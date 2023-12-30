See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions:

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to ensure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together. City or County of Los Angeles COVID protocols in effect at most indoor public venues: proof of vaccination and photo ID or masks are required for entry at many events.

Other Calendars:

experism.com/los-angeles

timeout.com/los-angeles/movies/all-of-las-outdoor-movies-in-one-calendar

Also, please check recurring events below the regular monthly Calendar.

Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all Palestinian, Arab and international supporters of Palestine to escalate their organizing and struggle to stand with the heroic Palestinian resistance and confront colonial Zionist violence and imperialist complicity. This list is constantly updated – please share the link with your friends and comrades! These events are organized by many groups around the world — wherever possible, we link to the original organizers so that you can be in direct contact! Please note: this list is for action-oriented/outdoor/protest actions specifically. However, direct actions like those by Palestine Action (palestineaction.org) are some of the most important events taking place — but they are typically not announced in advance! ANSWER Coalition is also maintaining a list of US based protests (answercoalition.org/join_a_protest_near_you_free_palestine). Check out our events listings for the webinars, discussions and meetings we’re involved in (samidoun.net/category/events)!

TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO THE CALENDAR: Email us at samidoun@samidoun.net or tag us on social media! We know that these events are mainly international and that the Arab people are marching everywhere for Palestine — we will be honored to add Arab events. PLEASE NOTE: Times and details may change. Wherever we have it, we have linked to the original organizers’ accounts, posters and pages. Please follow these for the latest info – and don’t hesitate to send us updates! samidoun.net/2023/10/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine- events-and- actions- around-the-world/

Join the Resistance Campaign! (AFGJ) The Resistance Campaign pushes back against the dangerous attempts to silence movement work through deplatforming and lawfare attacks. Alliance for Global Justice refuses to back down in our commitment to promoting liberation and justice worldwide, including centering the rights of the Palestinian people. We invite you to stand with us in solidarity and push back against the forces of imperialism and repression. afgj.org/resistance-campaign-landing-page [AFGJ is ChangeLinks’ fiscal sponsor!)

Mon – Jan 1 New Year’s Day holiday, Banks, P.O. closed

Peoples Rose Parade March: Where Will We Live, 6am, Singer Park, California Blvd. & St. John Avenue, Pasadena. Register: bit.ly/3NwVPKL The rent is too damn high!

Through Jan 7 -Winter Fest OC & Fair Event Center. Slip and slide on epic ice tubing runs, stroll through a million twinkling lights, pet some furry friends at the petting zoo, and enjoy live shows that’ll bedazzle you. Don’t miss the nightly tree lighting with fireworks as you enjoy ice skating, a North Pole journey, yummy holiday grub, photo ops, and a never ending 150-meter ice slide. This event has all the fun, food and entertainment of a full-fledged winter carnival, but keep in mind ticket prices may vary depending on the day of your visit. Tickets and info: winterfestoc.com

Through Mon Jan 15, 2024 – Bluey X CAMP Immersive Experience for Kids in Century City – Hooray! Bluey fans can step into an episode of Bluey – for real life! Fans of the animated show can laugh, play, and pretend with Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad, everyone’s favorite Blue Heeler family. At Bluey x CAMP, guests step inside Bluey’s house for an immersive adventure that ends with a meet-and-greet with Bluey and Bingo! see all dates, Various times, Age: Best for 3 – 8 ; all ages welcome. Price: $39 – $52. Location: CAMP Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Century City,

More info: mommypoppins.com/los-angeles-kids/event/events /bluey-x-camp- immersive-experience

Tue – Jan 2

Wed – Jan 3

Vigil at Vandenberg : Nuclear Weapons are Illegal, 3:45-4:45p PT. First Wed monthly. Peace vigil. Santa Maria gate, Vandenberg Space Force Base, near Lompoc in Santa Barbara county. Gather in the parking lot of Vandenberg Middle School, across Hwy One from the gate to Vandenberg, 1145 Mountain View Blvd, VSFB. Sponsored by the Guadalupe Catholic Worker and other peace activists. 831.204.0031. FREE. events.worldbeyondwar.org/event/vigil-at-vandenberg-nuclear-weapons-are-illegal/2024-01-03/

Thu – Jan 4

Fri – Jan 5

AFSC Action Hour for a Cease-Fire, 9a PT online. Join AFSC staff every Friday to hear updates from Gaza. Then, take action with us as we contact our elected officials and call for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian access to Gaza. Our elected officials need to keep hearing from us. Register: afsc.org/events/afsc-action-hour-cease-fire

Weekly Vigil for Palestine, 5p, San Pedro CA. Join CODEPINK at the corner of 13th and Gaffey St., in front of Vons. This is the site of our weekly rally to Free Palestine where we leaflet and gather signatures in the community.

Sat – Jan 6

Sun – Jan 7

KPFK Local Station Board 10:30a, the LSB recognized by the PNB is meeting to elect LSB Officers and sign up Committee Members. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86983420905

Meeting ID: 869 8342 0905 or by phone: One tap mobile +14086380968,,86983420905# US (San Jose)

+16694449171,,86983420905# US. Later the delegates who form the LSB will meet as a delegates’ assembly to elect 3 listeners and 1 staff member from their ranks to serve on the Pacifica National Board as directors from KPFK.



Living the Nonviolent Life, nonviolence workshop, 1-5p PT zoom. Learn and practice active nonviolence in your daily lives After a grounding in the Principles of Kingian Nonviolence experienced nonviolence specialists from On Earth Peace, will involve us in exploring our ability to use active nonviolence in our lives. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with each other and practice these life-changing approaches. There will be a time to share our concerns and seek solutions.

Free to $20 donation. Register: eventbrite.com/e/living-the-nonviolent-life-nonviolence-workshop-registration-752405193187

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

One year into the SM Black Apology – Let 2024 be the Year of Action, 6-8:30p – Refreshments at 6 & program at 6:30p, Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404 Free Hybrid Workshop Committee for Racial Justice (CRJ) will kick off the New Year with a workshop on the theme of One Year after the SM Black Apology – Let 2024 be the Year of Action. Because CRJ was started in the summer of 2011 in the wake of a racial incident at SAMOHI, and so, a lot of our early work was done with the SMMUSD in addressing numerous educational issues, we decided to return to that arena to begin the new year by having Dr. Shirley Compton come and share with us what she is currently doing in her work as an Instructional Coordinator for the Black Student Achievement Plan in LAUSD. This plan “aligns with the Los Angeles Unified Strategic Plan’s core beliefs of Equity, Collaboration, and Excellence. Its mission, objectives, and operation are designed to address the unique and unmet needs of Black students. This allows all students to benefit from an educational environment that values diversity and actively works towards eliminating educational disparities that have historically inhibited Black students’ success in school systems nationwide.” Those unable to join us at VAP for a light supper at 6pm, can click the following link in order to register and receive the zoom link for 1/7 : https://us06web.zoomus/meeting/register/tZAsc-GpqzwvHNyrD-aR09JPKF9tteBoopdd

Dr. Shirley Compton is a 3rd Generation Santa Monica resident who attended local public schools and graduated from LMU with degrees in Sociology and African American Studies. She studied abroad in Ghana, West Africa as an ambassador for the university. She has supported her Santa Monica community as a member of the Virginia Avenue Park Advisory Board, Parent Connection Group, and SAMOHI Black Parent group. Shirley is currently supporting eight LAUSD schools as an Instructional Coordinator for the Black Student Achievement Plan. She also owns and operates Global Citizens Leadership, a 501(c)(3) public service organization and Education & Advocacy Consulting, LLC.

When the Santa Monica City Council officially voted to adopt a resolution that was an apology to its Black citizens in December of 2023, commitments were made by City Council members to have that document be more than words. CRJ has not been able to obtain the list of actions taken in the first year of the Black Apology that is said by city staff to exist. So we are planning to focus in our coming workshops, through speakers and updates about work we’ve done, on specific actions that could be taken to show that the Black Apology was not just empty words.

Come join in this important workshop on zoom at 6:30pm (register with the above link to be sent access) or meet with us in person on January 7th at 6pm for supper , if you are able. Email us by 5pm this Thursday 1/4 at committee4racialjustice@gmail.com if you will need child care. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431

Mon – Jan 8

The Missing Peace: CODEPINK Community Hour, 5-6p PT zoom. Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa for our online community call, “Missing Peace Mondays,” where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize. Melissa@codepink.org codepink.org/missingp18

Tue – Jan 9

Through Feb15, Fire, Flood, Drought & Heat: Creating Community Resilience. Tues 5-7p (6 weeks). Our climate and world are changing at an accelerating rate. We face many new and unprecedented challenges.This course will help you develop the confidence to step into this unknown future and prepare your family and community for a disaster or crisis.Join our positive and proactive community to learn innovative ways to design, adapt, and prepare for climate change.Taught by Chris Gilmour with amazing guest presenters. Full tuition $300-400. Group discounts. Diversity scholarships available. Contact: Support@EarthActivistTraining.org Registration and more details: earthactivisttraining.org/creating_community_climate_resilience/

Wed – Jan 10

Thu – Jan 11

Close Guantanamo NOW Vigil, 12-1:30p. Downtown LA Federal Building. Please join ICUJP, CODEPINK, and allies in-person Thursday, January 11, to mark the 22nd anniversary of the opening of the Guantanamo Bay prison and the human rights violations and torture it spawned. 300 N Los Angeles St. Ysabel@codepink.org codepink.org/laguantanamo111

Making Magic Happen Series 4-Session Course on Zoom, 4-6p. Topic: Troubleshooting 101.

(see also Dec 10) Objective: Learn how to make tech seamless and virtual training magical. Gain outer skills like adaptations for Zoom and also look at the inner work of facilitation. Each session can be taken separately, but sign up for all 4 for a 30% discount. Facilitator: Rivera Sun. Pace e Bene. Cost: $85, scholarships available. Details and registration: paceebene.org/events/2023/10/26/making-magic-happen-series

Stop Cop City webinar series: The Dangers of Private Police Foundations, 5p PT. Across the country, for-profit corporations are funding private police foundations. With this dark money, these police foundations pour millions of dollars into militarized policing that harms Black and Brown communities. That includes the Atlanta Police Foundation (APF), which is building Cop City. APF’s funders include big corporate names like Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and Cox Enterprises. It’s also the largest police foundation in the U.S., despite Atlanta only having the country’s 39th largest population. Join our webinar to learn about the history of police foundations and the threat they pose to democracy. We’ll take a close look at the funding behind APF—and explore how people can organize to stop them through collective corporate divestment. AFSC. Register: afsc.org/events/stop-cop-city-webinar-series-dangers-private-police-foundations

Some Favorite Writers: Justin Torres, 7:30p, Hammer Museum. Justin Torres’ latest book Blackouts received the 2023 National Book Award for fiction and was called a “shimmering, fable-like novel” by the Washington Post. Filled with tales-within-tales, redacted pages, illustrations and photographs, Torres excavates the devastating history of the 1941 report Sex Variants: A Study of Homosexual Patterns, imaginatively exposing stories that had previously been erased. Readings are followed by discussion with the author and UCLA professor Mona Simpson, who organizes this series. Copresented by the UCLA Department of English. Limited books will be available for purchase. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2024/some-favorite-writers-justin-torres

Justin Torres is the author of the 2023 National Book Award winning novel Blackouts. His debut novel, We the Animals, won the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award, was translated into fifteen languages, and was adapted into a feature film. He lives in Los Angeles, and teaches at UCLA. Mona Simpson is the best-selling author of Anywhere But Here. She is on the faculty at UCLA. In 2020, she was named publisher of The Paris Review.

Fri – Jan 12

AFSC Action Hour for a Cease-Fire, 9a PT online. Join AFSC staff every Friday to hear updates from Gaza. Then, take action with us as we contact our elected officials and call for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian access to Gaza. Our elected officials need to keep hearing from us. Register: afsc.org/events/afsc-action-hour-cease-fire

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission hosts their 9th Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs 9a-1p, Loyola Law School. The Commission is anticipating sworn testimony from former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other potential witnesses. In person at Loyola Law School’s Advocacy Center (Robinson Courtroom) at 919 Albany Street Los Angeles, CA 90015. Register for Webex and join on January 12. Call (213) 306-3065 and enter access code: 2536 477 8171 With a virtual component to the meeting, both Webex and call-in users will have the opportunity to provide public comment remotely.

Community members may submit written comments by completing this form. All submissions provided before 5:00pm on January 12 will be included in the official meeting record. The Special Hearing agenda will be published in compliance with the Brown Act. The Commission’s Special Counsel and the Ad Hoc Committee on Deputy Gangs continues to evaluate the issue and gather testimony to develop a Supplemental Report, as promised at the March 3, 2023 Special Hearing. For consideration of additional recommendations to the Sheriff’s Department, the Supplemental Report is also expected to involve community groups’ and impacted family members’ feedback.

Sat – Jan 13

March on Washington for Gaza, 1-3p ET. Join CODEPINK and the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, as we march in DC demanding a #CeaseFireNow and an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine! nour@codepink.org codepink.org/dcgaza124

Sun – Jan 14

Webinar: Belonging, with Nora Krug, 10a PT. Please join us in the new year to hear from German-American author and illustrator, Nora Krug. Her works include Belonging, On Tyranny, and the recently published Diaries of War. Free. Register via the link on their website for Jan 14 at events.worldbeyondwar.org

Mon – Jan 15 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service holiday

Bluey X CAMP Immersive Experience for Kids in Century City – see Jan 1 for details – last day.

Nonviolent Action, Unarmed Civilian Protection: A Way Forward to Justice & Peace, 5-6:30p PT online. Featuring Charles Johnson, Organizing Director with Chicago Area Peace Action; co-founding member of Nonviolent Peaceforce’s Chicago chapter. He has received certification in Unarmed Civilian Protection (UCP) studies through the UN/Merrimack College, and has trained in UCP with Nonviolent Peaceforce, DC Peace Team, Meta Peace Team, and others. Learn about the nonviolent alternative known as Unarmed Civilian Protection, a way to provide safety and security, and achieve peace. We will be introduced to the techniques, success stories, and economies of Unarmed Civilian Protection– a practice which is transforming models of safety in U.S. communities and in conflicts around the world. By donation. illinois@worldbeyondwar.org RSVP: actionnetwork.org/events/unarmed-civilian-protection-the-way-forward-to-justice-peace

The Missing Peace: CODEPINK Community Hour, 5-6p PT zoom. Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa for our online community call, “Missing Peace Mondays,” where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize. Melissa@codepink.org codepink.org/missingp15

Tue – Jan 16

Will 2024 See A Pivot Toward Peace?, 5-6p online. 2023 is ending with immense sorrow for the people of Ukraine and Gaza. After 22 months of war with Russia, Ukraine has largely ceased to exist as a viable country. Their economy is shattered and they’re running out of soldiers to continue fighting. Ukraine has incurred hundreds of thousands dead and wounded. Most of Ukraine’s destruction could have been avoided. The 2 sides were close to a peace agreement in the first month. But the US, funding Ukraine’s involvement with billions in weapons, sabotaged the impending peace to weaken Russia. Gaza is even worse. The US is also funding Israel with billions in weapons, including white phosphorus and 2,000 lb. megabombs. Israel is using them in its genocidal ethnic cleansing of 2.3 million Palestinians. Contact President Biden and our House and Senate members to defeat Biden’s proposed $111 billion weapons package to continue supplying Ukraine and Israel with the weapons needed to wage continued war. Both wars have the potential to spiral out of control. Ukraine could go nuclear. Gaza could devolve into a regional conflict likely to draw in direct US involvement. West Suburban Peace Coalition, based in Glen Ellyn, IL holds its monthly Educational Forum on this topic. wsfpc.peace@gmail.com or zlotow@hotmail.com https://events.worldbeyondwar.org/event/will-2024-see-a-pivot-toward-peace/

Wed – Jan 17

Thu – Jan 18

Fri – Jan 19

AFSC Action Hour for a Cease-Fire, 9a PT online. Join AFSC staff every Friday to hear updates from Gaza. Then, take action with us as we contact our elected officials and call for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian access to Gaza. Our elected officials need to keep hearing from us. Register: afsc.org/events/afsc-action-hour-cease-fire

Sat – Jan 20

A Special KPFK Fundraiser, 1-3:30p. Culver-Palms United Methodist Church. 4464 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City. With Michael Novick, Interim General Manager of KPFK. Special Guests Jeff Cohen, Theresa Bonpane, Jim Lafferty, Rev. Janet McKeithen, Maureen Cruise, Dave Clennon & Rachel Brunke. Music by Julio Rodriguez, The Conga Poet. Panelists will speak on the prospects and tasks for the peace/anti-war movement in the coming year, and how to pursue peace in the context of the “election year”. Hosted by Frank Dorrel. Tickets $50: kpfk.wedid.it/campaigns/12268-kpfk-culver-palms-benefit sliding scale $25-50 at the door. Reception to Follow. Free Parking Behind Church. RSVP to Frank Dorrel at Frank.dorrel@gmail.com or 310-838-8131. Support KPFK! http://www.KPFK.org

Sun – Jan 21

International Marxist Humanist Organization meeting. 5:00-7:00 PM,[Before going to our main topic, we’ll begin the meeting with a brief discussion of the Gaza war, for which people are invited to read the Statement of the Steering Committee of the IMHO, here https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597 a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id= 0a8db338fe&e= 1c035f1377 ] Lenin’s Legacy 100 Years Later: Dialectics of Revolution and National Liberation As the centenary of Vladimir Ilych Lenin’s death dawns upon us, the discourse intertwines with the complex dialectics of revolution and the yearning for national liberation. Lenin’s legacy, once etched in the crucible of the October Revolution, now stands as a beacon illuminating the pathways of contemporary struggles for freedom and self-determination. Drawing parallels between Lenin’s era and the present day, and approaching his writings critically, Marxist-Humanists are confronted with pressing questions: How do Lenin’s ideas resonate in the struggles of oppressed groups seeking freedom today? How can a dialectics of revolution help understand the dynamics of national liberation movements? [Note: Watch for future meetings on Rosa Luxemburg and other important revolutionary thinkers.] Speakers: Lyndon Porter, Black student activist and writer Derek Lewis, writer on student and labor politics. Location: Community Room (second floor – we regret no elevator or wheelchair accessibility — but see Zoom link for remote attendance) The Original Farmers Market 6333 W. 3rd Street (corner Fairfax Ave., next to the Grove, 1.5 hrs free parking with food or drink purchase in Farmer’s Market lot. Consider a donation to the IMHO to support our work bit.ly/IMHO-DONATE Zoom details. Join Zoom Meeting, log onto: https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b 597a0ed70 a6ad73dd93&id=47fb3074f9&e=1c035f1377 Meeting ID: 821 9269 7641 / Passcode: 164343 or call +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose), Meeting ID: 821 9269 7641 / Passcode: 164343. International Marxist Humanist Organization, PO Box 60391, Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60660

Mon- Jan 22

The Missing Peace: CODEPINK Community Hour, 5-6p PT zoom. Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa for our online community call, “Missing Peace Mondays,” where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize. Melissa@codepink.org codepink.org/missingp22

Tue – Jan 23

Wed- Jan 24

“What Is a Good Job Now?” for the formerly incarcerated, 7p PT in-person & streaming. It’s been over 50 years since the era of mass incarceration started in the US. Over the past decade, and especially in the pandemic, California has made major changes in its criminal justice system to reduce its prison population and sentences. But it has been slower to develop and invest in new systems to support Californians as they transition out of jail or prison into workplaces. What are the best ideas and models for finding good jobs for the formerly incarcerated? How can we improve the low pay and challenging working conditions in those industries that are most likely to employ people who have been in the system? And what policies and economic changes would open more possible career paths and economic opportunities for this population? Zócalo invites our in-person audience to continue the conversation with our speakers and each other at a post-event reception with complimentary drinks and small bites. Live simultaneous ASL and Spanish translation of the discussion will be provided. ASU California Center, 1111 S Broadway, LA. RSVP & info: zocalopublicsquare.org/event/good-job-formerly-incarcerated/

SCREENING: Star Choir, 7:30p, Hammer Museum. In a cosmic opera by artists Malik Gaines and Alexandro Segade, a starship crew seeks refuge on the hostile planet 85K: Aurora. As the planet defends itself from the crew’s invasive presence, the humans evolve to become a part of a queerly multi-species organism that covers the entire world. Produced by The Industry, an experimental company that expands the operatic form in Los Angeles, this film chronicles Star Choir’s live premiere in fall 2023 at the historic Mt. Wilson Observatory, where an ensemble cast and orchestra performed inside the 100-inch telescope.

Star Choir was performed by vocalists Sarah Beaty, Carmen Edano, Mikaela Elson, Kelci Hahn, Shyheim Selvan Hinnant, Jon Lee Keenan, Ben Lin, and Gregório Taniguchi with instrumentalists Guillermo E. Brown, Elizabeth Huston, Marlon Martinez, Ethan Philbrick, Malik Taylor, and Lucy Yates, conducted by Marc Lowenstein. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2024/star-choir

Thu – Jan 25

Fri – Jan 26

AFSC Action Hour for a Cease-Fire, 9a PT online. Join AFSC staff every Friday to hear updates from Gaza. Then, take action with us as we contact our elected officials and call for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian access to Gaza. Our elected officials need to keep hearing from us. Register: afsc.org/events/afsc-action-hour-cease-fire



Patrick Nathan: Using Social Media to Promote Fascism, 11a-Noon PT zoom. Novelist and essayist Patrick Nathan discusses the use of mis/disinformation and the weaponization of social media, all to promote fascism. Nathan is the author of Image Control: Art, Fascism, and the Right to Resist (2021) and Some Hell (2018). His new novel, The Future Was Color, will appear in June 2024. Secular AZ. Register: tockify.com/secularaz/detail/238/1706295600000

Sat – Jan 27

Sun – Jan 28

Mon – Jan 29

CODEPINK Ireland: Protecting Ireland’s Neutrality, 11:30a-12:30p PT zoom. Join CODEPINK Ireland for a community discussion & regional interest meeting on Zoom. If you’re ready to join the movement for peace but want more information, come to our meeting to learn more and meet like minded people. Keep in mind that this event is for pro-peace people located in Ireland! danaka@codepink.org codepink.org/ireland1

Tue – Jan 30

Wed – Jan 31

Other Calendar Links:

Peace vigils: change-links.org/resources/

Other: ocprogressiveevents.info, la.indymedia.org/calendar/, facebook. com/pg/ieprogressivealliance/events/ (inland empire), activistsandiego.org, echoparkfilmcenter.org

experism.com/los-angeles

timeout.com/los-angeles/movies/all-of-las-outdoor-movies-in-one-calendar

samidoun.net/category/events / hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events

zocalopublicsquare.org /

look for ALOUD at Mark Taper Forum or events at individual branches by date and topic: lapl.org/events

visit.lacountylibrary.org/events

lapovertydept.org / skirball.org/calendar

Echo Park film center collective – no longer in their physical venue: epfccollective.org/events

local.aarp.org/los-angeles-ca/aarp-events/

Official tourist-y site from city: discoverlosangeles.com/events

Gerry Fialka: laughtears.com/#regularEventsAndVenues

Ongoing and Upcoming Events:

Notice: AfGJ, funding agent for Change-Links, continues to be under economic attack in December by right-wing media which convinced the company that handles its credit card donations to block AfGJ and its projects. It is critical that Change-Links donations avoid the use of credit cards for this reason for now. Ditto for any other organizations under AfGJ’s financial umbrella. It is also helpful to send check donations directly to AfGJ to keep them solvent. More info: afgj.org/sos-afgj-has-been-attacked We hope to have direct donations via the internet soon— check the ChangeLinks website for updates! afgj.org/resistance-campaign-landing-page

Fire, Flood, Drought & Heat: Creating Community Resilience. Tues 5-7p (6 weeks). Do you: Work on a farm, eco-village or land-based project? Run a business or not-for-profit organization? Work on urban or rural planning? Feel concerned about the future of your family and community? Yes? This course is for you! Taught by Chris Gilmour with amazing guest presenters. Full tuition $300-400. Group discounts. Diversity scholarships available. Contact: Support@EarthActivistTraining.org Registration and more details: earthactivisttraining.org/creating_community_climate_resilience/



Study Medicine in Cuba. Latin American Medical School (ELAM) Scholarship deadline 15 Feb 2024 for the next cycle in Sept. ifconews.org/our-work/elam-medical-school/ or elamscholarship@ifco.org for more info.



Curious about wild and cultivated mushrooms and foraged plants? SoCal based mini-courses: Wildcrafted Winter Wellness (Dec 2), edible and medicinal mushrooms, cooking mushrooms, herbology. Instructor Jess Starwood is active and experienced in wild food and mushroom groups through the southwest and especially SoCal and AZ. thewildpath.corsizio.com



Jan 9 through Feb15, Fire, Flood, Drought & Heat: Creating Community Resilience. Tues 5-7p (6 weeks). Our climate and world are changing at an accelerating rate. We face many new and unprecedented challenges.This course will help you develop the confidence to step into this unknown future and prepare your family and community for a disaster or crisis.Join our positive and proactive community to learn innovative ways to design, adapt, and prepare for climate change. Do you: Work on a farm, eco-village or land-based project? Run a business or not-for-profit organization? Work on urban or rural planning? Feel concerned about the future of your family and community? Yes? This course is for you! Taught by Chris Gilmour with amazing guest presenters. Full tuition $300-400. Group discounts. Diversity scholarships available. Contact: Support@EarthActivistTraining.org Registration and more details: earthactivisttraining.org/creating_community_climate_resilience/



Fri Feb 2, Debunking TPUSA and Charlie Kirk, 11a-Noon zoom. Arizona-based TPUSA Turning Point USA at AZ State University) has been instrumental in promoting Christofascism in our state and around the country. Dr. Matthew Boedy has been paying attention and documenting their activities for years, an activity that landed him on TPUSA’s “Professor Watchlist.” Boedy is a professor of rhetoric at the University of North Georgia. He has been writing about Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA since 2018. He’s the author of Speaking of Evil: Rhetoric and the Responsibility to and for Language and May 1970. Secular AZ. Register: tockify.com/secularaz/detail/227/1706900400000



Tue Feb 6, 13, 20 & 27, Read For Peace! All-Ages Book Group on The Crown of Light, 4-5p PT.

The novel is a part of the award-winning Ari Ara Series and tells the story of a nonviolent Peace Force that halts violence and stops war in the border region between two feuding nations. Note: You do not need to have read the other books in the series. This story stands alone. It features a 14-year-old heroine and an intergenerational group of friends. Co-Facilitated by Savanna Holden & Rivera Sun. $60, scholarships available (Please ask! We want you to come.) Special Offer: Bring a younger or older friend for free. Intergenerational, open to ages 11 and up, Kids, grandparents, and friends of all ages. Books must be purchased separately. (Bookseller & e-book info on webpage.) paceebene.org/events/2023/10/26/read-for-peace-all-ages-book-group-on-the-crown-of-lightnbsp

Wed Feb 7, Vigil at Vandenberg : Nuclear Weapons are Illegal, 345-445p PT. First Wed monthly. Peace vigil. Santa Maria gate, Vandenberg Space Force Base, near Lompoc in Santa Barbara county. Gather in the parking lot of Vandenberg Middle School, across Hwy One from the gate to Vandenberg, 1145 Mountain View Blvd, VSFB. Sponsored by the Guadalupe Catholic Worker and other peace activists. 831.204.0031. FREE. events.worldbeyondwar.org/event/vigil-at-vandenberg-nuclear-weapons-are-illegal/2024-01-03/

Wed Feb 7, 14, 21 & 28, Book: Writing The Wrongs of Human Rights, Noon-1p PT zoom. In Letters, Words, Sentences with Ed Horgan. This book is a compilation of published letters and articles focused on human rights, war, and peace. The letters combine extensive academic research with decades of practical experience in Bosnia, Croatia, Nigeria, Indonesia, East Timor, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Libya, Congo, Armenia, Pakistan, Nepal, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia. This is a master course in understanding war and peace, and in doing peace advocacy, and in how to craft and publish letters to the editor that will see the light of day and enlighten those who read. Ed Horgan is a Member of the Board of Directors of World BEYOND War. He is based in Ireland. Ed retired from the Irish so-called Defence Forces with the rank of Commandant after 22 years service that included peacekeeping missions with the United Nations in Cyprus and the Middle East. He has worked on over 20 election monitoring missions in Eastern Europe, the Balkans, Asia, and Africa. He is international secretary with the Irish Peace and Neutrality Alliance, Chairperson and founder of Veterans For Peace Ireland, and a peace activist with Shannonwatch. Ed will send each participant a signed paperback or Kindle copy of the book. We’ll let you know which parts of the book will be discussed each week along with the Zoom details to access the discussions. Limited space of up to 18 people. david@worldbeyondwar.org $75. worldbeyondwar.org/book-club-writing-the-wrongs-of-human-rights-in-letters-words-sentences-with-ed-horgan/

Fri Feb 9,16,23, AFSC Action Hour for a Cease-Fire, 9a PT online. Join AFSC staff every Friday to hear updates from Gaza. Then, take action with us as we contact our elected officials and call for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian access to Gaza. Our elected officials need to keep hearing from us. Register: afsc.org/events/afsc-action-hour-cease-fire

Ongoing Events: (Please let us know if any information is incorrect!)

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122



Third Monday, Activist San Diego’s CommUnity Summit, 645-9p. A time and space to build beloved community. Each month, we hear reports from ASD’s working groups, discuss community events and center each meeting on an important topic in the pursuit of social justice. Subscribe to ASD’s emails for an invitation, or send a request to us@activistsandiego.org

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

1st Tuesday 2 – 4p. Page Museum At The La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Long Beach. Free Admission Tuesday at Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits gohilo.com/event/15395681168448/page-museum-at-the-la-brea-tar-pits-free-admission-tuesday-long-beach-ca/

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157#

Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy advocacyproject.org (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Weekly Vigil for Palestine, 5p, San Pedro CA. Join CODEPINK at the corner of 13th and Gaffey St., in front of Vons.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, at 7pm, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. Location:250 S. Broadway (DTLA) 90012. Tel: 213-413-1077.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering. awarela.org/saturday-dialogue

Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification. We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p.

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p.

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p,

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p.

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions and to arrange to register.