Recall D.A. Jackie Lacey, Fire LAPD Chief Charlie Beck

Ezell Ford’s mom Tritobia Ford, the mother of Ezell Ford, speaks at a press conference Jan. 24 after District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that no charges would be filed against the two officers who killed her son.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – An activist organization announced plans to launch a recall campaign against Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey Jan. 25, one day after Lacey announced her office would not be filing charges against two Los Angeles police officers in the 2014 shooting death of a mentally challenged man.

“Lacey has betrayed the trust of our community and has essentially been useless in terms of protecting our citizens from police murder and abuse,” said Rev. K.W. Tulloss, the CEO of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Action Network, a group led by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“Ezell Ford was killed while walking home minding his own business. Lacey continues to be a tool of white supremacy and works in partnership with police as they continue to kill and abuse African Americans and Latinos across the city, with no fear or concern about being criminally prosecuted by Lacey. This recall effort will not be easy. But Lacey must go,” Tulloss said.

Lacey, who was elected without opposition to a second term as district attorney last June, announced Jan. 24 that officers Sharlton Wampler and Antonio Villegas acted lawfully in self-defense and in defense of others when they shot Ford, 25, on Aug. 11, 2014.