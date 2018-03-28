The World Peace Diet: Two Local Events

by Patricia Todd

Dr. Will Tuttle, noted author of the Amazon best seller The World Peace Diet: Eating for Spiritual Health and Social Harmony, is in town April 7 and 8 for his local East Meets West Tour in the Los Angeles Area (from the Westside to the Eastside).

Awaken from the consensus trance that brings unquestioning conformity and allows abuse to continue. Move from separateness, exclusion, might-makes-right to affirming, cooperation and unity.

West side event:

Social Justice: Revealing Hidden Connections

Peace Center, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Doors open at 6:30 PM. 7 PM presentation.

3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230. $10 donation requested, refreshments served. (Dial 22 for entry- free parking in rear)

Radical Inclusion: Heal and Transform Our World

The Westside Peace Center presentation will take a look at how our food choices have social justice implications. Our accepted practices of dominating, commodifying, and killing animals repress our natural compassion and move us towards materialism, disconnectedness and violence. Animal agriculture is the driving force behind all forms of environmental devastation. Why is it this ignored by the media, the EPA and the major environmental organizations? Intersectionality, the interconnectedness of different forms of oppression, will be explored.

East side/San Gabriel Valley event:

Healing our World: A Deeper Look at Food

Orange Grove Friends Meeting Sunday, April 8, 2018. 4-6PM

520 E. Orange Grove Blvd. Suggest parking on Madison Ave., East of venue,

Pasadena, CA 91104, $10 donation requested, refreshments served.

Becoming conscious and acting on it requires a spiritual breakthrough to leave a life of violence, exploitation, and exclusion.

We all grew up in a culture that takes eating animals for granted. Most of us were never taught to question that animals are there for us to use and kill. This mentality is reducing beings to things to be eaten in our daily rituals. Like everyone, we are desensitized to the plight of animals. The good news is, we can turn this around!

We hope that you can join us for one or both of these presentations. It is befitting that Dr. Tuttle joins us in April, which celebrates both Earth Day and Denim Day. Because it is all interconnected.

Social Justice Leaders You May Never Know Were Vegan/Vegetarian: Coretta Scott King, Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, Dick Gregory, Rosa Parks, Angela Davis

“As long as there are slaughterhouses, there will be battlefields.” ~ Leo Tolstoy

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” ~ Gandhi

“There must be a connection between our acceptance of routine cruelty towards and the slaughter of animals, and the way we tend to accept war and willingly become cheerleaders whenever our leaders start bombing another country.” Cliff Olin, local anti-war vigiler, progressive activist, pianist.

Dr. Will Tuttle, visionary author of the international best-seller, The World Peace Diet, published in 16 languages, has lectured and performed widely throughout North America and worldwide. A featured expert in Cowspiracy and other documentary films, his doctorate degree from U.C., Berkeley, focused on educating intuition and altruism, and he has taught college courses in creativity, comparative religion, and philosophy. He’s a recipient of the prestigious Courage of Conscience Award and is a former Zen monk and Dharma Master in the Zen tradition. Editor of Circles of Compassion: Connecting Issues of Justice, and creator of 7 much-loved CD albums of original piano music, he’s noted for clear and inspiring presentations that often include his music as well as evocative animal paintings by his spouse, Madeleine, a visionary artist from Switzerland. See http://www.worldpeacediet.com for more details.

This event is organized by VegHelp101 Vegan Education and Support Group (http://www.veghelp101.com). RSVPs at veghelp101@gmail.com are welcomed but not required. Our special thanks to Frank Dorrel for assisting in making this event happen!