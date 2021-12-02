December 2021 Change Links calendar development file



Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are

encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

Other Calendars: http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/,

https://echoparkfilmcenter.org

https://www.timeout.com/los-angeles/movies/all-of-las-outdoor-movies-in-one-calendar

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra

Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

Upcoming Events

Dec 1 – Wed World AIDS Day

December 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that threatens decades-old protections for abortion rights. The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, a growing coalition of groups and individuals initiated by Radical Women, stands in solidarity with all demonstrations in defense of reproductive justice. We urge you to join an activity near you, participate in a virtual or social media event, or travel to Washington, DC for a dramatic demonstration outside the Supreme Court. Come #TestifyForRoe in actions sponsored by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice. Together we are saying it’s #MyDecisionAlone. If you live in another city, use this exciting new toolkit to craft actions of your own that highlight the Mobilization’s intersectional demands for winning real reproductive justice: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1E9LqYtqINt_aADaDNhTultMsNrXt822L/view.

“When Pandemics Don’t End: World AIDS Day and the Fight for Decriminalization”, 5p PST. African American Policy Forum’s Under the Blacklight series continues, in partnership with the Williams Institute at UCLA. Since the early 1980s, the HIV-AIDS pandemic has claimed an estimated 40 million dead. Advances in treatment have meant that a positive HIV diagnosis no longer automatically translates into a death sentence, but thanks to disparities in health care access around the globe, AIDS has claimed an additional estimated 680,000 lives, with nearly 20,000 HIV/AIDS related deaths in the US alone. Transmission rates likewise remain high, with 1.5 million people contracting HIV virus last year.

Alongside this medical crisis is a sociopolitical one: World leaders have reached for draconian forms of carceral and criminal enforcement in a misguided effort to stigmatize and lock up people living with HIV. As is the general pattern with moral panics, these crackdowns disproportionately harm Black, brown, LGBT and sex worker communities. These efforts have been shown to be policy failures, stigmatizing individual behavior and fueling secrecy—the very conditions that permitted the HIV/AIDS pandemic to take broad hold in the first place.

The African American Policy Forum, together with the Williams Institute at UCLA will bring leading thinkers and advocates from the HIV/AIDS community, within the US and beyond, to discuss the intersection of criminalization and HIV. AAPF’s Senior Research Fellow Kevin Minofu will moderate the conversation; joined by Nathan Cisneros from the Williams Institute at UCLA, Senator Dallas Harris from Nevada, Eric Paulk from Georgia Equality, Diana Oliva from Gilead, Sibusisiwe Ndlela from Section 27 South Africa, Toni Newman from the Black AIDS Institute, and Michaela Clayton from the AIDS & Rights Alliance for Southern Africa. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/when-pandemics-dont-end-world-aids-day-the-fight-for-decriminalization-tickets-214828195917

Can Dinosaur Fossils make science more accessible? 1p PST. Zocalo event streaming live on-line. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/dinosaur-fossils-science-accessible/ Pretty much every dinosaur skeleton you see has been painstakingly excavated from rock by people with precision, skill, and creativity. What they don’t have are paleontology degrees, and what they don’t get is money or credit. In fact, fossil preparators are mostly enthusiastic volunteers who come from all different backgrounds and receive their training on the job. Their unsung work creates the foundation of scientific knowledge about life, environment, and evolution. This veritable army of citizen scientists has a great deal to teach professional researchers, who are struggling to connect with the public. Could studying and emulating the paths these technicians take to the lab help make scientific disciplines more inclusive? Why are fossil preparators outliers in serious scientific research? And might adopting outreach efforts akin to the glass-walled natural history museum labs where preparators work help build public trust in science?

U of VA’s Caitlin Donahue Wylie, author of Preparing Dinosaurs: The Work Behind the Scenes and a new essay on the topic, and Issues in Science and Technology editor-in-chief Lisa Margonelli visit Zócalo to talk about the power of looking beyond Ph.D.s and publications to recognize and connect to all who contribute to scientific knowledge.

Dec 2 – Thu

ALOUD Cooks: Curated by Leslie Jonath Featuring Naz Deravian, Andrea Nguyen, and Bryant Terry, 5p PST. Food connects us to our past, to our family, our communities and to each other. As we reflect on the past year, we see how food has brought us strength in the face of adversity. Cooking and sharing a meal is an act of resilience–a promise to gather and share comfort, loss, and joy. Likewise cookbooks empower us to understand and pass on these rituals and recipes. In this conversation with three California-based cookbook authors, we share stories of how diverse food traditions are foundational to our personal and collective histories and are emblematic of how we adapt to a changing world. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aloud-cooks-tickets-203351819767

Pro-Publica: “Shielded” investigative report on police accountability, 3p PST. ProPublica’s reporting on New York City’s police department and WWNO and WRKF’s recent investigation on the Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana’s Jefferson Parish have revealed, many law enforcement agencies operate with little to no outside oversight, making it difficult to hold them accountable. Join reporters from ProPublica, WWNO and WRKF as they unpack these investigations to distill larger lessons on accountability, transparency and reform. They will also address what role the public can play in holding police accountable and answer your questions. Register: https://www.propublica.org/events/shielded

Dec 3 – Fri

Dec 4 – Sat

Holiday Kick-Off Party, One Colorado – Old Pasadena. 7-10p PST. Let’s make it a December to remember with One Colorado’s Holiday Kick-Off Party! Join us for DJ sets by KCRW’s DJ Novena Carmel and Juliet Mendoza and live performances by Gavin Turek. Get creative with holiday crafts while enjoying festive drinks and snap a pic in LA’s favorite MirMir photo booth! 42 Hugus Alley, Pasadena.

Dec 5 – Sun

CicLAvia South L.A. 9a-3p, Metro Crenshaw Hub at Exposition to MLK Jr Blvd & Central Ave. we’re opening up streets in South LA connecting the neighborhoods of South Central, Exposition Park, Leimert Park and Crenshaw. Ride, bike, skate, run, walk, skateboard, spectate, and enjoy the route however you want. We welcome people of all ages and abilities! This CicLAvia is presented by Metro. See some of the local gems you’ll see along the route, and be sure to join our email list so you don’t miss any event news and updates. https://www.ciclavia.org/south_la21 Note: Health Care 4 All LA will be tabling (and riding?). bit.ly/ride4CalCare

Handel’s Messiah family concert online access, 1p PST. Join Washington National Cathedral for Handel’s beloved “Messiah,” and experience this Christmas classic as Handel would have intended.

Registrants will be sent a link on the day of the concert to watch the live webcast. The performance will remain online to watch until Sunday, December 12 at 4 pm EST. Registration is free for this event, with an option to pay what you wish (select the option in the drop-down). https://tix.cathedral.org/TheatreManager/1/online

Revolution, She Wrote book group, 3p PST. Selected writings by Radical Women founder Clara Fraser offer an energetic guide to the meaning of socialist feminism, the power of Marxist theory and working-class feminism, and the highs and lows of an activist life.

This session will discuss selections from Chapter 8 – Marxism: From Red Square to Main Street. Learn about and discuss the basic principles, history and future for socialism. Register here: https://radicalwomen.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=2917cfc9b3941a9932e363014&id=f5b70ea84e&e=0106b126e4. You will receive a Zoom confirmation.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT EDITION

CELEBRATING WHAT WE DO AND WHY IT MATTERS, 6:30-8p, Santa Monica’s Committee for Racial Justice will highlight events & accomplishments in 2021 and preview issues that will need to be addressed in 2022. Click the following link to join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84162356498

We will hear from a number of folks and also have some time for discussion. Angela Scott, a CRJ Steering committee member; Derek Devermont, the Vice Chair of Santa Monica’s Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission; and Tara Barauskas, Chair of the CRJ Housing Team will provide a few insights from CRJ’s workshops this past year on Mental Health, Criminal Justice/Policing, and Housing issues.

Gifted veteran character actress, Starletta DuPois, who has breathed life into a bevy of unforgettable roles both onstage and onscreen, will share with us some of her life experiences dealing with racism. You may know her from her roles in films, such as Waiting to Exhale, where she played Whitney Houston’s mother, or from some of her TV roles such as in the Lifetime movie Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, where she played Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson. A Philadelphia native, Starletta holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and an MFA from UCLA in Theater Arts, where she graduated magna cum laude. She has also proudly served as an adjunct professor at USC.

As is CRJ’s custom in the holiday season, there will be music, provided this year by William Bryant, a vocalist, songwriter, and keyboard artist who has worked over the years with folks such as Patti LaBelle, Marvin Gaye, Barry White, and Sheena Easton. He is currently the Minister of Music at Imani Christian Cathedral in Pomona, and is also adjunct faculty at Santa Monica College. In past years, prior to the COVID outbreak, William was present at CRJ’s December workshops as Director of the Emeritus Choir.

Jonelle Lewis, Apple Fitness Trainer, will guide us through some centering movements and meditation. She has been practicing yoga for over 15 years and has been a teacher mentor, and educator for other yoga teachers for the past 7 years.

Come and join us this holiday season on December 5th as we gather together to reflect, learn from each other, and celebrate our antiracist work toward a more equitable community.

For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

Dec 6 – Mon

Dec 7 – Tue

KPFK On-air membership drive begins. Call 818-985-5735 or go online to https://kpfk.wedid.it/ to become a sustaining member of listener-sponsored free-speech non-commercial Pacifica radio.

Zocalo: How Do We Begin Again? 7p, in-person and online, Moderated by Gustavo Arellano, author and LA Times Columnist. Even after confronting the challenges of the past year and a half, we are finding that our old ways are more deeply entrenched than we expected. What do we need—individually and collectively—to start new chapters and rebuild? Which rituals and practices have societies around the world used to successfully start over? And what sort of new beginning does this current moment require of all of us? Artist and co-founder executive director Homeboy Art Academy Fabian Debora, TransLatin@ Coalition president and CEO Bamby Salcedo, and UCLA distinguished professor and department chair of psychology Annette L. Stanton visit Zócalo to explore the best ways to make a fresh start.

https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/how-do-we-begin-again/ ASU California Center at the Herald Examiner, 1111 S Broadway, LA 90015. Based on the City of Los Angeles requirements for similar events, proof of vaccination (at least two weeks after the final dose) will be required. Additionally, face coverings are required for all audience members.

Around the world in eight citizens’ climate assemblies, 11:30a-12:30p PST. Online Event by Extinction Rebellion Southeast UK, Extinction Rebellion Midlands and 3 others. For those of you who have attended our regular ‘Introduction to the Third Demand: What are citizens’ assemblies?’ talk, we are organising some ‘deeper dive’ talks to expand your understanding of citizens’ assemblies. Citizens’ assemblies may be gaining in popularity, but they are not new and they certainly were not invented by XR! So where else have CAs taken place, what were they about, and how successful were they?

Join the Citizens’ Assembly Working Group (CAWG) to learn about various CAs all over the world from Gdansk in Poland, to British Columbia in Canada, to French, Scottish, and UK-wide citizens’ assemblies on climate. What worked, what didn’t work, what lessons can we learn? Come and find out!

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsdO2vrjgiG9MVY_yvvQAcBJ2VRC71U6-D

Dec 8 – Wed

Strengthening Cyber Resilience, 10a, virtual event. https://events.govexec.com/strengthening-cyber-resilience-zero-trust-and-emerging-technologies/registration/ Ted Ross, Chief Information Officer for the City of Los Angeles and General Manager of the Information Technology Agency (ITA), and his department deliver enterprise IT services to 48,000 city employees across 41 departments and digital services to over 4 million residents. Join Ross for this digital event with a panel of federal, state, and industry IT experts for a discussion on the latest trends in cyber security best practices: Dorothy Aronson, CIO, National Science Foundation; Jeffrey Phelan, Public Sector CTO, Rubrik, Jonathan Hatmaker, Data Management Lead, Public Sector, AWS, George Jackson, Executive Producer, GovExec TV

KPFK Local Station Board optional non-business orientation meeting, 7:30p, via Zoom. Review powers and duties of LSB and how they are implemented through the working advisory committees such as Finance, Fundraising, Outreach and Programming Oversight.

Dec 9 – Thu

LatinX KidLit Book Festival, virtual https://www.latinxkidlitbookfestival.com/

Dec 10 – Fri International Human Rights Day

LatinX KidLit Book Festival, virtual https://www.latinxkidlitbookfestival.com/

7th Annual International Hip Hop Activism Conference, 9a-3p. Please submit presentation proposals with the following: 1. E-mail subject line: 7th Annual Hip Hop Activism Submission

Biography: 80-100 words Description of Presentation: 200 words Title of Presentation

Submit all of the above information as a Word Doc attachment via email to antonio.quintana@ymail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Annual-International-Hip-Hop-Activism-Conference-113592703431490

Dec 11 – Sat

Dec 12 – Sun

KPFK Delegates (LSB members) meeting, 10:30a, via zoom. Vote on any Bylaws amendments that have been approved by the Pacifica National Board. (See https://pacifica.org for text of proposed Bylaws amendments). Half hour of public comment.

Dec 13 – Mon

Radical Reparations for the Harms of Zionism, 5p PST. In this interactive workshop, Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb will draw upon the concept of reparations as well as the Jewish practice of Teshuvah (“repentance” or “return”) to present a system of active repair for the debt owed to Palestinians for one hundred years of colonial violence. Click here to register for the Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErcuCqrTgjEtXK9gsKNspf2s1hY-60eSI1

Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb is the founder/director of Backyard Mishkan and the board chair of the Interfaith Movement of Human Integrity. She has previously served as Director of Youth and Family Programming at congregation Chochmat Halev in Berkeley, CA as was the founding rabbi of Congregation Nahalat Shalom in Albuquerque NM in 1980. Rabbi Lynn is the author of several books, including “Peace Primer II,” “She Who Dwells Within: A Feminist Vision of Renewed Judaism,” “World Beyond Borders Passover Haggadah” and “Trail Guide to the Torah of Nonviolence.”

Dec 14 – Tue

Turning The Tide: Journal of Intercommunal Solidarity mailing and distribution get-together. 10a-5p. Contact antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com or call 323-636-7388 for details. This will be a special 5th edition of the year for the long-running grassroots anti-racist and anti-colonial publication which will start its 34th year of publication in January with Vol. 34 #1.

Dec 15 – Wed

Medicare for All and Communities of Color webinar, 4-5p, During this webinar, we’ll present the historic and persistent disparities that have plagued our healthcare system. Through the lens of Covid-19, we’ll also show how the healthcare industrial complex continues its racist practices by upholding structural barriers to health care for communities of color. And we’ll share how you can get involved in the campaign to win Medicare for All. The fight for healthcare justice is also a fight for racial justice and equity. https://www.facebook.com/events/227520526004969/

KPFK Local Station Board regular monthly business meeting, 6p via zoom. Newly elected and re-elected LSB listener and staff delegates will take their seats. Election of LSB officers and nomination of PNB directors (who will be elected in January 2022 for a one-year term unless a Bylaws amendment extending length of terms to 2 years has passed). Half hour of public comment. Details at kpftx.org

Center for Inquiry West Book Club, 730-9p, In-person or by Zoom. Join us for the CFI-West Skeptics Book Club monthly meeting! We are excited to return to an in-person gathering. Never fear: for those who would still like to join via Zoom, we will be maintaining a hybrid format. There’s always a lively conversation. You don’t have to have read the book to participate, but of course… it helps. The selection is “Bright-Sided: How Positive Thinking Is Undermining America” by Barbara Ehrenreich. The in-person meeting will be hosted at the Center for Inquiry West at 2535 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026. Park in the lot off Rampart behind the building. The meeting is downstairs in the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Theater. We ask that everyone who attends be vaccinated. Bring any snacks you’d like to share! Zoom meeting: visit https://disney.zoom.us/j/96506127246 from any computer or your mobile phone. The meeting ID is 9650 612 7246 and the passcode is “BookClub”.

Dec 16 – Thu

Dec 17 – Fri

Dec 18 – Sat

Kwaanza Kuumba Makers’ Festival, 2-3:30p, California African American Museum

Tickets: caamuseum.org/programs/talks-and-workshops/kwanzaa-kuumba-makers-festival-2021

Celebrate Kuumba, the Kwanzaa principle of creativity with CAAM! Join us for a Makers Festival featuring local artists as they lead family art workshops for participants of all ages. This event takes place in person. 600 State Dr, Exposition Park, Los Angeles.

Rethinking Alternatives with Marx: A Panel Discussion, 11a PST. Join Marcello Musto with Himani Bannerji, Michael Brie, Gregory Claeys, and Silvia Federici in launching “Rethinking Alternatives with Marx: Economy, Ecology, and Migration.” RSVP: https://bit.ly/RAM1218 This book presents a Marx that is in many ways different from the one popularized by the dominant currents of 20th century Marxism. The dual aim of this collective volume is to contribute to a new critical discussion on Marx’s critique of political economy and to develop a deeper analysis of certain questions, like ecology and migration, to which relatively little attention has been paid until recently. Order the book here: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-81764-0

This event is sponsored by the Marxist Education Project, Shelter & Solidarity, The Community Church of Boston, Encuentro5, Hardball Press, and Socialism & Democracy

Dec 19 – Sun

K.O. Comedy Live Online, 7-9p PST (See 12/26/2021 for details)

Dec 20 – Mon

A Planet at Risk: Capital’s Drive for Infinite Expansion in a World of Finite Limits, 4p PST. Capital’s drive to increase wealth in monetary form is placing the future of life on this planet in jeopardy. We will explore this crisis in light of the recent discovery of Marx’s Notes on Ecology, which focuses on capital’s destruction of the metabolic relation between humanity and nature. Readings: 1) Kohei Saito, Karl Marx’s Ecosocialism, chapter 6, “Marx’s Ecology after 1868;” 2) Heather Brown, “Capital’s Treadmill of Growth and Destruction” (2020). Opening the discussion: Hector Salazar. Sponsored by International Marxist Humanist Organization (IMHO). Online: https://imhojournal.org/events/democracy-and-communism-in-the-writings-of-the-young-marx-2-2-2-2/

Dec 21 – Tue Winter Solstice – 1st Day of winter

Dec 22 – Wed

Lunchtime Art Talk on Teresa Margolles, UCLA Hammer Museum, 12:30p, Hammer’s curatorial department leads free, insightful, short discussions about artists every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. This talk on Teresa Margolles is led by Nika Chilewich, curatorial assistant. Visitors should gather at the base of the stairs in the courtyard. Hammer staff will escort visitors to the Lunchtime Art Talk. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/lunchtime-art-talk-teresa-margolles

Dec 23 – Thu

A Very Junkie Christmas w/ Junkie Kid @ The Circle OC in Huntington Beach, 9p-2a, 8901 Warner Ave, HB. The Circle Lounge & Restaurant. 18 & over to enter with Government photo I.D. Doors open 9 PM. Festival attire recommended. All sales are final, with absolutely no refunds. Tickets · $10-20 http://www.eventbrite.com/e/orange-county-junkie-kid-the-circle-oc-18-over-tickets-216691158087

Dec 24 – Fri Christmas Eve

Dec 25 – Sat Christmas Day

Dec 26 – Sun

K.O. Comedy Live Online, 7-9p PST. Live stand up comedy streamed directly to your home! RSVP at http://www.kocomedy.com and you will receive an email with the link before showtime. Make sure to check your spam or promotions folders! If you have registered for a show in the past then there is no need to register again! This is a FREE event, no cover charge, no drink minimum For Tipping: Venmos:

The Show: @KO-Comedy, DJ/Tech, Paul Antonio: @thepaulantonio, Sammy Obeid: @KO-Comedy

If you don’t have Venmo… Our show Paypal: kocomedyshows@gmail.com Cashapp: $KOcomedyclub Zelle: kocomedyshows@gmail.com Apple Pay: 510-552-9398 Follow us on Social media! Instagram: @KOComedyClub Facebook: @KO Comedy

Dec 27 – Mon

Choreography Jam online, Last Choreo Jam for 2021. This jam will be pure fire and Fun with ZJ™ Yuliyan Vasilev. Reserve your spot now. You won’t want to miss it.Join this three hour choreography workshop and improve your skills as an Zumba® Instructor, connect with fellow ZIN™ members and have tons of fun. *PDT- Registration: 8am – 9:00am Session: 9:00am – 12:00pm PDT https://www.facebook.com/events/592263358662478/

Dec 28 – Tue

Teen Film Discussion: A Cat in Paris, 3:30p, Join us on Zoom to discuss the 2010 animated film, A Cat in Paris. Library card holders can stream the film on Kanopy. https://lapl.kanopy.com/product/cat-paris-0 For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event. Para ajustes razonables según la ley de ADA, llama al (213) 228-7430 al menos 72 horas antes del evento. Online/Los Feliz Library (LAPL) 1874 Hillhurst Avenue, LA 90027 323-913-4710. https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/teen-film-discussion-cat-paris

Dec 29 – Wed

Free Karaoke, 7-11p, Biergarten Huntington Beach, Remember, happy hour is $2 off brats, schnitzels, soups & drinks – all day on Wednesdays & 3pm-6pm on Thursdays through Saturdays. We take reservations for FREE concerts for groups 8+. For ticketed concerts, seating is first come, first serve, however, VIP tables are available to purchase. Reserve your table now by calling 714-895-8020 ext. 108 7561 Center Ave #49, Huntington Beach CA. https://www.facebook.com/events/994449821132838/ If your band is interested in performing at The Biergarten, please email our entertainment director, Tyler, at tyler@oldworld.ws.

Dec 30 – Thu

Dec 31 – Fri New Year’s Eve

COVID Permitting, there will be an outdoor NYE musical performance and lightshow in Grand Park, and there may be a noise demo outside the Metropolitan Detention Center on Alameda and Aliso.