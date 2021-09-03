ICUJP Marks 20 Years of Struggle for Peace & Justice

by Steve Rohde & Grace Dyrness

Twenty years ago, only days after the devastating 9/11 attacks, the late Rev. George F. Regas brought together Christians, Jews, Muslims, Quakers, humanists and people of many other faiths and beliefs to found Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace (ICUJP). Acutely aware that such a dire moment posed a grave threat to peace and justice, George knew that peacemakers needed to create a place to gather, organize, pray, and act together, united by the fundamental principle that Religious Communities Must Stop Blessing War and Violence.

ICUJP is warmly inviting people to join us in person or online, from 4:00-6:00 pm PDT on Sept. 11, 2021, to celebrate ICUJP’s 20th Anniversary, honoring the life and legacy of Rev. Regas. The celebration will include the 2021 George F. Regas Courageous Peacemaker Awards, recognizing people and organizations whose work exemplifies his principled commitment to peace and justice. (Please note that at the in-person event, we will strictly adhere to all COVID restrictions required by the Pasadena Public Health Department and the CDC at that time.)

ICUJP is thrilled to honor Judy Chu, U.S. Representative, D-CA-27, for her ongoing commitment to justice and peace. In addition, we will be honoring the following organizations for their efforts in serving and advocating for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order): All Saints Episcopal Church, Pasadena; Black-Jewish Justice Alliance; Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE); Friends Committee on National Legislation CA Advocacy Team; Housing Works; ILM Foundation; Immanuel Presbyterian Food Pantry; Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC); National Religious Campaign Against Torture; NewGround: A Muslim-Jewish Partnership for Change; Poor People’s Campaign; and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church/Sola Community Peace Center.

There are two ways to join the event:

In-person program and reception: Admission tickets are available for a donation of $25 or more. Please be as generous as you can to help underwrite scholarships for those who cannot afford a ticket. (To request a scholarship, based on limited availability, please email Daryn Kobata, Director of Communications and Special Events: communications@icujp.org.) Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pursuing-justice-and-peace-for-20-years-tickets-165684900999 Live streamed: Watch the free online event. Details coming soon.

BECOME AN EVENT CO-SPONSOR

We also invite you or your organization to become an event co-sponsor. Choose from several packages; each includes admission ticket(s) to the in-person event and an ad or listing in the online and print tribute books. Please visit the co-sponsorship page https://www.icujp.org/co-sponsorship for details, and purchase packages on the Tickets page.