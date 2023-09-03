-advertisement-

Grassroots Community Radio Coalition Endorsements for KPFK Listener and Staff Delegates 2023

LISTENER CANDIDATES IN PREFERENCE ORDER:

Aryana Gladney (former LSB, African National Women’s org);

Kelly Flores (CAB, UTLA, Assoc. of Raza Educators);

Rachel Bruhnke (Harbor Peace Coal.);

Jack Neff (environment activist, GCRC);

Charlie Wilken (UTLA, network admin);

Rizo Saverio (concerned listener, Brasilena);

Ralph Hawkins (fmr LSB sec’y, college radio General Manager);

Doug Barnett (KPFK operations volunteer, fmr LSB sec’y);

Soni Lloyd (UTLA, BDS activist);

Elizabeth von Gunten (current LSB, PNB director, non-profit expert)

STAFF CANDIDATES:

Oscar Ulloa, Jeanine Rohn, Angel Jaramillo, Sergio Serdio, Rodrigo Argueta, Brenda Martinez, Maria Garcia, Alicia Vargas, Wendell Handy

