October 2017 Calendar of Events

Peace Vigils http://change-links.org/on-going-peace-vigils/

Every Sunday through December 31st: “HAMILTON” Health Care Justice Revolutionary Brigade for Single Payer! Healthy California & Health Care -LA Chapter SB562 Flyering.

WHERE: Pantages Theater in Hollywood. 6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

WHEN: Meet 3:30pm. We will flyer the matinee leaving at 3:45 until 4:30. Flyer again 6:00-7:00 pm for the next show.

ATTIRE: Colonial / Health Care theme. Wear RED: SB 562 shirt, Healthcare t-shirt or a red t-shirt. If long hair …wear in a ponytail in the mode of HAMILTON. This action will be repeated every Sunday. Contact ERIKA FERESTEN 1- 323- 687-9799. erika.feresten@gmail.com. Share this!

How to Read El Pato Pascual: Disney’s Latin America and Latin America’s Disney, a Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA exhibition of over 150 works by 48 Latin American artists who investigate and challenge nearly 100 years of cultural influence. Thru Jan. 14, 2018, Schindler House, 835 N Kings Road, W. Hollywood 90069 and Luckman Fine Arts Complex gallery, CSULA, 5151 State University Dr., LA 90032. Gallery is open Mon–Thurs and Sat, 12n–5p.

Along with 15 animators, musicians, and screenwriters, Walt Disney flew to South America as part of a US-government-directed effort to promote the “Good Neighbor” policy during World War II. In addition to The Three Caballeros, this trip produced propaganda films such as The Grain that Built a Hemisphere. The 1971 Chilean book by scholars Ariel Dorfman and Armand Mattelart, Para leer al Pato Donald (How to Read Donald Duck), formerly banned in Chile and threatened by legal action by Disney in the US, provides a structural analysis denouncing the ways in which Disneys were used to justify and promote US cultural imperialism. Curators Lerner and Ortiz-Torres intend to show that Disney, like any other cultural force in Latin America, has been reinterpreted, syncretized, and subverted by artists.

This is one of numerous exhibitions and presentations attracting international attention at more than 50 area museums as part of Pacific Standard Time-LA/LA (Latin America/Los Angeles) including a major ongoing “Radical Women” exhibit at the UCLA Hammer Museum through Dec. 15. More info: http://www.pacificstandardtime.org/en/exhibitions/ and https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2017/radical-women-latin-american-art-1960-1985/

CLUE (Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) cluejustice.org is training trainers in nonviolent Civil Disobedience. Contact grosco@cluejustice.org and erhea@cluejustice.org with name, phone, faith/denomination, congregation/community group, and your experience/interest.

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (La Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities-Los Angeles, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl and Parkview St, LA 90057, fruit and vegetable distribution

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA (Boyle Heights) 90033. Weekly free food & clothing distribution 4:30pm (but we’re there from 4-6 p). Engage the community, learn about grievances and how we can best address them, and provide legal services with help from LA Center for Community Law & Action (LACCLA). https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/2017/06/13/two-years-serving-the-people-of-los-angeles-in-building-community-power/

Mondays, October 16, 23 & 30 and November 6 & 13, Lessons of the Russian Revolution for 2017, 7-9 p, Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Bl, LA 90018. (wheelchair accessible). Donation: $10 entire series/$3 per session. Text available. Snacks at 6:30pm for a donation, mo one turned away. Study group explores Trotsky’s Lessons of October, a valuable resource for activists who want to determine how to go forward to make a revolution today. Freedom Socialist Party, 323-732-6416, fspla@earthlink.net, http://www.socialism.com or Facebook.com/fspla.

Tuesdays, 9:30a, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 100 W. 1st St (may have to enter from 2nd & Main), to speak out against racist police murders with impunity.

Tuesdays, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition stoplapdspying.org – see website for meeting locations and times. facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, LA CAN Legal Clinic, 6-7:30p, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Wednesdays, Planning for October 22 March to Stop Police Brutality and the Repression and Criminalization of a Generation. 7-8:30p 2515 West 7th St, LA 90057. We welcome any creative contributions such as poetry, music, spoken word, art etc. Please contact us and give us enough time to review, the sooner the better, thank you. As a coalition we welcome various perspectives around this issue to work towards healing, dignity and justice for all stolen lives.

Thursdays, 5:30 – 6:30 p, Follow Brad, Impeach Donny (SFV resistance) at Rep. Sherman’s office, 5000 Van Nuys Bl, Sherman Oaks, 91403. Gather in courtyard right before 5:30, head to corner at Van Nuys and Addison for visibility. facebook.com/sfvResistanceProtests/ We support the Congressman’s filing of articles of impeachment. These are peaceful protests. Join us! https://www.facebook.com/sfvResistanceProtests/

Oct. 2-8: October 6 is 16th anniv of the longest war in US history. Trump has announced an escalation of the war on Afghanistan. See the call by leading U.S. antiwar activists: http://notowar.net/no-to-war- call-to-action/ Endorse the Week of action: http://notowar.net/endorse-no-to-war-2017/

DACA Renewal Efforts: Legal Clinics (until Oct. 5) 145,000 whose current DACA work authorization expires by Mar 5, 2018 have to apply to renew by Oct 5 to not be at risk of deportation. If you qualify for renewal there are clinics that can help you. The calendar is organized by state. If you know of additional pro bono services or clinics e-mail Susie Haslett at Susie@fwd.us. https://www.informedimmigrant.com/daca-renewal-efforts-legal-clinics/ DACA renewal scholarship – Get $495 so you can renew your DACA on time. http://lc4daca.org/

Keep Space for Peace Week, October 7-14, Stop the Militarization of Space. “No Missile Defense. Close U.S. Bases Worldwide. No to NATO. Stop Drones Surveillance & Killing. End Privatization of Foreign/Military Policy. Convert the Military Industrial Complex. Deal with climate change and global poverty.” Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, PO Box 652, Brunswick, ME 04011. (207) 443-9502 http://www.space4peace.org http://space4peace.blogspot.com Locally Oct. 4.

Daughters of the Kush, Oct. 8-29, Fri./Sat.8p, Sun. 3p, Stella Adler Theatre, 6773 Hollywood Bl., LA 90028. Play “set on a mid-western college campus in 1963, we’re introduced to a Black sorority encouraging new pledges…until a request from a white coed challenges the concept of “sisterhood..” 213-908-5032 dramastage1@yahoo.com..

Oct. 13-14, 4th International Moving Forward Network Conference, Carson Community Center, 801 E Carson St, Carson 90745, Continental breakfast and box lunch. Free. Educational conf with data, insights and shared practices and strategies for communities impacted by ports, rail yards, intermodal facilities, distribution centers, trucking routes and other goods movement expansion activities. http://www.movingforwardnetwork.com/

The Great Wall of Los Angeles: Judith Baca’s Experimentations in Collaboration and Concrete, Sat, Oct 14 – Dec 16, Main Gallery, CSUN Art Galleries, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330. Free. Surveys the nearly fifty-year career of CSUN alumna Judith F. Baca, LA’s premiere muralist, educator, and community activist. It highlights the collaborative processes and aesthetic innovations central to Baca’s The Great Wall of Los Angeles (begun in 1976), a 2,754 foot-long mural that runs along the concrete wall of the Tujunga Flood Control Channel. Featuring recent works by Baca, including her 8 x 24 foot portable mural Uprising of the Mujeres (1979), and materials related to Baca’s most recent work, the expansion of The Great Wall. Reception: Oct. 14. http://www.csun.edu/mike-curb-arts-media-communication/art-galleries/events/great-wall-los-angeles-judith-f-baca%E2%80%99s

Oct. 14-20 LA Law Library Pro Bono Week – http://probonoweek.lalawlibrary.org/ free legal advice from attorneys. Sessions open to the public.

EPFC On the Air: KZUT 99.1 FM. Optical Track on air Tues 8–10p, archived at dublab.com; weekly show presented by members of Echo Park Film Center Co-­op, artists who collectively staff EPFC as volunteers.

Converging Storms 2017 workshop series, alt Sundays, 10:30a–2p, Student Conference Center (SC 212) Glendale Community College, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208. We encourage people to attend all sessions, but it’s possible to miss the first. Study Series Schedule: Oct 8: Impact of Fossil-Fuels; Oct 22: Problematics of Capitalism and Environment; Nov 5 Limits to Alternative Sources and Carriers of Energy

Continues into Dec. Systemic, historic class analysis will be integrated throughout. https://socialistparty-california.org/2017/08/26/converging-storms-2017-study-series-starts-august-27th/

LA Tenants’ Union:

To mobilize tenants in a city as diverse and geographically expansive as Los Angeles, L.A. Tenants Union is establishing local tenant unions. Locals link neighborhood struggles to movement for housing justice in LA.

Eastside – 2nd and 4th Thurs, 6:30-8:30p, Union de Vecinos, 346 S. Gless St, Boyle Heights 90033

Hollywood – 2nd and 4th Mon, 6:30-9p, 6500 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood 90028

Northeast – 2nd and 4th Wed, 7-9p, Avenue 50 Studio, 131 N Avenue 50, Highland Park 90042

SFV-Van Nuys – 1st and 3rd Thurs, 6:30-9p, 6262 Van Nuys Bl., Rm 2B Van Nuys 91401

Vermont/Beverly – 1st and 3rd Thurs, 6:30-9p, Eco Village, 117 Bimini Pl, #201, LA 90004

Westside – 1st and 3rd Wed, 7-8:30p, Oakwood Rec Center, 767 California Ave, Venice 90291

L.A. Tenants Union meetings are bilingual Spanish/English; times and locations subject to change. http://www.facebook.com/events/117135342315518/

Prop 47 Expungement clinics in LA County in 2017 http://istartonmonday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Prop47_ExpungementClinics_8.5x11_Flyer-AllRegion.pdf

Expungement clinics and Veterans Job Fairs: http://www.reentryworks.com/Events/BrowseCategories.aspx

Nov. 3-5, Left Coast Forum 2017: State Of The Struggle, La Trade Tech College. 400 W Washington Blvd, LA 90015. First 3-day Forum will focus on ways the populist uprisings—Occupy, Standing Rock, Black Lives Matter, Fight 4 Fifteen, Dreamers—can mold themselves into a lasting movement. Tickets $20-75. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/left-coast-forum-2017-state-of-the-struggle-tickets-37712459983

“Nov 4, Take To The Streets And Public Squares—not stopping—until our DEMAND is met: This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/ Pence Regime Must Go!” http://www.RefuseFascism.org

Nov 12-15: Hollywood’s only film festival dedicated to films about social change. Boomtown Brewery – Historic Arts District, DTLA. (no films listed yet) https://www.flicks4change.org/

Gathering for the Gathering: A Teach-in + Art Offering, 2P, Cornelius Projects, 1417 South Pacific Avenue, San Pedro, California 90731 Hosted by Many Winters Gathering of Elders and Cornelius Projects. Preparing for the Many Winters Gathering of Elders at Angels Gate Cultural Center, Oct 12-15.

March for Racial Justice, Black and indigenous-led community rally, Buckingham Rd at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Crenshaw District, L.A., 10a. To help with the march, email lamarch4racialjustice@gmail.com. To register for the LA March for Racial Justice text: m4rjla on 66866 Read the full mission and vision on the national March website: http://www.m4rj.com. https://risestronger.org/events/march-for-racial-justice-los-angeles-sister-march

SlutWalk LA Hosted by CODEPINK: Women For Peace, 10a, 1st & Hill, rally til 2p, Pershing Square, DTLA. As the war on women persists, CODEPINK will be marching for equality & empowerment at this year’s SlutWalk in downtown Los Angeles! We are rising together to fight sexual violence, rape culture, and slut- & body-shaming, and celebrate self-expression. This will be a safe space for all races, ethnicities, sexual expressions & gender identities. Be sure to dress up (or down!) in your best pink. Meet in front of the Biltmore Hotel at the corner of 5th & S. Grand, then head to Pershing Sq. http://www.codepink.org/slutwalk_la taylor@codepink.org

Puerto Rican Food Hurricane Relief Hosted by The Ricans Food, 10a-4p, Smorgasburg, Alameda & Bay St, LA 90021. We will be donating 10% of our gross sales that date, to support for Hurricane Maria damages in the Island. Please support and share with friends! We will be selling Beef Canoes and Vegan Canoes! No Mofongo Sunday. https://www.facebook.com/events/710101995853525/ http://www.facebook.com/Thericansfood/

Mariachis Y Trios Unidos Por Mexico Y Puerto Rico, Hosted by Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas Oficial, 1-10p,

Mariscos King Fish #2, 3077 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park 91706. Join us in solidarity with our beloved México and Puerto Rico. Mariachis and local groups will be donating their time in musical presentations to raise money for disaster aid. 100% of the money from raffle purchases and your donations will go directly to people in need and will be accounted for on video and with receipts. No third party organizations will be used that might use the money for other purposes. Space is limited so please plan to remain no more than 2 hours. Unable to attend? Make a donation through PayPal at jaranita2000@gmail.com or Venmo at @Pat-Fernandez. Or stop by and drop off your cash donation at the door.

Bake Sale and Bands to save arts educ in LA public schools, 1–4p, The Smell, 247 S. Main St. LA 9001. sponsors: Artists Political Action Network, Save Music in Chinatown, and Arts for LA. Karen Louis (Dep Dir, Arts for LA) and Martin Wong (Save Music in Chinatown) will talk about retaining arts programs in schools, then inaugural APAN bake sale, pop-funk performance by Money Mark (Beastie Boys, Sean Lennon) and arts & crafts postcard write-in to your rep to support funding for arts in schools. family-friendly: bring the kids! http://www.facebook.com/events/1549665148405145

DACA Renewal Clinic, 1-6p, Pasadena Community Job Center, 500 N Lake Ave, Pasadena. Is your DACA expiring between September 5 and March 5, 2018? We can help! Attorneys on site to help you renew! Free. Registration required: http://bit.ly/freeDACAclinic https://www.facebook.com/events/1951981508389105/

Medicare For All March, 2-5p, Vermont/Sunset station, 1500 N Vermont Av, LA 90027. We demand SB 562! We demand Medicare for All! We demand our elected officials support both! Single payer healthcare has become a litmus test for politicians! For-profit insurance is costing millions of lives and billions of dollars. Hosted by LA for Bernie Sanders and 4 others

Community Forum: Gentrification and Immigrant Rights, 3-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA. Panels: 1. Mariachi Rent strikers and other Tenant Union members that have won their fight against displacement and Gentrification. 2. Short class with LA Tenants Union, Union de Vecinos members about your rights as a tenant to stay and fight gentrification. 3. Meet activists and leaders from Eastside organizations fighting a grassroots campaign vs. gentrification/displacement. https://www.facebook.com/events/137151186903168/

Committee for Racial Justice rescheduled to Oct 8.

The Value Form & Commodity Fetishism, 6:15-8:00 p, Art Share, 801 E 4th Pl (Arts District), LÁ. (Free parking in lot across the street on Hewitt St. by the Aztec calendar.) Kevin Anderson, UCSB Prof, author of Marx at the Margins and Nick Takeyama, student activist will speak on value theory, commodity fetishism and dehumanization, and the alternative to capitalism in Marx’s Capital. West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org

Subversive Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque 681 Venice Blvd. Free. Political-Music films http://www.laughtears.com/documental_subversive.html

LA Tenants’ Union General Meeting, 7-9p, UTLA, 3303 Wilshire Bl., LA, 8th Floor Room 815. Access from the back entrance via Berendo St. Potluck. meetings are bilingual Spanish/English. http://www.facebook.com/events/117135342315518/

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library 4533 Admiralty Way, MdR. http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html

Fierce at Four Foot Two – Terra Jolé, 8 p, Last Bookstore, 453 S Spring St, LA 90013. Star and exec producer of Lifetime TV series Little Women: LA discusses new memoir Fierce at Four Foot Two. Get a behind the scenes look at Terra’s life and what it takes to make it as a little person in Hollywood. Limited seating. Lastbookstorela.com

Volunteer training for Many Winters Gathering of the Elders, 7:30-9p, Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro, CA NOT downtown LA. For details contact <gatheringofelders92@gmail.com>

Keep Space for Peace vigil, 3:45 pm to 4:45 p, Main Gate, Vandenberg AFB, 747 Nebraska Ave, Vandenberg AFB, CA 93437 (North of Lompoc, between Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo) Vigil at space warfare base for International Week of Protest to Stop the Militarization of Space. See On-going events. For info: Dennis Apel, 805-343-6322.

Court Support – Michael Boddie – LAPD Hands Off Michael!, has been switched to Friday Oct 6, 8:30-11:30a, Clara Shortridge Foltz Crim. Court, 210 W Temple, LA 90012 Meet on 13th Floor, Dept 117. Pack Courtroom for Michael’s Pre-Trial Hearing; Sign the Petition to Drop the Charges!; Help fund his legal defense. Keep Michael Boddie Free, with his children and in his neighborhood! End Police Harassment In The Crenshaw, Baldwin Hills, Leimert Park Village! http://www.facebook.com/events/119107978787751/ MLK Coalition of Greater LA, Youth Justice Coalition, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, Solidarity House of the South, Immigrant Youth Coalition, Socialist Party USA and the Friends of Michael Boddie.

Beach Curfew Public Hearing, 6pm Westminster Elementary School, 1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291. The City is processing a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for the Beach Curfew law. This law is used to criminalize unhoused people. LA has wrongly enforced it for many years. One key issue is that any substantial California beach closure – removing coastal access – requires a CDP.

Schools LA Students Deserve Citywide General Assembly, 4:15-6:30p, St. Marks Lutheran Church, 3651 S. Vermont Ave. [across from USC]. Join students, parents and teachers from school chapters all around Los Angeles! End random searches and policing in schools, win funding for Community Schools, and love and support undocumented / Black / Muslim / queer youth. lastudentsdeserve@gmail.com

Whittier Peace Free Film Night: Chasing Coral, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Ave, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs n-s 2 blocks e of Greenleaf. Walk thru 2nd gate n. of Wardman. Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. Divers, photographers and scientists set out on an ocean adventure to discover why. Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coal, 562-587-6270 562-233-8579 http://whittierpeace.org

Hammer Forum: Threats to Indigenous Peoples in Latin America Today, 7:30p. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, free. Indigenous peoples across Latin America face widespread annihilation from mega dams, mining, farming, deforestation, displacement, and genocide. Researcher Sarah Shenker of Survival International; culinary anthropologist Lois Ellen Frank, owner of Red Mesa Cuisine and consultant for the Cultural Conservancy; and anthropologist Mariana Ferreira discuss this crisis and highlight the interconnection of human populations across North and South America, and the impact on biodiversity and environmental protection. 310-443-7000, info@hammer.ucla.edu https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/10/threats-to-indigenous-peoples-in-latin-america-today/

EPFC Cinema–Open Screen, 8p, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Share your film with the feisty EPFC audience! New work, old work, works in progress, every genre, every style! Sign up for up to 10 min, one film per filmmaker. First come, first screened. DVD, Quicktime, VHS, mini­ DV, DV-­CAM, Super 8, Standard 8mm, 16mm. 213-484-8846 http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Michael Boddie’s preliminary hearing, 8:30a. 210 West Temple, LA. 8:30am. Dept 117. Michael Boddie – Targeted by LAPD IN March 2 SWAT Raid. NO to Gentrification to Prison Pipeline. Keep Black People in THEIR Community. https://www.facebook.com/events/119107978787751/permalink/119112522120630/ (see Thurs Oct 5 for original listing).

Prop 47 Application Workshop, 6-7:30p, Anne Shirrell’s Community Center, 1367 N. California St., San Bernardino, CA 92411. Everyone deserves a 2nd chance. Learn how you can reduce your non-violent felonies. Prop 47 required misdemeanor sentencing instead of felony for the following crimes: Shoplifting, Grand theft, Receiving stolen property, where the value did not exceed $950; Forgery, Fraud, Writing a bad check, where the value of the fraudulent check, draft or order does not exceed $950; Personal use of most illegal drugs. Info: darrell.frye@asm.ca.gov 909-381-3238

Paying The Price For Peace, 7p, Awareness Film Festival, LA Live Regal Cinema 14, 1000 W. Olympic Bl, LA 90015. The Story of S. Brian Wilson & Voices From The Peace Movement. Produced & Directed by Bo Boudart ~ Narrated by Peter Coyote ~ Associate Producer Frank Dorrel. Q&A after with Bo Boudart & Frank Dorrel. 310-838-8131 fdorrel@addictedtowar.com

http://www.awarenessfestival.org/events/paying-the-price-for-peace-the-story-of-s-brian-willson

Topanga Peace Alliance monthly film, “Heist”, about water grabs in California 7:15p, Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Cyn Bl, Topanga, 90290. 7:15 pm potluck before film; action oriented discussion after. http://topangapeacealliance.org

Movement School for Revolutionaries, 10a-5p, 10931 Acacia Parkway, Garden Grove. Welcome progressives, revolutionaries, and allies of the Green movement! Two revolutionary Green Party leaders on nation-wide tour. Donation $15; no one turned away. Speakers are Meleiza Figueroa, PhD Candidate UC Berkeley, Press Director for Stein/Baraka 2016 Presidential campaign, and Exec Producer of Green News Network; and David Cobb, Green Party Presidential Candidate in 2004 and Campaign mgr for Stein/Baraka 2016 Campaign. Day-long, custom-designed workshop for revolutionaries in radical & progressive movements who recognize the imperative to restructure society. Attendance limit: 60 people. Must RSVP! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movement-school-for-revolutionaries-orange-county-tickets-36978253953 http://ocprogressiveevents.info/cgi-bin/calendar.cgi?T#Oct07msr

March Against Extinction – 5th Annual March for Elephants, 11a-2p, La Brea Tar Pits, 5801 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90036, Demand an end to the Ivory trade and worldwide killing of Wildlife. Meet atTar Pits at 11a march to S. African Embassy (symbolic, Embassy is closed on weekend) then return for speakers and art for kids. (1.36 miles bring water). 11:00 a.m. 1-1:45p Rally for the Animals http://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-march-for-elephants-los-angeles-tickets-38218101370, wear red or white tops and black bottoms.

http://www.facebook.com/events/434889803536772/

AWARE-LA West Side Saturday dialogue, Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere-LA, 1-4 pm location TBA, Santa Monica. Drop-in dialogue for white people on dealing with white privilege, resisting white supremacy. This month deals with racist and anti-racist organizing on-line. awarela@gmail.com

Protest Against War and Racism, 2-5p, Pershing Sq, 5th and Olive. October 6, 2017, marks the 16th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan – the longest foreign war in U.S. history. Trump’s wars and threats against Korea, Venezuela coincides with more police killings of people of color, stepped up ICE raids and deportations, and a wave of white supremacists encouraged by Trump. This is a war at home – and the antiwar movement has a duty to respond as much as it does on any other issue! International Action Center 323 306-6240, socialjusticecenterla@gmail.com http://www.unacpeace.org http://www.facebook.com/events/116650822355779/

Gerry Fialka’s workshop, 2p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, free. “My Art Belongs to Venice” for http://othervenicefilmfestival.com/ …expand on Charlie Chaplin, Orson Welles, Andy Warhol, Agnes Varda, etc

Music & Performance: Voices of the Xtabay: A Tribute to Yma Sumac, 7:30p. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024, free. A genre-bending lineup of LA Latinx vocalists and musicians reimagine the songs of Peruvian singer and longtime LA resident Yma Sumac, whose vocal range was over five octaves. Inspired by the Hammer exhibition Radical Women, the evening features a band led by Alberto López of Jungle Fire backing performances by: Empress Of, Nite Jewel, Maria Elena Altany, Ceci Bastida, Dorian Wood, Carmina Escobar, and Francisca Valenzuela’ presented as part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/10/voices-of-the-xtabay-a-tribute-to-yma-sumac/

Unity Action Expo II, 11a-4p, UFCW Local 1167, 855 W, San Bernardino Ave, Bloomington, CA 92316 (near Fontana). Progressive Alliance Unity Expo represents broad coalition of activists and organizations and an opportunity for community members to join in at public events throughout the region. Our region of the Inland Empire faces tremendous change and conflict. Local progressive groups are organizing to make positive change now. http://www.iepaunityexpo.info http://www.facebook.com/ieprogressivealliance/ http://www.facebook.com/events/110966082918906/

No Muslim Ban Ever, 12-4 p, N Main St. & E 1st St.*, LA. We will not be silent against white supremacy and Islamophobia, stand up in solidarity for all our communities in the face of discriminatory policies. Please join us for a march and rally to uplift the voices of those most impacted. Oct 10, Supreme Court hears arguments in the Muslim Ban case. The 4th and 9th Circuit Courts ruled the ban unconstitutional. This will set a major legal, political, and moral precedent for all communities. Arab, African, Muslim, and Middle Eastern communities are organized, and our allies have our backs. Sign up here if your organization interested in sponsoring the event: https://form.jotformpro.com/72614560908964 *More info on speakers, route, safety, messaging, and sponsors in the coming days: http://www.nomuslimbanever.com

ACLU SFV: On The March: Hate In The Trump Era, 12:30-3:30p, SFV Arts & Cultural Center: 18312 Oxnard St., Tarzana. Jim Lafferty, Exec Dir, National Lawyers Guild LA; Peter Eliasberg, Chief Counsel/Manheim Family attorney for First Amendment Rightsn ACLU So Cal; Eric Kingsley, Attorney and past Regional Board Chair of ADL, Pacific Southwest Regional Board. http://www.facebook.com/events/123447318400154/ RSVP: https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action/9797 https://hateinthetrumpera-aclusocalsfv.eventbrite.com

Surviving Peace, 2 p, at The Other Venice Film Festival, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Film challenges the viability of either a two-state or one-state solution for Israel & Palestine and offers a new way forward. Info: http://survivingpeace.com (see ad this issue)

Medicare for All leafletting outside “Hamilton” performances (see Ongoing Activities)

Current Affairs Book Club: The New Jim Crow, 4-5p, Cellar Door Books, 5225 Canyon Crest Dr Ste 30A, Riverside 92507. Once in a great while a book comes along that changes the way we see the world and helps to fuel a nationwide social movement. The New Jim Crow is such a book. http://www.cellardoorbookstore.com/ http://www.facebook.com/events/129413287697234/

Committee for Racial Justice presents: What’s Going On? 6-8:30p (potluck 6p) Virginia Ave Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Av., Santa Monica 90404. Free. CRJ vision for equitable schools will be presented and campaign for equity will be launched by Black parents. There will also be an examination of what elements in recent history have contributed to the polarization of US culture. In the face of rdisruptions by alt right groups, CRJ is definitely “going on.” Organizers are grateful for the hundreds who came out to support CRJ on Sept. 10. Monthly series sponsored by CRJ, co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and Church in Ocean Park. Info: 310-422-5431.

Documental films and music, 4p-7:30p at Unurban 3301 Pico, Santa Monica, 90405. Free. http://www.laughtears.com/documental.html

What Does Treason Look Like? A Zócalo/KCRW “Critical Thinking with Warren Olney” Event, 7:30p. National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Av. LA 90012. From Benedict Arnold to the McCarthy hearings to Edward Snowden, the US public and political system have wrestled with the meaning of treason. The Founding Fathers were considered traitors by the British Crown, and the newly formed US struggled with how to treat Americans who sided with King George III during the Revolution. What does it mean today to betray one’s country? UCLA legal scholar Eugene Volokh, UC Davis legal scholar Carlton F.W. Larson, and Yale Law School Assoc Dean, former FBI counterintelligence special agent Asha Rangappa sit down with Warren Olney at Zócalo to consider acts—and accusations—of national betrayal.? http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/

Democratic Club of the Conejo Valley Meeting with Sandra Fluke, 6:30-8:30p, North Ranch Center, 1400 N Westlake Blvd, Westlake Village 91362. Join Sandra Fluke for a discussion on what’s at stake for women in the Trump era, and how to take action. info: http://conejodemocrats.weebly.com

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, El Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) You are invited to come participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. Every 2nd wed. of the month. Professional childcare provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana PD and Immigration and Customs Enforcement NOT welcomed. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

Zocalo: Are College Campuses Rewriting the Rules of Sex in America? with Vanessa Grigoriadis, 7:30p. National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Av, LA 90012. US college campuses have become crucial testing grounds—and, at times, battlegrounds—as the country grapples with rapidly changing mores of sexual behavior and expression. Vanessa Grigoriadis, contributing editor at NY Times Magazine and author of Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus, explores how ideas about sexuality, as well as the written and unwritten rules, are being redrafted at institutions of higher learning. RSVP: http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/college-campuses-rewriting-rules-sex-america/

Many Winters Gathering of Elders, Hosted by Many Winters Gathering of Elders and Red Earth Defense, 10 a-7p, Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S Gaffey St, San Pedro, California 90731. The Gathering of Elders Committee is excited to announce the revival of the annual Many Winters Gathering of the Elders this year taking place October 12th-15th, 2017. We will be hosting and welcoming Indigenous Elder’s from across Turtle Island to Tongva Territory in order for them to share their traditional teachings and medicine. Announcements will be posted here and in our new page “Many Winters Gathering of Elders”. If you’re interested in volunteering or assisting with fundraising efforts please contact us. GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-bring-the-elders-together Email: GatheringofElders92@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/events/833270616827951/ See the lead article in this month’s issue of Change Links for more information.

Ojoboca: A Bright Darkness, 8p, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. EPFC welcomes Anja Dornieden and Juan David González Monroy from Berlin, Germany. Since 2010 they have been working together under the moniker Ojoboca. Recent work stemming from their practice of Horrorism, a simulated method of inner and outer transformation. Supported by Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Healthcare for All – Los Angeles Chapter Meeting, 7:30-9:45p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City 90230. Agenda TBA- Contact mcruised@aol.com after October 1. All Welcome!

Are Housing Prices Destroying the California Dream? A Zócalo/AARP Event, Moderated by Dave Lesher, CEO and editor of CALMatters, 7:30p. National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N. Central Av, LA 90012. Housing never has been more valuable than in CA today—the average CA home is worth nearly a half-million dollars, more than two-and-a-half times the national average. But what are the hidden costs of this over-the-top home equity to California, its economy, and the aspirations of longtime residents as well as newcomers? CA Senate Pres pro Tem Kevin de León, AARP ?housing expert ?Rodney ?Harrell, Housing California ED Lisa Hershey, and UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs Dean Gary Segura examine how our state’s housing market boom both enables and endangers the California dream. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/housing-prices-destroying-california-dream/

Many Winters Gathering of Elders, see Oct 12

Surviving Peace, the film that challenges the viability of either a two-state or one-state solution

for Israel & Palestine and offers a new way forward, opens for a run at Laemmle Royal in WLA, Town Center 5 in Encino, Playhouse 7 in Pasadena; also Claremont, Santa Ana, Santa Barbara, San Francisco & NYC. info: http://survivingpeace.com (see ad this issue)

Film & Discussion: Inequality For All, 7p, Barbara & Art Culver Center Of Arts, 3834 Main St, Riverside, 92501. Documentary follows former Labor Secretary Robert Reich as he raises awareness of the country’s widening economic gap. Free Admission! No reservations needed. Seating is first come, first serve. http://www.facebook.com/events/284684335350500/ (repeats Sat).

Coming To The Table Santa Monica, 7-9p. Quaker Meeting House, 1440 Harvard St, SM. Parking available behind house. No fee but donations gladly accepted. 310-558-8144 Monthly meeting of anti-racism group

Many Winters Gathering of Elders, see oct 12

Film & Discussion: Inequality For All, 3p and 7p, Riverside. See Oct. 13 listing.

Judy Baca–Reception for The Great Wall of Los Angeles: Experiments in Collaboration and Concrete, 4-7 p, Main Gallery, CSUN Art Galleries, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge, California 91330. Baca’s “Great Wall of Los Angeles” depicts crucial moments in California, from its prehistory until the 1950s, and has recently been nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. She finished in 1981, having led a team of 400 people to create it; her latest project is to update it to include two more decades. See “On-going” at top of calendar.

MESS: Poet Doug Knott interview, 4p, Unurban, 3301 Pico Bl, Santa Monica 90405. Free. http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Courage Against Racism: Black Lives Matter Fundraiser, 7:30-9:30p, McCarty Memorial Christian Church, 4101 W Adams Blvd, LA 90018. This event is hosted by White People 4 Black Lives in conjunction with the McCarty Memorial Church, VigilantLOVE and Black Lives Matter LA. The event features readings from Voices of a People’s History of the US, a companion performance to historian Howard Zinn’s legendary book. The play includes selected testimonies—speeches, letters, poems, petitions, and manifestos—of people throughout US history who struggled against slavery, racism, war, and oppression.

Still Standing, 8 p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Documentary by Sierra May about a small community’s fight against Mendocino Redwood Company. The logging company is using chemicals to harvest the trees; poisoning the land, the people, and creating dead zones of highly flammable trees.

Many Winters Gathering of Elders, see Oct 12.

Raza Educators LÁ General Mtg, 10a, 2275 E Piru St, Compton. Open to all community members, teachers, parents, and anyone who cares about the future of students of color. http://www.facebook.com/events/271115220072173/

The BackBoners, 10a-1p Free, Santa Monica Farmers Market, Ocean Park & Main St – Suzy, Bill, Ginger, & Kahlil

Medicare for All leafletting outside “Hamilton” performances (see Ongoing Activities)

Creation of Surplus Value vs. the Creativity of Human Labor: Why Wage Labor Is Always Exploited, 6:15-8 p, Art Share, 801 E 4th Pl (Arts District), LÁ. (Free parking in lot across the street on Hewitt St. by the Aztec calendar.) Nathan Fisher, LA DSA organizer and Mansoor M., Iranian cultural worker, will speak on creative and conscious human labor; labor theory of value; labor power, surplus value, and variable capital in Marx’s Capital. Sponsored by West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization. arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org

Chapman Dialogue Series: Arturo Rodriguez, Chapman University Fowler School of Law, 1 University Dr, Orange 92866. 11:30a-1p. As president of the United Farm Workers of America, Rodriguez is continuing to build the union Cesar Chavez founded into a powerful voice for farm workers by increasing its membership and pushing historic legislation on immigration reform and worker rights. Rodriguez led negotiations with the nation’s major grower associations to fashion the agricultural provisions of the bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the US Senate in 2013. http://www.eventbrite.com https://www.facebook.com/events/426158737780201/

Stop LAPD Spying Coalition General Meeting, 6p, Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN), 838 E 6th St, LA 90021. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Showing Up For Black Lives: By Any Means Necessary, 7-9p, Choi Auditorium at Occidental College, 1600 Campus Rd, LA 90041. Margari Hill (MuslimARC); Keyanna Celina (socialist/labor organizer and performer); Edxi Betts (freedom fighter and performer); Jollene Levid (co-founder of AF3IRM-LA, labor organizer); and a representative from the LA chapter of Redneck Revolt. Contact: tahanibidmeshki@oxy.edu

MOM – Media Discussion, 6-9 p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice, 90291. Free

http://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Grooverfest, 8 p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Once there was a record label in Sweden called Groover. Fun times, Great artists, Amazing music; One of the Groover boys suddenly got the itch back. So he booked a ticket to LA, called some friends and asked them to come and play a show. Now all he needs is for you to show up and enjoy it with him. It’s Grooverfest!

Wild and Boozy Cordials Workshop., 7-8:30 p, $25. We’ll learn how to identify and use several locally available edible and medicinal plants to make cordials and infusions (you don’t have to drink to learn from this workshop), and we’ll sample some of my favorite blends while munching on some foraged treats. Cost includes pre-foraged ingredients to make your own cordials to take home (you must bring your own bottle of vodka or gin, TJ’s sells organic if you’d like). erica.smerica@gmail.com http://ericawohldmann.com/pay-for-classes/

Race & Space In Los Angeles IX, 8p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026, Free. 9th installment of ongoing series focuses on community efforts to fight for greater control of neighborhoods before and in the aftermath of the 1992 civil unrest. Featuring a series of grassroots films produced by Michael Zinzun, of Coalition Against Police Abuse (CAPA) which linked rising poverty and unemployment with the growth of police forces and expansion of prisons. Intro and discussion by Yusef Omowale and Michele Welsing of Southern California Library, who curated. Southern California Library documents and makes accessible histories of struggles that challenge racism and other systems of oppression. http://www.socallib.org

5th Orange County Women’s Health Summit, Hosted by Orange County Women’s Health Project, 9a-2:30p, Delhi Center, 505 East Central Av, Santa Ana 92707. Ticket Information: http://www.eventbrite.com. Women’s Health Summit: Protecting Women’s Health in a Rapidly Changing Landscape will feature presentations about the healthcare landscape, current healthcare reform, and implications for women’s health and health access at the national, state, and local levels. Oct. 20 is also National Mammography Day. http://www.facebook.com/events/2087035414655229/

AWARE-LA East Side Saturday drop-in dialogue, 1-4p, Glassell Park area. For information on location, contact Clare Fox at 818-325-5872 (text is welcome) or claremfox@gmail.com

KTown Rapid Response Training-Entrenamiento de Respuesta Rapida, 10a-1p, St Mary’s Episcopal Church, 961 S Mariposa Ave, LA 90006. The Koreatown Popular Assembly is launching a rapid response network to protect our neighborhood from ICE raids and deportations. The goal of the Koreatown Rapid Response Network is to create an ICE-free Koreatown. We are creating a rapid response network that will organize neighbors to respond to ICE raids by coming out into the streets together in numbers to disrupt ICE’s ability to terrorize our neighborhood. This training focuses on the first steps – verification and observation of raids and detentions. bilingual Spanish/English. http://www.facebook.com/events/1706378646337053/

“Latin America in the Eye of the Storm,” 11 a-3 p, SEIU 721 Union Hall, 1545 Wilshire Blvd (corner Union). Parking entrance on Union. Accessible. Free. Refreshments provided; donations welcomed. A Community Forum presenting a panel of experts discussing the current political and economic realities in Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines. Q and A following. Sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee and Peace and Freedom Party-LA chapter Simultaneous English/Spanish interpretation will be available. Info: aliceoutreach@gmail.com

The Hard Earth And The 51st Star, 8 p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Documentaries by Sally Lawton & Ian Curry, in attendance. The Hard Earth charts the relationship of five Ukrainians and one Ukrainian American to the 2014 revolution and preceding war. In The 51st Star, a voice shouts from a cave, sounds of the cosmos radiate over a tropical paradise, and a phantasm parades down the street with a sword as issues are heard and forms are seen that represent colonialism in Puerto Rico both past and present.

Walk in the Wild, 10-11:30 a, with Erica Wohldmann in the Santa Monica Mountains. $20. Want to learn more about how to incorporate wild and urban foraged plants into your regular diet? In this plant identification walk we’ll discuss the traditional ethnobotanical uses, nutritional properties and medicinal qualities of native and naturalized plants and trees. Ends with a tasty light snack and herbal tea–wild style, of course. RSVP erica.smerica@gmail.com, http://ericawohldmann.com/pay-for-classes/

Oct.22nd March to Stop Police Brutality- Los Angeles, 2-6p, gather at noon at LA Community Action Network, 838 E 6th St, LA 90021. March at 2pm to Mariachi Plaza with a stop in front of the Metropolitan Immigration Detention Center. Rally and performances to follow. Vigil at sunset. PERMIT PENDING as of 9/19/17 More details TBA. Support is welcome in the planning and production of the march. See Weds in On-going Events. october22.la@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/events/1898849893768880/ http://www.october22.org/

Medicare for All leafletting outside “Hamilton” performances (see Ongoing Activities)

LA Filmforum Presents Ism Ism Ism: Claudio Caldini, 7:30 p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. A major force of Argentine and Latin American experimental cinema for 45 years, Caldini is a dedicated 8mm filmmaker, performance artist, composer, and curator. Join us for his first visit to Los Angeles! Part of LA Filmforum’s screening series Ism, Ism, Ism: Experimental Cinema in Latin America (Ismo, Ismo, Ismo: Cine Experimental en América Latina). —the first in the U.S.—that surveys Latin America’s vibrant experimental production from the 1930s-today. Info and tickets: http://www.lafilmforum.org

Laughtears Salon, 6-9 p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica. Free – politics, art, culture discussion.

Is War with North Korea Inevitable? A Zócalo/UCLA Event, Moderated by Jean H. Lee, journalist and former AP Pyongyang Bureau Chief, 7:30p. National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N Central Ave, LA 90012. North Korea test-fires intercontinental missiles that may be able to reach the U.S. West Coast. Kim Jong-un threatens Guam, and conducts a nuclear test of what his country claims is a hydrogen bomb. A dysfunctional and internationally unpopular White House answers North Korean provocations with threats of “unprecedented fire and fury.” How close is the world to a calamity on the Korean peninsula? UCLA Korea historian John Duncan, senior advisor at the nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation collaborative N Square Paul Carroll, cultural researcher Suk-Young Kim, and CEO of Liberty in North Korea Hannah Song visit Zócalo to discuss the looming threat, and potential aftermath, of a renewed Korean war. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/war-north-korea-inevitable/

Screening: No Más Bebés, 7:30p, free. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. This documentary tells the story of Mexican immigrant mothers who were forcibly or unknowingly sterilized while giving birth at the LA County-USC Medical Center during the 1960s and 1970s. Represented by a young Chicana lawyer, the mothers stood up to injustice by suing the county, state, and US government. (2015, dir. Renee Tajima-Peña, 79 min.) Q&A with director Renee Tajima-Peña follows. This program is in conjunction with a Hammer Forum on forced sterilization on October 29.

Red October Centennial LA, 5p, Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Dr, LA 90027. 100 years ago on this day, the workers of Petrograd rose up in a second Revolution that year against the Tsar, to end the Russian empire’s participation in World War I, feed the people and share the land to poor peasants, successfully overthrowing the regime and establishing a society founded on the principle of putting the lives of workers above that of profit. A century later, we come together once more against a stronger enemy than the Tsar, the US government and rulers and their vast military empire. “We call upon all communists, socialists, anarchists, workers, people of good conscience to fight with us from this day forward. This is a struggle for our very lives.” https://www.facebook.com/events/1880414188866157/

Book Talk: Ed Asner & Ed Weinberger discuss and sign The Grouchy Historian!, 7-8p, Vroman’s Bookstore

695 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena 91101. Asner’s book is subtitled “An Angry Old-Time Lefty Defends Our Constitution Against Right-Wing Hypocrites and Nut-Jobs.”

James Lawson Institute 2017 Organizing Resistance, 4-day conference. Register http://jameslawsoninstitute.org/autumn-2017-institute/

Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, 9a-1p, Metropolitan Water District, 700 N Alameda Street, LA 90012. The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission meets every 4th Thursday of each month, often at the Metropolitan Water District, 700 N Alameda Street, Los Angeles CA 90012. (Always check the Agenda for updated location information.) The public is welcome to attend the Commission Meetings. All are welcome to voice concerns and give public comment! Agenda at https://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings

Human Rights Film Festival, 8 p, screening and reception, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Free and open to everyone! Festival is in its 18th year. See Oct. 28.

AWARE-LA Claremont Saturday drop-in dialogue, time, location TBA. For more details and location, please email Christine at claremontdialogue@gmail.com

Human Rights Film Festival, matinee screenings 2 p and 4p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. Free and open to everyone! A tradition since 1999.

Jazz Funk Fest, 7 p, Unurban, 3301 Pico, Santa Monica, 90405. Free. Live funky ass music http://www.laughtears.com/jazzfunkfest.html

Intro To Eco-processing, 1-5 p, Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado, LA 90026. Why use toxic chemistry to develop your Super 8, 16mm or 35mm film when you can get fantastic results with ingredients from your own garden and kitchen? No experience necessary! Instructors: Lisa Marr/ Chloe Reyes. Tuition: $60/$50 EPFC Members. Class limited to 6 students. (213) 484-8846 http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Hammer Forum – Forced Sterilization: Then and Now, 3p, free. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. Forced sterilization of women who are poor and/or of color, have mental health problems, or are incarcerated was once commonplace in CA, and nationwide as well as in Puerto Rico. While now legally banned, forced sterilization and other means of controlling reproductive rights continue to insinuate themselves into public policy. Filmmaker and historian Virginia Espino, California Latinas for Reproductive Justice ED Laura Jimenez, and Prof.Alexandra Minna Stern, director of the University of Michigan Sterilization and Social Justice Lab, discuss the historical and contemporary consequences of this practice. Moderated by UC Santa Barbara Prof. Miroslava Chavez-Garcia. This program is in conjunction with a screening of No Más Bebés on October 24

Medicare for All leafletting outside “Hamilton” performances (see Ongoing Activities)

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Los Angeles: DBSA Support group, 6:30-9:30p, 127 S. San Vicente, LA 90036. This group is for those who have been diagnosed with a mood disorder and are seeking local community support. Share your experience/insight, and listen/learn with compassion. We are all coping and using personal strategies that we can share and improve upon as we each move forward. We look forward to forming a friendly and safe peer-led environment for inclusion, diversity, and community education to thrive. This is a free peer support group. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required.

Healthcare For All Halloween Action, 9p-12a, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood & Highland, LA. Bernie Sanders Brigade. https://www.facebook.com/events/341395689640216/