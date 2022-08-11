See continuing and ongoing events at the end of the calendar. Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

UPCOMING EVENTS

African American Community Healing Day https://communityhealingnet.org/community-healing_days/

Inspired by Dr. Angelou, Founding Chair of CHN’s Board of Advisors, Community Healing Days was one of CHN’s first initiatives. Held on the third weekend of every October, this celebration is designed to put “time for healing” at the top of the global Black community’s agenda, celebrate our resilience, and increase our solidarity. In 2013, Dr. Angelou issued a call encouraging Black people and our allies to Wear Sky Blue during Community Healing Days as a sign of our collective determination to “turn the pain of the blues into the sky blue of unlimited possibilities.” We invite you to join us each year, on the third weekend of October, in answering Dr. Angelou’s call.

See upcoming LA Public Library Pilot Virtual programs to start August/1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 26th, 27th and 28th.

Aug 1 – Mon

5:30 pm , LA County Library Upcoming Live Virtual Event: Meditation: Connecting to the Peace Within. Learn how meditation can be used to minimize the effects of stress and enable you to tap into the peace within. Learn the tools needed to make meditation part of daily life. The program will include a “meditation sitting”. For adults. Connecting to the Peace Within Learn how meditation can be used to minimize the effects of stress and enable you to tap into the peace within. Learn the tools needed to make meditation part of daily life. Register here:http://email.librarycustomer.org/ls/click?upn=MaEbHZLCHuF4lKKocSogkmOWp-2FuwFGA1uj-2BQQ8jiN4asZX5O60kRxmt5XFbhhjviuZWfFhzXM6-2FIVMngHj-2Bt9dFnFR7g7T1BDGNKJLOPTL7agM5QozhXlritnCkVGw0pDbszOli1TCEcDhDPTZfrdqt-2FHTCpQAuqjbihS2ZpHMLQPa3096dFlk6c5fbGL36VTBOn5KtSSevXRhYbiYctBqOcTSPUtxL48R9DwPDcHEo-3DYuPy_ZtSXbTidq-2Fg7ZC-2F-2B8EvMzO-2FR2rccbZWEnolYEyrX7UkzT74qIKeq-2BneiRLONiNAq2CY7hh8pYz7gFR-2BdtA04etHsE-2FbeO3Re-2FcWr4R0o2lL4ybQ2gehUX15jEFCeQ1N18PtC2t5-2BMPXq-2FOaQjbPNAT4NhCcmXrI975Y-2F78UM-2FC1SWePoO-2BDKncvy1Z6RtujPELtsLxu4LyJ5vZQ6ckZDTjeaChB9BCRA0pcVCUxz4p6M1dE9-2FjEnENZQyuknoKD77PgF0uTqwRSiIL0x-2FKs8hE80uS7ABCT-2BuBdMgZQSS64WkAPNeAACLrw2G9HvM-2FLCZsx8fpvPLY89zQqxX33e3kPvVVDj7rJFQlet-2FdPnMPHhKbNtIgu-2Fc0tm5vNrcsn5pTIvf2JYSsyE-2BgcXKzc2ZgKlpefmQyV2nr8hpaDMdpU-3D

7:00 PM – Town Hall on Transportation Justice + Single Payer. As we continue calling for a system change and challenging the way we use money in matters of public health and the environment. Please join us for this informative and energizing event. Details below! join advocates along with the Progressive and Environmental Caucuses of CADEM for a special town hall briefing with Assembly Transportation Chair Laura Friedman / California Nurses Association / Healthy California Now. Register now: https://bit.ly/Aug2022Challenge cara-los-angeles@googlegroups.com Jenni Chang jennichang@gmail.com

Aug 2 – Tue

LA County Library Upcoming Live Virtual Event: EBusiness: From Hobby to Online Business

Have you thought about starting an online business? Want to take your hobby to the next level? Join LA County’s Office of Small Business to learn about popular online platforms pros & cons, permitting & licensing, and resources available. For adults. Register at link listed on 8-01.

Aug 3 – Wed

LA County Library Upcoming Live Virtual Event: Careers in STEAM: Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project Civil Engineer Tiffany Chang discusses her work as the project manager for the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project, overseeing the trash “Interceptor”- an autonomous solar-powered trash capture system. Sponsored by Edison International and LA County Library Foundation. For kids and teens. Register at link listed on August 1st.

Aug 4 – Thu

LA County Library Upcoming Live Virtual Event: DIY Summer Memory Book

Learn how to create a folding book that can be used to preserve all your best summer memories! You’ll need either the Summer Memory Book Activity Kit from your local library, or the materials listed on the registration page. For ages 5 – 12. Register at link listed on August 1st.

Aug 5 – Fri

Aug 6 – Sat

Hiroshima/Nagasaki anti-nuke activities. Global actions for Hiroshima and Nagasaki Days, Aug 6 and 9. https://www.unfoldzero.org › global-actions-for-hiroshi… August 6 is the anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima. August 9 is the anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki. Civil society groups around …

LA County Library Upcoming Live Virtual Event: Author Talk: Ed Lin

Author Ed Lin discusses his latest novel Death Doesn’t Forget, the fourth installment in his hilarious and enthralling Taipei Night Market mystery series. For adults. Register at link listed on August 1st.

Aug 7 – Sun

Remembering Hiroshima, Nagasaki: save Aug. 7 for remembering Hiroshima, Nagasaki https://peaceworkskc.org › uploads › 2022/06 › P… Hiroshima Day Activities for the Classroom Hiroshima Day is meant to memorialize the use of nuclear weapons in WWII and to draw awareness to anti-war and anti-nuclear campaigns. These activities can give your entire classroom a chance to engage in these ideas. Instructor: Christopher Muscato: Hiroshima Day- Hiroshima Day is an annual remembrance generally observed on August 6, the anniversary of the first use of nuclear weapons at Hiroshima. While the use of nuclear bombs inarguably hastened the end of the war, that came at the cost of tens of thousands of lives. Hiroshima Day arose as a way to commemorate this event, as well as to draw awareness of pro-peace, anti-war, and anti-nuclear weapons campaigns. These activities are designed to get your classroom engaged with Hiroshima Day and anti-war, anti-nuclear weapons debates. The following activities are designed to be easily adaptable to most classrooms and levels. Rally: Divide the class into small groups. Inform them that a big part of Hiroshima Day is anti-war and anti-nuclear weapons demonstrations, so you are going to hold an in-class rally. Each group will come up with a speech, poem, spoken word piece, song, skit, or something else to present at this rally. In addition, all students should be given materials to make their own protest signs. If you can, consider having a march through the school prior to the rally. Materials: Poster board, art and craft supplies as desired. Hiroshima Day Street Art: Cover the walls of the classroom in large paper. Either independently or in groups, students are going to come up with a street art design for Hiroshima Day. This can be a graffiti-style word or phrase, a work of stencil graffiti, or something similar but most be either an anti-war/anti-nuclear weapons image or a remembrance image. Give students time to design their graffiti and paint them somewhere on the paper-covered walls.

6:30 -8:00 pm – Confronting Conspiracy Theories and Organized Bigotry at Home and in our Communities, via zoom meeting open to all. Registration is a 2 step process, so register below to receive the workshop link: Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUldeCoqD8qHtfQ_yDxNYRcU2PCN0eSBS0Y Professor Shelly Tochluk from Mount St. Mary’s is the author of Witnessing Whiteness and Living in the Tension and will be our resource for this discussion. CRJ is concerned about the increase in racial hatred and the level of violence escalating around the indoctrination and recruitment of young people into a white nationalist mind set. We would like to share some ideas about how to talk with people about the very real dangers to wellbeing & democracy as we know it in the US because of the messaging from the radical right that isn’t often effectively countered in our culture today – and how all this comes out of racism and fear. Although the expansion of white nationalist sentiment and conspiracy theories on the political far-right is well-documented, many dedicated to cultivating an inclusive democracy continue to view white nationalists as fringe players, dismissing their ability to make a real impact. Too many of us do not understand the scope of the threat, the alignment with organized hate groups, and the mechanisms of recruitment. To counter them, we need to understand how the far-right weaponizes white identity and the general failure of antiracists to adequately counter far-right claims. This presentation will also address how to engage with people susceptible to far-right ideas to interrupt recruitment into bigotry. Come and join in this most timely discussion. Let us work together to strengthen justice in our democracy and our communities. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

Aug 8 – Mon

4 pm – You are invited to join a meeting: Webinar by Mass Area Peace Assoc The U.S. Russia, China & NATO: The Dangerous New Era of Great Power Confrontation & How We Respond https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtc-2tqD8pH9BH1Bx3ndVXZUL-wQCPGGkD.?link_id=24&can_id=871ef11c04838b4605c981e468ed768f&source=email-sis-news-163-july-19-2022-memes-news-what-you-need-to-know-to-help-you-change-the-world&email_referrer=email_1609036&email_subject=sis-news-164-july-26-2022-memes-news-what-you-need-to-know-to-help-you-change-the-world Welcome! You are invited to join a meeting: The U.S. Russia, China & NAT… The Ukraine War crystalized a new and threatening era of “blockification”, and increasingly dangerous military,...

6 p.m. Join us for Los Angeles City Planning’s upcoming Mills Act Program workshop via Zoom: Meeting ID: 863 9235 6850 – Password: 083449, Phone Number: +1 213 338 8477 planning-lacity-org.zoom.us/j/86392356850 Join us for Los Angeles City Planning’s upcoming Mills Act Program workshop on Aug. 8, 2022 at 6 p.m. The Mills Act Historical Property Contract Program has served as Los Angeles’s primary financial incentive for historic preservation since 1996, offering property tax savings for owners who invest in the rehabilitation and restoration of historic buildings. City Planning has completed a comprehensive assessment of the City’s Mills Act Program to consider the future of the program and analyze its sustainability, fiscal impact, management needs, and equity outcomes. The program assessment will inform policy recommendations from City Planning to the City Council on options to improve the administration of the program, expand participation in communities with historic disinvestment, and increase capacity for new Mills Act applications. The full report is available online. PROVIDE YOUR INPUT City Planning recently hosted an opportunity for public feedback at the July 21, 2022 Cultural Heritage Commission meeting. The next opportunity to find out more about report findings will be at the upcoming Aug. 8 workshop. Public input is important prior to preparing policy recommendations to the City Council. Staff will be available by phone, email, or at the Aug. 8 workshop to receive feedback and answer questions. Feedback can also be provided via the online form.

Aug 9 – Tue

7-8:30 pm, the role of Israel/Palestine and US politics in the political moment – We’ll hear from a panel of IfNotNow founders and other Jewish movement leaders (e.g., Working Families Party & Sunrise founders and leaders) about the political moment we’re in and what’s needed from us. RSVP here and you’ll get sent a link to submit questions before the panel. This is not going to be a scripted talk: it’ll be a genuine, open conversation about what our movement needs to be saying and doing, right now. IfNotNow members and leaders, past and present, are invited to come listen in – because all of us need to be having these discussions right now, for the sake of sharpening our thinking and preparing for the fight ahead. Here are the core questions we’ll get into on the call: How do we talk about all of this? Leaders on the far right are openly stating that they are white Christian nationalists, and that Jews are not welcome in their movement.

Despite this existential threat, many in our community still feel antisemitism is a “both sides” problem. Movements for racial and economic justice are building deeper, stronger alliances – but as long as we’re facing antisemitism smears from powerful right-wing forces, the coalition we can build won’t be as big as it needs to be. AIPAC is pouring money into elections, sometimes more than any other lobby, with the express purpose of keeping progressives out of office. Once we’ve figured out how to talk about these intersecting crises, what do we do about it? What are our people hungry for right now, and what should our campaigning look like? Join us August 9th at 7 pm Eastern. (If you can’t make it, we’ll send you the recording.) Noah Wagner <nrwagner10@gmail.com> https://www.ifnotnowmovement.org/

Aug 10 – Wed

5pm-Reboot Ideas Presents: Integrity First for America-Five Years After Charlottesville:Democracy At Stake. With Amy Spitalnick (Integrity First for America) and Ilyse Hogue (The Lie That Binds).

Multiracial democracy in the United States and the freedom to live as American Jews are inextricably linked. Unfortunately, they both hang precariously in the balance. Fueled by antisemitism, racism, and white supremacy, neo-Nazis attacked Charlottesville in August 2017. Five years later, the fight against this violent bigotry continues, with extremism increasingly normalized in our politics and society, from the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe, to attacks on marginalized communities and rising political violence.

Please register-Free Online Program: https://rebooting.com/article/democracy-at-stake/?emci= c5124bdd-3d0c- ed11-b47a-281878b83d8a&emdi=2f75e74a-ec0c-ed11-b47a-281878b83d8a&ceid=5574647

Aug 11 – Thu

Aug 12 – Fri

Aug 13 – Sat

13th and 14th – Call For Volunteers! Take part in a local art and wellness event with SoLA. SoLA Food Co-op at “Crenshaw Remembers,(How to Love)” Saturday and Sunday August 13th and 14th.

SoLA will have an information table and will be giving away organic food.

TO CELEBRATE THE MEMORIES OF CRENSHAW WHILE PROVIDING ITS MEMORY KEEPERS THE TOOLS TO HEAL FROM WITHIN. Visual Art: Photography, Sculpture, Live Mural, Open Call, & More! Performance Art: Live Music, DJ’s & West African Drum & Dance. Interactive Performances: Festival of Masks Procession, Contemporary Dance, Drum Circle & more! Workshops: Mask Making, Print Making, Contrast Resolution. Body Work: Sound Bath, Yoga, Guided Mediation, Reiki, Tai Chi, Acupuncture & Qi Gong with SoLA’s very own Pagan George!

Marketplace, Vendors, Community Stakeholders & Food Trucks & so much more! Come and represent

If interested and available please email bahni@solafoodcoop.com to volunteer no later than August 10th.

Thank you for taking a stand against Food Apartheid in South Los Angeles!

13th and 14th – The Black August Film Festival will be held August 13-14 2022, at Boston Court. The festival will welcome films about social issues around the world. The festival already has an alliance with the San Francisco Black Film Festival to cross-advertise. Black August is an annual commemoration and prison-based holiday to remember Black freedom fights and political prisoners and to highlight Black resistance against racial oppression. It takes place during the entire calendar month of August.

Aug 14 – Sun

12 to 5 pm- KPFK 90.7 FM Non-Commercial Radio Station invites you to attend a fun community day, sponsored by the Spanish Language Programmers (AAPE). Theme: Uniting the community, book fair, ancestral art, ceremonies, revolutionary music, poetry, book reading, and more… Where: (Mexico Park) Lincoln Park, in Lincoln Heights, at Mission and Valley, all proceeds will be to support KPFK.

Spanish: KPFK 90.7 FM No Comercial Estación de Radio te invita a asistir a un divertido día comunitario, patrocinado por los Programadores en Español (AAPE). Tema: Uniendo a la comunidad, feria del libro, arte ancestral, ceremonias, música revolucionaria, poesía, lectura de libros, y más… Dónde: (Mexico Park) Lincoln Park, en Lincoln Heights, en Mission y Valley, todas las ganancias serán para apoyar a KPFK.

PNB Election Committee working group zoom open brainstorming discussion of revised timeline for delayed listener and staff delegate election, 4-6:00p via zoom, details on kpftx.org

Aug 15 – Mon

Aug 16 – Tue

Aug 17 – Wed

5pm – CATCH THE TIGER – COINTELPRO! Expose: Background Government infiltration on Marcus Garvey and the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), by Melvin Ishmael Johnson: In 1919 J. Edgar Hoover would be given a mission of utmost importance. A mission that change the course of history. What was that mission? It went by the name of “Catch The Tiger”. And who was “The Tiger“? “The Tiger” was the code name for Marcus Garvey. It was this mission to neutralize Marcus Garvey and the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) that would lay the foundation for the concept of infiltration and disinformation that J. Edgar Hoover would develop into the Counter Intelligence Program, better known as COINTELPRO! You are invited to a special reading of “Catch The Tiger” on Marcus Garvey birthday: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at. Greenway Court Theater 544 N. Fairfax Avenue., Los Angeles, CA 90036. Q/A after the reading: Theme – “What is the meaning of Marcus Garvey for this day and age! This is a FREE event – donations will be asked! Contact Information: (213) 908-6495, dramastage1@yahoo.com

Aug 18 – Thu

Aug 19 – Fri

Aug 20 – Sat

Aug 21 – Sun

KPFK Local Station Board (LSB) meeting, 10a, via zoom. Open and closed session (regular business meeting open, discussion of a pool of candidates for recommendation to the Pacifica Executive Director closed because of employee and personnel matters confidentiality). See httpsL//kpftx.org for details.

Aug 22 – Mon

Aug 23 – Tue

Aug 24 – Wed

Aug 25 – Thu

Aug 26 – Fri

LA County Library Upcoming Live Virtual Event: Adult 101: Personal Zines.

Zines are DIY publications you can use to publicize your own art, poetry, and words. Learn how to cut and fold your own personal zine—or perzine—during this program! You will need scissors, printer paper, and drawing utensils. For teens. Register at link listed on August 1st.

26 to 27- Muslim Grassroots Movement: National Muslim Voter Registration Day (NMVRD). Is right around the corner… And the time to be the changemakers we need in our communities is now. If you haven’t already, it’s not too late to sign up now for our webinar on Wednesday, July 27th, and learn how you can help organize NMVRD in your community: http://www.mymuslimvote.org/nmvrd

There are so many ways to show up for National Muslim Voter Registration Day. Maybe you’re thinking of organizing a community event — to register your neighbor, grandma, and best friend. Or a Friday khutba (sermon) — to remind the people about the importance of coming together to build political power. A tabling event — to help first-time voters find out where and how to vote or update their information. No matter how you want to organize, we are here to help! RSVP now, if you haven’t already done so, and join us Wednesday, July 27th event to learn how you can help organize NMVRD in your community. The deadline to register is soon — we’re looking forward to sharing all the details you need to run an amazing National Muslim Voter Registration Day! In solidarity, Abdullah, Ishraq, Yasmine, and the MPower Change team. P.S. Already know that you’ll participate for NMVRD? Sign up here to request your swag (stickers, shirts, postcards!) mymuslimvote.org/nmvrdform2022.

Aug 27 – Sat

12:00 to 5:00pm – LA County Library Upcoming Live Virtual Event: DIY Summer Memory Book, DIY Summer Memory Book- Learn how to create a folding book that can be used to preserve all your best summer memories! You’ll need either the Summer Memory Book Activity Kit from your local library, or the materials listed on the registration page. For ages 5 – 12. Register at link listed on August 1st.

12:00pm to 5:00pm – National Chicano Moratorium Committee 52nd National Chicano Moratorium Commemoration. At Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Boulevard, East Los Angeles CA 90023. Rally & Program: The historic August 29th, 1970 Peaceful March in East Los Angeles against the war in Southeast Asia was the culmination of a two year organizing and mobilization against the war in Southeast Asia and against the racism, discrimination, law enforcement abuse, economic exploitation and the U.S.A. institutional policies of educational, social and cultural ethnic cleansing. Over 30,000 gathered and peacefully marched through East Los Angeles via Whittier Blvd., to L.A. County Laguna Park for a rally and program that was interrupted and attacked without warning by the Sheriffs, LAPD and FBI COINTPRO agents. Hundreds were arrested, hundreds injured and three were killed, Brown Berets Lynn Ward and Angel Diaz along with L.A. Times journalist Ruben Salazar. The peaceful marchers valiantly fought off the illegal attack by the aforementioned law enforcement elements. Laguna Park was renamed Ruben Salazar Park. The historic August 29th, 1970 March has been commemorated by the National Chicano Moratorium Committee since August 29th, 1970 in order to honor and preserve our Chicano, Mexican and Latino history. Furthermore, the National Chicano Moratorium Committee along with the National Brown Berets de Aztlan continue the struggle for Self Determination, National Liberation and the opposition against white supremacy and ethnic cleansing. It is also important to note that we advocate for the rights of all people. For further information on the 52nd National Chicano Moratorium Commemoration to be held on August 27th, 2022 contact Jaime Cruz, Chairman, National Chicano Moratorium Committee at (323) 687-0963 or email at jcruzor1@aol.com.

Aug 28 – Sun

LA County Library Upcoming Live Virtual Event: Advanced Google Search.

A more effective search is just a few keystrokes away! We’ll help you become a net detective by providing tips and tricks to bring the websites you want to the top of your search results. For adults. Register at link listed on August 1st.

Aug 29 – Mon

Aug 30 – Tue

Aug 31 – Wed

On-Going & Continuing Events

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions