The Many Winters Gathering Of Elders (MWGOE) Committee, in partnership with Angels Gate Cultural Center (AGCC), is excited to announce the 15th MWGOE at AGCC on October 10th – 13th. Located on traditional Tongva territories, the MWGOE plays a vital role in the LA Native community’s healing, with the participation and support of the original peoples of the land. The Gathering will host and welcome Indigenous elders from across Turtle Island to share oral traditions, teachings, and medicine.

Over the course of four days, speakers gather and share around a fire under a traditional arbor. The vision of the Gathering is to host a sacred space in an urban setting for people to come together, with the intention to learn, pray, support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, and to inspire a healthier future for Native people. The MWGOE is free and open to the public event.

The MWGOE was created on October 12, 1992 – in opposition to the quincentennial celebrations of Columbus Day – to reclaim traditional spaces and dismantle the myth of Manifest Destiny to heal from historical and intergenerational trauma. Indigenous elders were central in sharing their living knowledge, daily and generational struggles while participating at the annual Gatherings over the years.

In accordance with the seventh generation philosophy, the decisions made today will impact future generations. MWGOE acknowledges that with the rapid destruction and deterioration of the Earth through global warming, the contamination of water and air – the return of spiritual connection to the land and Native teachings is necessary for the survival of all living beings.

The MWGOE Committee is comprised of community members representing various tribes including the local Tongva, Chumash, Ajachemen, as well as organizations: Red Earth Defense, Xican@ Records & Film, and Angels Gate Cultural Center.

Ceremonial and moon time protocol will be observed at all times during the Gathering; no alcohol or drugs – cameras, video or other recording equipment will not be allowed.

For more informationhttpss://www.gofundme.com/f/MWGOE, Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 South Gaffey Street , San Pedro, CA 90731, 310-519-0936, https://angelsgateart.org/ httpss://www.facebook.com/events/204421047111904/