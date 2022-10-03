No Pasarán!

Antifascist Dispatches from a World in Crisis

Shane Burley (Editor); Tal Lavin (Foreword); David Renton (Afterword)

Publisher: AK Press https://akpress.org

Format: Book

Binding: pb

Pages: 564

Released: October 25, 2022

ISBN-13: 9781849354820

¡No Pasarán! is an anthology of antifascist writing that takes up the fight against white supremacy and the far-right from multiple angles. From the history of antifascism to today’s movement to identify, deplatform, and confront the right, and the ways an insurgent fascism is growing within capitalist democracies, a myriad of voices come together to shape the new face of antifascism in a moment of social and political flux.

Praise for ¡No Pasarán!

“Academics and pundits have made careers out of debating the definition of fascism. We are deluged with books, each bearing its own definitions, prognoses, caveats, and warnings, only to be bumped off the bestseller list by the next self-proclaimed fascism expert. ¡No Pasarán! is not that book. These writer-activists understand fascism to be a many-headed hydra that defies typologies and strongman tropes and can only be apprehended in the dialectic of resistance. Antifascism is not an exercise in abstract thinking but an active, collective struggle for a new world. This book will get dog-eared and dirty, but not by gathering dust.”

—Robin D. G. Kelley, author of Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination