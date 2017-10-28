Poetry Corner: Finding Peace and Sharing

Finding Peace and Sharing

by Lydia Ponce

 

Good Morning

So much to pray about …

going to the beach …

have a sweet day

wherever you are &

whatever you do

You are love.

I pray to

– end hate

– end wars

– end hunger

– quench thirst

– find peace…

It all begins within, first.

Prayers to end self loathing,

inner war and battle,

feed a hunger for a creative healthy outlet,

quench a thirst that only you know what that is exactly …

finding peace and sharing…

Beach bound.

 

Lydia Ponce is a water protector, indigenous activist with Idle No More Venice and has struggled to free Leonard Peltier with the American Indian Movement southern CA chapter.

If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader.

Content © Change-Links or the perspective writers, photographers and artists.