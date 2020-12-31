Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

Peace vigils: http://change-links.org/ongoing-peace-vigils-and-community-programs/

Other Calendars: http://ocprogressiveevents.info/,

http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/,

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ieprogressivealliance/events/,

http://www.activistsandiego.org/event, https://vcpjn.org/calendar/, https://indivisibleventura.org/events/,

https://echoparkfilmcenter.org

https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/movies/all-of-las-outdoor- movies-in-one-calendar

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. (just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Pico/LaCienga Peace Vigil, 5-6p since 2003 for peace and social justice. SW corner Pico and LaCienega, purplecir@aol.com

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. 213-413-1077. Suspended for the duration.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community.

This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD) , 10:30am – 12:30pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD), 1:00pm – 3:00pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la

Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

BLM-LA protest, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 12 noon-8p everyday. https://thevalleyofchange.org

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10221732371752555&set=pcb.10221732372432572&type=3&theater

DSA-LA Medic training crash course, Sundays in January, 5-6p, online. (Jan 3, 10, 17, 24) RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/ma_medic_210103/ mutualaid@dsa-la.org

FRI – JAN 1

Film: The Great Postal Heist, online by Topanga Peace Alliance, 7:15p via zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87611823495?pwd=enpBWVlKTzJSYmJBbzNRZmZXbjJDZz09

Meeting ID: 876 1182 3495; Passcode: 865859 In the runup to the 2020 elections we all heard about the dismantling of equipment and assets, under Postmaster General Louis Dejoy’s leadership, but this was only the latest episode of the rich and powerful orchestrating the demise of the U.S. Post Office, which started in earnest during the Nixon administration. ‘The Great Postal Heist’ is the directorial debut of Galione, who tells the story of his father, a 30-year postal clerk who was harassed, threatened, and fired for standing up for fellow employees. The documentary reveals how the USPS has been systematically dismantled and privatized by the trillion-dollar mail industry and its politicians who seek to raise prices and lower wages. A moving indictment of the toxic culture and push to downsize, the eye-opening documentary allows viewers to hear from experts and advocates including Ralph Nader and Richard Wolff, and directly from the selfless and courageous people hidden behind the scenes, long-suffering and ignored.​ Before the film, we will have announcements regarding upcoming events and actions for peace and social justice. We will enable video so that we can optionally see each other if you choose to enable your camera. After the film we will have a discussion and play selected portions of a recorded Q&A with the film’s director, the producer / editor, and the VP of the American Postal Workers Union.

SAT – JAN 2

Film: Tenet – Los Feliz Weekly Drive-In Movie, John Marshall HS, 3939 Tracy St, LA. 7:15-9:30p, Hosted by Los Feliz Drive-In. Tickets: https://theoddmarket.com/movies Weekly Drive-In at Marshall HS.

SUN – JAN 3

EVICTION TSUNAMI : Get Answers, via zoom, 6:30-8p. SM Committee For Racial Justice will start the New Year off with a most pressing topic in many households. 1/3 of the US will face housing insecurity in the coming months. The moratorium on evictions has been extended to the end of January, but what then? Few will be able to pay past rent or mortgage payments due. And because the corona virus has impacted the Black and Brown communities disproportionately, those communities are at the highest risk of losing their homes, if that hasn’t happened already. What is being done to avert this looming crisis and how can we advocate for more solutions? Two of our panel members will be Anastasia Foster and Caroline Torosis, who serve on the Santa Monica Rent Control Board.

Anastasia also serves on the Housing Sub-committee of Santa Monicans for Renters’ Rights and has been a Landlord and a small business owner, which gives her a unique perspective to understand both sets of stakeholders. She works on a broad range of housing issues and is part of the anti-eviction Right to Counsel Coalition of LA. She has been a repeat panelist at Housing CA and works with jurisdictions up and down the state on issues surrounding rent control.

Caroline, an attorney, is the Director of Economic and Business Development at WDACS (LA County dept of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services ) where she promotes policy and program development to spur economic mobility and works toward equitable and inclusive community development. She has spearheaded the County’s efforts to raise the minimum wage, develop the Center for Financial Empowerment, and negotiate repayment agreements between homeowners and banks to avoid foreclosure. We are planning other panelists on county and state efforts to mitigate a tsunami of evictions and foreclosures. More details soon. If you are NOT on our list already, call Joanne at 310-422-5431

MON – JAN 4

Food Pantry/ Grand Clinic. Central Neighborhood Health Foundation, 10:30a–12:30p, Every 1st & 3rd Monday of the month our Grand Clinic (2614 S. Grand Ave), hosts a free Food Pantry event for all.

Please join us and tell others who are in need! Our current food supply allows for about 100 persons/families to be served. https://www.facebook.com/events/802780756963157/

TUE – JAN 5

WED – JAN 6

San Gabriel Valley Tenants Alliance, online, 6-7:30p. Co-sponsored by The People’s Resource Center. https://bitly.is/35SKkb3 The SGVTA will hold their monthly general meeting on the 1st Wednesday of every Month. During the meeting we will collectively discuss how we can support the growth of tenant associations, unions and overall power within the San Gabriel Valley. Our hope is to think together on what we need to do to make this happen. https://www.facebook.com/events/837911430358415

THU – JAN 7

FRI – JAN 8

SAT – JAN 9

Pacifica Fightback Virtual National Town Hall, 3;30p PST, via zoom. Hear from Palestinian activists about their just struggle and learn more about the use of false charges of antisemitism to censor and even criminalize solidarity and opposition to the Israeli occupation. Town Hall will also focus on the centrality of anti-racism to democracy at Pacifica and in society. In the second half, we will look further at the other attacks on democratic governance and community radio, the lies the breakers are telling about the causes and nature of Pacifica’s financial problems, and discuss how to get Pacifica stations on firmer financial ground through fundraising and alliance-building. Join us!

You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Jan 9, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtc-ihrjsrGdyVPXpExBHN1Ltp-TPzQAis

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

SUN – JAN 10

DSA LA Medic training crash course, part 2, 5-6p. See Ongoing Activities

MON – JAN 11

Close Guantanamo NOW! 10-11:30a PST, virtual event due to COVID precautions, Free and open to all

Register Now: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrd-qsrzgsE9QBZnxB9DlU1iAsseKiqOgX Flyer: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/icujp/pages/2689/attachments/original/1608866488/Close_Guantanamo_2021.pdf

Join ICUJP and allies online to mark the 19th anniversary of the opening of the US prison at the Guantanamo Bay US military base in Cuba and the human rights violations and torture it spawned. At its peak, the illegal detention center at Guantanamo Bay held some 800 men and boys of Muslim faith – most of whom were never charged with a crime. Today, 40 prisoners still languish there. Let’s send a message to President Trump and President-elect Biden: Close Guantanamo NOW and release all detainees! End torture NOW and prosecute the torturers and those who authorized them. Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace. Speakers: Estee Chandler, Jewish Voice for Peace; Jim Lafferty, National Lawyers Guild LA; Shane Que Hee, Out Against War; Michael Rapkin, Guantanamo Bar; Clive Stafford Smith, Reprieve UK; Shakeel Syed, former director, Islamic Shura Council; Mohammad Tajsar, ACLU of Southern California; And other friends. Music by Stephen L. Fiske and Fidel Sanchez. Co-sponsors: National Religious Campaign Against Torture; Endorsers: St Camillus Center, ACLU of Southern California, Anti-Racist Action – LA, Guantanamo Bar, Jewish Voice for Peace, National Lawyers Guild LA, Out Against War, Reprieve UK, St. Camillus Center

TUE – JAN 12

How to Mentor the Teen/Tween Brain Online Event 6–8p, Hosted by Foster & Kinship Care Education Program at Saddleback College. FKCE Trainer: Rick Bazant, Psy.D. https://cccconfer.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpceGhqTMtGNeYgrvT3Z5EubukENEaFRc9

https://www.facebook.com/events/1110844826037092/

WED – JAN 13

Global Trade Policy During a New American Era Online Event, 11a, Hosted by UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations. https://www.international.ucla.edu/burkle/event/14763 A webinar with Jennifer Hillman, former member of the World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body & CFR Senior Fellow for Trade and International Political Economy. The WTO was the target of massive anti-globalization protests for over a decade, mainly from the left. https://www.facebook.com/events/1277014945994128/ Many world-wide will be surprised to hear there is a new “American” era in the offing.

Capitalist Crisis and Un(der)employment, 6-8p, online. Democratic Socialists of America, LA chapter. As part of the chapter resolution In Response to Crisis: A Neighborhood Solidarity Program by DSA-LA, the Political Education Committee is hosting this special event to examine the current capitalist economic crisis and its relationship to unemployment and underemployment. Explore why — in this moment — we should dedicate organizing efforts in solidarity with the poor, unemployed, underemployed, and precariously employed, and what opportunities this moment presents for the organized Left. RSVP to receive the Zoom link for this event, as well as suggested pre-reading materials. https://actionnetwork.org/events/capitalist-crisis-and-underemployment

Film Friends: Zoe Heyn-jones and Terra Long, 10a Los Angeles, Noon Mexico City. free online. Film Friends is a monthly series that brings established and emerging filmmakers together online for informal discussions on everything analog cinema. Series 1 features eco image-makers from around the world! Zoom in as we continue the series in conversation with filmmakers Zoë Heyn-Jones and Terra Long. Zoë Heyn-Jones is a researcher-artist and cultural worker who grew up on Saugeen Ojibway land in Ontario (Canada) and on Tz’utujil/Kaqchikel Maya land in Guatemala. Zoë holds a PhD in Visual Arts from York University and a graduate diploma in Latin American Studies from CERLAC (the Centre for Research on Latin America and the Caribbean, York University). Zoë is the co-founder of the F4A (Film for Artists) collective and F4A’s Site + Cycle residency project that combines analogue filmmaking instruction with teachings about site specificity and plant-based image making. She lives and works in Mexico City and Tkaranto/Toronto. Terra Long is a filmmaker, editor and educator. Her short experimental works playfully engage with the materiality of celluloid as a means to navigate constructed landscapes, deep time and cultural histories unearthing the spaces between the real and the imagined. She is part of the Independent Imaging Retreat (The Film Farm) founded by Phil Hoffman and part of the F4A (Film for Artists) collective founded by Zoë Heyn-Jones and Eva Kolcze. Her work has been shown in festivals, micro cinemas and galleries around the world. http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org/events/film-friends-series-continues-january-13-with-zoe-heyn-jones-and-terra-long/

THU – JAN 14

Behind Bars: Life and Death for Inmates in the Age of COVID-19, Online, 4p, Hosted by USC Visions and Voices, https://visionsandvoices.usc.edu/eventdetails/?event_id=33726179785941 COVID-19 has made clear a simple truth that had eluded medical thinking for years: incarceration harms health. As the novel coronavirus sweeps across the country, it causes thousands of preventable infections and numerous deaths among prison and jail staff and detained people alike.

As Chief Medical Officer for New York City’s jails, physician, epidemiologist, and human rights advocate Homer Venters learned firsthand that incarceration drives adverse health outcomes not only for the people who are detained but also for those who work in correctional settings and who live in the surrounding communities. When basic rights—not just to healthcare but to life itself—are repeatedly violated; when core values, such as caring and respect, are disregarded; and when a healthcare system lacks transparency, the results can be tragic. Dr. Venters shared this message nationally in his gripping 2019 book, Life and Death in Rikers Island.

With attention on the coronavirus tragedy, Dr. Venters is urging physicians and public health officials to join efforts to achieve long-term improvements in prison healthcare, and to promote accountability and decarceration. His commitment to protecting his patients and his stories of their struggles—and of the ethical dilemmas that confront prison doctors—will move and inspire you

Can Higher Education Be Transformed To Better Serve Society? Online, 5p, Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian Institution. Register here: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/can-higher-education-be-transformed-to-better-serve-society/ Moderated by Jennifer Ruark, Deputy Managing Editor, Chronicle of Higher Education. The US higher education system faces a crisis of legitimacy. Colleges and universities, while promoting themselves as forces for social mobility, have stacked the deck against their neediest students. Rising college costs, skyrocketing student debt, and increasingly out-of-touch curricula are leading more to question the fairness and value of higher education. What is right, and what misses the mark, in these mounting critiques of our colleges and universities? Can institutions be forced to make sweeping changes to tuition structures, endowment spending, and affirmative action—or are these changes destined to produce more conflict? And what would it take for higher education to transform itself to better serve society?

Arizona State Univ Pres Michael Crow, co-author of The Fifth Wave: The Evolution of American Higher Education, Pomona College Pres G. Gabrielle Starr, and CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro visit Zócalo for an in-depth discussion of how to make American higher education a stronger force for equity and innovation.

(L–R) Joseph Castro, G. Gabrielle Starr, Michael Crow, Jennifer Ruark. Collage by ASU journalism student Hannah Foote.

FRI – JAN 15

SAT – JAN 16

January Fresh Start: Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, 2–4p, 1236 N. Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach 90266. Hosted by South Bay Photography for a Cause. It’s a time for a fresh start. Come out for crisp Winter air, beautiful surroundings, and a photo opp to kick off the New Year. As always, proceeds for this month’s photo opp will be going to Habitat For Humanity, a local chapter. https://www.facebook.com/events/709544103011804/

SUN – JAN 17

KPFK Local Station Board, 10:30a-3p via zoom or teleconference, also streamed on kpftx.org. The KPFK LSB begins its new year, and the elected listener and staff delegates will elect 3 listener directors and 1 staff director to the Pacifica National Board. Local and national committees will be populated, and there will be at least 30 minutes of public comment interspersed. The Board will discuss plans and goals for the coming year, which may include a new Bylaws replacement referendum, as well as probable elections for listener and staff delegates to the LSB that will commence around June. Written comments can be emailed to LSBoard@kpfk.org. More details at https://kpfk.org

DSA LA Medic training crash course, 5-6p, see on-going activities

MON – JAN 18

Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service

Community Caravan For Justice On Dr. King’s Birthday/ Inauguration Day, 10a, MacArthur Park, MLK Coalition of Greater Los Angeles. Join us to demand:

End All Forms Of Voter Suppression!

End Police Violence And Murder In Black And Brown Communities.

End Militarization of Police Forces. Money for Schools and Community Services, Not Jails! (Defund The Police.)

End Attacks On Immigrants.

Support The Sovereignty and Land Rights of Native American Nations

End Attacks on Women’s Rights.

End Attacks on LGBTQ Communities.

Provide Immediate Financial Assistance to Tenants, Unemployed and Small Businesses Impacted by the Corona Virus Crisis. Freeze Mortgage Foreclosures By The Banks. Forgive Student Debts.

Provide Massive Funds For Safe Schools, Hospitals, And Other Necessary Public Services.

Healthcare Access For All!

House The Homeless, Feed The Hungry!

Defend Our Environment And Our Lives — Fight Global Warming And Climate Change!

We Demand A Green “New Deal” / Jobs And Income For All

(Based On A Comprehensive Program Of Energy Conversion)

Spend Our Tax Dollars On Human Needs, Not Wars! (End U.S. Military Interventions In Africa, And Elsewhere.)

“An Injustice Anywhere Is A Threat To Justice Everywhere.”— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Join hands with the Martin Luther King Coalition Of Greater Los Angeles and many others

For more information call 213-400-9155

TUE – JAN 19

Disclosure: Screening with Laverne Cox, Sam Feder & Amy Scholder, 5p, online, UCLA Hammer Museum. Register: https://watch.eventive.org/hammermuseum/play/5fd3f70aa4225C2bd4fe7afc An unprecedented, eye-opening look at transgender depictions in film and TV, Disclosure reveals how Hollywood simultaneously reflects and manufactures deep anxieties about gender. Leading trans thinkers and creatives, including Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Mj Rodriguez,and Jamie Clayton, share their reactions to some of Hollywood’s most beloved moments. Followed by a Q&A with Disclosure director Sam Feder, producer Amy Scholder, and Emmy Award winner Laverne Cox. (2020, dir. Sam Feder, color, 108 min.)

WED – JAN 20

THU – JAN 21

Joshua Goldstein – Remains of the Everyday: A Century of Recycling in Beijing, Online Event, 4p. Hosted by USC U.S. – China Institute.

https://usc.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016083156997/WN_sHz_XWtURC-aD9BZmpW5zg Remains of the Everyday traces the changing material culture and industrial ecology of China through the lens of recycling. Over the last century, waste recovery and secondhand goods markets have been integral to Beijing’s economic functioning and cultural identity, and acts of recycling have figured centrally in the ideological imagination of modernity and citizenship. On the one hand, the Chinese state has repeatedly promoted acts of voluntary recycling as exemplary of conscientious citizenship. On the other, informal recycling networks—from the night soil carriers of the Republican era to the collectors of plastic and cardboard in Beijing’s neighborhoods today—have been represented as undisciplined, polluting, and technologically primitive due to the municipal government’s failure to control them. The result, Joshua Goldstein argues, is the repeatedly re-inscribed exclusion of waste workers from formations of modern urban citizenship as well as the intrinsic liminality of recycling itself as an economic process. https://www.facebook.com/events/1275174672848709/

FRI – JAN 22

SAT – JAN 23

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Los Feliz Weekly Drive-In Movie, John Marshall HS, 3939 Tracy St, LA. 7:15-9:30p, Hosted by Los Feliz Drive-In. Tickets: https://theoddmarket.com/movies

Weekly Drive-In at Marshall HS.

SUN – JAN 24

MON – JAN 25

Atheist/Freethinkers Group: UUCLB – The Unitarian Universalist Church of Long Beach, 5450 E. Atherton. 3–4:30p. The Atheist/Freethinkers Group meets weekly on Monday at 3:00PM. We discuss various topics from a realistic perspective and welcome people of all beliefs. Stop by sometime by signing on through the church website and check us out! https://www.uuclb.org/news/calendar

TUE – JAN 26

Virtual Book Talk: An Evening with Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, Online Event, 6 –7:30p, Hosted by Skirball Cultural Center. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope. Journey with Pulitzer Prize–winning authors Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, whose book “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope” serves as inspiration for the Skirball Center’s next online exhibition. In a discussion and Q&A moderated by Eric Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Citizen University, Kristof and WuDunn provide a compassionate look at the many challenges facing the American public and offer ideas for how we might forge a new path forward. Signed books available for purchase at bronxriverbooks.com. FREE online program. Ticket Holders will be contacted by the Skirball with details.

Reservations required: https://www.skirball.org/programs/words-and-ideas/evening-nicholas-d-kristof-and-sheryl-wudunn

WED – JAN 27

THU – JAN 28

CONVERSATIONS: White Feminism with Koa Beck & Julia Serano, 5p online UCLA Hammer Museum. Even amid calls for inclusivity, contemporary feminist discourse tends to prioritize issues historically attributed to white, cis-het women: individual needs, specific reproductive rights, and white collar professionalism. Koa Beck, author of the new book White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind, joins author and activist Julia Serano in conversation around the shortcomings of mainstream feminism and the potential of solidarity. RSVP via link on website: https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/white-feminism-koa-beck-julia-serano

FRI – JAN 29

SAT – JAN 30

TransformAsian Online Event, 10a–6p, Hosted by Asian Mental Health Collective.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transformasian-tickets-133492189733

To help further our mission of destigmatizing mental health in Asian communities, AMHC will be hosting our first-ever virtual conference! The theme of transformation (or “TransformAsian”) speaks to our belief in the power of change and the importance of acknowledging and celebrating recovery. We all are moving through our own Asian mental health journeys, and we would be honored to have you join us as we share in conversations, stories, and performances about personal growth and more. https://www.facebook.com/events/2878880612400584/

SUN – JAN 31