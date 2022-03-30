Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are encouraged to donate $5 (per event), payable to AFGJ, mail to Change Links, PO Box 34236, LA 90034. It helps keep this publication solvent. Thanks in advance.

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting canceled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack. https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Fund Services Not Police, #EndPoliceAssociations BLM-LA and allies vigil/protest outside LA Police Protective League (who protest killer cops from accountability), 1313 W. 8th St in downtown LA, across from the ACLU-SoCal headquarters. Hear from families who have lost loved ones to racist state terror.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7:30-9:30a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra Ave,

LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD), 1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD), 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD), 11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Weds, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

Apr 1 – Fri April Fools’ Day

Apr 2 – Sat

Ecologist Helen Yaffe reception & public meeting.Film: Tarea Vida, reception, speakers, entertainment (Poet El Jones), 4:30-7p, McCarty Memorial Church, 4103 W Adams Blvd., LA 90018. Dr Helen Yaffe is a Senior Lecturer in Economic and Social History at the University of Glasgow and a Visiting Fellow at the Latin America and Caribbean Centre at the London School of Economics. Since 1995 she has spent time living and researching in Cuba and participating in solidarity campaigns. She has co-produced two documentaries: Cuba & Covid-19: Public Health, Science and Solidarity (2020) and Cuba’s Life Task: Combating Climate Change (2021). She is the author of Youth Activism and Solidarity: The Non-Stop Picket against Apartheid (2017). We Are Cuba! How a Revolutionary People Have Survived in a Post-Soviet World (Yale Press, 2020), Che Guevara: the Economics of Revolution (2009). Contact: Regina (714) 390-8495, LA.US.HandsOffCuba@gmail.com.

Apr 3 – Sun

Sacred Sexual Music Festival, An Online Event; 10a-6p, $54 and up. Musically themed to celebrate, inform, and send a passionate wave of conscious sensuality into our communities! Featuring presentations by Steven Roland, Francesca Gentille, Karen Munro-Caple, Will Blunderfield, plus musical act, Chant Your Heart Open, more! https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sacred-sexual-music-festival-online-tickets-195513434947

DEI : Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion – What Does This Look Like? 6:30-8p Zoom meeting of Committee for Racial Justice. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYucumsqj8rH9MawNevXSA7ORfmtKKsf8sY After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information to use that night to join the meeting. CRJ began over 10 years ago with a focus on issues in the educational system and this has remained a priority area. A recent school board meeting in Santa Monica voted to abolish the tracking system that resulted in mostly white students in 9th and 10th grade English honors classes. Sarah Rodrigues, one of the English teachers at SAMOHI, will lay out some of the issues involved and will bring some students who welcomed this change to share their perspectives. This move toward equity was met with some resistance and CRJ hopes to clarify the importance of this decision made by the English Dept. of SAMOHI.

Taraa Barauskas, chair of the CRJ housing committee, will share some of the work of that group. They have developed a survey on the Right to Return program, which seeks to make affordable housing available to those people whose houses were destroyed in order to make way for the 10 Interstate Highway, as well as the mostly Black families displaced by the destruction of the Belmar Triangle area in Santa Monica. We also want to make people aware of a recent, disturbing decision to Landmark the home of a leader, in the early part of the last century, of the efforts to block Black people from owning property in or moving to Santa Monica.

The 3rd issue addressed by the panel will help us see what DEI looks like in the first attempt to give civilians some influence on how policing is done in Santa Monica. George Brown, the recent chair of the Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission, will talk about some of the issues that have arisen in the efforts to make this new commission get off to a good start. He will discuss what folks can do to help efforts to reimagine policing in our neighborhoods.

There will be Q & A to allow for further sharing about all these current efforts to move toward DEI : Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Apr 4 – Mon

Added item not in print edition

“Beyond Vietnam” MLK Speech Public Reading, 11a, Alexandria House, 426 S Alexandria Ave, LA 90020. Project initiated by California Poor Peoples Campaign. Also 12n, All Saints Episcopal, 504 N. Camden Dr., Beverly Hills. https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/april-4th-beyond-vietnam-public-reading-events

Apr 5 – Tue

PLANTEMOS NUESTRO PLANETA – Encuentro Multicultural Mensual, Online event Registrate aqui: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkf-mupjwsHteb1XIV-HHEFJh_rky8EU8o Conoce a nuestro invitado especial, Dr. Félix Latzo, NOMINADO A PREMIO NOBEL DE LA PAZ, quien nos brindará información muy importante sobre CÓMO SALVAR EL PLANETA .https://www.facebook.com/events/691111688693028/

Apr 6 – Wed

Apr 7 – Thu

What Would the End of Mass Incarceration Mean for Prison Towns? A Zócalo/California Wellness Foundation Event; Susanville In-Person | Streaming Online, 6p, Moderated by Keri Blakinger, Staff Writer, Marshall Project. After generations of opening prisons and increasing the number of inmates inside them, the California state government is planning to close a number of institutions. But Newsom’s announcement to close the California Correctional Center in Susanville this year has sparked fears that shutting the prison could badly damage the Lassen County community. Lassen Community College president Trevor Albertson, Parlier mayor and retired correctional officer Alma Beltran, and University of Wisconsin sociologist John M. Eason, author of Big House on the Prairie: Rise of the Rural Ghetto and Prison Proliferation, visit Zócalo to discuss what the end of prisons will mean for neighboring communities. https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/end-mass-incarceration-prison-towns/

Apr 8 – Fri

“Political Assassinations of the 1960s: New Revelations in the Murders of JFK and MLK” Conference — in person at Olney Central College, Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center, Olney, IL or online via zoom. The conference wiill explore, in an academic setting, the deaths of these iconic leaders focusing on new details, which have emerged with the release of previously withheld documents. The in-person event is free and open to the public. Those unable to attend can join via Zoom. The link may be accessed and purchased through https://projectjfk.com/events. The cost is $40. For more information, contact David Denton at 618-204-1498 or email dentond@iecc.edu.

Affordable Housing Conference 2022 – Section 8 Managers and Section 8 Tenants Association, 12”30p, Tickets · Free – $500 http://www.eventbrite.com/e/affordable-housing-conference-los-angeles-tickets-211995944577

We are hosting another Affordable Housing conference for low income households seeking solutions to their housing burdens. Attend and learn what it takes to obtain safe and stable housing without going homeless or living in substandard conditions before any help is presented. There’s always more demand for low income housing than there are housing units.In our conference we will be offering support and resources after the event in order to help participants with getting assistance paying the rent, navigating rental applications and credit screening requirements and wait lists, in addition to the limited supply.

Here’s what you’ll learn by attending the Affordable Housing conference: Affordable Housing Conference features Real Estate Developers and property owners demystifying affordable housing and teaching tips on how to get approved for housing opportunities that are coming soon. The pandemic has awakened organizations, leaders, and dignitaries to a high-value purpose that profess a conscious commitment to transformational leadership. The time is now because there is incredible momentum to unify the collective impact of low-income communities and Individuals experiencing homelessness for the nearly 5 million low income residents throughout the state. https://www.facebook.com/events/481342443142966/

Apr 9 – Sat

Political Assassinations of the 1960s, see Apr. 8 – Fri

Brewery Artwalk, 11a-6p, 2100 N Main St, LA 90031. The Brewery Artwalk is back this April! Dozens of artists will open their studios to the public at the Brewery Arts complex near downtown LA, April 9-10. See how artists live and work, view historic architecture, and buy original artwork directly from the artists. Free admission and parking. Stay tuned to the Brewery Artwalk social media to see participating artists and find more information at: https://breweryartwalk.com/

MASKS/COVID 19: Mask Requirement / COVID-19 Warning – By attending Artwalk and entering the Brewery, you agree to adhere to the current Property rule of wearing a mask throughout the event. Please note that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. View more details here: https://breweryartwalk.com/covid-19

FOOD: There will be many food options! Fill your bellies from Barbara’s at the Brewery and our food trucks: Poutine, Cocina, Tropic Truck, Streets of Vietnam and Recess!

DIRECTIONS: The Brewery is located at 2100 North Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031, we are off the I-5 Freeway at Main Street.

PARKING: There is free parking in the UPS lot next door and on the street. Though you will want to get here early, it fills up fast! If you need to park in the neighborhood, please be respectful of our neighbors and don’t block driveways or corners. We highly recommend using public transportation, carpools, or rideshare services. IMPORTANT: The UPS lot closes each day at 6:30pm SHARP! If the UPS lot is full when you arrive, street parking is available on the surrounding streets.

RIDE SHARE DROP OFF: 650 Moulton Avenue, 90031

DOGS: Although the Brewery Artwalk is open to the public, all work is displayed within the private living spaces of each individual artist. We therefore kindly ask that you leave your furry friends at home.

ABOUT THE BREWERY ARTS COMPLEX: Located northeast of downtown Los Angeles, The Brewery Arts Complex is 16 acres of creative energy, artistic dreams, and a little piece of historic LA. It was an operating brewery from 1897 through 1979. Its rebirth as an arts complex began in 1982 with the passing of the Artist-In-Residence code that legalized renting live/work space in industrially zoned buildings.

ABOUT THE BAA: The Brewery Artwalk Association (BAA) is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. Its mission is to produce, organize and facilitate the recurring semiannual event known as the Brewery Artwalk. The event is a unique community service and open and free to all.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow us: @breweryartwalk * ​#​breweryartwalk

Liberated Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum – Revitalizing Language in Ethnic Studies: Language. Ethnic Studies and Community Cultural Wealth. On-line, 10a-1p PDT. Language Justice Workshop. PRESENTERS INCLUDE: * Trish Gallagher-Geurtsen * Theresa Montaño * Robert Levi * Bao Lo * Eunice Ho * Samia Shoman * Lupe Yáñez Carrasco Cardona * Ratha Kelly * Ndindi Kitonga Language

Register at tinyurl.com/lesmclanguage https://www.facebook.com/events/1106196533572117/

Feel The Bern Democratic Club, San Fernando Valley, 10a-6p, 21000 Devonshire St, Chatsworth, 91311. We will have a booth at the Chatsworth Blockfest from 10am to 6pm. We need volunteers to educate the community and sign people up. Shifts 9am to 12pm – 12pm to 3pm & 3pm to 6pm – Come to whichever shift you’d like or stay all day! Food and drinks will be provided for volunteers. (818) 419-4736. ftbsfvrc@gmail. com. linktr.ee/feelthebernsfv

Apr 10 – Sun

Apr 11 – Mon

Apr 12 – Tue

NELA Community Town Hall Meeting, 6:30-8p, 1750 Yosemite Dr, LA 90041. Check the flyer on who is attending this meeting. Come down and meet your neighborhood prosecutor, council district 14, Assembly District 24, U.S. Representative 34th, LAUSD, & ERHS Principal. Topic of Discussion: Ordinance 41.18 signs, extra patrol, policing, Eagle Rock High School, Eagle Rock Park, and Yosemite Recreation Center.

Location Eagle Rock High School Auditorium for more information please email Info@nelacommunity.org

Heartbreak, Resiliency and Courage: Julia Haart of My Unorthodox Life Shares Her Jewish Journey

4p, Online event American Jewish University, 15600 Mulholland Dr., LA 90077. http://www.aju.edu/

(310) 476-9777 https://www.facebook.com/events/723863658772083/

Apr 13 – Wed

Apr 14 – Thu

Crafting Change: An Afternoon with the Social Justice Sewing Academy, 3p, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and USC Visions and Voices. Tickets: visionsandvoices.usc.edu/eventdetails

Exploring issues of race, privilege, access, and representation in the world of quilting, sewing, and crafting, members of the Social Justice Sewing Academy (SJSA) will share their experiences as “sewcial justice” warriors and makers from diverse backgrounds and marginalized communities. They will also explore their collective call for anti-racism actions in the sewing industry and to amplify the place and voice of Black and Indigenous sewists and makers of color. After the panel, USC students are invited to participate in a hands-on workshop led by SJSA founder Sara Trail. Small groups will brainstorm and create justice-oriented quilt blocks that will be incorporated in future SJSA community quilt and embroidery projects. Schedule: 3–4 p.m.: Panel; 4:30–6 p.m.: Workshop for USC students

About the panelists:

Kimberley Bennefield is an avid sewist, modern quilter, and bagmaker who began her quilting journey in 2015. She began in part to explore a new creative outlet, but quickly found a community of supportive and talented quilters and found her way to a local Modern Quilt Guild chapter. She combines her passion for crafting, sewing, and technology through her company, BlackWebDiva.

Chawne Kimber is Thomas Roy and Lura Forrest Jones Professor of Mathematics at Lafayette College. In 2008, she began creating highly politicized quilts and blogging about them, beginning with a series of quilts inspired by George Carlin’s “seven dirty words” and by racist and sexist graffiti on her college campus. Her work has been associated with the “modern quilting” movement, with geometric designs and provocative content that elevates social issues including the killing of African Americans and sexual assault. Kimber’s quilts have been shown by the Paul Mellon Arts Center and included in the Quilts and Human Rights exhibit at the Pick Museum of Anthropology at Northern Illinois University.

Caster Pettway is a master quilter at Gee’s Bend, a peninsula of land formed by a bend in the Alabama River where slaves made quilts to stay warm. Over time and through many periods of hardships and oppression, their descendants carried on the tradition. Today, several generations of people from Gee’s Bend continue making quilts that are now recognized as spectacular works of art and sold to the public via Etsy.

Eulin Toussant is the creator behind seweu, an athleisure brand where weird is the norm and designs are new and dope yet vaguely familiar, ranging from modest to bizarre.

Sara Trail is an author, sewing teacher, and pattern and fabric designer who learned to sew at the age of 4. She wrote Sew with Sara at 13, starred in Cool Stuff to Sew with Sara DVDs at 15, and then created two fabric collections for Simplicity. While attending UC Berkeley, Sara created a quilt in memory of Trayvon Martin and her love for sewing and passion for social justice intertwined. After graduating from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education, she founded the Social Justice Sewing Academy to be a platform where youth create art that engages and educates communities.

Shannon Gibson (moderator) is a decade-long faculty member and professor of International Relations and Environmental Studies at USC, where she teaches courses on social movements, environmental politics, public health, and social justice and normative research. After being gifted her grandmother’s handmade quilts, she taught herself the craft through YouTube. When she’s not teaching, she makes quilts, clothes, and bags for herself, friends, and family.

Presented by USC Visions and Voices: The Arts and Humanities Initiative. Organized by Shannon Gibson (Political Science and International Relations).

Apr 15 – Fri Good Friday/Passover/Ramadan

Noir City Hollywood, 7p, Hollywood Legion Theater, 2035 N. Highland Ave, LA. also Apr 16-17. Tickets

http://www.hollywoodlegiontheater.com/indoor-theater-showtimes. Noir City Hollywood, presented by the Film Noir Foundation & the Hollywood Legion Theater in association with the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the American Cinematheque, kicks off April 15th & runs through Sunday April 17th! Come see 8 great noir films on the big screen, at the Hollywood Legion Theater. Tickets are on sale now! The only historic theater in Hollywood owned & operated by veterans has undergone a major renovation to become a state-of-the-art cinema and event venue.https://www.facebook.com/events/1311310306041788/

Apr 16 – Sat

Noir City Hollywood see Apr 15 – Fri for details

Apr 17 – Sun Easter Sunday

Noir City Hollywood see Apr 15 – Fri for details

Apr 18 – Mon

Income tax filing deadline this year All individuals must file their 2021 personal tax returns, or Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR by this date. This is also the deadline to request an automatic extension (Form 4868) for an extra six months to file your return, and for payment of any tax due. (except Maine and Mass. where it’s April 19.

Apr 19 – Tue

Apr 20 – Wed

Apr 21 – Thu

The Nature Conservancy Earth Day Virtual Summit, Online event 10a. Together, we can create a future where people and nature thrive. Join us on 04.21.22 to learn how you can help fight climate change and solve the biodiversity crisis. Stay tuned for speaker lineup and panelists #EarthDay: https://tncearthday.org/. https://www.facebook.com/events/1074187686767340/

Apr 22 – Fri

Eco-Nomics: Regenerative Economics for Earth Day and Beyond, with Della Duncan, 7-8:30p, Beachwood Canyon. Tickets atthebirdhouse.org/events/eco-nomics-regenerative-economics-for-earth-day-and-beyond

RSVP required. Ages: 14+ This Earth Day, imagine an economy that encourages a thriving planet…

A renegade economist, Della is visiting from the San Francisco Bay Area to guide us in an exploration of Regenerative Economics through quotes, poems, and real-world case studies. Together, we will look at the stories and beliefs behind the numbers, challenge mainstream economic assumptions, and integrate insights and inspirations from living alternatives in our lives and livelihood journeys. Della also will be leading a Work that Reconnects Retreat at the BirdHouse April 23-24. Della Z. Duncan is Renegade Economist who supports individuals working to better align their values with their work as a Right Livelihood Coach, offers consulting to organizations contributing to equitable and sustainable economic systems change, and hosts the Upstream Podcast, challenging mainstream economic thinking through documentaries and interviews including the following audio documentaries: Debunking the Myth of Homo-Economicus, Feminism for the 99 Percent, and Worker Cooperatives: Widening Spheres of Democracy.

Apr 23 – Sat

LA Times Festival of Books at USC. Free, Sat and Sunday. Tickets and reservations required for specific events, available starting April 17. https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/

Feed Skid Row, 11a. Work with Chics Helping Inner City Adolescents (CHICA) to serve the underserved community of Skidrow with hot meals. https://www.chicafoundation.org/ (805) 258-8155 toiyea.m.shaw@chicafoundation.org

CSULB Nikkei Student Union X JACL PSW Culture Fair, 2p, Japanese American Nationak Museum, 100 N. Central Ave, LA. contact.csulbnsu@gmail.com An event made for the Japanese American community to connect with youth from all over So Cal! https://www.facebook.com/events/660850338360036/

Apr 24 – Sun

LA Times Festival of Books, USC. See Apr 23 – Sat for details

KPFK Local Station Board monthly business meeting via zoom, 10a-1:30p. Half-hour of public comment interspersed through agenda which typically includes reports from the (acting) General Manager, the Pacifica National Board directors for KPFK, and local committees like Finance, Fundraising Outreach and Programming Oversight. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81829014778?pwd=ZVpyVDZoTHhYTEROTTM3clRUZnV4dz09

Meeting ID: 818 2901 4778 Passcode: 408970 One tap mobile +16699006833,,81829014778#,,,,*408970# US (San Jose)

Earth Day Blessing of the Animals, 11a-12:30p, First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101. Join us on the Colorado patio for our first ever Earth Day Celebration with a Blessing of the Animals! We will have crafts, local vendors, information about ways you can care for Creation through thoughtful practices of reducing consumption, reusing, and recycling. Bring your (well-mannered) pets to worship, or pick them up after worship and bring them back for a special blessing. If your beloved pet is shy, uncomfortable around other animals or aggressive, we will gladly offer a blessing to your pet from a photograph. http://www.fumcpasadena.org/ (626) 796-0157

Apr 25 – Mon

Apr 26 – Tue

Apr 27 – Wed

Pop-Up Virtual Comedy Club online, $5 via zoom, 5p PDT Virtual Zoom Show. Click The Eventbrite Link above for more details, lineups, and to purchase tickets. Seating is limited. Order Today! Space is Limited please purchase your tickets early. The purchased ticket grants you access to a Zoom show and chat. Please make sure you download the Zoom app on your phone or computer ahead of time. Upon purchase, you will be emailed a Zoom link – DO NOT SHARE IT. Only one person can use each link, and if more than one person tries to use it, both people will be locked out of the show. tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pop-up-comedy-show-april-27th-tickets-308209953267

Apr 28 – Thu

Apr 29 – Fri

Apr 30 – Sat

Latino Comics Expo – LCX, 11a, Museum of Latin American Art, MOLAA, (562) 437-1689.

info@molaa.org, 628 Alamitos Ave,, Long Beach 90802. The Nation’s largest gathering of Latino/a comic book creators & animators returns for its 10th anniversary with panels/ vendors and “special guests”. https://www.facebook.com/events/5013924238698698 The Museum of Latin American Art was founded by Dr. Robert Gumbiner in 1996 in Long Beach, and serves the greater LA area. MOLAA is the only museum in the US dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American art. Housed in a contemporary structure designed by Mexican architect Manuel Rosen, the museum is home to four galleries, a contemporary “project space” and an outdoor sculpture garden. Also May 1

Upcoming Events

May 1 – Sun International Worker’s Day AKA May Day

One or more May Day marches for workers’ and migrants’ rights around DTLA, MacArthur Park and ELA/Boyle Heights

The Municipalist Moment learning series May Day panel. Speakers will define radical municipalism and frame the municipalist moment. 5-6p PDT on-line. Speakers include: KALI AKUNO, Cooperation Jackson, RUTH WILSON GILMORE, CUNY Graduate Center, ANANYA ROY, UCLA Luskin, ABDOUMALIQ SIMONE, University of Sheffield. Facilitated by: ANDREW CURLEY, University of Arizona, FRANCISCO PEREZ, Center for Popular Economics, BLAIR TAYLOR, Institute for Social Ecology, YVONNE YEN LIU, Los Angeles for All, RSVP at https://www.municipalism.org/ Zoom link will be sent after registration