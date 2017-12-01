Stop LAPD Spying Coalition 6th Anniversary Celebration & Fundraiser

Join us for an evening to reflect, honor, and celebrate at the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition’s 6 year Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday December 9, 2017 at 6 PM at Cielo Gallery located at 3201 Maple Ave. LA, CA 90011. Corner of Maple and 32nd.

Come enjoy awesome Desi (South Asian) dinner, pick up a coalition t-shirt, and chill with eclectic beats by Yuca Soul. We are also super excited to honor some of our fellow movement warriors. Join us in sharing our collective appreciation!

If you are unable to attend, please consider making a one-time donation in any amount that is meaningful to you, or donating a ticket to someone else who otherwise might not attend. Please scroll down for details on purchasing a ticket or making a donation by check or online.

The Stop LAPD Spying Coalition is working tirelessly to expose and dismantle the architecture of surveillance, spying and infiltration that impacts our daily lives. We work toward the abolition of the stalker state and building strong self sustaining communities of health and wellness.

Purchase $60 tickets in advance:

PURCHASE TICKETS BY MAIL OR ONLINE:

Mail your check to the address below by December 1st:

Please make your check payable to LA CAN, the Coalition’s fiscal sponsor. Please write “Stop LAPD Spying Coalition 6yr Anniversary Celebration” on the memo line in the left lower corner of the check and mail it to:

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition

838 E. 6th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE – 3 Simple Steps

To purchase advance tickets online as a secure transaction, using your debit or credit card, or PayPal account, follow three simple steps below. Note: there will be an additional charge of 3% added to the total of your purchase to cover the transaction fee. Each ticket will therefore cost $61.80 if purchased online in order to cover this fee.

Follow these three simple steps to purchase your tickets online:

Go to the donate page (https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/lacan), enter the amount that reflects the number of $60 tickets you want to purchase (1 ticket = $61.80, 2 tickets = $123.60, and so on), and select one-time donation.

Enter payment information from your debit or credit card, or from your PayPal account.

Then, scroll down where the form asks if you have a special designation for your contribution, please select “Stop LAPD Spying Coalition 6yr Anniversary Celebration” from the dropdown menu. In the “Giving Option” section at the bottom of the page, be sure to select the “100% donation” option.

Following these steps will ensure that we will have your name at the front door at our celebration!

Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event for a cost of $80 a piece. Get your tickets early for the best deal!

Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you on December 9th. For further questions please email at stoplapdspying@gmail.com or call us at 424-209-7450

*Info re accessibility & parking @ Cielo:

Cielo is located on the corner of Maple Ave and 32nd Street.

Please do not park in the pink/purple lots located beside and across from Cielo – you will be towed. There is free street parking on Maple, 32nd Ave and surrounding streets.

There is a ramp entrance for people who do not use steps – let us know if this is something you want to make use of and we can assist you with this and parking.

No pets please (sorry)

Kid Friendly