The “Masterstroke” of the US Against Venezuela [Excerpts]

by Stella Calloni

The US and its partners are quietly preparing a brutal “Plan to end the dictatorship of Venezuela”: the “Masterstroke.” The document, labeled “Top Secret” and dated Feb. 23, 2018, is available on-line here: http://www.voltairenet.org/article201100.html.

This plan is already underway. Its first part began before the upcoming Venezuelan elections. If they do not succeed in overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro with this new offensive, which will include the use of the whole propaganda and media apparatus available to them plus violent actions in “defense of democracy,” they will implement Plan B. It will bring in several countries to launch a “multilateral force” to intervene militarily.

Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Guyana are all key components of the military operation, with the support of Argentina and “other friends,” under Pentagon control. They already have made preparations on the bases they now occupy in the countries that border Venezuela with hospitals and centers to collect provisions for their soldiers.

All this is specified in an 11-page document, which bears the signature of Admiral Kurt Walter Tidd, current commander in chief of the US Southern Command [SouthCom].

The document analyzes the current situation ratifying the war being waged against Venezuela, but also the perverse scheme of psychological warfare that justifies the persecution, harassment and criminal lies that are used not only to end the popular leaders but to subjugate the peoples of the region.

Referring to the current situation in Venezuela, the Plan mentions that the “Chavista Venezuelan dictatorship is shaken as a result of its internal problems, with the great shortage of food, the exhaustion of income from external sources of money and unbridled corruption, which has diminished its international support. This had been won with petrodollars, but now the national currency is in a steady decline.”

They assume that this scenario, which they admit having created themselves, with a terrifying impunity, will not change. In this case they justify their actions affirming that the Venezuelan government will resort to new “populist” measures to conserve power.

It is amazing where they place the opposition that the US itself handles, advises and pays. They anticipate that “the corrupt Maduro regime will collapse, but unfortunately the opposing forces that defend democracy and welfare of their people do not have sufficient power to put an end to the nightmare of Venezuela, because of their own internal disputes and corruption. They also lack roots that would allow them to take maximum advantage of this situation to pass over the state of poverty the left dictatorship has submerged the country into.”

What is frightening is that they refer to the government of Venezuela as “an unprecedented criminal action in Latin America.” That government has never acted against any of its neighbors and has extended an intense regional and worldwide solidarity. The US plan argues that what it calls democracy “extends to America, a continent in which radical populism was destined to take control.” Argentina, Ecuador and Brazil are cited as examples of this. This “rebirth of democracy” (as they call it) is supported by conditions of the region in their favor. This is the moment for the US to prove with concrete actions that it’s involved in a process in which “the overthrow of the Venezuelan dictatorship will surely result in a pivotal continental shift.”

On the other hand, they encourage US President Donald Trump to act, considering that “this is the Trump administration’s first opportunity to demonstrate and carry forward its vision of democracy and security,” and to convince him that “his active participation is crucial, not only for the administration but for the continent and the world. The moment has arrived.” This means “intensifying the definitive overthrow of Chavism and the expulsion of his representative, undermining popular support” of the government and “to encourage popular dissatisfaction by increasing the process of destabilization and shortages” [in order to] “ensure the irreversible deterioration of its current dictator.”

The document signed by the head of the US Southern Command demands making the Maduro government unsustainable by forcing him to give up, negotiate or escape. Another goal is: “To obstruct all imports and at the same time discourage potential foreign investors” — and here one can really see the goodness of the Empire — “to contribute to making the situation of the population more critical.”

They consider it important to “cause victims” and to point out that the Venezuelan government is responsible by “magnifying, in front of the world, the humanitarian crisis, to which the country is subjected”, using the lie of a generalized corruption of the rulers and “linking the government to the drug trafficking to discredit its image before the world and its domestic followers.” They also seek to “promote fatigue among the members of the PSUV “[Unified Socialist Party of Venezuela] inciting dissent among themselves, to break up relations with the government and so that they reject the measures and restrictions that also affects them and make them as weak as the opposition is, creating friction between the PSUV and Somos Venezuela.”

Understanding that all the above can fail, and with evident contempt for the Venezuelan opposition, the Plan calls for “keeping steady the continuous fire on the border with Colombia, multiplying the traffic of fuel and other goods, the movement of the paramilitaries, armed incursions and drug trafficking, provoking armed incidents with the security forces on the Venezuelan Border”. Additionally, “Recruit paramilitaries mostly from the refugee camps in Cúcuta, La Guajira and Norte de Santander, areas widely populated by Colombian citizens who emigrated to Venezuela and have now returned, fleeing from the regime that intensified the destabilization between the borders between the two countries, using the empty space left by the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), the belligerents of the ELN (National Liberation Army) and the activities in the area of the Gulf Cartel (paramilitary).”

The essence of the question is; “To obtain the cooperation and support of the allied authorities of friendly countries (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Panama and Guyana). To organize the provisions of the troops, logistic and medical support from Panama.” We can see, it’s already an intervention scenario where it is proposes, “To advance the stationing of fighter jets and helicopters, armored vehicles, intelligence positions and special military logistics units of police, military officers and prisons. To develop the military operation under an international banner, sponsored by the Conference of Latin American Armies, under the protection of the OAS and the supervision, in the legal and media context, of its Secretary General Luis Almagro.”

The plan is to silence “the ever present symbolism of Chávez, his representatives and popular support and to maintain the harassment of the dictator as the sole individual responsible for the crisis in which he has submerged the nation” and his closest supporters, who will be accused of the crisis and the impossibility of leaving it.

Regarding the media, the plan calls to increase within the country, through local and foreign media, the dissemination of messages designed and based on testimonies and publications originating in the country itself, making use of all possible capacities, including social networks, and on the other hand “call through the media the need to put an end to the situation because it is essentially unsustainable.”

The document also states that “the US should support internally the American states that support it”, raise the image of those states and the “multilateral order of institutions of the inter-American system, as instruments for the solution of regional problems and to promote the need to send a UN Military Force for the imposition of peace, once the corrupt dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro is overthrown.”

http://resumen-english.org/2018/05/the-masterstroke-of-the-united-states-against-venezuela/

International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity; 510-219-0092; info@TheInternationalCommittee.org http://theinternationalcommittee.org/about-us/