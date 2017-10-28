Poetry Corner: Finding Peace and Sharing

Finding Peace and Sharing

by Lydia Ponce

Good Morning

So much to pray about …

going to the beach …

have a sweet day

wherever you are &

whatever you do

You are love.

I pray to

– end hate

– end wars

– end hunger

– quench thirst

– find peace…

It all begins within, first.

Prayers to end self loathing,

inner war and battle,

feed a hunger for a creative healthy outlet,

quench a thirst that only you know what that is exactly …

finding peace and sharing…

Beach bound.

Lydia Ponce is a water protector, indigenous activist with Idle No More Venice and has struggled to free Leonard Peltier with the American Indian Movement southern CA chapter.