On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. They have been keeping a lot of people from being heard. http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for official information http://www.stoplapdspying.org for movement talking points. A recent meeting was livestreamed on YouTube by KTLA and had 67,000 views.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. Website now describes virtual galleries and at-home “concerts” so this has probably been made virtual. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil vs. DA Jackie Lacey with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies succeeded in denying DA Lacey immediate re-election and forced her into a November run-off. 3p, 211 W. Temple Bl, Downtown LA. http://www.blmla.org The physical vigil has returned with larger crowds and an earlier start at 3pm instead of 4 pm. Coverage here on KPFK: https://www.kpfk.org/blogs/kpfk-news-department/post/blm-las-weekly-protests-against-jackie-lacey-attract-hundreds/

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Ave.(just East of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. Next meeting July 2. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. 213-413-1077. Suspended for the duration.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community.

This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market is closed. SOLA Co-Op has been taking some orders for pick-up.

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

All Laughtears.com events are semi-postponed, new dates TBA. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la

Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

UndocU 2.0 Conference postponed til Fall 2020. http://www.cla.csulb.edu/departments/gms/undocu-2-0/

June 26-July 26 GO LITTLE TOKYO’S 5TH ANNUAL DELICIOUS LITTLE TOKYO virtual Free – Go Little Tokyo’s 5th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo transforms into a month-long virtual series of events for all to experience and celebrate authentic culinary experiences from one of Los Angeles’. https://www.facebook.com/events/1820287764761597/

July 3-31-DIRTY LOOKS: ON LOCATION (LGBTQ festival) The NY-based Dirty Looks arts organization has teamed with 13 local curators to present screenings, performances and other events at venues of historical significance to the LGBTQ community every night in July. The festival opens with A Most Unusual Film Festival,—which celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the first homosexual film festival in LA—at Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth. Ticket prices vary from $5-$15. https://www.pbssocal.org/things-to-do/ultimate-guide-july-20-cool-events-happening-southern-california/

WED – JUL 1

NO to Annexation of Palestinian Land, 10:30a-1:30p, 11766 Wilshire Blvd, LA. On July 1, the day the occupying state of Israel threatens to launch its formal annexation of the West Bank, the Palestinian movement in the LA area will join calls by Palestinians, under Israeli occupation and across the diaspora (samidoun.net/2020/06/1-july-call-to-action-to-confront-israeli-annexation-struggle-for-a-free-palestine) (al-awda.org/al-awda-prrc-urges-action-to-confront-israeli-annexation-join-the-day-of-rage-july-1), for a day of rage, while building its solidarity with the Black uprising against racism and repression in the US. https://www.facebook.com/events/2839968346235070/ https://www.facebook.com/answerla

THU – JUL 2

LA Sound Traxx presents acclaimed singer and songwriter La Marisoul, 7p, 800 N. Alameda St. – Free virtual concert. LA Sound Traxx, featuring acclaimed singer and songwriter LA Marisoul, will round out Union Station Summer Sessions, a virtual exploration of some of LA’s most compelling artists. https://www.unionstationla.com/happenings/la-sound-traxx on Facebook at @unionstationla

FRI – JUL 3

Food distribution, 9a-12n, Eastmont Community Center, 701 S Hoefner Ave, East Los Angeles 90022. (323) 726-7998 info@eastmontcommunitycenter.org

SAT – JUL 4 Independence Day national holiday

Farce of July March on Survivors Day, 12n-3p, La Placita Olvera, DTLA. INDEPENDENCE ON WHITE SUPREMACY FARCE OF JULY: FOUR SACRED COLORS From Olvera St to City Hall in downtown Yaangna (Los Angeles) on TONGVA LAND. Join us as we are guided by the original caretakers of the land. Thankful for Tongva reclamation, guidance and direction in overcoming white supremacy and recovering our interdependence and connection to Mother Earth. https://www.facebook.com/events/268435047755503/

SUN – JUL 5

Compost collection at Atwater Village farmers’ market, 10a-2p, 3528 Larga Ave., LA 90039. https://www.facebook.com/events/1761936277282187/

MON – JUL 6

MOMS Against Racism Motivation Mondays, 5;30-8:30p. Online community building https://icebreaker.video/events/JtGuXQf7aSRlaLMXVN68 Racism Is A Deadly Virus! Join Us In Our Fight! To educate and raise children with empathy, compassion and RESPECT for all races!

Encourage friends to join our Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/330913644556570/ https://www.facebook.com/events/261594325121917/

TUE – JUL 7

Book Discussion: White Fragility 5:30-7p, online. A study of the book White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo for the purpose of providing a safe place for discussion and introspection about race and racism. We will discuss chapters 1-3 in this session. https://www.facebook.com/events/543803936237087/

Survivor and Liberator: Virtual Talk with LA Museum of the Holocaust: 11a, Holocaust Survivor Ernie Gross and Dachau Liberator Don Greenbaum. Ernie Gross was born in 1929 in Turtz, Romania. In 1944 he and his family were deported to a ghetto and then to Auschwitz, where Ernie’s parents and younger siblings perished. In 1945 he was sent to Dachau, where he was liberated by American troops on April 29, 1945. One of those US soldiers was Don Greenbaum, who served in World War II as a forward observer, operating on the front lines. Don earned a Purple Heart in Germany on Nov. 9, 1944, and after his release from an army hospital, fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Under the command of General George Patton’s Third Army, his division was among the first Americans to liberate Dachau. More than 60 years later, Ernie and Don met in Philadelphia, where they both live. We are honored to have them speak to us via Zoom. http://www.lamoth.org/news–events/events/grossgreenbaum/

WED – JUL 8

KPFK LSB Special Meeting to discuss GM Anyel Fields plan for dealing with serious economic shortfall. 7;30p, check kpfk.org and kpftx.org for details on call in and public comment. Part of the meeting may be held in executive session to consider confidential personnel matters and proprietary business information.

THU – JUL 9

DCFS has Children’s blood on their hands, 11a–1p, 425 Shatto Pl, LA 90020-1703, protest failure of Dept of Child & family services to protect the lives of children, particularly those they have removed from their families and placed in the foster care system. https://www.facebook.com/events/175623243884389/

FRI – JUL 10

InsightLA People of Color Sangha meditation group, online, 7-9p. A growing community where all ‘self-identified’ people of color are invited to practice in a safe and welcoming space together. Sangha is a Pali word from Buddhist traditions that is used to describe a group of people who come together to practice meditation and mindfulness together. We also share and discuss Buddhist-based teachings focused on Wisdom, Love, and Liberation in both Traditional and Contemporary formats. We understand that by learning to live with an open heart, we can all explore how to live more fully in the present moment. This group will be meeting online until further notice. Please email thomas@insightla.org for the Zoom video link and call in number. Please use Chrome as your browser. Suggested donation: $10-20. https://www.facebook.com/events/720876335056451/

SAT – JUL 11

Rhythms for Change Drum Circle, 6:30–8p, Palisades Park, Santa Monica, Ocean Ave. (drumming starts at 7p). Sunset drum circle for all ages at Santa Monica’s Palisades Park (PALISADES & OCEAN AVE). Arrive between 6:30-7pm. Drumming will be led by Curtis Byrd Drums from 7-8pm. We’ll be drumming for UNITY, with a percentage of proceeds going towards United We Dream organization. Drum rentals available for $15 each. Cash or electronic payments & donations will be welcomed at this event. MASK REQUIRED & PLEASE RESPECT SOCIAL DISTANCING. Visit http://www.rhythmforchange.com or email rhythmforchangeLA@gmail.com

SUN – JUL 12

Committee for Racial Justice presents: REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY, 6:30 -8:30p zoom meeting. If you are NOT already on the CRJ email list and wish to join the zoom meeting, call Joanne at 310-422-5431. Racist police violence is in the spotlight. Two portions of our July workshop will focus on that. Jennifer Rojas, a Policy Advocate and Organizer from ACLU will discuss the problem of reluctant compliance on the part of police with AB 392, which requires attempts by officers to de-escalate as opposed to using force as a first option. Lex Steppling, Director of Campaigns & Policy for Dignity & Power Now, will discuss the movement to defund police and reimagine public safety. Several months ago, CRJ sponsored a film on lynching in this country. The film helped define the context within which we took seriously an incident at Malibu HS soon afterwards in which white students taunted a black student with a noose. This incident has not been resolved, and Robbie Jones will update us on this situation. In Palmdale, on June 10, a Black man, Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree. More hangings have occurred in other parts of the country: a young Black man in a public park in NYC and a Black teen found on the grounds of an elementary school in Houston. Our fourth speaker, Trudy Goodwin, will discuss this tragic and terribly concerning series of events.

MON – JUL 13

Free veterinary care for pets of unhoused people, 9:30a–1:30p, Skid Row, 545 S. San Pedro St, LA Veterinary care provided on a first come, first serve basis. Dates and times are subject to change. ElleVet’s “Pets in Need” Project is traveling the West Coast to provide complementary veterinary services for vulnerable pets and help pet owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including homeless communities, the elderly or immunocompromised, or those in economic distress. To make an appointment or to find more information about the local tour stop: http://www.ellevetsciences.com/petsinneed.

TUE – JUL 14: Bastille Day Anniversary of French Revolution – Free all political prisoners

WED – JUL 15

White Speak Podcast: #BlackLivesMatter and how we got here, 8-9a, (310) 598-7724 http://www.whitespeakpodcast.com https://www.facebook.com/events/279825559885614/

THU – JUL 16

LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, https://coc.lacounty.gov, 213-253-5678 (click on Agendas a few days before July 16, 2020 for the virtual meeting invite.)

End For Profit Prisons Press Conference and Hearing, 11a-3p, California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance, 634 S Spring St, LA 90014. Save the date for a day of virtual advocacy. At 1:30pm, State Attorney General will defend AB32, the law that makes private prisons illegal in California, against the GEO Group Corporation, that is aggressively trying to expand the amount of cages in CA. This is an important day to say #CommunityNotCages and an opportunity to take out the financial incentive of migrant detention. Save the date and stay tuned for ways to plug in! 11:30am – Virtual Press Conference 1:30pm – Court hearing begins. https://www.facebook.com/events/546737686222822/

Election R&D Dialogues: Special Guest John Chiang, Former CA State Treasurer, 12n-1p, USC. John Chiang, former California State Treasurer and Fall 2020 Fellow at the USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future, joins co-directors Bob Shrum and Mike Murphy to discuss the pandemic’s lasting economic impact on California and its implications for the November election and beyond.

https://dornsife-center-for-political-future.usc.edu/event/33512825692614

FRI – JUL 17

Food Giveaway, 11a–12n, 5101 Santa Monica Blvd LA 90029 (AKA East Hollywood). Hosted by Immigrants Charitable Foundation, free food for anyone experiencing food insecurity. http://www.immigrantscf.org 213-325-5056. Every Friday. Drive through entrance on Santa Monica Bl, exit on Normandie.

SAT – JUL 18

Full-Spectrum Doula Training, July 18-21, n Person doula training in Los Angeles! We teach from a framework of social justice and inclusivity. We teach self-care. We teach birth for all bodies. And we believe in doulas supporting doulas. Join us for an in-person DTI Doula training. In this training, we’ll get you ready to certify as a full-spectrum doula (reproductive health + birth + postpartum), as well as walk you through the historical and cultural contexts of the birth world. When you certify in-person with DTI, you’re signing up for more than a couple of classes. You’re signing up for an education. You’re signing up to learn about sustaining a business in the birth world. You’re joining a community of professionals, invested in exploring intersections of birth work, human rights, creativity, technology and empathy. LEARN MORE HERE ABOUT PRICING, CERTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS AND ALL THAT GOOD STUFF: https://doulatrainingsinternational.com/become-a-doula/

SUN – JUL 19

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a, almost certainly virtual until further notice. Check http://www.kpftx.org for details of telephonic or Zoom meeting

MON – JUL 20

Monthly Renters’ Rights Clinic (via Zoom), 7-8:30p, Come to one of our monthly Zoom meetings, where we’ll discuss: Your rights as a renter; How the new state laws and city ordinances affect you

Tenants Together will provide one-on-one tenant counseling. Eviction Defense Network will provide answers from an attorney perspective. Burbank Tenants’ Rights Committee. Zoom details:

https://zoom.us/j/98982505378?pwd=Mm1hdWQ4SW02L09Cc08zVURtT0Uvdz09 Meeting ID: 989 8250 5378 Password: 339344 or dial +16699006833 enter ID# PWD#

TUE – JUL 21

BRIDGES- Dancing Army Support Group, 8p on-line. As a community of dancers and artists we have always supported each other through music, dance, laughter and simply coming together WEEKLY to share in the joy of life. This has been taken away from us, so now more than ever we need one another! Many of you were coming to meet in person for the last 5 months and we had great success! Please continue to join us on Tuesdays at 8p online. Same guidelines as before, confidentiality is essential and “the door” is always open and your ass is never late. Zoom info for tonight:

https://zoom.us/j/91141077943?pwd=NnhwWFFZSUJBWC9SR3RDZ0tkbTEydz09 Meeting ID: 911 4107 7943 Password: 428523 or call +16699009128 ID# pwd#. https://www.facebook.com/events/425107921504118/

WED – JUL 22

How to Start a Non-Profit, 3-4p, Online Event, sponsor: Mockingbird Analytics and Incubator. Tickets by Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-start-a-nonprofit-tickets-109839306322, free. If you have a passion for a cause and are thinking about starting a nonprofit, this workshop will explore the work that you need to do to start the process of filing for your organization’s 501c3 status and help you decide if this is the right model for you.

THU – JUL 23

10th Annual Supreme Court in Review, 10:30a-12n, online. To receive sign-in info, register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eh5ldkjz37781778 2020 Panelists: Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, Berkeley Law; Ariane de Vogue, Supreme Court Reporter, CNN; Michael McConnell, Richard and Frances Mallery Professor of Law, Stanford Law and former 10th Cir. Judge; Rachel Moran, Distinguished Professor of Law, UCI Law; Kate Shaw, Professor of Law, Cardozo Law and Supreme Court Contributor for ABC News. Moderated by Rick Hasen, Chancellor’s Professor, UCI Law. Event details: This event is approved for 1.5 hours of Minimum Continuing Legal Education Credit by the State Bar of California. UCI Law is a State Bar-approved MCLE provider. The MCLE Certificate of Attendance will be sent via email by UCI Law following the event. Please allow 1-2 days to receive your certificate. Attendees must have participated in the program in its entirety to receive MCLE credit. Partial credit will not be given. For more information please contact events@law.uci.edu http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Jul23asc

FRI – JUL 24

Brendon Glenn 5th Annual Memorial hosted by Angel Alexandria Ministries,, 1:30–9p, 52 Windward Ave, Venice 90291-4102. Come out and celebrate the life of Brendon Glenn that was taken by L.A.P.D. Officer Clifford Proctor exactly 5 years ago this my 5th time hosting this Memorial. There will be free food,drinks,music, speeches, and Candlelight vigil following the end of service at the beach.. Hope to see you all there Love Producer Timmy T..https://www.facebook.com/events/2723293914455869/

SAT – JUL 25

Virtual SKATE AGAINST HATE FUNDRAISER, 10p-12m, You’re invited to join Pris for her weekly indoor skate party every Saturday night. Listen along with the Pris’ Party Playlist on Spotify – an extremely eclectic music mix from the 1920s-2020. On my Twitch channel: theprisshow https://www.twitch.tv/theprisshow. Please DONATE &/or SHARE :

BEAM – Black Emotional & Mental Health Collective BEAM is a non-profit. Their mission is to remove the barriers that Black people experience getting access to or staying connected with emotional health care and healing. We do this through healing justice based organizing, education, training, grant-making, and advocacy. https://www.beam.community/donation

#HashtagLunchbag In addition to preparing meals to feed the hungry, we are also feeding a deeper hunger inside ourselves. We truly believe that #HashtagLunchbag recipients and volunteers alike benefit. #HashtagLunchbag prides itself on building communities around fun and simple events that are easily accessible so people can experience what it feels like to be #LivingThroughGiving.

hashtaglunchbag.org/donate

National Bail Out is a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks and end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration. We are people who have been impacted by cages — either by being in them ourselves or witnessing our families and loved ones be encaged. We are queer, trans, young, elder, and immigrant. Learn more at http://www.nationalbailout.org.

SUN – JUL 26 Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution – Hands Off Cuba! Lift the Sanctions!

MON – JUL 27

Aphasia Book Club of Mid-Valley, 2–3:15p, Mid-Valley Regional Library – Los Angeles Public Library

16244 Nordhoff St, North Hills 91343. Aphasia is a language impairment, usually due to stroke, that affects individuals’ ability to speak, understand speech, read, and write. Every Monday. Probably virtual until libraries reopen. https://www.facebook.com/events/1498597340306616/ (818) 895-3650 https://lapl.org/branches/mid-valley

TUE – JUL 28

Drawdown: Can Global Warming Be Reversed? Virtual talk hosted by Silver Lake Library- Los Angeles, 3:30–5p. Join us for a discussion with Cecilie Stuart and Andy Shrader about the efforts of Los Angeles to reverse global warming and what we all can do. email silver@lapl.org for link

WED – JUL 29

Instagram Live-Online Storytime, 11a, Online – Los Feliz Branch Library. Kids, join Miss Diane for family storytime and songs at home via Los Feliz Branch Library’s Instagram Live, every Wednesday at 11 a.m.

For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event. Los Feliz Library: 323-913-4710

THU – JUL 30

Operation Ally Weekly Conference Call by Social Justice Advocacy Project, Inc. and Thomas D. Allison, Thursdays, 5:30–7p, Social Justice Advocacy Project, Inc.Tickets: us02web.zoom.us, (888) 407-4101, https://advocacyproject.org Join the Operation Ally weekly conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763821083822/

FRI – JUL 31

See it End it – Film & Art Festival – Ending Human Trafficking, 6-10p, continues Aug 1, 10a. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W 6th St, San Pedro 90731. See It – End It Film & Arts Festival is a two-day, community event featuring visual and performing arts, film, music, arts, and other entertainment. Families are invited to participate in a free “kids zone” to enjoy a variety of interactive activities including internet safety tips with Officer McGruff and others in the Grand Vision Annex on Saturday. Experience compelling true stories of hope and resilience from survivors of human trafficking. Listen to moderated panel discussions and Q & A sessions with survivors, allies, law enforcement, and filmmakers, to understand the complex issue of human trafficking with greater clarity and find your place in contributing to the fight against this crime against humanity. Partner with the YWCA.310 548 2493 https://www.grandvision.org/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/see-it-end-it-film-arts-festival-2020-tickets-89784286217

Upcoming Events

Aug 28 Unity & Struggle march to end police abuse! https://www.facebook.com/events/880361205766720/

Aug 29 Chicano Moratorium https://www.facebook.com/events/1203790706493709/