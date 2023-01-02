See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Jan 1 – Sun New Year’s Day

Last day of Kwanzaa – Imani (Faith)

MoM Ridaz Bicycle Club 13th annual Sock The Homeless, 11a-5p, Echo Park BoatHouse, 751 Echo Park Ave, LA. MoM Ridaz Bicycle Club was established in 2008 by a group of friends in Echo Park. This club has long believed in an all inclusive motto as well as an urge to give back to the community. MoM Ridaz were the forefront for CicLAvia’s Intersection Angel’s where we would hold traffic for the event in full patches, with dance and smiles all around. While riding around LA, many MoMs realized there was a resource missing in our community. With many of these club members having experienced hardships for themselves, we saw the less fortunate on the street suffering greatly during the winter months. It was in 2010 that we began collecting funds throughout the year to then buy beanies, scarves, socks, and gloves and distribute them on the 1st of January (no matter how hungover we all are). https://www.facebook.com/events/711520323675529/

Jan 2 – Mon

Housing is a Human Right contingent at end of Rose Parade, Pasadena

Jan 3 – Tue

Secret Film Club application deadline (see Jan 11)

Jan 4 – Wed

Jan 5 – Thu

Jan 6 – Fri

Film: Sorry To Bother You, directed by Boots Riley, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012, sponsored by LA Poverty Department. Expect the unexpected in Boots Riley’s directorial debut, Sorry to Bother You — an outrageously surreal look at capitalism, corporate greed and fractured workplace dynamics. In an alternate, present-day version of Oaklan, struggling telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe. info@lapovertydept.org, 213-413-1077

Jan 7 – Sat.

Uncovering and Building Upon the Hidden History of Black and Brown Solidarity by Professor Ron Wilkins, 6p. It’s been horrific to see the anti-Blackness from the LA City Council. Ron Wilkins was a key figure in the Watts Rebellion as well as the Community Action Patrol and has made it his mission to educate about the history of Black and Latino solidarity throughout the world, and why we need it today. For years, he hosted “Continent to Continent: An African Issues Magazine” on KPFK. Midnight Books, 7201 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier CA $10 suggested donation.

ALFRED HITCHCOCK: THE MASTER: 7:30p, THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH (1934, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, Park Circus, UK, 75mns, Digital) 9:15pm THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH (1956, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, Universal, USA, 120mns, 35mm)The Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay Street, 2nd Floor, LA 90021. The 1934 version of The Man Who Knew Too Much plays almost like a Rosetta Stone for the obsessions, narratives, atmospheres Alfred Hitchcock would explore for the rest of his life. The movie tells the story of Bob and Jill Lawrence, on vacation in Switzerland, who get involved in an international plot to assassinate a world leader. When they return to London, they have to interrupt a concert at the Royal Albert Hall to prevent the murder. Here in the first The Man Who Knew Too Much we already see his brilliant grasp of cinematic language, including a stunning shot during the attempted assassination sequence. Hitch would remake The Man Who Knew Too Much 22 years later in Hollywood with Doris Day and James Stewart. He would keep some elements-the couple on holiday, the planned assassination at a concert-but he would also tweak and introduce others-the couple’s child now plays a major part. Most importantly, The Man Who Knew Too Much 1956 would solidify the Alfred Hitchcock-Bernard Hermann music composing collaboration. A collaboration maybe only surpassed by Steven Spielberg-John Williams in terms of its impact on American pop culture ears.

Jan 8 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10a, to ratify officer election results. A half hour of public comment at least during the meeting. Details in the calendar at https://kpftx.org

Committee for Racial Justice presents: Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023? 6 – 8:30p -Supper at 6 & program at 6:30p, Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404; Free Hybrid Workshop. Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29th, item 4A. Members of our community will read out the entire City Council statement of apology for those who are present on the 8th.

Our speaker that evening, the Rev. Rebecca Benefiel Bijur, will share her perspectives on the concept of apology, followed by a participatory group discussion on how we feel the apology can be transformed into actions that would be meaningful and helpful to people.

Rev. Bijur serves as the Affiliated Community Minister of Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church in Canoga Park and is a frequent guest preacher at UU congregations across Southern California. She served as Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Santa Monica from 2010-2017. Rev. Bijur is raising three children with her husband in Santa Monica and works with St. Joseph Center in Venice to advance social and economic equity for people experiencing homelessness. Find out where she will be speaking next at http://www.rebeccabijur.com.

One of her favorite quotes on her website is: “Hope is an ax you break down doors with in an emergency; because hope should shove you out the door… Hope… calls for action; action is impossible without hope.”

Everyone is welcome to the Jan. 8 workshop that will kick off CRJ’s 2023 programming. It will take place at 6:30pm in the community meeting room of the Thelma Terry Building at Virginia Avenue Park. As is our custom, we will share food at 6pm and the program will start at 6:30pm. For those unable to join us in person, register with the following link in order to be sent the link to share with us virtually:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pd–ppjkrGNAhO5ryCvXHiSC5Twqk4GOB

For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431

Jan 9 – Mon

Jan 10 – Tue

Jan 11 – Wed

21st annual Close Guantanamo NOW Vigil, 12n-1:30p, RSVP Here: https://www.icujp.org/01_11_23closeguantanamo

Join ICUJP and allies online or in-person to mark the 21st anniversary of the opening of the Guantanamo Bay prison camp and the human rights violations and torture it spawned. At its peak, the illegal detention center at Guantanamo Bay held some 800 men and boys of Muslim faith – most of whom were never charged with a crime. Today, 35 prisoners still languish there. After the Guantanamo Bay prison camp was opened, the Bush Administration commissioned the torture memos, a series of documents designed to retroactively provide a pseudo-legal justification for crimes against humanity. To date no one in the Bush administration has been called to account for writing and implementing these documents. Speakers:

Estee Chandler, Jewish Voice for Peace, Jim Lafferty, National Lawyers Guild LA, Shane Que Hee, Out Against War, Mohammad Tajsar, ACLU of Southern California, Atra Flemons, CAIR, Michael Rapkin, Guantanamo Bar, Shakeel Syed, South Asian Network, Ysabel Gonzalez, Code Pink, Father Chris Ponnet, St. Camillus Center, Downtown LA Federal Bldg.,300 N. Los Angeles St.,LA 90012.

Secret Filmmaking Workshop (w/ 30 minute class in Meisner technique by Daniel Carsenty), 7:30p, The Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay Street, 2nd Floor, LA 90021. E-mail community@secretmovieclub.com by January 3 at noon to request a spot. Writers will be confirmed by January 4th; actors by January 5th. Then you can claim a pass here, and purchase your ticket at the door for $10. The first Wednesday of every month, we invite writers and actors to come in to workshop scenes and work with each other at our Secret Movie Club Theater space.IF YOU’RE A WRITER, DIRECTOR, PRODUCER: submit a scene up to 5 pages long to community@secretmovieclub.com. We’ll review it. As long as it’s not intentionally mean to any group of folks and devoid of all artistic merit you’ll be considered for a spot. Up to 2 people from your team can attend (the writer and the director, the producer and the writer, etc) if confirmed via e-mail. Please include: A 1-3 sentence logline of the scene. The genre of the piece. And a 1-3 sentence description for each character so we can pair your script with the best performers.

Jan 12 – Thu

Special programming & focus on KPFK 90.7 FM: The Contemporary Significance of MLK’s teachings and practice, https://www.kpfk.org Thursday, January 12 through Wednesday January 18 KPFK’s local public affairs and some music programming will highlight the relevance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s revolutionary non-violence and civil resistance to today’s struggles for peace, labor, voting rights, and socialism and against police abuse, surveillance, poverty and injustice in all forms. Reclaim the real, radical King!

Jan 13 – Fri

Jan 14 – Sat

Join a Community Safety Walk! 1p, Meet at the southwest corner of 6th and S. Kenmore. https://safetywalks.org/ Neighborhood Safety Companions and No Harm KTLA (KoreaTown Los Angeles)

Author talk: The Blue Agave Revolution with Michael Novick, 6p, Midnight Books, 7201 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier CA. Novick, co-author of the volume, subtitled Poetry of the Blind Rebel, with Indigenous political prisoner Oso Blanco, who is incarcerated for robbing banks to support the Zapatistas, will read from the poetry and fiction in the book. He will also have copies of No Pasaran: Anti-Fascist Dispatches from AK Press, edited by Shane Burley, to which he contributed a chapter, and We Go Where They Go: The History of Anti-Racist Action from PM Press, for which he was interviewed extensively and contributed archival material on ARA, for sale and signature. https://antiracist.org or 323-636-7388.

Film screening: Till, Hammer Museum, Open during construction-enter on 7:30p, Director Chinonye Chukwu joins UCLA professor Robin D. G. Kelley in conversation following a screening of Till, which depicts the true story behind the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till through the eyes of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. A widowed single mother, the only Black woman working for the Air Force in Chicago, Till-Mobley becomes a revolutionary by insisting that the world witness the horror of her brutally maimed son’s body in an open casket viewing as an act of defiance against oppression and hate. A mother’s audacity became a lightning rod in the Civil Rights Movement. Admission is free. Seats are assigned on a first come, first served basis starting one hour before the event. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, (310) 443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/till-chinonye-chukwu-robin-d-g-kelley

ALFRED HITCHCOCK: THE MASTER Series 7p REBECCA (1940, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, Swank, USA, 130m); 9:30p FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (1940, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, AGFA, USA, 120mns, DCP) The Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay Street, 2nd Floor, LA 90021. Alfred Hitchcock made only one movie that won the BEST PICTURE Oscar: his very first American movie Rebecca. A kind of strange rough draft for Vertigo, Rebecca showcases what a crafty and intelligent director Hitchcock could be, even with material that didn’t originate from himself. Determined to make his mark in Hollywood, Hitch found numerous genius visual strategies to show how Rebecca’s presence haunts everyone – Maxim, Mrs. Danvers-and even the Manderlay estate itself. We follow Rebecca with Hitchcock’s second American picture, Foreign Correspondent starring Joel McCrea. Foreign Correspondent tells the story of journalist McCrea as he discovers a cabal of spies plotting the destruction of Europe in the lead-up to World War II.

Jan 15 – Sun

KPFK LSB meeting, 10a-1:30p, to elect national directors from KPFK to serve on the Pacifica National Board. More info at kpfk.org and kpftx.org

16th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival and Free Island Marketplace, 2p. Biggest Hawaiian Music Event of the Year! Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. Kala Koa Entertainment celebrates 16 years of bringing the biggest and brightest names in Hawaiian music to the mainland. One of the most acclaimed Hawaiian concerts to ever leave the islands, the Southern California Slack Key Festival takes fans on a Hawaiian musical journey showcasing GRAMMY-winning slack key guitarists, the best hula dancers in the world, special guest performers and a free to the public Island Marketplace. Free Island Marketplace 11a–5p. 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd (at Aviation Blvd.), Redondo Beach, CA 90278. Free Parking. http://www.slackkeyfest.com; https://www.facebook.com/socalslackkeyfestival kalakoaent@mac.com or call 800-595-4849

Jan 16 – Mon – Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service

Martin Luther King March for Peace/No Police, 1p. Sponsored by Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice, following the “Kingdom Day” parade travesty of cops, sheriffs and military. The peoples’ march starts at 1 PM from King Blvd & Western Ave. Join MLK Coalition of Greater LA, Veterans for Peace, Anti-Racist Action and others in uplifting the authentic spirit and message of MLK. For more information call John Parker at (323) 899-2003

KDL must resign demo on MLK Day 3p, De Leon CD 14 field office, Huntington Drive, El Sereno. Sponsored by National Action Network, East Side Cafe, Roofers Union Local 37 & others.

Jan 17 – Tue

A Special Zócalo/Da Poetry Lounge Spoken Word Performance: Does Democracy Need Poets? 7p, Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian, ASU CA Ctr, 1111 S. Broadway, LA. Sireaming & in-person. Moderated by Alyesha Wise, Poet, Teaching Artist, and Co-Founder of Spoken Literature Art Movement. As long as there have been poems, there have been political poems: verses, intended to be heard aloud, meant to sway opinion and inspire action. Poetry played a crucial role in the Athenian democracy of ancient Greece; throughout American history, poet luminaries such as Walt Whitman, Langston Hughes, and Maya Angelou have employed the power of the pen to influence leaders and their fellow citizens. Today’s spoken word bards continue this tradition of stoking political activism by employing their art to expose cracks in America’s racial, economic, and social fabric—and pushing ever-broadening audiences to get out and vote in the face of escalating ballot suppression. Can art succeed where traditional political messaging has failed? Could the future of democracy depend on poets? Join us as spoken word poets take the mic (and the Zócalo stage) at the ASU California Center. The night will begin with Beau Sia performing “We Voting,” and Sekou Andrews and Steve Connell performing “Water Stained Black,” followed by a conversation with the poets about the ways artists engage with politics, and fuel democracy. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/democracy-need-poets/ After the program ends, head to Da Poetry Lounge, 544 N Fairfax Ave, to join its weekly open mic night on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. with a suggested $10 donation for entry.

Jan 18 – Wed

Jan 19 – Thu

Jan 20 – Fri

Film: The Last Black Man in San Francisco, directed by Joe Talbot, 7p. Q&A with Joe Talbot after the screening. Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend Mont, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind. As he struggles to reconnect with his family and reconstruct the community he longs for, his hopes blind him to the reality of his situation. A wistful odyssey populated by skaters, squatters, street preachers, playwrights, and the other locals on the margins, The Last Black Man in San Francisco is a poignant and sweeping story of friendship, community, and the true meaning of home. Talbot’s directorial debut is a deep and resonant meditation on the stories we tell ourselves to find our place in the world. Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012, sponsored by LA Poverty Department. info@lapovertydept.org, 213-413-1077

Jan 21 – Sat

ALFRED HITCHCOCK: THE MASTER Series, 7pm BLACKMAIL (1929, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, Rialto, UK, 85mns, 35mm, Sound Version); 8:45pm MURDER! (1930, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, Rialto, UK, 101mns, 35mm); 10:45pm NUMBER SEVENTEEN (1932, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, UK, 64mns, 35mm) The Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay Street, 2nd Floor, LA 90021. Hitchcock was honing his craft. Though his silent film The Lodger (an amazing riff on Jack the Ripper we’ll be showing in August 2023 with a new original score by the Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble) showed Hitchcock to be a young director of wild talent, it was his 1929 Blackmail that proved that Hitch was going to be a force in the dawning sound area. Like Fritz Lang in M a few years later, Hitchcock immediately went to work finding out what he could do with sound to make it cinematic. In fact, Blackmail is often considered Britain’s first talkie. It tells the story of Alice White who is blackmailed by someone after she kills a man who tries to rape her. Despite the intense subject matter, Hitchcock found a way to be both true to the material AND cinematic with a climactic chase through the British Museum where Hitch uses all his production design skills learned from the German Expressionists in a kind of rough draft for the climactic Mount Rushmore chase in North by Northwest. We follow Blackmail with the rare chance to see two of Hitch’s early 1930’s works. ON 35mm! Murder!, made in 1932 deals with one of Hitchcock’s favorite themes-an innocent person the entire world thinks is guilty of crimes they didn’t commit. Hitch, a lifelong Catholic, often examined the psychology and cinematic potentials of characters who know they are innocent but find themselves clashing with a society that wants to punish them. Murder! does have a number of problematic elements including a subplot with a bi-racial person that does not hold up at all in 2022. So come prepared to watch this movie analytically. We end the night with Number Seventeen (also on 35mm!), a 1932 comedy thriller (that runs a fleet 64 mins) about a group of jewel thieves who have their hideout over a railway. Hitch made the movie under protest because he wanted to film something else but found himself conscripted to adapt this story which he found riddled with cliches.

Jan 22 – Sun

Recent Supreme Court Rulings, with Erwin Chemerinsky, 3 p, UCLA Hammer Museum. Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of UC Berkeley Law School and one of the nation’s foremost Constitutional scholars, focuses on the most recent Supreme Court term and its momentous decisions on cases related to abortion, the second amendment, climate change, and immigration. Erwin Chemerinsky’s latest book, Worse Than Nothing: The Dangerous Fallacy of Originalism, deals with the conservative judiciary on the Supreme Court. Two additonal sessions will take place on Feb. 22 and March 22. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/recent-supreme-court-rulings-erwin-chemerinsky

Jan 23 – Mon

Jan 24 – Tue

Justice for the Roque Family! Justice for Victims of Racist Violence! Next preliminary court hearing: 8a, Van Nuys Courthouse – 14400 Erwin St, Van Nuys, CA. The U.S. criminal justice system is on trial. The safety of all Asian Americans is at stake. https://safetywalks.org/support-the-roques/ Contact the Los Angeles District Attorney to Demand Justice!

Jan 25 – Wed

OPEN MIC SHORT NIGHT series! The Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay Street, 2nd Floor, LA 90021. COMPETITION THEME: Openings (35mm, 16mm, & digital shorts) 7:30p DEADLINE: Sunday, January 15, To kick off 2023, we want you to make a short film that somehow addresses the theme of openings. By which we mean beginnings, starts. It could be an opening scene, an opening shot, an opening sequence. Or whatever inspires you. As long as we see a connection to the theme and you make the movie between December 2022 and January 15, 2023, you’re in the competition! If you’ve never attended one of our open mic short nights, here’s what they are: We ask filmmakers to submit their shorts for a roughly 90-105 minute program of short movies with intros by the moviemakers themselves. Then we open up the club for an hour socializing and networking so you filmmakers can get to know each other, form a community, and maybe even work together on your next movies. Our only rules: 1) Your short must be 10mns or fewer. 2) It can not be intentionally mean to any group of people for purely ideological or tribal reasons.

Jan 26 – Thu

Author talk: The Blue Agave Revolution – The Poetry of the Blind Rebel, 7p. Michael Novick, co-author with Indigenous political prisoner Oso Blanco, will speak and sign copies (proceeds to the Zapatistas and OB’s children’s project) of the volume of poetry and speculative/magic realist fiction. Page Against the Machine, 2714 E. 4th St. Long Beach 90814. Copies of No Pasaran: Anti-fascist Dispatches from AK Press and We Go Where They Go: The History of Anti-Racist Action from PM Press will also be available for purchase. https://antiracist.org, http://www.patmbooks.com, 562-588-7075.

LA Homeless Count, Hollywood, 8-10p, You must be signed up to volunteer and participate: https://www.theycountwillyou.org/hollywood_count_20220127_20230126 This effort enables important data to be gathered which informs the state of homelessness in LA, brings vital community resources, and increases engagement between leaders, residents and stakeholders. More info:https://hollywoodumc.org/count/ Hollywood United Methodist Church Hollywood campus, The Center, 6636 Selma Av.

Jan 27 – Fri

Jan 28 – Sat

Daughter and Mother Camp Congress for Girls Los Angeles 2023, 8a-1p, a leadership program that introduces girls and mothers to the US political system. Each student will choose to run for a seat in the US House of Representatives, the US Senate or for the presidency with her mother serving as campaign manager. Together, daughter and mother will create a political campaign with a platform, campaign slogan, campaign finance plan, campaign marketing materials and a political ad for television. All campers and moms will register to vote and then vote in an election. Once elected to Congress and sworn in, the newly installed members of Congress will learn how to introduce a bill, debate the merits of the bill, lobby fellow legislators, collaborate with the Executive branch and finally vote on the proposed bill. Moms will serve as House, Senate and White House aides assisting daughters in their work. Camp will culminate with a ceremonial signing of the bill by our Ms. President. One ticket covers a daughter/mother pair. Registrants will also receive a Certificate of Completion, GIP shirt and GIP treat bag. A pre-packed snack of fresh fruit and granola bars will be distributed, lunch will not be served. For additional information contact us at +1 866-226-5911 extension 1, via email at info@girlsinpolitics.com or visit our website at http://www.girlsinpolitics.com.

Jan 29 – Sun

Jan 30 – Mon

Jan 31 – Tue

Upcoming Events

Feb 4 – Sat

P-22 Celebration of Life, 12n, Greek Theatre, “Let’s come together as a community to celebrate his remarkable life!,” tickets, savelacougars.org, lagreektheatre.com/events/detail/p-22-celebration-of-life.

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy. http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. time? http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions