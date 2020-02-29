Celebrate International Women’s Day in South LA

March 7th, join in solidarity with events happening globally for International Women’s Day, starting at 12 noon, at 800 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (corner of MLK & Hoover) Los Angeles 90037. Public transport & parking are close by.

Join a Feminism for the 99% dance party; interactive performance piece, rally, street art, music, healing & action areas.

Wear Red.

To mark International Women’s Day women and girls in several countries participate in the International Women’s Strike, taking action for our rights, living wages including for mothers and other caregivers; an end to violence, murder and disappearance of women; end war; the rights of Mother Earth; a feminism for the 99%. It’s time for us to step up and step out. IWS-LA will have something for everyone to take part in: street art, speakers, music, a live performance piece and more.

International Women’s Day Los Angeles is part of actions taking place in the Global South and North. It is being planned by a cross-movement multiracial team of women representing a range of grassroots organizations and networks. The LA IWD events began in 2000, when the Global Women’s Strike organized events following a call from women in Ireland for a one-day strike. Then in 2018 women in Argentina followed by women in Poland and other countries around the world called for the International Women’s Strike on International Women’s Day; since then women in at least 50 countries have planned activities to mark IWS.

Bring gently used clothing, shoes, household items to be donated for migrants released from detention. And share this event widely on social media, use the hashtags #iwsla2020; #feminism4the99; #valuewomenslives. Send invites to your friends and email lists!

Contact us at IWSM8LosAngeles@gmail.com or call 310-666-5341 to endorse or to join the planning group.

IWS-LA Planning group so far: Alexandria House, ANSWER-LA, Black Coalition Fighting Back Serial Murders, Black Lives Matter LA, Code Pink LA, DCFS Give Us Back Our Children, Every Mother is a Working Mother Network, GABRIELA, Global Women’s Strike/LA, Hunger Action LA, Military Families Speak Out-SoCal, Peace Builders of Orange County, Women of Color in the Global Women’s Strike, Women’s March LA Foundation.

Speakers and Co-Sponsors: To Be Announced. To volunteer: iwsm8LosAngeles@gmail.com or DM International Women’s Strike Los Angeles on Facebook/Instagram.

International site: https://parodemujeres.com/