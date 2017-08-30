September 2017 Calendar of Events

Ongoing events

Peace Vigils http://change-links.org/on-going-peace-vigils/

CLUE (Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) http://www.cluejustice.org is training trainers to train congregations/community in nonviolent Civil Disobedience. Contact grosco@cluejustice.org and erhea@cluejustice.org with your name, phone #, faith/denomination, congregation/community group, and a few words on your experience/interest.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities-Los Angeles, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl and Parkview St, LA 90057, fruit and vegetable distribution

2nd and 4th Mondays during the summer – Freedom Socialist Party LA, Movement Mondays, 7p, Solidarity Hall 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd, LA 90018, Snacks available at 6:30pm for a $5 Donation. facebook.com/fspla/ 323-732-6416

Tuesdays, 9:30a, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & main), 9:30a Tuesdays to speak out against racist police murders with impunity.

Tuesdays, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition http://www.stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting locations and times. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, LA CAN Legal Clinic, 6-7:30p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Sep 24-30. Banned Books Week http://www.bannedbooksweek.org/

Silent Sky at ICT in Long Beach, through Sep 10, Thu, Fri & Sat 8p, Sun 2p. International City Theatre in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. New play explores the life and career of Henrietta Swan Leavitt (1868-1921) as she fearlessly asserts herself in the male-dominated world of early astronomy. Hired by the Harvard Observatory as a human “computer” to catalog the stars, Henrietta’s story plays out against a landscape of early feminism and universe-revealing science. Tickets: 562-436-4610, http://InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Converging Storms 2017 workshop series, every other Sun, 10:30a–2p, Student Conference Center (SC 212) Glendale Community College, 1500 N. Verdugo Rd, Glendale 91208. We encourage people to attend all sessions, but it’s possible to miss the first and come to the rest.

Sun, Aug 27: Approach of the Study Series & Framing the Problem

Sun, Sep 10: Energy as a Critical Environmental Problem

Sun, Sep 24: Climate Change and the Urgency of Now

Sun, Oct 8: Impact of Fossil-Fuels: Peak Oil, Climate Change, Resource Depletion, Global Toxification

Sun, Oct 22: Problematic of Capitalism and Environment Facing Activists Today

Sun, Nov 5 Limits to Alternative Sources and Carriers of Energy

Sun, Nov 19: Current Responses to Ecological Crises from Within the System

Sun, Dec 3: If This Changes Everything, Does That Include Capitalism? Exploring “System Change”

Sun: Dec10: Future Scenarios and Strategies for Survival and Change (NOTE: no prior skipped week)

A systemic, historic, class analysis will be integrated throughout the series.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Josely Carvalho, Brazil (b. 1942) “Waiting”

Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985; running Sep 15-Dec 31, 2017, Hammer Museum, Español English. Part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, http://www.pacificstandardtime.org/ this exhibition will reappraise the contribution of Latin American women artists and those of Latinx and Chican@/Mexican@ heritage in the US to contemporary art. Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985 will give visibility to the artistic practices of women artists working in Latin America and US-born women artists of that heritage between 1960 and 1985—a key period in Latin American history and in the development of contemporary art. Fifteen countries will be represented in the exhibition by more than one hundred artists, with 260 works in photography, video, and other experimental mediums. Included are Lygia Clark, Ana Mendieta, and Marta Minujín and lesser-known names such as Cuban-born abstract artist Zilia Sánchez, Colombian sculptor Feliza Bursztyn, and Brazilian video artist Leticia Parente. https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2017/radical-women-latin-american-art-1960-1985/ Video sneak preview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=rmAY6StmzTs

Fri Sep 1

Rally in support of DACA, 10a-12n, DTLA Federal building, 300 N. Los Angeles St., LA. Sponsored by CHIRLA.

Vigil for Peace, 5-6:15p, 1st /Gaffey, Long Beach. 2nd Annual L.A. Harbor Peace Week 2017: Solutions of Peace, in the World & in our Towns. Family Needs not Militarism’s Greed! Call or Text: 310-971-8280 sojournerrb@yahoo.com Facebook: LA Harbor Peace Week 2017.

Topanga Peace Alliance film night, Special High School “Opt Out” Alternatives to Military Recruitment planning meeting at 6:15p prior to film, with Pat Alviso of Military Families Speak Out (MFSO) and Rick Jahnkow from Project on Youth and Non-Military with new strategies to share to get into schools and have an impact from inside. 7:15p potluck before film, non-alcoholic snack; action oriented discussion after film. Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, 90290, What the Health is the groundbreaking follow-up film from the creators of the award winning documentary Cowspiracy. https://www.facebook.com/events/1077120229089895/ http://www.topangapeacealliance.org

Echo Park Film Center Chicagoland Shorts, 8p, $5, 1200 N. Alvarado St., LA 90026. Celebrating the new wave of independent cinema in Chicago, Vol. 3 champions work by underrepresented filmmakers and combines experimental genres into one seamless anthology. Produced by Full Spectrum Features NFP, it brings together“niche” cinemas – experimental works by queer filmmakers, women, and people of color. 213-484-8846 http://echoparkfilmcenter.org

Sat 2

ADDED ITEMS AFTER PRINT PUBLICATION:

Join THE GOLDEN RULE Crew For a No Nukes Picnic, 1-5p, Burton Chase Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey 90292 Next to the Harbor Guest Dock on Main Channel. Veterans For Peace John Day Chapter 007. The historic antinuclear sailboat, the Golden Rule, is the “flagship” of the Veterans For Peace Disarmament Campaign, as it sails down the coast of California this summer.310-339-1770. ADA Accessible. http://www.vfpgoldenruleproject.org

PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: The Story of S. Brian Willson & Voices From The Peace Movement, 7p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda, Culver City 90231, $5 Suggested Donation. Marking the 30th anniversary of S. Brian Willson losing his legs to a munitions train at an anti-war protest. Short Trailer: https://vimeo.com/183916984. Discussion after the Screening with Frank Dorrel, Sabina Virgo, Michael Novick & Others TBA. RSVP to Frank at: 310-838-8131 or: fdorrel@addictedtowar.com

South L.A. Power Fest, 12n-8p, Martin Luther King Junior Park, 3900 S Western Ave, LA, 90062. Join us for the 6th Annual day of celebration, empowerment, and education. Great music, art installations, good food, health resources, and special activities for kids! Free. RSVP: http://SouthLAPowerfest.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/110428889632071/ https://www.facebook.com/CoCoSouthLA/

NOlympicsLA 2028 Coalition, 12:30-2:30p, Caffe Bene, 3287 Wilshire Blvd 90010, right by UTLA. https://www.nolympicsla.com/

AWARE-LA Westside Dialogue, 1-4pm (newcomers arrive at 12:40 for orientation), Highways Performance Space, 1651-18th St, Santa Monica 90404. White anti-racist affinity space, for brave reflection and conversation about how we as white people understand, navigate and challenge white supremacy and white privilege in our personal lives. Rooted in accountability to people of color, deepening our commitment to racial justice, and discovering our own stake in ending white supremacy. awarela@gmail.com

Books Not Bombs Education, 1-3p, USS Iowa, LA Harbor, Long Beach, CA. 2nd Annual LA Harbor Peace Week, 2017: Solutions of Peace. Alternative to “Fleet Week.” Call or Text: 310-971-8280 sojournerrb@yahoo.com Facebook: LA Harbor Peace Week 2017

LA Democratic Socialists of America meeting, 3-5:30p, UTLA, 3303 Wilshire Bl, LA 90010. http://www.dsa-la.org/dsa_la_chapter_meeting_sept (indicate if you need child care)

Chuco’s Justice Center: Back to School All Teen Turn Up, 7-11p, 1137 E. Redondo Bl, Inglewood, 90302. $5 Donation, Fundraiser for Chuco’s relocation, Free before 8p. Live DJ & Performances. Dance Contest. Info 323-214-5470 https://www.facebook.com/YouthJusticeLA/

NoHo Summer Nights – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 8p, N. Hollywood Park, Corner Magnolia and Tujunga. Bring a picnic, blanket, and the whole family to free outdoor movie screening of this 1986 John Hughes classic. NoHo Summer Nights is sponsored by Councilmember Krekorian. For more information, visit http://www.paulkrekorian.org/nohosummernights.

Sun 3

Peace Picnic & Memorial, 11a—2p, San Pedro City Hall, 6th & Harbor Blvd., San Pedro, CA. 2nd Annual L.A. Harbor Peace Week, 2017: Solutions of Peace. Call or Text: 310-971-8280 sojournerrb@yahoo.com Facebook: LA Harbor Peace Week 2017

Artists Political Action Network meeting, 1-4p, Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, MOCA Grand Avenue, 250 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, 90012 http://artistspoliticalaction.org

Mon 4

Labor Day March, 5:30-7:30a, Bernie’s Coffee Shop, 6101 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90048, march to undisclosed location. UNITE with WORKERS who have asked for support from the community! Be ready to turn out in large numbers for good causes, and be prepared to relax and celebrate afterwards. The unions have a rally at 10am that this coalition is supporting. https://www.facebook.com/events/1764589503568854/ https://www.facebook.com/MarchAndRallyLA/ http://bit.ly/LaborDay17

Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition Labor Day Parade and Picnic, 8a-3p, Broad Ave and E Street, Wilmington, CA 90744. https://www.facebook.com/events/1944224952531371/

Labor Day March, 9:30a-3p, Grand Ave & Cesar Es Chavez Ave LA 90012. Join #FightFor15 fast-food workers going on strike in over 300 cities along with community organizations and our neighbors to fight inequality and take to the streets to declare that America Needs Unions! Sign up for updates: http://bit.ly/LaborDay17 https://www.facebook.com/events/1482540598499203/

LA CAN 18th Annual Community Labor Day Gala, Let’s Get Free, 12n-3p,in front of the LA CAN office (838 East 6th St, LA) between Gladys and Ceres Ave. The Gala always gives us renewed energy to secure more victories that ensure Skid Row residents will have the option of staying in their own community and building a power base to prevent gentrification of skid row. LA CAN will sponsor a lively day that will feature world-class entertainment, a neighborhood talent show, a chess tournament, distribution of resource information from local organizations, and a BBQ. 213-228-0024

Tue 5

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition Our Data Bodies Project Meeting, 6p at LA CAN, 838 E 6th St, LA 90021. X-St Gladys.

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, MDR

Mayor Garcetti – Keeping Our Immigrant Communities Safe, 7-8:30p,(6:30 p–light refreshments) Wilshire Boulevard Temple, 3663 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90010. (Stalford Hall, Glazer Campus) Parking onsite; please provide extra time for security. Panel discussion with: Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF), LA Sheriff Jim McDonnell, Horace Frank, Dep Chief, LAPD, Cindy Chang, LA Times, Dan Schnur, Moderator, Director, LA Region of American Jewish Committee (AJC). First of a three-part AJC Community Series on Immigration and Refugee Policy, in partnership with MALDEF, and the Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE). The conversation will focus on building trust between law enforcement officials and the communities they serve. RSVP: Dan Wentzel wentzeld@ajc.org, 310-282-8080. https://www.facebook.com/events/479976359034400/

Wed 6

ADL Latino Jewish Roundtable & Loyola law School Project for the Innocent present United for Justice: Fighting Discrimination in Criminal Justice System, 6;30-8:30p, Loyola Law School, 919 Albany St, LA 90015. Moderator: Prof. Laurie Levenson; Panel: Profs. Yxta Maya Murray, Priscilla Ocen, Kathleen Kim; Obie Anthony, wrongfully imprisoned for 17 years. https://www.facebook.com/events/208100806388792/

Thu 7

Cuba – Benefit Screening of Embargo, 6-11p, Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St, Santa Monica 90401. http://www.embargofilm.com/embargo-trailer/ A private reception and screening benefiting the Arts and Cultural Bridge Foundation, hosted by Aris Anagnos, Edward Asner, Hector Elizondo, Jan Goodman, Ed Harris, Brad Horwitz, Jerry Manpearl, Susan Sarandon, and the Arts and Cultural Bridge Foundation. Q&A will follow the screening with Director Jeri Rice; VP LA Port Commissioners Dave Arian; Editor of Truthdig Bob Scheer and Journalist Nomi Prins. Tickets: $100. RSVP before Sept. 1: suzanne@artsculturalbridge.org. The 90-minute documentary follows Rice’s quest for truth, beginning with a rare encounter with Cuban President, Fidel Castro. New insights into: the Batista-Nixon-CIA connections; Nixon’s link to Bay of Pigs; behind the scenes with Ted Sorensen during the Cuban Missile Crisis; Watergate and more. Media Sponsors: KPFK 90.7fm (kpfk.org) and WBAI 99.5fm (wbai.org) NYC. https://www.facebook.com/events/486975048338589/ https://www.facebook.com/artsculturalbridge/

L.A. Tenants Union meeting, San Fernando Valley, 6:30-9p, (6:30p potluck and socializing) Marvin Braude SFV Service Center, 6262 Van Nuys Blvd., ROOM: 2B Van Nuys, (Enter on Sylvan Street) Is a lease buy-out your best option? Organize with your neighbors to stay in your apartments! Fight to stop gentrification! Free legal advice for tenants! https://www.facebook.com/events/927509870737342/ (bilingual English/Spanish) LATU Solidarity Casework Hotline: (213) 986-8266 Línea directa para apoyo solidario de casos del SILA: (213) 986-8266, info@latenantsunion.org, https://www.facebook.com/latenantsunion

Whittier Peace Free Film Night: All Governments Lie, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Av, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk through the second gate n. of Wardman. Film, inspired by investigative journalist I.F. Stone, features independent journalists Jeremy Scahill, Glenn Greenwald, Michael Moore, Amy Goodman, Nermeen Shaikh, Chris Hedges, Matt Taibbi, John Carlos Frey. Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition, 562-587-6270, 562-233-8579, http://www.whittierpeace.org

Democratic Club of West OC: Death Penalty Dilemmas, 7p, (Doors open at 6:30) Green Valley Adult Recreation Clubhouse, 17250 Los Jardines W, Fountain Valley. Discover more about current death penalty consequences and why change is warranted from Bethany Webb, whose sister was among eight murdered in the Seal Beach Salon Meritage shooting in 2011. http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-webb-seal-beach-death-penalty-20170629-story.html 310-871-2083. Refreshments. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Sep07dcwoc

Fri 8

California Commits to Resist March and Rally, 8a-12n, Exposition Park Dr, LA 90037. Join Black Workers Center, Black Workers United Coalition, partners, allies, and friends, as we work to combat white supremacy, build worker power, RESIST state oppression and repression, and DEMAND California representatives protect Black workers statewide. We will be advocating for SB 491, to show a united Black community committed to protecting our workers and our communities, and promote hiring of Black workers on public projects like Metro. Job discrimination is one root cause of health disparities in the Black community. https://www.facebook.com/events/1827285614251949/

Coming To The Table Santa Monica, 7-9p, Quaker Meeting House, 1440 Harvard St, Santa Monica. 310-558-8144. Fran Sutton-Williams, facilitator. Coming to the Table provides leadership, resources, and a supportive environment for all who wish to acknowledge and heal wounds from racism rooted in US history of slavery. http://comingtothetable.org/

*NEW* Film: Disturbing the Peace, 7:30p (doors open 7p), Crescenta Valley UMC – Fellowship Hall, 2700 Montrose Ave, Montrose 91020. Film presents hope and possibilities for solutions to and age old conflict, that many see as inevitable, between Israel and Palestine. Film’s official website: http://disturbingthepeacefilm.com/ http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/thread/698/september-movie-disturbing-peace-cvumc http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/

Sat 9

Activist Training in Non-Violence, 7:30a snacks; 8 a-noon, Sisters of St Joseph of Orange, 480 S Batavia St, Orange. Strengthen our skills and commit to further the need for nonviolence growth in our communities. Registration: $20 – only cash/check at the door. Meeting in the auditorium lounge. (Follow signs) Trainer is Ann Mbacke, peace advocate and Trauma Support Provider. Sponsors include OC Peace Coalition Campaign Nonviolence, Pax Christi, MFSO, VFP, Enough, Senior Patriots for Peace (Seal Beach), Peace Builders of OC. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Sep09nv

Unitarian Universalist Church in Anaheim book sale, 9a-2p (1-2p, dollar-a-bag book sale) 511 South Harbor Blvd. Anaheim, (Located on the Southwest corner of Harbor Blvd. and Santa Ana Street)

Medicare-4-Cali Rally, 10a, Location TBD. Greens of Westside and South Los Angeles and associated groups; an opportunity for Angelenos to learn about SB562, California’s single payer healthcare bill that was passed by the CA Senate. https://www.facebook.com/events/733027620238423/

Repair Cafe Pasadena, 10a-1p, FREE. Registration required, Villa Parke Community Center, 363 East Villa St, Pasadena. Repair and save items from the landfill: Appliances, clothing, electronics, dull tools and knives– volunteers will try their best to fix them all. Bring something, take something at the Really Really Free Market where everything is 100% off! https://www.meetup.com/Repair-Cafe-Pasadena/events/242769830/ https://www.repair-cafe-pasadena.org/ https://www.facebook.com/RepairCafe

Asian American Movement of the 1960s–70s: JACS-AI and Activism Today, 11a-2:30p, Japanese American National Museum, 100 N Central Av, LA 90012. FREE with RSVP. Join us for an interactive program on long history of Japanese American activism in Little Tokyo through the lens of an innovative project: Japanese American Community Services-Asian Involvement (JACS-AI). JACS-AI was a pivotal social services agency established in 1963 with funds from the shuttered Shonien children’s home. The JACS-AI office became a center for the Asian-American Movement, focusing on “serve the people” programs carried out by hundreds of volunteers. Light refreshments provided. RSVP required: https://9644p.blackbaudhosting.com/9644p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=9d4b358b-8827-428f-bf66-5442d8a6597b http://www.janm.org/events/2017/09/

Socio-Ecological Justice-Activist Art-Poetry-Music Open Mic With Multi-Cultural-Genre-Era DeeJay, 12n-5p, All ages. Free. The Learning Garden @ Venice High, 13000 Venice Blvd. Enter from Walgrove. LA 90066. Join us to celebrate, activate & mobilize SATYAGRAHA (Truth/Soul Force) against the elements of fa$cist tyranny and oppression. Special musical guests: Aztlan Underground. Craft your own natural DIY Dream Catcher & Learn how to propagate trees and plants, also Eco-spiritual prayer ceremony. Text for RSVP and info: 424-297-6458

12th Annual PDSMM Birthday Party/Fundraiser, Doors open, 3p, pgm, 4:30 p; 21801 Saddlepeak Rd., Topanga Cyn., 90290. RSVP dorothyreik@pdsmm.org or call: 310-455-4050. Requested donation $35, covers annual dues. Award recipients: Ed Pearl, Barbara Lee, Harvey Wasserman. Alan Minsky emcees. Tickets: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/pdsmmturns12

Coming to the Table meeting, Pasadena, 3-5p, La Pintoresca Library, 1355 North Raymond Ave. Pasadena. CTTT is an anti-racism organization based in Virginia: http://comingtothetable.org/ 626-744-7268

MESS Author–playwright Steve Fife interview, 4p, Unurban Cafe, 3301 Pico, Santa Monica. Free. http://laughtears.com

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Benefit Screening of “Cuba! Africa! Revolution!“ 6p, Harriet Tubman Social Justice Center, 5278 W Pico Blvd, L.A. Food – Film – Discussion. Proceeds to be used to send youth to Cuba on “Che Brigade 2017!” Documentary talks about the revolutionary internationalist role played by Cuba in Africa, from Che’s trip to Congo to their heroic victory against the racist apartheid South African army in Angola, which led to the freedom of Nelson Mandela.

Sun 10

White People for Black Lives (WP4BL) General Meeting, 11a-2p, 3965 Landmark St, Culver City 90232. New folks are welcome and there will be an orientation. The political education topic will be environmental racism. If you want to participate virtually, please email whitepeople4racialjustice@gmail.com for login info to join by video

Converging Storms Action Network study group, see Ongoing Events for details.

Valley Glen Food Truck Family Fest, 5-9p, Laurel Grove Park, 12227 Erwin St., Valley Glen. Join the Greater Valley Glen Council in partnership with Councilmember Krekorian for a free community event featuring food and fun for the whole family. Get a taste of local food trucks, participate in book giveaway and games and activities for kids. http://greatervalleyglencouncil.org.

Subversive Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice. Free. Political-Music, films. http://laughtears.com

Committee for Racial Justice meeting, 6p potluck, 6:30p meeting (pls arrive early), Thelma Terry Bldg, Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica. Note: White supremacists are planning to disrupt this meeting again. CRJ has decided to go ahead with the meeting (see article p. 7.) You are invited to join us, as are Santa Monica City officials and all local politicians who reject this new wave of fascist violence, to help us deliver a resounding No! to these forces of hatred. Co-sponsored by Church in Ocean Park. Full story here: http://change-links.org/urgent-call-to-resist-nazi-harrassment-in-santa-monica/ https://www.facebook.com/committeeforracialjustice

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

“Can Barriers to Peace in Israel-Palestine Be Surmounted?” 7p, Culver-Palms United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 4464 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230.Parking in large lot behind church. Donation of $10/$5 students (no one turned away). Soft drinks will be served. The question now is whether the two-state solution has become moot, and if so, how will the combined populations of Jews and Arab Palestinians in “greater Israel” accommodate themselves to the de facto one-state solution that looms? The Markaz, LA Jews for Peace and the United Methodists’ Holy Land Task Force present “Can Barriers to be in Israel-Palestine Be Surmounted” with Uri Talil and Monir Deeb, moderated by Reverend Sandy Olewine. http://www.themarkaz.org/can_barriers_to_peace_be_surmounted

Mon 11

Inglewood for Kisha and Marquintan, time TBA. Launch event for petition to get DA Jackie Lacey to prosecute the 5 officers who killed Kisha and Marquintan in Feb. 2016. This is a serious case of police violence that’s being covered up as Inglewood rapidly gentrifies. Contact Michele Dumont dumontmichele44@gmail.com.

Documental Films & Live Music, 4p, Unurban Cafe, 3301 Pico, Santa Monica. http://www.laughtears.com/freeJazzJubilee.html (music, 4:30 p, avant garde films, 5-7:30p)

Tue 12

Court Support for General Jeff Page, 8:30a, Criminal Courthouse, 210 W. Temple St., Dept. 56. General Jeff is facing trial for two events at Police Commission Meetings. Usually trials begin around 9 am and go to noon, then start again at 1:30-4:30 pm. If you can’t come the whole day, come for any part. Contact Michele Dumont at dumontmichele44@gmail.com

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition Community Meeting – FBI Surveillance of Students, 6p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St., LA 90021. X-St Gladys. stoplapdspying@gmail.com

Wed 13

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, El Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd wed. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana PD and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are NOT welcomed.

Change Links monthly planning meeting, 7:30p. 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230. Dial 22 for entry. changelinks2@gmail.com.

Thu 14

Health & Wellness Fair, 55 +, 12:30-2:30p, Valley Plaza Rec Center, 12240 Archwood St., N Hollywood 91606. Free. Health screenings, including glucose and blood pressure, “Meet the Doctor” for general medical questions. Fitness demonstrations, community programs and services. Meet National Senior Games athlete Hiro Moriyasu. 213-485-8744.

Mike Pence LA Fundraiser Protest Rally, 4p, Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, 90210. VP Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) are hosting a series of fundraisers in CA. Pence and McCarthy will headline a reception and dinner in Beverly Hills on Sept. 14. https://www.facebook.com/events/114435062539433/ https://www.facebook.com/TheResistanceNorthridge/

“Your Money Or Your Life: Insurance Is Not Health Care,” Healthcare for All-LA Chapter, 7:30-9:45p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230 Advocating, activating, and agitating for SB562 http://www.healthycaliforniaact.org. READ the Bill and the Financial Analysis online. mcruised@aol.com. The HCA-LA mission is to educate, activate and encourage people to participate in advocating for just, equitable, accessible, comprehensive, affordable, and quality healthcare in a publicly financed universal single-payer system. http://www.healthcareforall.org.

RACE & SPACE IN LOS ANGELES VIII, 8p, $5, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St. 8th installment of series on the topic of race and space in LA features 16mm films from the archives of The Southern California Library including Black Panther, aka Off The Pig, “a compelling document of the Black Panther Party leadership in 1967.” (Third World Newsreel) As an added bonus, we’ll screen Repression, a 1969 (never completed) film about the Black Panthers by Dennis Hicks and Los Angeles Newsreel, newly scanned by Dino Everett, USC’s Hugh M. Hefner Moving Image Archives. FREE! 213-484-8846 http://echoparkfilmcenter.org

Fri 15

Lunch with League: The OC Snitch Scandal with Norberto Santana Jr. 12n, @ Marie Callender’s, 31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano. Santana is publisher of Voice of OC, award-winning investigative reporter. He has focused on local governments across Southern California. https://gallery.mailchimp.com/20fa4677a82404818e7473769/files/1b0a50d2-6baa-4ad2-ad4c-dbfd85e575f3/2017_9_15_Marie_Callendars1.pdf, including instructions on menu order and RSVP. This event is open to League members and the general public. RSVP by calling/emailing Barb Wood. at 208-284-9167 or email at barbjsocal@gmail.com. Respond by Sept. 11 with menu choice. $20 for lunch, $5 for speaker only. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Sep15lwl

Justice on Trial Film Festival, Sep 15-17, Loyola Marymount University, 1 LMU Drive, Westchester. http://justiceontrialfilmfestival.net/ Hosted by Susan Burton of All of Us or None & A New Way of Life.

International League of Peoples’ Struggle, 7p, location TBA. Our SoCal delegates to the August 2017 ILPS & Int’l Women’s Alliance conference in Toronto will report back. https://www.facebook.com/ilpssocal

Sat 16

Hispanic Heritage Month, 10a-12n, Pico Branch Library, 2201 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica 90405. 310-458-8684 Join us for music, games and crafts, folkloric dances, play Loteria, and much more!

Equality California’s Equality Awards, 6p, JW Marriott LA Live, 900 W Olympic, LA 90015. Join Sandra Fluke at Equality California’s Equality Awards to honor champions of LGBTQIA+ rights and to support EqCA’s vital work. Use Sandra’s name in the ‘Referred By’ box when you buy your tickets: http://ow.ly/a8hy30eh2YH

Movies in the Park – Sing, 7p, Jamie Beth Slaven Park, 7965 Whitsett Ave. N Hollywood. N Hollywood West Neighborhood Council, Councilmember Krekorian, NBCUniversal, and the Dept. of Recreation and Parks for a free screening of the hit movie Sing. Bring a picnic, blanket, free popcorn, water and film.

Sun 17

Claremont United Church of Christ is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of being an Open and Affirming (ONA) congregation. 8:15am service – 9am Education Forum – 10am Service – 11am Lunch, Speaker, Entertainment. Claremont United Church of Christ, 233 Harrison Ave, Claremont 91711

ABCF Running Down The Walls 2017, 10a-4p, Location Mission & Main, Lincoln Heights Park, ELA. 5K run / walk / jog / bike in support of Political Prisoners. https://www.facebook.com/events/1429725433733446/ http://www.abcf.net/rdtw/

Can Capitalism Survive The Great Recession? Re-Examining Marx’s Capital For Today, 6:00-8:00 p, Art Share, 801 E. 4th Pl (Arts District) LÁ. (Free parking in lot across street on Hewitt St. by Aztec calendar). First in a 7-part series, mtg. will address the causes of economic crises as developed in Marx’s law of the tendential fall in the rate of profit. Suggested reading: Marx’s Capital, Vol. III, Chs. 13-15. Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization: arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org http://www.internationalmarxisthumanist.org/

Mon 18

Author J. Jaye Gold speaking on “World Peace-Inner Peace; What’s the Connection?” 7p, Doheny Memorial Library, USC. Free. Philosopher and humorist deals with questions: Are human beings innately good? Can we rise above our current polarization? Q & A follows. From peradampress@gmail.com (see story, p. 8)

Tue 19

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition general meeting, 6p, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN): 838 E 6th St, LA 90021 (cross street Gladys) stoplapdspying@gmail.com

ADDED EVENT NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR:

Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, with Rev. William Barber, 7-9p, McCarty Memorial Christian Church, 4101 W Adams Blvd, LA 90018. Join co-Convenors Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis for a Mass Meeting for the Poor People’s Campaign.

Wed 20

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice, CA. Free. http://laughtears.com

Thu 21

Vietnamese Labor Delegation Visit, UCLA Labor Center, 5-7p, free. 675 S Park View St, LA 90057. Welcome the new President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Bui Van Cuong. LA union leaders have been promoting exchanges between US and Vietnamese unions for more than a decade. This tour by the President of the Vietnam labor movement to the AFL-CIO hq in DC and to LA represents a historic breakthrough in building labor solidarity between Vietnamese and US workers. https://www.facebook.com/events/125109544775755/

Fri 22

Film: Copwatch, 8p, $5, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St., LA. Copwatch is the true story of We Copwatch, whose mission is to film police activity as a non-violent form of protest and deterrent to police brutality. Director Camilla Hall profiles several We Copwatch members, including Kevin Moore, who filmed the arrest of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, and Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed Eric Garner’s fatal Staten Island arrest. Orta is the only person involved who’s been jailed. Hall crafts an incredibly timely profile of citizen-journalist-activists who seek to disrupt the challenge of police violence. 213-484-8846 http://echoparkfilmcenter.org

Sat 23

Rally to Rename Plummer Auditorium: KKK out of Fullerton, 9a, Louis E Plummer Auditorium, 201 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton 92832. OC was a Klan stronghold in the 1920s. Louis Plummer was a member of the KKK in Fullerton. The Plummer Auditorium sits adjacent to the campus of Fullerton High School and serves as a venue for school functions and for the performing arts. Such an important building must not continue to bear the name of a white supremacist KKK member. https://www.facebook.com/events/1511198462265725

Los Angeles Green Festival Expo, 10a-5p, 1933 S Broadway, LA 90007. In our 7th year in LA, we offer something for everyone who is interested in living a more sustainable and healthier life. http://www.greenfestivals.org Booth slots available! 828-333-9403 Ext 300. https://facebook.com/events/231139457334327 https://risestronger.org/events/los-angeles-green-festival-expo

Better Together, a March for Solidarity, 11a-2p, Pershing Square, 532 S Olive St, LA 90013. Hate, racism, sexism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and anti-LGBTQIA rhetoric is not acceptable. We must bring people together in solidarity against all forms of discrimination. Everyone is welcome as long as they are respectful! bettertogethermarch@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/events/1057120821055009/

AWARE Claremont Saturday Dialogue, 11a-2p, RSVP for location. Monthly gathering of white anti-racists who want to discuss issues of identity, community, privilege and racism in our lives to strengthen our practice as anti-racists in alliances, relationships, and interactions with people of color. RSVP to Christine at ClaremontDialogue@gmail.com.

Pleasure As Resistance: Sexual Self Care & Social Justice Workshop, 11a-2p, EVERYBODY, 1845 N San Fernando Rd, LA 90065. Many of us are fighting hard against oppression, trying to heal and change the world through our jobs, our art, and various styles of activism. We must take care of ourselves too and it is easy to leave our bodies and especially our sexualities out of the self care equation. Open to everyone, especially POC, queer, trans*, non-binary, gender non-conforming and sexual non-conforming folks. Free; donations welcome. Seating is limited so register to reserve your spot at http://sxsj2017.eventbrite.com https://www.facebook.com/events/957796451029977/

Protect Our Earth March, 4-7p, Placita Olvera, 845 N Alameda St, LA 90012. Pipelines, refineries, fracking and urban drilling must stop! Stand in solidarity with struggles in LA and across the country! https://www.facebook.com/events/110008463003491/ https://www.facebook.com/MarchAndRallyLA/

Mass Incarceration and the Rise of Authoritarian Capitalism, 7-9:30p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230. What is the Prison Industrial Complex in the U.S. and how does it affect African Americans, Latinxs and the labor movement as a whole? Who are the political prisoners in the Middle East today and how are they challenging authoritarianism, imperialism, war, and religious fundamentalism? Why is authoritarian capitalism on the rise globally today? Panel of five presenters. Parking is available in the parking lot behind the venue. https://www.facebook.com/events/573374359453141/ https://www.facebook.com/CPRSJ/

Sun 24

Film the Police: Training, 1p-3p, LA Worker’s Center, 1251 S. St. Andrew’s Pl, LA 90019. Pete White, Exec Dir of the LA Community Action Network will provide WP4BL members with their “cop watch” training. In interactive workshop, learn the “do’s and don’t’s” of filming police interactions with community, know your rights, engage in role plays and Q & A. RSVP: dahlia.ferlito@gmail.com

Converging Storms Action Network study group, see Ongoing Events for details.

Anti-Fascism Rally, 2p, Main Beach (Laguna Beach). Sponsored by Democratic Socialists of America – OC to counter the fascists’ final attempt at their America First rally! 2500 of us showed them in Aug. that OC would not stand for their racism, hate, and violence, and that we stood together with love and solidarity. Details still being worked out, but save the date, and start making signs. http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Sep24dsa

An Evening of Music Films with Mark Cantor, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice, CA. Free. Exemplary cinema historian Cantor screens jazz, blues, folk music, Western Swing and just plain “pop” films drawn from his extensive Celluloid Improvisations Music Film Archive. These ULTRA RARE clips cannot seen on YouTube, or found on commercial DVDs. Featured on screen, in a full two hours of music on film, are such artists as Ella Fitzgerald, Dakota Staton, Merle Travis, The Robins, Art Pepper, Roy Milton, Josh White, Spade Cooley, T-Bone Walker, Ornette Coleman and many others. https://www.facebook.com/events/137645130129113/

Mon 25

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica. Politics, art, culture discussion; free.

ADDED ITEM NOT IN PRINT CALENDAR

Harvey Wasserman, anti-nuclear activist, author and host of the ‘Solartopia’ radio show, speaks at the Activist Support Circle, 6-8:00p, free. UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405. Free parking across street in bank lot. https://www.facebook.com/ActivistSupportCircle, 310-399-1000

Tue 26

Ninth Judicial Circuit Historical Society Gala, 5:30-8:30p, City Club, 555 S. Flower St, LA. Honor the mission of the NJCHS and celebrate the heroes of the Japanese American Incarceration on its 75th Anniversary, with Judges Tashima and Patel and with a sneak peak of the film “Go for Broke,” about the Japanese Americans who served in the 100/442nd Infantry in WWII. https://www.facebook.com/events/1677042729271020/ https://www.facebook.com/9thCirHistoricalSociety/

Wed 27

Heart of LA Democratic Club Meeting, 7-9p, Location TBA. Join Sandra Fluke for an update on the important bills in the California’s State Legislature, and the best ways to advocate effectively. Subscribe to their email address for updates: http://www.heartladems.org/emaillist.html

Chasing Coral—film and panel, 7 p, (Please arrive by 6:40 to guarantee you get a seat) Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 90403. Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. Chasing Coral took more than three years to shoot, and is the result of 500+ hours underwater, submissions of footage from volunteers from 30 countries. A Panel discussion featuring experts in the field will follow the screening.

Thu 28

Echo Park Film Center VIDEO CONSORTIUM, 8p, $5, 1200 N. Alvarado St., LA. The Video Consortium is a 501(c)3-registered creative community that unifies hundreds of video journalists and nonfiction filmmakers across the globe. Please join us for a night of non-fiction shorts and filmmaker Q&As! 213-484-8846 http://echoparkfilmcenter.org

Fri 29

Expungement Clinic, Hosted by Live Free ICUC, 6-8p; Sep 30, 9a-5p. Quaker House, 4063 Mission Inn Av, Riverside 92506. Don’t let a criminal record prevent you from gaining employment. Join us for a free informational session and workshop! Bring your case information to begin the process of cleaning up your record. Light refreshments will be provided Friday night, and lunch will be provided on Saturday. Provided by Arise 2 Destiny. https://www.facebook.com/events/410669339328363/ http://www.facebook.com/livefreeicuc/ Second Chances Alliance weekly meetings Mondays at 6pm.

Sat 30

Expungement Clinic, 9a-5p. See Sep 29 for details.

Student’s March LA, 10a-1p, 532 South Olive Street, LA 90013. Education Is A Right. Demonstrations to call for an end to student debt, and a national free tuition for all program. http://studentsmarch.info/ https://www.facebook.com/events/255065304959506/

Eagle Rock 24 hour Peace Vigil, September 30 – October 1, 2017, 2p Sat to 2p Sun. SW corner of Colorado Blvd. and Eagle Rock Blvd., in front of Shell station. Saturdays 4-6p, since 2002! Keep updated, in case event is postponed: https://www.facebook.com/PeaceVigil500/ NELARad@sbcglobal.net http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/board/3/community https://www.facebook.com/events/1200519183387346/

WP4BL Direct Action Training, 2-5p, LA Workers Center, 1251 S. St. Andrews Pl. LA 90019. This interactive training will include an overview of direct action and civil disobedience, Q & A, action planning, de-escalation, space holding tactics, action role plays with a focus on different roles. Facilitated by Garik Ruiz who provides direct action training to various groups locally, nationally and internationally. $5 donation for space and remaining will be donated to the facilitator. Park on the street, limited stacked parking in the back. RSVP to dahlia.ferlito@gmail.com

Film Screening and Discussion—Hidden Histories: The Story and Legacy of Japanese American WWII Incarceration, 2p, Japanese American National Museum, 100 North Central Ave, LA 90012. Hidden Histories is a touring program of five short narrative films about the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans; four of those films will be screened for this event. Discussion with the filmmakers to follow. Included with museum admission. info: http://www.janm.org/events/2017/09/ RSVP: https://9644p.blackbaudhosting.com/9644p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=2a738fd9-922c-40e5-8e72-cd1d6069c13a