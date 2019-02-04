Peace vigils: https://change-links.org/ongoing-peace-vigils-and-community-programs/

On – Going & Continuing Events

Thru Mar 5 – Voting for KPFK Local Station Board listener delegates. See elections.pacifica.org

Weekends, Crenshaw Farmers Market offers farm fresh produce and artisan goods, featuring locally grown favorites. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screens and annual health & wellness fairs. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for more info: http://www.seela.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. httpss://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. httpss://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Every 3rd Thursday of the month, Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7FM-LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

Every 1st and 3rd Friday, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, popcorn, coffee & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown community. Made possible with generous support of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH, 4-6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. action@youth4justice.org

Every 2nd Saturday of month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. Location may be changing, contact YJC, PO Box 73688, LA 90003, (323) 235-4243 | fax (323) 846-9472 | or action@youth4justice.org. https://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 1st and 3rd Saturday (Feb 2 & 16): End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure L.A. City and County public officials to use their vacant properties for large-scale, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., L.A. 90018, just west of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com, 323-723-6416, httpss://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Saturday, SOLA Food Co-Op at Crenshaw Farmers Market. This Co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the first-ever Organic Grocery in Leimert Park Community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Thru Feb 3 – BLACK TOP SKY, a play exploring police brutality, homelessness & love within the black experience, Visual Artists Group, 5239 Melrose Ave, LA 90038. 2rhythmsent@gmail.com httpss://blacktopsky.brownpapertickets.com

Pan African Film & Arts Festival, which presents an impressive slate of over 170 new Black films from the US and around the world and exhibits more than 100 fine artists and unique craftspeople, Feb 7-18, Cinemark Rave 15 Theatres (3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd) and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. (See Feb 7 for special opening night). As an official Oscar-qualifying festival, many of PAFF’s short and live-action films will be up for consideration for an Academy Award. PAFF recently launched an “#IAMPAFF” Meme Generator, designed to allow festival supporters to share their own stories on social media at paff.org/iampaff. This year’s program includes the Filmmakers Brunch, ARTFest, PAFF Institute Panels, StudentFest, LOL Comedy Series, Children’s Fest, SpokenWord Fest, Seniors’ Connection and much more. Individual screening tickets and all festival passes can be purchased at paff.org/tickets. Group sales discounts are also available. For info call 310-337-4737. https://www.paff.org/

Abilities Expo, Feb. 22-24. Expo for disabled people. LA Convention Center httpss://www.abilities.com/losangeles/

Thru Mar 9 – Accidental Death Of An Anarchist, Thu, Fri, Sat eves, Sun matinee, Actors Gang Theater, 9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City 90232. (310) 838-4264. Written by Dario Fo, Directed by Will Thomas McFadden, Translated by Jon Laskin and Michael Aquilante. A madman invades a police station interrogation room where an anarchist accused of bombing a bank has recently “accidentally” fallen out of a window. Donning various disguises and voices, the madman manipulates policemen into a truth inducing hysteria. World-renowned farce produced in honor of a true inspiration and mentor, the late Nobel Prize winning Italian playwright, Dario Fo. Pay-What-You-Can Thursdays. https://theactorsgang.com/2019/01/accidental-death-of-an-anarchist/

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Thru Mar 2: Four Women/A Modern Look at Black women artists, Tue-Thu, Sat & Sun 10a-4p, Avenue 50 Studio, 131-135 N. Ave 50, Highland Park 90042, part of BLK SOL, Black History Month micro-festival. Exhibits works of Sharon Barnes, Buena Johnson, Jessi Jumanji, & Janett Kabeh Ojo. Opening reception Sat Feb 9, 7-10p. 323-258-1435, avenue50studio@gmail.com

Starting in March: How Does Your Garden Grow? The Spring 2019 EPFC Youth Filmmaking Workshop (12 Saturdays Beginning March 2) Students will work on a collaborative film exploring urban gardening, plants as food and as medicine, native plants, and more, within the Los Angeles area. Using 16mm film and brewing their own eco-friendly developers from foraged plants, students will go out into the field to meet with gardeners, food activists, artists, and other members of our community to create a portrait of the current state of urban gardening in LA. In addition to weekly class meetings, students will be expected to go on extra field trips and out-of-class filming excursions. FREE for youth ages 12 – 19. All instruction, materials and equipment provided free of charge by EPFC. Class limited to 25 participants; students must be able to attend all ten sessions. More info and workshop sign up at http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org; 1200 Alvarado at Sunset Blvd.

EPFC CINEMA – Celebrating 16 Years of Community Media Arts full month Activities, go to Website to get dates. HOURS: Friday 3 -­ 7 pm and Saturday/Sunday noon – 5 pm. SCREENINGS Exhibitions from 8 PM and are $5 admission (unless noted). 1200 N. Alvarado Street, LA, CA 90026 (213) 484-­8846 * http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Feb 1 – Fri

Housing Justice In #UnequalCities Conference – Part 2 of 2, hosted by Institute on Inequality and Democracy at UCLA Luskin and UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, 9a–6:30p, UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, 337 Charles E Young Dr E, LA 90095.

UCLA Institute of American Cultures Film Festival: Feb. 1, 11:30a-10p, James West Alumni Center, 375 Westwood Plaza, UCLA. Celebrating 50 Years of Ethnic Stories on Screen by UCLA Alumni. The festival includes features, documentaries, and shorts presented by the UCLA American Indian Studies Center, the UCLA Asian American Studies Center, the UCLA Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, and the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center. All films written, directed, produced or acted in by UCLA alums, and will be followed by Q&A. httpss://chicano.ucla.edu/events/ucla-institute-american-cultures-film-festival

Topanga Peace Alliance First Friday Film Night, 7:30 pm, with potluck snacks at 7:15, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after film.

2 – Sat

Memorial Honoring the life of Bill Eisen, 1p, Stonebridge Chapel, 17409 Woodruff Ave, Bellflower 90706. Since the chapel is small, we request RSVP’s. The limit will be 25 more than the approximate 10 family members & friends already attending. We heartily welcome you for honoring the life of Bill Eisen and for Progressive solidarity, which he always loved. RSVP: JulieannaYoga2@gmail.com.

Metro seeks public input for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor project. 10a, Marvin Braude Constituent Service Center, 6262 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys. Metro doing a study to evaluate high capacity transit on 405 between San Fernando Valley and Westside. http://www.metro.net

Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere (AWARE) LA monthly west side drop-in dialogue, Santa Monica, 1-4p, contact awarela@gmail.com for more info. httpss://www.awarela.org/

Anti-Capitalist Feminist Coalition First Meeting, 2–5p, So Cal Library, 6120 S Vermont Ave, LA 90044. We are a coalition made up of LA-based individuals and organizations who are resisting and offering alternatives to the oppressive and violent systems of capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy, settler colonialism, cis/hetero-normativity, ableism, and others. We began our attempt to take back feminism for the most vulnerable women and queer folks by forming a contingent at the Women’s March that emphasized popular power and solidarity. Our goal is to imbue all radical movements with intersectional feminist values and bridge our collective struggles. In line with socialist feminist struggles around the world, we want to undertake community based mutual aid projects and autonomous initiatives, for reproductive rights, an end to gendered violence, and solidarity with all workers to empower ourselves.

John Okada: The Life and Rediscovered Work of the Author of No-No Boy, 2-4p, Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave, LA 90012, 213.625.0414, janm.org, free. LA launch of the book John Okada: The Life and Rediscovered Work of the Author of No-No Boy. Okada’s only published work, No-No Boy, is about a Japanese American who refuses to fight for the country that incarcerated him and his people in World War II. Frank Abe, a journalist and producer of the PBS documentary Conscience and the Constitution, and Greg Robinson, prof at Université du Québec a Montréal, edited John Okada (with Floyd Cheung) will discuss the first full-length examination of Okada’s development as a writer. Brian Niiya, of Densho.org, awhose mission is to preserve the testimonies of Japanese Americans who were unjustly incarcerated during World War II will moderate. Book signing to follow. RSVP: httpss://9644p.blackbaudhosting.com/9644p/tickets

Grassroots Community Radio Coalition outreach meeting, 6pm, location TBA. Email info@gcrc-socal.org or call 310-460-8586 for more info about getting involved in the struggle to fight gentrification of the airwaves at KPFK and Pacifica radio, and preserve free speech, amplifying community voices of solidarity and resistance to racism, sexism, exploitation and war. See http://www.gcrc-socal.org for more info on our KPFK Local Station Board candidates.

Ebony Repertory Theatre presents: Boesman & Lena, 8p, Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd, LA 90016. Film with Danny Glover, Angela Bassett. https://www.itsmyseat.com/ERT/

3 – Sun

NOlympics Coalition Meeting, 2-4p, (SEIU bldg) 1545 Wilshire Blvd, corner Union, LA 90017. The main hour will be devoted to our HOMES NOT HOTELS campaign. http://www.NOlympicsLA.com

SGV Progressive Alliance Monthly Potluck Meeting, 6:30–8:30p, 500 Alameda St, Altadena, CA 91001. Potluck meeting for progressives that live in the San Gabriel Valley. Share this with others you know who would like to stay informed and/or get involved. Bring a dish, drink or dessert to share. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1192305824252896/

4 – Mon httpss://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosa_Parks_Day

Call to Action: Support Honduran Refugees, hosted by May Day Trans Queer Contingent, 6–8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA 90005. Coalition meeting every Monday evening (also Feb 11, 18, 25). Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and prepare to receive refugees from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2251087431827395/

5 – Tue

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, MDR Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey 90292, free. https://laughtears. com/McLuhanWake.html

Speaking Truth to Power: From Thomas to Kavanaugh, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Anita Hill famously spoke truth to power, as a black women recounting before a Senate committee of white men the repeated sexual harassment she endured while working with US Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Her testimony set off a political firestorm about gender, race, sexual harassment, and power that still resonates today. A screening of the documentary Anita (2013, dir. Freida Lee Mock, 77 min.) followed by a conversation with UCLA law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, who assisted Hill’s legal team, and writer Rebecca Traister, author of Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger. httpss://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2019/02/speaking-truth-to-power-from-thomas-to-kavanaugh/

Torrance City Council, 7:30p, City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd., Torrance 90503. Join Black Lives Matter LA and allies to challenge racist murders with impunity by the Torrance PD, calling for putting the latest killing of Christopher Mitchell on their regular agenda.

6 – Wed

Save Porter Ranch: Monthly Meeting, 7–9p, 9666 Lemona Ave, North Hills 91343. First Wed every month, also Mar 6. Get involved with our campaigns to shut down Aliso Canyon, get a health study, Dr. Nordella’s study, and more. Bring a dish to share. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/473901063114380/

LA Tenants Union-Sindicato de Iniquilinos, Sección Oeste-Westside Local, 6:30–8:30p, Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Ave, Venice 90291. Every 1st & 3rd Wed, also Feb 20. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/280479729493931/

7 – Thu

Court Support for Dr. Melina Abdullah – Stop Criminalizing Black Protest, 9:30a, Clara Foltz Criminal Courts, 210 W. Temple, Div. 43, 3rd fl. Call City Atty. Mike Feuer, 213-978-8100, daily – demand he drop the charges! mike.n.feuer@lacity.org Twitter: @CityAttorneyLA

Pan African Film & Arts Festival opening night: Aretha Franklin in AMAZING GRACE, directed By: Sydney Pollack, 6p Red Carpet, 7:30p screening, Directors Guild of America Theater Complex, 7920 Sunset Blvd., LA 90047. In 1972, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, brought producer Jerry Wexler, her backup singers, Rev. James Cleveland, and the Atlantic Records rhythm section to New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, to record a live gospel music double-album. “Amazing Grace” went on to become the top-selling gospel record of all time, Aretha’s most successful album, and one of her most beloved. Film unseen until now! With Aretha Franklin, Rev. James Cleveland, Rev. C.L. Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Bernard Purdie, Chuck Rainey, Clara Ward, Mother Ward, Sydney Pollack, Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger. Preview: httpss://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BA6lBW3R__M. https://www.paff.org/

8 – Fri

Play: “Voice from the Village’” written and directed by Melvin Ishmael Johnson, 8p, New American Theater, 1312 N. Wilton Pl., Hollywood 90028. Based upon the life of award winning playwright, poet and actor Lynn Manning from the time he was shot and blinded at 23 – to becoming a poet, playwright and actor; touching on the founding of the “Watts Village Theater Company” with community activist Quintin Drew. $25, ($20 veterans, seniors, students). 213-908-5032. (Also Sat 9 at 8p, Sun 10, 3p.)

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

CVUMC Film: John Fugelsang’s “Dream On.” Crescenta Valley UMC, 2700 Montrose Avenue, Montrose. Doors to Fellowship Hall (downstairs) open at 7, Film at 7:30. Refreshments will be served. Fugelsang is a comedian and pundit who brings sharp wit and caring wisdom to his observations of contemporary life. In “Dream On” he takes a road trip that traces Alexis de Toqueville’s 19th Century tour of the United States. Fugelsang meets with a variety of people, explores their circumstances, and asks them about where they are with their versions of the American Dream. It’s a way to connect with some fellow Americans that we would not meet otherwise and to hear their stories. I hope you come and meet them with us, and stay for conversation afterwards. https://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/thread/864/friday-film-cvumc-february-2019

9 – Sat

Benefit Birthday Brunch for Turning The Tide, 12n-3p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230. Fighting Fascism for Fifty-Five Years – help TTT editor Michael Novick celebrate his 72nd birthday and an adult life spent in struggles against racism and fascism and for decolonization and liberation. Bagels and nosh provided, bring instruments. Donation. http://www.facebook.com/events/2043059472660073/ antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com

Think Globally, Run Locally For LA Neighborhood Council, 11a-3p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Bl, Venice 90291. Hosted by Green Party. Learn about Neighborhood Councils – how to run & what it’s like to serve. Staff from the LA Dept of Neighborhood Empowerment will be on hand, as well as Greens who have served on Neighborhood Councils. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2320139674886203 httpss://losangeles.cagreens.org/elections/workshop-neighborhood-council-2019

MESS interview TBA, 2p, (RSVP for Venice location 310 306 7330) free.

Film fundraiser: Besouro, 6p, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Cinemark theater, 4030 Marlton, LA 90008, $40 to benefit Black Lives Matter LA, brownpapertickets.com. A Brazilian film linking action, fantasy and capoeira to tell of the resistance and oppression of Black farm workers in Brazil long after the abolition of slavery + panel discussion and reception to follow.

Ebony Rep Theater presents “That Time of Month”, 8p, Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd, LA 90016. Comedy with Ajai Sanders, Jackie Fabulous, Kente Scott; musical performance Victor Orlando. https://www.itsmyseat.com/ERT/

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Author Lori Tsugawa Whaley to Discuss ‘Japanese Schindler’ Chiune Sugihara, 1:30-4p, Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, free. As a diplomat to Lithuania during World War II, he helped save thousands of Jewish refugee lives by writing transit visas in defiance of his government. This courageous action cost him and his family dearly, but as he stated in an interview in 1985, “I may have disobeyed my government, but if I didn’t, I would be disobeying God.” information: (310) 324-6611, info@jci-gardena.org https://www.rafu.com/2019/02/author-lori-tsugawa-whaley-to-discuss-japanese-schindler-chiune-sugihara/

10 – Sun

White People 4 Black Lives General Meeting, 11a–2p, RSVP for location, whitepeople4blacklives@gmail.com or sign up for our listhost on http://www.awarela.org

Labor Union TV Celebration of 3.5 million hits, 3-5p, 3916 S. Sepulveda, Culver City, CA 90230. We focus on unions in Labor for Our Revolution like Nurses NNU & CNA, Phone and airline workers CWA, longshore and warehouse ILWU, Electricians UE, Postal Clerks APWU, Bus Drivers ATU, and Subway & Airline workers at TWU, as well as progressive unions like the IBT, AFT, SEIU, UFCW, UAW, IBEW, AFSCME, USW, IAM, IRON, & LIUNA. All Welcome. LaborTV2020@gmail.com

Narratives of the Southwest: a Quarterly Series presents: Mexican Schools, 4-6p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. Featuring poets/educators: Matt Sedillo, Irene Sanchez, Angelina Saenz, and Fernando Salinas, with narration by Sean Arce. The stories highlighted include the Lemon Grove Incident, Mendez Vs. Westminister, the Chicano Student Walkouts in 1968, and the more recent struggle for Mexican American Studies in Arizona. These overlooked battles have been critical in the struggle for education in this country as a whole. Presenters combine history with personal reflections on their experiences as students, parents, and educators. New poems from Sedillo, Sanchez, Saenz, and Salinas, poetry from their students, a short story by Patrick Fontes, and narration from Sean Arce. Narratives of the Southwest combines history, politics and poetry about events past and present that continue to shape this region; co-directed and co-produced by Irene Sanchez and Matt Sedillo. Collaboration includes Beyond Baroque-Richard Modiano and Mark Torres of Pacifica Radio Archives for research support. Info: Irene Sanchez, Ph.D, 951-377-3319, Irene.monica.sanchez@gmail.com

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Author Lori Tsugawa Whaley to Discuss ‘Japanese Schindler’ Chiune Sugihara, 1:30-4p, Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. Third St. in Little Tokyo. For more information: mmatsumura@sbcglobal.net – see Feb. 9th listing

11 – Mon

Intro to Non-Violent Communication, 7p, Women’s Center for Creative Work, 2425 Glover Pl, LA 90031

Tickets: womenscenterforcreativework.com. Every Monday, also Feb 18, 25. Max 16 Participants (POC Priority) $50-100 sliding scale / $40-$80 Members — 13 POC, 3 Non-POC. A workshop series on using the language of feelings and needs to decolonize communication, increase self-empathy, and embrace accountability and transformation without shame. Using a trauma-informed lens and the principles of Non-Violent Communication, this series will explore how we hold ourselves and others with empathy and compassion during times of conflict. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/309840759657847/

12 – Tue

Film: BUS RIDERS UNION by Haskell Wexler, 6p, PanAfrican Film Festival, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Cinemark theater,. $15 and up, plus conversation with Labor Community Strategy Center. In 1997, academy award cinematographer Haskell Wexler approached Eric Mann and the Strategy Center about doing a feature length documentary about our work. We were honored and thrilled. For 3 years, Haskell, as revolutionary artist, became part of our movement as he documented every move we made. Released in 2000, the film ends with a major victory in civil rights law and organizing—the decision by the federal courts to force the MTA to buy new buses, increase service and lower fares. Today, the Strategy Center is still fighting, now for Free Public Transportation and an end to MTA Attacks on Black Passengers. We are proud to be an Official Selection of the Pan African Film Festival. Genl Admission $15, Donor $25-100. info@thestrategycenter.org.

Politics and Punch Lines: NY Times Op-Ed contributors with their take on life, love and politics. Roxane Gay, author of “Hunger”, comedian Guy Branum and Lindy West, author of “Shrill” in an evening of humor, readings and conversation. Rachel Dry, editor of Sunday Review, will host. Doors open: 6:30p, Program: 7:30p. The Orpheum, 842 S. Broadway, LA, $25–$50 for reserved seating. httpss://www1.ticketmaster.com/new-york-times-op-ed/event/09005630B4633100

Film: City of Joy, with Q&A, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90024, 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu. Tells the story of Congolese women’s fierce will to turn their pain into power, and the visionaries who came together to create a transformational community. 2018 Nobel Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege, women’s rights activist Christine Schuler-Deschryver, and radical feminist Eve Ensler imagined a place where women who’ve been sexually brutalized can heal themselves. (2016, dir. Madeleine Gavin, 74 min.)

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Activating Artists: Know Your Rights, 7-9p, Where: California African American Museum, LA. Artists have historically used their artworks, actions, and voices to defend their communities and their beliefs. Whether protesting with a group, performing acts of civil disobedience, or using the arts to communicate, it is critical to understand our rights. Presented in conjunction with Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 httpss://caamuseum.org/exhibitions/2018/los-angeles-freedom-rally-1963 , this program helps participants understand best practices when confronted by police, potential consequences of civil disobedience actions, and other legal issues surrounding acts of creative public activism. This workshop is led by Nana Gyamfi of Justice Warriors 4 Black Lives and Colleen Flynn of the National Lawyers Guild. It provides a safe space for participants to discuss their experiences and ask questions of experts in the field. Event Details and Registration Available Here httpss://caamuseum.org/programs/talks-and-workshops/activating-artists-know-your-rights

13 – Wed

2019 Earth First! Organizers Conference The 2019 EF! Organizers Conference will be hosted in Santa Barbara, CA (occupied Chumash territory) from February 13th to 18th. This year’s Organizer’s Conference will not include a Winter Rendezvous. Email collective@earthfirstjournal.org for directions and more information. httpss://earthfirstjournal.org/newswire/2018/12/09/ announcing-the-2019-earth-first-organizers-conference-february-13-18th/

Change Links monthly conference call planning discussion, 7:30p. changelinks2@gmail.com for info on participating.

14 – Thu

Suzy Williams & Michael Jost, BRAVO CD Release Valentine’s Day Concert, 7:30p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/310734152903317/, Laughtears.com

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Art By People In Love, 8p, Valentine’s Day mash note mishmash of films, poems, performance songs and dances at Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado Bl, LA 90026. The theme is simple: we ask that those in love—with someone, something or some place—present some work (10 minutes or less) dealing with this theme. Kinda like “an open mic night” for romantics…

UCLA Law School: The Rise of Big Data Policing in LA, 12:30-1:30p, UCLA Law School Room 1357. Join PULSE as Andrew Guthrie Ferguson talks about his book “The Rise of Big Data: Surveillance, Race, and the Future of Law Enforcement.” Lunch will be served. Please RSVP no later than Tuesday, February 12.

UCLA Law School events

15 – Fri httpss://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_B._Anthony_Day

Free Yoga Classes with Stacy Tenhouten, 4:30-5:30p, Pico Youth & Family Center, 715 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405, Free. http://www.eventbrite.com. Pico Youth & Family Center in partnership with Stacy TenHouten Yoga offer these Free Yoga Classes to the public every Tue and Fri. Also Feb 19, 22, 26. This is a breath centered practice that adapts to each individual regardless of body type, age, health, and cultural or religious background. Each class includes body movement, breath work and meditation. Space is also held at the beginning and end of class for community dialogue. No prior experience required. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/548588455641029/

16 – Sat

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Black Women Writers & Their International Impact with Dr. Lisbeth Gant-Britton, PhD, author of Holt African American History, 3-5p, Palms-Rancho Park Branch LA Public Library, 2920 Overland Ave., LA 90064, (310) 840-2142. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to event

ACTION! Cinema As Connection presents Cristina Ibarra and The Infiltrators – 8p, Echo Park Film Center, This free screening is part of ACTION! Cinema as Connection, a series curated and facilitated by Penelope Uribe-Abee presenting documentary films and workshops by female filmmakers of color. ACTION! is made possible with the support of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Action! Cinema as Connection presents a night with Documentary filmmaker Cristina Ibarra. Cristina will show clips from her latest film: The Infiltrators. In this presentation, Cristina will speak about her collaborative experience as a co-director, and about the film at large. Set to premiere at Sundance this year, The Infiltrators is a hybrid docu-fiction film depicting the true story of two young undocumented Americans who “infiltrated” a for-profit immigrant detention center. FREE EVENT! FILMMAKER IN ATTENDANCE! For 15 years, Cristina Ibarra has been making award-winning films for PBS addressing the border between Mexico and the US.

DSA LA training on Business Improvement Districts (BIDs – private police forces) and public records requests, 3-5p, UTLA, 3303 Wilshire at Berendo.

Ebony Rep Theater presents “Here and Now,” tribute to Luther Vandross with Terry Steele, 8p, Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd, LA 90016. https://www.itsmyseat.com/ERT/

17 – Sun

African/Black History Month Festival, 11a–7p, Leimert Park Village, Degnan Blvd at 43rd, LA 90008, hosted by Leimert Park Rasta’s. Free Event for Family, Friends and Loved Ones. To acknowledge The African Month, Culture Craft, Music and more.Art Kid Friendly Music festival. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2153425701642521/

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

NOlympicsLA Coalition, 2p, 1545 Wilshire, LA 90017. NOLympicsLA.com, RSVP: noperformance@gmail.com

FILM: Invisible Hands, 12p, Frida Cinema, 305 E. 4th St. #100 Santa Ana, CA 92701, free. The first feature documentary that exposes child labor and child trafficking within the supply chains of the world’s biggest corporations, Invisible Hands was filmed in six countries: the United States, India, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong and Ghana. Tandon’s unflinching documentary offers a harrowing account of children as young as five years old making the products we buy and consume every day, digging deep into a modern slavery system quietly supported by some of the world’s largest companies. Chilling undercover footage shows children being sold like animals to the highest bidder, and others being abused by this pervasive slave labor, as the filmmakers explore how some of the world’s top stakeholders continue to engage in this unlawful and deadly practice. httpss://thefridacinema.org/event/invisible-hands/

18 – Mon President’s Day holiday

LAUSD School Board Candidate Forum, hosted by Los Feliz Improvement Association, 6–9p, The Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, LA 90027, free. Election Mar 5 to fill pivotal vacant seat on LA School Board. LAUSD enrolls over 600,000 students (2nd largest district in the US) and there are big issues on the table following the strike for higher wages, smaller class sizes and public community schools.

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Elizabeth Warren event in L.A., 7p, Alex Theater, 216 N. Brand Blvd, Glendale 91203, free. RSVP: httpss://my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/join-elizabeth-in-los-angeles-

OC Poor People’s Campaign: Monthly Steering Committee Meeting 6-8:30pm, @ Youth On the Move, 1850 17th St, Santa Ana. The group will focus on fusion building, restructuring the group, involvement of the Golden Rule Tour that is taking place state and nationwide, and creating banners and other signage for the Poor People’s movement. What to expect: Discuss the Poor People’s Campaign & how to unify communities by calling in individuals and groups to join Poor People’s Campaign in breaking the cycle of poverty, militarism, racism, and ecological devastation. There is a lot of free parking across the street back behind the building on 16th Street where you will enter the building. https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Feb18ppc

19 – Tue

Executive Order 9066 signed httpss://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_9066

Unrig LA: Ethics Commission – Voters Not Donors, 9:15-11:15a, LA City Hall. The Ethics Commission is planning to consider Councilmember Mike Bonin’s motion to lower the qualifying threshold for our public matching funds system for local candidates. Dozens of organizations came together to push reforms to our public financing system through the Ethics Commission and LA City Council, and now this last amendment has been sent to the Ethics Commission for recommendations. Comment on the need to tighten up debate requirements, and push the commission to recommend ending direct contributions from corporations and other non-individuals. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/506902963129453/

Race, State Violence, and Radical Movements in the Decolonizing Pacific, 2-3:30p, 445 Kaprielian Hall (KAP), University Park Campus, USC. The Queer Transpacific Research Cluster presents “Race, State Violence, and Radical Movement in the Decolonizing Pacific” – a public lecture by Simeon Man, Assistant Professor of History at University of California, San Diego. httpss://dornsife.usc.edu/events/view/1477903/race-state-violence-and-radical-movements-in-the-decolonizing-pa/

Jack Crossley Lecture Series on Ethics and Religion: Book talk by Prof John Fea, author of “Believe Me: The Evangelical Road to Donald Trump”, 4p, location TBD, University Park Campus, free. “Believe me” may be the most common phrase in Trump’s lexicon, whether about building a wall or protecting a Christian heritage. To the surprise of many, 80+% of white evangelicals have believed Trump. Historian John Fea explains how we have arrived at this unprecedented moment. An evangelical Christian himself, Fea argues that the embrace of Trump is the outcome of a long-standing evangelical approach defined by the politics of fear, the pursuit of worldly power, and a nostalgic longing for the past. httpss://dornsife.usc.edu/events/view/1517732/jack-crossely-lecture-series-on-ethics-and-religion-presents/

So You Need a Million Dollars? Money and Fundraising in Presidential Politics, 5-6p, USC Ground Zero Performance Cafe (TRO), free.

Center Co-Directors Bob Shrum and Mike Murphy are joined by legendary Democratic and Republican fundraisers Louis Susman and Jack Oliver for the final installment of our spring Political Conversations series.

How much money is needed to run a successful presidential campaign? Should there be more regulation in campaign fundraising?

Featuring:

Louis Susman – U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s from 2009 to 2013. From 2012 to 2017 he continued to play a role on the international stage as an active member of the Secretary of State’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

Susman was a senior advisor to President Obama’s campaign and was the national finance chairman for Senator Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign.

Jack Oliver – Managing Partner of Dock Square Capital LLC, a merchant bank based in Miami, Florida with Governor Bush and serves as an Attorney and Practice Group Leader of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, an international law firm.

Oliver served as National Finance Vice-Chairman for Bush-Cheney 04 and Victory 2004 managing the campaign’s national operations and was principal in the campaign’s leadership.

Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Republican National Committee, where he oversaw all day-to-day operations and management in policy, communications, and strategy during the 2002 National election cycles, which resulted in historic Republican gains in both the House and Senate.

In 2000, Jack served as National Finance Director for George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign and managed a fundraising effort that shattered all previous presidential fundraising records. In 2016, Jack was the National Co-Chair of Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Free food at 4:30 p.m. Conversation from 5 to 6 p.m. httpss://dornsife.usc.edu/events/view/1570420/so-you-need-a-million-dollars-money-and-fundraising-in-president/

20 – Wed

MOM – Media Discussion, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, Free. Laughtears.com

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Native Women in FILM Festival

Feb 20 at 5:00 PM – Feb 21 at 8:00 PM PST

Ahrya Fine Arts by Laemmle

8556 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, California 90211

10th annual Native Women in FILM Festival will be held during Oscar week with Films Directed by Women and Conversation Series to address “Indigenous Women and Girls Missing in Life, Media and Reporting: The willful neglect of a 21st Century Hemispheric Femicide” ‘Reclaiming our Image, Securing the Future’ 2019.

At the height of #MeToo Joanelle Romero actress/director/founder/humanitarian and member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Art and Sciences (AMPAS) of Native Women in FILM coined and founded #WhyWeWearRED with a media coalition to address a Global Call to Action initiative that aims to bring awareness of the Lack of Inclusion of Native Women in Film & Television and Murdered & Missing Indigenous Women & Girls.

httpss://www.facebook.com/events/313124442643448/

21 – Thu

Whittier Peace 3rd Thursday Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. https://whittierpeace.org/

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Gideon’s Promise: Building a Public Defender Movement to Transform Criminal Justice, 12-1:30p, UCLA Law School, Room 1357. Talk by Jonathan Rapping — Learn about Gideon’s Promise groundbreaking work to groom a generation of future public defenders. Presented by UCLA Law’s Criminal Justice Program and David J. Epstein Program in Public Interest Law and Policy.

You’re invited to hear MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient and Gideon’s Promise’s Founder and President Jonathan Rapping speak about his organization’s groundbreaking work to groom a generation of future public defenders to bring justice to the nation’s most marginalized communities. Anchored in the South, Gideon’s Promise has grown to have a national reach. Information will be provided about Gideon’s PRomise summer clerkship and post-graduate fellowship.

Lunch will be served. RSVP here by Monday, February 18 httpss://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/5122/2019/2/21/gideons-promise-c–building-a-public-defender-movement-to-transform-criminal-justice-/

Reflections From a Black Panther: Michael Daniel Lynem, 7-10p, Heritage Museum of OC, 3101 W Harvard St, Santa Ana. The final event in the museum’s celebration of Black History Month- an evening with Santa Ana native, Michael Daniel Lynem! Mr Lynem became a political activist and leader of the Orange County Black Panthers in the 1960s. Come on out and listen to him share his journey from Black Panther to Pastor. https://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Feb21mdl

Native Women in FILM Festival see Feb. 20th listing

22 – Fri

Abilities Expo, Exposition for disabled people. LA Convention Center. httpss://www.abilities.com/losangeles/ Also Sat & Sun.

Re-imagining the Criminal Justice System, UCLA School of Law httpss://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/5007/2019/2/22/reimagining-the-criminal-justice-system/

Exodus and Exile: Migrants, Refugees and Asylum Seekers 1750–1850, UCLA httpss://humanities.ucla.edu/event/exodus-and-exile-migrants-refugees-and-asylum-seekers-1750-1850

Just Jazz Live Pop-Up Event: Celebrating Black History Month, 6:30–9p, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall, 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, LA 90008, free. To celebrate Black History month, a free Just Jazz Live Concert Series pop up jazz event with live performances by Inglewood-based jazz collective Katalyst and the Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center jazz ensemble. Info: http://www.justjazzliveconcertseries.com..

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Thinking Gender 2019: Feminists Confronting the Carceral State, 8a-8p, UCLA Luskin Conference Center, Centennial Ballroom A & B. Conference will focus on gendered regimes of incarceration, and feminist, queer, abolitionist, and intersectional interventions. The US justice system is a site of widespread gendered and race-based violence. The U.S. currently incarcerates nearly a third of all female prisoners in the world, and between 1977 and 2004, the number of women in U.S. prisons increased by an unprecedented 757%. As a 2015 CSW co-sponsored report revealed, women suffering from mental illness in LA County jails are routinely denied treatment, medication, and reproductive hygiene products, and are disproportionately punished with solitary confinement. LGBTQ women are also disproportionately impacted: nearly 40% of incarcerated girls identify as LGBTQ, while nearly one in six transgender Americans, and one in two black transgender people, have been to prison. At Thinking Gender 2019: Feminists Confronting the Carceral State, emerging student scholars and activists will reckon with these issues through feminist and queer perspectives.

UCLA Law School events

httpss://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/calendar-of-events/

Trauma, Policing, & the 13TH Amendment: The Long Arc to Freedom, 12:15-4:45p, UC Irvine School of Law, 401 E Peltason Dr, Rm EDU 1131, Irvine, free. Register Here: httpss://bit.ly/2t9y4yL This symposium reflects the growing national conversation about the harms imposed on families and communities from money bail and plea-bargaining to incarceration and reentry. Often, those who suffer the most are the economically vulnerable who lack the means to access justice. Very often, the most invisible will be women and girls. Topics: the systematization and institutionalization of policing, its origins, and modern impacts. Rooted in this exploration is the consideration of the 13th Amendment–its aspirational goals and flawed underpinnings. The 13th Amendment both liberates through the abolition of slavery and yet serves as a tool to exploit the vulnerable by permitting slavery so long as an individual is convicted of a crime. This symposium features two streams. First it highlights the devastating impact of trauma resulting from policing. Because policing is a broad term, it will be used here to reflect profiling, the surveillance of vulnerable communities, disparate police stops, frequent frisks, escalations that lead to arrests and even deaths, as well as abuse of prosecutorial discretion, resulting in additional institutional phenomenon with real-life consequences on the ground. Second, the symposium seeks to open a conversation about novel interpretations of the 13th Amendment. https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Feb22tp13

Film for Thought: King in the Wilderness,

Feb 22 7p

Feb 23 3p and 7p

Barbara And Art Culver Center Of Arts, 3834 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501

Free Admission!

King in the Wilderness chronicles the final chapters of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, revealing a conflicted leader who faced an onslaught of criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. While the Black Power movement saw his nonviolence as weakness, and President Lyndon B. Johnson saw his anti-Vietnam War speeches as irresponsible, Dr. King’s unyielding belief in peaceful protest became a testing point for a nation on the brink of chaos.

Dr. King’s leadership during the bus boycotts, the sit-ins and the historic Selma to Montgomery marches is now legendary, but much of what happened afterward – during the last three years of his life – is rarely discussed. It’s a time when Dr. King said his dream “turned into a nightmare.” From the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 to his assassination in 1968, King remained unshakably committed to nonviolence in the face of an increasingly unstable country.

The documentary debuted at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is directed by Peter Kunhardt (HBO’s Emmy-winning Jim: The James Foley Story). Drawing on conversations with those who knew Dr. King well, including many fellow members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), King in the Wilderness reveals stirring new perspectives on Dr. King’s character, his radical doctrine of nonviolence and his internal philosophical struggles prior to his assassination in 1968. The documentary also features archival footage, behind-the-scenes video of Dr. King’s private moments, intimate archival photographs and phone conversations recorded by President Johnson, who was both ally and adversary in King’s fight for civil rights.

No reservations are required. Seating is first come, first serve.

This film is a part of Film for Thought, a series of screenings sponsored by the Advancing Intercultural Studies project and the UCR Center for Ideas and Society through a generous grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

For more details: httpss://ucrarts.ucr.edu/Film/king-in-the-wilderness event: httpss://www.facebook.com/events/360772101369909/

23 – Sat

Socialist Feminism: From Analyzing Oppression to Theorizing Liberation and Organizing Class 3: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective: Theories of Intersectionality, 2:30-5:30p, Art Share LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. Free parking across the street or use Little Tokyo Metro Gold Line stop. Info, syllabus and readings, 310-210-3748 socialistfeminismclasses@gmail.com. $5 donation requested but not mandatory.

Ending Homelessness and Racism: The Unfinished Battle for Housing Equality, 4:30p, Solidarity Hall, 2122 W Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018. Nearly 60,000 people are unhoused in LA County — disproportionately Black and increasingly elderly. Meanwhile, developers supported by city government keep building high-priced housing. Result: Gentrification of Black and Brown neighborhoods. The people who built these communities are being displaced. An evening of art, music, discussion and celebration of the struggles of Black people to survive and flourish. Donation requested. Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party , 323-732-6416, fspla@earthlink.net, http://www.Socialism.com, Facebook.com/fspla

Ebony Rep Theater presents: “There’s a Brown Girl in the Ring,” essays by Beah Richards with S. Pearl Sharp, 8p, Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd, LA 90016. https://www.itsmyseat.com/ERT/

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

MEChA de UCI: Youth Empowerment Conference 8a-6p, @ UC Irvine Cross-Cultural Center, 103 Gateway, Irvine. Event will feature various workshops, a guest speaker, live entertainment, and free food! This event is free for all attendees!! Watch for updates at Facebook page here. httpss://www.facebook.com/mechadeuci/ https://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Feb23m

Justice for Christian Aguilar!

Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Pomona City Hall, 505 S Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91766

On Sep. 16, 2015, Pomona PD officer Chad Jensen brutally beat 16 year-old Christian Aguilar for filming the police. 11 jurors voted to convict him but one person stopped the conviction from happening. Then they were acquitted by a 2nd jury in a miscarriage of justice.

Corporal Chad Jensen beat Christian Aguilar, and his partner Officer Prince Hutchinson and Internal Affairs investigator Michael Neaderbaomer lied to cover it up, according to FBI indictments. We are asking for their immediate dismissal, as well as civilian oversight for the Pomona PD!

Please join us in a protest! Saturday, Feb. 23, 9 AM. We begin at Pomona City Hall, 505 S Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91766

httpss://www.facebook.com/events/320981551878743/ CopWatch IE httpss://www.facebook.com/CopWatchInlandEmpire/

Wear RED on February 23! In solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela, whose supporters often wear red to their mobilizations, we also ask that supporters of a truly sovereign Venezuela wear red on February 23rd. Like the Gilets Jaunes in Paris, this will strengthen our message of solidarity. Many cities have already announced plans for actions on February 23 – find an action near you or plan one for your area today httpss://www.nowaronvenezuela.org/23feb/

Film for Thought: King in the Wilderness, Feb 23 3p and 7p. See Feb. 22nd listing for details.

24 – Sun

Citizens’ Climate Lobby 2019 Southern California Conference, 9a-2p, CSULA, 5151 State University Drive, LA 90032. Also Sat Feb 23, 8a. Tickets · $25 – $160 via Eventbrite, includes 3 vegan meals. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/736807783357857/

Conscious Life Expo, 10a-8p, LAX Hilton, 5711 W Century Blvd. Also Fri 22 (3-10p; Sat 23 10a-9p) httpss://expo.consciouslifeexpo.com/expo-at-a-glance/ 4 day conference and exposition with 200 exhibitors and over 150 lectures workshops and special events. Prices vary.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

The Real Border crisis, presented by ACLU of Southern California San Fernando Valley Chapter, 1p, San Fernando Valley Arts & Cultural Center, 18312 Oxnard St., Tarzana 91356. On January 8, Donald Trump gave the first Oval Office address of his presidency in which he warned of a “growing humanitarian and security crisis at our Southern border.” Since then, he’s threatened to declare a national emergency, described the border as a “major” and “massive” crisis, and even called the situation “an invasion.” The actual crisis is the dangerous conditions asylum seekers face at the border as U.S. Customs and Border Protections prevent them from approaching or turn them away, or in detention where hundreds of children still wait to be reunited with their parents. Join speakers CHRISTOPHER PETERSON, Staff Attorney, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN – LA) and GABRIEL ARELLANO, Managing Attorney, ESPERANZA Immigrant Rights Project to learn more about this crisis and find out what YOU can do to help! *Spanish translation will be available.* Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public – please invite your friends! Directions to event: From the 101 Freeway, exit at Reseda Blvd. Go north ¾ mile to Oxnard St. and turn right (east). The gallery is in the building to the right. Parking is in the fenced lot in the rear of the courtyard. RSVP: httpss://go.peoplepower.org/event/action_attend/18533

25 – Mon

Poverty, Race, Justice & Access to Health, hosted by Universities Allied for Essential Medicines (UAEM), 12n–1:30p, UCLA School of Law, 385 Charles E Young Dr W, LA 90024. Lunch time panel event in Room 1457 on “Race, Justice & Access to Health – which communities get access to medicines and what role does the public play?” Panelists TBA. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/296513617643377/

26 – Tue

LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission, New day & location, 9a-1p,: MTA HQ at Cesar Chavez/Vignes, 1 Gateway Plaza, 3rd Floor, Metro Board Room, LA 90012. httpss://coc.lacounty.gov/

Change Links monthly mailing, distribution and planning meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230. Dial 22 for entry.

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

2020: The Democratic Field, 5-6p, USC Ground Zero Performance Cafe (TRO), Free

Kamala Harris, Julian Castro and Kirsten Gilibrand are among the many who announced their candidacy for president. Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 26 to explore what’s ahead for the Democrats and #2020.

Featuring political consultant Stephanie Cutter and New York Times’ Adam Nagourney in conversation with CPF Director Bob Shrum.

Panelists:

Stephanie Cutter- American political consultant. She served as Deputy Campaign Manager for President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

Adam Nagourney- Los Angeles Bureau Chief, New York Times

Conversation from 5 to 6 p.m. Free food at 4:30 p.m. httpss://dornsife.usc.edu/events/view/1555059/2020-the-democratic-field/

27 – Wed

FTP Studies Special Series, 7–9p, La Conxa, 2628 E Cesar Chavez, LA 90033. Every 2nd and 4th Wed of the month. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2642461859311625

Russia and the US: Destined for a New Cold War? 7–p, LA World Affairs Council, 3535 Hayden Ave, Suite 200, Culver City 90232. Tickets: http://www.lawac.org. Is the US is sliding into a dangerous new Cold War with Russia? The two nuclear superpowers are again locked in political and military confrontations. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of collusion between the Kremlin and President Trump’s campaign continues to put pressure on the US-Russian relationship. Americans grow more wary as the frenzy surrounding “Russiagate” intensifies. Discussion with Stephen Cohen, influential and controversial Russia expert, and Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of The Nation.

28 – Thu

Big Read: Civil Rights Culture & Community, 6 –7:30p, Anaheim Central Library, 500 W Broadway, Anaheim 92805. The African American community has had a solid foundation in Orange County since the founding of the Second Baptist church in 1923. Director of Heritage Museum of Orange County, Kevin Cabrera, will share the growth of this community through the lens of three major themes: Civil Rights, Culture and Community Identity.

ADDED ITEMS NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Come meet the Sheriff Civilian Oversight commissioners and leadership from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The community meeting will be Thursday, February 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Williams S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. httpss://coc.lacounty.gov/

AB617 Steering Committee Meeting (air quality): Boyle Hgt, East LA, Commerce, 6-8p, Commerce Senior Center, 2555 Commerce Way, Commerce, CA 90040

More info: http://www.aqmd.gov/ab617

This is part of a series of meetings for the committee and the public to provide input on the development of Community Air Monitoring Plans and Community Emission Reduction Plans implemented through Assembly Bill (AB) 617 Community Air Initiatives.

The meeting will be open to the public and there will be an opportunity for public comment.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

(Additional language accommodations can be made with at least 7-day advance notice)

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aqmd.gov/AB617 or contact Fabian Wesson, SCAQMD Public Advisor, at (909) 396-2432 or at publicadvisor@aqmd.gov httpss://www.facebook.com/events/613620505756413/

httpss://www.facebook.com/southcoastaqmd/

Future events

httpss://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/5120/2019/3/2/liberation-lawyering-2019/

Liberation Lawyering 2019, 9a-5:30p, UCLA Law School

NLG-UCLA Presents

Liberation Lawyering

A One-Day CLE Conference for Students, Lawyers, Legal Workers, and

Community Members

March 2, 2019 9am – 5:30pm

Register at httpss://bit.ly/NLG-LL-2019

Topics Include

Worker-Owned Cooperatives

Decriminalizing Sex Work

The State of Affirmative Action

Abolition of Police and Prisons

Puerto Rican Self-Determination

Intersectional Immigrants’ Rights Advocacy

Animal Justice and Human Rights

Legal Observer Training

with keynote speaker, Dr. Melina Abdullah, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter – Los Angeles

UCLA Law School events

httpss://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/calendar-of-events/

Mar 2 SoCal Regional SURJ Summit

Saturday, March 2: 9 AM – 5 PM

The Oaks School, 6817 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

Please join us for the second SoCal SURJ Summit. The purpose of this summit is to bring together white people committed to anti-racistm to frame our racial justice efforts, build and deepen relationships, share resources, develop skills, and bolster our commitment. This is an all-volunteer led effort. While more specific details are to come, you can expect a day-long experience that includes powerful keynote speakers, workshops on a variety of relevant topics, community building and networking opportunities, and a unifying call to action to guide our efforts in the following months.

httpss://www.vcstar.com/story/news/local/communities/ventura/2018/09/07/ventura-group-comprised-white-people-seeks-dismantle-white-supremacy/1090049002/

https://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/

Mar 2. 22nd Annual Pasadena Pow Wow, 10a-6p. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2292478007652560/

Mar 4 Invisible No More: Resisting Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color in the Current Climate, 12:20p – 1:40p, Location: UCLA Law School Room 1420. Co-sponsored with the Critical Race Studies program. Featuring Andrea Ritchie, Researcher in Residence on Race, Gender, Sexuality and Criminalization, Barnard Center for Research on Women. Lunch will be provided to those who RSVP here httpss://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZEnQfl12SwEDbGZsin_Z5gvcqz-Xu998kdHZEyeS2Rs82IA/viewform?usp=sf_link before Thursday, Feb 28, 2019. httpss://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/4970/2019/3/4/invisible-no-more-c–resisting-police-violence-against-black-women-and-women-of-color-in-the-current-climate/

Mar 6, Challenges and Opportunities: Transitional Justice and the Colombian Peace Accord. Speaker: Eliana Jimeno. 12n-1:30p, Johnson Hall Atrium, Occidental College, 1600 Campus Road, LA, free. httpss://www.oxy.edu/events/challenges-opportunities-transitional-justice-colombian-peace-accord

Mar 8, Critical Perspectives on Race and Human Rights: Transnational Re-Imaginings, UCLA. httpss://www.law.ucla.edu/news-and-events/4929/2019/3/8/critical-perspectives-on-race-and-human-rights-c–transnational-re-imaginings/

Mar 29, 26th Annual MEChA National Conference, UCLA, 10a-5p. Join us for the 26th annual MEChA National Conference, in which we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of MEChA! More information will be released in the following months– Stay updated through our Facebook page MEChA National Conference 2019 httpss://www.facebook.com/MEChANationalConference/ & our Instagram page @mecha_national_conf httpss://www.facebook.com/events/341243399761930/