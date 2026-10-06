California and Los Angeles Ballot Measures

The top-two primary system in CA restricts most elections for state and local office to a choice between the two capitalist parties, or sometimes between two members of the same party, and in most cases the outcome is a foregone conclusion. But there are numerous important ballot measures to be decided in November’s general election, and Change Links is offering this compendium of various voter guides from labor and other progressive groups.

Of principal note is State Measure 40, the one-time wealth tax on billionaires, placed on the ballot through the efforts of SEIU -United Health Workers to offset the cuts on Medicaid and other health coverage by Trump and the GOP-dominated Congress in his so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which reduced health care and other social services funding like SNAP to pay for additional tax cuts for the wealthiest.

Measure 40 has been supported by Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna and opposed by Gavin Newsom and other CA politicos. It has also divided labor. The SEIU overall is neutral on the measure, while SEIU UHW obviously supports it, and other SEIU locals are divided. The two statewide teacher unions, CTA-NEA and CFT-AFT, are divided, one opposed and one neutral, while UTLA, the largest local in California supports it. Even those who are neutral or opposed on 40, however, oppose 41, 42, and 43, all of which are designed to prevent the passage of 40 (state law says that if conflicting measures both pass, the one with the larger yes-vote margin will take precedence). The measures would also severely restrict the ability of legislators or voters to impose new taxes in the future.

Here is a list of ballot measures, statewide and local to LA City and County, and the varying recommendations of different groups. The abbreviations are CalFed – California Federation of Labor Unions; FCNL-CA Friends Committee on National Legislation- California (the Quakers); LAF – Los Angeles Forward; SAJE – Strategic Action for a Just Economy; SEIU- Service Employees International Union; SEIU-UHW – United Healthcare Workers; UTLA – United Teacher Los Angeles. Y = In favor; N = Opposed; – = Neutral/No Position.

Measure

Number Topic CalFed FCNL-CA LAF SAJE SEIU SEIU-UHW UTLA

1 Affordable Housing Y Y Y Y Y Y Y

Bonds

2 Rainy Day Fund Y Y Y Y Y Y N

3 School funding Y Y Y Y Y Y Y

4 Allow public

Election funding Y Y Y Y Y Y Y

5 Recall changes Y Y Y Y Y Y Y

37 Home loans Y Y N N Y –

38 Research bonds – N N N – – –

39 Require citizenship

ID to vote N N N N N N N

40 Billionaire tax for

Health care Y – Y Y – Y Y

41 Prohibit some new

Taxes N N N N N N N

42 Prohibit personal

property taxes N N N N N N N

43 Limit local voters’

revenue measures N N N N N N N

44 Community health

clinics’ spending Y N N N – – N

45 expedite environment

impact reports N N N N N – N

LA County

Measure A Binding Y –

Arbitration

Measure E

Ethics Y –

LA City measures

TE Transfer tax N –

Exemption

LA Infrastructure Y –

PL Planning Y –

EE Elections, ethics Y –

PRK Parks Y Y

PRT Harbor transit Y –

FD – Sales tax for LAFD – –

SC – School board N –

elections