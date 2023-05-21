Drop the Charges on the “Uhuru 3”

Defend the Right to Free Speech!

Be part of the worldwide movement denouncing the indictments of African People’s Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela and Uhuru solidarity leaders Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel, falsely charged as “Russian agents!”

Stop the U.S. government’s attempts to silence Chairman Omali Yeshitela and the Uhuru Movement that has struggled for Black Liberation and against U.S.

colonial wars for more than 50 years!

Take action with demonstrations, protests, teach-ins, tabling, banner drops. Let them know we will not be silenced!

May 27th marks African Liberation Day and the founding of the African People’s Socialist Party, as well as the three-year anniversary of the police murder of

George Floyd.

https://handsoffuhuru.org/

Los Angeles Hands Off Uhuru action

Saturday, May 27th at 10:00AM

US Federal Court Building

350 W 1st, LA, CA 90012