Early voting for Presidential primary, LAUSD School Board, state legislative offices, some LA City Council and County Board of Supervisors seats, and L.A. County District Attorney begins in Feb. New voting centers, replacing polling precincts, will be open for 11 days, Feb. 22-March 3.

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. httpss://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, https://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Tuesday evs, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. httpss://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Every 3rd Wed monthly, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 https://www.youth4justice.org/

Every First Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave, LA. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7 FM – LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts. http://www.lapovertydept.org

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, until the Nov. 2020 election. 16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screening and annual health & wellness fair. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for info: http://www.seela.org

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, w. of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com httpss://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Sat of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 https://www.youth4justice.org/ Also, 2nd and 4th Sats, free Legal Clinic, 10a-12n.

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the 1st-ever organic grocery in Leimert Park community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Every Sat, JVP-Code Pink Vigil for Palestine and Migrant Rights, 2-4p, Third St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279

“Nonviolence and Truth in Post-Truth Times”: An International Conference on Mohandas Gandhi, Jan. 30-Feb. 2, UCLA, free. The conference will feature some of the world’s leading scholars on Gandhi as well as the histories and practices of nonviolent resistance. httpss://www.international.ucla.edu/cisa/event/14163 schedule: httpss://gandhi2020ucla.weebly.com/schedule.html

Feb 13-23, Pan-African Film Festival, 28th annual film and arts festival, Cinemark 15, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Marlton. http://www.paff.org, 310-337-4737 for information ot tickets. 175 new Black movies, 75 fine artists and craftspeople display, 20 panels and workshops, special senior showings.

Thru Sun, Mar 1: The Father, Pasadena Playhouse, Price: $25+ André was once a tap dancer. He lives with his daughter, Anne, and her husband, Antoine. Or was André an engineer, whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can’t find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he’s losing control. Featuring Alfred Molina in a tour-de-force performance that will captivate audiences and leave you breathless. Showings on various days, various times. For the full schedule check the details at http://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Sat – 1

Soka Univ of America 1st Annual Students of Color Conference: Building a World Without Empires, 9a-6p, Soka University of America, 1 University Dr, Aliso Viejo, free. Scholar-activists, activists, community organizers, student groups from across CA engage in conversations during an unprecedented time of “student activism” across the world. Register: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-students-of-color-conference-building-a-world-without-empires-tickets-77254045931 The Students of Color Coalition is an anti-imperialist, anti-white cis-hetero-patriachal coalition of students from student of color groups on SOKA’s campus who look to reclaim their space in and outside of academia, willing to actively organize for their needs. https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Feb01su

SoLA Organic food co-op meeting, 11:30am-1pm ( the Board will be in closed session from 11 to 11:30) Fire Station 94 Community Room, 4470 Coliseum St. LA 90016. info@solafoodcoop.com

10th annual Poetry Of Venice Photography show, 2-6p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. 2-4p panel discussion; 4-6p, Opening/party for Photo Show and panel discussion with award-winning Venice photographers, who explore landscapes of the human psyche and push pictorial representation beyond! Examine the trance-inducing transforming power of cameras in our community. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/473088560080585/

Youth of LA: Celebrate 61 Years of The Cuban Revolution, 9:30a, Hawthorne Public Library, 12700 Grevillea Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250. Meet youths who recently returned from Cuba! Including high school students who participated in the Cubambiente International Environmental Conference. Opportunities to visit Cuba! Discussion on ending the US blockade of Cuba, normalizing Cuba-US relations, returning Guantanamo to Cuba, ending travel restrictions to Cuba. Attend this event and receive free tickets for the Explore the Coast/Explora La Costa Harbor Sail on a LA Maritime Tall Ship with bi-lingual activities led by Animo students and Youth Crew. Info & RSVP: Benda Lopez 310-259-9441, Veronica or Vanessa Villacorta 310-961-8550, Mark Friedman 310-350-7515.

Film Screening – Black Indians: An American Story, 2:30–4p, American Indian Resource Center, 6518 Miles Ave., Huntington Park 90255. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1595195350622091/

Forum to honor teens Devin Brown & AJ Weber killed by LA cops, 2–5p, Southern California Library, 6120 S Vermont Ave, LA 90044. Join us SuperBowl Saturday, Feb. 1 for a community forum to remember Devin Brown, 13, and AJ Weber, 16, wrongfully killed, with impunity, by LA law enforcement on Super Bowl Sundays in years past. We demand Community Control Over the Police and Justice! This event is supported by former leaders of the Community Call to Action and Accountability Lewis E Logan II and Mollie Bell as well as the family of Anthony AJ Weber, Demetra Johnson Shakeena Weber, and the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police. Add your organizational and personal endorsement! httpss://www.facebook.com/events/604154243675014/

Tocada para la renta 2020 @ El Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St., Santa Ana, CA 92701, 2-9p. Join Tenants United Santa Ana, El Centro Cultural de Mexico, Vecindario Lacy en Acción, Chicanos Unidos to celebrate the fight for housing justice with music, food and community. More details to come later! Por favor, únase a nosotros para celebrar la lucha por la justicia de la vivienda con música, comida y comunidad. https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Feb01tpr

Sun – 2

Earth Day Greater LA 2020 planning meeting, 10a-12:30p, Homeboy Industries, 130 W. Bruno St at Alameda, LA 90012. http://www.earthdayla.live Broad coalition planning 50,000+ person 50th anniv of Earth Day event for Sun Apr 19 at Grand Park/City Hall area.

Super Sing Sunday: Workshop Celebrating Pete Seeger’s legacy, 1:30-4p, Orange Grove Friends Meeting, 520 E. Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena. Suggested: $30 adv. Online; $35 at door. Limited to 35 participants. Emma’s Revolution and Annie Patterson lead a workshop on songs that build community and renew hope. http://www.riseupandsing.org/events

Nikkei Progressives Late New Year’s Brunch, 10a-1p, Senor Fish, 155 S. Main St LA 90012

Baba’s Vegan Sunday Pop Up, 4–8p. Leimert Park Village Plaza, 4337 Degnan Blvd., LA 90008. Tickets: $0 to $30. 323-VEGAN93. https://www.babasvegancafe.com Join us for healthy meals.

Mon – 3

Street Vendors Rights Legal Clinic, 10a-2p, Casa del Mexicano in Boyle Heights, 2900 Calle Pedro Infante, LA 90023. Clinic to gather information on harassment of street vendors in Hollywood by law enforcement. National Lawyers Guild LA chapter https://nlg-la.org

Tue – 4

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, free, Pacific Resident Theater, 705-1/2 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291 https://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake. https://laughtears.com/playground-article.html

Wed – 5

11th Native Women in Film Festival, Lumiere Music Hall, Beverly Hills. Decolonizing The Screen: Films Directed and Produced by Women. Nativewomeninfilm.com Also Feb 6.

Thu – 6

4th Annual Femme Frontera Showcase, 8p, $5, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026.

Powerful narratives, dreamy sequences, and nightmarish landscapes abound in these groundbreaking

films. This program includes experimental, documentary and narrative Latinx shorts made by female -identifying filmmakers, half from the U.S.-Mexico border. Curators And Filmmakers In Attendance! 213-484-8846, echoparkfilmcenter.org

International Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier – 44th anniversary of his arrest, Feb. 6, 1976

Fri – 7

A New Jim Code: Race, Carceral Technoscience, and Liberatory Imagination in Everyday Life, 2-3p, UCI School of Law, EDU 1111, Irvine. Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy and the UCI Department of Informatics host Ruha Benjamin, Assoc Prof of African American Studies at Princeton. From everyday apps to complex algorithms, technology has the potential to hide, speed, and even deepen discrimination, while appearing neutral or benevolent when compared to previous racist practices. Dr. Benjamin will present the concept of the “New Jim Code” to explore a range of discriminatory designs that encode inequity. Participants will consider how “race” is a tool designed to stratify and sanctify social injustice and discuss how technology can be used toward liberatory ends. Author of People’s Science: Bodies and Rights on the Stem Cell Frontier (2013) and Race After Technology: Abolitionist Tools for the New Jim Code (2019), Benjamin has received many awards and fellowships. Free and open to the public. RSVP: httpss://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eguda0e29670faf2&oseq=&c=&ch= https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Feb07rb

Film: Slavery by Another Name, 7-9p, Skid Row History Musuem and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012, free. Documentary challenges one of US’s most cherished assumptions: the belief that slavery ended with the Emancipation Proclamation. The film tells how even as chattel slavery came to an end in the South in 1865, thousands of African Americans were pulled back into forced labor with brutality. It was a system in which men, often guilty of no crime, were arrested, compelled to work without pay, repeatedly bought and sold, and coerced to do the bidding of masters. Tolerated by both the North and South, forced labor lasted well into the 20th century. httpss://www.lapovertydept.org/event/slavery-by-another-name/

Topanga Peace Alliance Film, 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. httpss://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

Luis J. Rodriguez, in conversation with Daniel Olivas, discusses and signs From Our Land to Our Land, 7p, Vroman’s Books, 695 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena 91101. Luis J. Rodriguez writes about race, culture, identity, and belonging and what these all mean and should mean (but often fail to) in the volatile climate of our nation. His passion and wisdom inspire us with the message that we must come together if we are to move forward. Those wishing to get books signed will be asked to purchase at least one copy of the author’s most recent title from Vroman’s. For each purchased copy of the newest title, customers may bring up to three copies from home to be signed. This policy applies to all Vroman’s Bookstore events unless otherwise noted. Save your Vroman’s receipt; it will be checked.

httpss://www.vromansbookstore.com/event/luis-j-rodriguez-conversation-daniel-olivas-discusses-and-signs-our-land-our-land-essays

Sat – 8

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Youth-LA Climate Strike, 12n–3p, at the Hollywood Sign, LA 90068. Join Extinction Rebellion Youth on Oscar weekend! There is No Hollywood On A Dead Planet. The day before the Oscar Awards, join XR Youth LA for a climate strike at the Hollywood sign. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2481896352028789/

Dr Bradley Bobs at Beyond Baroque, 4p, Fun presentation on the philosophical mysteries of quantum physics for layperson. Free. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/696659770821238/

Wildhorse Pow Wow hosted by California Pow Wows 2020, 10a-9p, Leuzinger HS, 4118 W. Rosecrans Ave., Lawndale 90260. Also Sun Feb 9, 11a-6p. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/182625436271029/

RACE RELAY Race relations discussion circle, 5–7:30p (note time change), Common Peace at the Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230. Anyone 15 years or older is welcome! Please bring a friend, neighbor, co-worker, someone you met at your gym, church, the grocery store, etc. Come share, learn, ask questions, experience, expand . . . be a part of the circle of conversation! Info: director@commonpeace.org, 310-709-4097

Sun – 9

Prosecution of Julian Assange & the Threat to Press Freedom, 2-5p, UCLA School of Law, 385 Charles E Young Drive East, LA 90095. The charges Julian Assange faces are a major threat to press freedom. After being forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy, Assange is now in a high security prison in London where he faces extradition to the United States and imprisonment for the rest of his life. At this forum, distinguished lawyers and activists will explore the vital journalistic role Julian Assange has played in exposing the lawlessness of the US government and the threat his prosecution poses to freedom of the press. Speakers: Alveena Shah, UCLA Law School, Moderator; Barry Pollack, Julian Assange’s US attorney; Marjorie Cohn, National Lawyers Guild; Carey Shenkman, First Amendment lawyer; Jim Lafferty, National Lawyers Guild-LA; Stephen Rohde, constitutional scholar, ACLU SoCal; Sharon Kyle JD, LA Progressive. Featuring filmed interviews with Julian Assange, Noam Chomsky, and Daniel Ellsberg. with Margaret Kunstler, co-editor of “In Defense of Julian Assange”. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-prosecution-of-julian-assange-the-threat-to-the-freedom-of-the-press-tickets-89484441373

Mon – 10

43rd Annual Writers Week Conference, Feb. 10-14, UC Riverside, CHASS Interdisciplinary Building, South – Screening Room, INTS 1128. Free and open to the public. Parking: Complimentary permits available at the Information Kiosk Booth until 8:00 P.M.This is the longest-running, free literary event in California and features the most renowned authors of our day alongside those at the start of promising careers. Info: 951-827-3245 performingarts@ucr.edu creativewriting.ucr.edu writersweek.ucr.edu

Book talk: Until We are Free: Reflections on Black Lives Matter in Canada, 12:30-1:30p, UCLA Law Room 1457 Please join us for this book talk with Editors Rodney Diverlus, Sandy Hudson (UCLA Law Class of 2022), and Syrus Marcus Ware. RSVP: https://bit.ly/UntilWeAreFreeBookEvent httpss://law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/5802/2020/2/10/until-we-are-free-c–reflections-on-black-lives-matter-in-canada/

CODEPINK: Women for Peace meeting, 5:30-7p, Venice 90291. For location, contact carley@codepink.org http://www.codepink.org No War With Iran!

LA County District Attorney Candidate Forum, 6-9p, Quaker Meeting House, 520 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. George Gascon, Jackie Lacey, Rachel Rossi, all confirmed. Sponsored by ACLU Pasadena/Foothills chapter, LA Progressive.

Tue – 11

The Cult of the Gun in US Culture, 6:30-8:30p, UCLA Meyer And Renee Luskin Conference Center

Centennial Ballroom AB, 425 Westwood Plaza, LA. Lecture and dialogue about roots of US militarism and state of the nation’s gun culture. Speaker: Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, historian, author of “Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment”. Panelists: Ismael Ileto, activist against gun violence and hate crime; Adam Winkler, UCLA Law professor and specialist in gun policy. Moderator: Brad Rowe, UCLA public policy lecturer and criminal justice specialist.

How Can LA Use Its Past to Build a Brighter Future? Zev Yaroslavsky moderated by Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square, 7:30p, 800 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90017. Zev, now director of the LA Initiative at UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and Dept of History, has packed several lives into one lifetime, reshaping himself along with his fast-changing city. The child of immigrants from what is now Ukraine, Zev first drew notice as a UCLA student activist on behalf of Soviet Jews, before earning election to the L.A. City Council. Later, on the Board of Supervisors, he led in making far-reaching changes, involving mass transit to healthcare to the Hollywood Bowl, in a county that he once compared to a “Soviet-style system.” What lessons has Zev learned about how to get things done? How can art, culture, and politics shape each other? What sort of city is LA in the process of becoming? zocalopublicsquare.org

Wed – 12 Lincoln‘s Birthday

Sheriff Complaint Legal Clinic, 5-8p, ACLU SoCal Office, 1313 W 8th St #200, LA 90017. Clinic to gather information on harassment by the Sheriff’s Department–especially families of victims of excessive or deadly force. National Lawyer’s Guild, LA Chapter https://nlg-la.org

Book Talk – Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy @ UC Irvine School of Law, Education Building, Room 1131, 5:30-7:30p. Enjoy this book talk by Professor Rick Hasen, UCI Law. Reception and book signing to follow discussion. UCI guest parking is $2/hour. Please register here httpss://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egutdp5320b2837b&oseq=&c=&ch= More about the book httpss://sites.uci.edu/electionmeltdown/

MMIW-LA Vigil, 7-9p, Sunset/Vine corner. Solidarity with Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2347671338880502/

CopWatch Santa Ana Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. https://ocprogressiveevents.info

Laughtears Salon (RSVP: 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion “How about technologies as the collective unconscious and art as the collective unconsciousness?” httpss://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0fXZrkxsOU&t=28s

Thu – 13

The How and Why of Political Advertising, 7:30P, Hammer Forum, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, free. 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. How does campaign spending work and why are political ads effective? Does this advertising distort our electoral and political processes? How does social media change the way we get campaign information? LMU professor Fernando Guerra and campaign strategist John Thomas join moderator and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson to break down the politics and law behind campaign spending and advertising. The panel will discuss whether this spending distorts our elections, how social media change elections, and what we’ll vote on in March. httpss://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2020/how-and-why-political-advertising

Iranian-American Community Town Hall, 5:15-7p, Irvine City Hall, City Council Chambers, 1 Civic Center Plz, Irvine. Hosted by Irvine City Councilmember Farrah N. Khan, Iranian-Americans are invited to learn your rights while dealing with law enforcement and in the unfortunate case of a hate crime. Updates from the OC D, Irvine PD, and Iranian community organizations such as National Iranian American Council (NIAC), and more. Speakers include: Dr. Niaz Kasravi, OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer, and Asst Irvine Police Chief Michael Kent. Language-accessible and will include information in Farsi. It is also open to ALL Orange County Iranian residents. If you have any questions, please email Councilmember Khan’s office at rakbari@cityofirvine.org https://ocprogressiveevents.info/i#Feb13it

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details. Get involved in planning the March issue of Change Links. Note that we are switching to Thursday evenings for this call because of on-going conflicts for several members on the previous Wednesday night call.

Beyond Roe v Wade—The Socialist Feminist Case for Bernie Sanders: DSA-LA Night School series on Bernie Sanders’s insurgent candidacy in the broader history of socialist strategies and perspectives on electoral politics. 7-9p, UTLA, 3303 Wilshire at Berendo. Each session features a brief, informal presentation followed by facilitated discussion designed to engage all levels and connect current events to foundational socialist concepts and debates.

Pan African Film and Arts Festival opening night, 10a–10p, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Cinemark 14, 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, LA 90008. Thru Feb 23. Largest US black film festival, with over 150 new films from Africa, the US, Europe, the Caribbean, South Pacific, South America, and Canada. This event also features 100 Black fine artists and craftspeople, poetry, fashion shows, free forums, and panel discussions. Check for films, times and ticket prices at: http://www.paff.org

Fri – 14 “Valentine’s Day”

Cena y Baile del Dia de San Valentin para mayores de 65 años, gratuita, 2–6p, Family Health Care Resources, 3444 Whittier Blvd, East Los, 90023. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/494701888092994/

Climate Rally at the Huntington Beach Pier hosted by HB Huddle, 3:30–4:30p, 400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach 92648. Rally to get people to vote to end greenhouse gases. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/593360887891247/

Libertarian Party of California 2020 Convention, 6p–Thru Mon Feb 17, 5p, Doubletree by Hilton Los Angeles Westside Hotel, 6161 W Centinela Ave, Culver City 90230. ca.lp.org httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2759031334121387/

Sat – 15

Housing For People, Not For Profit! Speak-out and Rally, 2p, 60th & Western Ave, LA 90047. Join End Homelessness Now – LA to demand that the City of Los Angeles use its vacant and underused property to build permanent supportive public housing now! Call on Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson to initiate the zoning and planning changes that would pave the way to build such housing on the 121,000 square-foot vacant city lot at 60th & S. Western Ave.

LA Skywatch presents Elana Freeland: “An Altered You — Like It Or Not!”, 2p, Location TBA. Through 5g wireless, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, geoengineering, GMOs, vaccines and more, we are living in a militarized Space Age that is taking technocratic control of human society. But if you’re one of those stubborn people who think that you should control your own life and your own body…here’s a talk you might want to come to. Admission $15, Seating is limited. Tix: httpss://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4509380 Info: Gayle 818-989-5816.

My Heart is Happy / Wopila Gathering hosted by Idle No More So Cal, 4p–Feb 16 7p, Semillas Community Schools, 4736 Huntington Dr S, LA 90032. Thank you, Water Protectors. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/515127162403534/

Dual Identity: Indigenous Peoples Who Occupy the US-Mexico Borders, 2:30–3:40p, American Indian Resource Center, 6518 Miles Ave., Huntington Park 90255. Historian, genealogist, and lecturer John P. Schmal will discuss the Native groups that occupied both sides of the U.S. – Mexico border and surrounding regions during the last three centuries. While some of these tribes are well-known to us today (i.e., the Yaquis, Tohono O’odham, Kumeyaay, Cocopah), tribal groups that have disappeared as distinguishable cultural entities (i.e., Conchos, Jocome, Coahuiltecans) will also be discussed. Schmal will provide the history of those tribes and explore the current status of the tribal communities that still exist today. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1498717356951917/

Sun – 16

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a-2p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. http://www.kpfk.org. Open to the public with periods of public comment. LSB will select members of PNB committees. 30 minutes of public comment allowed, and KPFK listener members can sign up for LSB committees. http://www.kpfk.org. To communicate with LSB: email LSBoard@kpfk.org

Marcel Duchamp Roast With Ria Live Cinema. 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Free, httpss://www.facebook.com/events/445030099536667/ Follows The Leader (2020, 28 minutes) – World premiere of John Cannizzaro’s (in person) comic, found-image collage film on/about/by Marcel Duchamp encompassing works and ideas not seen and/or less seen by/from Duchamp and/or Rose Selevy. httpss://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jU72a4PZag&feature=youtu.be Also featuring John Cannizzaro’s amazing dual 16mm projection with Ria Live Cinema. httpss://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0fXZrkxsOU&t=28s

2nd Annual L.A. Black History Month Festival marketplace, 11a-7p, Leimert Park Village Artwalk, Degnan Blvd. at 43rd, LA 90008. Art, food, music, discussion, hosted by Teresa King and Deriq Carr. blackhistorymonthfestival@gmail.com

Mon – 17 Presidents’ Day

Last day to register to vote for the March 3 Primary Election

Alan Dershowitz: Debate, Discussion & Dialogue, 7:30–9:30p, Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills 90211. Tickets $25 via Eventbrite. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/755411634982265/ Given Dershowitz’s role as a major apologist for Israeli apartheid, and now as Mafia Don Trump’s lawyer at the Senate removal trial, anticipate the likelihood of protests.

Tue – 18

Feb 18-Mar 3 Conditional Voter Registration period During the 14 days prior to Election Day and including Election Day, an individual can go to the office of their county elections official, a satellite office, or to a vote center to conditionally register to vote and vote a provisional ballot.

Halau Hula ‘O Hoaloha fundraiser, 4 –9p, Canoe House, 805 Fair Oaks Ave, So Pasadena 91030. The restaurant will donate a portion of proceeds when you tell you came for the fundraiser. Native Hawaiian Hula and Tahitian dance school. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/120292149198733/

Wed – 19

Executive Order 9066 authorizing internment of Japanese Americans in concentration camps signed by FDR, 1942. httpss://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_9066

MOM – Media Discussion free, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. https://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Thu – 20

Civilian Oversight Commission of LA County Sheriff’s Dept., normally third Thursday at 9a is on Sat Feb 22 this month only at TELACU Bldg in East LA. See Feb. 22 listing.

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. https://whittierpeace.org/

Fri – 21

Malcolm X assassinated, 1965

LA Abilities Expo, 11a-5p, also Sat. 11a-5p, Sun 11a-4p, LA Convention Center, West Hall A, free. The event for the disAbility community. httpss://www.abilities.com/losangeles/

Sat – 22

Voting in primary opens, thru Mar 3 Saturday-Tuesday: select vote centers are open to the public Beginning 10 days before and continuing up to Election Day, select vote centers are open to the public. http://www.lavote.org

USC Asian Pacific Film Fest httpss://alumni.usc.edu/apaa-film/

Nonviolent Direct Action & Civil Disobedience Training, 10a-4p, 610 S Ardmore Ave, LA 90005. Extinction Rebellion LA, Greenpeace and the National Lawyers Guild are offering Our Next FREE – Open To The Public and All Allied Organizations Non-violent Direct Action & Civil Disobedience Training. This training is next-level preparation for upcoming XR-LA actions that are currently being planned. Training is a prerequisite for all CD participants. Free parking available. RSVP: httpss://actionnetwork.org/events/nonviolent-direct-action-civil-disobedience-training-4

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, Bienvenidos affiliate of Hillsides (TELACU building), 5400 E Olympic Blvd., 1st floor, LA 90022 Public comment welcome. See httpss://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings for agenda. (Meetings normally 3rd Thu at St. Anne’s Ctr.)

Sun – 23

Marxism, Humanism, and Revolution in Africa—Yesterday and Today, 6p, Poetic Research Bureau, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, LA 90012. Speakers: Ndindi Kitonga, radical educator and activist, Kevin B. Anderson, scholar activist. On African revolutionary struggles and humanism, from the 1950s to today. Based on their articles in New Politics: httpss://newpol.org/issues/new-politics-vol-xvii-no-4-whole-number-68/ Ndindi Kitonga is a Kenyan-American revolutionary educator and a long-time organizer and activist in LA. Kevin B. Anderson is a sociology professor at UCSB and author of Marx At The Margins. Sponsored by LA Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. Info: <arise@imhojournal.org>

Suzy Sings Judy, door opens at 7p, Pacific Resident Theater, 705 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Admission $20. Info: 310-306-7330 https://laughtears.com/ Suzy Williams sings from the Judy Garland songbook. Accompanied by Steve Weisberg, they perform They Man That Got Away, The Trolley Song, Just In Time and more. “Suzy’s voice is vibrant and lusty…great gusto and bold emotion.” – Nat Hentoff. Visit:httpss://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suzy_Williams; httpss://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Weisberg

Mon – 24

Tibetan Losar (New Year) Celebration, 10a–2p, Nechung Dharmapala Center, 515 N. Crescent Heights Blvd., LA 90048.

French Art Week 2020, Women and Nature Opening Night, 7–10p. Alliance Française de LA, 10390 Santa Monica Blvd., LA 90025. Curated by Beatrice Chassepot Staged by Caroline Ruszkowska. The status of women artists has evolved faster thanks to new paths shown by strong role models. Come discover the work of Allie Pohl (Visual Artist), Kristin Bedford (Photographer) and Michelle Jane Lee (Conceptual Artist). Talk And Cocktail. Art for Sale through Silent Auction, to support the Alliance Française de Los Angeles. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/french-art-

week-2020-women-and-nature-opening-night-tickets-86443608159

Tue – 25

Chapo Trap House Lodge Room Presents. All Ages, 10:00 PM, Doors at 9:00 PM. Lodge Room 104 N Avenue 56, LA, 90042. The Chapo Trap House is one of the fastest growing political entertainment podcasts in the country. The New Yorker describes Chapo as “[fighting] for irony in the age of Trump,” while Paste magazine called its hosts “the vulgar, brilliant demigods of the new progressive left.” Mediaite profiled it as “The Funniest and Most F**ked Up New Podcast About Media and Politics.” They have an extremely committed fanbase, and are the largest channel on Patreon with over 16,500 monthly paying subscribers. For more info, tickets $25 – $28. httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/chapo-trap-house-tickets-90058833395

Wed – 26

“Ditch the Two Parties of Wall Street” Peace & Freedom Party meeting, 7p, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (South of Adams, just east of Fairfax.) Socialism Now! Main site: http://www.PeaceandFreedom.org LA Chapter.

Thu – 27

“Not Me. Us.” Transforming LA Inside and Outside a Bernie Presidency: DSA-LA Night School series on Bernie Sanders’s insurgent candidacy in the broader history of socialist strategies and perspectives on electoral politics. 7-9p, UTLA, 3303 Wilshire at Berendo. Each session features a brief, informal presentation followed by facilitated discussion designed to engage all levels and connect current events to foundational socialist concepts and debates.

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry.

Youth Residency: Angel Reyes, 8p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026, free. Evening of new analog film and photo work by our youth program alumni artist-in-residence Angel Reyes! This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.For more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit http://www.arts.gov.

Fri – 28

Human Rights and the Climate Crisis Symposium, 8:30a-4:30p, UCLA Law, Room 1347, free, RSVP required. Join us to examine the potential of these and other novel legal arguments, such as framing environmental destruction as an international crime, to both halt and seek remedy for environmental harms. Our symposium will have a particular focus on climate change. RSVP required: httpss://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2cmXOoG8A7R8s31Zsbh-VfXIE-LdpWNZ-mGhn8LZDyegOEQ/viewform info: httpss://law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/5414/2020/2/28/human-rights-and-the-climate-crisis-symposium/

How Empowering Women Empowers Everyone hosted by Meaningful Conversations Palms, 7:30–9:30p, Makela Tango, 9431 Venice Blvd, Culver City 90232. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2555027967956560/ Tickets by Eventbrite: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-event-how-empowering-women-empowers-everyone-tickets-91468275073

Sat – 29

Additional vote centers are open to the public thru Tue Mar 3, Beginning 3 days before and continuing daily up to Election Day, additional vote centers are open to the public.

Leap Day Open Mic Poetry & Spoken Word benefit for Turning The Tide: Journal of Inter-communal Solidarity, 7-10p, location TBA, 323-636-7388 antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com. TTT is now in its 32nd year as an anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-colonial journal, distributed free to 1700+ prisoners around the country. Donation. http://www.antiracist.org

Black History Month Celebration, Building on the Radical Black Struggle: A Community Conversation on Movement Building, 7p, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018. All over the world people are rising up against oppression and discrimination by bosses and politicians. What can we learn from yesterday’s radical Black leaders, especially Black women? What’s holding back today’s movements for social change? Why it is a necessity to have Black leadership in the forefront of today’s political struggles?. Info: 323-732-6416, email fspla@earthlink.net. Sponsor: Freedom Socialist Party. http://www.socialism.com or Facebook.com/fspla

Upcoming Events

Mar 3 “Super Tuesday” Polls open 7am-8pm, Legislature moved CA primary from June to March so CA would have greater influence and attention in US presidential primary process. Primary Election. Party designation only matters for presidential primary; top two candidates regardless of party in other races will go on to general election in November.