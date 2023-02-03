See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Feb 1 – Wed

Los Angeles Breakfast Club presents The History of LAX, 7-9a, Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Dr, LA 90027. Enjoy a catered breakfast, silly songs, club traditions, and special presentation each week at the historic Los Angeles Breakfast Club. ABOUT THE SPEAKER: Jean-Christophe “JC” Dick has over 15 years experience as an Airport Planner, and has been on the Board of the Flight Path Museum at LAX since 2017. He is currently serving as the Museum Vice-President, Airport Historian and Technology Chair. He is also a pilot and award-winning photographer. During his time at the Flight Path, JC has been digging through the archives to locate critical documents about the history of LAX and digitizing them for archival purposes. Jean-Christophe will be presenting the history of LAX, from its green-field beginnings, to the current expansion to accommodate the world once again. TICKETS: Sales on LAbreakfastclub.com close 48 hours before breakfast. Non-members are $25 and Members receive a 25% discount when logged into their Membership Portal. Please arrive between 6:45 – 7:00 AM sharp! Doors close at 7:15 AM. Your admission includes a buffet breakfast, enjoyment of our 97-year-old club traditions, plus a special presentation from our Speaker of the Week! Surgical disposable face masks or medical-grade masks (i.e., KN95, KF94, N95) are strongly recommended when not eating or drinking, especially during the cold and flu season, and will be provided on request.

Westchester Life Stories writing group,10:30a-12:30p, Westchester YMCA, 80th St. & Sepulveda Blvd. Supportive group to write your memories or memoir. Meets every Wednesday. For info send an email with Life Stories in the subject line to Gene (genejoycek@aol.com) or Madeline (madelinenella@yahoo.com).

Feb 2 – Thu

“Long Distance Revolutionary” screening online, 4p Pacific Time. First movie of its kind about Mumia. Focusing on Mumia’s life, motivations, family, time in the Black Panther Party, his radio career, reporting on MOVE, his writing, and his life on Death Row. Film includes Angela Davis, Cornel West, Dick Gregory, Alice Walker, Amy Goodman, and Rubin “Hurricane” Carter. Event by Prison Radio, Malcolm X Grassroots Movement-Detroit and Moratorium NOW! Coalition. Details: facebook.com/events/1236044947295953/ Register: tinyurl.com/mumia-film

Feb 3 – Fri

Civil Rights: Where You Begin/ Derechos civiles: por dónde empieza, 12n-1:30p, LA Law Library, 301 West 1st St, LA 90012, free. Many people can’t afford a lawyer to handle their legal issues. This can make it difficult to protect your civil rights, including your right to be free from discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and education. In this class, learn about your civil rights under state and federal law, how these rights are protected, and resources available to help. Learning important fundamentals about civil rights can make your legal journey easier and more successful. Class covers: The right to be free from unlawful discrimination, and other types of civil rights; The characteristics generally protected by civil rights laws, including race, ethnicity, gender, religious belief, and age; How to determine which civil rights statute or claim might apply to your situation; How and where to make a civil rights complaint, and types of civil rights lawsuits; Resources for further information and where to seek help; Presented in partnership with the L.A. Incubator Consortium. Registration fees: FREE, Reservation reserves spot. No legal advice: LA Law Library does not provide legal advice.https://www.lalawlibrary.org/

Regeneration Summit: A Celebration of Black Cinema, February 3–5, 10 a, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., LA; a three-day summit featuring live entertainment, workshops, screenings, panel discussions, and food vendors, with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ groundbreaking exhibition REGENERATION: BLACK CINEMA 1898–1971, exploring the history of Black participation in American film history and culture. The summit will convene film artists, activists, musicians, and key people dedicated to preserving Black film history, including, Julie Dash, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Janaya Future Khan, Shola Lynch, Justice Maya Singleton, and more. (See Symposium Feb 4 and Family Fun Day Feb 5)

Whose Streets? Directed by Sabaah Folayan & Damon Davis, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of the St. Louis area and beyond. Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson, Missouri uprising. As the national guard rolls in, a new generation mounts a powerful battle cry not just for their civil rights, but for the right to live. Official Selection, 2017 Sundance Film Festival. For more information please call Henriëtte Brouwers, 310 227 6071. https://www.lapovertydept.org/

Feb 4 – Sat

Pan African Film Festival Volunteer Orientation, 10a-12n. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 3650 MLK Blvd., LA 90008. PAFF is holding volunteer orientation meetings so volunteers and potential volunteers can find out more about being a volunteer with PAFF and what kind of roles are available. https://www.paff.org/events/



P-22 Celebration of Life, 12n, Greek Theatre, “Let’s come together as a community to celebrate his remarkable life!,” tickets, savelacougars.org, lagreektheatre.com/events/detail/p-22-celebration-of-life . To get involved with life-saving wildlife bridges: https:// 101wildlifecrossing.org .

Justice for AJ Weber and Dijon Kizzee! Defend Westmont! 12n, 1212 W 107th St, LA 90044. National Action Network Los Angeles, Coalition for Community Control Over the Police. https://www.facebook.com/events/728803108635072/

Errant Press Presents: No Borders Zine Fest & Book Launch, 2p, In person at Beyond Baroque,681 N. Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, 10 dollars tickets. No Borders is a celebration of tolerance and DIY spirit. The event starts with a Zine Fest in Beyond Baroque’s outdoor patio featuring multiple artists, DIY presses, and zinesters from Mexico & the U.S. of multicultural backgrounds who will share their latest work and printed material. No Borders concludes with the launch of Errant Press’s new artist book, Errant Passport, a publication that plays with the idea of what is “real” or “official.” The author will open a discussion panel about borders and their different meanings where participants will explore the question “What are borders?” 310-822-3006

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, 10a-10p, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Saturday Symposium. https://www.academymuseum.org/en/programs/detail/saturday-symposium-regeneration How can we work together to preserve the history and future legacy of Black people’s participation in American cinema? To answer this question, we’re convening some of Black cinema’s brightest stars and those dedicated to protecting its history for a full-day symposium. Through thought-partnership, interactive learning activities, and unconventional discussions, the Saturday Symposium will create opportunities for Black cinema enthusiasts of all interest levels to learn, grow, and build strategies together. 6067 Wilshire Boulevard.

Feb 5 – Sun

CA REPARATIONS & YOU: What Restitution Could Mean to Long Term, Local African American Descendants, 6-8:30p, Refreshments 6 & program 6:30, Committee for Racial Justice, hybrid event, Virginia Avenue Park Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica, 90404. Free Hybrid Workshop will focus on the work of the CA state Reparations Task Force which will be reporting out its recommendations in 2023. Two members, Dr. Cheryl Grills and attorney Donald Tamaki, will give us updates on their progress. This focus will also build on the ideas generated at Jan. 8 workshop on the Santa Monica Black Apology discussion about generating concrete ways to bring restitutions that help repair the damage done by the legacies of slavery and systemic racism that have created the racial disparities we grapple with in the present.

Dr. Cheryl Tawede Grills, a Clinical Psychologist with a current emphasis in Community Psychology, has been on the faculty of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) for the past 36 years. She is a national Past President of The Association of Black Psychologists (ABPsi) and serves as one of the lead trainers in the Community Healing Network/ABPsi partnership on the Emotional Emancipation Circles Initiative to address racial trauma and stress experienced by people of African ancestry. Dr. Grills also serves as a member of the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC).

Donald K. Tamaki is the co-founder of StopRepeatingHistory.org, a campaign focused on drawing parallels between the round-up of Japanese Americans during World War II and the targeting of minority groups based on race or religion. A major aspect of the campaign is the intersectionality of the Japanese American Redress Movement and that of African American Reparations, with an emphasis on creating solidarity and promoting public awareness on the importance of advancing reparations for African Americans. Tamaki has been Senior Counsel at Minami Tamaki LLP since 2020 and is a Member of the Bar Association of San Francisco and the Asian American Bar Association of the Bay Area. He received the State Bar of California Loren Miller Award in 1987 and the American Bar Association’s Spirit of Excellence Award in 2020.

For those unable to join us in person, register with the following link in order to be sent the zoom link to share with us virtually that evening: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qcuqspz4sGtRd1sw7MskrhukDoYBeGfCJ Email us by 5pm on Thursday 2/2 at committee4racialjustice@gmail.com if you need child care. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431

FREE Family Fun Day, the Academy Motion Picture Museum, 6067 Wiltshire Blvd, L.A. a variety of engaging activities for visitors of all ages to learn, collaborate and celebrate the groundbreaking exhibition Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971. Schedule: Regeneration Discovery Challenge, 10am–4pm | Regeneration entrance, L4 created by the Teen Council; Horsemanship 101 with Urban Saddles, 11am–3pm Learn fundamental horsemanship skills then saddle up and take a ride in our pop-up arena!

ALL-Black Mini Food Market, 11am–5pm, Regeneration Maker Lounge, 11am–5pm | LL1, fun maker activities for visitors of all ages; Next Generation of Cinema Workshop Series, 11am–5pm | Shirley Temple Education Studio, LL1, interactive activities to explore an introduction to film restoration and archival work; Black Joy! Walt Disney Company Piazza, a fusion of classic sounds from DreamHaus and Zeal Co-op with DJ Toks; After Lunch Talk with the Librarian of Congress 2p, Ted Mann Theater, LL1 with the Director of the Academy Museum Jacqueline Stewart and the Teen Council in conversation with the Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden on the power of film restoration to impact generations.

Feb 6 – Mon

Barrier Breakers: From Jackie to Pumpsie, 1947-1959 On view through Feb 19, Central Library, Getty Gallery , 630 W. 5th St., LA 90071, 213-228-7000, open daily. call or check the lapl.org website for hours

Feb 7 – Tue

KPFK on-air fund drive for Black History Month – donate on-line at https://www.kpfk.org (click on donate) or call 818-985-5735 (985-KPFK) and hit option 2 to donate and become a member of listener-sponsored free speech Pacifica community radio in southern California.

Feb 8- Wed

Feb 9- Thu

Pan African Film & Arts Festival opening night, 5:30p: Red Carpet Arrivals, 7p Screening. Directors’ Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, LA. Hosted by Danny Glover & Thomas Q. Jones. info@paff.org films on varying nights are at 3 locations, mainly Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Cinemark 15, plus art exhibit in the mall. For details check https://www.paff.org/events

What Is the Value of Art? 7p, ASU California Center in LA. A Zócalo/NeueHouse/KCRW/Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Event, Moderated by Helen Molesworth, Writer and Curator. The headlines that make breaking news in the art world most often concern a piece’s financial worth, which nearly always means how much a private collector paid for it. But for most of us, the value of art has very little to do with a dollar amount. Rather, art provides an avenue to a diverse range of critical discussions, evokes a feeling or a memory, helps us process deep emotions, or calls us to action—and the stronger the response, the higher the value. Where do these economic and non-monetary forms of value meet? How can art world movers and shakers—artists, curators, museum professionals, and nonprofits— continue to leverage the money and attention around blue chip artists into support for social change and community building? And what larger, deeper questions posed by art does our obsession with skyrocketing price tags obscure? contemporary artist and activist Andrea Bowers; artist, cultural organizer, and co-founder of Meztli Projects Joel Garcia; and director and CEO of Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Sandra Jackson-Dumont visit Zócalo to consider the value of art beyond a financial investment. Pro Bono ASL will provide live simultaneous ASL translation of the event. Members of the in-person audience will be invited to a reception with music by KCRW DJ Novena Carmel at NeueHouse at the historic Bradbury Building at 304 S. Broadway, several blocks north of the California Center, from 8:30-10:30 PM. Join in person or live online. Register: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-value-art/

Feb 10 – Fri

9th Annual Transformative Justice and Abolition Criminology Conference, 8a-5:30p PT, free via zoom. Register: https://savethekidsgroup.org For info and to present, email lucasdietsche81@gmail.com. Presenters include Michael Novick of Change Links, Turning The Tide, KPFK and Anti-Racist Action, who will be speaking at 4:40p Pacific, followed by 10 min. Of Q&A at 5:10p. https://savethekidsgroup.org/9th-annual-transformative-justice-and-abolition-criminology-conference-via-zoom-february-10-2022/.

Love Letter Los Angeles Potluck – music & art, 6-10p, free, Robinson S.P.A.C.E., 104 Robinson St, LA 90026. Year of the Crow, Protocultura, She’s Anna Molly, Xavier Solis, DJ3Heart, and more, plus circus show by La Comadreja Jaja & Sombrecito de Chile.

Book Launch: A Tinderbox in Three Acts by Cynthia Dewi Oka, 8p, In person at Beyond Baroque, 681 N. Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, $10. In her fourth poetry collection, Cynthia Dewi Oka performs a lyric accounting of the anti-Communist genocide of 1965, which, led by the Indonesian military and with US assistance, erased and devastated millions of lives in Indonesia. Under the New Order dictatorship that ruled by terror for over three decades in the aftermath, perpetrators of the killings were celebrated as national heroes while survivors were systemically silenced.The author will be joined by poets Arthur Kayzakian, Vanessa Angélica Villareal, & Kien Lam for an evening of in-person readings at Beyond Baroque. A reception will be held with food & light refreshments before and after the performances. 310-822-3006

Film screening: THE LIBERATION OF FREMONT HIGH, 9:05p. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall Cinemark as part of PAFF.

Conscious Life Expo, LAX Hilton, Feb 10-13. Discount tickets available online at https://www.consciouslifeexpo.com, 800-367-5777. Friday, 1-10p; Sat-Sun, 9a-10p; Mon, 11a-10p.

Feb 11 – Sat

Conscious Life Expo, see Fri Feb 11. Keynote 7:30p Daniel Sheehan on US govt. disclosures re: UFOs and extraterrestrial intelligence.

Jennifer Leitham at The City of West Hollywood’s 2023 Winter Sounds, 5p, Free Indoor Concert Series, Jazz, West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069. Jennifer Leitham is known for playing with music masters Mel Tormé, Peggy Lee, George Shearing, Doc Severinsen, Woody Herman, Benny Carter, Bill Watrous, k.d. lang, and is also a composer, arranger, lyricist. RSVP Requested: https://wintersounds-2023Feb11.eventbrite.com. First come, first served.

Feb 12 – Sun

Conscious Life Expo, see Fri Feb 11

Book Talk: The Blue Agave Revolution – Michael Novick. 4p,

Deadline to apply for BIPOC Artist Grants Are you a Black, Indigenous, and/or Person of Color (BIPOC) artist looking for support to advance your artistic practice and goals? Apply now to WESTAF’s BIPOC Artist Fund! Designed in partnership with their Leaders of Color Network, the fund provides resources to and for BIPOC artists living and working in the 16 states and jurisdictions in the WESTAF region. The deadline to submit an application is February 12, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. MT Learn more and apply now at https://westafgrants.gosmart.org/ Up to 10k per artist- 16 artists total One award per state/jurisdiction: Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Guam, Hawai’i, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming https://westafgrants.gosmart.org/ #BIPOCArtistFund #WESTAF

Feb 13 – Mon

Conscious Life Expo, see Fri Feb 11

Feb 14 – Tue Valentines Day

Feb 15- Wed

Feb 16- Thu

JazzZone JazZabration February Living Legend Awards https://viewstub.com/JazzZone-JazZabration-February-Living-Legend-Awards-1247302425 Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 S. Degnan Blvd LA 90008. Doors open at 2:30pm, all attendees need to be seated by 2:45pm due to filming. Available ticket options: Virtual and in person. Seats are limited and Honoree guests will be confirmed. Honorees: Cleveland Jones, Norman Carter, Ken Detweiler, Bill Johnston.

Feb 17 – Fri

Hilton Als & Jennifer Krasinski in conversation, 7:30p. Acclaimed writer and New Yorker contributor Hilton Als returns during to the Hammer Museum for the closing week of the exhibition Joan Didion: What She Means, which he organized. He is joined by Prop Tragedies author Jennifer Krasinski, who has written about art, film, video, and performance for publications such as Artforum, The Paris Review, and The Village Voice. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/hilton-als-jennifer-krasinski

After Skid Row, Directed by Lindsey Hagen, 22 min., Q&A with Granni and Pastor Blue immediately following the screening, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. This film documents the journey of Barbie Carter (aka: Gangster Granni) as she comes to terms with her identity and navigates the road ahead after living on the streets of Skid Row for the past 10 years. The film illuminates the intimate humanity behind homelessness in an effort to replace judgement with empathy and demystify the homeless and housing crisis experienced across the US. For more information please call Henriëtte Brouwers, 310 227 6071. https://www.lapovertydept.org/

Feb 18 – Sat

Book Talk: The Blue Agave Revolution – Michael Novick. 7p, Come celebrate Valentine’s Day, Michael’s 76th birthday, and the 35th anniversary of “Turning The Tide” at All Power Books, 4873 W Adams Blvd, LA 90016. Michael will read from and sign copies of “The Blue Agave Revolution: Poetry of the Blind Rebel,” co-authored with Indigenous political prisoner Oso Blanco (Byron Shane Chubbuck), proceeds to support Oso Blanco’s children’s projects and the Zapatistas. Also available: No Pasaran! Anti-Fascist Dispatches from a World in Crisis in which Michael has a long chapter, and We Go Where They Go – The Story of Anti-Racist Action, for which he was interviewed and provided archival materials on ARA. For more info: 323-636-7388 or antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com, https://antiracist.org

PAFF Spoken Word Festival, 6:30-9p, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Mall Bridge, $20. https://www.paff.org/events/spokenwordfest-auditions/

Feb 19 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, currently contested between the LSB and the Pacifica National Board as to its composition and authority/yresponsibility. If it occurs, a half hour of public comment is interspersed, meeting via zoom and information posted to kpftx.org Elections for Pacifica National Board committees and volunteers for PNB tas forces will take place. More information at https://www.kpfk.org

CLOSING NIGHT, Pan African Film Festival RED CARPET, Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw and XD, 4020 Marlton Avenue, LA 90008, see Feb 9 for more info: info@paff.org films on varying nights are at 3 locations; for details check https://www.paff.org

Action Not Words: FSP Forum 3p, Hybrid. Based on two new publications from Red Letter Press: “Which Way Forward for the Black Lives Matter Movement?” and “A Revolutionary Call for Black Reparations,” this event will analyze and discuss how to build a multiracial movement led by militant Black workers, women and LGBTQ+ folks that can fight for reparations and ultimately end police violence and systemic racism.

Speaker: Christina López Growing up poor and Chicana in segregated Phoenix, López was inspired to activism by the Black liberation struggle. Her involvement with the two waves of Black Lives Matter and the never-ending battle against police brutality fuels her determination to find lasting solutions to discrimination and bigotry.

Chair: William Hooks, African American activist, documentary film-maker, and retired radiologist. Social Hour at 2:00p, Appetizers available for a donation. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., L.A. Bus lines 38 and 209

Wheelchair Accessible. Zoom option: bit.ly/lafsp-bhm23. Childcare available, please call 48 hours in advance

323-732-6416 • lafsp@socialism.com

Feb 20 – Mon Presidents Day holiday, bank, govt. Offices, schools closed

Feb 21 – Tue

Feb 22- Wed

Erwin Chemerinsky discusses upcoming Supreme Court cases. Hammer Museum. 7:30 pm, free. Construction Alert: The Hammer remains open while its lobby is under construction. Visitors may enter the museum via the entrance at Lindbrook Avenue or the adjacent office lobby located at 10889 Wilshire Boulevard. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/upcoming-supreme-court-cases-erwin-chemerinsky

Feb 23- Thu

Encore presentation of all-star reading of Toni Morrison’s novel, Song of Solomon, Feb 23-25, 2023. Free, registration is required. Register Here: https://events.literacypartners.org/blackhistorymonth/ The event features 15 critically acclaimed and best-selling authors – including Brit Bennett, Edwidge Danticat, Jacqueline Woodson, and Margaret Atwood – each giving voice to Morrison’s extraordinary interrogation of violence and the search for redemption. This event is part of the “Writers for Readers” digital series that brings people together at the intersection of racial equity, social justice and literacy. We present this public reading in solidarity with Black families everywhere. 4-8p Pacific

Feb 24 – Fri

LA Public Library hosts author Janae Marks, 4:30p. She talks about her latest middle-grade book, On Air With Zoe Washington, an empowering and big-hearted sequel to the critically acclaimed From the Desk of Zoe Washington. On Air follows Zoe and her recently exonerated father as they build on their new relationship and work to open their own restaurant together, but as public interest in their story wanes, will anyone still be listening? Janae Marks is the critically acclaimed author of middle-grade novels, From the Desk of Zoe Washington, A Soft Place to Land, and On Air with Zoe Washington. Her novels have been named Best Book of the Year by Parents Magazine, Chicago Public Library, the Boston Globe, the Bank Street College of Education, and others. From the Desk of Zoe Washington is currently in development with Disney Branded Television to become an original movie executive produced by Kerry Washington. https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/your-author-series-janae-marks Streaming live on the los angeles public library’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/losangeleslibrary Those attending the virtual program will have an opportunity to win a free book.

Toni Morrison’s novel, Song of Solomon (see Feb 23 – Thu for details), 4-8:30p.Pacific.

Feb 25 – Sat

Juliana Riccardi, 2023 Winter Sounds FREE Indoor Concert Series, 5p, Americana-Soul, Blues-Rock, West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. Blending blues-rock, folk and Americana into their energetic and emotional original sets, Juliana & her band is committed to creating music that sounds great. First come, first served. RSVP Requested: https://wintersounds-2023Feb25.eventbrite.com.

Toni Morrison’s novel, Song of Solomon (see Feb 23 – Thu for details) 12n-4:30p Pacific.

Feb 26 – Sun

Feb 27 – Mon

Feb 28 – Tue

Upcoming Events

Mar 11 Labor Notes Los Angeles conference, LA Trade Tech College, 200 W. Washington Blvd., LA 90015, 9a-5p. Workshops will include: – Beating Apathy – Turning an Issue into a Campaign – What Makes a Democratic Rank-and-File Union – Building a Contract Campaign – Strikes! – New Organizing – Race and Labor https://www.labornotes.org/events/2022/los-angeles-troublemakers-school

Mar 11 Book Talk: Michael Novick, The Blue Agave Revolution and No Pasaran! 6p, Village Well Books, 9900 Culver Blvd, Culver City 90232. 424-298-8951

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy. http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Blvd. and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. time? http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

AWARE-LA white anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions