November 2017 Calendar of Events

Thru Nov, 18: “A Woman’s Place,” William Grant Still Community Arts Center, 2520 S. West View St, LA 90016. “A Woman’s Place…” brings together the life, work, stories, and archives of five women of color—Angela Davis, Ericka Huggins, Yuri Kochiyama, Elizabeth “Betita” Martinez, and Jewel Thais-Williams, some of whom taught formally in classroom settings and all have built a legacy as educators through action in and of community. Exhibit, curated by Amitis Motevalli, Director of the William Grant Still Arts Center, features archives, ephemera, artwork, installations, performances and dialogues. Artists, collectors, and collectives contributing to the exhibitions include Favianna Rodriguez, AF3IRM, Jasmine Richards, Greg Morozumi and Eastside Arts Alliance, Audee Kochiyama- Holman and more to be announced! Tues-Sat, 12n-5p. 323-734-1165 https://www.facebook.com/events/1946439558958938/ https://wgsac.wordpress.com/

Left Coast Forum 2017: State of the Struggle, Fri. Nov. 3 at 6p to Nov. 5, 1p, L.A. Trade Technical College, 400 W Washington Bl, LA, 90015. Keynote speakers: Prof. Richard Wolff – David Swanson – Aimee Allison. Panels with: Alan Minsky – Margaret Prescod – Eric Mann – Melina Abudullah. The time couldn’t be better for this inaugural three-day Left Coast Forum, which will focus on ways the burgeoning populist uprisings—Occupy, Standing Rock, Black Lives Matter, Fight 4 Fifteen, Dreamers—can mold themselves into a lasting movement to create a racially and economically just world. Tickets $20-$125. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/left-coast-forum-2017-state-of-the-struggle-tickets-37712459983

3rd Annual Central American International Film Festival, Nov 3 at 5:30p to Nov 5 at 10p, The Los Angeles Film School, 6363 W Sunset Blvd, LA 90028. Free (Donations accepted.) Parking: $5 for guest of the festival.*(Must show flier from your phone). Showcasing Central American history, stories, struggles, culture, and talent through the world of cinema while supporting current and aspiring Central American filmmakers.

LA Voice Team Canvassing for the Dream Act, Nov. 5 & 12, 1-5pm, Lancaster, CA. Join our teams that will be walking the neighborhoods in Lancaster (North LA County) talking to voters, sharing our stories of why the Dream Act matters and asking them to ask Rep. Knight for his support. Register to receive details:https://goo.gl/forms/56dpRDgtxzt1DTlo1

Flicks4Change November 12-15: Hollywood’s only film festival 100% dedicated to films about social change. Boomtown Brewery – Historic Arts District. (no films listed yet) free tickets at https://flicks4change.org/ #flicks4change tickets available now. Use special 2 for 1 code: just4fb http://flicks4change.eventbrite.com

AVP Advanced Training, 9 a to 6 p, both Nov. 18 &19, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City. (Press #22 at door for entry.) Donation $25- $125 (Please pay what you can, no one turned away…) AVP is an experiential approach to integrating the skills of Transformative Justice. The Advanced Workshop, open to those who have taken an AVP Basic, explores topics introduced in the Basic in greater depth, particularly focusing on building consensus and community, in addition to nonviolent communication and conflict transformation. http://www.avpla.org 310-866-7978 contacvt@avpla.org

Phone Bank: Every Wed and Thurs, join LA Voice in virtual phone banking for the DREAM Act! With access to internet, a computer, and a phone, call voters in Steve Knight’s district and ask them to call or email him to support a clean DREAM Act. Fill out this form to receive log-in credentials for Virtual Phone Bank. You’ll need a computer, internet access and a phone.

Every Sunday Through December 31st: Flyering: Fun & creative action for Single Payer! Pantages Theater In Hollywood. 6233 Hollywood Blvd, LA 90028. Meet 3:30p to flyer the matinee leaving at 3:45 until 4:30. Flyer again 6:00-7:00 p for the next show. Hamilton Health Care Justice Revolutionary Brigade. Attire: Colonial or Health Care Theme. Wear red SB 562 shirt, healthcare T-shirt or a red T-shirt. If long hair …wear in a ponytail in the mode of Hamilton. This action will be repeated every Sunday. Healthy California & Health Care -LA Chapter SB562. Contact Erika Feresten 1- 323- 687-9799. Erika.Feresten@gmail.com. Share this!

Help Wanted: Prosecutors to Change the World (LA), 6:30-8p, Loyola Law School, 919 Albany St, LA 90015. Justice advocates and legal organizations aim to spark an important new conversation in the California legal community: prosecutors can and should be vehicles for social change. Panelists: Kim Foxx, State’s Attorney, Cook County, IL; Adam Foss, former ADA Suffolk County NY, Founder and President of Prosecutor Impact, Miriam Krinsky, former prosecutor & Founder and President of Fair and Just Prosecution. Moderated by: Laurie Levenson, Prof of Law, David W. Burcham Chair in Ethical Advocacy.

Institute of American Cultures (IAC) Fall Forum and Reception, 4-6:30p, Collins Alumni Conference Room, James West Alumni Center, UCLA, 325 Westwood Plaza, LA 90095. In honor of the 2017-18 IAC visiting scholars, graduate & predoctoral fellows and research grant awardees! Crystal Mun-hye Baik, Ph.D., Asian American Studies Center:

“Re-encounters: The Unfinished Korean War & Diasporic Memory Practices;” Bernadine Marie Hernandez, Ph.D.,Chicano Studies Research Center: “Sexing Empire: Producing Nationhood, Sexual Economies, and Racialized Gender and Sexuality In the Southwest Borderlands;” Kyle T. Mays, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department Of African American Studies & The American Indian Studies Interdepartmental Program: “”Yall Just Tryna Be Black!” Indigenous Hip Hop and the Politics of Blackness on Turtle Island;” Danielle Dupuy, Ph.D. Candidate, Dept of Community Health Sciences & Researcher, Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies: ”Million Dollar Hoods: Mapping the Costs of Incarceration in Los Angeles.” RSVP https://iacfallforum17.eventbrite.com http://www.iac.ucla.edu/menu/topnavbar/home/occuranceid/1699/ctl/viewevent/mid/61940

Whittier Peace Free Film Night: I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, 7-9p, St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 7056 Washington Ave, Whittier 90602. Park on Washington (additional parking behind church). N/E corner of Wardman St. & Washington Ave. Washington Ave (not Blvd) runs north and south two short blocks east of Greenleaf. Walk through the second gate n. of Wardman. At the time of James Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only 30 completed pages of a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and assassinations of three of his close friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. Whittier Area Peace & Justice Coalition Info 562-587-6270 or 562-233-8579 http://whittierpeace.org

2nd Annual Beyond the Label Sustainable Fashion Show & Tell, 7p, Grand Pavilion at St. Monica Catholic Community, 725 California Ave. SM 90403. Free! Light bites & beverages. A partnership with TEDxLA to educate Angelenos about the true social, environmental, and health cost of their fashion purchases. Zero Waste Event. Bring a reusable water bottle! Water will be provided by the City of Santa Monica.

Left Coast Forum 2017: State of the Struggle, see Nov. 3–5 in “Multiple dates” above.

Topanga Peace Alliance monthly film, 7:15p, Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, 90290. http://topangapeacealliance.org

Film: Cast the First Stone, Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church, 2700 Montrose Ave, Montrose, upstairs in the sanctuary, doors open 7p, film at 7:30p. Q&A, Coffee, refreshments afterwards. Film documents the production of the Passion Play within the walls of Angola Prison. Witness the persistent hope of the director, Gary Tyler, who was the youngest American to ever be given the death sentence (for a crime he did not commit.) Gary was released recently, and will take questions after the film. http://montrosepeacevigil.proboards.com/thread/714/special-coming-cvumc-friday-november

We Are Who We Are Waiting For Workshop with Ericka Huggins, 1-4p, free. William Grant Still Community Arts Center, 2520 S. West View St, LA 90016. Limited Space, RSVP required call WGSAC for more info. 323-734-1165 https://www.facebook.com/events/1946439558958938/ (See “A Woman’s Place” thru Nov. 18 in “Multiple Dates,” above.

Left Coast Forum 2017: State of the Struggle, see Nov. 3–5 in “Multiple Dates,” above.

Youth Disarmament Conference LA, 8:15a-4p, The Huffington Center, 1324 Normandie Ave, LA, 90006. Presented by Alliance Dr. Olga Mohan High School & Physicians for Social Responsibility-LA. Join youth leaders and learn about the danger of nuclear weapons, and role youth can play to achieve a world without nuclear weapons. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-disarmament-conference-los-angeles-tickets-38070053555

ICE Out of LA Immigration Legal Clinic, 9-11a, First Congregational Church, 241 Cedar Ave (Corner of Cedar and W 3rd St), Long Beach, CA 90802. Registration is REQUIRED in order to attend the clinic. Please fill out this form http://bit.ly/novregddlc2017 to register or call 213-536-1297 or 562-204-6333. http://www.facebook.com/iceoutofla/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1944902705763952/

AWARE-LA Santa Monica 1-4p For details, contact awarela@gmail.com

Trump/Pence Regime Must Go, 1-4p, Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St. DTLA. We will gather in the streets and public squares of cities and towns across this country, until our demand is met: This Nightmare Must End: the Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! https://www.facebook.com/events/770801056441240/ https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismLA/ http://refusefascism.org/

Murdered by police: Gone But Not Forgotten, 1-10p, 4th St. and Birch St., Santa Ana. Join us at our altar where we will honor and remember our loved ones. https://www.facebook.com/lmogc Our Realities Fighting Police Brutality

David Swanson, 7p, Peace Center, 3916 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230, free parking behind building, free admission. David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. Author of War is a Lie. David blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts a weekly radio show called Talk Nation Radio. He speaks frequently on the topic of war and peace, and engages in all kinds of nonviolent activism. http://davidswanson.org/ill-be-speaking-in-los-angeles-on-november-4-and-5-2017/

Left Coast Forum 2017: State of the Struggle, see Nov. 3–5 in “Multiple Dates” above.

David Swanson at the Onion (Sepulveda Unitarian Universalist Society), 9550 Haskell Ave, North Hills, CA 91343. 10:30 a.m. See Nov. 4 event listing.

The Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Event Fundraiser, Club Bahia, 1130 W. Sunset Bl., LA, 90012. 7p. With Feed the Children, a non profit.. Direct from New York, La Dulce De La Salsa, Jenny Colon Musica Y Su Orquesta. Donation $10.00. Go to http://www.ticketon.com, no service charges. Info: Manager JC, 818-736-7748 or 213-250-4313.

The Longer Working Day/Absolute Surplus Value, And The Dialectics Of Race And Class In Marx’s Capital, 6:15-8p, Art Share, 801 E. 4th Pl (Arts District) LÁ. (Free parking in lot across street on Hewitt St. by the Aztec calendar.) Speaker: Kevin B. Anderson, UCSB Professor and author of Marx at the Margins. Part of a 7-part series on Capital. http://www.dsausa.org/shorter_work_weeks Sponsored by the West Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization http://www.internationalmarxisthumanist.org/ http://la.indymedia.org/calendar/event_display_detail.php?event_id=10960

Renters Rights & Walk-In Legal Workshops hosted by Long Beach Residents Empowered, free, 5-8p, 6082 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach 90805. 5p-Renters Rights Presentations, 6p-Walk-in Legal Workshops. Learn your rights as a renter; what steps you can take to protect and enforce your rights; how to write letters to your landlord and how to document appropriately to protect yourself and your security deposit. Have you received a notice for 30, 60 or 90 days? Are you being charged for repairs and maintenance? There will be staff to help you understand your situation, what your rights are, what the next steps are. https://www.facebook.com/events/136155263701896/

Democracy in the Indian Tea Industry, 6-9p, 20631 Ventura Blvd #200 Woodland Hills 91364. As part of the 2017 International Ahimsa Conference, Elyse Petersen will give a 30 minute lecture titled “Democracy in the Indian Tea Industry, followed by a focused tea tasting and wholesome Indian-inspired meal. India is celebrating 70 years of independence, yet the tea industry has yet to experience democracy and true swadeshi (nationalism). Learn about the issues that are pressing the Darjeeling tea industry with the Gorkhaland movement and some of the progressive small grower tea operations that mimic those of the successes of China. Tickets are $20. Purchase by paying here: https://www.paypal.me/tealet/20 https://www.facebook.com/events/1998006763809337/

Handmaids Rise: Resist! Persist! Prevail! 4-6p, Triangle Park, 521 Main St, Huntington Beach 92648. Resist sexism, inequality, and racism. Let’s persist and never be held down by the anti-women policies of Trump and other politicians who want to turn back the clock. Let’s come together to make our voices heard even louder and make our movement more inclusive. Wear your Handmaid uniform (ask us how to get one) or white to honor Women’s Suffrage and march with us down Main Street to Huntington Beach Pier, where we will hear from inspiring women, and sing for equality and empowerment. Come learn how we can take back the narrative and effect change, as WELead OC informs us about running for office and supporting women candidates. Sign up: https://act.weareultraviolet.org/event/handmaids_resist_events_attend/2326 Organized by Indivisible OC-48 (IOC-48) in cooperation with WELead OC. Resist@IOC48.com, http://www.facebook.com/IndivisibleOC48, http://www.ioc48.com, 949-416-5123

Stop the Deadly Exchange! End US-Israel Police Partnerships, Jewish Voice for Peace-LA, 4-7p, meet at Santa Monica Blvd & Westholme Ave LA 90024, Final location will be disclosed before action. Akhil at DeadlyExchangeLA@gmail.com. Under the banner of “counter-terrorism,” the ADL’s police exchange programs send high-ranking U.S. law enforcement, FBI and ICE officials to train with Israeli police, military and intelligence agencies. These trainings transform Israel’s 70 years of dispossession and 50 years of military occupation into a marketing brochure for successful policing–reinforcing racist & militarized policing in Palestine/Israel and the US.

Conference on the October Revolution, 9 a-6 p, California State University-Channel Islands, One University Dr, Camarillo 93012. Keynote: SF State history prof Dr. Anthony D’Agostino, author of Gorbachev’s Revolution and The Russian Revolution, 1917-1918. Non-partisan, all are welcome. michael.powelson@csuci.edu

McLuhan-Finnegans Wake Reading Club, 6p, (not Tues), Marina Del Rey Library, 4533 Admiralty Way, http://laughtears.com/McLuhanWake.html Read laughtears.com/mea-presentation-2017.html and new article on WAKE 22nd year http://argonautnews.com/decrypting-finnegans-wake/

Film: Dolores, 7-10p, Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles 1717 E 7th St, LA 90021. A film about Dolores Huerta —indomitable heroine for social change with no signs of stopping at 87. She co-founded the United Farm Workers Union (UFW) in 1962 with Cesar Chavez and has worked to ensure the rights and defense of immigrant labor communities. She is now president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, whose mission is to inspire and motivate people to organize sustainable communities. Huerta serves on the boards of the Feminist Majority and People for the American Way. Screening followed by a Q&A with Dolores Huerta and artist Barbara Carrasco. Tickets to the screening are donation based, with proceeds benefiting the Dolores Huerta Foundation. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dolores-screening-and-qa-with-dolores-huerta-and-barbara-carrasco-tickets-37929707777

CopWatch Santa Ana General Meeting/Community Forum, 7-10p, El Centro Cultural de México, 837 N. Ross St. Santa Ana (new address) Participate in direct-action based barrio organizing against the police state. 2nd wed. of the month at 7p. Professional childcare will be provided. Agents of the state including the Santa Ana Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are NOT welcomed. http://ocprogressiveevents.info

Film: Backpack Full of Cash, 6:30-9p, Occidental College, Choi Auditorium, Johnson Hall-2nd fl, 1600 Campus Rd, LA 90041, free. LAANE hosts a film that explores the real cost of privatization of public schools and the resulting impact on America’s most vulnerable children. LAANE has been working with the Reclaim Our Schools LA coalition to advocate for funding, accountability, and resources for every public school student. We are excited to partner with Active Voice Lab to bring this film to LA and continue this crucial conversation. Q&A session to answer questions and discuss opportunities to further raise awareness about issues facing our public schools in LA. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/backpack-full-of-cash-free-film-screening-hosted-by-laane-tickets-38414067510

Celebrate KPFK’s 58th Birthday, 7-10p, Northridge Skateland, 18140 Parthenia Street, Northridge. Meet your favorite programmers and groove to the soulful sounds of KPFK’s DJ Teddy! You and a guest will receive 3 hours of skate time with the best r&b, funk and soul tunes, plus rental of quad or inline roller skates, plus skating floor video entertainment, plus chances to win raffle prizes and enter skating contests and much more! Tickets $50 for two. http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/309934

Suzy & Brad open for Baby Gramps, 6:45p doors, Don The Beachcomber 16278 PCH, Huntington Beach, 92649. https://www-donthebeachcomber-com.seatengine.com//shows/63579 562-592-1321

Health Care for All-LA Chapter hosts film: “BIG PHARMA: MARKET FAILURE”. 7:30p. No Charge. Light snacks. Indefensibly high drug prices are sky rocketing leaving 20 million Americans unable to fill necessary prescriptions. This cycle results in serious health consequences, chronic pain, disabilities and even death. Let’s educate ourselves and join the conversation about what we can do to remedy. HCA-LA agenda: 7:30 pm Introductions, Announcements, Reports. 8:15 Film screening. Peace Center 3916 S. Sepulveda Blv. Culver City 90230. Join the fight for Senate Bill 562 Healthy California Act. http://www.healthycaliforniaact.org. Subscribe to our Mailing List for updates, information and calendar: mcruised@aol.com

Drama debut–Focus Group, 8p, FanaticSalon, 3815 Sawtelle Blvd, Culver City, 90066, (near the SW corner of Venice and Sawtelle). Free parking. $10. This multi-media comedy includes a hyper-speed review of the history of communication, analysis of the events connected to both Trump and Putin, as well as a new view of how the Trump ‘victory’ was orchestrated, and an audience-participation focus group; all informed by the work of media genius Marshall McLuhan who invented the terms ‘Global Village’ and ‘Spaceship Earth.’ maycanyon1@yahoo.com. FanaticSalon, 310-622-2046

MESS Film author David Ehrenstein interview,4p, Unurban Cafe, 3301 Pico, Santa Monica. Free http://www.laughtears.com/mess.html

Celebrate the Russian Revolution: Down with All Tyrants! 7:30p, Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Bl, LA 90018 (wheelchair accessible). $3 door. Dinner (with vegan options) 6:30 p, $10.00/ No one turned away for lack of funds. Honor the 100th anniversary of workers first taking state power. Historian-activists will discuss the importance of the Soviet revolution and its meaning for today. Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party. 323-732-6416, fspla@earthlink.net or Facebook.com/fspla.

RAC Mutual Aid Food Program 10 Year Anniversary, Revolutionary Autonomous Communities LA, 10a-5p, MacArthur Park -Wilshire and Park View. https://www.facebook.com/events/1404670972952024/

Subversive Cinema, 7p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd. FREE. Political-Music films. http://www.laughtears.com/documental_subversive.html

Training: Trans Liberation, ICE Contracts & Santa Ana City Jail, hosted by Resilience OC, 5-7:30p, Latino Health Access, 450 W 4th St, Ste 130, Santa Ana 92701. Resilience OC will cover the failed Santa Ana Jail Business Model, the movement to end Santa Ana’s decades-long ICE contract and the queer and trans resistance that pushed to #EndTransDetention. https://www.facebook.com/events/1945612168991436/ 657-210-0157 http://www.resilienceoc.org

Bruin Republicans present Ben Shapiro at UCLA Ackerman Ballroom, 6p. Expect counter-demonstrations against Shapiro’s racist, sexist sophistry. Shapiro’s theme is “Campus Fascism” (meaning student opposition to racism and sexism, not the racist right’s attempt to drive socialists and left liberals out of academia).

Latinos in Pasadena: Culture, History, and Impact, 7-8:30p, Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena 91103, Roberta Martinez, author of “Latinos in Pasadena,” will discuss migration waves that have been a part of the Mexicano experience in So Cal and the US, Mexican@/Mexican American communities, and complexities in the current political climate. Refreshments provided. Suggested donation: $5. United Nations Association-Pasadena Pres. Dr. Wenli Jen unapasadena@gmail.com. Free Admission.

MOM – MEDIA DISCUSSION, 6-9p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd, Venice. Free. http://venicewake.org/Events/current.html

Vinegar Syndrome: Kids Vs. Grownups, 8-9:30 pm, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado Street, Los Angeles CA 90026. Vinegar Syndrome is our Gong Show-style monthly grab bag of short educational and ephemeral 16 mm films. It’s a great way to learn what kinds of films are available at the Film Center. All films are selected purely by title around a specific theme, which this month is Kids Vs Grown Ups! Come join us for a night of films based around the wonderment of childhood, and the complicated journey into the world of adults. Casual viewing environment—feel free to laugh, talk, and comment on the movies as we screen them.

LA County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, 9:30a-1p, Metropolitan Water District, 700 N Alameda St, LA 90012. The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission usually meets 4th Thurs of each month, but that’s a holiday this month so they are meeting on the 3rd Thursday, at the Metropolitan Water District, 700 N Alameda Street, Los Angeles CA 90012. (Always check the Agenda for updated location information.) The public is welcome to attend the Commission Meetings. All are welcome to voice concerns and give public comment! Agenda at https://coc.lacounty.gov/Meetings

Nonprofit Networking Lunch in DTLA-Third Thursdays, 11:45a-1p, FIGat7th Food Court, 735 S Figueroa St, LA 90017 Ticket Information http://www.ynpnla.org

Purple Line Transit Neighborhood Plan Community Open House hosted by LA Dept of City Planning, 6-8:30p, Pan Pacific Senior Activities Center, 141 S Gardner St. LA 90036. Metro line construction has led to rising rents, gentrification and displacement. An opportunity to push for a general plan and a city commitment to low-income housing.

Is China Prepared to Lead the Global Economy? A Zócalo/UCLA Anderson Event, Moderated by Julie Makinen, former Beijing Bureau Chief, LA Times, 7:30p, National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, 111 N Central Ave, LA 90012. As the US retreats from global leadership—blowing up trade agreements, questioning longstanding security alliances, dropping out of the Paris climate accord—China is stepping into the void. In purchasing-power terms, the Chinese economy already is larger than its U.S. counterpart. And Xi Jinping’s regime is building China-led global institutions, expanding his nation’s infrastructure investments deep into the developing world. Yet for all its advances, China remains a developing country itself, with one of the world’s most repressive governments. Is China rich enough to be the global economic top dog? UCLA Anderson economist Jerry Nickelsburg, biotech executive Yiwen Li, UCLA Anderson business administration scholar Christopher S. Tang, and UC San Diego political economist Ruixue Jia visit Zócalo to examine when, if ever, China may assume global economic leadership. Reservations required. http://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/event/china-prepared-lead-global-economy/

Race & Space In Los Angeles, 8 p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. The last Race & Space event of 2017! This time, we’ll focus on the Mexican-American community in LA with guest curator Laura Isabel Serna, Assoc Prof, USC School of Cinematic Arts. Doors 7:30 p. Free. EVERYONE WELCOME!

“ACTION!” Cinema As Catalyst, 8 p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026, invites filmmakers and activists to present a ‘political’ film that in some way inspires/reflects their own work. Curated by Aliza Khan. 213-484-8846 http://www.echoparkfimcenter.org

RISE, 9p, UNION, 4067 W Pico Blvd, LA 90019. Rise above the negativity and disastrous things going on in the world right now and come together for a night of giving and dancing! M Project Management and Kaleidoscope productions present a food & clothing drive to donate to victims of natural disasters, some of your favorite local djs, and art booths! $10 pre sale $15 at the door. https://www.facebook.com/events/517685428585013/

RAC Mutual Aid Community Center 3 Year Anniversary Centro comunitario de Ayuda Mutua, 5-10p, 2515 W 7th St, LA 90057 sponsored by Revolutionary Autonomous Communities-LA. https://www.facebook.com/events/1539503732738653/

Women’s Alliance LA’s Meeting with Sandra Fluke 10a-2p, location TBA. Join Sandra Fluke to learn about the surge of women running for office, and for info on Emerge California, which recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office. Join their Facebook group for updates: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WOMENSALLIANCELA/

Family Flicks Film Series: Babe, 11a, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd LA 90024. Ages 6+. After the shy piglet Babe is won by farmer Arthur Hoggett at the county fair, he’s adopted by the farmer’s border collie Fly and discovers he can be anything he wants to be—even an award-winning sheepdog! With gorgeous settings and whimsical performances, this heroic pig’s adventure is an inventive film for the whole family. (1995, dir. Chris Noonan, 35mm, 91 min.)

International Week of Action Against the Militarization of Youth. From Nov 20-26, activists from around the world will take action. A concerted effort of antimilitarist activists across the world to expose and challenge the ways violence is promoted to young people, and raise awareness about alternatives. https://www.wri-irg.org/en/story/2017/international-week-action-against-militarisation-youth-20-26-november https://www.wri-irg.org/en, https://www.facebook.com/antimiliyouth/

DiaperHour at Clear Charity (#DiaperGap) Diaper Bank, 3-6:30p, 438 E Katella Ave. #222 Orange 92867. http://www.clearcharity.org. Looking for help with diapers for your baby? We can help. Clear Charity provides #DiaperGap & #DiaperBank program to relieve #DiaperNeed in our community. We have programs for all parents in all income levels and you do NOT need low-income qualification to get help with Diapers.

Transgender Social Support Group, 7-10p, South Bay LGBT Center, 16610 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance 90504. Join us every Wednesday for our Transgender Support Group. This is a group for transgender people at all stages and gender variance, and for anyone who is questioning their gender identity and need someone to talk to. Friends and family members of transgender people are welcome. This is a place to discuss issues in a safe, welcoming atmosphere of inclusion. https://www.facebook.com/events/788059281361046/

NO THANKS! No foundational myths to disguise genocide.

Sheriff’s Oversight moved to 3rd Thursday this month because of holiday. See Thu 16.

Domestic Violence Benefit At Bridgetown DIY, 7p, 1421 Valinda Ave, La Puente 91744. Save money and energy by skipping the capitalist piranha feeding frenzy that is black friday, and come to something that matters. We’ve put together an amazing night of comedy and music performed by some of the most talented women in LA, all in support of Domestic Violence Prevention. ALL AGES. $8 donations. All proceeds go to Peace Over Violence. Learn more at http://www.peaceoverviolence.org No One Turned Away For Lack of Funds. Bridgetown DIY is a safer sober space. Alcohol, Drugs, or violence will not be tolerated.

Thanksgiving Weekend Special film: Renaldo & Clara, 8 p, EPFC, 1200 N. Alvarado St, LA 90026. “It may be four hours too long– I don’t care. To me, it’s not long enough,” once claimed Bob Dylan of Renaldo & Clara . This surreal film mixes concert footage of the Rolling Thunder Revue with backstage tour documentary, absurdist narrative dialog and improvised dramatic “scenes.” Directed by Bob Dylan, written by Bob Dylan and Sam Shepard, starring Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Sara Dylan, Ronee Blakley, Ronnie Hawkins, Rubin Carter, Allen Ginsberg, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Arlo Guthrie, Helena Kallianiotes and Harry Dean Stanton. Shown from a VHS recording of Channel 4 broadcast.

Machine Production/Relative Surplus Value: Alienated Labor, Gender and the Family, 6:15-8p, Art Share, 801 E 4th Pl (Arts District) LÁ. Speaker: Mariah Brennan Clegg, ecological Marxist, Commentator: Marcelo Mendez, Marxist student activist. (Free parking in lot across st on Hewitt St. by the Aztec calendar). Extraction of relative surplus value from labor via machinery and automation, workers struggles against the domination of machinery and automation, capitalism’s use of and impact on gender divisions and roles. Sponsored by tWest Coast Chapter, International Marxist-Humanist Organization <arise@internationalmarxisthumanist.org>

7 DUDLEY CINEMA, 7 p, Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Free An Evening with David Lebrun. Exemplary filmmaker David Lebrun’s animated documentary Proteus (2014, 60 minutes) explores the nineteenth century’s engagement with the undersea world through science, technology, painting, poetry and myth. Portrays biologist and artist Ernst Haeckel, whose work profoundly influenced not only biology, but art nouveau and surrealism, Sigmund Freud and D.H. Lawrence, Vladimir Lenin and Thomas Edison . PLUS: Metamorphosis (14 min., HD video, 1968-2010) Lebrun’s amazing animated journey through the world of human-made shapes and patterns, from chipped stone tools to Gothic cathedrals and from anatomical diagrams to models of molecules and stars. http://www.laughtears.com/7dudleycinema.html

Laughtears Salon, 6-9p, 212 Pier, Santa Monica, Free – politics, art, culture discussion. Laughtears.com 310-306-7330

From Chinese Exclusion to the Muslim Ban, 4-6p, UCLA Asian American Studies Center, 3230 Campbell Hall, 405 Hilgard Ave, LA 90095, UCLA Powell Library – East Rotunda. tickets: http://www.eventbrite.com, free. 2017-2018 Stanley Kwok Lau and Dora Wong Lau Lecture in Chinese American Studies-From Chinese Exclusion to the Muslim Ban: A History of Xenophobia in America by Erika Lee, Distinguished McKnight University Professor, the Rudolph J. Vecoli Chair in Immigration History, and the Director of the Immigration History Research Center at the University of Minnesota. She is the author of three award-winning books in Asian American and immigration history.

Raise funds for Puerto Rico at Stout Hollywood, 11a-11:55p, Help us raise funds for Voices for Puerto Rico, a grassroots humanitarian and nonpartisan initiative to support rural and/or disconnected local communities affected in Puerto Rico by natural disasters and economic challenges. All you have to do is sip and chew – we’ll do the rest by donating a portion of our sales to those who need it most! 1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, LA 90028, 323-469-3801

The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Why it Matters Today, 4-6p, UCLA Faculty Center – Main Dining Hall, 480 Charles E Young Dr. East, LA 90095. Heather Ann Thompson, Professor of History and African Studies at University of Michigan, will discuss her Pulitzer Prize winning book, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its Legacy. Free. Parking Structure 2 (Manning Dr. & Charles E. Young Drive East). RSVP due to limited seating at http://bit.ly/2jHYyFE Co-sponsored by Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, UCLA Dept of African American Studies, UCLA Dept of History, Dean of UCLA Social Sciences, UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy, and UCLA Prison Law & Policy Program. https://www.facebook.com/BuncheCenter.UCLA/

Talleres: Experimental Women Filmmakers from Latin America, 7:30p, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd LA 90024. Co-presented with LA Filmforum. Showcasing rare works by female filmmakers who carved out a place within the male-dominated world of Latin American independent film, including Uruguayan filmmaker Lydia García Millán’s Color (1955), one of the first abstract experimental films from Latin America; Narcisa Hirsch’s Workshop (1975); the politically charged Super 8 experiments by Puerto Rican underground artist Poli Marichal; and recent video essays by Mexican artist Ximena Cuevas. Curated by Ángela López Ruiz. https://hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/11/talleres-experimental-women-filmmakers-from-latin-america/