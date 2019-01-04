The Long-delayed elections for KPFK Local Station Board are underway. Here’s the calendar, which has been changed again, subsequent to Change Links print deadline. Note that the record date for membership has been changed retroactively once again. Sharon Brown, a candidate who won a lawsuit over her previous improper removal from the KPFK Local Station Board and the Pacifica National Board — a decision which the PNB is appealing — has been disqualified by the third National Election Supervisor, after the first NES terminated the election entirely because of inadequate membership records with which to validate candidates and voters, and the second NES refused to disqualify Brown.

Upcoming Pacifica Election Timeline

More information at https://elections.pacifica.org/wordpress/election-timeline/

If you believe you are eligible and do not receive ballot notification, contact les-kpfk@pacifica.org

Nov 19, 2018 Record Date.

Jan 7, 2019 All nominees will be notified that their candidacies are either validated or invalidated. Final candidate list posted by midnight Jan 7th.

Jan 18, 2019 Paper Ballots sent to members first class

Jan 23, 2019 Email Ballots sent to members

Feb 23, 2019 ELECTION PERIOD ENDS

Feb 26, 2019 Ballot count starts.

Mar 1, 2019 Election results announced.

Prior (revised) timeline below for comparison purposes. The below timeline was at least the third proposed. Below that is a link to the bylaws timeline for the elections which begins in March with the selection of an NES, and ends in October.

CAMPAIGN & VOTING PHASE

Dec 26, 2018 Membership data for ballot printing to the printer/mail house by midnight Dec 26, 2018

Jan 7, 2019 ELECTION PERIOD START – Ballots sent to eligible members

A paper (physical) ballot will be sent to eligible listeners for whom no email address is available on their membership record.

An electronic ballot will be sent via email to eligible listeners for whom an email is available.

Feb 11, 2019 ELECTION PERIOD ENDS

(If quorum is not reached by this date, the NES will extend the election per Pacifica Foundation Bylaws. All other dates below will be adjusted accordingly.)

Feb 12, 2019 Ballot count starts.

Feb 25, 2019 Election results announced.

Bylaws timeline can be found here. These elections in no way correspond to the requirements of the Bylaws.

https://pacifica.org/indexed_bylaws/art4sec5.html