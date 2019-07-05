Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send in events, articles or poetry: https://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe. All event announcements are encouraged to donate $5.00 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, Los Angeles, CA 90034. It keeps this publication solvent. We thank you in advance.

KPFK 90.7 FM Non-Commercial Progressive Community Radio local station board election candidates to be announced, balloting to take place starting Aug. 15 for 45 days.

On – Going & Continuing Events

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers farm fresh produce and artisan goods, featuring locally grown favorites. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screens and annual health & wellness fairs. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for more info: http://www.seela.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. httpss://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, https://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 climate action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. httpss://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7 FM – LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Bl, Van Nuys until the Nov. 2020 election. 16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure L.A. City and County public officials to use their vacant properties for large-scale, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., L.A. 90018, just west of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com httpss://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Saturday of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 https://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 2nd & 4th Saturday, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This Co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the first-ever Organic Grocery in Leimert Park Community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Av, L.A. 90032, 323-255-1279.

Toypurina Youth Arts & Action Workshop, Jul 16-17-18, 10a-3p, Apachiagna (East LA). This (FREE) summer youth arts program is a 5-week art & activism workshop for youth 14-24, primarily those whose lives have been impacted by incarceration (their families or their own), punitive frameworks such as school suspension and expulsion, migration and gender constructs. ttps://www.facebook.com/events/344939462895111/

Friday 3 -­ 7 pm and Saturday/Sunday 12n–5p. SCREENINGS begin at 8 PM and are $5 admission (unless noted). Echo Park film Center: 1200 N. Alvarado Street, LA 90026. 213) 484-­8846, Celebrating 16 Years of Community Media Arts Sell your TV and come to the cinema! STORE HOURS: There are too many events to list all… We’re keeping things light in the cinema for July so we can focus on two terrific FREE SUMMER YOUTH FILM PROGRAMS. Please check website for entire month roster at: http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

July 23-27, “Attack of the 50 ft. Bohemian” art show at bG Gallery, 3009 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica 90405, 310-315-3551, 906-4211 https://www.santamonica.bgartdealings.com/ B. Meade, Hillary Kaye, Gerry Fialka, La.Marche, Dave Healey and other Venice artists display various styles of art from photography, painting, sculpture, collage and new media. Working in cramped rooms, these artists continue to create. It does not matter if no one buys. It does not matter if no one cares. What matters is the work, always and only the work. The Opening is Tuesday July 23 from 6 to 8pm, and a Closing Bash is Saturday, July 27 from 5 to 8pm. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 – 6pm. “A Bohemian is an artist or littérateur who, consciously or unconsciously, secedes from conventionality in life and in art.” – Westminster Review, 1862, https://laughtears.com/ItCameFromVenice2014.html

Time Is Running Out of Time: Experimental Film and Video From the LA Rebellion and Today – 2-5p. 3401 West 43rd Pl, LA. (323) 337-6887 http://www.artandpractice.org.

Thru 14th, 1-4 PM, HEALTH CARE FOR ALL – LA CHAPTER CELEBRATES POSTER POWER! HEALTH CARE NOT WEALTH CARE: POSTERS ON HEALTH ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE EXHIBITION GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION. Talk event and screening the acclaimed documentary “Power to heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution.” Curated by the Center for Political Graphics. The exhibit below is quite a wonderful array of powerful issues art. Attached is the CSPG Gallery Guide for the posters in English and Spanish with descriptions and information about each of these posters, covering many historical and current aspects of healthcare and the legal, social, economic, racial, gender, environmental struggles involved. EXIDE is included! On the walls of Mercado La Paloma, available to view anytime during open hours. 3655 South Grand Ave., LA, 90007. Free and open to the public. Info: mcruised@aol.com 310- 459-9763.

TPLA + ART Festival in Los Angeles, 9-11:59p. NAVEL, Venice & Grand, DTLA (every 2 weeks on Tuesdays thru Dec 24). The Pocket LA’s vision of a signature event that centers on artists and their creative expression has become a reality with the TPLA Arts Festival. This bi-monthly festival hosted at NAVEL will celebrate the diversity of local, international and regional artists and vendors. Live performances from featured artist, and a curated Open Mic will keep you engaged and entertained. LIVE PERFORMANCES + ART EXHIBITIONS + OPEN MIC + CRAFTS + VENDORS + FOOD + VEGAN + SPECIALTY DRINKS + WINE + CBD INFUSED DESSERTS + FREE PARKING. Free Parking is located behind the building. Cost: required – $10 Admission Ticket 30% Discount w/ Student ID Tickets Available Online & At the Door http://www.thepocketla.com We Accept Cash, Card & Cash App: TPLACollective. httpss://losangeles.eventful.com/events/tpla-art- festival-/E0-001-127173542-7@2019070221

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library 4533 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 https://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html & https://laughtears.com/playground-article.html

Youth Workshops: Nepantla: Migration Narratives -­ 8 Sessions Beginning July 1: Mon & Wed 3–6p,­ FREE! Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado Street, LA 90026. (213) 484-­8846. Nepantla (Nahuatl word for being in-­between): Migration Narratives is a free 4 week, 8 session film class for youth to explore migration narratives, especially focusing on migration to Los Angeles. We invite local youth to delve into and express these untold immigrant stories through film and video. We welcome all directly impacted by immigration, whether undocumented or documented, queer and/or trans;; we have all experienced Nepantla. This class is FREE to participating teens with all instruction, materials, equipment and field trips provided at no cost by EPFC.

The Farce of July (Survivor Day), 1–8p. Public. Hosted by XRF at the Vortex, 2341 E Olympic Blvd, LA 90021. 22nd Annual Farce of July; Proceeds will benefit the Many Winters Gathering of Elders. We have adopted an Australian Aboriginal tradition by including the phrase ‘Survivor Day’ meaning despite attempted obliteration by colonists, we still remain! As exemplified by Standing Rock resistance to the Dakota access pipeline. Music/Vendors/Food/Workshops Hosted By: TBA

Topanga Peace Alliance Film 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. httpss://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

The Gospel of Eureka, directed by Michael Palmieri, and Donal Mosher, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. The spotlight is beaming on drag shows and a passion play in a small Arkansas town. The Gospel of Eureka takes a personal and often comical look at negotiating differences between religion and belief through performance, political action and partnership. With verve, humor and unfailing compassion, Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher build unexpected bridges between religious faith and sexual orientation. Official Selection, 2018 SXSW Film Festival.

Family Workshop: Charles White and his Students, 2-3:30 p,Charles White Elem. School, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90057. Enter at corner of Park View & Wilshire.

Audacity Sound, 3-10P, Grand Performances – DTLA An Immersive and Interactive Musical Experience, 300 S. Grand Ave http://www.grandperformances.org

Adult Workshops: Bolex Orientation Session: 1 – ­ 2:30p. Want to rent a Bolex 16mm camera from EPFC but haven’t taken our Intro to 16mm Workshop? This fun 90-­minute orientation is for you! Andrew Kim will go over functions and basic camera operation for EPFC’s Bolex Reflex cameras and you’ll be ready to roll in no time. Session limited to 6 participants. Fee: $15. 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. (213) 484-­8846, http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

NOlympicsLA Coalition HOMES NOT HOTELS canvass, 1-3p, followed by an abbreviated NOlympics meeting from 3-4p to plan out our community meeting in August. All takes place in De Longpre Park in Hollywood (1350 N Cherokee Ave 90028). RSVP noperformance@gmail.com, info: https://nolympicsla.com/hotels

The Committee for Racial Justice presents WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE LOCAL HOUSING CRISIS? 6 –8:30p, Potluck supper at 6 pm and program starts at 6:30 p, Virginia Ave Park, Thelma Terry Bldg.. 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica, 90404. Child care provided. Information about the local housing shortage, low income housing, affordable housing, rising rents, evictions and what help may be coming down the pipeline. Speaker: Michael Soloff, Chair of the Santa Monica Housing Commission, where he has served as a member for the past five years. Mr. Soloff is also a member of the Executive Committee of Santa Monicans for Renters Rights and, as a business litigation partner in a local law firm, he has devoted about 20% of his time for more than a decade to providing free legal representation to low income tenants and tenants’ rights organizations. CRJ will also kick off a new tradition of periodically honoring someone for their community spirit and involvement. Our first honoree will be Ms. Olla Mitchell, a longtime community member who works to keep us all informed about current issues.Sponsored by the Committee for Racial Justice. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave Park; the African American Parent, Student, Staff Support Group; and Church in Ocean Park. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

Street Food Cinema Griffith Park: Outdoor Flicks, Music & Food Trucks, Thru the 19th, 8:30P,

Crystal Springs Park in Griffith Park, by Goldstar LA Film Media & Entertainment. Tickets: $9-$15.00 (on Goldstar). Your favorite movies, tasty food from SoCal’s best mobile eateries and a beautiful night under the Los Angeles sky. You’ll be hard pressed to find a better way to spend a summer evening with friends. httpss://www.goldstar.com/get-started/eventbrite/ 103749

What Will California’s Coastline Look Like in 2100? 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Ave., LA 90012. What Will California’s Coastline Look Like in 2100? httpss://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-will-californias-coastline-look-like-in-2100/

Showing up for Racial Justice SURJ conversation with Angela Davis (webinar), 5p. Register at httpss://bit.ly/surjangeladavis httpss://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/news-from-surj/news-from-surj-june-2019

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details.

Get involved in planning the August issue of Change Links!

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Come participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. https://ocprogressiveevents.info

Laughtears Salon (RSVP 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion “Who can tell the dancer from the dance?” – W.B. Yeats

#Freeway9 and #UCLA5 defense committee meeting, 7p, Trinity Episcopal Church, 650 N. Berendo St, LA 90004. A mistrial was declared in the trial against two members of Refuse Fascism and the Revolution Club for protesting on the 101 Freeway in September and November 2017 to sound the alarm against the Trump/Pence Fascist regime. They are being retried, starting Monday, July 22, For updates and more information call Refuse Fascism LA: 323.946.1742 or visit refusefascism.org. httpss://refusefascism.org/2019/06/24/a-highly-political-non-political-prosecution-government-puts-two-anti-fascist-protesters-on-trial/ A Highly Political “Non-Political” Prosecution: Government Puts Two On Trial For Protesting Trump-Pence Fascist Regime. Listen to the Michael Slate show for interview – httpss://archive.kpfk.org/mp3/kpfk_190705_100000bts_michael.mp3 (see July 22 listing).

Know Your Sheriff Workshop #7: Transparency, Accountability and Oversight, 6-8p, XEROX Centre First Floor Conference Room, 1851 E. First Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705. Join the ACLU of Southern California and Orange County Racial Justice Collaborative for workshop #7 of our public education workshop series about the role and power of a sheriff and sheriff department operations. This workshop will focus on the need for transparency and accountability in Orange County. We will discuss the authority and role of federal, state and local agencies in investigating misconduct within the OC Sheriff’s Department and the power of community organizing and advocacy. Parking is available in the structure adjacent to the Xerox Centre. Please RSVP at httpss://go.peoplepower.org/event/action_attend/19320 ​Info: Daisy Ramirez at dramirez@aclusocal.org.

Free La Film Festival Event (Action/Sci-fi/Thriller), 7-9p, Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE 14, 1000 West Olympic Blvd, LA 90015 httpss://lafeedbackfilmfestival.com/upcomingevent/ Showcase of award-winning Short Films from around the world. Audience feedback format. Check out the program page and RSVP your tickets by emailing the festival on the program page, or simply emailing the festival at latickets@wildsoundfestival.com and stating the # of tickets you require. FREE or donation.

Community meeting concerning the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station hosted by Los Angeles County, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, 6-8p, East Los Angeles Service Center, 133 N. Sunol Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90063.

Local residents are invited to meet with leadership from the Civilian Oversight Commission to discuss the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Tell us about your experience with Sheriff’s deputies from the East L.A. station and how you feel about public safety in your community.

We’d like to hear about your observations and thoughts on:

Front desk response at East L.A. Sheriff’s Station

Courtesy and professionalism of patrol deputies

Accounts of deputy wrongdoings that violate Department policy or are unlawful

Allegations regarding secret deputy sub-groups whose members engage in misconduct

Other public safety issues affecting your family and community

Feel free to provide your statement in writing.

HACERSE OÍR

REUNIÓN DE LA COMUNIDAD CON RESPECTO A LA ESTACIÓN DEL SHERIFF DEL ESTE DE LOS ÁNGELES

Les invitamos a conocer el liderazgo de la Comisión de Supervisión Civil del Sheriff del Condado de Los Ángeles para discutir sobre el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Los Angeles. Díganos cómo se siente acerca de la seguridad pública en su comunidad y su experiencia con la estación del Sheriff del este de Los Ángeles.

Jueves, 11 de Julio de 2019

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

East Los Angeles Service Center

133 N. Sunol Dr, Los Angeles CA 90063

Nos gustaría conocer sus opiniones e ideas sobre:*

La cortesía y profesionalidad de la recepción de la estación del Sheriff del este de Los Ángeles

La cortesía y profesionalidad de los Sheriff de patrulla

Relatos de infracciones de los diputados del Sheriff que violan las pólizas del Departamento o que son ilegales

Alegaciones sobre subgrupos secretos cuyos miembros cometen faltas de conducta

Otros problemas de seguridad pública que afectan a su familia y comunidad

*Si prefiere, puede darnos su declaración por escrito.

No es necesario registrarse.

La Comisión de Supervisión Civil del Sheriff del Condado de Los Ángeles

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

For questions, contact the Civilian Oversight Commission staff at cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or (213) 253-5678. You can also learn more about the Commission at httpss://coc.lacounty.gov.

LA County Sheriffs Civilian Oversight Committee meets July 23, see httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/commission-meeting-tickets-56518183408

JusticeLA Coalition Meeting, 6p, Chuco’s Justice Center: 7625 S Central Ave, LA (new location) Parking is located behind the building and the entrance is on East 76th st and Central Ave. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles Chief Executive Office intend to build thousands of new jail beds in Downtown LA. The #JusticeLA Coalition and our members are against spending over a billion dollars toward the construction of 2,400 new jail beds for people with mental health needs and it runs counter to the Board’s “care first, jail last” ethos driving the alternatives to incarceration work in the County. We urge you to join us for our July coalition meeting this Thursday night, July 11th to help us stop LA County. We stopped the women’s jail plan in February and we will stop this proposed mental health jail AKA an asylum!

Good Boys | Live at the Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena 91101, Thru the 21st, KPFK Media Sponsored Events. Tickets: $29-$95. Produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Directed by Carolyn Cantor; 2 hours, 10 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. A sex tape rocks St. Joseph’s Prep, putting Brandon Hardy’s reputation on the line and threatening to shatter the comfortable lives of the Hardy family. In a summer drama that will have everyone talking, Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) plays Brandon’s mother, the matriarch of the Hardy family who must separate fact from fiction—and, ultimately, choose to either preserve a legacy or risk losing everything in pursuit of the truth. 39 S. El Molino Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101. For Tickets and more info: httpss://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/good-boys/

Lights for Liberty. On Friday July 12th, 2019, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps, will bring thousands of people to locations worldwide as well as to concentration camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by refugees. See http://www.lightsforliberty.org for local vigils near you.

Prisoner mailing for Turning The Tide Journal of Inter-communal Solidarity, 12n-6:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Dial 22 for entry. Label, stamp, and seal 1700 copies of the newspaper from Anti-Racist Action to prisoner subscribers. antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com, 323-636-7388. Also Saturday 13, same time.

Health Care For All – La Chapter Celebrates Poster Power! Health Care Not Wealth Care: Posters On Health Activism & Social Justice Exhibition Grand Opening Celebration. 1-4 PM, Talk and screening acclaimed documentary “Power to heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution.” Curated by the Center for Political Graphics. The exhibit is spread all over the walls of El Mercado La Paloma, available to view anytime during open hours. Health Care for All LA will be hosting an Exhibit Art Walk/ Shop. 3655 S Grand Ave #240, LA, 90007.

LA CAN is asking for your help by sponsoring and/or donating to our annual fundraiser. Your investment helps to deepen and expand our unique strategies of building and sustaining an educated, engaged group of residents and stakeholders to fight for a city that embraces gender justice, economic justice, environmental justice, and racial justice at the forefront working to shine light on circumstances of houselessness. LA CAN has led the charge to demand the Right to Counsel for tenants facing eviction. As a result of our efforts together with community partners, an allocation for Right to Counsel was included in the Mayor’s budget. 838 E. 6th St. LA 90021, info: 213-228-0024. https://cangress.org/2014-freedom-now-awards- and-fundraiser/ https://cangress.org/freedomnow/

WHO: Congressmember Karen Bass and Members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime

WHAT: A Congressional Hearing: “California Criminal Justice Reform: Potential Lessons for the Nation”

WHERE: FAME Renaissance Center, 1968 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90018

WHEN: Saturday, July 13th from 9:30 AM PT – 12:00 PM

As a Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, I would like to notify you that there will be a Congressional hearing held in the heart of Los Angeles about criminal justice reform. We will hear from selected witnesses regarding strategies to reduce recidivism rates and lessons from California’s criminal justice reforms that we can take to the federal level. Info: 323-965-1422.

Prisoner mailing for Turning The Tide Journal of Inter-communal Solidarity, 12n-6:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Dial 22 for entry. Label, stamp, and seal 1700 copies of the newspaper from Anti-Racist Action to prisoner subscribers. antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com, 323-636-7388. May continue Sunday 14 at 4:00p until completion.

JVP-LA Support People of Gaza! Saturday, 13 July and 27 July (2nd and 4th Saturdays), 2 PM, 3rd Street Promenade and Arizona in Santa Monica. Unemployment in Gaza is now nearing 60% and even higher for young people. We are one year away from when the UN has said Gaza will be uninhabitable. 1.3 million people, 70% of Gazans are food insecure. The poverty rate in Gaza is 53%, and 97% of the water in Gaza is undrinkable. Gazans receive electricity some 4 hours a day, irregularly. Help us spread the word about the conditions of life in Gaza. Come out and show your support for the people of Gaza! info: dkortheu@gmail.com jewishvoiceforpeace.org

Center for the Study of Political Graphics (CSPG), displays 75 awesome works of poster art “Health Care Not Wealth Care”. This timely and compelling new exhibition, produced by the CSPG, is on display at Mercado La Paloma, 3655 South Grand Ave, LA. Free and open to the public. Info: mcruised@aol.com 310- 459-9763

Nikkei Progressive Brunch, 10a, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC) – Cultural Room (5th Floor). Find out more about Nikkei Progressives. See the video on the Fort Sill action on June 22 by Alan Kondo and learn about the action on July 20. Hear about the Crystal City Pilgrimage on October 31 to November 2 and the Action at Dilley Detention Center and the Tsuru for Solidarity Action in May, 2020 in Washington, DC. We will provide a light breakfast so please RSVP by July 11, Thursday. Use this link: httpss://forms.gle/JMajyMrrQRnVnsX6A Nikkei Progressives holds quarterly brunches as a time to get to know each other over food and to share ideas and plans. There is a lot to do and all of us can contribute in some way – we look forward to seeing all of you!

U.S. Hands Off Iran Nat’l Webinar, 3-5p, 5278 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019 Struggle La Lucha is holding a national webinar as part of the UNAC weekend with three excellent speakers with questions and dialogue following their presentations The speakers are writers for Struggle La Lucha who have contributed articles and perspectives on U.S. imperialism. Please sign up so that you can get information on how to be a part of this webinar. Hear: John Parker; Cheryl La Bash; and Bill Dores. John Parker from Los Angeles, has traveled to Iran, he will give an account of what the impact of a U.S. war on Iran will mean; Cheryl La Bash, is a pro-Cuba activist who has advocated tirelessly against the U.S. blockade of Cuba and will describe what sanctions are and why they are war; and Bill Dores who has written on the economic aspects of U.S. imperialism will deepen our understanding of what imperialism is. Dores is based in NYC and has participated in the pro-Palestine movement. httpss://mailchi.mp/iacla.org/us-hands-off-iran-natl-webinar

Comedy Madness | at the Comedy Store: “Kill Tony”. Main Room 7:30 Doors open, 21+ with a 2 drink min/person Lineups are subject to change. Tickets: $10. Tony Hinchcliffe is also the host of the most popular live podcast in the world “Kill Tony”, which is recorded weekly out of the main room of The Comedy Store, while also selling out around the country and Canada. Hinchcliffe’s popularity began to thrive in 2014 after becoming a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. He spends his weekend on the road, but when home in Los Angeles can almost always be found at his favorite place…The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd., LA, CA 90069.

Soul Of A Nation | The Broad Museum. Art in the Age of Black Power 1963–1983. Thru Sep. 1st, Tickets: $12-$18. Art in the Age of Black Power shines a bright light on the vital contribution of Black artists made over two revolutionary decades in American history, beginning in 1963 at the height of the civil rights movement. The exhibition examines the influences, from the civil rights and Black Power movements to Minimalism and developments in abstraction, on artists such as Romare Bearden, Barkley Hendricks, Noah Purifoy, Martin Puryear, Faith Ringgold, Betye Saar, Alma Thomas, Charles White, and William T. Williams. 221 S. Grand Avenue, LA, CA 90012. For Tickets and more info: httpss://ticketing.thebroad.org/events/4dd5cd84-0e79-5eda-ee4b-d2182474b8a6

Feminist Book Club, 7:30 p, The Last Bookstore, 453 South Spring Street, LA 90013 . This club reads an intersectional variety of feminist lit – fiction, non-fiction, memoirs, etc. – led by publisher Julia Callahan of Rare Bird Books. We are reading Jacob Tobia’s Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story, a memoir of gender-non-conformity and trans-inclusive feminism. Ticket includes book purchase and snacks. Purchase in store, or have it shipped to you via Eventbrite this link. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/feminist-book-club-with-julia-callahan-tickets-63088441226

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION, 6-9p, at Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd, Venice, 90291. https://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Outfest LGBT Film Festival, 37th (1983): The Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, Thru 28th, an eleven days of not to be missed world-class films, panels, and parties. Each summer Outfest Los Angeles screens more than 150 feature and short films to an audience of more than 40,000 people. Outfest Los Angeles is the oldest film festival in Los Angeles and is considered the preeminent LGBTQ film festival in the world. Watch Fest Trailer at: httpss://festival.outfest.org/2019/

httpss://www.tmorra.com/next/Outfest+LGBT+film+festival For Tickets and more info: httpss://www.outfest.org/about-outfest-los-angeles/

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. https://whittierpeace.org/

Are Americans Turning Against Science? 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Ave., LA 90012. Scientists have demonstrated that climate change is real, but polls show that 30 percent of Americans disagree. Scientists have shown that genetically modified foods pose no threat, but, according to one survey, half the country sees such foods as dangerous. And despite scientific assurances about vaccine safety, the number of very young children who don’t get vaccinated has quadrupled in the past two decades. Why are so many ignoring—or rejecting—broad scientific consensus on these and other questions? htpps://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/are- americans-turning-against-science/

Become a court-watcher in LA criminal courts – attend this upcoming training to get involved. In the meantime, follow @CourtWatchLA on Twitter to stay updated.

6-8p, Chuco’s Justice Center, 7625 S. Central Avenue, LA 90001. RSVP on Facebook (and spread the word!) httpss://www.facebook.com/events/881453808889031/

QUESTIONS: Awong@aclusocal.org httpss://twitter.com/courtwatchla

About Face: Veterans Against The War is hosting their Drop The M.I.C. (Military Industrial Complex) Campaign. Drop the MIC is a campaign that About Face is building to weaken or dismantle the military industrial complex (MIC). About Face views the campaign as a vehicle for building broader anti-militarism movement momentum and the capacity of our direct members to be leaders in that movement. Events will be held in conjunction with local activist groups such as Veterans for Peace, LACAN, Ground Game Los Angeles, MLK Coalition of Greater Los Angeles and ANSWER Coalition. Please visit the event Facebook page at httpss://www.facebook.com/events/433966657335234/ for further info and contact Kathleen Hernandez at (310) 339-1770 with any further questions.

Climate Refugees, directed by Justin Hogan,and Michael Nash, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. Climate Refugees explores in-depth the global human impact of climate change and its serious destabilizing effect on international politics. The film turns the distant concept of global warming into a concrete human problem with enormous worldwide consequences. Little is being done to plan for the potential mass migration of millions of refugees who will be forced to cross national borders. According to the UN, there are already more environmental refugees in the world than political or religious refugees. The film features a variety of leading scientists, relief workers, security consultants, and major political figures, including John Kerry and Newt Gingrich. Climate Refugees was filmed in Bangladesh, Tuvalu, China, Fiji, Chad, Sudan, Kenya, Maldives, Europe and the US.

About Face: Veterans Against The War is hosting their Drop The M.I.C. Events include:

July 20 – Were Dropping The Mic! Militarism 101: Interactive Teach In at Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN) 10am-4pm. Demilitarize the Dance Floor! Evening of Art and Music at LACAN Rooftop 4pm-7pm. All times are subject to change. Please visit the event Facebook page at httpss://www.facebook.com/events/433966657335234/ for further info and contact Kathleen Hernandez at (310) 339-1770 with any further questions.

Lisa Lubow Memorial, 1-3p, Glendale Community College, 1500 N Verdugo Road, Glendale 91208. Parking permits available, with RSVP. Also metered street parking. (Exit Mountain Avenue from 2 freeway). We hope to see you there. Please contact: Harriet 323 839 5439, 323 665 0918, harriet.udin.aronow@gmail.com

Repair Cafe Pasadena, 10a-1p, Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St, Pasadena 91103. Have your household item repaired free. repair-cafe-pasadena.org

ACLU Ventura Meet and Greet, 1-3p, Oxnard Public Library, 251 South A St, Oxnard. Meet the current board members and ACLU members for an afternoon of information and discussion. Refreshments will be served. httpss://mailchi.mp/b1ad33b573d8/ventura-chapter-of-aclu-sc-meet-greet-july-20

Puerto Rico Solidarity demonstration, 3p, Hollywood and Highland. Demonstrations are continuing in San Juan, Puerto Rico demanding that Gov. Rosello resign despite massive police repression with tear gas and flash-bangs. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/502928056915523/

THE LIT SHOW Brad Kay & Suzy Williams 7:30p at Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd Venice CA – The 14th annual celebration of literature & music. $20. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/398314240755628/

OC Racial Justice Collaborative General Meeting, 1:30-3:30p. Come and meet other like-minded racial justice activists who are working toward the common goal of eradicating racism through allyship and the calling out of racist policies, ideas, and actions within our own community. Please join us and become a part of this vital human rights, anti-racist movement. We welcome you to bring your own snacks or snacks to share! A small optional donation of $5 will be requested to cover the expense of the venue. No one will be turned away. Email ocracialjustice@gmail.com for address. httpss://www.ocracialjustice.com/events

Marx’s Species Being, Ecology and Feminism: Theorizing a Marxist-Humanist Alternative to Capitalism, 6-9p, Poetic Research Bureau, 951 Chung King Road, Chinatown, LA 90012 (near Chinatown stop on Gold Line, parking on street or paid lot next to gas station at College and Hill St.). Speaker: Heather Brown, author of MARX ON GENDER AND THE FAMILY. Sponsored by West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. More information: arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org

Drop the MIC Silk Screening, Picnic, Public Outreach Event at Arlington West Santa Monica Memorial North side of Santa Monica Pier, 10am-2pm. All times are subject to change. Please visit the event Facebook page at httpss://www.facebook.com/events/433966657335234/ for further info and contact Kathleen Hernandez at: (310) 339-1770 with any further questions.

About Face: Veterans Against The War is hosting their Drop The M.I.C event, see 7-20.

KPFK Local Station Board Meeting, 10:30a-1p, Peace Ctr., 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230

OC Racial Justice Collaborative – Screening of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas 2-4p, 17905 Sky Park Circle #A, Irvine. Join OCRJC for our series on Wyatt Cenac’s HBO show, Problem Areas (rated TV-MA). The first season looks at policing: what’s wrong with it, anyway? Episode 3 covers community policing, what does safety mean, Decynthia Clements, accountability & power imbalance, building relationships or building surveillance.After viewing episode 3 we’ll have a guided discussion; background materials and discussion questions will be provided. ​A small optional donation of $5 will be requested to cover the expense of the venue. No one will be turned away. Additional details: facebook.com/events/294808518137418 https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Jul21rjc

(EVENT UPDATED) An Evening of Conscience and Culture – Free the #Freeway9 and #UCLA5, 5-7p, Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Bl, LA 90010. Note: This event was listed originally listed as Monday, July 22 7 PM, but was changed to Sunday, July 21, 5-7 PM. event correction: httpss://www.facebook.com/events/431980270723502/

Call LA City Attorney Mike Feuer (213.978.8100) to demand: Drop the charges against the #FREEWAY9 and #UCLA5 httpss://refusefascism.org/2019/07/10/an-evening-of-conscience-and-culture-free-the-freeway9-and-ucla5-its-right-to-sound-the-alarm-against-fascism/ To find out more about these cases, including illegal LAPD targeting oof Refuse Fascism and members of the Revolution Club, the use of LAPD spies, surveillance and harassment, go to RefuseFascism.org or RevCom.us or for more info call Refuse Fascism LA: 323.946.1742 or visit refusefascism.org. Follow on social media @RefuseFscism and @revclub_LA

What you can do:

Donate at RefuseFascism.org

Invite the defendants to speak with your organization and at your church and school

Join the Defense Committee

interview with the #FREEWAY9:

httpss://archive.kpfk.org/mp3/kpfk_190705_100000bts_michael.mp3

(July 5th Michael Slate show on radio station KPFK 90.7 FM)

httpss://refusefascism.org/2019/06/23/refuse-fascism-la-freeway-defendants-fact-sheet/

httpss://refusefascism.org/2019/06/24/a-highly-political-non-political-prosecution-government-puts-two-anti-fascist-protesters-on-trial/

httpss://revcom.us/a/602/observations-on-the-la-freeway9-mistrial-en.html

httpss://refusefascism.org/2019/06/28/la-freeway9-mistrial-announced/

httpss://refusefascism.org/2018/09/10/drop-the-charges-against-members-of-refuse-fascism-and-revolution-club/

httpss://refusefascism.org/2018/12/30/stop-the-persecution-and-drop-the-charges-against-refuse-fascism-activists/

httpss://revcom.us/a/579/lapds-surveillance-exposed-in-la11-prosecutions-en.html

httpss://revcom.us/a/590/the-case-of-the-ucla-5-en.html

Polartropica residency – SUMMER LOVIN- POOL PARTY PROM: Co-presenters: Bootleg Theater, PLAG, LOLLYPOP CULTURE, Girl Underground Music. Bands: Polartropica Holander, Thrill You Kill You, The Colour Coast. Vendors: handmade fashion, arts, crafts. Doors @ 8:30–11:59p: Show starts around 9 PM | Free / 21+, Performer: Location: Bootleg Theater – Bar Stage- 2220 Beverly Blvd., LA, 90057. For more info: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/polartropica-residency-summer-lovin-pool-party-prom-tickets-62539937637

Court Support: #Freeway9 and #UCLA5 Pre-Trial Hearing (see July 10 listing for info), Metropolitan Courthouse, 6th floor, Dept. 62, 1945 S. Hill Street, LA 90007. A mistrial was declared in the trial against two members of Refuse Fascism and the Revolution Club for protesting on the 101 Freeway in September and November 2017 to sound the alarm against the Trump/Pence Fascist regime. They are being retried, starting Monday, July 22,For updates and more information call Refuse Fascism LA: 323.946.1742 or visit refusefascism.org

An Evening of Conscience and Culture – Free the #Freeway9 and #UCLA5 Note: This event was originally listed as Monday, 7 PM, but it was changed to SUNDAY, 5-7 PM at Immanuel Presbyterian. See listing on July 21.



LA County Sheriff Community Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, MTA HQ, One Gateway Plaza, LA, 90012, 3rd Floor, Metro Board Room. See httpss://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings for agenda. Public comment welcome.

FTP Studies Special Series, 7- 9p, La Conxa, 2628 E Cesar Chavez, LA 90033. GET LIT! GET LEARNT! GET FREE!

Know Your Sheriff Workshop #8: What now?, 6-8p, XEROX Centre First Floor Conference Room, 1851 E. First Street, Santa Ana 92705. Join the ACLU of Southern California and Orange County Racial Justice Collaborative for workshop #8 of our public education workshop series about the role and power of a sheriff and sheriff department operations. This workshop will be a brainstorm and strategy session on how to get or stay involved in new and ongoing work to hold the OC Sheriff’s Department accountable. Parking is available in the structure adjacent to the Xerox Centre. RSVP at: httpss://go.peoplepower.org/event/action_attend/19321 Info: Daisy Ramirez at dramirez@aclusocal.org.

Is Journalism About Social Justice? 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Ave., LA 90012. In a 19th-century story, a fictional press-hating Irish bartender mocks the pomposity of the press by remarking that a newspaper’s job is to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” That phrase, despite its satirical origins, has since become a sincere media mantra. American journalists routinely justify exploitation and error by portraying themselves as people who right wrongs, and journalism schools teach, and media foundations support, “social justice journalism.” httpss://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/is-journalism-about-social-justice/

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry.

University of Southern California‘s Doheny Memorial Library for a memorable event in the SAGE Exchange series. 10a–4p. You, along with your fellow librarian and academic colleagues, are invited to “Get Data Savvy” with SAGE Publications as we explore tools to promote data literacy, go behind the scenes with our data development team, and discuss practical skills for data use in today’s data-driven world. Some of the sessions will be hands-on, so if possible, please bring a tablet or laptop. Location: University of Southern California, Doheny Memorial Library, Room #240, 3550 Trousdale Parkway, University Park Campus, LA 90089. httpss://drive.google.com/open?id=167S_ zLbdxBLHSptZRVIJ1IWHjD88HIog If you would like to bring a guest, please indicate the number of tickets you will need when you register. A light breakfast as well as lunch will be provided during this event. Please indicate any food allergies or dietary restrictions by sending this information to Robin Sabbath at robin.sabbath@sagepub.com We look forward to seeing you there!!

24th Annual Central Ave. Jazz Festival, 11-7, Sat and Sun, located along Central Avenue between MLK Blvd and Vernon Ave, LA. Billowing with lively music honoring such legendary jazz greats as Dexter Gordon, Duke Ellington, Etta James, Tito Puente, George Duke and Eddie Palmieri, our 3 stages will have something for everyone. Lining Central Avenue will be community organizations and businesses providing information and services featuring Arts, Health & Wellness, Youth and Business/Employment Resources. For more info: (562) 570-3100. https://centralavejazzfest.com/

Ghost in the Machine–Free Concert, 6-8 p, The Boardwalk at The Pier (below Kincaid’s) 500 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Parking $2/hr. Ghost in the Machine is the premier Police/Sting tribute band. Part of the Summer of Music series.

Love Long Beach Festival, 11a–10p, Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. $10-30 admission — free for ages 15 and under. This two-day festival celebrates the things that make Long Beach lovable. Highlights include DJs, music, arts and crafts, food court,vendors, yoga, sound healing, and more. All ages welcome. https://www.longbeach.gov/Park/Park-and-Facilities/Directory/ShoreLine-Aquatic-Park/

JVP-LA Support People of Gaza! Saturday, 13 July and 27 July (2nd and 4th Saturdays), 2 PM, 3rd Street Promenade and Arizona in Santa Monica. See July 13 listing.

24th Annual Central Ave. Jazz Festival, 11-7, see Sat 27 for details.

Love Long Beach Festival, 11a–10p, Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. See July 27 for more details.

Seven Dudley Cinema: McLUHAN UNCLAIMED (2019, 160 minutes) Richard Altman’s new meta-documentary on Marshal McLuhan at Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291, free. Los Angeles premiere! “Carefully make plans, then do the opposite” – McLuhan httpss://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgaU2Faplvk httpss://www.facebook.com/events/venice-california/seven-dudley-cinema-mcluhan-unclaimed-western-cynical/734231896996639/

Purre Barre, Hollywood Studio for a fitness & tasting event for dogs and pet parents. 9a–4p thru Tue, Jul 30. Join us at Pure Barre class with complimentary snacks for dogs served. Come in to take class, or just bring your pup & grab a sample of Chippin, sustainable & yummy snacks for dogs. Chippin is a world-changing pet food brand building delightful food experiences for dogs and pet parents with tasty ingredients and environmentally conscious proteins. Location:7519 Sunset Blvd., LA, 90046. For more info: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/pups-planks-at-purebarre-tickets-63996669762

Elder Ones: Jessika Kenney + Eyvind Kang, Booker Stardrum. Jessika Kenney + Eyvind Kang duo (or their new group of electronics and Persian radif, Headless Translations) Booker Stardrum Trio w/ Patrick Shiroishi, Marta Tiesenga and Logan Hone. Zebulon, 8–11p, Free 21+. 2478 N Fletcher Dr., LA., 90039. For more info: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/elder-ones-jessika- kenney-eyvind-kang- booker- stardrum-tickets-63454434923

#FREEWAY9 and #UCLA5 – We are calling on people to pack the LA Police Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 30. Press conference at 9:00 am, LAPD Headquarters, 100 W. 1st St., LA. httpss://refusefascism.org/2019/07/24/press-conference-by-refuse-fascism-response-to-lapds-chief-michel-moores-slander-and-distortion-and-lapd-spying-on-refuse-fascism/

httpss://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jul/19/los-angeles-police-informant-anti-trump-activist-protest

httpss://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-07-19/lapd-informant-recorded-trump-protesters

On four separate occasions in October 2017, the informant entered Echo Park United Methodist Church with a hidden recorder and captured audio of meetings held by the Los Angeles chapter of Refuse Fascism, a group that has organized a number of large-scale demonstrations against the Trump administration in major U.S. cities, according to court records reviewed by The Times.

httpss://refusefascism.org/2019/07/10/an-evening-of-conscience-and-culture-free-the-freeway9-and-ucla5-its-right-to-sound-the-alarm-against-fascism/ (updated with videos)

httpss://refusefascism.org/2019/07/23/7-23-19-press-release-lapd-chief-moore-spreading-disinformation-lies-and-slander-to-justify-unconsitutional-police-spying/

Michael McDonald & Chaka Khan in Concert, Hollywood Bowl. KPFK Media Sponsored Events. Tickets: $9 – $50. With a career that encompasses five Grammy® Awards and tremendous chart success, as well as collaborations with some of the world’s most prominent artists, Michael McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music. His return to the Hollywood Bowl follows a sold-out performance in 2018. Hollywood Bowl-Hall-of-Famer Chaka Khan returns for a shaking set of funk, R&B, and soul. The ten-time Grammy® winner is a force of nature on stage, with her powerful voice and magnetic persona matched by the verve and versatility of her live band. The late, great Miles Davis often said, “She [Chaka] sings like my horn.” And the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin says, “[Chaka] is a one- of- a -kind, premier vocalist.” 2301 N Highland Ave, LA, CA 90068. For Tickets and more info: httpss://my.hollywoodbowl.com/syos/performance/3606

Aug 9 Court Watch: Civil Gang Injunctions August 9 Hearing, Ventura Superior Court, httpss://www.facebook.com/events/720584758357061/

Aug 10 The Official Animal Rights March – Los Angeles httpss://www.facebook.com/events/720584758357061/