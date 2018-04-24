War Tax Resistance Gathering May 4-6

War Tax Resistance Gathering & Mini-Conference for Activists Los Angeles – MAY 4-6, 2018

L.A. Workers’ Center (“Red House/Casa Roja”), 1251 S. St. Andrews Place. Los Angeles, CA 90019

Highlights of this national gathering about war tax resistance include on Friday, May 4, at 7 PM, a “DIVEST” Panel – with a focus on linking our movements together to divest from war, occupation, violence, and exploitative forces.

Panelists include Dr. Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter LA; Jim Haber, Bay Area activist on Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS); Paula Kahn, Code Pink Divest from the War Machine; and Anne Barron, war tax divestment organizer.

Saturday’s program includes reports from activists around the country, sharing campaign strategies and planning concrete action steps. The Afternoon focus is on the Poor People’s Campaign of moral renewal and non-violent civil disobedience, and confronting racism.

Come learn how to resist paying for war at a Saturday workshop, May 5th, 1:30-3:45. The full program and schedule for all three days is available at http:// nwtrcc.org/programs-events/gatherings-and-events.

The programs are free, but registration recommended for meal planning. All meals provided by Food not Bombs L.A. Hosted by members of Southern California War Tax Resistance and Alternative Fund (scwtr.net) and co-sponsored by Veterans for Peace LA Chapter, LA Catholic Worker, & National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee (NWTRCC). Come for one session or the full program. The program is free, but if you would like to join us for meals a donation will be requested.

Register in advance by contacting Cathy Deppe (408-206-7992) or Anne Barron in San Diego, 619-836-2494.