-advertisement-
Grassroots Community Radio Coalition Endorsements for KPFK Listener and Staff Delegates 2023
LISTENER CANDIDATES IN PREFERENCE ORDER:
Aryana Gladney (former LSB, African National Women’s org);
Kelly Flores (CAB, UTLA, Assoc. of Raza Educators);
Rachel Bruhnke (Harbor Peace Coal.);
Jack Neff (environment activist, GCRC);
Charlie Wilken (UTLA, network admin);
Rizo Saverio (concerned listener, Brasilena);
Ralph Hawkins (fmr LSB sec’y, college radio General Manager);
Doug Barnett (KPFK operations volunteer, fmr LSB sec’y);
Soni Lloyd (UTLA, BDS activist);
Elizabeth von Gunten (current LSB, PNB director, non-profit expert)
STAFF CANDIDATES:
Oscar Ulloa, Jeanine Rohn, Angel Jaramillo, Sergio Serdio, Rodrigo Argueta, Brenda Martinez, Maria Garcia, Alicia Vargas, Wendell Handy