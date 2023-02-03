Address to the United Nations Human Rights Council

by Mumia Abu-Jamal, Dec. 2022

To members, affiliates and supporters of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations, Your Excellencies ambassadors, foreign ministers and representatives of 54 African member states,

We thank you for your attempts to protect African descended persons in the United States, especially in the wake of the notorious asphyxiation of George Floyd, and the immense protests that filled the streets of cities around the world as a direct response thereto. Your attempt gave hope to millions of people who fear becoming the next George Floyd.

Your work supported by the UN Charter, the UN Declaration on Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Convention Against Torture, the World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance, the International Decade for People of African Descent, the 23rd, December 2013, and other articles of international law gave hope to those living on the brink in US ghettos, in prisons, and the dark, dank holes of death row and beyond.

We thank you for your work, to breathe life into these documents and make them real tools of social change. When people saw our lives through the tragedy of George Floyd, the state violence that brought him to his end, cities in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas erupted in solidarity in protests. We thank you for your efforts on behalf of human rights.

With love, not fear, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.

These commentaries are recorded and transcribed by Prison Radio.