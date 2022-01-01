By Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace

On Sunday, January 23 at 4 PM, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace (ICUJP) is hosting a zoom working meeting of faith-based groups committed to ending systemic racism. This effort builds on three successful events last year, two with Dr. Melina Abdullah and D.A. George Gascón, and a follow-up conversation about how to build a network to take effective action.

ICUJP has been in contact with Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Jews and others engaged in anti-racist and racial justice work in their own denominations and communities. We are seeking to bring them together to strengthen and reinforce each other’s existing efforts. The meeting on Jan. 23 will address some important questions:

How can congregations, mosques, synagogues, churches and similar institutions use their material resources to address and help solve pressing issues of racism in housing, education, incarceration, the environment, voting rights, employment and other areas?

What is your faith-based group doing that we can support together? How can we build an authentically interfaith effort? What will bring a new generation in to lead this work?

What are the strategic priorities for ongoing action that can materially impact systemic racism and change the balance of forces that currently enforce racism in this society and globally? What are the movements in the country and the world today challenging various aspects of systemic racism that faith-based communities can ally with? How can we bring the strength of our ethical values and rootedness in communities to bear on building an effective and sustained anti-racist effort?

How does anti-racism advance the cause of peace, and what is the significance of anti-war activity to uprooting racism within our society? What are the next steps in building an ongoing network and in improving communication among us?

ICUJP is inviting people who want to make a serious commitment to building such a network and carrying the work forward. You can register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAscuCtpj0tE9SE_aCmn50XeyqwMcKaSSIw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information, you can also check the ICUJP facebook page or youtube, or the website at https://icujp.org. There will be planning meetings for the January 23 meetings every Friday morning at 9:35 AM after ICUJP Friday Forums via zoom.