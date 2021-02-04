Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA clothing distribution (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting, 9:30a, to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. (just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Pico-La Cienega Peace Vigil, 5-6p since 2003 for peace and social justice. SW corner Pico and LaCienega, purplecir@aol.com

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

1st & 3rd Fridays, Mar Vista peace vigil, 5-6p, 11666 National Blvd., L.A. 90064, corner of National Blvd. and McLaughlin in front of Whole Foods. For information: rdoynophoto@ca.rr.com

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how meetings will continue. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

2nd Saturday (Encino SD) , 10:30am – 12:30pm https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

3rd Saturday (Eastside SD), 1-3p, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p, https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11a-1p https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la

Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

BLM-LA protest, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 12 noon-8p everyday. https://thevalleyofchange.org

Pan African Film Festival Virtual Lineup for 2021: festival set for February 28 through March 14

The 29th Annual Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) will take place February 28 through March 14, 2021, and will be entirely virtual–a move festival organizers say will increase their audience and bring the African diaspora to film lovers around the world regardless of their physical location or travel budget. “PAFF is known for being the largest Black History Month celebration in Los Angeles,” said PAFF executive director, Ayuko Babu, an international legal, cultural, and political consultant who specializes in Pan African Affairs.

“This year we had to recalibrate in order to meet this moment. We will certainly miss seeing everyone in person this year but we’re excited about our innovative new platform that promises to be a unique experience for viewers and will bring the Pan African Film Festival to audiences worldwide. Virtual or in-person we remain dedicated to the promotion of ethnic and racial respect and tolerance through the exhibit of films, art, and creative expression.”

Festival co-founder and award-winning actor and activist Danny Glover is set to serve as the celebrity ambassador for the 2021 PAFF. As an ambassador, Glover will help bring awareness of this year’s festival lineup and PAFF’s 29-year legacy.

Details and tickets: https://www.paff.org/

MON – FEB 1

Artie Vegas Revue Rock N Roll Circus live @ The Kibitz Rm. A Rock And Roll Circus /With Special Guest Singer And Stars u never know what u are going to get or who u might see when u come to one of my show all i know is that u will have FUN! Cost: Free Event details may change at any time, always check with the event organizer when planning to attend this event or purchase tickets. Times & Address: Mon 11:30 PM – Tue 2:00 AM (weekly on Mondays and Sundays), 421 N Fairfax Ave., LA 90036. Map https://losangeles.eventful.com/venues/kibitz-room-/V0-001-001483763-1

TUE – FEB 2

WED – FEB 3

From Japanese American Redress to Black Reparations: A Conversation with John Tateishi and William Darity, A. Kirsten Mullen, Online Event by American Sutra: https://dornsife.usc.edu, 4–5:30p.Free. USC Shinso Ito Center for Japanese Religions and Culture. Series: Reparations: An Ito Center Spring 2021 Virtual Event Series and Book Club. https://dornsife.usc.edu/events/site/192/35334984201769/

A conversation between former national JACL Executive Director John Tateishi (author of Redress: The Inside Story of the Successful Campaign for Japanese American Reparations – Heyday, 2020) and Duke University Professor William Darity and Independent Scholar A. Kirsten Mullen (co-authors of From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century – UNC Press, 2020). The conversation will be introduced by Duncan Ryuken Williams (USC Ito Center) and moderated by Susan Kamei (USC).

THU – FEB 4

Doctrine of Discovery year of repudiation sponsored by the 20th Anniversary of the 2001 UN World Conference to End Racism. http://www.sedinam2020.com/ 310-594-4030 https://www.facebook.com/events/768978703701501/ therealmsskcmcurry@gmail.com Learn about the foundation of America. How sovereign monarchies in Europe and Catholic church created a inhumane system to rob the planet and people.

FRI – FEB 5

Online Film, Topanga Peace Alliance, 7:15p, zoom. https://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

SAT – FEB 6

Racism and Policing in the USA – A Suds, Snacks & Socialism (BYO) online forum. From Home – Peace and Freedom Party Website: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org Peace & Freedom Party’s co-sponsored Suds, Snacks & Socialism monthly forum series continues in online form via Zoom meeting this Saturday, February 6, to discuss the topic of Racism and Policing in the USA. Police stand by while white supremacist mobs run amok. Black Lives Matter and other protests by the left are attacked with impunity. Police use deadly force against ordinary citizens, disproportionately people of color. All of this is current, but none of it is new, as will be explained by our guest speakers:

Signe Waller Foxworth, social justice activist and organizer of a 1979 anti-Klan rally that turned into the Greensboro Massacre; Gerald Smith of the Oscar Grant Committee against Police Brutality and State Repression ; and Melissa Nold, a civil rights attorney in Vallejo. Vicente Cruz Oakland Greens fundraising & event coordinator, youth sports educator, and nephew of the lead prosecutor of the police bombing of MOVE, will be your moderator. The program will start promptly at 2:30pm PT and is expected to wrap up by 4:30pm. To join the forum, click link or write acpfp [at] mail.com for login instructions. https://us02web.zoom.us/postattendee?id=40

SUN – FEB 7

(See Feb 1 for more details) Artie Vegas Revue Rock N Roll Circus live @ The Kibitz Rm. A Rock And Roll Circus /With Special Guest Singer And Stars u never know what u are going to get or who u might see when u come to one of my show all i know is that u will have FUN! Cost: Free – Categories: Nightlife & Singles | Performing Arts

MON – FEB 8

Beyond the River: Free Zone-DMZ The City that Lost the River- Glendale Library online Events. This exhibition reflects on borders and divisions, specifically the far-reaching impact of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea at the City of Gimpo. Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and ReflectSpace Gallery in cooperation with the City of Gimpo, South Korea and the Gimpo Cultural Foundation is proud to present “ Beyond the River: Free Zone-DMZ, The City that Lost the River, ” an exhibition that reflects on borders and divisions, specifically the far-reaching impact of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea at the City of Gimpo. https://glendaleca.libnet.info/event/4777577 Event type: Art Exibition.

TUE – FEB 9

We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy, 3p, online. Register with ALOUD (LAPL). Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings In conversation with James Dale. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a seminal force, born of sharecroppers and raised in segregation, who rose above all challenges to serve in the U.S. Congress for 23 years. ALOUD is excited to welcome his wife Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and his collaborator James Dale for a discussion of his unique legacy and recent posthumously published memoir. Book talk, book available for purchase. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/were-better-than-this-my-fight-for-the-future-of-our-democracy-tickets-136917079671

WED – FEB 10

Beginner Bird Walk Free · Rancho Sierra Vista / Satwiwa, 8-9:30a, sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited (Thousand Oaks, CA) and Conejo Valley Audubon Society. Birders of all experience levels are invited to attend our monthly Beginner Bird Walks at Rancho Sierra Vista/Satwiwa. These walks will be held on the second Wednesday of each month. We will meet at 8:00am at the main parking lot, which is accessible off Lynn Road at Via Goleta in Newbury Park. Rancho Sierra Vista is an excellent place to see many of the oak woodlands birds that are common in the Conejo Valley area. We will take time to introduce beginning birders to these species, and the best techniques for locating and identifying them.

If you have binoculars, please bring them. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other participants. In the event of heavy rain, we will cancel the walk. We are limiting the number of people on the walk to 15. If you would like to attend, please contact the walk leader, Richard Armerding. He can be reached at 310-701-3878 (call or text).

THU – FEB 11

What Would A New Cold War Mean For The World? Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian, 1p PST via zoom. Registration required. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-would-a-new-cold-war-mean-for-the-world/

Moderated by Philip P. Pan, Asia Editor, New York Times and Author, Out of Mao’s Shadow. Civilization faces existential threats—pandemics, climate change, nuclear proliferation, runaway technologies—that seem to require international collaboration. Meanwhile, China and the US are engaging in greater conflict with each other, and embracing unilateralism in matters of trade, technology, national security, and the sovereignty of their neighbors. To what extent will nations, businesses, NGOs, and individuals across the globe have to take sides if the US-China contest becomes a new Cold War? What are the perils of the bitter competition between China and the West over 5G networks and artificial intelligence? Is it possible to create a collaborative and resilient international order to solve big problems, or are we headed toward a decoupling of East and West? University of Toronto historian and author of War: How Conflict Shaped Us Margaret MacMillan, Oriana Mastro, FSI Center Fellow at Stanford University and Defense and Foreign Policy Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and UCLA Anderson distinguished professor Christopher S. Tang visit Zócalo to contemplate how the world, and our lives, would change during a new Cold War.

FRI – FEB 12

Lincoln’s Birthday

SAT – FEB 13

Heart for the World Virtual Gala – Join us for our first-ever virtual Heart for the World Gala! You will be able to attend this virtual event from the comfort and privacy of your own home and enjoy a front-row seat. Attendees will be able to bid on silent auction items, learn more about our organization and enjoy some entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the lifesaving work of Mission Doctors. Click here to learn more and register for free! https://www.missiondoctors.org/mission-doctors-auxiliary-benefit/ Contact Us: 6102 South Victoria Ave., LA, CA 90043, Phone: (213) 368-1872, Fax: (213) 368-1871. E-mail:info@missiondoctors.org Become a Doctor with our global team, valuable work.

SUN – FEB 14 “Valentine’s Day”

KPFK Local Station Board special meeting on finances, 10:30a via zoom. See kpftx.org and kpfk.org for details. There will be a public comment period. Streamed via kpftx.org

ADDED DETAILS NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Anti-Racist Action LA on-line Valentine’s Day virtual fundraiser, 7:30p. Via video teleconference. Letters from and to prisoners. Hear some of the correspondence from some of the thousands of prisoners in CA and around the US who receive Turning The Tide: Journal of Inter-communal Solidarity free of charge from ARA-LA/PART. Write a letter or note to a prisoner on Valentine’s Day. Call or email for details: 323-636-7388, antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com. Share recollections of organizing with and by Anti-Racist Action -Los Angeles/People Against Racist Terror (ARA-LA/PART) to mark the 33rd year of publication of Turning The Tide, which commenced in 1988. Free, but donations via venmo, paypal, kofi or gofundme will be requested during the virtual gathering to sustain the publication and free prisoner distribution of TTT.

Dial-in number (US): (515) 604-9702 Access code: 290785# International dial-in numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tele-conference Online meeting ID: tele-conference Join the online meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tele-conference

For additional assistance connecting to the meeting text ‘Call Me’ to the Dial-In number above and you will be called into the conference. Message and data rates may apply.

Use the online link with your computer or smartphone, and you can have video as well as audio, just like on zoom.

MON – FEB 15

Presidents’ Day holiday

TUE – FEB 16

Grace Resources free food distribution. 10a-1p. A bag of groceries contains enough canned goods, staple food items, bread and pastries to last for 3 or 4 days. People may also enroll in an ongoing food program and receive a bag of food every 4 or 5 weeks. The bag may contain baby food, formula and diapers if needed, and on occasion, personal items such as toothpaste may be available. Baby food and diapers may also be available during the week if supplies permit. 45134 Sierra Highway, Lancaster CA. http://www.graceresources.org/ (661) 940-5272 info@graceresources.org https://www.facebook.com/events/162859212259382/

WED – FEB 17

Free SEO & Social Media Marketing Workshop (Online), 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM. About This Event: Learn from the expert Brandon Leibowitz, Owner, SEO Optimizers. Are you tired of struggling to get more website traffic in 2020? Learn the basics of digital marketing starting with search engine optimization and social media. Learn the basics of internet marketing starting with search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing in channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. Read more on General Assembly Downtown LA, 360 E 2nd St #400, LA. https://generalassemb.ly/education/free-seo-social-media-marketing-workshop-online/los-angeles/178997

THU – FEB 18

Civilian Oversight Commision, 9a-1p, zoom details at coc.lacounty.gov. Give your feedback regarding LA County Sheriffs. The Commission approved the procedure to allot time for the families who lost loved ones due to a fatal use of force by the Sheriff’s Department to address the Commission.

Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City, 5p, online with ALOUD (LAPL). Rosa Brooks In conversation with Christy Lopez. Registration required. Book talk, books available for purchase to benefit the library. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tangled-up-in-blue-policing-the-american-city-tickets-136917236139 Chronicling an immersive investigation, journalist and law professor Rosa Brooks takes audiences on a tour of duty to see inside the “blue wall of silence” as she served with the Washington, D.C. police force. Brooks is joined by her Georgetown Law colleague Christy Lopez, a former deputy chief in the Justice Department with years of experience of police reform efforts at the state, local, and federal levels.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Community Social Justice Book Discussion: White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo

4-5:30p. Register at the link below. Part of a series of Social Justice Book Discussions, this program is presented by the Library in partnership with the City Manager’s Office. Robin DiAngelo’s groundbreaking book explores the counterproductive reactions white people have, when discussing racism, that serve to protect their positions and maintain racial inequality. Read the book and join the conversation.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEudOCgrzkpG9TVKTJCkRIQ2EWhmIFMCIWb

The book is available online for free at https://SMPL.org

FRI – FEB 19

10 – 11 AM, On Line Drawing Club – ESMoA, 208 Main St., El Segundo. FREE EVERY FRIDAY– on ZOOM 10am to 11am Come and draw with us! In this FREE informal online club, we’ll start with warm-up drawing exercises and then just draw, taking inspiration from the…Read more on free2funLA. https://www.free2funla.com/event/esmoa-drawing-club/2021-02-19/

SAT – FEB 20

(See 2-17 for more details) Free Intro to Digital Marketing Class Online…

SUN – FEB 21

KPFK Local Station Board regular monthly business meeting, 10:30a via zoom. Public comment periods are scheduled, committees are open to public members. More details at kpftx.org or kpfk.org.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Santa Monica Committee for Racial Justice “IN PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS : EMPOWERING THE BLACK FAMILY” on-line: a panel from the LA Black Mental Health Task Force. Save the date – more details coming.

MON – FEB 22

Ask a Question, Save a Life: QPR Gatekeeper Training. QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. 6-7:30p, $30. Our Gatekeeper course in suicide prevention is taught in a clear, concise format using the latest in educational technology and practices. The course takes approximately one hour to complete. KEY COMPONENTS COVERED IN TRAINING: How to Question, Persuade and Refer someone who may be suicidal; How to get help for yourself or learn more about preventing suicide; The common causes of suicidal behavior; The warning signs of suicide; How to get help for someone in crisis. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ask-a-question-save-a-life-tickets-135580694507

TUE – FEB 23

Fight the Power: Careers in Social Justice & Non-Profits, Free · Online Event UCLA Career Center

Online: ucla.joinhandshake.com, 4–5p. Want to make a difference? Come learn about careers in nonprofits, advocacy groups, public policy, and more! Meet professionals within the field of social justice and advocacy. For more information and to RSVP, go to: ucla.joinhandshake.com/events/633008

WED – FEB 24

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Has California Ended Mass Incarceration? 1pm, live on twitter for Zocalo. Register here: https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/has-california-ended-mass-incarceration/

“DITCH THE TWO PARTIES OF WALL STREET”- Socialism now! Peace & Freedom Party Monthly meeting last Wed. @ 7p via Conference Call. Join the conversation on how to build a just Socialist world. Come share your ideas. Email: bella@bellads.info. You can learn about the Peace and Freedom Party at: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org California Registered Socialist/Feminist Electoral Party Since 1968.

THU – FEB 25

FRI – FEB 26

Soul to Soul Netflix Watch Party and Discussion, Ava Duvernay’s 13th. In Honor of Black History Month: Join us for S2S’s Netflix Watch Party and Discussion. Facilitated by S2S’s CEO Dr. Gregory Canillas. Representation Matters. Our stories matter. Join us for a curated Black History Month movie screening and discussion. In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists, and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans in the U.S. prison boom. (Netflix) Tickets are limited. Registration closes on February 25th @ 11 PM. Zoom login information will be emailed on the morning of February 26th. Ticket holders will log in to Zoom at 7 PM to “check- in” and then watch the film on Netflix on their own devices. Following the film, we will return to the Zoom room for the discussion. https://www.facebook.com/events/230132761985378/

DISCUSSION FACILITATOR: Gregory Canillas, Ph.D., CEO of Soul 2 Soul is a relationship and parenting expert. Soul 2 Soul helps people to create better, healthier couples and parental relationships through transformational retreats. He serves as an Associate Professor in the MA/PsyD program at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (Los Angeles campus). With over two decades of teaching, clinical and administrative experience, he has presented over 150 workshops nationally and on four continents. The workshops have focused on relationship issues, parenting, LGBTQ+ issues, and ethnic minority populations. Appointed to the American Psychological Association’s Joint Task Force for Revising the Professional Practice Guidelines for Working with LGB Clients, he was recently profiled by GLAAD and Voyage LA for Soul 2 Soul’s work with couples and families.

SAT – FEB 27

8:00 PM – Sun, Feb 28, 1:30 AM, CHOCOLATE AND ART SHOW – LOS ANGELES at the Vortex. We would like to cordially invite you to our 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY in LA .Read more on Eventbrite:

2341 E Olympic Blvd, LA. Tickets from $15. Indulge yourself in some of LA’s finest up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators! There is something for everybody including live body painting, vendors, live music, face-painting, and free chocolate! Part of the profit will be donated to our non-profit organization partner, “Artists For Trauma.” Please do not forget to check their website. http://www.artistsfortrauma.org/ *Both show begins at 7PM and goes on until 2AM. Also the show is 21+ *There is street parking. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chocolate-and-art-show-los-angeles-tickets-105180632102

SUN – FEB 28

Join the KPFK 90.7 FM Monthly Outreach Committee via teleconference, 11:30a. You can email kpfk907@gmail.com for details. Rebuilding a Radio Station is not easy, we need your energy!

Virtual Opening night, Pan African Film Festival: https://www.paff.org/ See ongoing events for more details.

Upcoming Events

Thru March 14 Pan African Film Festival online. Tickets at https://www.paff.org/

Mar. 26-27 Virtual Abilities Expo, online, free, open 24 hours each day. The Abilities Virtual Experience is back to connect you with the disability-focused resources you need from the comfort of your living room. Live interviews, workshops and activities: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm PDT. info: https://abilities.com/virtual/