND ABSOLUTELY NO FIREWORKS! https://www.facebook.com/events/543227120180598/

Fireworks displays at the Rose Bowl, the Hollywood Bowl, and multiple other venues including Long Beach, Hollywood Forever cemetery, Pacific Palisades and Disneyland.

JULY 5 – MON

Independence Day holiday observed – bank, post office, schools and government agencies closed.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

KPFK 90.7 General Manager Report to the Listener: Check station for time. Will take listener calls and comments on the studio line, 818-985-5735 (KPFK)

JULY 6 – TUE

Conversation: Beyond Baroque & Beyond, Sheree Rose & Tosh Berman, free, 7p, online with the Hammer Museum. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/sheree-rose-tosh-berman

Performer and photographer Sheree Rose freaks forth with thoughts on poetic restraints, sadomasochism, love’s lasting impact, and artistic collaboration within the Beyond Baroque scene throughout her life spent with poet and artist Bob Flanagan.

JULY 7 – WED

Last day to vote on Pacifica Bylaws revision that would eliminate local oversight of KPFK by elected delegates of the listeners and staff, segregate unpaid staff into a new third class of membership with less representation, and install a mostly appointed new National Board of directors with control over the Pacifica Foundation’s assets, including its FCC licenses for signals in NY, DC, Houston TX, LA and Berkeley. For more information, see the article in this issue or https://elections.pacifica.org

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Celebration of life of Maggie Phair, a long-time progressive organizer and socialist, a founder of Peace & Freedom Party, who has passed away. Obituary and appreciation here:

Here is the information for the Celebration of Life. You are invited to a Zoom meeting to celebrate the life of Maggie Phair. When: Jul 6, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZMtd- yhqD4uH9AvtXNX6D_cMjQ3ksJ2N0U5 meeting/register/tZMtd-yhqD4uH9AvtXNX6D_cMjQ3ksJ2N0U5 After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

JULY 8 – THU

Erosion: Essays of Undoing, Terry Tempest Williams in conversation with Jessica Strand, LA Public Library ALOUD series, 5p. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/erosion-essays-of-undoing-tickets-144270351505 One of today’s most important writers and conservationists explores the erosion of our public lands and our earth—our home…

JULY 9 – FRI

ETHIO CALI FEATURING CUT CHEMIST AND RANI D, 7-9p, Grand Performances, Ethio Cali pays homage to the Golden Age of Ethiopian Jazz and Soul. Directed by Todd Simon, the performance will also feature collaborations with DJs Rani D and Cut Chemist. Free. All ages. Outdoors. https://www.grandperformances.org/events

JULY 10 – SAT

Dialectics of Race, Class, and Gender: Debating Raya Dunayevskaya’s Intersectional Marxism, 9a-3:30p, via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83241086972?pwd=cjcvUjE3RlVVNEZpMkQ4TEszVk1ldz09

Sponsored by the International Marxist-Humanist Organization, the Paulo Freire Democratic Project, Chapman University, and others TBA.

This mini-conference will celebrate and debate the new book, Raya Dunayevskaya’s Intersectional Marxism: Race, Class, Gender, and the Dialectics of Liberation (Palgrave Macmillan, 2021). The first-ever volume devoted to an assessment the writings of Raya Dunayevskaya (1910-1987), this book includes essays by philosophers, social theorists, feminists, and anti-racist activists. Many of these authors will be presenting on their research on Dunayevskaya for the book at this conference, as will other noted thinkers familiar with her work. At this mini-conference, we seek to connect the writings of an often-marginalized thinker to the issues facing the global movement for liberation in an era of great promise but also one of great threats to our very existence. In so doing, we will explore Dunayevskaya’s underlying humanism, the connections she drew between race, gender, and class, and her critical appropriation into her Marxist-Humanism of the writings of Hegel, Marx, Fanon, and Luxemburg, as well as the insights of the grassroots movements of her time on the part of rank-and-file workers, women, youth, and Black and other oppressed minorities.

Session One: Raya Dunayevskaya and Contemporary Revolutionary Theory, 9-11a.

Moderator: Kristopher Baumgartner

Kevin B. Anderson* – UC Santa Barbara, author of Marx at the Margins

Paul Mason* – writer for New Statesman, author of Postcapitalism

Barbara Epstein – UC Santa Cruz, author of Protest and Cultural Revolution

Lewis Gordon – University of Connecticut, author of Freedom, Justice, and Decolonization

Session Two: Hegel, Dialectics, and Humanism in Dunayevskaya’s Writings,11:30a-1:20p

Moderator: Rehmah Sufi

Kieran Durkin* – York University (UK), author of The Radical Humanism of Erich Fromm

Alessandra Spano* – University of Catania, writer on Marx, Hegel, and feminism

Peter Hudis* – Oakton Community College, author of Frantz Fanon: Philosopher of the Barricades

Commentator (5 minutes): Sevgi Dogan, author of Marx and Hegel on the Individual and the Social

Session Three: A Living Legacy: Dunayevskaya on Race, Gender, and Revolution, 1:30-3:20p

Moderator: Jens Johansson

Lilia D. Monzo* – Chapman University, author of A Revolutionary Subject: Pedagogy of Women of Color and Indigeneity

Heather A. Brown* – Westfield State University, author of Marx on Gender and the Family

Ndindi Kitonga* – Kenyan-American educator, writer, and longtime organizer

Commentator (5 minutes) Rhaysa Ruas – Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, social activist and legal worker

* author of a chapter in Raya Dunayevskaya’s Intersectional Marxism

Sponsored by the International Marxist-Humanist Organization, arise@imhojournal.org, http://www.imhojournal.org

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Art Share L.A. REOPENS to the public with 6 – 9 PM for two exhibitions in our Main and Perimeter Galleries. Main Gallery: “Defiance of Juncture”, a group survey exhibition highlighting Los Angeles contemporary artists across multiple art practices. What is defiance? Is it an action? An idea? Is it contained within a movement? An object? How does operating in that defiance define the point in time? How does defiance or the definition of defiance differ throughout time? “May You Live In Interesting Times”, the title for the 58th Venice Biennale in 2019, unknowingly predicted the sentiment of humanity just eight months later. “Interesting Times” would prove to be an understatement, as the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside numerous uprisings in the country, gave way to the defiance of current conditions in many facets of our society. Analyzing these conditions has allowed for constant dialogue among humanity about the actions of the past and present and eventually how they will affect our future. This has given us the opportunity to create what’s to come. Perimeter Gallery: Let’s Paint The Town (Quarantine Murals) & Selections: LA Street Photographers – dual Exhibition. Art Share L.A., 801 E. 4th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90013; info@artsharela.org

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Rally for a Permanent Child Tax Credit, 10:15a, Hollenbeck Park, 415 S. St. Louis St. LA, 90033. Please bring a mask! Join Community Leaders & Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) to Demand a Permanent Child Tax Credit! The new Child Tax Credit gives families up to $300 per child per month to help with everyday expenses and savings. For one year. We need to make it permanent. Join Us! Pastries, Street Vendors, Live DJ, Games & Activities for Kids. Rally speeches in Spanish & English with live interpreters.

JULY 11 – SUN

KO Comedy Club online stand-up. Live stand up comedy streamed directly to your home! 7-9p, RSVP at http://www.kocomedy.com and you will receive an email with the link before showtime. Make sure to check your spam or promotions folders! If you have registered for a show in the past then there is no need to register again! This is a FREE event, no cover charge, no drink minimum. For Tipping: Venmos

The Show: @KO-Comedy DJ/Tech, Paul Antonio: @thepaulantonio Sammy Obeid: @KO-Comedy

If you don’t have Venmo…Our show Paypal: kocomedyshows@gmail.com Cashapp: $KOcomedyclub

Zelle: kocomedyshows@gmail.com Apple Pay: 510-552-9398 Follow us on Social media! Instagram: @KOComedyClub Facebook: @KO Comedy

JULY 12 – MON

Sixth Annual Virtual Korea Peace Advocacy Week, July 12-16, 2021. Join hundreds of people across the country in nationally coordinated virtual advocacy meetings to urge your Member of Congress to support: A Peace Agreement to end the Korean War; Life-saving humanitarian assistance; and other humanitarian actions such as lifting the travel ban, reuniting separated families, and repatriating the remains of U.S. service members.

http://www.unitedforpeace.org/2021/05/22/please-join-the-sixth-annual-virtual-korea-peace-advocacy-week-july-12-16-2021/

JULY 13 – TUE

JULY 14 – WED Bastille Day (anniversary of French Revolution)

Final day for nominations to run as a listener or staff delegate to the KPFK Local Station Board. See article in this issue and https://elections.pacifica.org

JULY 15 – THU

LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission, 9a-1p. See https://coc.lacounty.gov for virtual meeting details and to subscribe to emailed agendas, 213-253-5678.

JULY 16 – FRI

Grand Performances: Katalyst, 350 S. Grand – LA, 7-9p, outdoors, free. 9 piece band and artist collective, Katalyst connects the past and future of West Coast jazz. https://www.grandperformances.org/events

JULY 17 – SAT

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Americans United for Separation of Church & State: Confronting Christian Nationalism, 2p, online. This webinar is an exploration of how The Joint Baptist Committee is identifying and responding to the dangers of Christian nationalism in the wake of the January 6th insurrection. The panelists are The Most Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church; The Rev. Elizabeth A. Eaton, Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; and Dr. Andrew L. Whitehead, Associate Professor of Sociology at Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you have questions about this event, please email AU-OC at mail@au-oc.org or visit our web site at http://www.au-oc.org. To join the virtual meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92884657764?pwd=Q1h3bU9GQlAzWkwxTFlYR09qc3NqZz09 Meeting ID: 928 8465 7764; Passcode: 993669 http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Jul17au

JULY 18 – SUN

Young Inventor’s STEAM Summer Camp opens. Two Bit Circus Foundation presents Young Inventor’s STEAM Summer Camp where kids can imagine one-of-a-kind toys, prototype wacky inventions, and create their own unique games. July 18 – 30, 9am-12pm. Kids 8-12 years. Visit https://twobitcircus.org.

DANCE BABY DANCE, 12n- 5p, free, outdoors, Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave (California Plaza), DTLA. Dance Baby Dance is a family friendly event filled with live acts, dancing, great music, art activities and fun-filled retro DJ sets that will provide entertainment for the entire family. All ages. https://www.grandperformances.org/events

JULY 19 – MON

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Women For OC: Paid Leave Policies, 2p, online. Join speakers Katie Waters-Smith, Political Organizing Director, and Mia Hemstad, Communications Manager, when they discuss Paid Family Leave Rights, Paid Sick Days, and Action Items you can take to advocate for more inclusive paid leave policies. Paid Family Leave Rights: What is paid family leave, who can use it and how to apply. Paid Sick Days: Discussion of permanent paid sick days and COVID-19 paid sick days. Action Items: How you can take action to advocate for more inclusive paid leave policies by supporting AB 1041, the Chosen Family Bill. Learn about the California Work & Family Coalition https://www.workfamilyca.org/ The California Work & Family Coalition is a statewide alliance of organizations united in the belief that all people should have the time and resources to care for themselves and each other. Join Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87460782019?pwd=T25WNUF5VHk4ZlpFVEhGSndJWDBFUT09 Meeting ID: 874 6078 2019 Passcode: 444668 Any issues getting into Zoom meeting? Contact us through womenforoc@aol.com https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Jul19wf

JULY 20 – TUE

JULY 21 – WED

Free Virtual Summit on Digital Fundraising for Non-Profits https://www.causevox.com/summit/

Additional access and resources available for a $35 fee. According to a recent survey, nonprofit professionals’ #1 challenge is growing fundraising, and a close #2 is limited time and resources. So this year’s Digital Fundraising Summit is all about equipping you to rapidly grow digital marketing and fundraising at your organization in less time and with limited resources. The Digital Fundraising Summit helps you acquire new skills, new processes, and new technology, learned from the top nonprofit digital marketing + fundraising experts to give you the practical + tactical insights you need. Join 6000+ nonprofit professionals. Continues Thu July 22

JULY 22 – THU

Free Virtual Summit on Digital Fundraising for Non-Profits https://www.causevox.com/summit/

See July 21 for details on two day free virtual learning summit.

JULY 23 – FRI

JULY 24 – SAT

JULY 25 – SUN

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Eternos Indocumentados: Film Screening and Dialogue, 5-7p, online. Event featuring a screening & dialogue for the film Eternos Indocumentados: Central American Refugees in the U.S. The event is hosted by Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition and will feature a panel made up of experts discussing the root causes of Central American migration, including Dr. Steven Osuna from Cal State Long Beach and Dr. Leisy J. Abrego from UCLA. The event will be available in English and Spanish. RSVP today at BIT.LY/PNDfilm Para reservar espacio en español, mande un texto al: (562) 315-8403 https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Jul25ei

JULY 26 – MON

Anniversary of the armed revolt in 1953 that marked the beginning of the Cuban Revolution

JULY 27 – TUE

Is South L.A. Forging a New American Identity? Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian, A Zócalo/Esperanza Community Housing Event at Mercado La Paloma, 3655 S Grand Ave.

LA 90007. South Los Angeles, one of the West Coast’s last great working-class places, has been a destination point for two great migrations: African Americans arriving from the South and East, and, more recently, Latin Americans immigrating to Southern California. While media have long dwelled on examples of interracial and interethnic conflict there, the everyday reality of South L.A.’s ever-changing neighborhoods has revolved around Black-Brown co-existence, cooperation, and innovative multiracial organizing. How have South Central’s diverse residents managed to find solidarity in unsettling and polarizing times? What new and shared place-based identities have emerged from the area’s mix of histories and cultures? And what can the rest of L.A., and the U.S., learn from South L.A.? USC sociologists Pierrette Hondagneu-Sotelo and Manuel Pastor, co-authors of South Central Dreams: Finding Home and Building Community in South L.A., visit Zócalo to explore the lessons of South L.A.’s struggles and successes. This event is produced in partnership with South Central Innervisions: An AfroLatinxFuturisms multidisciplinary arts festival on July 31, 2021 at Mercado La Paloma. Zócalo is thrilled to host our first in-person event of the year! We will also be streaming the event, either in real-time or the following day. More information to come soon. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/south-la-forging-new-american-identity/

JULY 28 – WED

JULY 29 – THU

JULY 30 – FRI

JULY 31 – SAT

DEEP with MARQUES WYATT, 2-9p, at Grand Performances. DEEP’s 21st Anniversary dance party will celebrate Los Angeles house music with Marques Wyatt. Free. All ages. Outdoors. 350 South Grand Avenue, LA 90071, 213-687-2190. https://www.grandperformances.org/events