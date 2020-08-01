August 2020 Community Calendar

Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/

In light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, and quarantines in California, the Change Links Calendar has also been affected by cancellation of events and closure of venues. Consequently, we will print fewer copies and mail out more until further notice. You’ll notice there are empty dates on this calendar. Most have turned to virtual meetings via teleconferencing, etc. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you contact any event listing of interest in this Calendar before you attend, as the ones listed herein were posted prior to actual circumstances reaching a heightened level of awareness..

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Change Links urges all our subscribers and readers to administer all necessary precautions, to insure their safety. You will find a number of related articles to COVID-19 in our print and electronic issue. We will continue to update you going forward. We advise you as well to do your personal research for updates from all available sources to you. We face a difficult time, and wish you and yours good health and tranquility as we weather this together.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpfk.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Respond to Trump’s zero tolerance policies on Refugees and Asylum. Offices are closed, called for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. They have been keeping a lot of people from being heard. http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission for official information http://www.stoplapdspying.org for movement talking points. A recent meeting was livestreamed on YouTube by KTLA and had 67,000 views.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013. https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. Website now describes virtual galleries and at-home “concerts” so this has probably been made virtual. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 3-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil vs. DA Jackie Lacey with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies succeeded in denying DA Lacey immediate re-election and forced her into a November run-off. 3p, 211 W. Temple Bl, Downtown LA. http://www.blmla.org The physical vigil has returned with larger crowds and an earlier start at 3 instead of 4 pm.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243 action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl., LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. (just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. 213-413-1077. Suspended for the duration.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community.

This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market is closed. SOLA Co-Op has been taking some orders for pick-up.

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

UndocU 2.0 Conference postponed til Fall 2020. http://www.cla.csulb.edu/departments/gms/undocu-2-0/

AUG 1 – SAT

PeoplesStrike actions and broadcast, see Ongoing Actions for details.

World Beyond War California, zoom call, 1 p.m Pacific. RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/california-chapter-meeting/ We will inform ourselves of the challenges and possibilities for a peaceful world through reading and discussion. Please read pages 1-25 of Comprehensive Peace Education: Educating for Global Responsibility: https://worldbeyondwar.org/ wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Betty-Reardon-Comprehensive-Peace-Education_-Educating-For-Global-Responsibility-Teachers-College-Press-1988.pdf. We’ll continue conversations from our last meeting about working on peace education at the local and state level. infol: bobmckechnie@earthlink.net.

AUG 2 – SUN

Public Reading Group: “Rosa Luxemburg, Women’s Liberation, and Marx’s Philosophy of Revolution”, 6-8p, International Marxist-Humanist Organization, via zoom: https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=7fd9c39290&e=3547a640bb Meeting ID: 826 7820 2440 Passcode: 434658. Every 2 weeks, we will meet to read Marxist and feminist philosopher Raya Dunayevskaya’s classic book, “Rosa Luxemburg, Women’s Liberation, and Marx’s Philosophy of Revolution” Reading for August 2: Ch. 9, “An Overview by Way of Introduction: The Black Dimension”. Book can be found here: https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe27b597a0ed70a6ad73dd93&id=a87a20ba09&e=3547a640bb With introductory remarks by Lilia D. Monzo, Professor at Chapman University and author of “A Revolutionary Subject: Pedagogy of Women of Color and Indigeneity”. Our discussions during the upcoming weeks will cover topics like Race, class, gender, and revolution; Dialectics as philosophy and as principle of organization; The relationship of spontaneity to revolutionary organization; Rosa Luxemburg vs. V.I. Lenin on revolutionary democracy. More information: <arise@imhojournal.org>

Coalition for Racial Justice: WHAT’S GOING ON? TWO PANDEMICS, 6:30-8:30p zoom meeting

If you’re not on the CRJ email list, call Joanne for the zoom link 310-422-5431. The Pandemic is far from over. Still worse, the virus is assaulting the Black community with disproportionate ferocity. Thus, the Black Community faces at least two plagues at once: the relatively new plague of Covid 19, and the very old plague of racism. Workshop will focus, therefore, on the question of how the local Black Community is during this crisis in terms of physical health, mental health, and economic health. In addition, remedies will be proposed and discussed. Speaker: Janel Bailey. Previously with SEIU in the midwest and Worker Center for Racial Justice in Chicago, Ms. Bailey is now Co-Executive Director of Organizing and Programs for the LA Black Worker Center. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

AUG 3 – MON

Choose Students Not Billionaires, 10a, LA Chamber of Commerce, 350 S. Bixel St., LA (just west of LAUSD HQ on Beaudry and the Harbor Freeway at 3rd St.). Communities on the frontlines for racial justice in the US public school system will join forces to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools. In Los Angeles, achieving safe, healthy, equitable schools means we must choose students and not billionaires. ACCE, LAANE, UTLA and others. Please bring a mask and practice social distancing. Meet at LA Area Chamber of Commerce for an Action that will include LAUSD headquarters. More details to come. For more information, email info@reclaimourschoolsla.org. For more on the Demand Safe Schools Coalition, please visit https://demandsafeschools.org

AUG 4 – TUE

Herbalists Without Borders Monthly Chapter Meeting, 7-9p, 2023 Pacific Ave, Long Beach. Herbalists Without Borders humanitarian aid and actions center around herbal health justice: Herbal Borderless Medicine, Holistic Free People’s Clinics, Trauma Trainings, Education & Advocacy, Technical Assistance and more. HWB also promotes Nourishing Community Gardens, Medicinal Seed Saving, Seed Banks/Libraries, healthy food in food deserts, herbal education and advocacy, and social justice related to herbalism and herbal health access. Read more at https://www.hwbglobal.org/

AUG 5 – WED

Sección Mid-City | Mid-City Local LA Tenants Union/Sindicato de Iniquilinxs, 7-9p, SOLO POR INTERNET Y TELÉFONO! Correo electrónico: mid-city@latenantsunion.org INSTRUCCIONES PARA LA VIDEOCONFERENCIA / TELECONFERENCIA: Conéctese a través de Internet utilizando este enlace: https://zoom.us/j/4826291152 O llame por teléfono usando cualquiera de los siguientes números: 1(646) 876-9923, 1(669) 900-6833, or 1(408) 638-0968 El ID de la reunión es 482-629-1152

AUG 6 – THU

DNC2K LA 20th Anniversary Zoom Webinar, 5p. Please join our Zoom webinar to talk about what we learned from the protests at the Democratic National Convention in LA and what people can learn today. Propose agenda: 1) A short video about D2K LA; 2) Introductions; 3) Panel of speakers (3-5 min each); 4) Q & A, Open Discussion. If you were part of the DNC2K LA 2000 organizing & want to share your story, please contact activistweb@gmail.com Register: https://us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upwrcOmrrjkjGt3I5EpvVOBEXwgErDneL6Yt

Anniversary of US Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima, no event as we went to press, but there is always a commemoration.

AUG 7 – FRI

Fair Housing Protections for People with Mental Disabilities & Related Covid-19 Emergency Updates, 12n, For Zoom link, RSVP to info@namiglac.org. PRESENTERS: Naomi Sultan⁠, Supervising Attorney at Mental Health Advocacy Services. Kyle Gilliam⁠, Staff Attorney with Mental Health Advocacy Services and provides legal services in the Fair Housing and Medical Legal Community Partnership programs. https://www.facebook.com/events/580313502648520/

AUG 8 – SAT

March to Replace Biden (We must have a candidate who can defeat Trump), 12n. Facebook event says Aug. 8, website bidenmarch.com says Aug 1. They are joining forces with the Movement for a Peoples Party. “Establishment candidates in the Democratic Party continue to be elected without achieving any progressive change, while accepting corporate donations to legislate our tax dollars into corporate subsidies in lieu of the social programs we demand. In a time of unprecedented opportunity provided by the circumstances of our current society, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are holding hostage the hope for any meaningful legislation under a “Vote for us or get Trump” platform.”

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

OC Peace Coalition: Stop All Wars & Bring Our Troops Home, 10a, online. Anti War Peace Activists in and around OC come together to discuss issues and actions. OC Peace Coalition advocates for the peaceful resolution of international conflicts and that this ideal becomes a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy. PURPOSE OF THE MEETING: interested in educating, organizing and changing the U.S. foreign policies promoting illegal invasions and occupations, as well as stopping the militarization of the U.S. (High School Military Recruitment, the brutal treatment of undocumented workers, and the criminalization of youth, especially those of color). The group does not support any specific party but does support anyone who is working for Peace and Justice. Bring your ideas and enthusiasm!” For more information about OC Peace Coalition, go to http://www.ocpeace.org AUDIO/VIDEO CONFERENCE INFORMATION Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84934581385 Meeting ID: 849 3458 1385 No Password AUDIO INFO Dial: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 849 3458 1385 No Password http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Aug08ocpc corrected link

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Progressive Democrats of America – East Los Angeles/North Orange County, 11a, online. This is a new Progressive Democrats of America chapter seeking to build a party and government controlled by citizens with policies that serve the broad public interest. PDA was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and the country. The group seeks to build a party and government controlled by citizens with policies that serve the broad public interest, not just the interests of individuals, the rich, corporations, political parties, institutions, and organizations. This meeting will feature Dr. Bill Honigman, who will explain PDA’s strategy and objectives, the current activities of PDA, and how to be involved. Also, Attorney Sumita Dalal will discuss the movement to impeach and disbar Atty General William Barr. Ms. Dalal is a criminal defense attorney who believes it is important to hold the powerful accountable. Additionally, Trump’s corruption must be kept front and center. Please register for this Zoom event here: https://tinyurl.com/pdaelacnoc Contact Rich Procida at rich_procida@justice.com 562/665-3317 Link https://prlog.org/12830514 http://ocprogressiveevents.info/#Aug08pda

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Anaheim: Days of Resistance Car Caravan, 11:30a-12:30p, 1151 N La Palma Parkway, Anaheim.

https://www.facebook.com/events/589957935215093/ https://samidoun.net/event/anaheim-days-of-resistance-car-caravan/

ALL OUT AUGUST 8th FOR THE ANAHEIM DAY OF RESISTANCE AGAINST ZIONIST LAND THEFT AND MILITARIZATION!

We invite you to attend a Palestinian-led demonstration on August 7th-9th, heeding the call for “Days of Resistance” by Samidoun Palestinian Political Prisoners Network. Following our July 3rd Day of Rage Action in Los Angeles, we aim to continue mobilizing to defend Palestinian and all indigenous lands against militarization. As we build alongside Black and indigenous movements in the US, we know that combating Zionism must continue to be part of the global fight against racism, colonialism, and imperialism.

We are targeting Anaheim PD because of the Deadly Exchange project. Deadly exchange is a program that brings together police, ICE, border patrol, and FBI from the US with soldiers, police, border agents, etc to implement militarized practices and implement repressive policing in both countries.

We will be gathering at La Palma Park – 1151 N. La Palma Pkwy Anaheim 92801 – at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 8th for an in-person rally and car caravan. For those joining us on foot for the rally, please wear your masks at all times and practice social distancing by standing 6 feet apart from each other. We will be updating the Facebook Event Page with more details about the rally & car caravan as we approach the day of the action. We invite you all to bring signs and posters to the rally, and decorate your cars!

We know that, despite the latest Zionist annexation plans, land theft is an ongoing project of the Zionist state. Annexation is nothing new in Occupied Palestine; the entire Zionist project has depended on land and resource theft, the displacement of indigenous Palestinians, military occupation, imprisonment, and colonial violence. The continued expansion of Jewish-only settlements on occupied land, the US embassy move to Jerusalem, the so-called “Deal of the Century,” and the formalization of annexation are only the latest manifestations of Zionist colonial rule. Join us this coming week in taking a stand; we look forward to seeing you there!

Organized by Palestinian Youth Movement; Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition; Yalla Indivisible

other locations: https://samidoun.net/2020/08/events-and-protests-for-the-days-of-resistance-for-palestine-get-involved-and-take-action-august-7-through-9/

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

#CloseTheCamps Car Caravan & Speakout, 2-4p, Los Angeles Federal Building, 300 N Los Angeles St, Los Angeles. The Alliance to Defend Im/migrants is hosting a Los Angeles Car Caravan and Speakout as part of a California Statewide day of action to #CloseTheCamps and #FreeThemAll! If you are participating in the action on the sidewalk, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

***OUR DEMANDS***

Abolish Ice, Detention Centers and the Prison Industrial Complex System

Release children in cages and reunite detained families

Stop the war on the Black Immigrants and the Black Community

Demilitarize, disarm, and DEFUND the Pol(ICE)

Tax the rich and corporations to fund healthcare, housing and social services as a response to COVID-19

Housing for all – NO EVICTIONS!

Defend the right to protest! Feds out!

Build a united front to fight bigotry at the border and in the workplace to protect the lives of Black Women, LGBTQ Immigrants and Migrants!

https://www.facebook.com/events/563244064554753/

AUG 9 – SUN

Vital Conversations on Racism with Hollywood United Methodist Church, 9:30-10:30a, Join Rev. Denyse and Pastor Bridie weekly for a conversation about racism and what we can do to make a difference. Please email revdenyse@hollywoodumc.org for the zoom link.

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

75th Anniversary of US Atomic Bombing of Nagasaki, 5-7p, Little Tokyo, plaza of Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, San Pedro between 2nd & 3rd Streets (by the grapefruit tree), speak-out and prayer vigil, called by 50/500 Elders Committee for the Little Tokyo to Manzanar spiritual run, focusing on healing the Japanese and Japanese-American communities from the harms done, and opposing US war and threats of war, the damage done by US uranium mining on Native lands and other crimes of US imperialism and militarism. Will culminate in a prayer circle.

AUG 10 – MON

7th Annual Global Homeboy Network Gathering, Aug 10-11 Online Event. This year’s Global Homeboy Network Gathering is going virtual! Join individuals and organizations from across the globe for informative, authentic panel discussions. Together, we will hear and learn from leaders working in the areas of social justice, nonprofit management, and social enterprise business on how we can better stand with vulnerable populations and build up our communities. Learn more and register TODAY at https://bit.ly/GHN2020 for our A Good Footprint in the Reimagined World. We are looking forward to being with all of you virtually this year.

AUG 11 – TUE

Homeboy Network Virtual Gathering, see Aug 10 – Monday

Bridges Dancing Army Support Group, building bridges in time of crisis, 8-10p, We at bridges understand that these are difficult times and that the challenges are only beginning. We would like to extend an invention to be part of an online group in which we come together to offer support, by allowing each other the space to discuss whatever we may be going through during this time of crisis. This group is not solely based on substances anymore as we changed the format last month so we could offer broader support. https://zoom.us/j/91141077943?pwd=NnhwWFFZSUJBWC9SR3RDZ0tkbTEydz09

Meeting ID: 911 4107 7943 Password: 428523 One tap mobile

+16699009128,,91141077943#,,1#,428523# US (San Jose)

AUG 12 – WED

Drive-thru Pop-Up Food Pantry, 12:30p until supplies run out, Santa Monica College, Santa Monica.

AUG 13 – THU

Culver City City Council Special Meeting on Amortization Program for the Culver City Inglewood Oil Field

6p, Meeting will be held via Video Conference. Attendees Must Register in advance.

AUG 14 – FRI

L.A. Animal Save Vigil for Chickens, 3:30-5:30 AM, Vigil for the Chickens at Mao Foods, https://thesavemovement.org/start-a-save-group/mou/ 1839 E. 42nd St., L.A. https://www.facebook.com/events/676377286460541/

AUG 15 – SAT

Free Phone And School Supposed Supplies, 11a-7p, while supplies last. 2317 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, sponsored by Boost Mobile. Free backpacks and school supplies for kids 4-12; also free snacks and drinks for kids. Wear masks, first come, first served, 6-foot distancing. https://www.facebook.com/events/319892059048347/

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Educating communities about the history of racism against Black Lives from slavery to the present, 6p, Charles White Park, 77 Mountain View St., Altadena

Hello Friends, Allies, and Timeline Teachers!

We are looking forward to another successful event and thanks to all who have made the previous events meaningful. There are a couple of new things to announce:

Please RSVP in reply to this email. Notice we have set up a timelineteachin@gmail.com email account for the events. All organizers have access to this account. Please confirm how many sign-holders you are confirming for and their names. Sign holders hold a sign, which is part of the timeline. We will inform you of your sign number by email or text no later than next Wednesday (8/12). If you have a preference for a sign number, let us know. The August 15th event will be at Charles White Park in Altadena. We landed on this location so we could work in collaboration with DENA UNITED – a coalition of area community groups that are working on an ‘ACTIVATION.” In addition to our timeline, there will be other activities – music, dialogue, etc. We will continue to practice safe social distancing and will set up the timeline in an area that allows for more than 6 feet of separation.

On behalf of the planning team – Maria, Dan, Dani, and Amy – please accept our gratitude for your participation and support in keeping the history in front of folks as a means of forwarding the Movement 4 Black Lives (M4BL) https://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/thread/1088/community-teach-ins

(see flyer)

AUG 16 – SUN

KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a, almost certainly virtual until further notice. Check http://www.kpftx.org for details of telephonic or Zoom meeting

IMHO reading and discussion group, 6-8p, see Sun Aug 2 for details.

AUG 17 – MON

Tenants Together Monthly Renters’ Rights Clinic, 7p, https://zoom.us/j/98982505378?pwd=Mm1hdWQ4SW02L09Cc08zVURtT0Uvdz09

Meeting ID: 989 8250 5378, Password: 339344, One tap mobile

+16699006833,,98982505378#,,#,339344# US (San Jose)

AUG 18 – TUE

Community Engagement and Effective Collaboration – Breastfeeding Promotion Strategies in the API Community, 1p, online event. The Formation of ASAP! (Northern California) and the Asian Pacific Islander Breastfeeding Task Force (Southern California). The Asian Southeast Asian Pacific Islander Taskforce (ASAP!) will discuss how their task force formed and current activities of the task force. The Asian Pacific Islander Breastfeeding Task Force will also discuss the history of their formation and current projects. Tickets: events.r20.constantcontact.com

AUG 19 – WED

Your Girl and Mine: The Woman’s Right to Vote, presented by Hollywood Heritage Museum online, 7:30-10:30p. The National American Woman Suffrage Association, led by Ruth Hanna McCormick, produced the feature film YOUR GIRL AND MINE (now lost) to convince Congress to pass enfranchisement for women. Though their effort failed, their landmark work helped forward the cause, with the production of the film as compelling as any movie. Mary Mallory will explore the importance of this seminal work in an online presentation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment enabling women to vote everywhere in the US Tickets not yet available at press time. https://www.facebook.com/events/321245855561397/.

AUG 20 – THU

Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, 5:30-7p, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change.

AUG 21 – FRI

AUG 22 – SAT

Be Braver: an Anti-Racism Workshop for Caregivers 9a-12n online workshop aimed at ending structural oppression and racial injustice by demanding that white & non-Black caregivers understand and grapple with the internalized racism and bias that perpetuates violence against Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Work on exploring and overcoming your own bias and working with kids to be upstanders, not bystanders. Tickets $119 via eventbrite, so obviously for the very privileged and well-to-do. https://www.facebook.com/events/957087451458033/

AUG 23 – SUN

AUG 24 – MON

21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge, The Challenge is to complete a minimum of one activity per day on this list for 21 days: https://debbyirving.com/21-day-challenge/ You can participate in this challenge solo or join a group of us who will start on the same day. This event is for people who live their lives with white privilege and who want to participate in the 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge. Our community values are warmth, compassion and support. You are welcome to invite friends who want to participate in the Challenge.

AUG 25 – TUE

Men’s Talk Support Group 6p, Safe space for men who identify as gay, bi, queer, or questioning to build community and support. Join our weekly Men’s Talk via Zoom to connect with other members of our community and talk about issues that matter to you! To register for this Zoom event:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0pce2oqzwjGpmOXbrOZ5lj74U-1VNy-w

For more information, contact us at info@twlmp.org or call (323) 257-1056.

AUG 26 – WED

Community Blood Drive hosted by Junior Achievement So Cal, 6250 Forest Lawn Dr, L.A. 10am-4pm APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED and can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or here:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=juniorachievementsocal

AUG 27 – THU

AUG 28 – FRI

Unity & Struggle march to end police abuse We propose to begin at the 107th and Budlong site where on Super Bowl Sunday 2018, Sheriffs murdered 16 year old, unarmed Anthony AJ Weber, to pass the site at 83rd and Western where on Super Bowl Sunday 2005, LAPD murdered 13 year old, unarmed Devvin Brown, then to 69th and Main Street where in August 2014, LAPD beat to death unarmed Omar Abrego in front of his home, then to 65th and Broadway where, 8 days later in August 2014, LAPD murdered unarmed Ezell Ford, shooting him in the back point blank while they had him face down on the sidewalk in his neighborhood. https://goo.gl/maps/KDNv3qCMQ9nNHz6GA https://www.facebook.com/events/880361205766720/

AUG 29 – SAT

50th Anniversary Chicano Moratorium, 10a-5p. For the Los Angeles event or an event in your city: Contact the Chicano Moratorium Organizing Committee: Contact 50th CMOC Co-Chair Jorge H. Rodriguez at 310-429-1300 or jhrconsultinggroup@gmail.com Contact 50th CMOC Co-Chair Lupe Cardona at 323-490-9575 or lupeycardona@gmail.com Contact Centro CSO, Sol Marquez (323) 943-2030 or centrocso@gmail.com. If from Greater San Diego & planning to caravan to LA: Email Union del Barrio at info@uniondelbarrio.org or call 619-398-6648 https://www.facebook.com/events/1203790706493709/

AUG 30 – SUN

Atheists United hosts Dr. Juhem Navarro-Rivera on The Nones and Future of American Politics! 1p, Dr. Juhem Navarro-Rivera is the Managing Partner and Director of Political Research at Socioanalítica Research, co-chair of the Latinx Humanist Alliance, serves on the board of directors of the American Humanist Association, and is a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Humanist Studies. He currently writes the Nonedecision 2020 column for theHumanist.com about the nones and their role in American politics. Our meeting has a guest limit of 100 so please arrive on time. This meeting has a suggested donation of $5 https://donate.keela.co/atheists-united-los-angeles/default-donation-form-402

AUG 31 – MON

Atheist/Freethinkers Group, 3p, UUCLB – Unitarian Universalist Church of Long Beach. The Atheist Freethinkers Group meets weekly on Mon 3p. We discuss various topics from a realistic perspective and welcome people of all beliefs. Sign on through the church website and check us out! https://www.uuclb.org/news/calendar/

Upcoming Events

Sat. Sep. 12 in South LA. LA County Sheriff’s Community Oversight Commission, https://coc.lacounty.gov, 213-253-5678 (click on Agendas a few days before Sep. 12, 2020 for the virtual meeting invite. No scheduled meeting in August.)