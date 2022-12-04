See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar.

Dec 1 – Thu

OC Winter Fest. Experience a Winter Wonderland! With “real” snow, a ticket to Winter Fest gives attendees the opportunity to go ice tubing, make crafts, go walking through magical lights, visit a petting zoo, see live shows, and watch a nightly tree lighting with fireworks. There will also be ice skating, carnival rides, arcade games, and food trucks at additional costs. Tickets range from $15-$139 depending on the day (varying prices for weekdays, weekends, and holidays). https://www.winterfestoc.com/

Dec 2 – Fri

The annual L.A. Comic Con is back this year with even more pop culture and cosplay, though not as big as the San Diego version. There will be vendors, an “artists alley,” a panel full of guests from the industry, and more to look forward to. Prices range from $35-$499, 3 days, 12/2-4. https://comicconla.com/

Dec 3 – Sat

Dec 4 – Sun

Film Screening: Vigilante, 2p PST via zoom, with presentations by Thom Hartmann and Greg Palast about voter suppression in Georgia on the eve of Tuesday’s GA run-off election for the US Senate, with a chance for Q&A with film-maker Palast and to donate to benefit KPFK and receive a copy of the DVD of the film not yet released commercially in that format, a Pacifica exclusive.. https://kpfk.wedid.it/campaigns/11038-vigilante-virtual-screening/contribute

CicLAvia South LA 9a-3p, mostly along Central Ave. We’re opening up streets in South Los Angeles so you can jog, ride, bike, skate, run, walk, skateboard, spectate, and enjoy the route however you want. Our routes are welcoming to people of all ages and abilities! This CicLAvia is presented by Metro. https://www.ciclavia.org/south_la22dec

A Face in the Crowd: We the People Film Screening and Conversation, 1p (doors at 12:30 pm), free, reservations recommended. The Skirball’s We the People series wraps with the American classic A Face in the Crowd. Part of the National Film Registry, this satirical drama stars Andy Griffith in his film debut as Larry “Lonesome” Rhodes—a charming drifter who is transformed into a radio personality, and ultimately, a freewheeling political influencer. Directed by Elia Kazan. (1957, 126 min. No MPAA rating.) A Q&A with director and screenwriter Robert F. Kennedy III, director and screenwriter Billy Ray, and political film scholar David Bender follows the screening. https://www.skirball.org/programs/film/face-crowd

INTRO TO ADOBE PREMIERE PRO, 1-2p, Heavy Manners Library, 1200 North Alvarado St LA, 90026. Echo Park Film Center now the itinerant EPFC Collective, doing trainings periodically. Free, https://www.epfccollective.org/events/intro-to-premiere-pro-october2022-ndarg

Dec 5 – Mon

Descanso Gardens, “Enchanted” Festival of Lights, through Jan 8, 5:30-10p nightly. https://www.descansogardens.org/programs-events/enchanted/ Tickets must be purchased in advance on website, discount of $12 for members.

Dec 6 – Tue

Everything Everywhere All At Once, with directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 7:30p.Hammer Museum (UCLA) Wilshire at Westwood.A smash hit at the box office, Everything Everywhere All at Once imagines no cultural barrier and total freedom in the multiverse, where everyone belongs and anything goes. A Chinese American laundromat owner is thrust into the multiverse amid tax-filing mayhem, marital crisis, and domestic meltdown. Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert channel Stephen Chow and Michel Gondry to whip up a wild mix of absurdist comedy, martial arts, sci-fi, and adventure. Forget about logic, reason, or timeline and allow yourself to freefall into pure sensory and cognitive overload. Michelle Yeoh, who soars to yet another career high as the central character in multiple manifestations, is joined by the equally brilliant Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, and Stephanie Hsu in a stellar ensemble. Limited tickets for Everything Everywhere All At Once may be available at the museum the night of the screening on a first come, first served basis—any unclaimed tickets will be released at 7:20. Admission is not guaranteed. $10 Hammer members with valid discount code. Current members, check your email for your link to buy tickets, or email membership@hammer.ucla.edu.Not a member? Become a member today for 50% off tickets! $20 general admission. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2022/everything-everywhere-all-once-directors-daniel-kwan-and-daniel-scheinert

Dec 7 – Wed

Dec 8 – Thu

What if the People Governed? How Citizens’ Assemblies Can Restore Trust in LA City Government, 10a, virtual workshop on the potential of deliberative democracy to empower participation and restore trust in Los Angeles City government, on December 8 from 10-11:30AM PT. Co-hosted by Abundant Housing LA, the Berggruen Institute, Healthy Democracy, The American Public Trust, Hannah Arendt Center at Bard College, and Public Access Democracy, this 90-minute online teach-in will bring together advocates and experts on democratic theory and governance to introduce how democratic lotteries and citizen deliberation work and their relevance to LA’s biggest political challenges.

Added item not in print edition

The World Responds To The Walk The Talk Archive, screening, panel, and opening of exhibition, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. Exhibition: Dec. 8, 2022 – January 31, 2023, Tue., Thur.: 10am-5pm and Sat. 2-5p. Walk the Talk is a project of the Los Angeles Poverty Department that honors people who’ve lived and worked in Skid Row and whose contributions to the neighborhood have made it a place for solving the problems that other people have given up on. Skid Row is the place where recovery happens.

Walk the Talk has many elements, including its own website. In the past year, 12 people: artists, scholars and others from California, Canada and Italy have generated video responses that share what they’ve learned from engaging with the words and ideas of the 70-plus people celebrated on the website.

On December 8, these responders will be present at the Skid Row History Museum & Archive. We will screen 5 responses and have a conversation with their makers and the Skid Row people in the Walk the Talk archive, who have inspired each response. Responses that will be screened are by, Victoria Romano, Helen Kim, Douglas Mungin, Lorinda Hawkins and Vancouver B.C.’s The Right to Remain Collective.

Lorinda Hawkins Smith, actor, author, advocate, musician, writer, comedian, award winning filmmaker. Now residing in Pasadena, Lorinda is a former Skid Row resident and is still active in the community.

The Right to Remain Research Collective supports the historic tenants’ rights movement taking place in the Single Room Occupancy buildings in Vancouver B.C.’s Downtown Eastside (DTES).

Helen Kim is a Korean American multimedia artist who utilizes photography, text, interactive performance and relational aesthetics to explore how and where identity is created and belonging can be found.

Douglas Mungin is a professor at Solano Community College. Douglas’ research explores the performance of space and identity, ranging from the creation of abject spaces, gentrification, and unhoused communities.

Victoria Romano is a PhD student in Digital Composition at UC-Riverside.

About The Skid Row History Museum & Archive: The Skid Row History Museum & Archive operates as an archive, exhibition, performance, and meeting space curated by Los Angeles Poverty Department. It foregrounds the distinctive artistic and historical consciousness of Skid Row and functions as a means for exploring the mechanics of displacement in an age of immense income inequality, by mining a neighborhood’s activist history and amplifying effective community strategies.

About Los Angeles Poverty Department: Based in the Skid Row neighborhood since 1985, Los Angeles Poverty Department (LAPD) is the first ongoing arts initiative on Skid Row a non-profit arts organization that connects lived experience to the social forces that shape the lives and communities of people living in poverty. LAPD creates performances and multidisciplinary artworks, which express the realities, hopes, dreams and rights of people who live and work in L.A.’s Skid Row. LAPD has created projects with communities throughout the US and in The U.K., The Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Bolivia.

Funding for the Walk the Talk responses is provided by the special interest license plate featuring the image of Snoopy, with permission and support from Peanuts Worldwide (Section 5169 of the Vehicle Code) for the Museum Grant Program under the California Cultural and Historical Endowment.

Dec 9 – Fri

Dec 10 – Sat

Benefit Fiesta/Party for KPFK: Festivo ReEncuentro – Eat, drink, dance and laugh, 7p-12midnight, SEIU 721, 1545 Wilshire at Union, LA. Sponsored by the Association of Spanish-language Programmers of KPFK, tickets $25, include dinner and beverage, music by Will Echegoyen and Zapoteca Roots. https://kpfk.wedid.it/campaigns/11039-festivo-kpfk/contribute

Dec 11 – Sun

Women in the Global South and vs. Imperialism: From Latin America to Ukraine, and from Africa to India and Iran, 5-7 PST, live or via zoom, sponsored by International Marxist Humanist Organization. Suggested readings (all short): Alireza Kia, “Women’s Resistance Touches Off a New Uprising in Iran” https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=afa12ef27a&e=3547a640bb

Rocio Lopez, “Latin America gives us all reason to have hope!” https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=7bcd341feb&e=3547a640bb

Speakers: Rocio Lopez, socialist feminist writer and activist, S.D. Roy, Indian Marxist sociologist; 2221 Barry Ave, LA 90064, masks recommended indoors; Enter through back of building featuring Jackie’s Bakery and then go upstairs through the roof deck. Near Bundy stop on E (Expo) Line OR Remotely on zoom; details below. Part of an ongoing series: For a Humanist Alternative to Patriarchy and Capitalism: A Class Series in Marxism and Feminism. Join the zoom meeting

https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=5948979fc1&e=3547a640bb

Meeting ID: 870 2414 8145 Passcode: 593409

One tap mobile +16699009128,,87024148145#,,,,*593409# US (San Jose)

Kavita Krishnan, Indian communist feminist, Intro to her “Fearless Freedom” https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=3424a7360a&e=3547a640bb

Ukrainian women, “‘The right to resist.’ A feminist manifesto” https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=186c7ee3b0&e=3547a640bb

Ndindi Kitonga, “Anti-Colonialism and Humanism” https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=f8fdb3e5be&e=3547a640bb

Sponsored by Los Angeles Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. More information: arise@imhojournal.org Consider a donation to the IMHO to support our work bit.ly/IMHO-DONATE

Therapy + Composition:LA 3rd Annual Toy Drive, Hosted By Greenlife Events

Aj Mora 8:40-10pm *** Therapy-LA, Reuben C. 7:40pm-8:40pm. (San Diego), Raymond Buckey 6:40-7:40pm (Los Angeles), Fernando G 5:40-6:40, Mackenzzi 4:20pm-5:40pm, *** Composition:La

Darin Westcott 3pm-4:20pm, *** Greenlife Events, Big Will 2pm, *** Greenlife Events. Please Bring A New Unwrapped Toy Or U Can Make A Minimum Donation Of $10. All Toys And Proceeds Will Go To The Union Rescue Mission DTLA. The Escondite (Hideout) 410 Boyd St, LA. https://www.facebook.com/events/613197947268896/

Las Mañanitas, 6p, 424 N Main St, LA 90012, Join Us From 6pm – 2am, El Pueblo De Los Angeles, 424 N. Main St. Los Angeles, Ca 90012

Dec 12 – Mon

Dec 13 – Tue

Dec 14 – Wed

Dec 15 – Thu

Dec 16 – Fri

Dec 17 – Sat

Stevie Wonder House Full of Toys Benefit Concert, Microsoft Theater by Crypto.com arena, DTLA. Tickets: http://www.axs.com/events/453243 7p.

Dec 18 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10a-1:30p, via zoom; details at kpfk.org and kpftx.org. LSB will elect officers for the coming year. Treasurer and Secretary need not be elected delegates on the LSB, so volunteers are welcome to put themselves forward. A half-hour of public comment is dispersed during the meeting in regard to reports from the interim General Manager, the Pacifica National Board directors, and the LSB Treasurer and various committees including fundraising, outreach, finance and programming oversight.

Memorial event for Iris Edinger, 1p, Emerson Unitarian Church in Canoga Park. Address: 7304

Jordan Avenue, Canoga Park, CA 91303. Memorial Program with speakers, videos, food and

music. Family and friends will be there to tell you all about Iris and remember the good times.

The FAME Legal Clinic 10a-2p, First African Methodist Episcopal provides services to thousands of low-income residents in the greater Los Angeles area on a non-discriminatory basis. Since we opened our doors in 1993, our mission has been to improve public confidence in our legal system by delivering free legal services, referrals to government agencies, mediation services, and other fee and non-fee legal service providers. Our staff of dedicated volunteer attorneys, paralegals, and law students provides services in the following areas: Bankruptcy, Child Custody, Criminal/Expungement, Divorce, Employment, Landlord & Tenant Disputes, Personal Injury/Work Injury, Probate, Real Estate, Social Security. The Legal Clinic, a collaboration between the First AME Church (FAME), the Temple Isaiah, Public Counsel, and the UCLA School of Law, is supported by the State Bar of California, the Los Angeles County Bar Foundation, and several other prestigious local Bar Associations. Our paralegals and law students come from preeminent law schools in Los Angeles, such as USC, UCLA, Loyola, Southwestern, Pepperdine, and Southwest College. Note: The FAME Legal clinic DOES NOT represent clients. https://www.facebook.com/events/293396459599414/293396469599413/

Dec 19 – Mon

Dec 20 – Tue

Dec 21 – Wed Winter Solstice

Dec 22 – Thu

Dec 23 – Fri

The Quiet Man & The Searchers (35mm) @ The Million Dollar Theater, Event by Secret Movie Club, Tickets · $14 – $24 via Eventbrite. SECRET MOVIE CLUB presents Part of our JOHN FORD FUNDAMENTALS Series, 307 S Broadway, LA 90013. Please note, there is parking available at the Grand Central Market Parking Lot at the corner of 3rd and Hill Street (entrance on Hill Street) and at various lots. We have a limited number of $6 all day parking passes available for purchase via add-ons! 6pm THE QUIET MAN (1952, dir. John Ford, USA, 129mns, 35mm)

8:45pm THE SEARCHERS (1956, dir. John Ford, USA, 119mns, 35mm) Today, the Stagecoach pulls into Lordesbourg and the wild, beautiful, tumultuous journey comes to an end (at least for now) as we screen our final two movies of our The Ford Fundamentals series. Two of Ford’s absolute best, with John Wayne..

Dec 24 – Sat

Nakatomi Plaza annual Christmas Eve Party, 6p, BYOB, 6th and Los Angeles St, DTLA. https://www.facebook.com/events/3384513788462039/ Entice NOLA (504) 603-7050 enticenola@gmail.com

Dec 25 – Sun Christmas Day

Dec 26 – Mon

Dec 27 – Tue

Dec 28 – Wed

Dec 29 – Thu

Dec 30 – Fri

Dec 31 – Sat New Year’s Eve

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy. http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions