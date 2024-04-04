Change Links can’t publish without your support.

Please contact the event by phone, email or website for updates.

Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network urges all Palestinian, Arab and international supporters of Palestine to escalate their organizing and struggle to stand with the heroic Palestinian resistance and confront colonial Zionist violence and imperialist complicity. This list is constantly updated – please share the link with your friends and comrades! samidoun.net/2024/03/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/

TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO THE PALESTINE RESISTANCE CALENDAR: Send info by email to samidoun@samidoun.net or tag us on social media! samidoun.net/2024/03/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/

Join the Resistance Campaign! (AFGJ) The Resistance Campaign pushes back against the dangerous attempts to silence movement work through deplatforming and lawfare attacks. Alliance for Global Justice refuses to back down in our commitment to promoting liberation and justice worldwide, including centering the rights of the Palestinian people. afgj.org/resistance-campaign-landing-page

April 1 – Mon April Fools’ Day

7:30 to 9:30p. Ongoing Free Fiction Workshop with Raquel Baker. A community writing workshop in which participants are asked to bring 2-3 pages of fiction to read and receive feedback. Facilitated by Raquel Baker via Zoom. Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monday-night-fiction-workshop-tickets- 871734861437 Please prepare for the session before attending, read more at above link. Sponsored by Beyond Baroque Literary | Arts Center. http://beyondbaroque.org/

7:30 to 9:30p. Atheists United San Fernando Valley Meetup (Online). Zoom Link on Meetup (map) You must register on MEETUP in advance to be admitted to the Zoom meeting, here: https://www.meetup. com/sfv-atheists-united/ Atheists United just held the American Atheists 2024 National Convention March 28-31 in Philadelphia. View Event here: https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/philly-2024-aa

Apr 2 – Tue

Application deadline for students seeking LA County Arts internships: https://www.lacountyarts.org/opportunities/arts-internship-program-students/arts-internship-program-students-2024-internships

7 to 9p. Atheists United: SMART Recovery Los Angeles — Weekly Support Group. https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/d6gmabn4z2p5d72-44fsx-g4hby-ddtde-mb2bh-xbjst-dwsz9-yn82d-xfx28-gpxd7-zl9ad Location: Center for Inquiry, 2535 W Temple St, LA 90026.

Lydia Lunch presents: A Screening of ARTISTS: DEPRESSION, ANXIETY AND RAGE & Q&A with Lydia Lunch and Michelle Forbes, 7-9p, $15, Philosophical Research Society, 3910 Los Feliz Boulevard, LA 90027. https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/event/2024/04/02/lydia-lunch-presents-a-screening-of-artists-depression-anxiety-and-rage

Apr 3 – Wed

Book Soup Presents: Richard Walter’s new novel, Deadpan, 7-8:30p, Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd. , West Hollywood 90069. Walter is a best-selling author and screenwriter. https://www.booksoup.com/event/richard-walter

Apr 4 – Thu

Screening: Food, Inc. 2, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum Co-presented with the UCLA Film & Television Archive. Food and Film is a quarterly series designed to delight the senses and inspire the mind. Curated with renowned chef, activist and cinephile Alice Waters, who will introduce the screening, each program in the series draws on Waters’ philosophy that eating, like art, is a political act and that exploring the intersections between the culinary and moving image arts can help illuminate the path toward building more sustainable, thriving communities together.

Documentarians Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo return to the subject of Kenner’s 2009 exposé of the food industry, Food, Inc., for a globe-hopping post-pandemic look at the current state of the movement to build a “food system that reflects our values.” From Covid-driven disruptions of the food supply to new science that deepens our understanding of how ultra processed foods impact human health and the environment, the filmmakers, including narrator Eric Schlosser (author of Fast Food Nation), sound new alarms about the dangers of corporate, commodified agriculture. Against this, they contrast a growing network of farm workers, consumers, politicians and entrepreneurs making change at every level to make a compelling case for continued activism and hope. DCP, color, 94 min. Directors: Robert Kenner, Melissa Robledo.

Apr 5 – Fri

8 to10p.. Celebrate the recent publication of Village Weavers by Myriam J.A. Chancy. A reading featuring Myriam J. A. Chancy & Talia Lakshmi Kolluri. The author will read excerpts from her novel and be in conversation with Talia Lakshmi Kolluri, author of the short stories collection, “Told with power and frankness, Village Weavers confronts the silences around class, race, and nationality, charts the moments when lives are irrevocably forced apart, and envisions two girls—connected their entire lives—who try to break inherited cycles of mistrust and find ways back into each other’s hearts.” –Tin House. What We Fed to the Manticore, followed by a Q&A with the audience. In person at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center, 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-book-launch-village- weaver-by-myriam-ja-chancy-tickets-860444050317 General Admission Free.

Apr 6 – Sat

7 to 9p. Beyond Baroque presents “Occult Experiments: Queer Transdisciplinary Poetics”. An immersive gathering exploring the intersection of queer identities, the avant-garde, and mystical practices. The program will feature a mix of poetry, prose, & performance by Shelley Marlow, Brooke Palmieri, Noel Alumit and K. Bradford. After the performances, the authors will be in conversation moderated by poet and scholar, Ramón García. General Admission Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/occult-experiments-queer- transdisciplinary-poetics-tickets-859786373187

Apr 7 – Sun

30th Anniversary March for Zapata – Emiliano Zapata VIVE. Gathering time for the March 9a – 10a in East LA for the March @ Soto & Cesar Chavez – East LA. March toward Lincoln Park (Parque Mexico – Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights) by Noon, when event festivities begin: Cultural Event with Speakers, Music, Art, Poetry, Traditional Folkloric Dance, Children’s Activities, Poetry and more… Re-Enactments of the Mexican Revolution of 1910. Demands: Justice 4 Ayotzinapa, no Fascist USA!, Stop the Genocide in Palestine!, Freedom for all Political Prisoners!, Long Live Zapatismo!, Equal Rrights for Women!, Viva EZLN – 30 years of Zapatismo! Event is organized by Comite Pro Democracia and Danza Tiloquenahuaque. music by: Son Real, El Difunto Acustico, El Colectivo Sabinas, Kill the Bullfighter, Zapoteca Roots, Dazer, El Ultimo Guerrero – Bimbo, Collectivo Raz – Rabia Al Sistema. Community Organizers welcome! Vendors welcome- for info- 323 829-4135! no Drugs or Alcohol! Facebook.com/vocesdelibertadkpfk info: Comite Pro Democracia in Mexico (323) 854-2060 https://m.facebook.com/events/1791422627988405

5-8p, MUJERES DE MAIZ book launch: EN MOVIMIENTO, Celebrating our 27th Anniversary. Join us for the Mujeres de Maiz en Movimiento Live Art Show and Book Release. Public – Anyone on or off Facebook. Prayer | Platica | Poetry | Performance at The Floricanto Center for the Performing Arts (@thefloricantocenter) 2900 Calle Pedro Infante, LA 90063 (Boyle Heights). *Please keep in mind Apple Maps takes you to the old location, please use Google Maps or Waze! VERY LIMITED PARKING on surrounding Streets only. Carpool/ RideShare HIGHLY suggested! Free Event. RSVP & Purchase Your Book Package Today! @mujeresdemaiz http://www.mujeresdemaiz.com/mdmbook

7:30 – 10:30p. KPFK Presents Omar Sosa at Catalina Jazz Club. 2725 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood 90028. Tel# (323) 466-2210, Tickets: $35.00. Tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/omar-sosa- quarteto-americanos-catalina-bar-grill-tickets/13374943 Composer-pianist-bandleader Omar Sosa is one of the most versatile jazz artists on the scene today. His musical trajectory traces the Diaspora from Cuba to Africa and Brazil; from Central America to Ecuador’s African-descent communities; from San Francisco and New York to his current home base in Barcelona. True to his Afro-Cuban origins, Sosa fashions a spirited vision of uncompromising artistic generosity that embraces humanity at large. The documentary captures much of Sosa’s oeuvre as a composer, bandleader, and recording artist and highlights the rich tapestry of his styles and cultural influences, from solo piano to big band, from Mother Africa to Cuba and the descent communities of the Diaspora, and from jazz and an array of folkloric traditions to Western classical music. The soundtrack vinyl features music from eight Omar Sosa albums, including three GRAMMY-nominated titles – ‘ Sentir’ (2002), ‘ Eggun’ (2009), and ‘Across the Divide’ (2013). For fans and newcomers alike, the film and vinyl are a great way to enjoy Omar’s music and better appreciate the artist and his creative process.

Hawaiian Island Creations Lifestyle Presents the 3rd Installment of its Aloha Everywhere Concert Series: The Dennis Kamakahi Music Festival, Featuring: Mike Kaawa – Kawika Kahiapo – Patrick Landeza & Sons – Jon Yamasato. Hosted by Brook Mahealani Lee, 2p, $35, Downey Theatre, 8435 Firestone Blvd., Downey, 90240. Honoring the late slack-key master. downeytheater.com, https://www.facebook.com/HICLifestyle

April 8 – Mon

7 to 8p. Overcoming Self-Sabotage: High-Performing Women Master Class -Online- Long Beach. In this 1-hour class, you will learn the keys to breaking the cycle of self-sabotage and achieving your goals.In my many years working with high-performing women, I’ve noticed limiting patterns affecting performance and overall wellness. Some include a lack of self-confidence (e.g., impostor syndrome), self-sabotage, burnout, negative self-talk, and feeling “insufficient.” Beliefs are notions through which we filter our reality. They condition us strongly, determining our behaviors and directly INFLUENCING OUR RESULTS. For example, if you aim to finish a project and repeat to yourself: “I will fail,” or “nobody will be interested,” you will likely avoid working on that project. Rodolfo Alvarez is a certified wellness and sexology coach working with individuals and organizations like schools, non-profits, and major companies like PepsiCo and McKinsey. Free General Admission. Website Link: https://en.rodolfoalvarez.com/

Apr 9 – Tue

Beginning midnight Monday with Somethings Happening, KPFK on-air member drive, through Fri Apr 26. Donate here to become a listener-member: https://kpfk.allyrafundraising.com/ Elections will be held later this year for listener-member and staff-member delegates to serve on the station and eventually the national board. https://kpfk.org comments@kpfk.org

7 to 9p. Atheists United: SMART Recovery Los Angeles — Weekly Support Group.

https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/d6gmabn4z2p5d72-44fsx-g4hby-ddtde-mb2bh-xbjst-dwsz9-yn82d-xfx28-gpxd7-zl9ad-nx32r Location: Center for Inquiry (see Apr 2). These meetings are free and open to anyone! No one is required to participate. All you have to do is show up! Please check in with David by phone or text at (213) 276-9692 to register for the meeting. All are welcome, but vaccinations are required to enter the building. Parking is available in the rear of the building. Join us in the conference room (upstairs) or if the group is large in the theater (downstairs) at the Center for Inquiry Los Angeles building. These meetings are sponsored by Atheists United. We do not sign court cards. https://smartrecoveryla.org/

Apr 10 – Wed

6 to 8p. NDQTPOC 7 Week Chakra with Workshops of 5 Vishuddha (Throat) Chakra. Queerrana is back with our next installment of our 7 week chakra program and we are speaking up and out with our Throat chakra workshop on Wednesday April 10th! We will focus on speaking our truth and the power of our voice as a whole! Breath work, guided meditation, reiki, tea ceremony and more we continue with our journey through the energy points of the body to reach alignment and awakening. Neurodivergent friendly & focused, QTPOC safe space! PLEASE RSVP for unit # as limited space is available! Location: 1830 E Ocean Blvd, 1830 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach. Sliding Scale Donation ($4.44 – $44.44) https://allevents.in/long%20beach/ndqtpoc-7-week-chakra-workshop/1000086687554 7097

Apr 11 – Thu

Apr 12 – Fri

8p to 1a; Salsa and Bachata at 18 Social. Location:; Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, an IHG Hotel, DTLA: 899 Francisco St, LA, 90017. also April 10, 17, 24 and May 1.

https://allevents.in/los%20angeles/salsa-and-bachata-at-18-social/80001675130330

7 to 10p. Atheists United: Karaoke Party at Heretic House. RSVP: https://www.meetup.com /atheistsunited/events/calendar/ Location: 724 E. Edgeware Road LA, 90026

Apr 13 – Sat

11a to 05p. Earth Day Events In Long Beach 2024. REVOLT: Beach Cleanup. Operation Earth Day; a beach charity initiative. We will be hosting a beach cleanup at our adopted beach: Alamitos Beach in Long Beach where we will be providing LIMITED FREE supplies for all those who RSVP! REVOLT is a music collective that revolves around the House + Techno music genres which uses their events to raise awareness and money for notable causes. SOCIAL SESSIONS are House and techno music enthusiasts curating unique charity events and cultivating a community of givers. IMPORTANT REMINDERS FOR ALL TICKET HOLDERS & ATTENDEES: Liability forms will be provided prior to the cleanup. These forms MUST be signed by each volunteer before they participate. In order for you to obtain free supplies you MUST RSVP. Supplies include: Gloves and Trash Bags. Location: Alamitos Beach Volleyball Courts, 700 East Shoreline Drive, Long Beach, There is a FREE PARKING code for a 2-hour timeframe to all those who RSVP. https://allevents.in/long%20beach/revolt-beach-cleanup/10000850567569497 Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Long Beach. https://allevents.in/long%20beach/nonprofit?ref=ep_desc_also#

8 – 10:30p. Meshell Ndegeocello Live At The Theatre At Ace Hotel. No More Water – .The Fire Next Time; The Gospel of James Baldwin “Over the last 25 years Ndegeocello has merged soul, rock, and hip-hop to make a kind of R&B that is at once cerebral and interstellar.” — Pitchfork Meshell Ndegeocello’s decades-long has been a journey. Fans have come to expect the unexpected and followed her on sojourns into soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, rock, all bound by the search for love, justice, respect, and resolution. Ndegeocello, along with her band and special guests, shares her resonant, ever-evolving exploration of American novelist, playwright, essayist, poet, and activist, James Baldwin. Inspired by the way Baldwin empowered others through the written word, Ndegeocello uses music as her vehicle to engage others in the challenge and promise of Baldwin’s powerful body of work. Please note that the recent change in management at The Theatre at Ace Hotel does not affect this performance. We look forward to seeing you at the show! Location: 929 S Broadway, LA, 90015. https://cap.ucla.edu/venue/united-theater-broadway

Apr 14 – Sun

Venice Beats III, 7p at Venice West 1717 Lincoln Blvd – Suzy Williams & Gerry Fialka celebrate Venice West Cafe & Sponto Gallery history with music, poets, songs by Jack Kerouac, Linda Albertano, Laurence Ferlinghetti, Slim Galliard and all the local cats. Jack Kerouac, author of ON THE ROAD, introduced the phrase “Beat Generation” in 1948 to characterize a perceived underground, anti-conformist youth movement. Venice West Cafe at 7 Dudley Ave in Venice, California was one of the birthplaces of this free-spirited literature and art movement. The Beats shared themes of spirituality, environmental awareness and political activism. Co-sponsored by the VENICE HERITAGE MUSEUM. https://www.facebook.com/events/7399017806789722/

10a to 12p. Atheists United: Secular Latinos San Gabriel Valley Meetup. ¡Hola! Everyone. This meetup is being scheduled for every second Sunday (of the month) at 10 am. It’s scheduled for two hours to allow people to come and go as they wish. This event aims to get to know the Secular Latinx community of the San Gabriel Valley. This group is an excellent opportunity to connect with other Secular Latinx in the SGV! If you are an atheist/secular/freethinker/agnostic/skeptic/humanist, a questioning Latinx, or just a curious Latinx, come on out and meet others like you. RSVP is not required but encouraged. This meetup respects family dynamics and will respect your privacy. Photographs of you will not be taken and posted in this group without your consent. https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/clwa8szzkjylds3-ssnfy-lwlex-l42z2

Memorial for Poet, artist and holocaust survivor Ernest Rosenthal, 2-6p, 8326 Utica Dr. Los Angeles 90046. Ernest passed away on December 11, 2023, peacefully at home at 103 years of age. Please RSVP to Beatriz: kbgroup@mail.com his long-time caregiver. More about the artist: http://www.ernestrosenthal.com

April 15 – Mon Income Tax return due date

Apr 16 – Tue

7 to 9p. Atheists United: SMART Recovery Los Angeles — Weekly Support Group: We offer self-empowering, non-faith-based mutual help groups for addictive problems. These meetings are free and open to anyone! No one is required to participate. All you have to do is show up! Please check in with David by phone or text at (213) 276-9692 to register for the meeting. https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/ d6gmabn4z2p5d72-44fsx-g4hby-ddtde-mb2bh-xbjst-dwsz9-yn82d-xfx28-gpxd7-zl9ad-nx32r-83ypf Location: Center for Inquiry (see Apr 2). All are welcome, but vaccinations are required to enter the building. Parking is available in the rear of the building. Join us in the conference room (upstairs) or if the group is large in the theater (downstairs) at the Center for Inquiry Los Angeles building. These meetings are sponsored by Atheists United. We do not sign court cards. https://smartrecoveryla.org/

Apr 17 – Wed

Apr 18 – Thu

4 to 7p. 2024 Green Generation Showcase. Don’t miss CSU Long Beach’s most anticipated sustainability event of the year, an annual celebration that fosters connections, educates, and promotes environmental awareness: the Green Generation Showcase. This lively event has been going strong for more than a decade at the beautiful Earl B. Miller Japanese Garden. Connect with sustainability-minded student clubs, local environmental organizations, and Long Beach-based green businesses, and then check out the highlight of the event: the Sustainability Project Showcase, a presentation of student and faculty research, creative and technical projects that explore a wide variety of sustainability topics and solutions. This event is free and all are welcome! Location: Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden, 1250 Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach. https://allevents.in/long%20beach/2024-green-generation-showcase/10000753394803137

Apr 19 – Fri

Youth Climate Strike LA, 12n, LA City Hall south lawn. See article p. 1

12 to 7p. Atheists United: Volunteer @ Our Food Distribution. On the third Friday of each month, Atheist United organizes a food distribution in partnership with the LA Food Bank and Sunday Assembly outside our offices. We need 15-25 volunteers to help us assemble, sort, organize, and pack over 3,000 lbs of donated food for those in need. We begin setting up right at 12pm (noon) and work straight till our last food package is handed out, usually around 5pm. As atheists, we rise by lifting others. Help us put our values into action. Info: https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/pxcwsnhtsjgczpm-9fjjw-6rg3b-nkh8c -xzryn-ke2n7-3rwhc-9449j-9twkh-gnknz-l42dl-xtdc2-9pstn-n4m74

Apr 20 – Sat

20 thru 27. Plan/Goal: Shut Down Drone Warfare at Holloman AFB (Application deadline was thru April 5th). Holloman Air Force Base six miles southwest of the central business district of Alamogordo, Alamogordo, NM, United States Update: Travel Stipends: Thanks to very generous donations, we are offering traveling stipends to help pay for travel expenses to Shut Down Drone Warfare, SPRING 2024. We welcome donations to the Travel Stipend Fund.

Apr 21 – Sun

1 to 2p. Upcycled Planter & Spring Care Houseplant Workshop, KUBO LB, Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach. About The Host: Plant Ma Shop is a passion project by Agatha Isabel an online store with its first location in LA at Kubo Long Beach. What to Expect:Group workshop on how to turn almost any container into a planter:We’ll go into how to make glass containers, or ceramic thrift finds into a planter with the right soil medium, stones, etc. You’ll choose a plant to put into your planter and how to take care of it. Each RSVP includes a plant: Secure your spot by RSVPing, and you’ll receive a complimentary plant. Bring Your Own Plant Container: That cool looking glass jar, ceramic bowl, and thrifted planter. We recommend sizes 3-6 inches. Don’t have one? We’ll have some available for $5. Early Bird – Plants for One Planter 3-6 inches $8 and Tier 2 – Early Bird – Plants for One Planter 3-6in $10. RSVP now to secure your spot! Website: https://agathaisabel.com/ pages/plant-ma-shop Follow Plant Ma Shop, Kubo LB, and Agatha Isabel for more:http://www.instagram.com/plantmashop http://www.instagram.com/kubo.lb http://www.instagram. com/AgathatIsabel

10a to 5p. Bob Baker Day. large-scale festival showcasing over a hundred puppeteers, performers. In celebration of the late Bob Baker, the namesake puppet theater hosts this annual celebration at Los Angeles State Historic Park. The free fest features puppet performances through the day, plus an assortment of crafts and activities that typically includes everything from bubbles to balloons to music. Suggested donation of $20 to help support Bob Baker Day! Please RSVP to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/ebob-baker-day -2024- tickets-817497546167

8 to 9p. Atheists United Board Meeting. https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/atheists-united- board-meetings-b2gc9-6wwad-8ynk4-mc4a4-klht9-ps5x7-mxsbw-5zyds-hspzb-rf8t3-rb3t7-zc7l7-2kfrk-mxk6c-zkag5-kcpgp-9tce9

Atheists United is a 501c3 nonprofit governed by a democratically elected Board of Directors. Each month they gather virtually to conduct official business and discuss the goals, strategy, and programs of Atheists United with staff. All Atheists United sustaining members are welcome to attend monthly meetings as a guest to see how the sausage is made. To request to attend please email Evan@atheistsunited.org or christine.jones@atheistsunited.org at least 2 days before the meeting and an invite will be emailed to you.

April 22 – Mon

12 to 3p. Annual Earth Day Venice Beach Clean-Up. 2300 Ocean Front Walk, 90291. Join in the environmental movement. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-earth- day-venice-beach-clean-up-tickets-864665697377

Apr 23 – Tue

7 to 9p. Atheists United: SMART Recovery Los Angeles – Weekly Support Group. Center for Inquiry Los Angeles We offer self-empowering, non-faith-based mutual help groups for addictive problems. These meetings are free and open to anyone! No one is required to participate. All you have to do is show up! Please check in with David by phone or text at (213) 276-9692 to register for the meeting. All are welcome, but vaccinations are required to enter the building. Parking is available in the rear of the building. Join us in the conference room (upstairs) or if the group is large in the theater (downstairs) at the Center for Inquiry Los Angeles building. These meetings are sponsored by Atheists United.

We do not sign court cards. https://smartrecoveryla.org/

Apr 24 – Wed

4 to 5p. Haiku You: A Monthly ONLINE Film-Poetry Workshop. Online via Zoom Haiku You: A Monthly ONLINE Film-Poetry Workshop: https://www.epfccollective.org/events/haiku-you-april-2024 “A Japanese verse form most often composed, in English versions, of three unrhymed lines of five, seven, and five syllables. A haiku often features an image, or a pair of images, meant to depict the essence of a specific moment in time.”—Poetry Foundation. In this workshop for poets and filmmakers, we’ll use the natural wonders of the season as our inspiration to write and share haikus and then turn them into experimental short films. Free! To sign up and receive the Zoom link send an email with HAIKU in the subject line to epfccollective@gmail.com

Apr 25 – Thu

Apr 26 – Fri

Apr 27 – Sat

Final day: Shut Down Drone Warfare at Holloman AFB (Application deadline was thru April 5th). Holloman Air Force Base six miles southwest of the central business district of Alamogordo, NM. Travel Stipends: Thanks to very generous donations, we are offering traveling stipends to help pay for travel expenses to Shut Down Drone Warfare, SPRING 2024. Donations welcome to the Travel Stipend Fund.

Apr 28 – Sun

4p. Gerry Fialka hosts Venice Culture Salons (VCS) at Venice Heritage Museum 4pm (every 4th Sunday, first one is Venice Boardwalk Performers – fun, fiery, interactive discussions) Free admission. Bring your stories and tales. https://www.veniceheritagemuseum.org/

5 to 7p. International Marxist-Humanist Organization presents another session in Person and Zoom. Before going to our main topic, we’ll begin the meeting with a brief discussion of the Gaza war, for which people are invited to read the Statement of the Steering Committee of the IMHO.

Frantz Fanon: Dialectics of Race, Colonialism, and Revolution Emerging in the 1950s out of the African revolutions, Frantz Fanon stands today as one of the greatest philosophers of revolution who ever lived. A committed Afro-Caribbean revolutionary, he also penned key works in revolutionary theory that have galvanized generations of revolutionaries, from Blacks in the U.S. in the 1960s, to the Palestinian movement, and to the Movement for Black Lives of 2020-21. This meeting will explore Fanon’s writings as well as some recent discussions of him. Speakers: Andres Magon-Marmol, XikanIndio Marxist communitarian organizer, New York, Lyndon Porter, Black educator, Los Angeles area. Location: Community Room (second floor – we regret no elevator or wheelchair accessibility — but see Zoom link for remote attendance) The Original Farmers Market 6333 W. 3rd Street (corner Fairfax Ave., next to the Grove, 1.5 hrs free parking with food or drink purchase in Farmer’s Market lot. LA 90036. OR Remotely on Zoom https://imhojournal.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=efe 27b597a0ed70a6ad 73dd93&id=a2cfa 4fc9e&e=1c035f1377 More Zoom details below Suggested readings: Frantz Fanon, “Mutual Foundation for National Culture and Liberation Struggles,” last part of chapter on national culture, Wretched of the Earth

4 to 7p. Atheist Street Pirates Art Exhibit & Party 2024: https://www.atheistsunited.org/events/xph7 jmhcstqbv4mp93lyy036aihjcs-3entx 2234 W. Temple Street LA, 90026 Calling all atheists, humanists, artists, hearties, and scallywags in greater Los Angeles! We’re hosting a pirate-themed art exhibit and party for you and your friends! Enjoy free snacks, wine, and music as we celebrate our community and its advocacy. Our event is also an Atheists United fundraiser with a goal of raising $3,000 for programs that support atheist community building and advocacy in California. Please consider a donation today. https://secure.givelively.org/donate/atheists-united/atheist-street- pirates-art-exhibit-party Pirate-themed attire is encouraged, but not required. Limited street parking is available. Please consider taking public transit or carpooling. Free parking will be made available at Center for Inquiry Los Angeles, which is within walking distance of the venue. Vaccinations required. The venue is indoors. We recommend attendees take a Covid test before attending to maximize safety and please stay home if you’re experiencing any cold, flu, or Covid symptoms, or have been around others who do. Send questions and media inquiries to Evan@atheistsunited.org

April 29 – Mon

Apr 30 – Tue

7 to 9p, Atheists United: SMART Recovery Los Angeles — Weekly Support Group. We offer self-empowering, non-faith-based mutual help groups for addictive problems. These meetings are free and open to anyone! No one is required to participate. All you have to do is show up! Please check in with David by phone or text at (213) 276-9692 to register for the meeting. See Apr 2. All are welcome, but vaccinations are required to enter the building. Parking is available in the rear of the building. Join us in the conference room (upstairs) or if the group is large in the theater (downstairs) at the Center for Inquiry Los Angeles building. These meetings are sponsored by Atheists United. We do not sign court cards.

Upcoming and Ongoing Events

Upcoming LAUGHTEARS.com Events in VENICE Tune in, Turn on, and Drop by – Gerry Fialka pfsuzy@aol.com 310-306-7330 https://laughtears.com/

Thru April 5th, deadline to apply for Travel Stipends for the Weeklong Peaceful Resistance– Free. End Game: Plan Goal: Shut Down Drone Warfare at Holloman AFB:April 20-27. Holloman Air Force Base six miles southwest of the central business district of Alamogordo, NM. Update: Travel Stipends: Thanks to very generous donations, we are offering traveling stipends to help pay for travel expenses to Shut Down Drone Warfare, SPRING 2024. We welcome donations to Travel Stipend Fund. https://events.worldbeyondwar.org/event/apply-for-travel-stipends-for-the-weeklong-peaceful-resistance-shut-down-drone-warfare-at-holloman-afb-april-20-27/ https://gamip.org/2024- nigeria-summit/

May 1 – International Workers’ Day – Global May Day Strike (see article)

May 7 9:30a-3p, Arts Datathon, Inner-City Arts, 720 Kohler St, LA 90021. Arts Datathon is set to return with a day of data exploration, collaboration, and innovation, focusing on the theme of “Discovery.” Arts Datathon: Discovery is FREE for all participants, and coffee/lunch will be provided. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arts-datathon-discovery-presented-by-la-county-dept-of-arts-culture-tickets-861308094697

May 9, 31 Zocalo Public Square events in conjunction with Destination Crenshaw, see https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/

Through Dec. 12, Los Angeles Poverty Department Presents “Welcome to the Covid Hotel” with a public reception. Exhibition by a leading Skid Row arts organization explores unexpected lessons about healthcare for the homeless community that emerged from LA County-run quarantine sites during the Covid crisis at Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. Welcome to the Covid Hotel reveals the exceptional innovations and successes of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals who ran LA County Health Department’s emergency Quarantine and Isolation (QI) sites for houseless Covid patients and people exposed to the virus in shelters.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES POVERTY DEPARTMENT: Los Angeles Poverty Department is a multi-disciplinary arts organization that produces and presents artworks and events that instantiate the existence of the Skid Row community—affirming its assets, advocating for its rights, and supporting its aspirations. ABOUT SKID ROW HISTORY MUSEUM & ARCHIVE: Since 2015, LAPD has operated the Skid Row History Museum & Archive in downtown Los Angeles. In addition to being the primary venue for the presentation of LAPD artworks, the Museum partners with Skid Row organizations and individuals to provide free space for their civic and cultural activities. Our community archive houses 20,000+ items documenting the 50+ year history of activism and agency in Skid Row. Located at 250 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, 90012, the Museum is open to the public Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 2-5 pm and by appointment, info@skidrowpovertydept.org. Visit https://www.lapovertydept.org/ for more information. All are welcome. Admission is free. Contact: Henriëtte Brouwers cell: 310-227.6071.

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St,, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

First Monday, EastSide Cafe Women’s Circle, 7:30-9p. Love and Liberation: Reflections of a Genocide. A Space to process together. Collective Care for community members. We will hold space together and move our grief into action. What are some Acts of Liberatory Love , Revolutionary Love, Ways in which we can demand for a ceasefire. Praying for peace and liberation. Women’s Circle* is a practice of council. Council pulls from indigenous methods of communication and principles of focusing on understanding and staying present. The purpose of council is to practice empathetic listening skills and build supportive relationships with other women while addressing issues related to our community. A femme/ woman lead support group for the community. We are making an effort to include community members who may not feel comfortable participating in male lead circles. We hope that working on including our 2 spirit/siblings will only strengthen and enrich all of our experiences in circle. Items to bring, but not a must to join: Fresh flowers, Special items to add the altar, Mat or blanket to sit on. No RSVP but consider a donation of $5-10. 5469 Huntington Dr N, LA. instagram.com/eastsidecafela/ for ongoing EastSide Cafe events.

Third Monday, Activist San Diego’s CommUnity Summit, 6:45-9p. A time and space to build beloved community. Each month, we hear reports from ASD’s working groups, discuss community events and center each meeting on an important topic in the pursuit of social justice. Subscribe to ASD’s emails for an invitation, or send a request to us@activistsandiego.org

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom and in person at LA Police Administration Building across from City Hall to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

1st Tuesday 2 – 4p. Page Museum At The La Brea Tar Pits Free Admission, The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Long Beach. Free Admission Tuesday at Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits gohilo.com/event/15395681168448/page-museum-at-the-la-brea-tar-pits-free-admission-tuesday-long-beach-ca/

Tuesdays, 6-8p. Tenant Rights and Eviction Advice. Conducted in Spanish, translated into English.calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/88324434157 -or- Call: +16699006833,,88324434157#

Also Thursdays, 5-7p. Conducted in English, translated into Spanish. calorganize-org.zoom.us/j/84489313723 -or- Call :+16699006833,,84489313723# Also, statewide, outside LA: acceaction.org/dyh Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at: Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy advocacyproject.org (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Every other Thursday, 6:30-8p, Looking At Masculinity And Patriarchy (LAMP) LAMP is an affinity space offered by AWARE-LA of white, male-presenting folks (however anyone is invited) where we discuss how your male-presenting gender role and socialization impacts the ways you are showing up (or not showing up) in the fight for an abolitionist future. Via zoom: For more information and to register, email: lampteam@tutanota.com.

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Arabic Language classes, online. Algarabía Language Co-op is offering new Arabic courses at The People’s Forum to those who are interested in learning Arabic with a focus on topics of social justice, cinema, media, and culture. True/High beginner & Palestine Film Club classes. This program prioritizes working class, queer, BIPOC, and heritage speakers of Arabic. Started Feb 18 & 21, duration 10 weeks. Register & details: peoplesforum.org/events/arabic-language-classes-winter-2024/ $300-400 sliding.



Weekly Vigil for Palestine, 5p, San Pedro CA. Join CODEPINK at the corner of 13th and Gaffey St., in front of Vons.

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, at 7pm, we screen movies about issues that are important to our Skid Row and downtown community at the #skidrowmuseum. Location:250 S. Broadway (DTLA) 90012. Tel: 213-413-1077.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Saturdays, Public Speaker meeting Series Hosted by the Chicago Chapter of the International Marxist-Humanist Organization invites join via Zoom. 10 am PT. Email for details: Sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of The International Marxist-Humanist Organization Email: arise@imhojournal.org

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market re-opened & SOLA Co-Op will take orders for CSA boxes.

LA Ecovillage Tours: Usually twice monthly, 10:30a-1p. Our regular in-person tours are 75% outside within LAEV. Reservations required: 213-738-1254 or crsp@igc.org. Tour only: $15 to $25 (self-selected sliding scale ok; cash or checks made out to “CRSP” accepted at the door. Time dollars 2.5 hours accepted. Local currency?). Vaccinated people only please. Masks encouraged during indoor tour stops. More info and LAEV events: laecovillage.org/home/tours/ and laecovillage.org/category/events/.

Saturday dialogues, AWARE-LA White anti-racist gathering. awarela.org/saturday-dialogue

Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification. We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up Actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info. You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside), 1-3:15p. / Every 2nd Saturday (Encino), 10:30a-12:30p.

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside),1-3p, / Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3-5p.

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley), 11a-1p.

Saturday Dialogue Orientation: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom. In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com For questions and to register.