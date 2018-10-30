November 2018 Community Calendar

Peace vigils: http://change-links.org/ongoing-peace-vigils-and-community-programs/

Other Calendars: http://ocprogressiveevents.info/, http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/, https://www.facebook. com/pg/ieprogressivealliance/events/, http://www.activistsandiego.org/event, https://echoparkfilmcenter.org

On – Going & Continuing Events

Weekends, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market offers farm fresh produce and artisan goods, featuring locally grown favorites. The market ties into the mall’s diverse health initiative, which promotes wellness in the Crenshaw community. The B Fit program includes weekly Zumba, cardio kick and yoga classes, blood pressure screens and annual health & wellness fairs. Contact Sustainable Economic Enterprises for more info: http://www.seela.org

Sundays, RAC-LA Food Program (El Programa Comida) Revolutionary Autonomous Communities, 1-5p, SE corner of Wilshire Bl & Parkview St, LA 90057, free produce distribution. https://www.facebook.com/raclosangeles/

Sundays, Serve the People LA, 4-6p, Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E 1st St, LA 90033. STPLA free food & clothing distributions (along with books, shoes, etc). We also engage the community on happenings around the neighborhood and city, learn about grievances and provide legal services with help from the LA Ctr for Community Law & Action. https://servethepeoplela.wordpress.com/

Tuesdays, Join Black Lives Matter, Stop LAPD Spying and allies at LA Police Commission meeting at LAPD HQ, 9:30a, 100 W. 1st St to speak out against racist police murders with impunity. See agenda, schedule here: http://www.lapdonline.org/police_commission

Tuesday evenings, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition meets at LA CAN HQ. http://stoplapdspying.org – see website for weekly meeting topics. https://www.facebook.com/stoplapdspying

Wednesdays, 4-6p, Black Lives Matter-led vigil outside DA Jackie Lacey’s office with families who have lost loved ones to police & sheriff’s deputies with impunity. DA Lacey has not indicted a single law enforcer for any of over 400 murders by local police & deputies. 211 W. Temple.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30p, LA CAN Legal Clinic, LA CAN, 838 E. 6th St. LA, CA 90021. Free Legal Clinic for Low-Income Residents. Must sign-in before 6:15p. For more info, call 213.228.0024

Third Eye Thursdays, 3rd Thursday each month, 5-8p, hosted by Youth Justice Coalition, Chuco’s Justice Ctr, 1137 E Redondo Blvd, Inglewood 90302 (3 blks w., 1 blk n. of Florence & Crenshaw). This event welcomes people home from juvenile halls, jails, prisons and immigrant detention centers. Build stronger youth and community leadership among people who have family members killed or injured by law enforcement; people currently or formerly incarcerated and family members of people inside; people facing or fighting deportation. https://www.facebook.com/events/214924659144426/

Fridays, Interfaith Communities United for Justice & Peace breakfast forum, 7:10-9a,Immanuel Presbyterian, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., LA 90010. Donation, bring packaged food for the church food pantry. Recent topics have included banning nuclear weapons, peace with the Koreas, closing Guantanamo. http://www.icujp.org.

Fridays, 5-6p, a lively Vigil for Peace & Justice, sponsored by KPFK 90.7FM-LSB Outreach Committee & friends. Join us for a fun time outreaching & making noise at Intersection of Sunset Blvd & Echo Park Ave. Bring your signs if you like…

Every 1st and 3rd Friday, LA Poverty Department Movie Nights at the Museum, 7p, Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. movienights@lapovertydept.org. Free screenings, popcorn, coffee & conversation about issues that are important to Skid Row and downtown community.

1st Friday of the month, LA FOR YOUTH, 4- 6p, 1726 N. Spring St, LA 90013. action@youth4justice.org

2nd & 4th Saturday, SOLA Food Co-Op at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Farmers Market. This Co-op is unique, because it’s planning to open the first ever Organic Grocery in Leimert Park Community. You can become a member. http://www.solafoodcoop.com/

1st & 3rd Saturdays, 2-4pm, End Homelessness Now, is a grassroots campaign to pressure LA City and County public officials to use their vacant properties for large-scale, permanent, quality public housing to end the homelessness catastrophe in LA. Nov 3 and Nov 17, from 2-4p, Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., LA 90018, just west of Arlington Ave., free street parking. For more info: endhomelessnessnowla@gmail.com, 323-732-6416

Weekends thru Nov. 18: Satirical comic underground theater piece: Redacted presents “I’m Gonna Kill the President” A Federal Offense by Redacted, call 209-375-0411 for show-times and instructions on backyard and street-corner presentations of this revival of a play first produced after 9-11.

State of the ART: Skid Row, Exhibition thru Dec 29, open Thurs thru Sat 2-5p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012. LA Poverty Department announces an inventory of current artistic activity in Skid Row. Americans for the Arts partnered with LA Poverty Department in 2008 to do the 1st such inventory. We asked: who makes art, where do they make it, what supports do they have, and what are the obstacles that artists confront in Skid Row? This exhibition checks in 10 years later. The Festival for All Skid Row Artists, in its 9th year, takes place Sat-Sun Nov 3-4. Non-stop performances 12n-4p, participatory workshops and the exhibition of visual art. LA Poverty Department has a registry of 700+ participating festival artists, 130 of whom are identified in photos, posters and videos.

Nov 12-18 LA Skins Fest Native Film Festival at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

1313 Vine St LA 90028 and Loews Hollywood Hotel, 1755 N Highland Av, LA 90028. http://laskinsfest.com/festival-schedule/

Nov 15-18 2018 Native Youth Multimedia Weekend, sponsored by NBC Universal, is an advance track program geared towards Native youth who are interested in pursuing career opportunities in TV, film and new media. Weekend activities include university visits, tour of NBCUniversal, filmmaking workshop, acting workshops, filmmaking panels, and film screenings. In partnership with Comcast and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. http://laskinsfest.com/event/native-multimedia-weekend/

Nov 1 -Thu

Screening: Dark Money, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. Dark Money examines one of the greatest present threats to US democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on elections and elected officials. The film takes viewers to Montana—a frontline in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide—to follow an intrepid local journalist working to expose the real-life impacts of the US Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. (2018, dir. Kimberly Reed, 99 min.) https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2018/11/dark-money/ (310) 443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu

Deadline to submit: Company of Angels 2019 Los Angeles Short Play Festival. The LA Short Play Festival is an annual festival of original ten-minute plays.Since 2008, the LA Short Play Festival (formerly LA Views) presents a select group of diverse L.A. writers that embrace and reflect on a different City of Angels theme each year.. Last year’s theme was Sanctuary exploring the meaning of sanctuary (protection, fairness, equality, and refuge) as played out in the lives of Angelenos. The 2019 festival theme; tomorrowLAnd. The festival theme explores the idyllic concept of tomorrowland and the idealism that nurtured the origins of modern LA. Is that idealism manifested today or is it still a far-reaching goal that may never come to pass? Info: http://companyofangels.org

Democratic Socialists of America-LA “Class on Class”. Even if you missed Sept and Oct sessions, join us in Nov. Capitalism Today – “Late Capitalism”, 7-9p, UTLA, 3303 Wilshire Blvd, LA 90010. The primary dynamics of capitalist exploitation, accumulation, and expansion are essentially as they have been for more than a century. However, our era of “Late Capitalism” bears distinct features which should shape socialist strategy today. The final Class takes up critical questions facing the movement, meant to help us develop strategy and organizational methods that respond to the capitalism of our time. Please RSVP: https://www.dsa-la.org/class_on_class_module2

Fri – 2

Yes On 10 canvassing Northeast Los Angeles, hosted by Northeast Local, LA Tenants Union and Eviction Defense Network, 10a– 9:30p, 2536 Eastlake Ave, LA 90031. https://www.facebook.com/events/235259740499135/ Also Mon Nov 5.

10th Annual Justice Jam – Community Lawyers, Inc., 5–10p, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St, LA 90012. Tickets: http://www.community-lawyers.org. Meet colleagues from the legal profession, and further the mission to provide legal services to under-served populations. Speaker: Rep. Nanette Barragan. https://www.facebook.com/events/208378976560157/

Topanga Peace Alliance First Friday Film Night, 7:30p Veggie (no alcohol) potluck at 7:15p. Topanga Library, 122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga 90290. The Topanga Peace Alliance is a peace and justice grassroots organization. Documentary film night the first Friday of every month, followed by an action-oriented discussion. Donations accepted. Topangapeacealliance.org

Sat – 3

Festival For All Skid Row Artists, 12n-4p. Gladys Park is under construction so festival will be held at a new location, TBA! (Also Sun, See Ongoing events for details.)

AWARE-LA Anti-racist white people’s drop-in dialogue, 1-4p, Santa Monica. Check with awarela@gmail.com for details. First time, arrive 12:45p for orientation.

Readings from and discussion of poetry of W.B. Yeats and T.S. Eliot presented by Joe Praml, stage actor, 12n-2p, free. Palms-Rancho Park Branch, LA Public Library, 2920 Overland Ave, LA 90064, 310-840-2142.

Film and panel:”The Feminist in Cell Block Y”, 7-9:30p, Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St, LA 90015, free (donations accepted). Join us for a screening of the CNN documentary followed by a panel discussion with: Taina Vargas-Edmond and Richard Edmond Vargas of Initiate Justice, Hugo Gonzalez and Craig Lujan–Success Stories participants in the film. Moderated by actor Kendrick Sampson (Insecure, How to Get Away With Murder). The documentary is centered on “Success Stories,” a program developed by Richard Edmond-Vargas while incarcerated, where young men in Soledad Prison transform their lives by challenging their patriarchy and toxic masculinity, based on content developed from feminist scholarship. We are fundraising for the cost of the event, please help contribute to our $500 goal here: https://www.gofundme.com/ij-film-screening. https://www.facebook.com/events/535879466857249/

Sun – 4

2am Daylight Savings Time ends.

Festival For All Skid Row Artists, 12n-4p. See Nov 3.

Rock The Vote Get out and Vote Rally, 4–7p, Hollywood & Vine, LA 90071. https://www.facebook.com/events/2227616640646284/

2018 Santa Monica Candidate Forum: SMC Board of Trustees and Santa Monica/Malibu USD Board, 5:30-8:30p, Free. Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave.,Santa Monica 90404. Committee for Racial Justice (CRJ) and The League of Women Voters of Santa Monica Education Fund will collaborate to present the second of two community forums for candidates running for office in Santa Monica.Child care provided

Mon – 5

This Matters: A Matter of Choice, 6:30–9p, LOOM, 5259 W Pico Bl, LA 90019. Tickets: thisisloom.com. A conversation about reproductive choice, abortion rights, and justice with Dr. Willie Parker, #JennySlate, and Erica Chidi Cohen. $60 Event Ticket Donation | $15 Digital Ticket Donation (livestream) benefitting the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) (wrrap.org). Joined by renowned reproductive activist + OBGYN Dr. Willie Parker, pro-choice advocate, writer + actress Jenny Slate, and LOOM co-founder and birth + abortion doula, Erica Chidi Cohen, this evening will help contextualize and reshape the reproductive conversation through a discussion of their work, their purpose and what is at stake. https://www.facebook.com/events/310494609745458/

Tue – 6

Election Day: CA Gov and other statewide offices, state legislators, US Senator, all members of the House of Reps, two CA Supreme Court Justices and other judges, and a host of state and local propositions and measures are on the ballot.

Wed – 7

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, Marina Del Rey Library 4533 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, free. Moved from usual Tues meeting because of Election Day. Re: james Joyce: http://finwakeatx.blogspot. com/2018/06/the-pantheon-of- finnegans-woke-or-why.html

Thu – 8

NO NOVEMBER MEETING for Health Care for All-LA Chapter. Please join Health Care for All-LA as a dues paid member. Dues are of any amount are accepted: online at http://www.healthcareforall.org or mail a check payable to HCA-CA, PO Box 5833 Novato, CA 94948. Specify Los Angeles Chapter. Help the campaigns of our HCA endorsed candidates. Canvass, text campaigns, office help for Maria Estrada for Assembly http://www.mariaforassembly.org in opposition to corporate funded nemesis of Healthy CA SB562, Anthony Rendon. We endorse Kevin DeLeon for US Senate http://www.kevindeleon.com. Next HCA-LA meeting is Thurs Dec 13, 7p at Peace Center Nov. 11 HCA-CA BOD meeting in Burbank is open to all members. Info: Maureen 310 459-9763. http://healthcareforall.org/chapters/los-angeles-county

Fri – 9

Beyond Criminalization Colloquium hosted by UCI Initiative to End Family Violence, 9a–2p, UC Irvine School of Law Office of Admissions, 401 E Peltason Dr, Irvine 92697. Tickets: calendar.law.uci.edu. Free, open to public. The Beyond Criminalization Colloquium recognizes that law has not solved the problem of domestic violence and encourages the anti-violence movement to consider economic, public health, community, and human rights perspectives on and possible responses to intimate violence. Participants: Jane Stoever, Director of UCI Initiative to End Family Violence; Leigh Goodmark, U Maryland School of Law; Julie Goldscheid, CUNY School of Law; Mimi Kim, Asst Prof, School of Social Work, CSULB; Jamila Stockman, Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health, UCSD; Deborah Weissman, UNC School of Law. https://www.facebook.com/events/233858317482206/

Sat – 10

#MeToo Survivors’ March 2018, hosted by ME TOO March International, 12n–3p, Hollywood & Highland

6801 Hollywood Blvd, LA 90028.

Trump-Pence Regime Must Go post-election rally, 12n, McArthur Park, RefuseFascismLA.

Aristotle’s Concept of Friendship: Discussion of Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics, Books VIII-IX, 3:30-5p, free. Palms-Rancho Park Branch LA Public Library, 2920 Overland Av, LA 90064, 310-840-2142.

Let’s Talk About Puerto Rico, 2-4p, Centro Comunitario de Educación, Santa Ana. PuertoRicansInAction.la@gmail.com. Puerto Ricans in Action of Los Angeles will present the history, music, dance, food, and a discussion of the hurricanes in Puerto Rico. A children’s craft project will be available. https://www.chapman.edu/education/centro/index.aspx

Concert for Peace, 4-9p, Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave LB 90802, showcasing local Long Beach/LA musicians, dancers, poets, and storytellers that promote peace and understanding in our community and our world. This event will also emphasize recognition of organizations that support wellness, respect, and healing of homeless Vets. Additional local peace and justice organizations and affiliates will also be invited to attend and join us. Info: emailpersetheband@gmail.com

“Film Fest La & L.A. LIVE” present Film Can’t Kill You But Why Take A Chance, 11am-1:15p, Regal Cinemas, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, LA 90015, Info: 310-306-7330 http://www.Laughtears.com https://filmfreeway.com/FilmFestLA Free workshop and day passes sponsored by BigHouse-la.com Paramedia ecologist Gerry Fialka’s fun interactive workshop explores cinema’s hidden psychic effects via Marshall McLuhan’s percepts: “We shape our tools, then they shape us.” and “The Balinese have no word for art, they do everything as well as they can.” Delve deep into Live Cinema, Neurocinema and the heart of movies. Gerry Fialka has been praised by the LA Times as “the multi-media Renaissance man.” His new book Strange Questions: Experimental Film as Conversation, with a foreword by David James will be published soon. His new feature The Brother Side of the Wake (BroSide) is an experimental documentary. Watch the preview on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBj0UdpFEWo

Action! Cinema As Connection Presents Archival Futurisms: Memory And The Ruins Of Imperialism with Michelle Dizon, 8p, Echo Park Film Ctr., 1200 N. Alvarado St. LA 90026. One in a free series of political documentary films and workshops. Curated by Penelope Uribe-Abee, ACTION! is made possible with the support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Dizon will explore the politics of archives thru her recent large-scale multi-image slide, video, and sound installation. Dizon will contextualize it in the visual genealogies of imperialism, and offer archival futurism as a realm of intimacy between the dead, the living, and the still to be born, part of a larger project of liberation and an anti-colonial claim to the past from the future. (213) 484-8846 http://www.echoparkfilmcenter.org

Sun – 11

Armistice Day (AKA Veterans’ Day) marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the misnamed “War to End All Wars” Arlington West installation on Santa Monica Beach by pier needs assistance with set up & take down, pre-dawn and dusk. This year is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Nov. 11, 1918.

Mandate For Armenia: Film Screening + reception hosted by Armenian Film Foundation, 2–4p, UCLA – James Bridges Theater, 1409 Melnitz Hall, LA 90095. J. Michael Hagopian’s ’87 Film Revisited on the Centenary of the First Republic of Armenia Co-Sponsored by The Richard G. Hovannisian Chair in Modern Armenian History The Narekatsi Chair in Armenian Language & Literature and Armenian Film Foundation. Parking in Lot 3, 215 Charles E. Young Dr. N (at Hilgard Ave.) Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/481801689005940/

Mon – 12

30th Anniversary Dinner for Turning The Tide, 6:30-10p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230, btwn Washington Pl & Venice Bl, dial 22 for entry, $25 to benefit Anti-Racist Action-LA/People Against Racist Terror’s journal of inter-communal solidarity, whose first issue was Sept-Nov. 1988, the longest running grassroots anti-racist publication. Info: antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com, 323-636-7388.

Tue – 13

Repeating History’s Errors: The Relevance of the Japanese American Incarceration Today, hosted by USC Shinso Ito Center for Japanese Religions and Culture, 4–6p, Ronald Tutor Campus Center, Rosen Family Screening Theatre Room 227, 3607 Trousdale Parkway, LAn 90089. Tickets by Eventbrite. https://dornsife.usc.edu/events/site/192/1355148/ Screening of the film And Then They Came For Us and panel discussion with: Abby Ginzberg, filmmaker; Karen Korematsu, Founder & Executive Director, Fred T. Korematsu Institute; Donald K. Tamaki, Partner, Minami Tamaki LLP, Korematsu coram nobis counsel. This event is supported by the USC Safe Communities Institute, USC Price School of Public Policy

Wed – 14

Voting Period opens for KPFK Local Station Board (for 35 days); via e-voting; paper ballots will be provided upon request to listener-sponsors. Contact NES@pacifica.org

Silvia Federici: The Legacy of Marx’s Work on 21st Politics and Feminism, 4-6p, UC Irvine, Humanities Gateway 1030, Irvine, CA 92697. Silvia’s new books are Re-enchanting the World: Feminism and the Politics of the Commons and Witches, Witch-Hunting, and Women. Federici is a feminist writer, teacher, and militant. In 1972 she was cofounder of the International Feminist Collective that launched the Wages for Housework campaign internationally. Her previous books include Caliban and the Witch: Women, the Body and Primitive Accumulation and Revolution at Point Zero: Housework, Reproduction, and Feminist Struggle. She worked as a teacher in Nigeria for many years and was also the cofounder of the Committee for Academic Freedom for Africa. https://www.facebook.com/Silvia-Federici-237511962957350/

Thu – 15

Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission Meeting, you’re invited by Dignity and Power Now, 9a–1p, Metropolitan Water District of So Cal, 700 N Alameda St, LA 90012. https://www.facebook.com/events/143664419637935/

Central Americans & The Visual Politics of Representation, 1 –3p, Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies at Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, King Hall C4069, LA.

Fri – 16

Friday Film Night: “Budrus” – Directed by Julia Bacha, A story of Nonviolent protest in the West Bank. 7p, Skid Row History Museum & Archive, 250 S. Broadway, LA 90012, free. http://www.lapovertydept.org, info@lapovertydept.org

Sat – 17

What is Socialist Feminism? A Class Series, From Analyzing Oppression to Theorizing Liberation and Organizing, 2:30-5:30p, Art Share L.A., 801 E. 4th Pl, LA 90013. This seven-part class series will critically examine four of the main socialist feminist theories of gender oppression: Social Reproduction, Alienation, Intersectionality, Gender Performativity. We’ll also examine efforts to conceptualize a socialist humanist alternative to capitalism-racism-sexism-homophobia. Through this process of examination and discovery, we will draw lessons for socialist feminist revolutionary organizing today. The syllabus and suggested readings for each class can be obtained by contacting the address below. Presentations will be given by Frieda Afary, philosophy M.A., writer, and producer of Iranian Progressives in Translation, Julia Wallace, history graduate, Black anti-racist activist and writer, Lara Al-Kateb, Syrian Gender Studies student, Ndindi Kitonga, PhD, Kenyan-American educator, scholar of critical pedagogy and activist, Silvia La Rote, political scientist graduate, education worker, artist, poet, and activist, Rocio Lopez, Latin American studies graduate and anti-war activist. For more information and to obtain the full syllabus and the readings, contact: socialistfeminismclasses@gmail.com or call Frieda Afary 310-210-3748. A $5 donation per class is requested. Monthly except Dec and May.

Suzy Williams & Michael Jost, 7-8:15p, Genghis Cohen, 740 N. Fairfax .,323-653-0640 $15 (postponed from Oct 27 date previously announced) http://laughtears.com/suzy_bio.html

Sun – 18

“Capitalism Is killing Us! Eco-Socialist Community Forum” on solutions to a warming planet, 3-7p,

First Unitarian Church, 2946 West 8th St, LA 90005. Sponsored by KPFK LSB Outreach Committee;

Peace and Freedom Party-LA Climate Justice Task Force; System Change Not Climate Change (SFV chapter); and Democratic Socialists of America-LA Climate Justice Committee. aliceoutreach@gmail.com

Garifuna Street Fest 2018, 11a–8p, 4801 S Hoover St, Early bird Tickets by Eventbrite $15. Children 12 and under FREE!! All welcome (323) 628-5403 “Dise luwei wageira, mémegi ragüñu waña luagu wanichigu – Far from our country, still we hold on to our culture – Lejos de nuestro pais, todavia nos aferramos a nuestra cultura” Garinagu from Belize, Guatemala, and Nicaragua celebrate their settlement day during Nov. In recognition of Garifuna Heritage Month, Gahfu Garifuna will host Garifuna Street Fest 2018. There will be 2 stages, dj music, live bands, dance floor. Workshops: Garifuna Drum Making, Wanaragua Masks, Children’s Storytelling. Food Booths. VIP section available with private table, chairs, restroom, 2 drinks, plus souvenir $30 per person: http://garifunaheritagefoundation.org/id10.html The Garinagu, commonly known as the Garifuna are people of Amerindian and West African descent who live along the coasts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. https://www.facebook.com/events/1934325796866632/

LA Skins Fest 2018 Native American Documentary Track Program, TCL Chinese Theatre #6, 6925 Hollywood Blvd , Hollywood, 90028. in partnership with Vision Maker Media, the track program includes: a panel, workshop, documentary screening program, and a professional industry reception. Activities focus on the art, craft and business of documentary filmmaking in the Public Media sphere. http://laskinsfest.com/event/american-documentary-program/

Hammer Forum-We the People: A Progressive Reading of the Constitution for the 21st Century, 2p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd. LA 90024. Free. Erwin Chemerinsky’s We the People is a progressive guide to recognizing the power and promise of the Preamble and the Constitution to protect and defend individual human rights and liberties. Chemerinsky is joined by UCLA law professor and constitutional scholar Devon Carbado to discuss how to continue fighting for democratic rule, effective government, justice, liberty, and equality.(310) 443-7000 info@hammer.ucla.edu

Marx’s Humanism: Philosophical Foundation for a Humanist Alternative to Capitalism, 6:30-8:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City near Venice Blvd. (free parking in rear) press #22 at door. Speakers: Kieran Durkin, author of ERICH FROMM’S RADICAL HUMANISM, Sam S. Iranian-American reader in Marx and Marxism.

Mon – 19

Court Support for Melina Abdullah of Black Lives Matter, 8:30a, 210 West Temple St. Dept 46. None of the 8 bogus charges against Melina have yet been dropped. In the meantime, there is a new court date. This is definitely a political prosecution. From BLMLA: “We are thankful for all who showed up for Sister Melina’s last court date. We must remind the City Attorney who is attempting to prosecute her that an entire community stands in solidarity. Please save the date and PACK THE COURTROOM. Wear your #BlackLivesMatter/ #WhitePeopleForBlackLives gear if you have it!”

Tue – 20

2019-20 Measure H Funding Session – SPA 4 – Metro, listening session hosted by Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative, 4 –6p, LA River Center & Gardens, 570 West Avenue 26, LA 90065. Register here – https://bit.ly/2OwNmqh

Wed – 21

MOM – Media Discussion, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free.

Thu – 22

Thankful to GIVE, hosted by Socks4Souls, 8:30–10:30a, Pershing Square Farmers Market, 532 S Olive St, LA 90013. https://www.facebook.com/events/528325997638131/

Many other Thanksgiving free dinner programs and events across So Cal.

55th Anniversary of JFK Assassination

Fri – 23

Film: The Long Shadow, 7 & 9p, Laemmle Music Hall Theater, 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills 90211. From New Orleans to Virginia, Mississippi and Canada, a Southern filmmaker travels the roads of oppression, suppression, and even hope to reveal the connections of slavery and strong-arm Southern politics to the current racial strife in America. Also Sat, Sun. https://www.facebook.com/events/1117451211746664/

Sat – 24

The Five Elements of Hip Hop Festival, hosted by Black Mega Entertainment and Nonstoplabs, 12n–8p, 1820 W Florence Ave, LA 90047. https://www.facebook.com/events/297273214421268/ Also Fri, Sun.

Sun – 25

North Hollywood “NoHo” Historic Walking Tour 2018, 2-3:30p, $10, North Hollywood Regional Library, 5211Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood 91601. Organized by the Museum of the San Fernando Valley, http://www.themuseumsfv.org

PXL THIS 28 Toy Camera Film Festival experimental films – Electronic Folk Art, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice 90291, free. https://www.facebook.com/ events/1054491211371240/ and http://laughtears.com/PXL-THIS-28.html (6pm preshow)

Mon – 26

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica, free – politics, art, culture discussion.

Tue – 27

Screening of Ava DuVernay’s film “13th” by Orange County Racial Justice Collaborative, 6:45–9:15p, Youth-on-the-Move, Inc. HQ, 1850 E. 17th Street #103, Santa Ana 92705. To wrap up our yearlong discussion of The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander, we will be watching the documentary 13th by Ava DuVernay, which authorized continued slavery as punishment for a crime in abolishing slavery, as our final meeting for the year. The film will begin PROMPTLY at 6:45 pm and the meeting will go to 9:15 pm to accommodate enough time for a group discussion afterward. Bring food for yourself or to share! There is a large free parking lot directly behind the building off of 16th St. https://www.facebook.com/events/550078415406177/

Nuclear Proliferation in the Middle East hosted by UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, 6–8p, UCLA Fowler Museum Lenart Auditorium. Tickets: http://www.international.ucla.edu. Is a nuclear arms race underway in the Middle East? The potential demise of JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or “Iran Nuclear Deal”) and Saudi Arabia’s push to join the Middle East’s growing nuclear power club raise this prospect. Other Middle East countries, including Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, have also launched nuclear programs, ostensibly for civilian purposes and subject to international safeguards, but with the potential for military uses in the future. What safeguards will the U.S. insist upon in its agreement to supply nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia? https://www.facebook.com/events/186474028952858/

Wed – 28

Zapatismo and the Struggle for Autonomy in México [Study Group] hosted by Eagle and the Condor Liberation Front, 5–7p, UCLA, 405 Hilgard Ave, LA 90095. https://www.facebook.com/events/2092410061077230/

FTP Studies, 7p, every 2nd & 4th Wed, La Conxa, 2628 E Cesar Chavez, LA 90033. https://www.facebook.com/events/2642461859311625/

Thu – 29

Change Links distribution and planning meeting, 7:30p, Peace Center, 3916 S. Sepulveda Bl, Culver City 90230 between Washington Pl and Venice Bl. dial 22 for entry. changelinks2@gmail.com

BANNED JFK FILMS, 6p, Examine the assassination of John F. Kennedy with rare films and fiery discussion. RIA LIVE CINEMA JFK REDUX, 9-11p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd Venice 90291.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1815178638528140/ Free.

Rosa Luxemburg – German writer/director Margarethe von Trotta’s 1986 biopic about the Spartacus League’s great female leader, played by Barbara Sukowa. Commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and the November 1918 German workers’ uprising. 7p, LA Workers Center, 1251 S. St. Andrews Place, LA 90019. Donations requested. Marx @ 200: The Marxist Movie Series commemorates the bi-centennial of Karl Marx’s birth by screening films by and/or about Marxists. For schedule see: https://www.gofundme.com/marx-200-the-marxist-movie-serie. For info contact: 200MarxMMS@gmail.com.

Fri – 30

Massage for the Holidays hosted by Massage Brigade, every other Fri, Nov 2, 2018 – Jan 18, 2019, 12n, The Bell Shelter, 5600 Rickenbacker Rd, Bell 90201. Come share your services with the residents of Salvation Army Bell Shelter. https://www.facebook.com/events/256363361739903/

Screening: California’s Forgotten Children + Q&A with Director, 2–4:30p, Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica 90405. A feature documentary about child sex trafficking. The film recounts true stories of girls and boys who were commercially sexually exploited in CA and are now survivors, courageous leaders fighting for the rights of victims worldwide. Screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director, Melody Miller, cinematographer and storyteller who has worked on numerous features and narratives, and whose awards include Women in Film Award and Loreen Arbus Cinematography Award. http://www.californiasforgottenchildren.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/300732683990067/