Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, fruit and vegetable distribution. httpss://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA (Boyle Heights) 90033. STPLA has weekly free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc) every Sunday. We distribute food, engage the community in things happening around the neighborhood and city, learn about any grievances they may have and see how we can best address those grievances, invite them to community events, and provide legal services with the help from our friends at the LA Center for Community Law and Action httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/2017/06/13/two-years-serving-the-people-of-los-angeles-in-building-community-power/

Mondays in July & August: Help with Becoming an Adult’s Legal Conservator, 10a-1p, LA Law Library, 301 W. First St., LA 90012, 213-785-2516; http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes. Help for families struggling to care for adults who cannot care for themselves. Presented by Bet Tzdek in collaboration with LA Law Library. Free. Call Bet tzedek for more info: 323-939-0506

Tuesdays, 9:30a, Join Black Lives Matter LA, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & Main), 9:30a Tuesdays to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Check https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for agenda and re-scheduling.

Healthy Cooking for the Soul: Park Therapy: 10:30a-12n, Jesse Owens County Park, 9651 S Western Ave, LA 90047. Every Tuesday til July 17. Nurturing Chefs LA working with UMMA brings healthy eating into Parks and Recreation. Every Tuesday come learn about healthier alternatives to our present diet. Bring your questions and your curious taste buds as we discover new ways to season food.httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1626509150751861/

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for weekly meeting locations and times. httpss://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

2nd Tuesday monthly, 12n–2p, free resource event to formerly incarcerated Men/Women/Youth and their families, seeking reunification back to the community to rebuild their lives. Medical HIV-STD Info, Waivers for I.D. & Birth Cert., Clothes-Interview attire, Bus Pass, Hot Meal, Access to other orgs providing services for Housing, Felon-Friendly Employment, Mental health and much more ! Volunteers and donations welcomed. Email: jade@youth4justice.org 424-285-5233 to check on location as YJC/Chuco’s Justice Center is moving in December.

Wednesdays, LA CAN Legal Clinic, 6-7:30p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Every Friday at 7 am, ICUJP breakfast forum, Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 90010. Donation, $10. Recent topics have included ending nuclear war, peace with the Koreas, Syria, Guantanamo, drone warfare and domestic spying. Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace believes in not only raising awareness on issues and collectively raising our consciousness, we also must always ask ourselves: how do we create change? In all of our campaigns and projects, we seek to engage with our communities and involve as many people as possible to take action in a number of ways. http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH has an assertive campaign, 4- 6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. E-mail: action@youth4justice.org Register: 323-235-4243

Starting on Mothers Day, May 13, and lasting for 40 days: The Poor Peoples’ Campaign: a national call for nonviolent moral direct action. httpss://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/ twitter: @CaliforniaPPC

Friday evenings in July, Jazz at LACMA: https://www.lacma.org/events-calendar?keyword=Jazz+at+LACMA+series&submit=Search

July 6-7, 10-11, 15: FIFA World Cup Live Broadcasts: Join a few hundred friends from all around the globe to watch the final five matches of the 2018 World Cup on the Hammer Museum’s big screens. Quarterfinals: Fri, July 6, 11a, Sat, July 7, 11 a; Semifinals: Tue, July 10, 11a, Wed, July 11, 11a; Final Match: Sun, July 15, 8a. Free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu, httpss://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2018/07/fifa-world-cup-live-broadcasts/

Note: Santa Monica City Council has directed the Santa Monica Pier to move their free Thursday evening concerts to after Labor Day to reduce crowds. There will be no free summer concerts this year. They will run a series in the fall. For a listing of various free and paid outdoor summer concerts, see: httpss://www.tripsavvy.com/summer-concert-series-los-angeles-1586660

Music By The Sea, 12n-5p, free, 807 W Paseo del Mar, San Pedro 9073. Every Sunday in July at noon. Music event featuring local bands in a family friendly environment! This event has been celebrated for over 20 years and hosted by Michael Caccavalla. Make sure to join us this summer at Point Fermin Park! httpss://www.facebook.com/events/204120520391051/

First Nations Now: Rhymes and Storytelling for Families, 3p, 4:30p, Grand Performances, California Plaza, 213-687-2190, 350 S. Grand Ave, LA 90071, In conjunction with our First Peoples, New Voices series, MC RedCloud, Jessa Calderon, and Saginaw Grant (hereditary chief of the Sac and Fox Nation) will draw upon Indigenous elder and parental wisdom and traditions to share rhymes, words of wisdom, animal tales and origin stories from across Turtle Island. This two-year series features extraordinary artists from various North American Indigenous communities who use contemporary music, dance, and theater to share their compelling stories. https://www.grandperformances.org/season

(Animal) Liberation March Hosted by Species Revolution and Liberation Los Angeles, 11a-2:30p, Wilshire Shatto Center, 3191 W 4th St, LA 90020. Concluding this year’s Animal Rights Conference with a bang! We want to finish up an empowering weekend with a final collective display of community and solidarity. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1848268425474245/.

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, (moved to Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd for temporarily, instead of the regular Marina Del Rey Library) https://laughtears.com

XRF Presents The 21st Annual The Farce of July, 2-9p, 316 S Anderson St, ELA 90033-3710, $10 donation… kids and elders always free; Proceeds will benefit The Decolonizing Mental Health Festival. We have adopted an Australian Aboriginal tradition by including the phrase ‘Survivor Day’ meaning despite attempted obliteration by colonists, we still remain! As exemplified by Standing Rock resistance to the Dakota access pipeline. Music/Vendors/Food/Workshops. Performances By: NK Riot, War of Icaza, Aztlan Underground, Quinto Sol, El Vuh, Yaotl w/ Tochtli, and many more. Speakers, DJ sets, Vendor Info: TBA.

In The Spirit Of Resistance No Drugs, Weapons, Alcohol And Absolutely No Fireworks!!! httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2142675152686396/

MESS – Artist John Mooney interview (3p, rsvp for location” 310 306 7330). Free. https://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Candlelight Yoga, 6:30-7:30p, COMUNITY, 584 Mateo Street, LA 90013, $10. Candlelight yoga for a cause! We are teaming up with the extremely talented and wonderful Hanna Gilan, who has been teaching Vinyasa Yoga for 16 years and practicing for 23. Channel deep alignment, stillness and harmony every Thursday at COMUNITY. All levels are welcome to participate in this calming flow, and there is a $10 suggested donation for the class. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to our partners at Street Poets (supporting the Arts), Youth Mentoring Connection (supporting Education) and The People Concern (supporting Ending Homelessness). Bring your mat, towel, water bottle and your good energy to share with others. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/203320530452743/

Estate Probate & Trusts, 12n-1:30p, $10, LA Law Library, 301 W. First St., LA 90012, 213-785-2516; http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes. Learn about legal process that happens when someone dies, including how probate court work; resources available. Common Legal Issues series, first Friday of the month.

Topanga Peace Alliance First Friday Film Night 7:30p Veggie (no alcohol) potluck at 7:15p. Topanga Library, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga 90290. The Topanga Peace Alliance is a peace and justice grassroots organization. Documentary film night the first Friday of every month, followed by an action oriented discussion. Donations accepted. topangapeacealliance.org

Bootsy Collins, 8p, Grand Performances, free. California Plaza, 213-687-2190, 350 S. Grand Ave, LA 90071. The iconic otherworldly master, a pioneer of the funk and soul, that’s right, Bootsy Collins takes the stage. Dance the night away to his greatest hits and current songs that crowned him as one of the founding fathers of funk. It’s Bootsy, Baby! https://www.grandperformances.org/season

Mosaico Musical Mexicano Featuring El Conjunto Nueva Ola, 4-7p, Levitt Pavilion LA, MaCArthur Park, 6th & Parkview. https://concerts.levittlosangeles.org/events/2018/7/8/mosaico-musical-mexicano

Volunteer Orientation, 7-9p, Heal the Bay, 1444 9th St, Santa Monica, 90401, healthebay.org

Discover more about Heal the Bay, the current issues we’re facing, and how you can get involved with our many exciting volunteer programs to give back to this place we all love so much. (Next orientation Sept. 10).

Upstander Kids Anti-Bullying Summer Camp, 9a-3p, 2425 Colorado Ave, # 120, Santa Monica, 90404. http://www.activityhero.com. We’ve been teaching kids how to protect themselves against bullying via on-site after school enrichment martial arts classes since 1991! And after adding Child Development to our qualifications and teaching martial arts for 10 years at Rainbow Camp at St. Martin of Tours in Brentwood and 4 years at Tocaloma Camp in Los Angeles, we learned a few things: Kids who participate in activities that they’re passionate about tend to be more resistant to the adverse effects of bullying. We have weekly discussions about Personal Space (the physical kind & the personal space between our ears!) and the difference between being rude, being mean, and bullying, and we revisit this topic whenever there’s a new camper joining the group.At Upstander Kids, Camp size is limited to 20-25 Kids per day because we believe that a more personalized approach to dealing with bullying is necessary. We don’t want kids to have to remember what to do, we want it to become part of who they are. Take a peak at past Upstander Kids Camps: httpss://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrtpQmnVKjQ&t=6s daily from June 18.

What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City — Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha in conversation with journalist Geoffrey Mohan, 7:30p, Mark Taper Auditorium-Central Library, 5th & Flower, DTLA. The Flint water crisis is one of the signature environmental disasters of our time—and at the heart of this tragedy is an inspiring tale of scientific resistance by a relentless physician and whistleblower who stood up to power. What the Eyes Don’t See is the personal story of how Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha—accompanied by an idiosyncratic team of researchers, parents, friends, and community leaders—proved that Flint’s kids were exposed to lead despite the state’s assurance that the water was safe. Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2016, Dr. Mona will visit ALOUD to share her journey as an Iraqi-American immigrant, doctor, scientist, and mother whose family’s activist roots sparked her pursuit of justice—a fight for the children of Flint that she continues today. A first generation Iraqi immigrant and Detroit-raised pediatrician Mona Hanna-Attisha is the whistleblower who exposed the dangerous levels of lead in Flint, Michigan’s drinking water after testing blood lead levels in its children. Dr. Hanna-Attisha announced her research findings to the national press and then took further action, including founding the Flint Child Health and Development Fund, which has raised millions of dollars to date. https://lfla.org/event/what-the-eyes-dont-see/

Does Environmentalism Need to Make Peace With Capitalism? with Magali Delmas, A Zócalo/UCLA Anderson Event moderated by Warren Olney, 7:30p, the RedZone at Gensler, 500 S Figueroa St, LA 90071. As they confront pollution and climate change, environmentalists have had to grapple with the demands of capitalism. Some see markets and corporations as obstacles to saving the planet, while others seek to weaken the capitalist system through government regulation, litigation, and appeals to the public to limit consumption. But so far, curbs on capitalism have had limited success in mitigating climate change, or producing transformational reversals of environmental damage. How can you change the consumption habits of billions of people? Does human nature require people to see personal benefits–to their health, finances, or status–before they choose to live differently? UCLA Anderson School of Management business economist Magali Delmas, author of The Green Bundle: Pairing the Market With the Planet, visits Zócalo to explain how a revolution in sustainability might be achieved by harnessing the natural human urge to consume. [Ed. note: We print this as a heads up to indigenous activists, eco-socialists and others who understand that most mainstream environmental groups sold out to capitalism long ago, and that there is no “market solution” to pollution, or “natural human urge to consume.”]

Appeals: Making Your Case in Court, 12n-1p, LA Law Library, 301 W. First St., LA 90012, 213-785-2516; http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes. Learn to prepare a successful legal brief, arguments that present a party’s position on appeal. Presented by Tyna Orren, certified specialist in appellate law, Orren & Orren.

Health Care for All- Los Angeles Chapter. NO JULY MEETING. Summer hiatus! IMPORTANT ACTION: SB562 has been shelved by one man, Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon, obstructing the democratic process. Please call the two offices of Rendon and request he free SB 562 the Healthy California bill. One person, Mr. Rendon, stands in the way of our efforts to achieve single ayer in California. Two calls a day per person, every day, is our goal. Each call takes 1-2 minutes Rendon’s offices: (562) 529-3250 and (916) 319-2063. Simply say something like, “I want speaker Rendon to FREE SB562, the Healthy California Act today for a vote. It will save money and save lives. Thank you.” Inform team leader Isaac if you have made calls 661-373-6084. Rendon is up for re-election and his opponent is single payer advocate, Maria Estrada, endorsed by Our Revolution. Email to ask how you can help ESTRADA defeat Rendon. Maria4ad63@gmail.com.

Film: Outdoor Movies At The Skirball: Labyrinth, 8:30p (Doors at 6:30p), Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., LA 90049, $12. Dress up as your favorite character! In this cult classic, starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, a teenage girl is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King. Directed by Jim Henson. (1986, 101 min. Rated PG.) Before the screening, check out The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited, and enjoy cocktails, wine, beer, and light fare available for purchase. Note: Screening will be moved indoors in the event of rain. (310) 440-4500, info@skirball.org

Bastille Day, anniversary of the French Revolution

Rainbow of Desire: Theater of the Oppressed Workshop, 2-4p, UCLA Hammer Museum. Rainbow of Desire, part of Brazilian director and activist Augusto Boal’s liberatory political theater methodology, is a range of exercises, games, and techniques to identify, analyze, and respond to internalized oppression. Led by Jade Gordon. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu, httpss://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2018/07/rainbow-of-desire-theater-of-the-oppressed-workshop/

Closing Reception ! To Protect & Serve? sponsored by the Center for the Study of Political Graphics (CSPG), 2-5p, at Mercado la Paloma, 3655 S Grand Ave, LA 90007. Poster Art related to police terror and the struggle against it.

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, press 22 for entry. Two opportunities for public comment during meeting.

From Trauma to Transformation Adult Workshop Series, 7-9p, Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural & Bookstore, 13197 Gladstone Ave, Unit A, Sylmar 91342. Changing the Narrative on Mass Incarceration: For all of our community who were at one point incarcerated, we are starting a workshop series in Teatro and Creative Writing for adults June 11. From Trauma to Transformation is a project inspired by the work of Luis J. Rodriguez to reduce and end mass incarceration. This project is about bearing witness to those impacted by the system to change the perception on mass incarceration. We will be using the arts as a tool for the participants to find their voice, and share on their terms how they were impacted. Teatro workshops will be held Mons 7-9p at LA Mission College. Creative Writing Workshops will be held Thurs 8-9p at Tia Chucha’s. Please respect the privacy of others, and let us know if you are interested in participating. We are limiting our workshop series for only adults who at one point were incarcerated, but are ready to use arts as a tool to tell their story. We will also have support for our Spanish speaking community with Spanish translation throughout the process. httpss://www.facebook.com/TiaChuchasCentroCultural/

Bruce Lee and the Afro-Asian Culture Connection: W. Kamau Bell, Jeff Chang, and Shannon Lee in conversation with Sharon Ann Lee, 7:30p, Mark Taper Auditorium-Central Library, 5th & Flower, DTLA (standby only). In the 1970’s Bruce Lee captivated African American audiences with his stylish and philosophical kung fu movies. Lee was a rarity—a non-white leading man fighting oppression, crime, and racism at a time when there were still signs that read: “No dogs or Chinese Allowed” and “Whites Only.” Through the physical, mental, and spiritual embodiment of martial arts, Lee modeled an intense pride in his own cultural heritage that was an inspiration to all people of color—especially young African American men. In a special gathering to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Lee’s passing, Emmy Award-winning comedian and author W. Kamau Bell, Bruce Lee biographer and cultural critic Jeff Chang, Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee, along with moderator and cultural anthropologist Sharon Ann Lee will explore Bruce Lee’s long-lasting legacy and how he became an unexpected icon for Afro-Asian unity. https://lfla.org/event/bruce-lee-afro-asian-culture-connection/

What Are the Social Consequences of Racist Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric? A Zócalo/The California Wellness Foundation Event Moderated by Simon Romero, National Correspondent, The New York Times, 7:30p. Director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA School of Medicine David Hayes-Bautista, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dean Hansell, and UCLA psychologist Patricia Greenfield visit Zócalo to discuss the social costs of the racist rhetoric that surrounds us. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org

Workplace Sexual Harassment: Know Your Rights, 12m-1p, LA Law Library, 301 W. First St., LA 90012, 213-785-2516; http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes. Free. Class covers identifying illegal workplace sexual harassment, where & how to file a claim, etc. Presented by Courtney Abrams and Demery Ryan. Also webcast at partner locations: West Covina Public Library and Torrance Courthouse. See LA Law Library website for directions and info.

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION 6-9p at Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291 FREE.

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30-9p. Contact changelinks2@gmail.com for details and to get involved as a volunteer.

Social Justice and Mindfulness Summer Camp for Kids, Pico Youth & Family Center, 8:30a-4:30p, 715 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405, sliding scale. The Social Justice and Mindfulness Summer Camp is a 4-week experience that will bring kids (ages 8 to 13) together to learn and practice their power in creating a better world where we treat each other with dignity and respect. Through interactive activities, yoga and meditation, technology, dialogues and field trips, we will provide kids with the tools to be mindful of their power as creators and as change agents for social justice. Students will find their voice as leaders to begin to shape a better future. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/918704158310517/, http://www.pyfc.org

Lawyers in the Library: Free Consultation, 1-4p, LA Law Library, 301 W. First St., LA 90012, 213-785-2516; http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes. Check-in begins 12:45p; registration ends 3:30p’ registration does not guarantee a consultation due to time restraints (every third Friday of the month).

La Junta Presents Parche En El Parque With Tucuprá & Golpe Afrocaribe, 7-10p, free, Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles, MacArthur Park, 6th & Parkview, L.A.

The LIT SHOW – Suzy & Brad’s celebration of song and literature, 7:30p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, $20; httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1298275640274881/

The BackBoners 10a-1p, at the Santa Monica Farmers Market, Main & Ocean Park, free

Health Care For All SFV Happy Hour Launch: SFV Healthy Majority Campaign! hosted by HEAL California and others, 3-6p, El Torito, 14433 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/250333809044906/

Seven Dudley Cinema, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free. https://www.laughtears.com/7dudleycinema.html

Hector Finds Happiness/Hector Encuentra La Felicidad, 6p, The Last Bookstore, 5th & Spring, DTLA, with Hector Einhorn-Martinez. ?In this collection of short stories, Einhorn-Martinez shares his journey through unexpected stardom in Bollywood, finding redemption in saving a gay Ugandan man from execution, and saving himself from depression through self-compassion meditation and quantum physics. Pre-order your book here: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/hector-finds-happinesshector-encuentra-la-felicidad-hector-einhorn-martinez-tickets-46309298358 to help crowdfund this event and make it happen!

Laughtears Salon, 212 Pier, Santa Monica, free – politics, art, culture discussion, free, https://www.laughtears.com/salon.html

From Prison to President: The Letters of Nelson Mandela – A reading, conversation, and celebration with Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, Sahm Venter, Ashaki Jackson, Colm Tóibín, Amanda Gorman, and DJ Nnamdi Moweta; Co-presented by ALOUD with PEN America, 7:30p, Mark Taper Auditorium-Central Library (Stand-by only) On the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth, comes a new portrait of one of the most inspiring historical figures of the twentieth century. Arrested in 1962 as South Africa’s apartheid regime intensified its brutal campaign against political opponents, forty-four-year-old lawyer and African National Congress activist Nelson Mandela had no idea that he would spend the next twenty-seven years in jail. During his 10,052 days of incarceration, Mandela wrote hundreds of letters to unyielding prison authorities, fellow activists, government officials, and most memorably to his wife, Winnie, and his five children. Now, 255 of these letters—a majority of which were previously unseen—provide an intimate view into the uncompromised morals of a great leader. In this special evening at ALOUD, Sahm Venter, the editor of this collection and a former Associated Press reporter who covered and was witness to Mandela’s release from prison in 1990, along with Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie who wrote the foreword, will share the stage with activists and actors to bring these deeply moving letters to life. https://lfla.org/event/prison-letters-nelson-mandela/

CONVERSATIONS Part of the series Future L.A.: Engineering a Sustainable Supercity

Environmental Equity, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, Free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024; (310) 443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Environmental issues often disproportionately affect racial minority and low-income communities, putting those populations in greater danger of health risks. Angelo Logan, cofounder of Eastside Yard Communities for Environmental Justice and the campaign director of the Moving Forward Network; Gladys Limón, executive director of the California Environmental Justice Alliance; and Paul Ong, Professor Emeritus of Urban Planning, Social Welfare and Asian American Studies at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, discuss the multitude of factors at play in making environmental justice in Los Angeles more equitable across diverse communities. Moderated by Joe Lyou, president and CEO of the Coalition for Clean Air.

Strawberry and Chocolate – Cuban co-director Tomás Gutiérrez, 7p, Red House/LA Workers Center, Alea explores gay issues in Castro’s Cuba in this 1993 comedy-drama. Observe Cuban National Revolution Day (part of the Marx@200 film series, last Thursday each month.

Change Links distro & mailing party, 7:30p. Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda. If we can produce an August 2018 print edition, we will gather to distribute subscription copies and bundles. Check with changelinks2@gmail.com

Roger Guenveur Smith’s Frederick Douglass Now with Lula Washington, 8p, Grand Performances. Free. California Plaza, 213-687-2190, 350 S. Grand Ave, LA 90071.

Artist-educators Roger Guenveur Smith and Lula Washington celebrate the bicentennial of pioneering abolitionist and feminist Frederick Douglass in an electric evening of solo movement and performance featuring percussionist Marcus Miller. Douglass’ classic 19th-century texts inspire a radically remixed vision of the present moment. https://www.grandperformances.org/season

Street Food Cinema – FRIDA: Film biography of artist Frida Kahlo, who channeled the pain of a crippling injury and her tempestuous marriage into her work. (Salma Hayek, 2 hours 3 minutes) Music TBA, Food from Belly Bombz, Chanchos Tacos, Comet BBQ, The Falafel Factory, Pinch of Flavor, That Action Truck & more! Advance tickets: $14 general seating ($17-22 at door). Doors 5:30p, Live Music 6:30p, Movie 8:30p. Eagle Rock Rec Park, 1100 Eagle Vista Dr., LA 90041. https://www.streetfoodcinema.com/frida-la/

Panel on Health Care and Alternatives to Capitalism, 3-5p, Southern California Library, 6120 S. Vermont Ave, LA 90044; Info: 310-210-3748. Speakers: Maureen Cruise, RN and Director of Health Care for All, LA, Javier Sethness, Nurse Practitioner & Libertarian Socialist, Phil Gavcus, health care worker and nursing student, Frieda Afary, Alliance of Middle Eastern Socialists.

Music By The Sea, 12n-5p, free, 807 W Paseo del Mar, San Pedro 9073. See July 1.

Sunday Brunch, 12n-5p, The Knitting Tree, L.A., 1031 W. Manchester Blvd. #2, Inglewood, California 90301. Bring your projects to work on and snacks to share. Every Sunday through Oct. 14. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/230968944102973/

A Symposium On Anti-Blackness, Call Out Culture, & Prison Abolition, 2-5p, Women’s Center for Creative Work, 2425 Glover Pl, LA 90031 httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1036949193125398/

6 Toddler Spanish Classes in Silverlake, hosted by Kallpachay Spanish Immersion Camps, 3-4p, Mon & Wed through mid-August. SIJCC – Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center, 1110 Bates Ave, LA 90029. $25 per class, $150 for series. Tickets: campscui.active.com. Our students will learn about different exotic animals found in Costa Rica. They will also learn their colors, shapes, and numbers through songs and games. Students will focus on the movements, sounds, and body parts of different animals. Projects will provide a more hands on approach to learning the vocabulary and theme concepts. Class Age: 3-4

Know Your Rights in the Criminal Justice System, 12n-1:30p, LA Law Library, 301 W. First St., LA 90012, 213-785-2516; http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes. Class covers search & seizure, right to counsel, how to get a lawyer if you can’t afford one, etc. Presented by Hilary Potashner, federal public defender. Free.

How Can Americans Defend the 14th Amendment When the Government Won’t? A Zócalo/Daniel K. Inouye Institute Event, Moderated by Madeleine Brand, Host, KCRW’s “Press Play”, 7:30p. Since its adoption in 1868, the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution has inspired advances in legal rights by guaranteeing U.S. citizens and people in the country “the equal protection of the laws”—except when it hasn’t. From Jim Crow to the World War II-era incarceration of Japanese Americans, from racist police corruption to bans on interracial and same-sex marriages, American governments—federal, state, and local—have repeatedly and systematically discriminated against people despite the Amendment’s clear promise of equality. How can we defend equal protection when our governments won’t? What does the Amendment’s “equal protection” really protect us from, when equality remains so elusive? And—as this summer marks the 30-year anniversary of the U.S. government’s “Redress” apology and compensation for the incarceration of Japanese Americans—how can we best remember the lessons of past violations of the 14th? Go for Broke president and CEO Mitchell Maki, Johns Hopkins legal historian Martha S. Jones, National Immigration Forum executive director Ali Noorani, and University of Baltimore constitutional law scholar Garrett Epps visit Zócalo to examine the difficulties of enforcing equal protection. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org