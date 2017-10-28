Poetry Corner: Finding Peace and Sharing

Finding Peace and Sharing
by Lydia Ponce
Good Morning
So much to pray about …
going to the beach …
have a sweet day
wherever you are &
whatever you do
You are love.
I pray to
– end hate
– end wars
– end hunger
– quench thirst
– find peace…
It all begins within, first.
Prayers to end self loathing,
inner war and battle,
feed a hunger for a creative healthy outlet,
quench a thirst that only you know what that is exactly …
finding peace and sharing…
Beach bound.
Lydia Ponce is a water protector, indigenous activist with Idle No More Venice and has struggled to free Leonard Peltier with the American Indian Movement southern CA chapter.