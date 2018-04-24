Primero de Mayo – May 1 – International Workers Day

Celebrate International Workers Day (note: Spanish translation follows)

by the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW)

In 1886, the American Federation of Labor adopted a resolution that a full workday would be no more than 8 hours, in response to agitation by socialists, communists and anarchists. General strikes for this demand sprung up across the country. In Chicago, the center of the 8-hour movement, 400,000 striking workers with banners in many languages brought the city to a standstill on May 1. That day, thousands of employees from the McCormick Harvester Co. met in front of the factory to rally. Two days later, 6,000 lumber-shovers assembled nearby, and 500 McCormick workers joined them.

Anarchist August Spies addressed them, at the request of the Center Labor Union. He said that the strikers should remain strong and stick together. Around this time, the scabs were leaving their shifts at the McCormick plant. The strikers walked over to the plant and forced the scabs back inside the factory. Suddenly 200 policemen appeared and, without warning, brutally attacked the crowd with guns and batons. One worker was killed and many more were injured.

August Spies went that night to the anarchist paper Arbeiter Zeitung (Workers’ Press). He published an article calling for another rally the following evening. The protest the next night in Haymarket Square was peaceful. Spies, along with two other anarchists active in the labor movement, spoke to the gathered crowds. The mayor of Chicago was present, and concluded that the group was peaceful. He asked the police captain to take his officers back to the station since they were not needed. Around 10 PM, only 200 workers were lingering in the square, drenched in the pouring rain.

The captain led 180 officers into the square, ordering the stragglers to disperse. The speaker protested, “we are peaceable”. Suddenly, a bomb went off within the ranks of the policemen. Seven were killed and 70 others injured. The police (who had been armed with weapons purchased for them by industrialists) opened fire. It has never been determined how many workers were killed by police bullets.

In the following days, the police swept through Chicago, raiding homes, union halls, meeting rooms, and printing presses. The media and Church called for revenge, declaring communists and anarchists the culprits for the bombing. The State’s Attorney said ‘raid first and then determine the law.’ All known communists and anarchists were apprehended as well as many people having nothing to do with socialism.

Eventually Spies, the two other speakers that evening and five other anarchists were accused of the crime. The “Haymarket Eight” were given a joke of a trial. The jury consisted of cops and civilian police employees. No evidence was given that the eight were connected to the bomb or even approved such an action. Only three of the eight had been in the square that evening and one had even brought his small children to the protest. The mayor even said in his testimony that the speeches given that evening “were tame.” The prosecutor’s closing argument stated that the principles of the accused were on trial, that they were just as guilty as their followers, and that they must be convicted to preserve the social order of the US. The authorities were convinced their conviction would destroy the movement for the 8-hour workday. The Haymarket Eight were convicted and sentenced to death.

There was a massive international campaign against the convictions and sentences, during which May 1 was proclaimed as International Workers Day in their honor. One took his own life first. Four were hung on November 11, 1887. 600,000 people attended their funeral. In 1893, the governor of Illinois set the remaining three free and pardoned them. He said the Haymarket Eight were victims of “hysteria, a packed jury, and a biased judge”, making clear his belief in their innocence.

Where are we today, 132 years later? Has anything changed? Any substantial improvements in society were made by millions of people standing together against our bosses and rulers. Nothing has been given to us: we have taken it. Only by fighting together can we abolish our oppression and exploitation and create a truly free society. Celebrate worker’s struggles on May Day!

En 1886, la Federación Estadounidense del Trabajo adoptó una resolución según la cual un día completo de trabajo no sería más de 8 horas, en respuesta a la agitación de socialistas, comunistas y anarquistas. Las huelgas generales para esta demanda surgieron en todo el país. En Chicago, el centro del movimiento de 8 horas, 400,000 trabajadores en huelga con pancartas en varios idiomas cerró la ciudad el 1 de mayo. Ese día, miles de empleados de McCormick Harvester Co. se reunieron frente a la fábrica para reunirse. Dos días después, 6.000 madereros se reunieron, y 500 trabajadores de McCormick se unieron a ellos.

El anarquista August Spies se dirigió a ellos, a petición del Centro de Sindicatos. Dijo que los huelguistas deberían mantenerse fuertes y unidos. Alrededor de este tiempo, las rompehuelgas (“scabs”) estaban dejando sus turnos en la planta de McCormick. Los huelguistas caminaron hacia la planta y obligaron a las rompehuelgas a regresar a la fábrica. De repente, aparecieron 200 policías y, sin previo aviso, atacaron brutalmente a la multitud con pistolas y porras. Un trabajador murió y muchos más resultaron heridos.

August Spies fue esa noche al periódico anarquista Arbeiter Zeitung (Prensa de Obreros). Publicó un artículo llamando a otro mitin la noche siguiente. La protesta de la noche siguiente en Haymarket Square fue pacífica. Spies, junto con otros dos anarquistas activos en el movimiento obrero, hablaron a las multitudes reunidas. El alcalde de Chicago estuvo presente y concluyó que el grupo era pacífico. Le pidió al capitán de la policía que llevara a sus oficiales a la estación, ya que no eran necesarios. Alrededor de las 10 PM, solo 200 trabajadores permanecían en la plaza, empapados por la lluvia torrencial.

El capitán llevó a 180 policias a la plaza y ordenó a los rezagados que se dispersaran. El orador protestó, “somos pacíficos.” De repente, una bomba explotó dentro de las filas de los policías. Siete fueron asesinados y otros 70 heridos. La policía (que había sido armada con armas compradas por los industriales) abrió fuego. Nunca se ha determinado cuántos trabajadores fueron asesinados por balas de la policía.

En los días siguientes, la policía barrió Chicago, asaltando casas, salas de unión, salas de reuniones e imprentas. Los medios de comunicación y la Iglesia pidieron venganza, declarando a los comunistas y anarquistas como los culpables del bombardeo. El Fiscal del Estado dijo ‘primero saquea y luego determina la ley’. Todos los comunistas y anarquistas conocidos fueron detenidos, así como muchas personas que no tienen nada que ver con el socialismo.

Eventualmente Spies, los otros dos oradores y otros cinco anarquistas fueron acusados ??del crimen. Los “Ocho de Haymarket” recibieron una broma de justicia. El jurado consistió en policías y empleados de la policía civil. No se dieron pruebas de que los ocho estuvieran conectados a la bomba o incluso habían aprobado tal acción. Solo tres de los ocho habían estado en la plaza esa noche y uno incluso había llevado a sus hijos pequeños a la protesta. El alcalde dijo en su testimonio que los discursos pronunciados esa noche “fueron dóciles.” El argumento final del fiscal afirmó que los principios del acusado estaban siendo juzgados, que eran tan culpables como sus seguidores, y que tienen que ser condenados para preservar el orden social de los Estados Unidos. Las autoridades estaban convencidas de que su condena destruiría el movimiento por la jornada laboral de 8 horas. Los Ocho de Haymarket fueron condenados y sentenciados a muerte.

Hubo una campaña internacional masiva contra las condenas y sentencias, durante la cual el 1 de mayo se proclamó como el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores en su honor. Uno se quitó la vida primero. Cuatro fueron ahorcados el 11 de noviembre de 1887. 600,000 personas asistieron a su funeral. En 1893, el gobernador de Illinois liberó a los tres restantes y los indultó. Dijo que los Ocho de Haymarket fueron víctimas de “histeria, un jurado repleto y un juez no imparcial”, dejando en claro su creencia en su inocencia.

¿Dónde estamos hoy, 132 años después? ¿Ha cambiado algo? Cualquier mejora sustancial en la sociedad fue hecha por millones de personas parandos juntos contra nuestros jefes y gobernantes. Nada nos ha sido dado: lo hemos tomado. Solo peleando juntos podremos abolir nuestra opresión y explotación y crear una sociedad verdaderamente libre. ¡Celebra las luchas de los trabajadores en el Primero de Mayo!