Change Links cannot publish without your support.

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-1:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. httpss://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. httpss://servethepeoplela.wordpress. com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, St. Athanasius at the Cathedral Center, 840 Echo Park Ave., LA 90026, https://bit. ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum and to prepare to receive the Refugee Caravan from Honduras and other immigrants from Central America. Come organize with Central Americans, bring a friend or two, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: https://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission http://www.stoplapdspying.org

Tuesday evs, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets weekly at LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. https://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. httpss://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies. DA Lacey has indicted only a single law enforcer for over 445 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple, DTLA. http://www.blmla.org

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Every First Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church, 4126 Arlington Ave, LA. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org. Oct 3. Prophetic Imagination – Without Vision the People Perish: An introduction to the faith rooted organizing model, bringing our unique faith gifts to the larger social justice movement. Learn how we can set goals through the eyes of faith and do deeper analysis to get at the roots of the problem offering effective solutions.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. For donation, bring packaged non-perishable food for the church food pantry. Guest speakers, reflections, coffee and bagels to start your morning! http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7 FM – LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs…

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown with generous support of Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts. http://www.lapovertydept.org

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Register on-line, check-in 12:45. Reg doesn’t guarantee consultation of approx. 20 minutes.

1st & Last Fri, Voter registration, 10a-2p, lobby of Zev Yaroslavsky Family Support Center, 7555 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, until the Nov. 2020 election. 16 for 2020 volunteers will assist with voter reg and explain LA County’s new Vote Centers which let you vote at any vote center over an 11-day period.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screening and annual health & wellness fair. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for info: http://www.seela.org

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, w. of Arlington Ave. Free street parking. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com httpss://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd Sat of the month: Welcome Home LA, resources for those returning from jail, prison and juvenile detention, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. 323-235-4243 https://www.youth4justice.org/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the 1st-ever organic grocery in Leimert Park community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

Every Sat, JVP-Code Pink Vigil for Palestine and Migrant Rights, 2-4p, Third St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279

Thru Dec 5, Native Art Contest for youth. Native/Indigenous Artists of any age & Native/Indigenous Artists ages 9 – 17. Digital media that may include painting, drawing, digital art that speaks to the 2020 Census and Native Americans, pride, sovereignty, community, California, visibility, culture, traditions, urban/rez, etc. DEADLINE is December 5, 2019. Awardees will be informed at the Winter Social Gathering of Sat, Dec 14. Submit digital media to http://www.pukuu.org.

Thru Jan 26: Museum of Social Justice is honored to partner with Now Art and El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument to present Transportapueblos: The Resilientes by Alfredo “Libre” Gutiérrez. In response to Visualizing the People’s History, artist Alfredo “Libre” Gutiérrez will construct a sculpture for display at El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument. Libre is known for the Transportapueblos series, sculptures of wood and metal in the shape of coyotes along the route that Central American migrants travel through Mexico. Visitors to El Pueblo can watch the artist at work outside on the plaza. The sculpture will reflect Libre’s response to the current immigration crisis and the resilience of Central Americans who have claimed Los Angeles as their home.

Sun – Dec 1

Committee for Racial Justice Year End Celebration and Renewal, 6-8:30p, Thelma Terry Center in Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica 90404, free. Child care provided. Celebrate with words and song another year of struggling and achieving in the quest for racial justice. Our inspirational speaker will be Dr. Roslyn M. Satchel, an activist, scholar, lawyer, minister, professor, mother, and author. She is a critical race theorist who researches and teaches about communication, ethics, and law. She serves as a Professor of Communication at Pepperdine University. In addition, the Church in Ocean Park Choir, led by Louise Dobbs, will lift our spirits with gospel and freedom songs. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave Park; the African American Parent, Student, Staff Support Group; and Church in Ocean Park. For info: Joanne at 310-422-5431.

Reading Of The Names – World AIDS Day: 4–8p, West Hollywood Park, 647 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood 90069.

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

AHF World AIDS Day Los Angeles, 7:30-10p, Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., LA 90005. AIDS Healthcare Foundation commemorates World AIDS Day every year to remind the global community that the fight to end HIV is far from over. Please join us at our commemoration event and concert to recognize this critical day of remembrance. We’ll be using our annual World AIDS Day event to honor “Our Champions,” local community members who have made an impact in the movement. Visit us at ahf.org or @aidshealthcare on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Hosted by Billy Porter, with Faith Evans, Daya and Miss Shalae.

Mon – Dec 2

World AIDS Day West Hollywood Memorial Walk, hosted by Alliance for Housing and Healing and Men’s Health Foundation, 5:30–6:30p, kick off at the corner of Crescent Heights and Santa Monica Boulevard in WeHo and walk to City Hall on San Vicente for the Paul Starke Awards to honor Luis Xtravaganza Camacho for the work he has done for Alliance for Housing and Healing. Activist and Community Advocate Jasmyne A. Cannick will lead the 2019 Worlds AIDS Day March. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/442098606438249/

Tue – Dec 3

Close the Camps Coalition planning meeting, 7p. Info: julia.shannon@gmail.com

ADDED INFO NOT ABAILABLE AT PRESS TIME: Location: UTLA Building, Room 830: 3303 Wilshire Blvd 10th fl, Los Angeles, CA 90010

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club free, 6p, Pacific Resident Theater, 705 1/2 Venice Blvd, Venice, 90291 https://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html & https://laughtears.com/playground-article.html

Code Pink Protests Saudi gender bias and war, 12n-1p, Lush Cosmetics, 1404 3rd. St Promenade, Santa Monica (meet at the corner of 4th & Santa Monica Blvd.) to demand they close their stores in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is the most gender-segregated country on earth. It imprisons, tortures, and murders women’s rights activists, journalists, and dissidents. It is carrying out a war in Yemen so brutal that millions of Yemenis are going hungry. Wear pink! For info, carley@codepink.org

Wed – Dec 4

Cesar E. Chavez Community Center Legal Aid Clinic, 1-5p, Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association, 2060 University Ave, #113, Riverside, 92507. Assistance in the following areas: Divorce, legal separation, annulment, child custody/visitation/support, paternity, tenant rights/evictions, wage garnishment, collections, domestic violence and civil restraining orders.Please arrive no later than 1p. If you arrive after, you might be asked to come back another day. Plan to stay for up to 4 hours. Clinic can end before or after 5p.

Housing Champions – Advocacy 101 Training hosted by United to End Homelessness, 7–9p, Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton 92833. Learn how to find the information you need to be an effective voice for more supportive and affordable housing in your community; the housing development process and how you can help move it toward approval. How to avoid shouting matches and instead find and join with like-minded people to engage in positive action. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/790903798023807/

Thu – Dec 5

Action at Children’s Court: Launch Know Your Rights Guide, “Take away our poverty, not our children.” 12n–1:30p, at Ed Edleman Children’s Court, 201 Centre Plaza Dr, Monterey Park 91754. DCFS is removing children from their mothers or primary caregiver and placing them in foster care or up for adoption not because of abuse but because the families are impoverished. Global Women’s Strike LA, Alexandria House, Poor Peoples Campaign & others. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/1462069537293573

SUZY SINGS JUDY, The Unurban, 3301 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica 90405, $10. Info: 310-306-7330 https://laughtears.com/ Suzy Williams sings from the Judy Garland songbook. Accompanied by Steve Weisberg, they perform The Man That Got Away, Trolley Song, Just In Time and more. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/534025234084187/ 310-315-0056.

Fri – Dec 6

Symposium on Pretrial Reform, 10a -4p, LA Trade Tech, 400 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 Aspen Hall, Room TE-101 Technology. Sponsored by the JusticeLA Coalition & Vera Institute of Justice. Local and national experts will weigh in on some of the most important issues in pretrial justice, including: the role of prosecutors in pretrial justice; risk assessment tools; using strengths & needs assessments to support pretrial release; and models of pretrial release from around the country.

Registration: bit.ly/pretrialreform (seats are limited).

Topanga Peace Alliance Film, 7:30p, Topanga County Library, Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, 90290. Discussion after the film. httpss://www.facebook.com/groups/53323228710/

Sat – Dec 7

CORRECTION FROM PRINT CALENDAR:

AWARE-LA Saturday dialogue for white anti-racists, WILL NOT HAPPEN THIS MONTH

Montrose Peace Train (6p, La Crescenta Ave & Honolulu Ave, montrosechristmasparade.com) joins the Montrose Christmas Parade every year on the 1st Saturday evening in Dec. All who desire peace are welcome. To get on board, please email rmedford@ucla.edu Also note: Montrose Peace Vigil, Fridays, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl. & Honolulu Ave, Montrose 91020, montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

2019 DTLA Mini Maker Faire, 10a-4p, LA Central Library, 630 W. 5th St at Flower, LA 90071. LAPL joins a global network of Maker Faires to celebrate invention, creativity, craftsmanship, science, and the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Do-It-Together (DIT) culture with more diverse representations of all of the kinds of making in Los Angeles and beyond! Free. Tix: httpss://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-dtla-mini-maker-faire-registration-78303406597

Sun – Dec 8

Pathways to Freedom: 21st Annual Gala for “A New Way of Life” transitional housing program for formerly incarcerated women, 5p Reception, 6p dinner, LA Downtown Grand Hotel, 333 S. Figueroa, LA 90071. Hosted by Margaret Prescod. This is a big-ticket annual fundraiser to support Susan Burton’s award winning non-profit.323-406-6903, claire@anewwayoflife.org

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Encuentro: Tongva Protocol hosted by Idle No More So Cal, 4–6p, HelMel Studios, 4351 Melrose Ave, L.A. Encuentro: Learn, unlearn and learn again… to be a better ally with indigenous people. We are blessed to visit with Elder Tina Calderon as she presents her nation’s protocols. How can we be better relatives with local indigenous tribes? We will also have a presentation overview by Stop LAPD Spying and continue this discussion regarding our safety and security on social media and about technology as community. We encourage people to attend their Tuesday evening meetings, too. How will we commit to be better relatives and to keep one another safe? Co-hosted by Extinction Rebellion, March & Rally L.A., So Cal 350 Climate Action.

Mon – Dec 9

Crimethinc: From Democracy to Freedom, 7p, The Public School Los Angeles, 951 Chung King Rd, Chinatown, LA 90012. How does the rhetoric of democracy serve various agendas? Is there a difference between democracy and self-determination? Are there other ways to describe what we are doing together when we make decisions? Drawing on From Democracy to Freedom, the latest book from the CrimethInc. collective, we will explore these questions and more. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/409158043301388/

Tue – Dec 10

httpss://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_Rights_Day Anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Will California Learn to Regulate the Marijuana Business? moderated by Amanda Chicago Lewis, Rolling Stone, &:30p, Cross Campus DTLA, 800 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90017, httpss://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/will-california-learn-to-regulate-the-marijuana-business/

Brews for a Cause! 7–10p, Brews Brothers Craft Beer & Artisan Eats, 5140 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood 91601, More than just your average mixer, we bring together a network of passionate professionals, artists and filmakers interested in lending their skills to a diverse group of worthy causes! All are welcome, and we encourage you to bring your friends and ideas! We’ll have games, music, raffles, and more! Learn more about us at http://www.crewsforacause.orgwww.crewsforacause.org

Wed – Dec 11

Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, 7th stop of the We Must Do M.O.R.E. national tour as we Mobilize, Organize, Register and Educate is in San Francisco from 5:45 – 9:00 pm that day, with a bus and car pools leaving LA from SEIU early that morning and returning the following morning (email california@poorpeoplescampaign.org for details) Need a car/van ride from LA, or have extra seats to offer in yours? Please sign up with CA MORE Tour Mass Meeting Carpool system at httpss://www.prepatrip.com/t/ux9rdz

L.A. County District Attorney Candidate Debate, 6-9:30p, California African American Museum

600 State Dr., LA. Candidates participating in this forum: George Gascón, Rachel Rossi, Richard Ceballos. Moderator: Jody Armour. Sponsors of this event: The L.A. Coalition for DA Justice and Accountability. RSVP: httpss://action.aclu.org/webform/LADAforum

Info: httpss://www.aclusocal.org/en/events/dec-11-la-county-district-attorney-candidate-debate

Change Links monthly planning conference call, 7:30p, email changelinks2@gmail.com for details. Get involved in planning the December issue of Change Links!

CopWatch Santa Ana Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd Wed. every month at 7p. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including Santa Ana PD and ICE are NOT welcome. https://ocprogressiveevents.info

Laughtears Salon (RSVP 310 306 7330 for location & time) free – politics, art, culture discussion: “How about technologies as the collective unconscious and art as the collective unconsciousness?”

Thu – Dec 12

Health Care for All-Los Angeles Chapter. Share some Holiday Cheer as our Movement Moment comes ever near! AGENDA 7:00 Introductions, Announcements, Events. 7:15 Reports: Election review, HCA-CA BOD Meeting. 7:30 Jerry Perez of Our Revolution 7:45 – 9:00 Postcard Writing Campaign For Maria Estrada 63 AD while we share refreshments and Holiday- MFA song! . 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. Free Parking, entrance in rear. https://healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county Questions: Maureen 310- 459-9763

Fri – Dec 13

Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace holiday party, 7-9a, Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire at Berendo (enter on Berendo), free, bring a breakfast dish to share. Reflection by Rev. James Lawson, non-violence mentor to MLK. Live music. Bring toys for “Get On the Bus” kids, family transport to visit imprisoned relatives. http://www.icujp.org.

Sat – Dec 14

Support Our LGBT Brothers & Sisters In Saudi Arabia Demonstration, Saudi Consulate, 2045 Sawtelle, LA 90025, 2 Blocks N. of Olympic, 12n-2p. Sponsored by Out Against War oawla@hotmail.com Endorsers: LA LGBT Greens lgbtgreenss@hotmail.com; DSA-LA LGBT Caucus. End Saudi Arabia’s Murder, torture and oppression of LGBT People, Discrimination and oppression of Women, fossil fuel destruction of our planet, Feudal monarchy, Militarism & Wars (for example, Yemen), Spreading Right Wing Hate in the name of religion. Out Against War, oawla@hotmail.com; PO Box 1125, LA 90078 (818) 953-5096

10th Annual Interfaith Celebration of Light – “Strength in Spirit in Turbulent Times”, IMAN Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Ave., LA, CA 90034. 12n-5:30p: Decorating Room & Setup of Co-Sponsor Tables. Bring card table and cloth for your display for setup. Help decorate the room. 5:30-7p: Potluck; 7-9:30m: program —including 2-3 Minute Sharing by Co-Sponsoring Organizations on This Year’s Theme. httpss://sccpwr.org/ sccpwr@gmail.com

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION:

Black Shoe Polish, 2-5p, avant funk jazz blues music with poetry at JOHN MOONEY’s super cool glass art studio, Moonlight Glass, located at Bob Farnham’s “Hampton Studios of Functional Art”, 705 Hampton Dr, Venice 90291, 310-399-0999; free admission, https://www.johnmooneyglass.com/contact.htm Join us for free music, fun and Blown Glass Art Holiday Sale.

CORRECTION FROM PRINT EDITION OF CALENDAR

AWARE-LA white anti-racist dialogue: 1-4p, (new participant orientation 12:45p), in Santa Monica usually every first Sat, but originally postponed this month only to second Sat, has now BEEN CANCELLED ENTIRELY FOR THIS MONTH.

Info: awarela@gmail.com (AWARE is the parent org of White People for Black Lives, the LA affiliate of the Showing Up for Racial Justice network). Other dialogues take place other Saturdays in NELA and Claremont.

Instead check out the Encino Saturday Dialogue-Second Sat of the Month

Time: 10AM TO 1PM

Location: Bethel Encino

Parking: available in onsite lot and on street

RSVP: to Kirsten at to Kirsten at klaurelcaplan@yahoo.com

Potluck: Please bring a potluck dish (entree, salad, or side dish) to share if you are able to. **PLEASE NOTE: The potluck is completely optional & voluntary. Nobody has to bring food in order to attend or participate.**

Sun – Dec 15

KPFK Local Station Board monthly meeting, 10:30a-2p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. http://www.kpfk.org. Open to the public with periods of public comment. New LSB members will be seated and vote by STV ballot to elect officers (chair, vice-chair, secretary and treasurer) for the coming year. Secretary and treasurer need not be board members. 30 minutes of public comment allowed. http://www.kpfk.org

Free Mumia & MOVE 9 forum with Pam Africa, Janet & Janine Africa, 2p, Harriet Tubman Center, 5278 W. Pico Blvd, LA (btwn La Brea & Fairfax), donation $5-20, nobody turned away for lack of funds. Pam Africa heads International Concerned Family & Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Janet and Janine Africa are recently released MOVE 9 political prisoners. Info: 323-306-6240; http://www.struggle-la-lucha.org, facebook.com/strugglelalucha

Mon – Dec 16

Choices for Sustainable Living Online Workshop by Elders Action Network, 9-11a, Online via Zoom

For info see http://www.eldersaction.org

Tue – Dec 17

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, MTA, One Gateway Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012, 3rd Floor, Metro Board Room. Public comment welcome. See httpss://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings for agenda.

Wed – Dec 18

Progressive Alliance of the IE Monthly Conference Call, 8:30p. Join us for a check-in on actions, events, and campaigns for unity around the Inland Empire! Agenda: A 10-minute teach-in by one of the many organizers from our member organizations. Check-in on last month’s events. Upcoming events announcements. httpss://zoom.us/meeting/register/b469c754b1074bc28c34be5db4a05ad8

Thu – Dec 19

Whittier Peace Film Night, 7p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Chase Room), 7056 Washington Ave., Whittier 90602, N/E corner of Wardman St. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north south two blocks east of Greenleaf Park (there is additional parking in the back of the church). Walk through the 2nd gate north of Wardman. The Chase Room is just to the left. Film will be chosen from DVDs brought that night. https://whittierpeace.org/

Fri – Dec 20

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION free, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. https://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Sat – Dec 21

Winter Solstice

Eaton Canyon Conservation Work Day, 9a–12n, Eaton Canyon Nature Center Associates, 1750 N Altadena Drive, Pasadena 91107. The Conservation Group provides monthly volunteer opportunities within Eaton Canyon Natural Area Park. Our efforts include weed abatement, planting and caring for native trees and shrubs, and maintenance of park trails. RSVP reqd: eatoncanyon.conservation@gmail.com.

Sun – Dec 22

Film: Room 2001 – Great Films Hypothesis (2019, 88 minutes), 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291. World premiere of Erling Hagen’s experimental documentary that unlocks 2001: A Space Odyssey. It posits a history of film style within the film’s own evolving style. Must be seen to be believed! Probe why Kubrick declared: “To convolute McLuhan, in 2001 the message is the medium.” Watch 3 min trailer httpss://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFAESoEnUS8 httpss://youtu.be/EW4EcyBF26s,

Mon – Dec 23

Vision y Compromiso: Health Awareness Help Desk, 4:30–7p, Sylmar Branch, LA Public Library, 14561 Polk St (at Glenoaks), Sylmar 91342. Speak with a bilingual Community Health Worker to learn about resources available to promote mental and physical health. Mons 4:30-7p in the library entrance.

Tue – Dec 24

7th Annual “Christmas On The Streets” hosted by L.A. on Cloud9, 7a–12n, 17540 S Denver Ave. Gardena, 90248. We will be driving around to different encampents and delivering Christmas cheer! (carpooling recommended). We will be serving Tamales, Soup and Hot Chocolate for our friends on the streets. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/463448717614459/

Wed – Dec 25

Neighborhood Sing: Skid Row’s Community Jam! by Urban Voices Project, 4–6p, Skid Row, LA 90013

Thu – Dec 26

Change Links monthly distribution meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City 90230, free parking in rear, dial 22 for entry.

Fri – Dec 27

Camarillo Support & Resources Group by Kids & Families Together, 9–11a, 1317 Del Norte Rd, Camarillo, 93010. Are you a grandparent, aunt, uncle or older sibling raising a related child with full responsibility? You are not alone! Kids & Families Together is offering Kinship Support and Resource Groups in a number of Ventura cities to help you and your family thrive! In partnership with Ventura Foster & Kinship Care Education Program of Ventura County Community College District. (805) 643-1446 x203.

Sat – Dec 28

JAB A THON Youth boxing fundraiser to fight childhood trauma, 7–10a, Project Fighting Chance, 1263 Union St, San Bernardino 92411. Join our semi annual event of creating Champions as we reduce the impact of childhood trauma. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/389999161877591/

Sun – Dec 29

Voter Registration and Free “SWAP MEET JUSTICE” Immigration Legal Aid Fairs, 8a-3p, Oxnard College Marketplace & Swap Meet, 4000 S Rose Ave, Oxnard. We help people with permanent residency (green) cards fill out the application to become citizens! Three people have already become citizens since SEIU started these fairs. This is truly life-changing stuff and it just doesn’t get better than that. We help also DACA recipients maintain their status and get aid to pay the every-2-year fee of $495 if necessary, along with asking our legislators to provide a path to citizenship for these amazing and hardworking students and workers. httpss://www.resistancecalendar.org/event/5c6f88eac53a66a71abd8124

Mon – Dec 30

Petal Pushers, hosted by Bethany Lutheran Church Long Beach, 7:30a–4p, Join us to help decorate floats for the iconic Rose Parade. Please text me if you are going to be late- (562) 307-6122. Please do not try to check in on your own, I will check in the group. You are on your own for transportation to and from the Phoenix Decorating Company, 5400 Irwindale Ave at Ornelas St, Irwindale, CA 91706. httpss://www.facebook.com/events/2656651517896230/

Tue – Dec 31

LA New Year’s Eve celebration: Grand Park. Free, but arrive early, best to take public transit, but some exits of Civic Center/Grand Park station on Metro Red or Purple line will be closed

Upcoming Events

Jan. 16, 2020 – Anniversary of FBI COINTELPRO inspired killings of Black Panther Party for Self-Defense members Alprentice Bunchy Carter and John Huggins at UCLA. 1101 Campbell Hall, UCLA. httpss://www.aap.ucla.edu/events/carter-huggins-annual-memorial-2/

Jan. 18, 2020 – Orange County Women’s March https://www.ocwomensmarch.org/, Kern County Women’s March httpss://womensmarchkerncounty.com/ Inland Empire Women’s March httpss://allevents.in/riverside/2020-ie-womens-march/200018247130042