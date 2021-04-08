Change Links cannot publish without your support. Send events, articles or poetry to changelinks2@gmail.com or via http://change-links.org/submit/ Please subscribe as well. Subscriptions to the print edition are $12/25/50 a year, low income, regular or sustainer (sliding scale), Payable to “AFGJ,” our fiscal sponsor, with “Change Links” in the memo. All events announced are

On-Going & Continuing Events

1st of each month, PeoplesStrike actions called by a national united front coalition initiated by Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi (see Mondays for more into). http://www.cooperationjackson.org

3rd Sunday, KPFK Local Station Board meeting, 10:30a-2:30p. Open to the public with 3 opportunities for short public comments. Check http://www.kpftx.org for other meetings, including LSB committees. The meetings will be conducted via Zoom or a Maestro conference audio conference call. Further info announced over KPFK 90.7 FM air waves and kpfk.org or kpftx.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

3rd Sunday, SoCal350 monthly meeting, 3-5 p, Physical meeting cancelled, virtual “meeting” scheduled. http://bit.ly/SoCal350Updates; facebook.com/SoCal350 Climate Action.

Mondays, PeoplesStrike organizing calls, 9a PDT, zoom call https://peoplesstrike.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike mayday2020generalstrike@gmail.com for details

Mondays, Support Honduran Refugees, 6-8p, Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA), 2845 W 7th St, LA. Offices are closed, call for details: (213)-385-7800. In the San Fernando Valley: 213-385-7800 ext. 122

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting via zoom to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. Police Commission meetings are being held via Zoom call, with the option to call in by phone to observe and (occasionally and arbitrarily) to comment. In response to increased public scrutiny, they changed their rules and only allow public comments of 1 minute each on two specific items and general public comment as the first agenda item, so call in promptly to get on the stack.

Tuesday eves, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meetings have been changed to teleconference. LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021, is closed to the public. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Tuesdays, 8:30-10p, Second Draft LA, open mic cold read of writing and acting (virtual, not at Art Share-LA, 801 E 4th Pl, LA 90013). https://artsharela.org (213) 687-4278. https://zoom.us/j/9103444651 Pwd: artshare

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Suspended until further notice. Call 213.228.0024 for information about how to address needs of unhoused people during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

3rd Wed, 7p, Community Alternatives to 9-1-1 training, Chuco’s Justice Center of Youth Justice Coalition. 7625 S. Central Ave, LA 90001. Check for status: 323-235-4243, action@youth4justice.org/

Last Wed, 7p “Socialism Now!” Peace & Freedom Party monthly meeting, 2617 S. Hauser Bl.,

LA, 90016 (Steps South from Adams Blvd. just east of Fairfax Ave.) http://www.Peace&FreedomParty.org-LA Chapter. Presumably not happening in-person until physical distancing demands can be lifted.

1st Thursday, 6-8p, Justice Not Jails, has switched to a virtual meeting. https://zoom.us/j/529548178 You can also call in by dialing: 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 529 548 17. RSVP to Larry Foy at:

Lfoy@im4humanintegrity.org.

Thursdays, 5:30-7p, Operation Ally Weekly Social Justice Conference Call, fb.com/justadvocacy

http://advocacyproject.org/ (888) 407-4101 Join the Operation Ally weekly zoom conference call to gain

insight into the issues of systemic oppression, organize into collaborative efforts and strategize the dismantling of these systems. Be a part of a community that supports you as we mobilize for change. https://www.facebook.com/events/200763851083819/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace forum, 7-9a, has switched to a virtual meeting on zoom or dial in by phone: 669-900-6833 For details and to prevent zoom-bombing, contact

communications@icujp.org for an invitation and instructions.

Fridays, Vigil for Peace & Justice, 5-6p, sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee & friends has been suspended until further notice.

Fridays, Pico/LaCienga Peace Vigil, 5-6p since 2003 for peace and social justice. SW corner Pico and LaCienega, purplecir@aol.com

Fridays, Montrose Peace Vigil, 5:30-7p, since 2006! NW corner of Ocean View Bl and Honolulu Av, Montrose, CA 91020. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Fridays, Music Center Dance series, free, 7p, YouTube. (K-pop, line dancing, cumbia, etc.) and free dance lessons. https://www.youtube.com/c/musiccenterlosangeles

1st & 3rd Fri, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights, 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. 213-413-1077. Suspended for the duration.

3rd Fri: Lawyers in the Library, 1-4p, http://www.lalawlibrary.org/classes, 213-785-2516, 301 W. 1st, LA 90012. Not happening. All libraries in the city and county, as well as Santa Monica and other cities are closed.

Saturdays, Crenshaw Farmers Market, 10a-3p, 3650 Martin Luther King Blvd. offers fresh produce and artisan goods. Ties into the mall’s health initiative promoting wellness in the Crenshaw community. This farmers’ market has re-opened! Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises: http://www.seela.org for other farmer’s markets that are also continuing with physical distancing (in Echo Park, Hollywood, Atwater Village and on Central Avenue in South LA).

Every 1st and 3rd Sat: End Homelessness Now-LA, 2-4pm, a grassroots campaign to pressure LA city and county officials to use vacant public properties for large, permanent, supportive public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe. Call or email for information on how or whether meetings will continue.. 323-723-6416 endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/endhomelessnessnowla/

Every 2nd & 4th Sat, SOLA Food Co-Op http://www.solafoodcoop.com/ Baldwin Hills Farmers Market has re-opened.. SOLA Co-Op has been taking orders for pick-up of various CSA boxes..

2nd and 4th Sat, Chuco’s Justice Center legal clinic: 10a-12n, 7625 S Central Ave LA 90001, 323-235-4243. Prepare for Court – Build a Participatory Defense Strategy, Petition to Have Your Name Removed from a Gang Database or Gang Injunction, Expunge Your Criminal or Juvenile Record Prepare for the Parole Board / Commutations and Pardons / Get Prop 47 Relief Immigration Law / Deportation Defense. Contact to find out how information is being made available: info@youth4justice.org 323-235-4243 http://www.youth4justice.org/

Every Sat, JVP – CodePINK Vigil for Palestine & Migrant Rights, 2-4p, 3rd St. Promenade at Arizona Ave., Santa Monica suspended until further notice.

Last Saturday, Move to Amend Local Meeting, 1-3p, Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea, 5371 Alhambra

Ave, LA 90032, 323-255-1279. Call to check, venue probably closed.

AWARE-LA White anti-racist Saturday dialogues, https://www.awarela.org/saturday-dialogue Saturday Dialogue is a gathering for white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives with the intention to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color.

Regular, recurring dialogues throughout the year focus on the intersections of multiple identities, including Race and Class, Sexuality and Race, and Gender and Race. Other workshops focus on relationships, Radical White Identity and Community, and issues such as police and the prison industrial complex, immigration, and gentrification.

We currently have four monthly Saturday Dialogues, which used to meet in various places throughout LA County, and are temporarily meeting online through Zoom. We also have one monthly “Online Sunday Dialogue” which was originally made available for folks who cannot make it to meetings in LA, or on Saturdays. Sign up here https://actionnetwork.org/forms/aware-la-email-list/ to receive reminder emails about Saturday Dialogues. We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before attending a Saturday Dialogue. See below for more info.

You must register for each space each time you want to attend, as all of the zoom links are personalized and different for each person/gathering.

Every 1st Saturday (Westside SD),

1:00pm – 3:15pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsf-yuqjsqHtYAnJ5qfW8-z-C1OyEH-LuY

Every 2nd Saturday (Encino SD)

, 10:30am – 12:30pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuqsrz8vE93l1M91tYG96h8D6wg2IVcN

Every 3rd Saturday (Eastside SD),

1:00pm – 3:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkfuGrrjsuE9U7F_QxEz87reFKojZj8-ow

Every 3rd Sunday (Always

Online), 3:00pm – 5:00pm

https://msmu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuCppzovGNb1iGfup5qrLyLV2gLFcMSI

Every 4th Saturday (Pomona Valley SD),

11:00am – 1:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucuGhpj0vHdxiJyZxKAF8LCIPt8WJMetR

SATURDAY DIALOGUE ORIENTATION: 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 6-7p via: Zoom, register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rceuvrDoqHdV0AWp0NwBrlcpXsIcUerEx.

We strongly encourage you to attend a Saturday Dialogue Orientation before you attend a Saturday Dialogue. Please join us! In this orientation, we’ll talk about the purpose of Saturday Dialogues and why AWARE-LA organizes as a white anti-racist community. We’ll go over what a typical Saturday Dialogue agenda looks like, and talk about the different types of content that we do throughout the year. We’ll also tell you about the organizational structure of AWARE-LA, and then close out our time together with an opportunity for newcomers to ask questions of our facilitation team.

Accessibility: We can provide ASL interpreters and closed captioning upon request. To ensure availability, please make your request at least 72 hours prior to the event you wish to attend. Contact: awarela@gmail.com with questions

All Laughtears.com events are on-line, until further notice. We’ll be meeting in the clouds a la Richard Brautigan, who said, “Everyone has a place in history. Mine is clouds.” Feel safe! Call Gerry Fialka for weekly zoom & video chat sessions 310-306-7330, email: pfsuzy@aol.com.

BLM-LA protest, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 12 noon-8p everyday. https://thevalleyofchange.org

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10221732371752555&set=pcb.10221732372432572&type=3&theater

Through May 16: Desert X Art exhibit and installation, Coachella Valley. https://desertx.org/dx/desert-x-21

Curated by Desert X Artistic Director Neville Wakefield and Co-curator César García-Alvarez.The Desert X 2021 exhibition explores the desert as both a place and idea, acknowledging the realities of people who reside here and the political, social, and cultural contexts that shape our stories. Among the first art experiences in the region since widespread lockdowns to offer a safe, outdoor experience that is free and open to all, Desert X includes newly commissioned works that collectively pose urgent questions about our pasts while imagining the possibilities of a shared future.

April 17-23 LA Times (virtual and IRL at USC) Festival of Books, Stories & Ideas

https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/2021-calendar/

Since 1996, The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books has gathered writers, poets, artists, filmmakers, musicians and emerging storytellers. Now in its 25th year, it is the largest event of its kind in the United States.

THU – APR 1 April Fool’s Day

PALEYFest LA 2021 https://www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyfest-2021-lineup/ Produced by The Paley Center for Media, this is the 38th William S. Paley Television Festival, the premier television festival in the country. To adapt to the continuing challenges of 2021, we are thrilled to bring the talent behind your favorite TV shows to your nearest device, for free. Join us as the hottest stars delight fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops, hilarious anecdotes, and breaking news stories, all hallmarks of the PaleyFest you know and love. Named for William S. Paley, founder of CBS and The Paley Center for Media, PaleyFest proceeds will support his mission to serve as a nonprofit cultural and educational resource in television, radio, and new media. ​Memberships in Paley with special access begin at $75 a year. The presentations air on a Paleyfest channel on Yahoo Entertainment.

FRI – APR 2 “Good Friday”

Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity Prayer Service for Liberation, 11a-12n. Free, online. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScs_cZkU6TPZOF-atEIXbylqbdXpIWjnw1YJQa_yRIqK0RCIQ/viewform Please join us for this virtual Prayer Service for Liberation, with music and testimonies as we call for the closing of the #First10 detention centers towards Communities not Cages. Join us to hear from directly impacted and faith leaders from the 10 sites we are praying for closure. Visit our website to learn more about us and events http://www.im4humanintegrity.org

SAT – APR 3

They Ain’t Ready for Me Virtual Screening (See Tue Apr 6) $10.

SUN – APR 4 Easter Sunday

Easter Sunrise at the Hollywood Bowl virtual performance via “soundStage” 100 years ago, an Easter morning sunrise greeted the first concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Celebrate the occasion with soprano Nadine Sierra, gospel duo Mary Mary and the LA Phil. https://www.laphil.com/about/watch-and-listen/introducing-soundstage

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Mary Mary, gospel singers, Nadine Sierra, soprano, Bach, Mozart and more.

MON – APR 5 End of Passover

CLASS: EXPLORING JEWISH LIFE: From Weimar to Hollywood German-Jewish Filmmaking Rediscovered | Online Class Mondays, April 5, 12, 19, 26, 3–4:30p. $80.https://www.skirball.org/programs/classes/weimar-hollywood

Some of the most legendary and acclaimed talents of Hollywood’s Golden Age began their careers in Germany’s first democracy, the Weimar Republic, which lasted from 1918 until 1933. In this class, we’ll survey four notable films to better understand the era and its impact on Jewish filmmakers:

The Three from the Filling Station (1930)

The Man in Search of His Murderer (1931)

Ninotchka (1939)

The Reckless Moment (1949)

From early transcultural exchanges between Berlin and Los Angeles to the final exodus of Jewish talent under Nazi persecution, the cinematic production of the time reflected the tumultuous lives of German-Jewish artists in both the United States and Europe. Rediscover a cinematic legacy of continuity and crisis that resonates to this day. Facilitator: Ben Seyfert UCLA Skirball Fellow in Modern Jewish Culture, is a PhD candidate whose dissertation focuses on the lost films of Late Weimar. He has a personal connection to the topic of German-Jewish émigrés in Hollywood: his family fled Nazi Germany for Los Angeles in the 1930s and 40s. He collaborated with his grandfather, Academy Award–winning documentarian Marcel Ophuls, to publish a book on the topic and bring this family history to the big screen. At UCLA, he has taught classes on émigré artists in Hollywood and the queer culture of Weimar Germany. Seyfert has authored contributions to film history in German, English, and French—most notably Goethe als Literatur-Figur (Wallstein Verlag, 2016) and Rethinking Jewishness in Weimar Cinema (Berghahn Books, 2020).

TUE – APR 6

They Ain’t Ready for Me Virtual Screening and Talk Viewing period: Friday, April 2–Monday, April 5

Talk and Q&A: Tuesday, April 6, 5p. https://www.skirball.org/programs/film/they-aint-ready-for-me

In the midst of renewed attention about America’s ongoing crisis with gun violence, join community leader Tamar Manasseh and director Brad Rothschild for a conversation about the moving documentary They Ain’t Ready for Me. Available to stream in the days leading up to the talk and Q&A, the film tells the story of Manasseh, an African American rabbinical student who is leading the fight against gun violence on the South Side of Chicago. For years, Manasseh, a mother of two, has spent every summer day sitting on the corner in her neighborhood, dedicating the area for safe play. Through this simple but revolutionary act, Manasseh reminds her neighbors that there are people who care if they live or die. The film explores the challenges and motivations of this fearless leader as she works to bring joy and safety to her community. Both authentically Jewish and authentically Black, Manasseh’s layered cultural identity and magnetic personality combine to make her a force to be reckoned with—and she’s just getting started. (2020, 89 min. No MPAA rating.)

WED – APR 7

Deadline is 12 midnight Eastern (9pm PDT) to become a member of KPFK to qualify to vote in the upcoming election on a Bylaws replacement (see article elsewhere in this issue. You can become a member by donating $25 or more online here: https://kpfk.wedid.it/

THU – APR 8

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Physicians for National Health Plan SoCal Leaders Meeting – focus on AB1400, 8P, Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/95158922002?pwd=bldNZWV3U3JqNUFBRmU2eml3UmtkUT09

Meeting ID: 951 5892 2002 Passcode: 080972

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,95158922002# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,95158922002# US (Tacoma)

Agenda for PNHP SoCal Leaders Meeting – AB1400 Focus

AB1400 – the California Guaranteed Healthcare for All Act – New SP bill for California! (30 min)

Presentation of bill and coming legislative schedule – short discussion. What is PNHP-CA doing? Endorsement vote – now or next week Project: Office Hours program with Health Care for All LA – Sundays 5pm Project: Researching the evidence supporting AB1400 (SNaHP, others) Project: Colleague outreach events program (student to student, FP to FP, Derm to Derm, Dentist to Dentist) – Drs Deen and Huynh Project: legislative outreach Supporting California Nurse Association initiatives

Future: deeper dives into AB1400 and HR1976 (newly reintroduced federal bill)

FRI – APR 9

SAT – APR 10

LUMINEX: 5 blocks of DTLA becomes an outdoor projection art playground, 7:30-11:30p, between Olympic & Pico, between Flower and Olive, a series of art projections, free. The neighborhood is called South Park. https://luminexla.com/experience For media inquiries contact: Emma Jacobson-Sive emma@ejs-media.com

SUN – APR 11

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Protest White Supremacist Gathering in Huntington Beach (Orange County), 11a, Huntington Beach pier, counter-protest against local “White Lives Matter” event as part of a national call for a day of action by white power advocates. https://www.facebook.com/events/443781006694716

Patrisse Cullors: F*ck White Supremacy, Let’s Get Free, 12n–6p PDT. Join in on a worldwide electric slide, online with artist Patrisse Cullors and DJ collectives Everyday People in New York City and Cumbiatón in Los Angeles. This program invites everyone around the globe to move together, united by a groove and the freeing act of dancing. Share your own electric slide online with #LetsGetFree.

https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/patrisse-cullors-fck-white-supremacy-lets-get-free

This live, online performance includes DJ sets introduced with a conversation between Cullors and Hammer Museum associate curator Erin Christovale.

Cullors previously performed F*ck White Supremacy, Let’s Get Free in early 2020 for the Frieze Los Angeles art fair. Led by Cullors, dancers wore headphones and moved together silently through the fair. It was accompanied by video documentation in a storefront with merchandise and information in support of the nonprofit foundations Reform L.A. Jails and Black Lives Matter. For the Hammer’s edition of the event, Cullors has moved the entire performance online in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

Health Care 4 All LA CalCare Resolutions Team Update from Sean Broadbent & Cheng Sim Lim: 2-3:30p. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87946830199?pwd=UGcxbHNPbE9CaWdDNW8zWmcwNDRjZz09

Meeting ID: 879 4683 0199

Passcode: 566312

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,87946830199#,,,,*566312# US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kkHKdBbJZ

Committee For Racial Justice (CRJ) focus on housing issues. Free, 6:30-8p zoom meeting. Register first at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYkceyoqzkrGdfq3u0JIZfxfhNkF01pjg8v Members of our panel include Santa Monica’s mayor, Sue Himmelrich, and Michael Soloff, both of whom have years of experience with our topic and will speak on the current housing status and recent results of our Santa Monica Housing Element session, which will begin the process of putting plans in place for housing for the next 8 years. Among other issues, CRJ will also look to explore the following:

How is the city addressing the needs of its most vulnerable residents, especially those who hold Section 8 vouchers, but are unable to find housing?

What is the city doing to give incentives to landlords to encourage accepting Section 8 vouchers?

What is the city doing to work with Community Corp and other property owners to assist low-income residents find housing?

How is the LA area dealing with federal monies to aid people who are in need of help with back rent coming due? What is the outreach into communities of color?

Come join this important discussion. For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431.

Oscar-nominated Shorts: Live Action narratives, 6:30p, Warner Grand theater, San Pedro, $18. http://www.warnergrand.org, phone:310-548-7672, 478 W. 6th St. San Pedro 90731

MON – APR 12

From Weimar to Hollywood German-Jewish Filmmaking Rediscovered (See Mon Apr 5)

TUE – APR 13

WED – APR 14

THU – APR 15

Income tax deadline extended until May 17.

FRI – APR 16

SAT – APR 17

LA Times Festival of Books at USC (see Ongoing Events for links)

11:00AM POLITICS/HISTORY

Immigrants and American Society, A Historical Look :: Anthony Cody, Adam Goodman, Jacob Soboroff, Jia Lynn Yang, Danial Hernandez (Mod)

12:00PM YOUNG ADULT

Young Adult Fiction: The Poetry of the Black Experience :: Dean Atta, Morgan Parker, Dr. Yusef Salaam, Ibi Zoboi, Hannah Gómez (Mod)

2:00PM USC STAGE

Selfies for Social Change: Claiming Space in Social Media :: Presented by USC :: Jackson Bird, Akilah Hughes, Alissa V. Richardson, Ph.D., Colin Maclay (Mod)

3:00PM POLITICS/HISTORY

Criminal Justice in America :: Brittany K. Barnett, Emily Bazelon, Christine Montross, M.D., Sandy Banks (Mod)

SUN – APR 18

KPFK Local Station Board regular business meeting, free, via zoom. See kpfk.org or kpftx.org for details. There are 30 minutes of uncensored public comment at each meeting.

LA Times Festival of Books at USC (see Ongoing Events for links)

3:00PM Fiction / Poetry

The Black Experience Across Genres :: S. A. Cosby, Danielle Evans, Nikky Finney, Robert Jones, Jr., Marcus Anthony Hall (Mod)

4:00PM USC Stage

Music, Money, and Mindfulness :: Presented by USC :: Jeff Brabec, Lynn Helding, Richard “Wolfie” Wolf, Varun Soni (Mod)

5:00PM Fiction

Fiction Makes the World Go Round :: Change-rae Lee, Meng Jin, Imbolo Mbue, Sanjena Sathian, Boris Kachka (Mod)

Oscar-nominated Shorts: Animation, 6:30p, Warner Grand theater, San Pedro, $18. http://www.warnergrand.org, phone:310-548-7672, 478 W. 6th St. San Pedro 90731

MON – APR 19

From Weimar to Hollywood German-Jewish Filmmaking Rediscovered (See Mon Apr 5)

LA Times Festival of Books

5:00PM Main Stage

Richard Thompson, “Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice 1967-1975” in conversation with RJ Smith

6:00PM Fiction

This Moment in Fiction :: Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, Patricia Lockwood, Lauren Oyler, Amy Kaufman (Mod)

7:00PM Thriller/Mystery

Crime Fiction: Secrets and Suspense :: Christopher Bollen, Tod Goldberg, Jennifer Hillier, Paula L. Woods (Mod)

TUE – APR 20

LA Times Festival of Books

12:00PM Main Stage

Don Lemon, “This is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism” in conversation with Greg Braxton

5:00PM Fiction

Native American Literature: A Panel Honoring the Legacy of Leslie Marmon Silko, 2020 Robert Kirsch Award Winner :: Brandon Hobson, David Heska Wanbli Weiden

6:00PM USC Stage

Making History: Media, Stories, History, and Memory :: Presented by USC :: William Deverell, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Howard Rodman, Priya Jaikumar (Mod)

WED – APR 21

In Remembrance: Treasures of Armenian Classical, Contemporary & Folk Music, 7p, UCLA Hammer Museum, Copresented by the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. The Hammer is preparing to re-open April 17, but check their website. Celebrate Armenia’s rich musical heritage with exquisite performances of works spanning more than one thousand years. In commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, the concert presents works by mystic philosopher Saint Grigor Narekatsi, beloved 18th-century bard Sayat-Nova, and the revered master composer Komitas Vardapet alongside selections by contemporary masters Tigran Mansurian, Artashes Kartalyan, and Geghuni Chitjian. Enjoy an evening of performances by the UCLA VEM Ensemble with special guest Armen Adamian, director of the UCLA Armenian Music Ensemble, performing on the duduk (դուդուկ). Introduction by artistic director, violinist, and UCLA professor Movses Pogossian. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/remembrance-treasures-armenian-classical-contemporary-folk-music

THU – APR 22 EARTH DAY

Celebrating Earth Day with US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo: An American Sunrise | Virtual Talk, 7p. In honor of Earth Day, hear esteemed poet Joy Harjo read selections from her vast body of work—including from her latest book of poetry, An American Sunrise. A member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Harjo is the first Native American to be named Poet Laureate of the United States. Joining in conversation with literary curator Louise Steinman (pictured below), Harjo explores the ways her poems create a dialogue with history: finding blessings in the abundance of her homeland and thrumming with quiet anger at living in the ruins of injustice. Books available for purchase from booksoup.com. Free online program, reservations required. https://www.skirball.org/programs/words-and-ideas/celebrating-earth-day-us-poet-laureate-joy-harjo

LA Times Festival of Books

6:00PM Bio / Memoir

Memoir: Rebuilding Life After Loss :: Emily Rapp Black, Suleika Jaouad, Sara Seager, Dinah Lenney (Mod)

7:00PM USC Stage

Eastside Punks, A Screening and Conversation :: Presented by USC :: Jimmy Alvarado, Teresa Covarrubias, Tracy Lee (Skull) Garcia, Jack Rivera, Dino Everett (Mod)

Frank B. Wilderson III: Afropessimism and the Status of the Subject, 5p, UCLA Hammer Museum, Copresented with the UCLA program in Experimental Critical Theory. Afropessimism, Frank B. Wilderson III’s unique work of literature, philosophy, and memoir, asks the question: why does race—in its myriad manifestations—seem to color almost every pore of our moral and political universe? This provocative question among others guides Wilderson’s exploration of Black suffering and how a perpetual form of political, intellectual, and cultural slavery continues to define the Black experience. Wilderson is an award-winning writer and Chancellor’s Professor and chair of African American Studies at UC Irvine. The talk is followed by a Q&A moderated by UCLA professor Kenneth Reinhard. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/frank-b-wilderson-iii-afropessimism-and-status-subject

FRI – APR 23

LA Times Festival of Books closing day

11:00AM Politics / History

History: Racism and Exclusion in the United States :: Alice Baumgartner, Walter Johnson, Martha S. Jones, Anna-Lisa Grace Cox (Mod)

1:00PM Newstory

Gustavo Arellano with MacArthur Fellows :: Kelly Lytle Hernandez, Natalia Molina

2:00PM Science / Health

Science and Nature: From the Page to Wilder Places :: Jonathan Meiburg, Lulu Miller, Jonathan C. Slaght, Patrik Svensson, Mary Forgione (Mod)

4:00PM Fiction

Kristin Hannah, Author of “The Four Winds,” and C Pam Zhang, Author of “How Much of These Hills Is Gold,” in Conversation with Patt Morrison

5:00PM Fiction

Fiction: The Art of Short Story :: Carribean Fragoza, Ben Okri, Deesha Philyaw, Shruti Swamy, Dorany Pineda (Mod)

7:00PM Romance

Fiction: Swept Away By Romance :: Amalie Howard, Eloisa James, Erica Ridley, Vanessa Riley, Elle Jackson (Mod)

SAT – APR 24

Oscar-nominated Shorts: Documentaries, 6:30p, Warner Grand theater, San Pedro, $18. http://www.warnergrand.org, phone:310-548-7672, 478 W. 6th St. San Pedro 90731

SUN – APR 25

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT EDITION

KPFK LSB General Manager search committee, 7p. See https://kpftx.org for more info. This part of the process, discussing criteria for evaluating candidates, is open to the public for comment.

MON – APR 26

From Weimar to Hollywood German-Jewish Filmmaking Rediscovered (See Mon Apr 5)

TUE – APR 27

WED – APR 28

Discuss this year’s Big Read pick, The Round House by Louise Erdrich. Readers are transported to the Ojibwe reservation in North Dakota to unravel a mystery that galvanizes and transforms an entire community. This book is available with your library card on Overdrive, hoopla and for check out in our catalog using our Library To Go service. 1:30 p, Online – Granada Hills Branch Library. Please contact grnhls@lapl.org for participation details. The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read, a partnership with Arts Midwest, broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. The Big Read is presented in Los Angeles by the Department of Cultural Affairs. https://lapl.org/whats-on/events/big-read-round-house-louise-erdrich-6

THU – APR 29

We Are Here: Visionaries of Color Transforming the Art World, 5p, UCLA Hammer Museum. They are preparing to reopen April 17, but check online. Jasmin Hernandez’s new book We Are Here: Visionaries of Color Transforming the Art World features interviews and photography profiling 50 influential BIPOC artists and cultural producers, shifting the art world. Hernandez, the author and founder of Gallery Gurls, celebrates the release of her book in conversation with artists Genevieve Gaignard and Patrick Martinez and arts writer and curator Essence Harden. The panel will discuss how they are creating a more radically inclusive world. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2021/we-are-here-visionaries-color-transforming-art-world

https://gallerygurls.net/ Confidently curated by Jasmin Hernandez, the dynamic founder of Gallery Gurls, We Are Here presents the bold and nuanced work of Black and Brown visionaries transforming the art world. Centering BIPOC, with a particular focus on queer, trans, nonbinary, and BIWOC, this collection features fifty of the most influential voices in New York, Los Angeles, and beyond. Striking photography of art, creative spaces, materials, and the subjects themselves is paired with intimate interviews that engage with each artist and influencer, delving into their creative process and unpacking how each subject actively works to create a more radically inclusive world across the entire art ecosystem.

FRI – APR 30