Change Links cannot publish without your support.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to ensure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together. Los Angeles COVID protocols in effect at most indoor public venues: proof of vaccination and photo ID required for entry.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more info). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

FEB 1 – TUE

FEB 2 – WED

Poetry: Henri Cole, POSTPONED TO MARCH 24!! 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, free. Henri Cole has published 10 books of poetry, including Pulitzer Prize finalist Middle Earth and his most recent collection, Blizzard. He also recently published a memoir, Orphic Paris. Cole has received many awards for his work, including the Jackson Prize, the Kingsley Tufts Award, the Rome Prize, the Berlin Prize, the Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize, and the Medal in Poetry from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He lives in Boston and is the Josephine Olp Weeks Professor of Literature at Claremont McKenna College.10899 Wilshire Blvd. at Westwood, LA 90024.310-443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu COVID protocols in effect. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2022/poetry-henri-cole This got postponed as we were going to press and is still posted on the front of the Hammer website as Feb 2 but as 3/24 inside.

FEB 3 – THU

Author talk – Chef Jet Tila: 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die, 4p online. Chef Jet Tila knows a thing or two about Thai cuisine. Growing up in Los Angeles, he spent time learning the ancient traditions of Asian cuisine from his Cantonese grandmother and working in the famed Bangkok Market. Now as a restaurant owner and judge on the show, Cutthroat Kitchen, he’ll bring his years of experience and hard-earned knowledge for this amazing program. Step inside Jet’s kitchen and learn the secrets to making your favorite Thai dishes taste better than takeout. Participants will have an opportunity to win a free copy of Jet’s book. Streaming live on the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. (See Feb. 17 for links.) This LA Made program was made possible with the generous support of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

FEB 4 – FRI

Abolition. Feminism. Now, 2p, online from Haymarket Books. Join Angela Y. Davis, Gina Dent, Erica R. Meiners, and Beth E. Richie for an urgent conversation moderated by Mariame Kaba. As a politic and a practice, abolition increasingly shapes our political moment — halting the construction of new jails and propelling movements to divest from policing. Yet erased from this landscape are not only the central histories of feminist — usually queer, anti-capitalist, grassroots, and women of color — organizing that continue to cultivate abolition but a recognition of the stark reality: abolition is our best response to endemic forms of state and interpersonal gender and sexual violence. Amplifying the analysis and the theories of change generated from vibrant community based organizing, Abolition. Feminism. Now. surfaces necessary historical genealogies, key internationalist learnings, and everyday practices to grow our collective and flourishing present and futures. https://www.facebook.com/events/3225916991025559/ Get the book, Abolition. Feminism. Now.: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/books/1546-abolition-feminism-now Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abolition-feminism-now-tickets-254804957487

FEB 5 – SAT

Bigger Than Bowman: BDS & Electoral Accountability Forum, 12n–1p, online: https://bit.ly/dsa-bds-accountability Join the DSA BDS & Palestine Solidarity Working Group discussion. We will be joined by organizers from Metro DC and Boston DSA’s to hear about the challenges and successes of their campaigns to pass electoral accountability resolutions and strengthen their candidate endorsement questionnaires. We will also be joined by organizers of the Palestinian Youth Movement to hear how crucial it is for DSA chapters to institutionalize red-lines on support for BDS in our organizing – in particular in our electoral spaces. Then we’ll have a Q&A and share resources for political education, bds campaigns, candidate questionnaires and training, and more that are available to DSA chapters!

REGISTRATION LINK: https://bit.ly/dsa-bds-accountability

2022 Painted Stairways Tour #1 – 6.7 miles 14 painted stairs, 8:30a-12:30p. COVID-19 Rules for this walk: We prefer you be vaccinated/boosted, but will not play vaccine cop, so please act responsibly. Mask use is required, and please practice social distancing. We are not out of the COVID woods yet, but hopefully will be able to drop these requirements if and when the situation improves. Start/End Location: Sunset Triangle Plaza (at the intersection of Sunset and Maltman), if you need a street address, use the Yummy.com on Sunset: 3607 Sunset Blvd, LA 90026 General Info: Painted Stairways Tour webpage: https://socalstairclimbers.com/painted-stairways-tour

The first link is the Google Map of the route, which has thumbnail photos of all the stairways, as well as photos of the start location, in the clickable markers on the map. Then there are links to photos of all the painted stairways, and information on how we run our walks, and what is expected of you as a participant.

========== Important Don’ts for the Tour ==========

1) No selfies/posing for photos, on the stairways. The leader and sweeps will tell you to leave the tour if you do this. It’s rude, and forces everyone else in front and behind to wait for you. Do that on your own time! Seriously, come back later with friends to take those great Instagram photos. I’m all for those shots, just not on the tour! Please quickly shoot photos of the group instead, so we keep moving forward.

2) No dogs. Unfortunately, we’ve had too much trouble with dog owners causing chaos at the back of the group, which prevents the sweeps from doing their main job of keeping the group safe.

3) No hiking poles! I shouldn’t have to state the obvious, that poles and people in groups on narrow sidewalks and stairways do not mix. Save the poles for when you are walking by yourself or with a few friends/family.

Disclaimer: Event is led by Dan Gutierrez. Please ensure that you are in good health before participating in the rigorous activity that this is. As the organizer, Dan Gutierrez assumes absolutely no responsibility for the participants. If you choose to participate, you assume all responsibility for yourself and agree not to hold the leader, his helpers in the group, or his designated sweep, Terry Harmon, – the person walking/helping at the rear – liable in any way. Here is a YouTube video of the exact route we will be walking: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQnr1ENKmFs

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

No War with Russia Rally, 3-4:30p, Wilshire Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024. Come! RSVP! Bring others. Don’t let Biden & Congress drag us into another war or send weapons to Ukraine that could easily fall into the hands of the neo-Nazi Azvov Battalion, an arm of the Ukrainian military. Vets for Peace.

FEB 6 – SUN

Black History: Why Are We Dealing With Many Of The Same Issues Today? 6:30-8p Zoom meeting of SM Committee for Racial Justice; open to all. Click the following link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvc–rqTgsEtJRs8nB89zlpjvAPdG2GY00 CRJ honors Black History Month by looking at the question of why, when we look back at Black history, we see that the problems of today have not changed much from those of the past. The resource person to lead us through the links between the past and today is Dr. Toni-Mokjaetji Humber, Professor Emeritus from the Ethnic and Women’s Studies Department at Cal Poly Pomona. She’s the founder and curator of Where Black Is Brown: The African Diaspora in Mexico that investigates the cultural influences and historical contributions of Africans in Mexico and she currently serves as Vice President and Scholarship Chair of Our Authors Study Club, Inc. (OASC), LA branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Inc,. as well as serving on the Board of Trustees for St. Elmo Village, Inc., an art community and cultural center for creative expression. Dr. Humber will share her insights about how the pillars of Caste that Isabel Wilkerson so brilliantly outlined in her book Caste, can show us why it has been so hard to throw off many of the racial problems that we see played out in Black History. Her analysis can help us forge a path forward toward a more fully equitable future when we better understand what has prevented us from achieving more justice in the past. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

FEB 7 – MON

FEB 8 – TUE

FEB 9 – WED

FEB 10 – THU

Holocaust Survivor Talk – Lea Radziner, 11a online by LA Holocaust Museum. Lea was born in Amsterdam on November 10, 1938, the day after Kristallnacht. A few weeks after the German invasion of the Netherlands and the birth of Lea’s younger sister, Ester, Lea’s father was arrested and deported to Mauthausen along with 425 other Jewish men. Lea’s mother then made the difficult decision to separate her family in order to save her daughters. She placed each daughter with a different family connected with the Dutch underground. Lea was eventually rescued by a Christian farming family in the southern part of the Netherlands. Lea’s mother and sister also survived the Holocaust, and the three were reunited in 1945. They lived for many years in Brazil until Lea settled in Los Angeles. https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/ (323) 651-3704

History of Black Dance in the US, 4m, via zoom: register here: https://lapl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OUk8zHqZQ2SlI35JBbRtDA LA Public Library invites you to join dancer, choreographer, and dance historian Ron Parker as he continues with Part II of “The History of Black Dance in America”. This second part focuses on dances that were created or became popular in the latter half of the 20th Century, dances like Bop, Mambo, Tango, Salsa, Hip Hop as well as many popular fad dances of the 1960s through the 1980s. We also delve into the histories of the popular Afro-centric dances that emerged from this period such as Urban Cha-Cha, Urban Ballroom, Chicago Style Step, and Kizomba. The history of Black dance is, quite simply, the history of American popular dance. This LA Made program was made possible with the generous support of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event. Para ajustes razonables según la ley de ADA, llama al (213) 228-7430 al menos 72 horas antes del evento. https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/history-black-dance-america-part-2

KPFK LSB Special budget meeting, 5:30p via zoom: Join Zoom Meeting or listen to live stream on kpftx.org https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84348910135?pwd=TVc5WWlzN3ZicEgycGhhaWpOS2IrUT09

Meeting ID: 843 4891 0135 Passcode: 392281 One tap mobile +16699006833,,84348910135#,,,,*392281# US (San Jose) Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) Half hour of public comment prior to vote on FY 2022 budget

FEB 11 – FRI

FEB 12 – SAT

Talk: The Opera Detective, 2p, online, Westwood Branch Library, LA Public Library. Zoom info here: https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/talk-opera-detective Come hear a fascinating talk in the LA Opera Connects series by Steve Moore, the Opera Detective. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

FEB 13 – SUN

ARA-LA/PART’s 35th anniversary commemoration, 4-7p, via zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89688343629?pwd=dTZPL1BjY3Qza2xncy90TkcvMVljUT09 Meeting ID: 896 8834 3629 Passcode: 820170. People Against Racist Terror/Anti-Racist Action-Los Angeles (ARA-LA/PART) was launched in 1987, to counter a planned So Cal visit by J. B. Stoner, (one of the Birmingham church bombers during the KKK reign of terror in that city during the civil rights era). Although Stoner was not convicted of the bombing that killed four little girls, it was clear that there had to be a response and condemnation of such a racist terrorist, especially as he was seeking, despite his own advanced years, to recruit from the nascent nazi bonehead movement springing up at that time in the L.A. area and elsewhere. PART was formed and called a counter-demonstration for the venues in Glendale where Stoner was planning to speak. This year, 2022, marks the 35th anniversary of that launch, and PART is still around, as the subtitle of Anti-Racist Action-Los Angeles. The slogan, Be PART of the solution, still applies. This February, as it happens, also marks the 75th birthday of founder Michael Novick, so we are inviting you to join us to celebrate! Obviously, we won’t be having refreshments or birthday cake to share, as we have done on prior occasions, with Omicron still raging at this moment as we plan. But you are able to make yourself a bite to eat or lift a glass of good cheer as we commune over the internet or phone. Lydia Ponce of the American Indian Movement and Idle No More will be with us to do a land-back acknowledgment. Matt Sedillo, a former slam poetry champion who is now a world -renowned, published and academically-recognized “poet laureate for the movement” will be sharing some of his powerful work, including from his newest book. Michael Novick will probably share a few poems and thoughts himself, and there will likely be a few other surprises. There’s also a facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/965620931023578

FEB 14 – MON Valentines Day

FEB 15 – TUE

The Power of Community Storytelling for Policy Change – The Lasting Influence of Latasha Harlins, Rodney King, and the 1992 LA Uprising, 10-11a, USC Black Alumni, Dornsife Ctr. and School of Public Policy. In times of turmoil, storytelling is can be a catalyst for policy change as well as a symbol for healing and resistance. As we recognize the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles Uprising, a defining moment in our history, join Lora King, Shinese Harlins-Kilgore, Reverend Najuma Smith Pollard, and Dr. Allissa V. Richardson for a vibrant discussion on the intergenerational impact of storytelling and its symbiotic relationship with public policy. Dr. Erroll Southers will moderate the discussion and take audience questions. This event is presented by the USC Black Alumni Association, the USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future, the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, and the USC Price Safe Communities Institute. Register in advance at: https://tinyurl.com/uscbhm2022.

FEB 16 – WED

KPFK LSB Regular monthly meeting, 6p via zoom: Join Zoom Meeting or listen via live stream on kpftx.org. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81829014778?pwd=ZVpyVDZoTHhYTEROTTM3clRUZnV4dz09 Meeting ID: 818 2901 4778 Passcode: 408970 One tap mobile +16699006833,,81829014778#,,,,*408970# US (San Jose) Half hour of public comment interspersed during business agenda. LSB will be voting on delegates to serve on various Pacifica National Board committees.

FEB 17 – THU

Bank of Finance – The History of the First African American Bank on the West Coast, 4p. Online with LAPL. Founded in 1964, the Bank of Finance was the first state-chartered, black-owned commercial bank to be opened in Los Angeles. Established by Onie B. Granville, a local real estate broker who grew frustrated by his clients’ difficulties in obtaining loans, the Bank of Finance soon grew to have more than 6 million dollars in assets and would regularly provide lines of credit to people who had no other means of obtaining them. Join Natalie Mallard as she tells the inspiring story of her great uncle Onie, highlighting the overall significance of his achievements as well as her intense desire to not let his amazing story slip away.Streaming live on the library’s YouTube channel [https://www.youtube.com/losangeleslibrary] and Facebook page [https://www.facebook.com/lapubliclibrary/] .This LA Made program was made possible with the generous support of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event. https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/bank-finance-history-first-african-american-bank-west-coast

How Europe Under-Developed Africa and the Genius of Walter Rodney, 6-9p, Labor Community Strategy Center. Tickets via eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-europe-underdeveloped-africa-and-the-genius-of-walter-rodney-tickets-256304412397

An interrogation, conversation, and celebration among revolutionary organizers. We will discuss Pan-Africanist solidarity with the Third World and the strategic centrality of an anti-imperialist internationalism. We will engage the complex ideas of Walter Rodney and explore the obligations and opportunities to support African National Liberation and Self-Determination

Program: Channing Martinez —director of organizing, on the Strategy Center today, Eric Mann —director of LCSC on The Launch of the National Leadership School for Strategic Organizing;

Lecture by Robin D.G. Kelley (Gary Nash professor of history at UCLA, author of Hammer and Hoe, Freedom Dreams, and faculty member of the National Leadership School for Strategic Organizing): on The Genius of Walter Rodney—How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, Legacies and Lessons for Today’s Movement

Respondents: Imani Countess —U.S. Africa Bridge-Building Project, Jamala Rogers —Executive Director, Organization of Black Struggle, Akunna Uka —Strategy Center volunteer leader, Barbara Lott-Holland —LCSC Associate Director—”The last word” (other panelists to be announced) https://www.facebook.com/events/1070023177184806/

FEB 18 – FRI

Author Talk – Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy, 4p, online. LAPL presents Misty Copeland, the first Black woman promoted to the Principal Dancer position in the American Ballet Theatre company’s 75-year history. She’ll be discussing her new middle-grade non-fiction book, Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy, followed up by audience Q&A. This is a free event and those attending the virtual program will have a chance to win a copy of Misty’s book. Misty Copeland made history by becoming the first African American female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre. She has performed some of the most iconic classical ballet roles, including Odette/Odile in Swan Lake; Juliet in Romeo & Juliet; Giselle; Manon; Coppelia; Kitri in Don Quixote; and Firebird, to name a few. Misty is the bestselling author of Life in Motion, Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy and Ballerina Body, as well as an award-winning children’s picture book, Firebird, and she is the recipient of the Leonore Annenberg Fellowship in the Arts and an inductee into the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame. Streaming live on the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. (see Feb 17 for links) https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/misty-copeland-black-ballerinas-my-journey-our-legacy

FEB 19 – SAT

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

KPFK Community Gathering,12n-4p, in the station parking lot, 3729 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Studio City. Poetry reading, books, music and more, with station programmers and governance. Contact jrohnkpfk@gmail.com or outreach907@gmail.com for more info.

FEB 20 – SUN

Memorial Meeting for Ali Kiani, Iranian Marxist activist, writer, and translator, 11a online via zoom.

Speakers: Alireza Kia, International Marxist-Humanist Organization (IMHO), TBA, Organization of Revolutionary Workers of Iran (ORWI-Rahe Kargar), With short remarks by others, TBA, Followed by open discussion. Join Zoom Meeting https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=4b859e29cc&e=3547a640bb Ali Kiani (Kambiz Rafie, aka Kia Saidi) died on September 16, 2021 after decades of work in the Iranian and the international Marxist movement. A participant in the 1978-79 revolution and in its workers councils, Ali later fled into exile, first in Turkey and then the U.S. While still in Iran, he took part in a study group on Lenin’s Philosophical Notebooks and later translated an article by Raya Dunayevskaya on this topic into Persian. Aa a member of the Iranian diaspora left, he also took part in activities and discussions in the LA area as a member of the International Marxist-Humanist Organization. Ali published numerous articles in English and in Persian on Marxist theory, on uprisings inside Iran, on the struggles of workers and of the Kurdish people, and on war, imperialism, and revolution in the region. Even as he grew frail in the weeks before his death, he attended a demonstration at the LA Federal Building against political repression in Iran and he also continued to join in a weekly study group with young people on Marx’s 1844 Essays. Ali Kiani was always motivated by a deep humanism and a passion for revolutionary democracy. Sponsored by International Marxist-Humanist Organization Organization of Revolutionary Workers of Iran (Rahe Kargar)

FEB 21 – MON Presidents Day holiday

Pacifica Radio national Black History Month special programming, 9a-9p Central time, listen live on KPFK 90.7 FM or online at https://kpfk.org – click on listen live.

FEB 22 – TUE

FEB 23 – WED

FEB 24 – THU

Author Talk: Afro-Indigenous History of the US, 4p, LAPL on-line event. During the Black and Red Power eras, Black and Indigenous peoples used solidarity as a means of imagining freedom from oppression and since that time, have remained close allies in the fight for justice. Covering the civil rights movement and freedom struggles of the 1960s and 70s, Afro-Indigenous historian Kyle T. Mays explores current debates around the use of Native American imagery and the cultural appropriation of Black culture. His talk will explore the history of Black and Indigenous activism, and their continued relationships through various forms of popular culture well into the present. Participants will have an opportunity to win a free copy of Mays’ book. Streaming live on the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.(see Feb. 17 for links). This LA Made program was made possible with the generous support of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event. https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/afro-indigenous-history-united-states

FEB 25 – FRI

FEB 26 – SAT

Culver City Book Festival, 11a-4:30p,Wende Museum of the Cold War, 10808 Culver Blvd. Culver City, 90230. Participating presses include: Beyond Baroque, World Stage Press, Red Hen Press, Tia Chucha Press, FlowerSong Press, Golden Foothills Press, Finishing Line Press, What Books Press, Green Tara Press, Rose of Sharon Press, Los Angeles Poet Society, Community Literature Initiative, Vagabond and more. Program includes: Poetry Writing and Zine/Chapbook Making workshops (Beyond Baroque); Interactive International Poetry Reading and Virtual Festival Tour; Live world-launch reading of Reimagine America (an anthology for the future) (Vagabond). This is a family-friendly indoor/outdoor event … with Covid protocols in place. https://www.facebook.com/events/1017325709132062/ Thank you to our sponsors, the City of Culver City, Culver City Arts Foundation, Wende Museum of the Cold War, Beyond Baroque, Village Well Bookstore, Vagabond.

FEB 27 – SUN

FEB 28 – MON