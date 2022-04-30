“Another Life, Another Loss.”

by Mumia Abu-Jamal

They came to America to escape from inter-ethnic wars in the DRC, the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Central Africa. Like many refugees of war, they thought that America was the land of peace. The Lyoya family settled in Grand Rapids, MI and began living their lives as refugees have done for generations.

But something as small as a traffic incident revealed the limits of the land of peace. 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya faced a car stop when he apparently felt unsafe after a cup stopped his vehicle. He bursts into a sprint with a cop in hot pursuit. When the cop pulls a taser, Lyoya seems to cover it with his hands, thus blocking its effect.

Someone points a phone cam at the altercation which shows a cop seemingly on Laiyoya’s back, pushing his head downwards. A shot is heard, and Patrick Laiyoya is gone, dead from a bullet in the back of his head. Once again, driving while black is a capital offense.

For love not phear, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.

These commentaries are recorded by Prison Radio.

WRITE TO MUMIA AT:

Smart Communications/PADOC

Mumia Abu-Jamal AM 8335

SCI Mahanoy

PO Box 33028

St Petersburg, FL 33733

(All correspondence to prisoners in PA must be sent to a private company in FL that copies it and sends the copy to the prison for distribution to the prisoners.)