Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies, and mail out more, until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. (just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Pico/LaCienga Peace Vigil, 5-6p since 2003 for peace and social justice. SW corner Pico and LaCienega, purplecir@aol.com

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. 213-413-1077. Suspended for the duration.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community.

This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la

Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

BLM-LA protest, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 12 noon-8p everyday. https://thevalleyofchange.org

TUE – DEC 1

Peoples Strike monthly actions, #NoRent, #NoDebt

WED – 2

THU – 3

WHAT ARE TODAY’S L.A. WOMEN FIGHTING FOR? 6p via zoom, Zocalo Public Square • Arizona State University • Smithsonian: 3rd and final segment in the When Women Vote: A Zócalo/Natural History Museum Event Series. Women have made LA one of the nation’s most progressive cities, fighting for their own rights as well as those of children, laborers, immigrants, and other underrepresented groups since well before they gained the right to vote over 100 years ago. The city, which has the lowest gender pay gap of any US metropolis, has been a leader in creating policies designed to create wealth for working-class women in particular. But women in LA—particularly lower-income and Black and brown women—still face a number of challenges, including health disparities, housing struggles, and human trafficking. What battles are the women of LA fighting today, and what are the plans to win them? CA State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, artist and Social and Public Art Resource Center co-founder Judy Baca, Social Venture Partners LA executive director Christine Margiotta, and civil rights activist and lawyer Connie Rice, visit Zócalo to discuss what all the women of LA need to truly thrive. (Note: despite an illustration with a young Black woman in the streets taken by a young Latina photographer, they don’t seem to have invited “today’s” low income young Black and Brown women to speak for themselves.)

FRI – 4

The Writers Studio Reading Series Presents: EVERY SHUT EYE AIN’T ASLEEP Paying tribute to the landmark anthology of African-American poets, 4p PST, Free and Open to All Join with Zoom Webinar. Registration Required: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ipwst5-mSOSoRXcmpcSJzw

Clockwise, from top left to bottom left: Cornelius Eady (Chip Cooper), Elizabeth Alexander (Djeneba Aduayom), Rachel M. Harper, Anthony Walton, Aja Monet (Hadas), Richard Hamilton

In honor of Black Lives Matter, The Writers Studio pays tribute to Every Shut Eye Ain’t Asleep, An Anthology of Poetry by African Americans Since 1945, edited by Michael S. Harper and Anthony Walton. Join a star-studded lineup of poets and writers reading from the anthology, as well as from their current work. Readings by Elizabeth Alexander, Cornelius Eady, Richard Hamilton, Rachel M. Harper, aja monet, Anthony Walton, with Philip Schultz, Writers Studio Founder & Director

Elizabeth Alexander – poet, educator, memoirist, scholar, and cultural advocate – is president of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Alexander composed and delivered “Praise Song for the Day” for the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009, and is author or co-author of 14 books.

Cornelius Eady’s seven poetry collections include The Gathering of My Name, nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. He is co-founder of the Cave Canem Foundation and a prof of English at SUNY Stony Brook.

Richard Hamilton’s first collection of poems published by ReCenter Press due out Spring 2021 examines how race, class, and gender inform daily life. Black, queer, and gender non-conforming, Richard is interested in intersections and shared struggle among a motley crew grappling with precarity and survival.

Rachel M. Harper is the author of three novels. Her short fiction has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and her poems and essays have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies including, Chicago Review, African American Review,and Black Cool: One Thousand Streams of Blackness.

aja monet is a surrealist blues poet, storyteller, and organizer born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She won the legendary Nuyorican Poets Cafe Grand Slam poetry award title in 2007 and follows in the long legacy and tradition of poets participating and assembling in social movements.

Philip Schultz, founder and director of the Writers Studio, entering its 33rd year, has written several poetry collections, the latest being Luxury in 2018. His collection, Failure, won a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.

Anthony Walton is the author of Mississippi: An American Journey, and editor, with Michael Harper, of Every Shut-Eye Ain’t Asleep and The Vintage Book of African American Poetry. He’s the recipient of a Whiting Award, among other prizes.

http://www.writerstudio.com

SAT – 5

AWARE LA Saturday dialogue – see Ongoing Events

Pacifica Fight Back 3rd Virtual National Town Hall, 3p Pacific, Anticipated length 3 hrs, via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83123100714 Meeting ID: 831 2310 0714 This one is looking at white people’s stake in confronting the crisis of racism, the importance of Pacifica taking a clear, conscious and committed anti-racist stance, and the relationship of those key areas to overcoming Pacifica’s weaknesses and financial challenges, and to turning back threats to democracy at Pacifica.

One tap mobile+13462487799,,83123100714# (Houston) +12532158782,,83123100714# (Tacoma) Dial by your location +1 346 248 7799 (Houston) +1 253 215 8782 (Tacoma) +1 669 900 9128 (San Jose) +1 301 715 8592 (Washington D.C) +1 312 626 6799 (Chicago) +1 646 558 8656 (New York)

Meeting ID: 831 2310 0714 Members of SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) will be in conversation with WBAI/WPFW Producer Mimi Rosenberg (“Building Bridges” and “Equal Rights & Justice)” and KPFK Local Station Board member Michael Novick, author “White Lies, White Power: The Fight Against White Supremacy and Reactionary Violence”. We will also re-engage with our Bylaws education project intended to share information, correct falsehoods, and build toward bylaws improvements that strengthen our network and maintain grassroots democracy.

SUN – 6

Committee for Racial Justice Book Discussion, 6:30-8p via Zoom (CRJ Santa Monica) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82647037502. A Courageous Conversation about White Fragility, based on the book by Robin D’Angelo. Facilitated by Janet Gollery McKeithen.You are welcome to this discussion, whether or not you’ve read the book. This discussion is open to all people, white and non-white alike.

MON – 7

KPFK Committee of Inclusion Committee, Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00 PM PT

dial in: (323) 393-4046/ pin #: 504258#

TUE – 8

What Do Angelenos Think of the LAPD? 12n-1:30p, via zoom. Join the Policing Los Angeles Forum at LMU Loyola Law School for the release of the findings of a police and community relations survey conducted by LMU’s Center for the Study of Los Angeles (StudyLA) during Fall 2020. Rescheduled from Nov. 17. StudyLA is one of the top undergraduate research centers in the nation, conducting research through its Public Opinion and LA Leaders Surveys. Policing in LA is a comprehensive and thorough examination of Angelenos attitudes and opinions on the LAPD, querying Angelenos at a critical time in the regional and national dialogue on police reform. The results of the study are important in identifying how and where policing impacts Angelenos, and what more needs to be done to address their concerns.

Panelists: Brianne Gilbert, Assoc Dir, Center for the Study of LA; Fernando J. Guerra, Director, Center for the Study of LA, Prof, Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies and Political Science

Moderators: Sean Kennedy Kaplan & Feldman Executive Director, Center for Juvenile Law & Policy, LMU Loyola Law School; Eric Miller, Policing LA Forum Co-Founder, Leo J. O’Brien Fellow, Loyola Law School

KPFK Fundraising Committee, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 7:00 PM PT. Dial in: (323) 393-4046

pin #: 504258#.

WED – 9

KPFK Finance Committee, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 3:00 PM PT. Streamed via Maestro Teleconference. Go to: http://www.kpfktx.org

The KPFK Local Station Board’s Finance Committee Meeting will meet on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm Pacific Time via Teleconference. The Committee members will receive individual PIN Codes via email before the conference and an access phone number. The Public can Listen to the meeting via by clicking on the sound bar Play button.

THU – 10

The Unprecedented 2020 Election and the Future of Voting and Democracy in America, Beverly Hills Bar Association. $25, 12:30-1:30p. Register on Zoom https://www.tfaforms.com/forms/view/4853685/

In the midst of a deadly pandemic, the most presidential election votes were cast in US history. Before and after Election Day, the Trump campaign filed more than 20 lawsuits in state and federal court to change and block election rules, stop the counting, and challenge the results. Where do the challenges stand? Are reforms to how we vote in the works? How will mail-in voting and early in-person voting affect future elections? What’s in store for the Electoral College? What role should lawyers, law students, bar associations, and law schools play in protecting the right to vote and ensuring all votes are counted?

Panel: Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law; Richard L. Hasen, CNN Election Law Analyst & Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science, University of California, Irvine School of Law; moderated by Stephen Rohde, former President of the BHBA, a specialist in constitutional law, and author of American Words of Freedom. This program is FREE for BHBA Members and $25 for Non Members. BHBA Membership is FREE for Students & Attorneys in Practice Under 3 Years. Use the code MBRFREE during checkout to activate your FREE Sustainer membership.

Jewish “Festival of Lights”, AKA Chanukah/Hanukkah, begins at sunset. Minor Jewish holiday of 8 days’ duration, marked with candle-lighting each evening in a candelabra or “menorah”, with one candle used for lighting first one candle the first night, two the second, until 8 candles are lit on the final night. (Note: The Indian festival of lights, Diwali, took place this year on the 5 days around Nov. 20, and usually occurs between late October and mid to late November. See also Kwanzaa, Dec. 26.)

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

WHAT WOULD SOCIETY LOOK LIKE WITHOUT POLICE? The World We Want: A Zócalo/University of Toronto Event Series, 1p PST, free. Moderated by Jamiles Lartey, Staff Writer, The Marshall Project. All over the world, law enforcement violence and corruption have reignited anti-racism movements that seek the reform and defunding of police—or even their outright abolition. Advocates of defunding the police say it would open up possibilities for addressing social challenges, from improving mental health and developing more sustainable neighborhoods and economies, to repairing the damage from centuries of discrimination and state violence. How would such a transfer of resources play out, especially in communities with a highly visible police presence? Who would replace police in their core work of emergency response, violence prevention, and crime investigation? What would it mean for a 21st-century society to dismantle, or even eliminate, its policing?

University of Toronto Faculty of Social Work Dean Dexter Voisin, Harvard University professor of criminal justice Sandra Susan Smith, and Rachel Harmon, director of the Center for Criminal Justice at University of Virginia Law, visit Zócalo to explore what our communities and nations would look like without traditional cops. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/what-would-society-look-like-without-police/

FRI – 11

The Robey Theatre Company Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration, 6p. Kwanzaa is coming, and The Robey Theatre Company will have a virtual celebration (online) of the joyful holiday on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PST. Festivities include musical performances by some of your favorite Robey artists including Cydney Wayne Davis, Julio Hanson, Marva Smith, plus the Hearts On Fire Choir, and young artists of The Amazing Grace Conservatory. There will also be comedy performances by Vanja Renee and Stevie Mack. This event will be presented on Zoom. Festivities include musical performances by some of your favorite Robey artists including Cydney Wayne Davis, Julio Hanson, Marva Smith, plus the Hearts On Fire Choir, and young artists of The Amazing Grace Conservatory. There will also be comedy performances by Vanja Renee, Jason Mimms and Stevie Mack. The Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration will be available on The Robey’s YouTube Channel starting Fri, Dec 18. This event is free to the public however a donation of $10 to support The Robey Theatre Company programs, is appreciated. Registration required for zoom presentation: https://therobeytheatrecompany.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdeuhqTojG92xGRP5nFCPW0BFNZLYFCMl

SAT – 12

SUN – 13

The Body Knows: The Trauma of Whiteness for People Racialized as White, Online Event, 11a –3p. The Intersection- Entertainment for the Benefit of Mankind. Tickets: http://www.intersectionformankind.com/remember-institute-courses/cdc/thebodyknows

This workshop will guide and support people racialized as white in confronting and reflecting upon how whiteness, its messaging and dominating narratives, and the traumas it has caused lives in their bodies and informs their point of view. Using embodied, contemplative, and reflective practices, participants will journey into the intergenerational stories they hold and that keep hold of them in the interlocking matrix of domination and structural violence of settler-colonialism, imperialism, white supremacy, capitalism, and cisheteropatriarchy. The embodied mind–mind-body-spirit–will be the primary means of learning and communicating during the workshop. https://www.facebook.com/events/756623358265098/

http://intersectionformankind.com/

MON – 14

KPFK LSB Programming Oversight Committee, Monday, December 14, 2020, 4:00 PM PT.

Dial in: (323) 393-4046 / pin #: 504258#

Community Advisory Board-KPFK, Monday, December 14, 2020, 7:00 PM PT.

Dial in: (323) 393-4046/ pin #: 504258#

TUE – 15

WED – 16

Ticket To Work Open House-Jobs For Disabled LA Residents, America Works of LA, Inc. 510 W. 6th St, Suite 326, LA 90014, http://americaworks.com/california/ (424) 270-9640. 9a–12n. Are You Between 18-64? Receiving SSI OR SSDI Benefits? Looking For A Job? If So, we may Be Able To Help You! Services We Offer: 1. Developing of An Individual Work Plan 2. Resume Writing Services 3. Mock Interviewing 4. Employment Placement Services 5. Transportation Assistance 6. Long Term Career Retention Services CALL US TODAY AT 855-268-1935

KPFK LSB Governance Committee, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 7:00 PM PT.

PN CODE: 674514, Conference Phone # (310) 409-2027 or (323) 393-4046

THU – 17

FRI – 18

The Robey Theatre Company Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration, on YouTube. See Dec 11 for details

SAT – 19

KPFK Local Station Board Outreach Committee virtual Town Hall: ATTENTION LOS ANGELES / KPFK COMMUNITY- WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! Seriously – what do you think, what do you like, what do you want ? Email us at: kpfkoutreach907@gmail.com If you want to chat, send us your phone # and we’ll call you back! KPFK 90.7 FM Community Radio – LSB Outreach Committee; KPFK Listeners – This is an invitation to connect with your Non-Commercial Listener Supported Radio Station. We’re planning a combo Town Hall / Christmas Party for mid – December ( Dec 19 ) and we want you to come !! The virtual platform through a Conference Call & Video. We seek the widest possible participation from our listening signal area and beyond… This TOWN HALL is so we can hear what YOU think. At this time, the platform for connecting has not yet been decided. Email us for info at: kpfk907outreach@gmail.com or check our https://www.facebook.com/kpfkoutreach/ Thank you for your interest, participation and support of Pacifica-KPFK 90.7 FM. Our Facebook site has info on how to subscribe with an annual donation of $25. Membership qualifies you to vote in Local Station Board Elections and other benefits. You can join the Outreach Committee monthly meetings on the last Sunday of the month, 11:30 AM. Dial in: (319) 527-2778

Access Code: 839176#Dial in: (319) 527-2778

SUN – 20

KPFK Local Station Board meeting by Zoom or Maestro teleconference, 10:30a. There are 30 minutes of public comment mandated. Listen on a livestream on kpftx.org, then call in when cued to comment. Election of officers for the coming year normally takes place at the December meeting. A replacement director to the Pacifica National Board will also be elected to serve for a month; regular PNB director elections for a full year term (3 listeners and 1 staff member) should take place in Jan. The meeting contact credentials are posted at least 3 days prior to meeting, and the Agenda as well at http://www.KPFTX.ORG, click on “monthly calendar”.

MON – 21

Winter Solstice in the northern hemisphere, shortest day of the year and the first day of winter; days then begin to lengthen in the north. (In the southern hemisphere, including parts of South America, Africa, India, Australia and Oceania, it is the longest day of the year and the beginning of summer). Viewed from Earth, Saturn and Neptune appear to converge as a double planet (for the first time in 800 years).

TUE – 22

WED – 23

Weekly Pop Up Healthy Food Pantry in Leimert, 4317 Degnan Blvd, LA 90008, 12:30–1:30p. Let’s Be Whole Pop Up Food Pantry in association with Sole Folks, Black Owned & Operated, Hood Gardens and more. Shout out to Whole Foods, Food Forward, and others for supporting our food ministry. https://www.facebook.com/events/2620960748127675/

THU – 24

FRI – 25

Christian holiday of Christmas, often marked with festivities beginning the night before, Christmas Eve, and extending for 12 nights, with gift-giving

SAT – 26

African-American holiday of Kwanzaa, through January 1, celebrated with lighting candles in a candelabra or “kinara”; each day devoted to particular values or principles, such as Umoja (unity) and Kijichagulia (self-determination).

SUN – 27

KPFK LSB Outreach Committee, the last Sunday of the month,11:30 AM. Dial in: (319) 527-2778 / Access Code: 839176#. Come share your passion, concerns and ideas. This is a lively Conference meeting.

MON – 28

Learn How To Lobby 101 Online Event, 6–7:30p, Hosted by Wall of Moms International, Free via Eventbrite. Are you interested in learning how to speak with state legislators and gain confidence to advocate at the Capitol for issues you care about? https://www.facebook.com/events/697981574433505/

Weekly on Mondays, continue in January. Register via facebook link for tickets.

TUE – 29

WED – 30

Ditch The Two Parties Of Wall Street – Join the Peace & Freedom Party – LA Committee. Our monthly meeting, last Wed. of the month @ 7 PM. Dial in: (319) 527-2778 / Access Code: 839176#. For more information: 323-960-5036, bella@bellads.info Socialism now / Share your ideas

THU – 31

New Year’s Eve: Traditional gatherings to “ring in the new year,” such as in New York’s Times Square, or Grand Park in downtown LA, are likely to be eliminated this year due to concerns over the spread of COVID by such massive gatherings, even outdoors.